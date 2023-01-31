Are Psychic Mediums Real? Avoid Mediumship SCAMS in 2023 [Know the Truth]

Since time immemorial, humankind has been fascinated with death, things related to one’s passing, and the afterlife.

Now, if there is an afterlife, there must certainly be a way to connect or communicate with them, a path that bridges the two worlds - life and the afterlife.

And this brings us to mediums or psychic mediums — are psychic mediums real?

Let’s find out.

Are Mediums Real? Should you be Skeptical…

Yes, some mediums are real.

And yes, you should be skeptical. Not everyone who claims to be spiritually gifted is telling the truth.

But this is true of all things in life.

Just because someone says, “I can speak to your deceased loved ones,” or “I work for your bank, we need your card details,” doesn’t mean you should hand out your personal information without a second thought.

First, you need to know how to recognize deceit before you get a medium reading.

To do that, we need to take a quick step back and focus on the concept of an afterlife. And we need to understand where our fascination with death may have originated from.

Our Belief in an Afterlife…

The Egyptians offer a prime example of this fascination with death and belief in the afterlife from the annals of history.

They had processes like the mummification of dead pharaohs and bodies being entombed inside a chamber within a pyramid, along with all the artifacts that the pharaoh may need in his afterlife.

All this proves that from the beginning of human civilization, death and the belief in an afterlife have always captivated mankind.

The Egyptians are just one example.

The fascination with death and the belief in the afterlife has always existed in almost all parts of the globe.

The Vikings and their belief in the majestic halls of Valhalla, and Islam with their spiritual afterlife belief system of Akhirah.

In the Hebrew Bible, you will find the story of the Witch of Endor, who was asked by the Hebrew king Saul to summon the spirit of Samuel, the prophet.

In the religion of Jainism, clairvoyance is regarded as one of its five kinds of knowledge.

Where did Mediums Originate from?

The allure to connect and communicate with people who have passed on has always been there in one form or the other.

And so has intermediaries in the form of psychics and mediums.

In terms of etymology, the word psychic is derived from the Greek word psychikos meaning “of the mind” or “mental,” and the word refers to the psyche of the human mind.

One interesting fact about the Greek word is that it also means “soul.” And in one of the Greek mythology stories, the maiden named Psyche was a deification of the human soul.

So here, one can find one of the very first connections between the psychic and the spiritual world.

Right from ancient times, there have been fortune tellers and people claiming to have the psychic powers of divination gained from the study of planets, stars, and other celestial bodies and their movements.

The activity of studying these celestial movements and using them to gain an insight into the lives of ordinary people came to be known as astrology, and the people practicing it – were the astrologers.

However, there were exceptions.

There were also fortune-tellers who could also gain a deep insight into people’s past and present and be able to predict the future without having to study the stars, the moon, the planets, and other celestial bodies.

These people were known as prophets or seers, who later in the modern world came to be known as clairvoyants, derived from the French word meaning clear sight or clear seeing.

The story of the Delphic Oracle presents itself as one of the earliest stories that highlight prophetic and seer abilities in classical antiquity.

And then, of course, there was Nostradamus, or Michel De Nostradame (1503 – 1566) – the famous prophet, or seer whose book Les Propheties still endures till this day, and so his name.

What is a Medium? How does Mediumship Work…

A psychic medium is someone who can raise their vibrations to a degree that would be high enough to be able to connect with the spirit world.

A psychic medium acts as a bridge or intermediary between the world of the living and the dead.

In this context, the spirit may be associated with a soul – along with the belief system that a spirit or a soul is eternal and timeless.

It is only the physical body that dies; the spirit lives on.

In modern culture, especially on the western side of the hemisphere, the fascination to communicate with the spirit world began to gain popularity with the rise of Spiritualism.

It began as a religious movement during the mid -19th century, especially in America and the United Kingdom.

The early years of the 20th century saw Spiritualism gain more momentum.

Holding of seances – attempting to communicate with spirits – became a common theme at dinner parties.

And the person doing the communication or bridging the gap between the two worlds, the psychic medium, began to gain popularity and become prominent in the world of Spiritualism.

Who Is a Psychic?

A psychic reader is a person who can look into your past, present, and future and make assumptions and predictions but is unable to connect with the spirit world.

This unique psychic ability comes from their extrasensory perception – popularly known as ESP, the sixth sense.

Extrasensory perception helps a person with psychic abilities to perceive things with the mind on a deeper level, which is next to impossible with our physical senses, a kind of intuitive sense of things that may occur in the future of a said person.

Who Is a Medium?

A physic medium is a person with extrasensory perception from birth or later acquired.

Psychic mediums can also communicate with the spirit world with their vibrations.

Simply put, a real psychic medium has both psychic and mediumship abilities - arguably one of the best psychic readings you can get.

What Differentiates a Medium From a Psychic?

