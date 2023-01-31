What are Aura Readings? How to Read Aura Colors [Guide to Aura Photography]

You've probably heard of the word aura. If not, don't worry—we'll explain what it means right now.

You may also be aware that there are people who can see your aura and tell you what it looks like (again, we'll explain).

Perhaps you have even had a photograph of your aura shown to you, revealing its color as green, red, or blue.

But are you aware of how an aura works?

A person's aura is a personality assessment you don't have to consider taking in real life, which is a relief.

If you are prepared to learn everything there is to know about how an aura reading works, we have all the information you need.

Let's jump right in.

Aura Reading 101 - What Are Auras?

When an electromagnetic energy field wraps around a living thing, we say that it has an aura.

An aura moves at a specific frequency, giving it its color.

Due to the thoughts and emotions that generate varying aura vibration levels, every person has a distinct aura color palette.

Esoteric studies describe an aura as a subtle energy body since it is the energetic part of the physical body.

The majority of people can perceive this subtle energy body (auras) in others, although it is challenging to distinguish aura colors without training.

An individual's aura is a set of energetic vibrations, which is why it is referred to as someone's vibe.

Think about it.

There are probably times when you've been attracted to the positive energy radiating from people with good vibes and repelled by the negative energy emitted by those with bad ones.

If you were to examine their auras with your unaided eye, you would be able to distinguish differences between them due to the different frequencies of these two individuals' different energies.

A person's aura can provide a lot of information about their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being and the colors present in it.

Reading Auras - What Do Auras Look Like?

You are currently experiencing a specific state and having a particular experience, and those are reflected in the aura colors surrounding and above you.

It feels like a breath of fresh air or a rush of wind.

Picture an image of a bubble expanding from your physical body and releasing different colors and sounds.

The layers of a person's spiritual aura can be seen by those more energetically sensitive, although auras are not visible to the unaided eye.

A photograph of an aura can be taken using a camera because each emotional body is associated with a unique vibration that results in a unique color in the visible spectrum.

This special camera captures vibrations to catch the person’s electromagnetic field on film.

Aura Reading - What Can Your Aura Tell You?

For better or worse, we should continue in a state of growth.

In other words, your aura reflects who you are right now, in the present, and it changes continually because of how things are in your life.

Your life experiences, mental patterns, desires, and objectives are all reflected in your aura in addition to your current consciousness, thoughts, and emotions.

Aura Reading Practice - What Do Aura Colors Mean?

Although most people have a single primary aura hue, there are multiple layers and colors, each with its unique meaning.

However, depending on your psychological condition, your aura could fluctuate.

For instance, your aura may indicate how much your supervisor or boyfriend affects your mood swings.

Diseases or injuries to your physical body or emotional body may also change your aura.

Some people enjoy receiving an annual aura snapshot to commemorate and track their growth.

As you progress through life, your aura will likewise change.

Pink Aura

Pink auras reveal a soft and romantic nature.

In contrast to those with red auras, you are all about peace and harmony.

You're a diplomat who works to prevent conflict by pursuing peace. Everyone loves pink auras around them because of their soothing, welcoming atmosphere.

Red Aura

A red aura means you have an ambitious, brave spirit.

You also have a strong sense of direction and enjoy being in charge. You exude enthusiasm, self-assurance, and toughness.

Additionally, you have a little drama.

No one should trifle with you because you will come out on top.

Magenta Aura

Magenta auras indicate an autonomous personality.

You're hilarious and imaginative and probably have a million casual TikTok fans.

Even if they find you a little odd, people still respect you for being an individual and distinctive.

You are the one who creates the trends, not the one who follows them.

Yellow Aura

If you have a yellow aura, you are a happy, clever person.

You enjoy talking and are gregarious, or you could be a prolific writer.

You take pleasure in life and don't stress too much. You're confident in yourself, witty, and smart.

Everybody aspires to be like you.

Orange Aura

An orange aura means you consistently tackle new fitness challenges and persevere through them.

You seem to be in excellent health, and you're very active.

You are outgoing and upbeat, and making friends comes naturally to you.

You are one of those people that starts chatting with people in the queue at the supermarket and becomes a lifelong friend; you are always outgoing and likable.

