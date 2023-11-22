18 Publix managers join federal lawsuit, claim they worked without pay

More employees are joining a federal lawsuit against Publix.

Plaintiffs in litigation filed against the Florida-based grocer in October, which claimed employees weren't paid for all of the overtime they worked, increased Tuesday to include 18 hourly-paid department managers.

Attorneys with the Shavitz Law Group of Boca Raton and Morgan & Morgan in Orlando are representing the plaintiffs, filing the case under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

Lawyers said after they filed the lawsuit last month, they were approached by "many" department managers.

"[They] also experienced off-the-clock work regularly for Publix for precisely the same issues as the original complaint and that they too want to pursue backpay damages," a statement from the attorney group said Tuesday.

Attorneys representing the Publix employees said the 18 department managers are from multiple states, and said they expect more people to be added to the suit.

Lawyers of the plaintiffs said in October that they have been contacted by dozens of affected employees who worked in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina who experienced the same issues.

When the lawsuit was filed last month, Publix released the following statement to Scripps News West Palm Beach regarding the accusations:

"As a practice, Publix does not comment on pending litigation. However, due to the nature of the claims involved we find it necessary to respond. As an associate-owned company, we are proud to provide our associates with a comprehensive benefits package — including company ownership — in addition to paying our associates in accordance with the law. We take these claims seriously and will respond appropriately."

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton at Scripps News West Palm Beach.

