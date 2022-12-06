6 Ways to Upgrade Your Coffee at Home

If you are trying to cut costs (aren’t we all?), you might feel like you’re wasting money getting coffee at the drive-through on your way to work. But that doesn’t mean you’re stuck with a bland, boring cup of Joe from your kitchen.

With a bit of planning and preparation, the right ingredients and a few affordable tools (as simple as the best handheld milk frother), 2022 and 2023 can include delicious, upgraded coffee drinks while you save some cash every day.

Grind the Beans

Buying beans might not seem like a great way to save money since whole beans tend to be a little pricier than ground coffee. However, beans stay fresh longer than ground coffee, so you won’t waste money trashing bitter coffee.

Adobe

Freshly-ground coffee tastes much better than packaged ground coffee, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out. Plus, you can get a high-quality coffee grinder for less than you’d likely spend on Starbucks in a week, so it’s a win-win.

Filter the Water

Your coffee is only as good as the beans and water that go into it. So, unless you are fortunate enough to live in a location with great-tasting water, a pot made using tap water might make you crave a cup from your favorite coffee shop instead.

Adobe

You can fix this by using filtered water for your daily brew. And don’t worry; you won’t need to install a filtration system for your home. Instead, a water-filtering pitcher is an affordable and convenient way to elevate your H2O.

Froth the Milk

Steaming and foaming milk enhances the texture and flavor of whatever type of milk you use in your coffee drink, making the texture of the coffee smoother and creamier. You can steam milk, cream or even coffee creamer without special equipment by heating it in the microwave for 20-30 seconds.

Adobe

For rich, foamy cream, you’ll want to use the best handheld milk frother. 2022 saw many excellent frothers come onto the market, and you can find them for less than $10.

Add Some Flavor

If you adore the many flavors you can request at the coffee drive-through, why not upgrade your java with similar add-ins at home? For example, you can add spices and seasonings like cocoa powder, cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice directly to your coffee grounds before brewing for instant deliciousness.



Adobe

Alternatively, try mixing ingredients into your hot beverage, like vanilla extract, syrup, peanut butter or whatever you like best. A blender for protein shakes can help you incorporate the flavors beautifully.

Change Your Technique

There are numerous ways to brew coffee. Finding the method that you prefer best can be enjoyable and tasty. For instance, pour-over coffee tends to taste bright and clean, while coffee prepared in a French press will be richer and more complex.

Adobe

When researching different brewing methods, think about your favorite coffee drink and look for an approach that will provide the best results. Finding a technique that doesn’t require expensive specialty equipment is also a good idea.

Hone Your Barista Skills

Head to any coffee shop, and you’re sure to see a variety of seasonal options as well as many standard hot and cold drinks. You can likely learn how to prepare any of these beverages in your own kitchen.

Adobe

Recipes for Starbucks drinks you can make at home and other trending coffee beverages abound. Find some of your favorites and learn how to create them for yourself. You’ll never miss hitting the drive-through again.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.