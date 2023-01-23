The Best CBD Oil for Anxiety, Stress, and Depression in 2023

If you often experience symptoms of excessive and irrational fear, worry, and apprehension, there are steps you can take to feel better. Many anxiety symptoms can be alleviated by using natural therapies, such as CBD-based wellness products.

We review the best CBD oils for anxiety to help you find one that suits you. We'll also talk about choosing the best CBD oil and exploring the research behind using CBD for anxiety

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are becoming more prevalent due to stress from work, health concerns, and financial commitments. Studies show that CBD oil may help treat anxiety and alleviate depression by altering serotonin levels in the brain [1]. Here are our top choices.

1. Cornbread Hemp - Best CBD Oil for Anxiety Overall

Start with organic farming practices, and you'll get the highest-quality hemp—that is the philosophy behind Cornbread Hemp, a firm founded on Kentucky's 250-year hemp legacy.

Cornbread Hemp’s products are USDA-certified organic and manufactured with hemp flowers only—no stems, stalks, leaves, or seeds. Once the flowers are separated from the stalks, they undergo organic sugarcane ethanol extraction, with no further processing, keeping all the hemp goodness in the formula.

Cornbread Hemp's website has third-party certificates of analysis (COAs) from ISO 17025-certified labs readily available. If you wish to get results for a specific product, you can search by batch number or study the COAs for all items before making a purchase, this includes CBD creams.

Pros:

Organic whole flower formula

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Subjected to third-party laboratory testing

Products are backed by a 30-day guarantee

Discounts of up to 50% for veterans and those with long-term disabilities

Cons:

The pricing is higher than that of other quality CBD products

Who Is Cornbread Hemp Best For?

Cornbread Hemp's Full Spectrum CBD Oil is beneficial for everyday stress alleviation, muscle and joint relaxation, maintaining a functioning sleep schedule, and overall well-being.

With Whole Flower (25mg of CBD to 1mg of THC) and Distilled (50mg of CBD to 1mg of THC) extracts, you can use the Whole Flower extract for improved sleep and the Distilled extract to stay calm, yet alert throughout the day.

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp?

If you are pregnant, nursing, using drugs, or have serious medical conditions, consult your primary care physician before using this product.

Potential Side Effects

THC can cause excessive sleepiness if you are particularly sensitive and increase appetite.

There is a risk that you may test positive for cannabis with any THC-containing product.

Summary

Cornbread Hemp is a high-quality CBD oil that uses only hemp flowers to maximize its therapeutic effects. However, consult your healthcare provider to see whether Cornbread Hemp can help you control your anxiety.

2. Spruce - Best Full Spectrum Oil for Anxiety

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil for utmost therapeutic benefits

Vegan and gluten-free

100% pesticide-free

Free 30-day returns for first-time buyers

Cons:

Only one flavor available

No alternatives with a lower potency

Who Is Spruce Best For?

Spruce is best for you if you need immediate relaxation. With the specifications of 750mg and 2,400mg in potency, anxiety sufferers report that the oil is effective, helps deliver the strongest relief possible, and improves their sleep.

Research also shows that full-spectrum organic hemp CBD oils, such as Spruce, are beneficial in treating pain and inflammatory diseases [2]. This means that each dropper of Spruce has multiple therapeutic properties that can provide immediate and long-term pain relief—essential for those suffering from chronic pain.

Who Should Avoid Spruce?

It is best to avoid all THC consumption, Spruce included, if you regularly undergo drug testing or are pregnant.

Potential Side Effects

THC can cause excessive sleepiness, which may have an additive effect with any other sedatives you’re taking and an increased appetite.

Summary

Spruce offers pure CBD oil products that have been tested by a third-party lab. Customers may view the lab findings for the company's CBD products online, ensuring they purchase a pure, third-party-tested product. In addition, their products are pesticide-free, and do not include heavy metals or biotoxins.

3. Pet CBD Oil - Best CBD Oil for Pets/ Dogs With Anxiety

Pros:

No added chemicals

Vegan, anti-inflammatory, and hypoallergenic

Veterinarian approved

Dog-friendly flavors

Cons:

Pricey

Products may occasionally be out of stock

Who Is Pet Best For?

Pet’s gluten- and GMO-free hemp seed oil is ideal if your dog is stressed from thunderstorms, fireworks, socializing with other dogs or humans, visiting the vet, or traveling.

Who Should Avoid Pet?

Pet CBD oil should not be used if your dog has been diagnosed with low blood pressure or hypotension. If your pet has been diagnosed with hypotension or it has been a while since their last blood pressure check, make an appointment with your veterinarian.

Potential Side Effects

As CBD can have sedative effects, your dog may sleep more often after you give them Pet oils.

Summary

Pet CBD is proud of its all-natural, well-formulated solutions and cutting-edge technologies. The brand produces its oils using only the finest all-organic hemp grown in Colorado and does frequent internal and external lab evaluations to ensure the quality. It’s also the best CBD oil for dogs.

4. NuLeaf Naturals - Best CBD Oil for Sleep

Pros:

100% organic, Colorado-grown hemp

Innovative CO2 extraction

Tested and verified

Cons:

Unflavored

No CBD isolate options

Limited product selection

Who Is NuLeaf Naturals Best For?

If you have trouble sleeping, NuLeaf Naturals CBD could be the oil for you.

As a whole-plant extract, this high-quality CBD oil contains the complete spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, making it a helpful remedy for sound sleep.

Research shows terpenes have natural calming and hypnotic properties [3]. Additionally, the oil may help to alleviate brain stress by enhancing memory and reducing brain fog.

Who Should Avoid NuLeaf Naturals?

Some drugs, such as blood thinners, may interfere with the CBD in NuLeaf. Consequently, it's critical to see your doctor before taking this supplement.

