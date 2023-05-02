The Best $100 Loan Instant Apps and How To Choose

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Apps that lend money have become this generation's equivalent of traditional financial institutions like banks and credit unions. It is difficult for conventional banking institutions to compete with the simplicity and speed of approval that these applications give, thanks to their online accessibility.

And since these applications and online lending networks operate with customers with various financial histories, you may not need to be concerned that your credit score will prevent you from obtaining the cash loan you want.

When you're having trouble with your credit, getting an immediate loan is the quickest way to receive money quickly. If you request an immediate loan from platforms like MoneyMutual, you may get the money you need on the same day of the transaction.

Best $100 Loan Instant App

MoneyMutual: Best $100 loan instant app overall

PersonalLoans: Top instant $100 loan for BNPL

CashUSA: Best for higher loans

BadCreditLoans: Best $100 loan instant app for bad credit

Funds Joy: Top easy-to-use $100 loan instant app

247 CreditNow: Top $100 loan instant app for higher loan cap

24/7DollarLoan: Best loan app for under $100

Upgrade Personal Loans: Best for home improvement loans

247FastFunds: Best $100 loan instant app for easy repayment

1. MoneyMutual - Best $100 Loan Instant App Overall

Pros:

$5,000 loans

5-min application

No extra application fees

Over 2,000,000 customers

Swift approval

Cons:

Limited in some US states

MoneyMutual Overview

MoneyMutual is a well-rounded platform with an impeccable reputation that helped it amass over 2,000,000 satisfied customers.

You can loan anywhere between $100 and $5,000 from its network of lenders, but what impressed us the most was how swiftly you connect to potential lenders.

The process takes under 2 minutes, and if you accept the offer, the funds will reach your bank account in under 24 hours.

On the downside, you can't use this service if you're from NY, CT, and IL. But you will enjoy zero application fees if you aren't in these three states.

Interest Rates: Vary between tenders

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $5,000

Loan Term: Depends on the lender, granting possible flexibility

>>Learn More About MoneyMutual Today

2. PersonalLoans - Top Instant $100 Loan for BNPL

Pros:

Loans up to $35,000

Collateral not required

1-day funding

Plenty of lenders to choose from

Cons:

Can't take out less than $1,000

Origination fees

PersonalLoans Overview

PersonalLoans is another neat platform you can join if you need higher "buy now pay later loans."

The credit line reaches $35,000, which is significantly above average, but you can't take out less than $1,000.

Collateral is not required, and the variety of available lenders is pretty comprehensive. If you meet the criteria and stick within the limit, the loan will reach your account within a business day.

When paying back, you can choose between 3 and 72 months to repay the loan.

Interest Rates: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000–$35,000

Loan Term: 3 to 72 months

>>Learn More About PersonalLoans Today

3. CashUSA - Best for Higher Loans

Pros:

$10,000 loans available

72 months to pay the money back

Fast delivery

Soft credit check only

Cons:

The minimum credit score requirement is slightly higher

It could use a revamp

CashUSA Overview

If you need to lend slightly higher amounts of money, we recommend CashUSA, which allows US citizens to take loans of up to $10,000.

You can pay the loan back within 72 months, which is flexible and fair, and the funds will reach your bank account within 24 hours.

The platform could use a revamp in terms of design, but the foundational functionalities of the website are solid as a rock.

Also, note that CashUSA performs soft credit checks only, similar to the best background check services.

Interest Rates: 5.99% and 35.99%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: Up to 72 months

>>Learn More About CashUSA Today

4. BadCreditLoans - Best $100 Loan Instant App for Bad Credit

Pros:

You can get a loan with an under 500 credit score

No collateral required

Student loans

Competitive anAPR

Cons:

Loans capped at $1,000 for under-500 credit score

Not BBB accredited

BadCreditLoans Overview

If your credit limit and history are pretty bad, going below the 500 scores, don't despair, BadCreditLoans will take care of you.

The company offers loans ranging between $500 and $10,000, although individuals with under 500 credit scores are only limited to $1,000.

You can take out a loan for up to 6 years, with APR ranging between 5.99% and 35.99%.

No collateral or down payment is required, and the website offers students dedicated loans. The platform is easy to navigate, and loan approval usually takes 5 to 10 minutes. Not as super-swift as 24/7DollarLoan, but still pretty fast.