Green Aura

People with this color in their aura are typically linked to growth or healing, such as learning to love themselves, conquering challenges, or letting go of grudges against people who have wronged them.

They are kind and open and typically approach life from a pragmatic standpoint.

They are strongly affected by their environment. Therefore, they must schedule time outdoors, whether camping for seven days or taking a stroll around the park.

Indigo Aura

Indigo auras indicate great introversion and exceptional creativity.

You regularly sneak away from a gathering to a place where you are mentally plotting your next book or secretly writing your next song.

Because of your strong instinct and insatiable curiosity, you are constantly looking for information and learning the truth.

Blue Aura

It's lovely to see how much empathy and compassion you have, dear Blues.

Your compassion and sensitivity are what make you who you are. You care about life and your relationships with family and friends, and because you are outspoken and creative, you can express yourself.

It's important to you that people tell you the truth, and you shouldn't put up with people lying to you.

Brown Aura

Colors of grounded tan and brown in an aura are career-focused, and they like manual labor (which makes sense).

You are the friend that keeps a strict spending plan and makes a detailed strategy for the next ten years.

You are also quite sensible and realistic; you know it will take a lot of planning and effort to get where you want to go.

Violet Aura

Violet auras are often daydreaming or living in their imaginations, lost in their own universe.

You are bright, spiritual, and artistic and probably went to a liberal arts college. Have faith in your gut instincts; they can be powerful, or you might be highly spiritual.

Your family members respect your empathy and experience even if they don't always understand you.

Aura Reading - Can Auras Have Multiple Colors?

It's true that most people only have one color in their aura, but some people have multiple colors.

An aura with rainbow colors is especially uncommon.

A rainbow aura indicates an enlightened person, whereas a blend of colors suggests a mixture of personality traits.

For instance, if your aura is predominantly red and magenta, you might be confident, passionate, independent, and creative.

Reading Aura Colors - The 7 Aura Layers in an Aura Color Chart

According to an aura chart, the seven auric bodies (also commonly known as planes) that make up your aura are analogous to the layers of an onion.

The physical body is at the center.

Physical Aura Plane

Our health is shown on the physical aura plane. This plane exists closest to our skin.

This plane is also commonly referred to as the etheric plane (root chakra).

Emotional Aura Plane

Everyone who sees you can see this layer of emotion, which mirrors your feelings.

Depending on how you're feeling, it takes on a distinct hue. For example, when you're depressed, it could appear muddy or washed out.

Mental Aura Plane

On the third layer, distant from your physical body, logic, reasoning, and thoughts take place.

This layer becomes more visible when you concentrate on cognitive tasks or think creatively, this layer becomes more visible.

One's ideas and mental images determine this layer’s color.

Astral Body Aura Plane

Your potential for love and spiritual well-being are on this aura plane, considered the middle aura layer.

The heart chakra is also related to the color. Its meaning is drawn from the love given and received by oneself.

The intermediate aura layer joins the spirit to the physical body, becoming a bridge across the gap between the material and spiritual realms.

This middle aura layer is the conduit for all healing energy.

Etheric Aura Plane

The etheric plane, or spiritual layer (throat chakra)is the plane where you identify your psychic abilities.

You can draw on other people's energies and identify those on your side.

The "negative space" template is connected to the throat chakra and is the source from which you build your actual universe.

Celestial Aura Plane

Your dreams and intuitive knowledge are stored on the celestial level of your aura.

Additionally, enlightenment and intuition are associated with the celestial aura plane.

Causal Aura Plane

Balancing all the other layers, the last aura plane directs your life in the appropriate direction.

How Does an Aura Reading Work?

An aura reader is able to detect your aura color when you're calm and comfortable.

Because of this, an aura read is likely to be pretty straightforward.

The reader will establish a psychic connection with your energy field as you relax deeply and allow yourself to connect with your aura.

The aura reader will examine the colors, textures, and hues of your aura for 15 minutes to an hour.

An aura reader is also able to detect if your energy has been contaminated by another person and needs cleansing or healing.

An aura reader shall then inform you of their findings.

They will frequently address any questions about your energy, offer tips for clearing your aura, and identify places where your energy is out of balance.

You may experience an increase in energy, emotional openness, spiritual satisfaction, and focus after receiving an energetic attunement.

Numerous aura readers also provide other services, like Reiki, to restore energy balance.

