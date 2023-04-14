Most Reputable Casinos Not on GamStop UK: Top Non-Gamstop Casino Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Non-Gamstop casinos offer UK players a way to play their favourite casino games without being part of the UK gambling self-exclusion scheme.

Fortunately, there are many reputable casinos not on GamStop. If you want the heap of the crop, you can check out Mystake, the best online casino not on GamStop.

But we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves!

So, in this article, we'll take a look at what the best non-GamStop casinos are, how these casino sites work, and what benefits they offer.

Sounds good? Away we go!

Most Reputable Casinos Not on GamStop UK

1. Mystake – Most Reputable Casino Not on GamStop UK Overall

Pros:

£1,000 welcome bonus

Over 3.5k gambling games

About 60 software studios

Mini Games for casual players

Regular tournaments

Full-on betting platform

Cons:

Busy front page

If you want to experience the No. 1 non-GamStop casino site, head over to Mystake and claim the first deposit bonus.

Then, open the doors to a collection of over 3,500 premium-tier games at one of the best online casinos!

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 5/5

Mystake offers an outstanding selection of games, featuring over 3.5k titles from about 60 different providers.

Players can choose from classic games, Mini Games, live wager casino games, and multiple tourneys.

Additionally, sports fans can enjoy a comprehensive sportsbook with odds on over 40 different sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Mystake has some truly impressive promos available to all customers.

New users can score up to £1,000 in welcome bonuses with the casino’s 170% crypto sign-up bonus.

Alternatively, there is a fiat welcome boost going up to £1,000 on your initial deposit.

Or, a 100% match first deposit bonus of up to £500 exclusively for the betting markets (only a £20 minimum deposit requirement, too)!

Existing users can also access great promos like a 10% loyalty deposit bonus and 10% cashback on all crypto deposits.

Make sure to check out the promotions page for more information about the latest boosts!

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

Banking at Mystake is convenient and secure. Players can use various debit cards and e-wallets depending on the region, plus support for cryptocurrencies.

Withdrawals requested via cryptocurrency during peak times may experience slight delays but typically will be processed within half an hour.

User Experience: 4.9/5

The front page could strike you as complex at first glance, but it’s actually quite user-friendly once you’ve spent a few minutes getting familiar with it.

If you have any questions, feel free to access the 24/7 live chat assistance as well as the official FAQ library that provides answers at any given time.

>> £1,000 first deposit bonus at Mystake

2. Winstler – Best Welcome Bonus of All Reputable Non-GamStop Casino Sites in the UK

Pros:

600% welcome boost of up to £9,500

Games from 20+ providers

Reload boosts every week

Sports wagering on the side

Over 3,000 casino games

Best new slots in the UK

Cons:

Only accepts major cryptocurrencies

Winstler takes the meaning of a solid welcome package to a new level with a 600% match boost of up to £9,500. Wow!

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Winstler provides an extensive selection of casino games from more than two dozen software providers, including Pragmatic Play, Play N' Go, and NetEnt.

Popular titles include the Book Of Dead, Buffalo King Megaways, Big Bass Bonanza, and more.

Players can also join live casino table games and explore variants of classic casino favourites such as baccarat and roulette.

All slot machines offered on the site have been certified with RTP ratings by a trusted third party — a feature only premium casinos can boast.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

New users at Winstler can grab an incredible welcome bonus worth up to £9,500! When you make your first deposit, it is matched at 300%, up to $£500.

This is followed by two 100% matches as well as two 50% bonus deals, raising the total amount to £9,500.

Regular players who log in on Fridays will be glad to hear about a 100% Friday Reload bonus going up to £2,500. Good stuff!

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Players can conveniently use crypto for deposits and withdrawals thanks to Winstler’s crypto-friendly approach.

But if you prefer traditional methods, you can use MasterCard or Visa debit cards for cashing out, with transactions taking up to 72 hours to process.

Deposits made with all methods are handled nearly instantly.

User Experience: 4.8/5

The Winstler platform has an elegant look without unnecessary distractions, making it easy to locate support options such as email (including one designed specifically for complaints) and a live chat button.

Sadly, phone lines are unavailable at this time.

>> Welcome bonus worth up to £9,500 at Winstler

3. Gxmble – Best Online Slots Not on Gamstop

Pros:

High-RTP slots

4,000+ games

25+ providers of slot games

£2.5k welcome boost

Surprisingly low 5x rollover requirements

Cons:

Fewer bonuses

Gxmbler is one of the most reputable casinos not on GamStop that offers high-quality virtual slot machines.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.8/5

Gxmble hosts an impressive selection of gaming options, including slot machines, live dealer variations, and even sports markets.