Interest Rates: 5.99% to 35.99%

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000

Loan Term: 3 months to 6 years

>>Learn More About BadCreditLoans Today

5. Funds Joy - Top Easy-To-Use $100 Loan Instant App

Pros:

Straightforward application

$5,000 loans

Zero origination fees

Easy to approve loans

Cons:

The minimum amount could be lower

Phone support is not available

Funds Joy Overview

If you aren't the most technologically savvy individual, we recommend Funds Joy - not only because the platform is effortless to use but also because it backs its ease of use with fair terms.

The website is modern, safe, and effortless to use. There are no hidden charges or dodgy tactics, just ease of use and straight talk.

You can take out up to $5,000 in loans, a solid credit line, although we would like to see minimum loans below the $200 limit.

Interest rates usually range between 4.99% and 450%. Even if you take your time, you will fill out the loan request within 5–7 minutes, and the approval will follow in 10 minutes. The lenders are flexible, which makes it easier to make on-time payments.

Interest Rates: 4.99% to 450%.

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $200 to $5,000

Loan Term: Flexible terms

>>Learn More About Funds Joy Today

6. 247 CreditNow - Top $100 Loan Instant App for Higher Loan Cap

Pros:

East and fast application process

Connects you with a network of potential lenders for a large choice of loans

No application fees

Get the money in one business day

Cons:

Not a direct lender

247 CreditNow Overview

247 CreditNow isn't a direct lender. Instead, they'll connect you with lenders willing to work with you, even if you have bad credit. Like many other bad credit lenders, they base their approval process on a few factors. If you have a checking account, direct deposit, and a minimum income of $800/month, your approval can be in a few minutes.

Due to 247 CreditNow's role as a middleman, some details of your loan may not be available until after you go through your application. For example, they offer little information about interest rates as the lender determines that. However, they offer a higher loan cap than other lenders at $35,000.

Interest Rates: Varies depending on the lender

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: Up to $35,000

Loan Term: Varies depending on the lender

>>Learn More About 24/7 CreditNow Today

7. 24/7DollarLoan - Best Loan App for Under $100

Pros:

$1,000 loans

Effortless registration

Loans approved in minutes

Easy to navigate

Entrepreneurs are welcome

Cons:

Could use more educational resources

24/7DollarLoan Overview

If you need a loan fast, you won't find a faster buy now pay later loan than what 24/7Dollar Loan offers.

The company can lend you anywhere between $100 and $1,000, and we're blown away by how fast the platform is. Approvals can take as little as a minute - that's 60 seconds!

24/7Dollar also welcomes entrepreneurs with the same requirements as regular users. You must be a United States citizen with savings or a checking account, earning $800 or more monthly.

The platform should offer more public educational resources. This website is fair and legal and has zero impact on any of the lenders' interest rate options and terms.

The support team is top-notch and offers non-automated responses to any inquiry within 24 hours.

Interest Rates: Depends on the lender

Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $1,000

Loan Term: Certificate of $800 in monthly earnings required

>>Learn More About 24/7 DollarLoan Today

8. Upgrade Personal Loans - Best for Home Improvement Loans

Pros:

No prepayment penalties

Review payday loan options and choose the best for you

Personal loans and payday loans

Apply in minutes

Cons:

Origination fees of 1.85% to 8.99% out of the loan amount

Upgrade Personal Loans Overview

Upgrade offers personal loans for debt consolidation, home improvement, big purchases, and more. The service is less like a standard bad credit lender script and closer to a genuine bank. Upgrade offers checking and savings accounts and loans, which may be convenient for repayments.

With Upgrade, you will have several options for your loan so you can find the best for your requirements and budget.

Interest Rates: 7.96% to 35.97%

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000–$50,000

Loan Term: 24 to 84 months

>>Learn More About Upgrade PersonalLoans Today

9. 247FastFunds - Best $100 Loan Instant App for Easy Repayment

Pros:

Straightforward application process

Receive funds the next business day

Payments automatically withdrawn

Cons:

Not a direct lender

247FastFunds Overview

Like other payday loan services, 247FastFunds isn't a direct lender. Instead, the service connects you to a network of lenders they work with. One can complete the application and matching process in just a few minutes. Once it is time for repayments, the money is automatically withdrawn from your checking account to make things easy.

