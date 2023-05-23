Best Adult Dating Sites and Dating Apps in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Traditional dating isn’t for everyone, especially those keen on fast-tracking the dating process. The best adult dating sites offer that and more.

If you’re like most of us, then you probably want to find a like-minded match as soon as possible, since, after all, time waits for no man!

An adult dating site is a perfect wingman – whether for casual hookups or long-term relationships.

For online dating to work, you’ll need to sign up on the best adult dating sites with large member pools, several advanced features, and adequate on-site security.

Read on as we take a closer look at the best adult sites for hookups and long-term physical relationships.

First Look - Best Adult Dating Sites for Hook Up

AdultFriendFinder—Best adult dating site overall

Ashley Madison—Recommended for discreet affairs

Seeking—Ideal for luxury dating

Passion—Best for NSFW video and photo uploads

NoStringsAttached—Top site for discreet sexual encounters

ALT.com—Best site for BDSM fantasies

Feeld—The most inclusive adult dating site

Tinder—Best for fast casual hookups

Zoosk—Recommended for serious relationships

Hinge—Most responsive customer care team

Bumble—Best adult dating site for networking

Best Dating Apps for Adults, Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder—Best Adult Dating Site Overall

Pros

Large member pool (80 million + members)

Feature-rich adult site

Live cams from members and models

Active blogs and chat rooms

LGBTQ-friendly

Cons

Mostly NSFW content

Several incomplete profiles

Pricing

1 Month Gold— $19.95

3 Months Gold—$38.85

12 Months Gold—$119.40

If you’ve been actively looking for websites for hook-ups, then you must’ve heard of AdultFriendFinder (AFF), one of the largest adult dating sites around.

We’re talking about a massive member pool of over 80 million users.

And if you think that’s impressive, then you haven't heard of its advanced search filters. You can narrow down your searches using filters like near me, age, race, body size, kinks, and interests.

It keeps getting better with Adult Finder, especially if your sexual fetishes know no boundaries. You can find anything from swinging couples searching for orgies, singles interested in BDSM affairs, or even cuckolding couples looking to spice things up.

Yerp. There’s something for everyone.

One thing to keep in mind about AFF, though, is the graphic nature of the content uploaded. Most photos and videos are NSFW, but you can set your preferences to SFW if you're not big on too much skin.

Signing up on Adult Finder is a pretty straightforward process, all you’ll need is to provide your email address, create a username, and set a unique password. Easy Peasy.

After signing up, you can start browsing through the thousands of profiles. Be warned, though, that you’ll need to upload a profile picture and set up a detailed profile to access most of AFF’s features.

Also, to message and respond to messages from other users, you will need to subscribe to AFF.

You can create a live chat profile and interact with fine models broadcasting from around the world. You’ll also appreciate AdultFriendFinder’s frequently updated naughty blogs and a sex academy.

Join Adult Finder today to interact with millions of active members.

2. Ashley Madison—Discreet Adult Site for Extramarital Affairs

Pros

Big on anonymity and user safety

Free for women

Feature-rich

Suitable for fast, highly discreet affairs

Easy sign-up

Cons

Not free for women seeking women

Credit systems can prove costly

Pricing

100 Credits—$49

500 Credits—$149

1,000 Credits—$249

Despite being one of the most controversial adult dating sites, Ashley Madison remains the best place to secure fast, extramarital hookups.

And with the advanced anonymity features in place, chances of your ‘better half’ finding out is next to zero – if you play your cards right, that is!

To get started on Ashley Madison, one of the best hookup sites overall, you’ll first need to create a free account by providing details such as relationship status, location, user name, date of birth, ethnicity, and email address.

Once done with sign-up, you’ll have access to married (and single) members on the platform. And while ladies (seeking men) can access premium features on a free account, men will need to purchase credits to view and send messages as well as access premium features.

One feature you’ll love is app customization. With a little creativity, you can customize the Ashley Madison app to look more like a game or fitness app.