The slot selection stands out thanks to its variety of developers and visual quality, with RTP rates that typically exceed 96%.

Meanwhile, the sports section is solid but overall lags behind competitors like Mystake and BetOnline.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New customers at Gxmble can claim a welcome boost worth up to £2,500 upon registration, covering the first three deposits you make.

Specifically, your first deposit is matched with a 200% bonus going up to £500. Then, the following two deposits are 100% matches reaching up to £750 and £1,250, respectively.

What's more, these bonuses come with extremely low playthrough requirements at only 5x.

Additionally, players can enjoy weekly bonuses four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday).

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Regarding payment variety and options, punters can choose between Bitcoin or traditional debit cards and banking transfers.

Payout times when using crypto tend to be much faster than other methods, with minimal fees charged in the process.

User Experience: 4.75/5

Overall user experience on this platform is excellent, with fast loading times across all devices.

However, it doesn't offer any phone support, and an FAQ library, which would make navigation easier, would also be a great addition.

On the positive side, the Gxmbler support agents are easy to reach using the on-site live chat or email for multiple languages available on its page.

>> Up to $2,500 in bonuses with 5x wagering at Gxmble

4. BetOnline – Most Reputable Casino Not on GamStop for Betting

Pros:

Up to $3,000 in casino welcome bonuses

You can bet on 30+ sports

10+ sports promotions

Over 250 casino games

24/7 support via phone, live chat, and email

Cons:

Steep debit card fees

If you’re here to place some sports bets, BetOnline is the obvious choice. The platform is packed to the brim with regular promos for casino players and punters.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.9/5

Punters in the UK are spoilt for choice when it comes to the sports markets at BetOnline, but they can also access an online casino with more than 250 titles up and running.

The bookie offers various markets, including exclusive rewards and odds on football matches.

You can place straight bets, futures, parlays, prop bets, teasers and even in-game wagers via their website. On top of this, you can enjoy live streaming for some sports events.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New customers at BetOnline get to take advantage of a solid 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 when using the bonus code BOL1000 in the registration phase.

For casino players, there is a 3-tiered $3,000 welcome package.

You'll also find a separate bonus for slot games at the online casino, plus reload bonuses (25% for sports betting), player props, live wagering proposition bets and risk-free wagers.

Examples in the risk-free category include the $25 risk-free player prop for NHL bets or the $50 Shutout Refund if your NFL team doesn't score a single point.

Don’t forget about the Blue Balls Blowout promotion either — you’ll get cashback if your NBA team is leading by 15+ points at halftime but they still end up losing the match!

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

BetOnline boasts more than 15 different payment methods you can use to make deposits into your account, such as debit cards and various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Litecoin.

MoneyGram payments are an option, too, but deposits are subject to a minimum deposit amount of $100.

Cash-outs made via cryptocurrency are usually processed within an hour or less.

User Experience: 4.75/5

You don't need any casino apps to start online gaming on BetOnline – simply fire up their website on your iOS or Android mobile browser and go!

Plus, customer service folks are available around the clock, all year round, through email, phone, or their live chat should you encounter any issues while playing.

We would also recommend taking a look at the Help Centre before reaching out.

>> 3-tiered $3,000 welcome package at BetOnline

5. Wild Casino – Most Reputable Non-Gamstop Casino for Crypto

Pros:

$5,000 welcome bonus

$9k sign-up package for crypto users

Plenty of regular bonuses

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

Top-notch blackjack experience

Tourneys all year long

Cons:

No phone/social media support

If you're looking for reputable casinos not on GamStop that accept crypto, then Wild Casino is the obvious choice for you.

Casino Games and Payout Rates: 4.5/5

Wild Casino is an online gambling platform with a wealth of exciting titles from industry-leading gaming studios.

Players can choose from over 380 titles, most of which are slots, plus multiple high-quality blackjack variants and tournaments hosted all year round.

We’re glad to report that Wild Casino has an awe-inspiring blackjack selection, offering more than a dozen different variants, including all the classics but also options like Rolling Stack Blackjack, which you are not likely to encounter on other gaming sites.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Cryptocurrency deposits at Wild Casino are met with a fantastic first deposit bonus as long as you use the promo code CRYPTO300.

It will activate a 300% match bonus going up to $3,000 just for your first deposit! The total bonus package can be claimed over four more deposits for a total package of up to $9,000.