While the terms of the loan vary depending on the lender, the basic requirements are relatively easy to meet. You’ll have to show you have a checking account, are employed, and have a minimum income of $1,000, among other things.

Interest Rates: Varies depending on the lender

Minimum – Maximum Loan Amount: $500–$5,000

Loan Term: Terms vary depending on the lender

>>Learn More About 247FasFunds Today

What Are $100 Loan Instant Apps?

$100 instant loans are available through a neobank or financial technology app. These fast lending applications provide loans almost immediately. For instance, for a price, you may borrow $100 and receive it in a few hours or days.

They rarely impose fees and may be able to save you from overdraft charges and other consequences for exceeding your amount.

The financial technology software collaborates with a financial institution that 'backs them up.' The FDIC insures the majority of banks, but to be certain, always read the small print before borrowing money.

Advantages of $100 Loan Instant Apps

A desire that your current financial situation cannot fund may benefit from a quick loan. When compared to other types of personal loans, it offers a significant number of advantages. Instant loans also come with negatives, such as high interest rates and many extra costs if you violate the loan conditions.

Despite this, it continues to be one of the most promising possibilities for easily and swiftly acquiring financial security.

>>Discover the best $100 instant loans on MoneyMutual

Here are some of the most important features of $100 loan instant apps:

An unsecured loan . For these kinds of loans, it is not necessary for you, the borrower, to put up any collateral.

. For these kinds of loans, it is not necessary for you, the borrower, to put up any collateral. Borrower discretion is allowed in loan use . Payday loans lenders do not inquire about the reason for the loan, so you are free to use the funds in any way.

. Payday loans lenders do not inquire about the reason for the loan, so you are free to use the funds in any way. Approval is immediate . When you apply for a loan online with a lender that doesn't do a credit check or ask for extra paperwork, you may obtain the money the same day.

. When you apply for a loan online with a lender that doesn't do a credit check or ask for extra paperwork, you may obtain the money the same day. Submission of applications online . No traveling to several lending institutions when an immediate loan may be applied for and received online.

. No traveling to several lending institutions when an immediate loan may be applied for and received online. You should be aware of the potential for fraud while using any app, but banking apps, in particular, pose a distinct threat due to the sensitive nature of the data you provide.

Disadvantages of $100 Loan Instant Apps

$100 loan instant apps have some potential drawbacks, although many benefits are associated with them. Compared to standard personal loans, quick personal loans often have substantially higher annual percentage rates.

Because of this, it is an appropriate choice for circumstances undertaken only once.

You may use a short-term loan to pay for significant expenses like medical care or a major purchase. Only use it for urgent costs if no other financial options are available.

Here are some of the downsides of $100 loan instant apps:

Transfer costs charged by rapid loan apps are rather hefty.

charged by rapid loan apps are rather hefty. The average fee for a same-day loan is $3 to $5 , with some lenders charging more. The costs add up quickly, despite their seemingly modest total amount.

, with some lenders charging more. The costs add up quickly, despite their seemingly modest total amount. There is a risk of falling into a debt cycle if you take out a loan and then fail to pay it back in full before your next paycheck.

if you take out a loan and then fail to pay it back in full before your next paycheck. Spending more cash than you have available is often a bad decision. It's one thing to require extra funds in the event of an unexpected need, but a pattern of the frequent financial shortfall may indicate poor financial management.

is often a bad decision. It's one thing to require extra funds in the event of an unexpected need, but a pattern of the frequent financial shortfall may indicate poor financial management. When individuals need a quick $100 loan, they are easy targets for various frauds.

>>Get the best $100 instant loans on MoneyMutual

How Do Money Lending Apps Work?

Outside of a bank or credit union, there are two other options for obtaining a loan. The amount of money you plan to borrow and your strategy for repaying the loan will determine the sort of loan you apply for and get.

Mobile apps that lend money provide small loans of $50 to $500, with payback expected upon receipt of the borrower's next salary. You may get this kind of loan from several different applications; in some of them, you won't even have to pay any interest or an origination fee.

Some of them may include a tipping function that will allow you to choose the final cost of the service.

You may borrow substantial amounts of money via online lending networks, with some offering poor credit personal loans of $10,000 or more. Loans of this kind are payable in equal monthly installments.

