6 Best Bingo Sites in the UK: Play Online Bingo for Real Money

You don’t have to go down to your local bingo hall to play your favourite games anymore - with the best bingo sites in the UK, you can play from anywhere.

But which bingo sites are legit and which are numbers that should never be called?

That’s where we come in. Here, you’ll find sites with unique online bingo games to play, using the biggest bingo bonuses, featuring boards with the biggest bingo jackpots.

PlayOJO tops our list of top UK bingo sites, but there’s a lot more where that came from.

Let’s take a look!

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Bingo Site in the UK Overall

Minimum required deposit of £10. Tickets worth £0.10 each on a selected game. Excludes new players from Northern Ireland. Players can only claim one welcome package. Other T&Cs apply.

Pros:

19 different bingo rooms

Exciting bingo variants are available

Quality bonus offers

Simple to use offering

Massive online casino offering

Cons:

No cryptocurrency payment option

PlayOJO is a comprehensive online gambling site that caters to most needs. As well as having a great online bingo offering, you can also play 3000+ casino games in a variety of forms. For playing online bingo, there’s really nobody better than PlayOJO.

Bingo Offering: 5/5

Aside from being one of the best online casinos in the UK, PlayOJO has one of the top offerings of bingo worldwide.

It currently has 19 bingo rooms for you to check out, so endless hours of fun await you. A wide range of different bingo variants is on offer, including ones that carry jackpots and other special features.

Online bingo players can easily find a game that suits their preferences when it comes to ticket prices, with £0.01 games even being on offer. The majority of the bingo rooms will have games running every few minutes, so you don’t really have to waste time hanging around.

You also have sit-and-go games that are constantly available.

In terms of the types of bingo that will be on offer, you can choose between 30-Ball, 75-Ball, and 90-Ball bingo. One of the fan favourites at the moment at PlayOJO is the Diamond Dazzle game as it brings a huge level of excitement to proceedings.

User Experience: 5/5

If you’re someone who likes plenty of white space and not having everything cramped in an online gambling site, then PlayOJO is for you. There is a separate section for bingo and you can quickly see each of the available options.

Lightning-fast speeds are in place when navigating around the offering. You can quickly see how many players are playing in a given room, as well as being able to see the ticket process for a given option. There is a countdown timer for those titles that are not sit-and-go.

The entire user experience from start to finish is intuitive, making it a great offering for even those who are completely new to online bingo. Added to that is quality support in place for mobile bingo players.

Welcome Offer & Other Bonuses: 5/5

PlayOJO is an operator that likes to look after all its players. That’s why you’ll find some great rewards on offer when you sign up for an account.

For new players, you will be able to get 500 bingo tickets and 50 bonus spins for a popular online slots game. You’ll also have access to the free bingo room for new players for the first three days of your account.

When you’ve gotten up and running with the bingo offering at PlayOJO, you can access some of the great rewards. You can earn different types of special perks as you play, such as spins on a prize wheel, cashback offers, and much more.

Transaction Options: 4.7/5

Like a lot of bingo sites in the UK, you will only have a limited selection of payment options. Thankfully, all the bases are covered. You can use a debit card, bank transfer, PayPal, or Apple Pay. No minimum required withdrawal requirement is in place.

Get access to a stunning welcome bonus by opening an account today with PlayOJO.

2. Mecca Bingo – Best UK Bingo Bonuses

One bonus spin available for the welcome wheel. Min first deposit £10. Prizes worth up to £120 in bonus money available. Qualifying deposits must be made within seven days. Other T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Fast withdrawals

Top-quality bingo bonus offers

Long track record in the space

Wide range of bingo and slots games

Cons:

Not the most aesthetically pleasing platform

Mecca is one of the longest-running online bingo sites in the UK today, having first launched back in 2003. It has undergone many changes since then as it stays with the times. You can always be sure of getting exciting promotions and thrilling bingo games.

Bingo Offering: 4.9/5

You’ll find a good range of different bingo rooms at Mecca, each bringing something interesting to proceedings. The bingo software comes from Playtech, which is one of the leading software providers around.

There’s always plenty of traffic on the site, so you’ll always have big games and plenty of people to chat to. Some of the bingo variants on offer at Mecca are exclusive to the platform.

One of the most popular titles is Emoji Bingo. You’ve plenty of interesting branded options, such as Rainbow Riches and X Factor bingo variants being on offer.

While the bulk of the games are 75-Ball, 80-Ball, or 90-Ball titles, you’ll interestingly find a handful of 88-Ball titles.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Compared to other bingo sites in the UK, the layout of Mecca Bingo is quite simple.