A photography session, which uses contemporary technology to display the life of the aura, may be offered by some aura readers. They might also offer photography sketches where they draw pictures of your aura so you can see what it looks like.

How Is Aura Reading Different From Aura Photography?

The majority of spiritual practices, like taking an aura photo or having an aura reading, increase self-awareness.

A photography session and reading are different experiences, though.

When performing a reading, an aura reader notices patterns, feels the energy, and pinpoints areas where a subject needs encouragement to grow.

When someone reads your aura, they take you by the hand and show you every aspect of yourself that needs more attention, needs to develop, and wants to heal when the time is right.

In contrast, having an aura photographed gives you a physical starting point. An aura photograph is open to consideration and conversation with other people.

Can I Get an Aura Reading Online?

Yes, you can speak to an online aura reader through reputable spiritual networks that have been providing advice and assistance for years.

Online aura readings are more practical, less expensive, and equally accurate.

The best aura reading websites for determining your aura are listed below;

1. Kasamba - Best Online Aura Reading Service

Pros

3M customers

First 3 minutes free

20+ years experience

Clear customer ratings for each psychic

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

No video calls

At Kasamba, a renowned psychic network, aura readings are done by highly skilled, well-vetted readers.

More than 3 million consumers have used Kasamba over the past 20 years to discover answers to their most challenging issues.

This psychic website has a solid and welcoming social media presence, and its psychics are accessible through phone and live chat at affordable costs.

Many of their aura readers are adaptable as well. They may assist you with a wide range of issues in addition to providing aura readings, such as love and relationships, careers, and finances.

Kasamba’s Best Aura Readers

Kasamba is home to Master Reader Matthew, a master reader and skilled psychic advisor who focuses on aura readings as his area of expertise.

He has received a perfect score of 5 stars from over 1,900 customers, making him one of the most popular readers on Kasamba.

Master Reader Matthew charges a premium for reading people's auras due to his experience.

If you want more pocket-friendly aura readings, check out Simone Guiding Vision, who is more reasonably priced but no less talented. She has a 5-star rating based on more than 9,000 customer evaluations, and her regular fees start at $3.95.

2. Psychic Source - Best Aura Readings Via Video

Pros

30+ years of experience

$1 per minute new customer rate

Chat, phone, and video readings

Satisfaction guaranteed

Useful tools and features

Cons

Not all psychics offer video calls

Psychic Source was one of the first companies in the world to offer aura readings.

Although its ownership has changed since its 1989 start, it has become steadily stronger.

You can now communicate with their aura readers through chat, phone, or video. It was the first online psychic service to offer video calls.

You can find an aura reader who you feel comfortable with using the Find a Psychic tool, and new clients can connect with aura readers for a discounted rate of $1 per minute.

Psychic Source’s Best Aura Readers

While Psychic Source offers video readings, not all psychics on the platform offer this option.

Psychic Serena x4911 is one of the few psychics available for phone, chat, and video calls.

She has a 5-star rating and often charges $8.75 per minute, which is extremely reasonable.

She provides clairvoyance, clairaudience, and clairsentient readings due to her abilities to see, hear, and feel energy.

We also came across the energy healer Psychic Joshua x4713, a counselor who offers "inspirational inclusive advice" and has more than five years of expertise assisting his customers.

He is a considerate reader and has received more than 150 positive customer reviews. However, he does not offer video readings.

3. Keen - Most Budget-Friendly Aura Readings Online

Pros

20+ years of experience

First 3 minutes free

5-star readers at $1.99/minute

Intuitive website

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

No video calls

In terms of psychic readings, Keen has helped more people than any other company since its founding in 2000.

In fact, the site says that its expert readers have helped more than 35 million people who asked for help.

One reason why Keen has been around for so long and is so popular is that its aura readers offer low-priced readings. You can even get 5-star readers at only $1.99 per minute.

You can also get a 3-minute free aura reading from any reader until you find the one that fits you best.

Keen’s Best Aura Readers

AuraAngelofTruth, a professional aura reader who has been providing her services since 2000—the year Keen was established—was impossible to ignore.

This psychic has performed more than 34,000 readings over the years and has more than 12,000 ratings.

She has a 4.8 out of 5 rating, clearly indicating her skills and psychic abilities.