The interest rate on these loans will vary depending on the lending institution and the borrower's meeting the institution's criteria for receiving the loan.

You may use money lending applications if you already have a bank account into which regular deposits are made. The software will look into your billing history and provide a rough estimate of your regular income. You may be eligible for a certain amount of funding depending on the details you provide.

Most of the time, these apps offer very modest sums that must be repaid in full when the borrower receives their next paycheck.

In just a few minutes, you may apply for and find out whether you've been approved for your loan.

When applying for a personal loan, the app you choose will determine how long it will take to obtain the funds. Additionally, some applications can link you up with internet banking so you can get your emergency loan money even quicker. Some businesses may charge you more for speedy service.

You may have to wait three to five business days for the funds to appear in your external checking account, as with several services. You may have your money deposited straight into your app account for just $3.99. A debit card or an external checking account will have an additional charge of $4.99 for instant delivery.

It is possible to submit a loan application to various lenders via various internet lending networks. Simply put, this method allows you to apply with many lenders simultaneously without negatively impacting your credit score via a hard inquiry.

>>Try MoneyMutual for the best $100 instant loans

Apps That Loan You Money Instantly

You may get a little loan through a quick lending app like MoneyMutual for a short time—usually less than 30 days.

You can't use a payday loan app to buy a car or gadgets or to pay off your credit card debt or other significant expenditures. Instead, they assist you in filling the gap between paychecks when you are short a few dollars.

A common requirement for repaying the funds obtained via an instant loan app is to do so in full upon receipt of the borrower's subsequent paycheck. Because of this restriction, instant lending applications are only helpful for getting a limited amount of money.

Some rapid loan applications are free, but the vast majority have exorbitant interest rates and cost structures. That is to say, you may have to spend a hefty sum to use them (in comparison to the amount of the loan). It's preferable to title loans and doesn't need you to go to a payday lender physically.

Can Anyone Use a Money Lending App?

Anyone with access to a bank account may borrow money using a mobile lending app, but you'll need to create an account with each service individually to apply for a loan.

Your personal information such as name, address, email, phone, social security number, and account number will likely be required. If approved for a loan, they will send funds to the account you provide (along with the routing number).

Lenders often provide the option of opening an online bank account, which streamlines the process of receiving and repaying loans.

A loan's eligibility requirements will vary from app to app. Costs for various loans will vary. Certain loans will default to a highly delayed transfer of the money you have borrowed, and it might take up to five business days to reach your account at an external bank or credit union.

You may activate quick transfers for a charge and have access to your money right away.

Which Is the Best App to Get an Instant Loan?

The answer to this question depends on the amount of money you must borrow. When using a money lending app, you will be limited to borrowing between $50 and $500, with payback due as soon as you get your next salary.

Some apps provide short-term loans of up to $2,500 with flexible approval conditions, reasonable interest rates, and periods in line with bank loans, making them a good option for those who need a loan but would prefer monthly payments.

Cash advances from money lending apps are short-term solutions that should be repaid in full when you get your next paycheck. If you need a little loan until your next paycheck, this might be a good option for you.

>>Get the best instant loans on MoneyMutual

Features of $100 Loan Instant Apps

You may receive a payday loan of up to $100 and have to pay it back within one month.

A 100-dollar payday loan is often taken out to cover an unexpected bill. Since it's digital, strict credit checks are unnecessary. This is why they refer to it as a "100-dollar loan," although the firms don't run your credit.

Payday loans are readily available to those who have a low credit score. The money may be used in any way you choose, and there are no stipulations about its usage or collateral. You don't have to explain your spending habits to a payday lender if you need the money for something other than bills.

Costs for various loans will vary. The funds from certain loans may take up to five business days to reach your external bank or credit union account, which is far longer than is typical.

You may activate quick transfers for a charge and have access to your money right away.

What Is the Easiest Loan to Be Approved For?

$100 loans and other payday loans often have a much quicker and simpler approval process. It doesn't matter whether you have bad credit or not if you apply. Since the sums are usually low and no collateral is needed, there is little risk to the lender.

How Do I Know if I’m Eligible for a 100 Dollar Payday Loan?

