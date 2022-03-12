Watch
Lucas Gonzalez

Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 11, 2022
Lucas joined the WRTV team as a Real-Time Editor in January 2022.

Born in West Virginia but raised in northwest Ohio, Lucas is a Midwesterner at heart and has reported on communities across Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

Lucas is an alumnus of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. There, he was a news editor at The Guardian, Wright State’s award-winning
student newspaper. He graduated with a degree in Political Science.

Before joining WRTV, Lucas worked at The Springfield News-Sun, The Salisbury Daily Times, and The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Connect with Lucas on Twitter or Facebook, or email him at lucas.gonzalez@wrtv.com.