There aren’t too many frills or graces in place. Everything is presented in a clear manner, so you can take the key info on board for each bingo variant without having to do much work.

Once a game has been launched, the graphics are top-notch. This is to be expected as the games come from Playtech. The customer support team is one of the best around and there’s more traffic on this platform than most others.

Welcome Offer & Other Bonuses: 5/5

Mecca prides itself in having better bingo bonuses than any other operator in the market today.

New players will initially get a bonus spin for the welcome wheel, with up to £120 in bonuses being available. You just need to deposit and play with £10 before receiving this bonus spin.

You’ll also get access to a free bingo room for an eight-day period. Up to £2,000 in prizes are up for grabs each day in this room.

Some of the regular types of promotions available through Mecca include bingo freerolls, reload bonuses and exciting tournaments.

Transaction Options: 4.7/5

Mecca limits its users to using cards like Visa and Mastercard plus PayPal or Paysafecard to conduct transactions.

Making withdrawals tends to be quite fast at Mecca - if you’ve got Barclays, NatWest, HSBC, Nationwide, RBS and Paypal you can get your payments in 120 seconds or less.

Sign up at Mecca and cash in your spin on their welcome wheel

3. The Sun Bingo – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Game Variety

Minimum required deposit of £10. Must buy £10 in bingo tickets to get £50 bingo bonus. Bingo bonus needs to be wagered 4x before cashing it out. 7 day window to play through. Other T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Wide range of bingo games

Interesting themes like Deal or No Deal

User-friendly layout

Decent welcome bonus

Withdrawals are fast

Cons:

Casino games menu is lacking

Operated under the same brand as one of the UK’s biggest newspapers, The Sun Bingo aims to please its audience in all ways possible. It has been in operation since 2007, so it knows a thing or two about what bingo players like to see.

Bingo Offering: 5/5

The Sun Bingo is another bingo offering that is powered by Playtech. However, you won’t be just getting the typical types of bingo games from this game studio as you’ll find many Sun-branded games to play. Over 20 bingo rooms are a part of this offering.

In terms of the different variants, The Sun Bingo has a broader choice than most as you can play six different types of bingo, starting at 36-Ball and going up to 90-Ball bingo.

There are numerous exclusive bingo rooms in place that allow you to play everything from speed bingo to penny bingo, free bingo, and jackpot bingo. It really covers every possible base with this offering.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Everything is done big and bold at The Sun Bingo. There’s no missing the different bingo options as the graphics are very big on the screen. You will see the exclusive games clearly highlighted. When you click a given game, you will see all of its respective information.

While The Sun Bingo places an emphasis on attracting beginner players, it is also a good fit for those who are more experienced. It also has a strong mobile offering, with the navigation just as simple as what you get on desktop.

Welcome Offer & Other Bonuses: 5/5

Looking to set up a new account at The Sun Bingo? Then you’ll be able to get a £50 bingo bonus and 50 bonus spins for a leading online slot. You’ll get the bonus spins when you deposit £10, with the £50 bingo bonus coming when you spend £10 on bingo tickets.

A lot of other bonuses are going to be a core part of The Sun Bingo’s offering. Beginner players can get access for a week to a learner room, while there are regular freeroll offers

Transaction Options: 4.8/5

The Sun Bingo mainly caters to debit cards, e-wallets, and prepaid cards for transactions. Thankfully, your withdrawals will usually be processed within 24 hours, with minimum transaction sizes only being £5.

Get up and running with The Sun Bingo with a £50 bingo bonus and 50 bonus spins now.

4. Two Fat Ladies – Best UK Bingo Welcome Bonus

Minimum required deposit of £10. Bonus spins are valid for 3 days. Bingo bonus winnings need to be wagered 4x and the games bonus win cap is £100 plus your initial bonus. Other T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Great mobile platform

Solid range of games

Easy to use

Great list of online slot games

Top-tier welcome offer

Cons:

Not the biggest range of bingo variants

Two Fat Ladies certainly is a unique name for an online gambling site, but this isn’t any ordinary platform. You’ve got access to hugely entertaining casino games, as well as some of the best bingo jackpots around.

Bingo Offering: 4.7/5

Most of the bingo games at Two Fat Ladies come from Dragonfish, which is a highly respected provider of bingo titles. About a dozen different bingo rooms are accessible, with many different variants like 90-ball, 75-ball or 52-ball.

Many of the available games carry jackpots, so you can be in with a chance of winning some decent sums. These range from guaranteed jackpots to progressive ones where the pots can build and build.

One interesting feature is that you can play slot games and bingo at the same time if you wish.