If you're depositing with regular fiat currency, meaning GBP, you can enter the dedicated code WILD250 for a 250% match bonus up to $1,000.

The whole package is once again distributed over five tiers, totalling $5,000 in bonuses.

Furthermore, the casino runs its “Game Of The Week" promotion weekly, offering players bonus spins as a reward for playing the latest and greatest game title.

Keep an eye on the promos page for the latest Wild Casino bonus codes.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

Depositing and withdrawing cash is easy with Wild Casino due to its 20 payment options, comprising 18 cryptocurrencies ranging from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum to Cardano and Dogecoin, among others.

Three traditional options are also listed, including cards and bank transfers.

Crypto deposits start at $20, and the minimum cash-out limit is also $20 for most coins, but the maximum is set at $100,000 per transaction at once. Good stuff for high rollers!

User Experience: 4.4/5

The casino site provides an enjoyable user experience across both desktop and mobile devices (though there's still no dedicated app).

Customer service support is available 24/7 via email or live chat, though lacking presence on social media or public discussion forums slightly lowers the casino’s rate.

>> $5,000 sign-up package at Wild Casino

Most Reputable Casinos Not on GamStop in the UK - Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Most Reputable Casinos Not on GamStop in the UK

Non-GamStop Casino Games and Payout Rates:

We compared the variety of games available at all the casinos not on GamStop, including slots, live dealer games, and more.

We also looked at the payout rate of each game in order to determine which casinos offer players the best chance of getting winning payouts.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We evaluated the types of bonuses and promotions offered by each non-GamStop casino.

We considered how generous they are and any restrictions on using them. This helped us identify casinos that give players a greater chance to increase their bankrolls.

Payment Methods and Payout Speed:

We considered what kinds of payment methods are accepted at the non-GamStop gambling websites we reviewed, including debit cards, credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and more.

We also looked at their withdrawal processing times so we could rank them according to how quickly players receive their winnings.

User Experience:

The user experience is an extremely important factor for us when ranking online casinos not on GamStop.

We made sure to test out every platform's website design and navigation features, from the registration process to customer support, in order to ensure that every player has an enjoyable time while playing on these casino sites.

Why Is Mystake the Best Non-GamStop Casino Site for UK Players?

Mystake is one of the most sought-after non-GamStop casinos in the world.

It offers an amazing selection of over 3,500 high-quality games, a £1,000 welcome bonus package, and much more. Check this out!

Over 3,500 High-Quality Games : Mystake's library of online slots and table games provides players with endless entertainment. All games are regulated and developed by leading software providers to ensure fair play and maximum security. Oh, don’t miss the Mini Games section for some casual online gambling fun!

: Mystake's library of online slots and table games provides players with endless entertainment. All games are regulated and developed by leading software providers to ensure fair play and maximum security. Oh, don’t miss the Mini Games section for some casual online gambling fun! Full-On Sports Betting Platform With Virtual Sports : Players can experience true sportsbook action at Mystake with its impressive selection of live betting options and virtual sports. The site also offers competitive odds for all major leagues around the world.

: Players can experience true sportsbook action at Mystake with its impressive selection of live betting options and virtual sports. The site also offers competitive odds for all major leagues around the world. Excellent CashBack Bonuses: Players can enjoy a wide range of monthly cashback bonuses at Mystake. These generous bonuses come with more than fair wagering requirements and offer players additional ways to explore all the gambling options.

Why Should I Use the Most Reputable Non-GamStop Online Casinos in the UK?

Non-GamStop online casinos offer safe and secure gaming experiences that are not subject to the same regulations and restrictions as those affiliated with GamStop, the self-exclusion scheme developed by UK Gambling Commission.

Here are some of the advantages of using these sites:

Regulations : Unlike Gamstop UK online casinos, non-GamStop gambling platforms are not subject to so many stricts rules, which means they offer an overall better online gambling experience, which is just as safe.

: Unlike Gamstop UK online casinos, non-GamStop gambling platforms are not subject to so many stricts rules, which means they offer an overall better online gambling experience, which is just as safe. Security : Most non-GamStop casinos use industry-standard encryption technologies such as SSL and TLS protocols, which further serve as an added layer of protection from cybercriminals trying to access personal information or financial data. Furthermore, many also employ sophisticated firewall systems that help shield players from external threats, ensuring their safety when playing on the site.