It even gets better for married peeps looking for discreet affairs, as you can set your profile to private and restrict access. By making use of these features, you’ll be well-placed to experiment without any risks whatsoever.

Ashley Madison boasts some top-drawer features that make your profile stand out to other users.

This includes Priority Man, Priority Mail, Traveling Man, and Send Winks. Winks are the perfect icebreakers on Ashley Madison, and features like Priority Man and Mail will make you more visible and likely to secure fast hookups.

At AM, all ladies looking for men get to access all features free, while women seeking women will have to buy credits to make use of the features.

Keep your affairs discreet by creating an Ashley Madison account today.

3. Seeking—Top-notch Luxury Adult Finder for Established Users

Pros

40 million+ spread out globally

Neat, classy web layout

Niche dating site for luxury dating

Profiles frequently monitored

Free for ladies

Cons

Not ideal for budget dating

Highly competitive

Pricing

1 Month Premium—$109.99

3 Months Premium—$289.99

Unlike most adult dating sites that don’t bother much about member quality, Seeking only opens its doors to attractive and generous users in search of someone to spend their time with.

Ladies get to access all of Seeking’s features for free, while men have to upgrade to premium to make any positive strides on the platform.

And while it’s not mandatory to set up a profile picture during registration, doing so is highly advisable as the platform is pretty competitive.

Ladies make up 55% of the member base, but that doesn’t mean you rest on your laurels. It’s best to set up a detailed profile to boost your chances of getting lucky on the platform.

The more you reveal about your assets, influence, and properties, the more likely you’ll attract the thousands of active babes looking to date up.

Seeking seeks to maintain the highest standards in terms of members. Only some people can be verified, and even better, profiles are regularly monitored to ensure fake accounts are weeded out.

You can count on Seeking to link you to some of the most attractive singles on the planet. With over 40 million members sprinkled across the globe, finding an eligible bachelor or young hottie to date has never been easier.

Join Seeking today to interact with some of the finest singles across the globe.

4. Passion—Best Adult Dating Site With Content Uploads

Pros

Active, highly responsive members

Live webcams

Useful search filters

Public and private chat rooms

Cons

Several incomplete profiles

Profiles not regularly monitored

Pricing

1 Month—$39.95

3 Months—$80.85

12 Months—$239

Passion is one of those dating sites designed to satisfy people from all walks of life. So whether you identify as straight or LGBTQ, you can consider yourself welcome to Passion’s busy streets.

As you get started, you’ll need to state your gender (or what you identify as) and what you’re looking for. You can even join as a couple, or, perhaps even more surprisingly, as a group of sexually-liberated people.

The point to note, though, is Passion’s not for the faint-hearted.

After signing up, you’ll spot thousands of erotic photos and cam girls broadcasting to their audiences, so it’s best to be prepared. It’s truly a haven for kinky couples and singles looking to spice up their bedroom affairs.

It’s nice that Passion always looks to simplify the hookup process.

With just a click of a button, you can narrow down your searches using filters like kink, geographical location, hobbies, age, and gender.

In addition to live cam broadcasts and steamy video (and photos) uploads, you’ll find tons of adult movies on Passion. For an extra fee, you can also join private chat rooms and share exclusive content with other members.

Bring your wildest desires to life by creating a Passion account today.

5. NoStringsAttached—Discreet Dating Site for Hookups Near Me

Pros

Simplistic, easy-to-navigate website

A niche site for discreet casual flings

Large member pool (active members)

Livestream function

Cons

Most content is NSFW

The gender ratio is not the most balanced

Pricing

1 Month —$29.95

3 Months —$59.95

12 Months—$149.95

Not everyone is looking to get struck by cupid. For some, casual encounters work better than relationships – exactly why sites like NoStringsAttached exist.

With NoStringsAttached, you get access to thousands of horny singles (and couples) looking to fulfill their wildest fantasies discreetly.