Whenever people talk about the best psychic readings online, they use the terms psychic medium and psychic interchangeably. However, there are a few differences that set them apart.

Mediums are Psychics BUT not all Psychics are Mediums

To elaborate on this difference, all authentic psychics and their abilities are limited to the physical world. Their extrasensory perception cannot pierce the veil and sense the spirit world.

On the other hand, a medium, along with their ESP, can also bridge the gap between the physical and the spirit realm.

Mediums can Connect to the Spirit World

By raising the degree of their vibrations, mediums can reach the other side and connect with the spirit world, which a psychic cannot do.

A Psychic Resembles an Astrologer

Real psychics can gain deep insight into your past and present and make predictions about your future in the first meeting.

Many psychics even use tools such as tarot cards, runes, and crystal balls to help them see clearly.

While a psychic medium could not be more different than an astrologer, their specialty lies in the world of spirits and connecting with people who have passed away from their earthly life and physical bodies.

Psychic Phenomena Focus on the Physical World

In-person and online readings from a psychic invariably focus on your physical life and the many events surrounding it. The perception gained is then interpreted by a psychic in more worldly, physical, and tangible terms.

On the other hand, a medium’s focus is communication with the spirits.

The transfer of communication from the spirits to you is direct and without any interpretation. This is why most times, the messages relayed by a psychic medium to the receiver only make sense to the latter.

Different Kinds of Psychic Mediumship

In practice, the whole process of connecting with the dead, or the spirit world, is known as mediumship, and psychic mediums are its practitioners. There are five different forms of mediumship, including:

Mental Mediumship : Refers to using telepathy to communicate with the spirits.

: Refers to using telepathy to communicate with the spirits. Trance Mediumship: Closely resembles mental mediumship. Here the psychic medium goes into an altered state or a deep trance – the ego dissipates, and the spirit takes over.

Closely resembles mental mediumship. Here the psychic medium goes into an altered state or a deep trance – the ego dissipates, and the spirit takes over. Physical Mediumship: Here, once the connection is made to the other side, there is a manipulation of the energy system and energies by the contacted spirits.

Here, once the connection is made to the other side, there is a manipulation of the energy system and energies by the contacted spirits. Direct Voice: The voice of the spirit directly communicates with the people gathered or a person independent of the medium.

The voice of the spirit directly communicates with the people gathered or a person independent of the medium. Channeling: The psychic medium uses a conduit to make contact with the spirit. The conduit may be a tangible object serving a specific purpose or entirely symbolic or metaphorical.

Are Mediums Real? What does Science say…

The overall scientific consensus is that it has been described as pseudoscience for the lack of factual proof and its incompatibility and inconsistency with the scientific method. Taking a more general perspective on the subject, as with the existence of God, there are skeptics and firm believers.

The Skeptics…

Skeptics tend to believe that all mediums are fraudulent mediums or fake mediums. The skeptics are generally of the opinion that becoming a psychic medium is a form of deceptive art, similar to that of a con artist.

The extrasensory perception that mediums claim to be born with, the trembling, and the vibrations that a psychic medium confronts while in a spiritual trance are all an act and part of the con.

The non-believers further claim that a psychic medium gets all the relevant information required to enact a good reading beforehand or by asking some generic questions.

And lastly, the absence of any factual evidence that can be scientifically verified proves their case further.

The Believers…

On the other hand, firm believers have an unyielding faith in the spirit realm and in psychic mediums, come what may. It may be due to a psychic reading or tarot readings that they have had that cannot be logically explained or contemplated on a rational level but can just be felt.

For many who have lost loved ones in the past, the hope to remain in contact with their lost loved ones is part of the grieving mechanism. All people who believe in psychic mediums believe for their own individual and personal reasons.

The fact that it is scientifically viable or not is the least of their concerns. What matters to them is the comfort and closure that can come from a psychic reading with a psychic medium. That’s not to say that they believe fraudulent psychics don’t exist. Believers believe more in the possibility of psychic abilities themselves than the actual psychic.

Are Psychic Mediums Real - The Verdict

The universe is an infinite place, and the questions like what governs it, how it came to be, why it is the way it is, our place, and our purpose in it are beyond the scope of our limited minds.

It is like asking whether God exists or not.

Maybe God exists or doesn’t. The answer comes down to each individual’s experiences and beliefs.

Psychic mediums and their readings might also be real or not. There may be multiple variations of you in the multiverse or not. And beyond singularity, there may be nothing or the answer to everything.

Who knows?

The point is we are here, we are real, and we exist. Giving meaning or purpose to this reality of existence is exclusively a personal matter, as long as it does not create any friction with the world around us.

What you believe in and do not believe in is entirely your concern and your own responsibility, and let no one tell you otherwise. If you’re interested in finding affordable mediumship psychic readings, there are many trusted online services that can help.