Because of the high approval rate—over 90%–-a quick $100 payday loan is available to almost everyone. Other factors than score determine creditworthiness, so keep that in mind.

In addition, your credit score won't be impacted by applying for the loan. Accordingly, you're qualified if you need a hundred-dollar payday loan right now.

However, not all borrowers who apply for a payday loan, even those for $100, are accepted. Even if the acceptance percentage is quite high, there are a few rejections.

There are exclusionary conditions. For instance, refusal can be if you have a history of defaulting on comparable loans with other lenders. It is also possible that it will affect you if you do not meet all the conditions, such as having a checking account or a social security number.

>>Discover the best $100 payday loans on MoneyMutual

Requirements for Getting a 100 Dollar Loan

The following are the standard requirements set out by most lending companies to be approved for a $100 cash loan:

Be a permanent US resident

Have a current checking bank account

Possess an active email address and working phone number

Access the internet through a computer, smartphone, etc.

Have a current, legitimate form of identification;

Most loan providers will want a stable monthly income of $1000 or more.

Where Can I Get 100 Dollars Fast?

Instant $100 loans are available now from various lenders like MoneyMutual or CashUSA. The application and approval procedures for loans are often the same across lenders.

In any case, check the interest rate and ensure no additional fees are on top of what was first disclosed.

A $100 instant loan app is a great option if you're looking for payday loans. Borrowers should expect their loan funds to be deposited into their account by the next day after applying.

Direct Lender for Fast Loan Payday

Direct lenders review your application and distribute the cash directly to you, unlike online "lenders," who aren't true lenders. Many internet loan companies are nothing more than glorified advertising platforms.

Payday loan applications submitted via their website are sent to participating lenders that may provide credit based on the applicant's qualifications. If your request is accepted, you will be connected with a verified lender in less than a minute.

Then, your potential $100 loan provider could talk to you and answer your inquiries.

When accepted, the advertiser will compensate, usually via a charge that is not immediately apparent. Direct lenders are responsible for managing all stages of the loan application process, except for those areas mandated by law to operate differently.

That way, you can ensure that your personal information is safe since you know who you're working with.

Hidden Charges

The costs associated with a payday loan from a direct lender will be shown before you complete your application to avoid surprises. You will get every payment due, including any interest, in advance. The borrower should be wary of extra fees when applying for a payday loan of $100.

No Roll-Overs

Fortunately, financial institutions allow you to "roll-over" your loan. Despite the short-term benefits, the repeated usage of this method will ultimately cost you more money.

You might easily get into a debt trap if you're not careful. As a result, we recommend prioritizing loan providers that don't allow for roll-overs.

>>Get the best no roll-over loans on MoneyMutual

Will a Low Credit Score Affect My Eligibility for a Small Loan?

It does not. If you show that you can pay back the loan, a low credit score won't matter. Most payday loan companies also won't run a rigorous credit check on you, so applying for one won't hurt your score.

Benefits of $100 Loan Instant Apps

A loan of $100 is a modest cash advance with a one-month repayment period that may be obtained easily. Payday loans of $100 are often taken out to meet unexpected costs.

There are no credit checks or in-person meetings required for this lending service. Payday loans are readily available to anyone with less-than-perfect credit.

A $100 payday loan, in contrast to a title loan or a student loan, comes with no predetermined spending limits. You don't have to explain how you'll use the money to the payday loan company.

How Can I Use $100 Loans?

A small loan may help you deal with moderate financial difficulties. Borrowers who need quick cash for emergency costs like rent, car repairs, or medical bills take out payday loans.

Child support, college expenses, and discretionary spending fall under this category. When you're strapped for cash and require a small advance until the next paycheck, a loan of $100 might be a lifesaver.

A lender may not verify your credit history or ask why you need money, but you should still exercise caution when borrowing money and consider whether you will be able to pay it back.

Am I Eligible for a $100 Loan? Let’s Find Out!

Easy approval is possible when applying for $100 payday loans. Since direct lenders don't care about a borrower's FICO score, most applicants get accepted. Typical lending companies have certain prerequisites:

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Have evidence of a stable income

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current bank account

Payday loan regulations vary widely from one state to the next. Although the specifics may change from time to time, fulfilling them is often straightforward for most individuals.

How to Get a $100 Loan Online?