User Experience: 4.8/5

The Two Fat Ladies platform is kept very concise, which makes it look like it was developed with mobile users in mind. It certainly performs well on all types of mobile devices, so it’s a good choice for people who tend to play a lot when they are on the go.

Everything is smartly laid out, maximizing the space that is available. You can quickly see which bingo titles are particularly popular at the moment, in addition to those that have been recently added to the platform.

Welcome Offer & Other Bonuses: 5/5

A stunning welcome bonus is available to people who set up an account with Two Fat Ladies. You’ll get your first deposit of at least £10 matched 200% up to a max possible bonus of £88. There’ll also be 20 bonus spins waiting for you.

Unlike other best bingo sites, there are daily freerolls available so you can always be in with a chance of earning some decent prizes without having to put real money down. Other promotions give you free tickets, bonus spins, and more.

Transaction Options: 4.8/5

As Two Fat Ladies is a mobile-friendly platform, you will find numerous ways to easily pay through your phone, including Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay and Pay By Phone. One thing to note about payouts is that the pending period for cashouts takes about 48 hours.

Sign up with Two Fat Ladies and get playing with a 200% bonus up to £88

5. MrQ – Most User-Friendly Bingo Site in the UK

Minimum required deposit of £10. Northern Ireland users are excluded. Free bingo is 90-Ball and the room opens daily between 12:00 and 23:59. Other T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Supports mobile payment systems

Unique user experience

Exclusive online bingo games

Many opportunities to play free bingo

Slot games included

Cons:

Not the biggest game selection

MrQ brings its own twist to the proceedings, as its platform utilizes proprietary technology. Therefore, you’re not really going to get this type of experience anywhere else, with a lot of perks waiting for you to enjoy.

Bingo Offering: 4.7/5

As mentioned, you will be getting access to a completely unique type of bingo offering with MrQ thanks to its proprietary technology. The range of titles is still not the biggest, but this is likely to grow over time.

The available variants are 75-Ball and 90-Ball.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of variety when choosing between the different bingo rooms. You’ve got access to some fun titles like Pinch a Penny & Cheap as Chips. Some options carry progressive jackpots up to £20,000.

User Experience: 5/5

The proprietary software really is a breath of fresh air when you use MrQ.

The look and feeling you get when using the offering are unlike most other offerings. It’s definitely a great fit for people who are feeling a bit jaded with traditional bingo sites in the UK.

Everything from the animations to the layout of the offering is very conducive to you having a stellar time when playing bingo.

Welcome Offer & Other Bonuses: 4.7/5

When you sign up for an MrQ account, you’ll be able to get 20 bonus spins on Book of Dead after depositing £10 or more.

You’ll also be able to use the free bingo room where six free bingo tickets will be available every ten minutes. Each of these games carries a £1 prize.

A lot of the ongoing promotions at MrQ relate to casino games, but you will get access to regular free bingo tickets and the likes. This is always a boost to your account no matter your preferences.

Transaction Options: 4.6/5

MrQ is another platform that makes sure that mobile players have plenty of useful mobile payment options. All the other standard options are available, so there’s something for everyone. There is a £1,000 daily cap on withdrawals.

Sign up for a new MrQ account and claim your welcome bonus now.

How We Selected the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Bingo Game Offering

Different types of bingo games can be found at the leading sites, with these options varying by total balls, ticket prices, special features, and so on. We aim to make sure that your distinct needs are covered with a given game offering.

User Experience

You want to be sure that the platform you are ultimately going with is easy to navigate, has a good bingo site speed, and the games run supremely well. Otherwise, you can give yourself a headache by having to deal with slow loading times, confusing menus, and so on.

Bingo Bonuses

All leading bingo sites in the UK will have a welcome offer waiting for you. This can often be in the form of free bingo tickets or bingo money. It’s a good idea to dig deep and see what the wagering requirements are like for a given offer.

Payment Options

Finally, knowing that your preferred payment methods are available to use on a given offering is important. It means you can quickly and easily conduct transactions. We make sure to keep an eye out for any fees and processing speeds.

Why is PlayOJO the Best UK Bingo Site?

If you want a bingo site that does everything well to an extremely high level, then PlayOJO is the choice for you, for the following reasons:

Stunning Game Library: It’s got a huge collection of bingo games, matching all staking preferences and gameplay requirements. Bingo games are playable 24/7 through this offering. There’ll never be a dull moment due to the sheer variety.

Massively User-Friendly: You’ll also get access to a website that is a dream to use from start to finish. This goes for mobile users, as well as those who like to play on a computer. The high traffic levels are preferable, while you also have some great casino games to try out if you wish.