It’ll only take about 5 minutes to sign up, which can be faster if you use your socials.

Once you’re signed up and good to go, your feed will be flooded by tons of sexy profiles, most bearing nude, erotic photos and videos.

While you can view content and browse profiles using a free account, an upgrade will be necessary to view all profile details and talk to other users.

NoStringsAttached boasts some pretty decent features like webcams, Open the door (allows free users to send you messages), adult videos, chat rooms, Hotlist, and Match reports.

These features add to NoStringsAttached’s overall appeal, making it one of the best platforms for casual flings.

It’s great that, despite integrating tons of advanced features, NoStringsAttached prioritizes simplicity as part of its customer satisfaction strategy.

The website is simplistic and designed with the average user in mind.

Boost your chances of a fast one-night stand by joining NoStringsAttached today.

6. ALT.com—Fetish-Friendly Adult Finder For Fantasies

Pros

Ideal for BDSM fetishes

Users can register as couples

Video sharing allowed

Several communication-enhancing features

LGBTQ-friendly

Cons

The customer care team could use some improvement

Several abandoned profiles

Pricing

1 Month Silver—$19.95

3 Months Silver —$35.97

12 Months Silver—$99.97

1 Month Gold—$29.95

3 Months Gold—$59.97

12 Months Gold—$149.97

Does the prospect of living out your wildest bondage fantasies give you goosebumps? If so, then you’ll enjoy browsing through the thousands of erotic ALT.com profiles.

ALT.com, as the name suggests, caters to the unique needs of singles and couples looking to explore alternative dating.

As if that’s not enough, members get to sign up as singles or couples, depending on preferences, which makes Alt an amazing place to experiment with your loved one.

In addition to chatting with other members, you can also upload videos and showcase your inner adult star.

The best part of using ALT.com, however, is its highly inclusive nature. No one will judge your preferences, sexuality, or BDSM kink. So you can consider it a safe space to explore your craziest fantasies.

You’ll find thousands of couples signed up on ALT.com, ready to mingle with like-minded singles. Just filter profiles out according to your preferences and you’re good to go.

But note, if you wanna talk to someone, just like on the regular Adult Finder, you need a subscription.

Bring your wildest BDSM fantasies to life by creating an ALT.com account today.

7. Feeld—Most Inclusive Adult Dating Site for Hook Ups

Pros

20+ gender and sexual orientation options

Easy-to-use app

Allows for couples to sign up

Members can create groups and form communities

Cons

Members can only join via Facebook

Not the largest member pool

Pricing

1 Month—$11.99

3 Months—$23.99

Feeld is not your typical adult dating site, it’s designed to act more like a community for people of varying sexualities. So it doesn’t matter whether you identify as bisexual, pansexual, polysexual, heteroflexible, or polysexual – Feeld’s got you covered!

It’s a haven for members of the LGBTQ community.

With Feeld, it’s easy to form (and grow) a polycule, as the platform is open to all sorts of relationships and arrangements.

One problem with Feeld, though, is its limited member pool. You won’t be interacting with as many members as you would on a platform like AFF, but most members are active with well-detailed profiles.

While you can secure a one-night stand with Feeld, it’s better suited for long-term companionship, whether friendship or dating.

Create a Feld account to join a community of like-minded singles.

8. Tinder—Best Free Dating Site and App For Fast Casual Hook Ups

Pros

Free dating app

Fast registration and easy to use

Millions of active members

Location-based matching

Swipe-style app

Cons

No search function

A relatively complex pricing mechanism

Pricing

1 Month Tinder Plus—$17.99

1 Month Tinder Gold—$26.99

1 Month Tinder Platinum—$35.99

The famous swipe app has been a revelation since its launch back in 2012.

And although Tinder’s popularity has waned slightly over the past couple of years, it remains one of the best places to secure fast hookups through location-based matching.