Those who meet the above-mentioned requirements are qualified to apply on a $100 loan instant app. To begin, complete the online loan application—a few minutes is all that's needed.

Applicants fill out an application including their name, address, bank account information, and the amount they want to borrow (between $100 and $1,000). Upon hitting the "Submit" button, you will be linked with a direct lender who will make a quick lending decision.

If the loan is accepted, the lender will provide you with the agreement to sign. Take your time reading it over. Pay close attention to the loan's APR, repayment schedule, and other terms and conditions.

After signing the contracts electronically, the loan amount you requested will be sent to your bank account the next business day.

>>Get a $100 loan online from MoneyMutual today

$100 Loans for Bad Credit – How Is It Possible?

When deciding whether or not to grant you a loan, creditors, unions, and banks will look at your credit score. Loan decisions by payday lenders are made independently of credit bureaus. Instead, your ability to show consistent revenue is what they use to make a decision.

You have a good chance of securing the $100 loan if you can show that you will be able to make the payments on schedule.

Child support, pensions, inheritances, etc., may be sources of income in addition to a regular salary. Payday online loans, ranging from $100 to $1,000, are available 24/7 to people with all credit histories with no vetting process and background checks.

What to Consider Before Getting a $100 Loan?

Determine first whether there are any alternative means to get funds. Your options include withdrawing money from your savings or borrowing from loved ones.

A $100 payday loan might assist if other options don't work out. Take your time taking out a payday loan online after first understanding the repayment conditions.

Payday loans are financial advances that must be paid back when the borrower receives their next paycheck. Costs may increase if payments are late.

Investigate the laws that govern payday loans in your state, then enquire about the matter with a direct lender.

Always read the fine print before signing any paperwork, even for a loan of a few hundred dollars. You should contact the loan servicer immediately if any of the terms cause discomfort. Before you sign a payday loan agreement, fully understand all terms and conditions.

$100 Loan Instant Apps Frequently Asked Questions

Still curious about the best $100 instant loan app? Explore our FAQ section to see if we've already answered some of your questions.

Where Can I Find Payday Loans Near Me?

You may apply for one online if you need a $100 payday loan quickly. Most online loan applications—like MoneyMutual—may be completed in less than ten minutes. Plus, approved borrowers can get their money the next business day.

To get started, visit the $100 loan instant app of your choosing and complete the loan application form there. Your loan application will be processed instantly, and the funds will be available for you the next day.

>>Check the best $100 loans on MoneyMutual

When Will I Receive the $100 Loan?

How long it takes for borrowers to get their money depends on the lender's deadline. Even so, the time involved is little. If your loan is approved before the lender's lunch hour, you will receive the funds the same day. If the lender receives the permission late in the day, over the weekend, or on holiday, you will receive the cash the next business day.

Can I Get a $100 Loan With a Poor Credit Score?

Yes! A low credit score won't be a problem if you require a $100 loan, a low credit score won't be a problem. Lenders do not do standard credit checks. Proof of income is required for approval. You may complete and submit the online application at any time, regardless of your current credit standing.

I Need Money Right Now. How to Get 100 Dollars Fast?

If you need money, you may borrow it from loved ones. On the other hand, if you'd rather take out loans, you may apply for $100 payday loans from any lender you choose. Loan decisions are often made available within minutes.

You may expect to get your payday loan the next business day, if not sooner. You'll repay either with your next salary or within a month, as required by law in your state.

What Loan Options to Get 100 Dollars Do I Have?

Most people who need cash quickly turn to payday lenders like MoneyMutual or PersonalLoans. Personal loans, installment loans, and other services are often available on most websites.

You may borrow between $1,000 and $5,000 with an installment loan online or up to $15,000 with a personal loan. Despite the abundance of online lending options, the smallest loan amount one can obtain is a payday loan for $100.

$100 Loan Instant App: Final Words

Applying for a $100 instant loan on any of the above loan providers is easy. In terms of ease of use and straightforward attitude to lending, MoneyMutual is our top choice. You can apply for the free service on their website—it will just take a few minutes.

Although loans have downsides, they're inevitable in some cases. Installing one or more of the aforementioned $100 loan instant apps is a good idea if you need cash and can afford to repay the loan in full and on time.

>>Try MoneyMutual for the best $100 instant loan