Top-Tier Bonuses: As well as a stellar bingo bonus, there’s no shortage of active promotions for players to enjoy long after they have signed up for an account. This means that there are plenty of incentives for you to keep using this offering.

Diverse Payment Options: Finally, there are plenty of popular payment options and no minimum transaction requirements in place. With no fees for transactions and decent processing speed, this offering really ticks all boxes.

Why Should I Play Online Bingo Sites?

There are many reasons why people prefer playing bingo online than in person. Here are some of the main reasons to create an online bingo account:

Great Accessibility: No longer do you need to go to a bingo hall in order to play your favourite games. You aren’t curtailed by opening times at a physical location as the best online bingo sites in the UK will be available on a 24/7 basis.

Stunning Bonuses: Not many physical bingo halls offer bonuses to players. With bingo sites, you will be given a welcome bonus, as well as getting access to consistent promotions and even rewards programs.

Better Game Variety: When you are at a bingo hall, you are often curtailed in terms of the types of bingo you can play. This is not the case online, as well as having access to plenty of different variants of bingo games.

Top Bingo Sites in the UK - FAQ

What is the Best Way to Play Bingo on a Mobile Device?

If you’re looking to play bingo online through a mobile device, most bingo sites will give you one or two options. There will usually either be a mobile bingo site or a mobile app to download. Sometimes there will be both a mobile app and a website.

What is the Typical Minimum Deposit Required at the Best UK Bingo Sites?

The minimum deposit required will depend on the specific platform and the payment option you go for. The minimum deposit will typically be £5 or £10.

What Are the Best Bingo Bonuses Online?

Everyone will have their own preferences when it comes to their preferred type of bingo bonus. Some like getting free tickets for specific games, while others prefer the flexibility of getting bingo bonus money. For our money the 500 free tickets at PlayOJO is the best way forward.

Do Most UK Bingo Sites Also Offer Other Casino Games?

The majority of leading bingo sites will also have an online slot games offering, while some will also have table games like online roulette and a live casino.

Do Free Bingo Games Pay Real Money?

A lot of the free online bingo games you play will have real money prizes on offer, but these will tend to be quite small usually.

Is There Usually a Cap on Bingo Bonus Wins?

A games bonus win cap will be in place for a certain amount of promotions. This means that there is only so much you can win through a given bingo bonus offer.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bingo Sites in the UK

PlayOJO: If you want a platform that does everything to a high standard, then PlayOJO is for you. You get 19 different bingo rooms, quality bingo bonus offers, and exciting bingo variants. New players can grab 500 bingo tickets and 50 extra spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Mecca Bingo: Mecca Bingo has some of the best bonus offers. The great promotions attract a massive base of players. There are also fast withdrawals and plenty of bingo games. New players can grab a spin on their welcome wheel for up to £120. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

The Sun Bingo: For people who are seeking the most diverse range of bingo games, then The Sun Bingo is usually going to be the option for you. A huge variety of titles are playable, with the welcome bonus being £50 with 50 free games. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies: Welcome bonuses are always a great way to start off and the 200% match up to £88 at Two Fat Ladies is top notch. It’s also one of the best options for people who are looking to play bingo games on their mobile devices. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: This bingo site uniquely rocks thanks to its use of proprietary technology. Some extremely fascinating games are on offer, with players also getting access to tons of free bingo game opportunities. New players get 20 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at a UK Online Bingo Site

All set to start off your online bingo journey? Thankfully all that is required of you is to follow a few core steps and you’ll be up and running within minutes.

Here is a look at what you need to do using our top bingo site PlayOJO as an example:

Step 1: Head to the PlayOJO Website

Visit the PlayOJO homepage

Click the yellow ‘Join the Club’ button

Step 2: Create Your Account

Enter personal info

Provide some contact details

Choose a username and password

Agree to the T&Cs

Submit the form

Step 3: Add Funds

Log in with your new bingo account credentials

Open the cashier and choose a deposit method

Decide how much you wish to deposit

Confirm the payment

Beginning Your Trusted UK Bingo Sites Journey

UK players love online bingo as it brings to the table some amazing bingo bonus offers and exciting games while being extremely accessible.

The top bingo sites, including our number one site PlayOJO are waiting for you to sign up for an account and begin a thrilling journey.

Setting up a new account takes a couple of minutes, so you won’t have to jump through a lot of hoops to get started. You’ll then have a tasty welcome offer waiting for you.

No doubt you’ll be able to get a huge amount of enjoyment out of the playing experience, but we do remind you to please play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn't a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don't forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.

Suppose you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 0808-8020-133. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don't forget that bingo sites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/