We also recommend Maura M, a psychic on Keen who is an empath and specializes in women's issues, breakups, and career issues.

Along with discussing dreams with her readers, Maura M is adamant that everything is energy.

She has provided around 750 readings on Keen and has a 5-star rating.

Getting an Aura Reading Online - FAQ

Can Your Aura’s Color Change Over Time?

Yes, the color of your aura can evolve over time.

Your aura will change from one color to another as you go through life, reflecting changes in your energy.

If you notice that one color in your aura is always more intense than the others, you can research the meaning of that color and discover how to integrate it into harmony with the various colors in your aura.

For example, because they are highly perceptive, introspective, and sensitive, persons with purple auras could benefit from setting up firmer limits to keep out those with negative vibes.

By doing so, they may notice that the primary purple aura in their aura gradually fades over time.

What Are the Benefits of Aura Reading?

Having an aura reading is advantageous in several ways.

Aura readings, for one, assist in managing your emotions.

Other people's energies can influence you more than you realize, or you might be emitting undesirable energy you weren't aware of.

You may also benefit from aura readings while trying online dating, as it enables you to understand different prospects’ auras.

In the future, electromagnetic fields will likely serve as the new zodiac signs, and you'll be asked to describe the color of your aura on dating applications.

How Can I Cleanse My Aura?

An experienced aura reader will provide recommendations to remove negativity from your aura, improve your inner calm, and protect you from potentially dangerous negative energy.

To get an aura reading and cleanse your aura, visit psychic reading websites like Kasamba, Psychic Source, and Keen.

These trustworthy psychic platforms offer a variety of specialists qualified to sense auras and give you advice on how to purify your aura.

Working with these aura reading specialists may also increase your energy, focus, and emotional control.

This procedure is essential because, like your skin, your aura needs to be cleaned frequently.

When you cleanse your aura and feel good, confident, and centered, your aura will be extended out and clear at a minimum distance of one foot from your body in all directions.

In contrast, your aura will appear darker and closer to your body when you are ill, unhappy, or heartbroken, necessitating cleansing your aura.

Are There Positive or Negative Auras?

Yes, auras can be positive or negative.

Most aura colors are typically pleasant, but some shades denote negative energy.

For instance, a dark green aura could indicate jealousy, whereas muck or hazy green auras could represent weariness, loss of confidence, or a need for rest and self-care.

It's also possible to detect bad energy simply by observing someone struggling.

For instance, if they recently got into a fight with their housemate or found themselves forced to hang out with people they aren't compatible with (we have all been there).

Once you have settled down and established equilibrium, your aura will likely return to normal.

Can I Read My Own Aura?

Yes, you can read your own aura.

However, you should master this skill to track your energy levels all day and increase your awareness of your mental condition.

By paying attention to your own aura, you will have greater control over your temperaments and attitudes.

Although there may be a steep learning curve, with practice, you'll be able to learn how your aura adapts and changes during the day.

This method can help you remain grounded, establish appropriate boundaries with friends and family, and feel positive towards the future.

You can awaken your energy, "feel" your own aura, and see it by just rubbing your hands together.

Then, lean against a white, neutral, or mirror and slightly blur your vision.

Look in the mirror or at a portion of your body like your hand; the color you see is your aura.

You can do this experiment to see your friends’ auras too.

Can I Have My Aura Photographed?

Yes, you can have your aura captured on camera.

It might not, however, be done by the same individual who performs an online aura reading or gives you an aura reading quiz.

You can get aura photos shot by visiting an aura photographer if you'd like one.

Most likely, you have seen them on Instagram.

You can have your aura photographed by an professional aura photographer, as long as they use the AuraCam 6000, a specialized camera.

Sadly, your iPhone 11 won't function.

Aura Reading - Consult an Aura Reader Online

Aura color changes can reveal a lot about your emotional, mental, spiritual, and physical health.

Your aura's hue and your energy are both ever-changing.

Your personality, weaknesses, and life purpose can be learned from an aura reading on a reliable website like Kasamba, Psychic Source, or Keen.

Knowing what kind of energy you are currently emitting enables you to make the required modifications to align with your soul's purpose.

You can gradually change the colors of your aura by meditating, using sound therapy, and working on your root chakra.