Perhaps one of Tinder’s best features is its ease of use. You’ll be viewing profiles, swiping left or right, meaning a potential date is always a swipe away. It’s also nice that sign-up is fast, typically less than 5 minutes.

Besides swiping left and right to match with someone, you can also take advantage of Tinder’s unique features like super likes, rewind (get another chance to view a profile you swiped left on), and a passport for global swiping.

While sign-up is straightforward, getting matches might prove a hard ask if you don’t set up a decent enough profile.

The trick? Easy, to upload high-quality photos that showcase your best features.

Create a Tinder account to make the most of its geomatching algorithm.

9. Zoosk—Algorithm-Powered Adult Site for Casual and Serious Relationships

Pros

Recommended for serious dating

Detailed profiles

Admin regularly monitors profiles

One of the most advanced matchmaking algorithms

Cons

Not ideal for casual dating

Potentially long sign up

Pricing

1 Month—$29.95

3 Months—$59.95

6 Months—$74.99

12 Months—$149.95

Zoosk is geared towards serious dating, takes registration seriously, and uses an advanced algorithm to suggest matches.

You’ll need to set up a detailed profile during sign-up, however, as this allows the algorithm to recommend suitable matches. And although you’ll spend around 20-30 minutes during sign-up, the wait is worth it if you’re after a serious relationship that can lead to marriage.

The trick to taking full advantage of Zoosk is being as direct as possible. This means stating your preferences clearly in your bio.

Most profiles have well-detailed bios that’ll tell you all you need to know about the potential date. It’s also nice that most members have their real photos as their display pics.

It’s pretty impressive how Zoosk’s admin team is constantly on the lookout for suspicious profiles with incomplete bios or irregular activity.

Reporting scammers is also a breeze, especially since Zoosk’s customer care is highly responsive and ever-willing to help.

Boost your chances of finding love by creating a Zoosk account today.

10. Hinge—Best Adult Dating App With Great Customer Care Team

https://lustlink.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/hinge.jpg

Pros

Highly responsive customer care team

An intuitive, easy-to-use app

Recommended for potentially serious relationships

Effective matchmaking algorithm (highly advanced)

Cons

Lengthy signup

Not recommended for short-term flings

Pricing

1 Month—$9.99

3 Months—$20.97

6 Months—$29.94

Sure, Hinge might not be the most popular free dating app out there, but its correct usage can kickstart your casual dating adventure sooner rather than later.

It all comes down to how well you set up your profile, the quality of your pictures, and of course, your keyboard game.

The gender balance is pretty great, too, as there are around 2 guys for one lady. Not bad.

One slight issue you’ll need to contend with when using Hinge is the relatively lengthy sign-up process. On average, it’ll take you about 20 minutes, which isn’t too bad considering you’ll be equipping the app’s superior algorithm with the details required to get you the perfect match.

Hinge’s superior matchmaking algorithm is responsible for its enormous success in matching singles. But to make successful matches, you’ll need to clearly state your location, dating preferences, and even virtues.

Hinge stands out from the bunch due to the advanced communication features that make it easy to make contact.

In addition to sending likes and messages to kickstart conversations, you can also use the app's video date feature to streamline communication with your likes.

Open the door to endless dating possibilities by joining Hinge today.

11. Bumble—Dating App for Free Adult Dating, Friends, and Networking

Pros

Unique dating system (women make the first move)

Suitable for networking

Feature-rich

Highly active members

Cons

Not the best for fast casual hookups

Connections expire within a day

Pricing

1 Month—$29.99

3 Months—$59.99

6 Months—$99.99

Lifetime—$149.99

Bumble flips the online dating script by allowing women to make the first move.

However, unlike most adult dating sites in this review, Bumble is designed for more than just dating. Members can opt to make business (or career-related) connections, or just look to make new friends.

Consistency is key on Bumble, especially since connections expire after 24 hours. This means that guys have to log in frequently, at least once a day, to make the most of the app.

