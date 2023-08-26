5 family members found dead by police performing welfare check

Police performing a welfare check arrived to a horrible sight: The five family members inside the home, including three kids, were all dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers in Uniontown, Ohio, found the bodies upon arriving at the Lake Township residence at 7:31 p.m. Thursday. The next day, police publicly identified the deceased as the Dunham family: Married couple Jason, 46, and Melissa, 42, and their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9.

Police believe this was a domestic dispute that turned deadly and are now investigating it as a quadruple homicide-suicide. They don't believe there are any other people involved in the crime.

Uniontown Police Chief Michael Batchik said Jason's handgun was the weapon used in the tragic shooting, but it was not yet known who fired the shots. Both parents had concealed carry permits, he said.

SEE MORE: Police say killer in Rachel Morin case will strike again if not found

Police haven't confirmed who requested the welfare check or why, but Melissa Dunham's coworker told local publication The Canton Repository that she made the call to authorities when she hadn't heard from the deceased mother of three in two days.

One neighbor told the publication the family had started spending more time inside recently, which concerned her. She also said Jason Dunham was a nice but controlling man.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation helped collect and document evidence Thursday night. The spokesman said the Uniontown Police Department will provide any further updates in the case.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com