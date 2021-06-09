Mary joined WRTV’s Digital Team as a Real-Time Editor in March 2021.

She grew up in White Plains, New York, and moved to Boston, Massachusetts where she attended Emerson College and graduated with a Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism.

After college, she made her way to Jefferson City, Missouri working as a reporter/anchor for the Missourinet, a statewide radio news network that broadcasts at more than 60 stations across the state. There she covered state education and transportation beats, as well as Senate and House of Representatives hearings at the Missouri State Capitol.

She went on to work as a Rocky Mountain Correspondent in Denver, Colorado for iHeartMedia where she anchored the morning news on three different radio stations simultaneously. She also hosted Colorado Today, a weekly public affairs show featuring local nonprofits and charities in and around the Denver area.

Mary moved to Indianapolis in April 2016 to take a position with Emmis Communications as a Multimedia Content Producer anchoring the morning newscasts. She received her first Spectrum Award by the Indiana Broadcasters Association for Best Newscast that same year before making the transition into television working on the digital side for WTHR before joining the award-winning team at WRTV.

Have a story idea? Mary wants to know! Email her at Mary.Farucci@WRTV.com.