One of Bumble’s greatest selling points is its advanced features.

You’ll enjoy playing around with features like backtracking, super swipe, spotlight, and match extensions. These easy-to-use features help add fun to initiating contact and maintaining communication.

Although not as popular as the likes of AdultFriendFinder, Bumble boasts one of the most active members in the industry.

Men who join tend to log in daily to make the most of connections before they expire.

Buzz your way into romance by joining Bumble today.

Finding The Best Adult Dating Sites for You

Consider The Popularity of The Adult Site

The best way to boost your chances of landing a date, whether for something casual or serious, is to sign up on a popular site.

Registering on dating sites with large (and active) member pools like AFF, Tinder, Seeking or Hinge translates to more interactions with members near you or those abroad.

Check Out The Features of The Websites for Hook Up Offer

A good adult dating site should come packed with enough communication-enhancing features. Sites like Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison come packed with useful features that improve the overall user experience.

While access to advanced features usually comes at a price, the investment is worth it as it increases your chances of securing matches, while boosting your overall popularity.

Cost of The Adult Dating Site

Most free dating sites come with limited features and are usually packed with scammers. And while you’ll need to pay to access advanced features in premium dating sites like Seeking and AdultFriend Finder, the costs tend to vary from platform to platform.

As such, you’ll need to consider your budget before settling for a particular adult dating site.

Intention

While some adult sites cater to singles in search of hookups, others are better suited for serious, long-term relationships. Websites for hookups like Adult Finder and Ashley Madison won’t work well for serious long-term relationships.

Best Adult Dating Sites—FAQS

Are Adult Dating Apps Safe to Use?

Adult dating apps are safe to use as long as you use well-reputed websites for hook up.

Most free dating sites aren’t frequently monitored, which increases the risks of interacting with scammers. To be on the safe side, it’s best to use renowned adult sites when looking for hookups.

Which Best Adult Dating Site Is Completely Free?

The best adult dating site that’s completely free is Reddit.

You’ll need to join a dating subreddit to find like-minded Redditors. And although completely free, it can take some time to make any meaningful connections (for dating or hookups) compared to when using premium sites like Ashley Madison and Adult Friend Finder.

Which Affair Dating Site Works Best For Seniors?

The affair dating site that works best for seniors is Ashley Madison. While not exclusively meant for seniors, Ashley Madison has a well-balanced age range, meaning you can find anyone from middle-aged singles to married seniors searching for affairs.

What Are Some Safety Tips For Online Dating?

Register on Credible Adult Sites

The trick to keeping safe when looking for casual flings is to register on credible websites for hook up. Not all free dating sites integrate industry-standard security features, so you may want to limit your interactions to well-reputed apps for hookups.

Take Things Slow

When looking for hookups near me, it’s best to tread carefully, especially when using adult sites for hookups. Always take things slowly, regardless of whether you’re using free dating sites or premium websites for hookups.

Avoid Suspicious Profiles

It’s normal to overlook profiles when looking for hookups near me, but the best way to keep safe with dating apps is to examine profiles carefully.

As a rule, you should avoid interacting with suspicious accounts with incomplete profiles, no matter how keen to secure hookups you might be.

Avoid Disclosing Personal Information

It can be tempting to share personal details when looking for hookups near me. While it’s okay to share something like your social media profiles, giving out your address or bank account details is not recommended, no matter how trustworthy the date appears.

Best Adult Dating Sites and Platforms for Hookups Near Me

Now that we’ve taken a look at some of the best adult dating sites for hookups, you should be well-placed to choose one that best meets your preferences.

Adult Friend Finder is a great option if you’re after a feature-rich hook ups site with millions of active members, while Ashley Madison will make the perfect fit for discreet affairs.

Remember to always prioritize safety when in search of hookups near me. Avoid sharing personal details and always meet in public places before taking things private.

Lastly, remember to have fun. It’s never that serious!