: Most non-GamStop casinos use industry-standard encryption technologies such as SSL and TLS protocols, which further serve as an added layer of protection from cybercriminals trying to access personal information or financial data. Furthermore, many also employ sophisticated firewall systems that help shield players from external threats, ensuring their safety when playing on the site. Variety: Many non-Gamstop online casino sites platforms feature hundreds of different games ranging from slots, roulette, bingo, blackjack, live dealer games, and much more; this allows players to enjoy a wide selection of options and experiment with different strategies when playing their chosen game. Moreover, many also offer live casino experiences that feel just like being in Las Vegas!

Guide to Reputable Casinos Not on GamStop in the UK

What Are the Best Non-GamStop Online Casinos in the UK?

The best online casinos not on GamStop are:

Mystake

Winstler

Gxmble

BetOnline

Wild Casino

Mystake is the top non-GamStop casino overall, packing over 3,500 premium games.

Winstler has the best welcome bonus of all the online casinos not on GamStop, a generous £9,500 package!

Gxmble is the king of non-GamStop UK gambling sites for slot machines, while BetOnline reigns supreme as the leading sportsbook.

Last and certainly not least, Wild Casino is the best casino not on GamStop if your preferred payment method is Bitcoin (or any other major cryptocurrency).

Are There Any Reputable UK Casinos Not on GamStop?

There are several gambling sites that accept UK gamblers that are not part of the GamStop scheme – but they are not UK-based.

In our opinion, the best non-GamStop casinos UK players can join are Mystake, Winstler, Gxmble, BetOnline, and Wild Casino.

What’s the Most Trusted Casino Not on GamStop in the UK?

Mystake is one of the best casinos not on GamStop, and we're beyond impressed by how well this platform has done since joining the online gambling industry.

If your idea of the best casinos involves a longer reputation, then check out BetOnline, one of the best British casinos and betting sites dating way back to the early 2000s.

Are Any Restrictions Still in Place at Non-GamStop Casinos in the UK?

Yes, restrictions do exist at non-GamStop gambling sites, but they vary from casino to casino.

All GamStop-free casinos require players to be over 18 years old, and they all have the necessary deposit limits, cool-off periods, and self-exclusion. Basically, they have the same restrictions and responsible gambling tools as Gamstop casinos, with the difference being that there’s no shared self-exclusion system.

Which Games Are Available at Non-GamStop Casinos in the UK?

You’ll find the same games available at the best UK casinos registered with GamStop, and then some!

Here is an overview of some of the popular games that can be found at various non-GamStop casinos:

Slots : Slots are one of the most popular games, coming in all shapes and sizes. You can find classic 3-reel slots and more advanced 5-reel slots with multiple paylines and bonus features.

: Slots are one of the most popular games, coming in all shapes and sizes. You can find classic 3-reel slots and more advanced 5-reel slots with multiple paylines and bonus features. Blackjack : Blackjack is a highly strategic game where players try to beat the dealer by getting closer to 21 than the house. Different variants are available, including European Blackjack and Spanish 21, which offer additional rules and side bets. Live casino games are also a common option.

: Blackjack is a highly strategic game where players try to beat the dealer by getting closer to 21 than the house. Different variants are available, including European Blackjack and Spanish 21, which offer additional rules and side bets. Live casino games are also a common option. Roulette : Roulette is another classic casino game that has been around for centuries. Players bet on individual numbers or groups of numbers, with different browsers providing different table options such as American Roulette, French Roulette, and so on.

: Roulette is another classic casino game that has been around for centuries. Players bet on individual numbers or groups of numbers, with different browsers providing different table options such as American Roulette, French Roulette, and so on. Video Poker: Video poker combines elements from both slots and traditional poker by allowing players to decide how much they want to wager for each hand. You can find many variants such as Jacks or Better, Bonus Deuces Wild, All American, Jokers Wild and more.

These are just some of the many games available from non-GamStop casinos. With so many choices out there, you’re sure to find something that suits your tastes and skill level!

How Can I Tell If a Non-GamStop Casino in the UK Is Safe?

The rundown below should help you figure out if a non-GamStop casino is safe and secure:

Check the Casino's License : Every online casino must have an official gambling license from the jurisdiction in which it operates. Be sure to confirm this license before signing up for any real money play.

: Every online casino must have an official gambling license from the jurisdiction in which it operates. Be sure to confirm this license before signing up for any real money play. Verify the Casino's Security Measures : All reputable casinos employ robust security measures such as encryption technology, data protection protocols, and firewalls to protect players against unauthorised access. Make sure the casino has these safeguards in place before registering an account with them.

: All reputable casinos employ robust security measures such as encryption technology, data protection protocols, and firewalls to protect players against unauthorised access. Make sure the casino has these safeguards in place before registering an account with them. Look for Fair Play Certification: Most non-GamStop casinos will display certification from fair gaming organisations that guarantee random results from all games played at their sites. Look for accreditation from organisations such as eCOGRA, TST Labs, Gaming Associates International, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), and Technical Systems Testing (TTS).

Comparing the Top 5 Most Trusted Non-GamStop UK Casinos Online

Here is a reminder of what the top 5 most reputable online casinos have to offer:

Mystake : The best non-GamStop gambling site overall, offering over 3,500 online casino games and a full-on sports betting platform. New UK gamblers receive up to £1,000 in welcome bonuses.

: The best non-GamStop gambling site overall, offering over 3,500 online casino games and a full-on sports betting platform. New UK gamblers receive up to £1,000 in welcome bonuses. Winstler : This gambling site packs up to £9,500 in bonuses for all new players. Whether you want to explore a classic game like online slots or try something new, this offer includes everything you need.

: This gambling site packs up to £9,500 in bonuses for all new players. Whether you want to explore a classic game like online slots or try something new, this offer includes everything you need. Gxmble : For fans of slots, this is the best non-GamStop UK casino for slot games. New customers get to enjoy a generous £2,500 bonus package with low 5x rollover requirements.

: For fans of slots, this is the best non-GamStop UK casino for slot games. New customers get to enjoy a generous £2,500 bonus package with low 5x rollover requirements. BetOnline : Undoubtedly, BetOnline offers the best sports betting experience, along with a generous $3,000 welcome bonus for casino gaming.

: Undoubtedly, BetOnline offers the best sports betting experience, along with a generous $3,000 welcome bonus for casino gaming. Wild Casino: One of the best non-GamStop casinos for cryptocurrency users, offering a $9k package of deposit bonuses for taking the crypto route. For fiat players, there’s a regular $5,000 welcome bonus.

How to Join Trusted Non-GamStop UK Online Casinos & Play Casino Games

To register at online gambling sites not on GamStop and play online casino games, just follow this basic 3-step rundown.

This guide is valid for many online casinos, but we crafted it using the Mystake gambling site.

Step 1: Online Casino Account Registration

Click here to head over to Mystake.

Hit the red sign-up button.

Enter the needed info in the registration form.

Step 2: Verify Your Data

Check your email for a message from Mystake.

Open the email and click the link inside.

Log in at the online casino site.

Step 3: Make a Deposit, Start Online Gambling

Adjust your payment method at the site's cashier.

Fund your online casino account with at least £20 (the minimum deposit requirement).

Grab the first deposit bonus.

Check the online gambling selection and stick to responsible gambling!

Consider This Before Playing at Reputable Online Casinos Not on GamStop in the UK

If you're looking for an opportunity to join a reputable online casino that is not regulated by GamStop, there are certain things you need to keep in mind. Here goes!

Read Reviews & Get Recommendations From Other Players: Before joining any online casino, make sure to read reviews and get recommendations from other players who have had experience with the site. This will help you decide if the site is reliable and trustworthy.

Before joining any online casino, make sure to read reviews and get recommendations from other players who have had experience with the site. This will help you decide if the site is reliable and trustworthy. Look for Licensing & Regulatory Bodies : Make sure the online casino you choose has proper licensing and regulatory bodies associated with it, such as eCOGRA or MGA. This will ensure they abide by fair gaming policies and protect your personal data.

: Make sure the online casino you choose has proper licensing and regulatory bodies associated with it, such as eCOGRA or MGA. This will ensure they abide by fair gaming policies and protect your personal data. Check Security Features & Encryption Technology: When joining an online casino, be sure to check its security features, such as SSL encryption technology and two-factor authentication. These measures are essential for safeguarding your money and personal information.

When joining an online casino, be sure to check its security features, such as SSL encryption technology and two-factor authentication. These measures are essential for safeguarding your money and personal information. Know the Bonuses and Promotions They Offer: Finally, make sure to understand the bonus offerings available at each online casino before committing. Many sites offer tempting bonuses like free spins or deposit bonuses, so be aware of these before signing up.

Still Looking for the Most Reputable Casinos Not on Gamstop in the UK?

We hope you enjoyed this little journey and that you found some cool new online casinos to join.

Again, Mystake is the leading gambling site here, especially since this online casino supports sports wagering as well.

Still, check out the other UK casinos not on GamStop that we’ve featured; they're all worth your time!

Even when playing at non-GamStop sites, always remember to stick to responsible gambling.