Potential Side Effects

CBD and some terpenes have sedative effects, so caution is advised if you are taking sedatives or need to increase or maintain your energy levels.

Summary

NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil products are formulated with all-natural, organic, and non-toxic components. The oil has all of the necessary elements to promote brain and body relaxation and tranquility.

5. Vital Plan Select - Best CBD Oil for Migraines

Pros:

Great terpene profile

Physician formulated

Non-GMO

Cons:

No third-party lab tests for contaminants

Unpleasant taste

Small product range

Who Is Vital Plan Select Best For?

With its innovative thermal extraction technology, which aims to optimize terpene content, Vital Plan Select can help alleviate the frequently agonizing symptoms that migraine sufferers experience.

A 2018 study found that cannabinoids and other constituents like terpenes—the natural compounds in the cannabis plant's flower or bud—have great potential to relieve headache and migraine pain [10].

Who Should Avoid Vital Plan?

Vital Plan contains a low level of THC, making it unsuitable if you must undergo regular drug tests.

Potential Side Effects

CBD, some terpenes, and THC can have a sedative effect, which may be unwanted depending on the time of day you take it.

Summary

Vital Plan is a terpene-rich CBD oil that provides you with the best of the entourage effect. Thanks to this synergistic, anti-inflammatory effect, you may find relief from painful conditions such as migraine.

6. Charlotte’s Web - Best CBD Oil for Beginners

Pros:

THC-free isolate

Wide range of products

Discount for veterans

Cons:

Hemp is not organically certified

Who Is Charlotte’s Web Best For?

Charlotte’s Web is a good choice if you’re new to taking CBD, with dosages starting from as little as 7mg. If anxiety and stress keep you awake, this oil could be the right choice for you, with clinical studies confirming the beneficial effects of Charlotte's Web hemp plant extract on stress, sleep, and general well-being [4].

Who Should Avoid Charlotte’s Web?

Charlotte’s Web is high in the sedative terpene myrcene, which you should avoid if you already take sedatives or experience fatigue.

Potential Side Effects

CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes in Charlotte’s Web can cause sedation, making it unsuitable for daytime use even if you do not take other sedatives or have normal energy levels.

Summary

Charlotte's Web is a distributor of hemp and cannabidiol products known for their high-quality and all-natural components. The company offers a diverse selection of CBD oils, capsules, CBD creams, and other hemp-derived products that may help with exercise-induced inflammation, sleep cycles, daily stress, calm, and focus.

7. Medterra CBD Oil - Best CBD Isolate

Pros:

99% pure CBD

Large product selection

US Hemp Authority certified

Cons:

Not third-party CGMP certified

Unflavored

Who Is Medterra CBD Oil Best For?

Medterra could be right for you if you must completely avoid THC. Medterra CBD oil has many benefits, one of the most essential being its capacity to regulate our endocannabinoid system.

The unique 1:1 blend of CBD and CBG may benefit patients seeking to treat pain, especially neuropathic pain [5].

Who Should Avoid Medterra CBD Oil?

High-potency CBD oil may not be suitable if you take other sedative herbs or drugs or certain medications such as warfarin or lithium.

Potential Side Effects

Despite containing no THC, Medterra may still cause drowsiness and other side effects such as appetite changes and dry mouth.

Summary

Medterra offers CBD extracts sourced from certified organic hemp. The oils combine CBD, MCT, and natural flavors, offering support for mental and physical health.

8. Lazarus Naturals - Best for Value for Money

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Additive-free

Entourage effect

More affordable than the competition

Cons:

No worldwide shipping

Refunds are given on a case-by-case basis

Unpleasant taste

Who Is Lazarus Naturals Best For?

At just 2 to 3 cents per mg of CBD, Lazarus Naturals gives you the best value for money, making it suitable for those on a budget.

Customer reviews show glowing remarks, with many saying the oil has helped them achieve a sense of calm, peace, and balance, improving their emotional well-being and general health.

The brand claims its full-spectrum tinctures offer effective combinations of active ingredients and organically derived fruit flavors such as Yuzu's Japanese citrus flavor. In a study, Yuzu was found to have stress-relieving aromatherapeutic qualities, along with antioxidant, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties [6].

Who Should Avoid Lazarus Naturals?

Before using Lazarus Naturals High Potency CBD Tincture Yuzu, inform your doctor of all medications you are currently taking, including prescription and over-the-counter. Citrus fruits can affect how your medicines work by increasing or decreasing their effects [7].

Potential Side Effects

Citrus extracts can speed up or slow the clearance of pharmaceuticals, which affects their ability to benefit you.

CBD and other cannabinoids may also cause drowsiness and muscle relaxant effects.

Summary

Lazarus Naturals offers excellent value for money with its CBD oil—2,400mg—presently available for $60. This equates to a $0.025 cost per mg, less than other big brands in the CBD industry.

9. Absolute Nature CBD - Best for Return Policy

Pros:

Money-back guarantee

Wide selection of oils

USDA Organic Certified hemp

Cons:

Limited customer feedback

Pricey

Who Is Absolute Nature CBD Best For?

Absolute Nature CBD oil offers multiple potential therapeutic effects, such as stress relief, pain management, support for better sleep quality, and treating insomnia.

The company offers a 100% money-back guarantee on all of its products. Customers dissatisfied with their purchase can return the unused product within 30 days and obtain a full refund. You can also return open products within 14 days of delivery.

Who Should Avoid Absolute Nature CBD?

If you are taking sedatives or muscle relaxants, Absolute Nature CBD may have an additive effect, so use caution or avoid the product.

Potential Side Effects

CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids in Absolute Nature CBD can have sedative or excessive muscle relaxant properties.

Summary

Absolute Nature offers a range of CBD products that are 100% natural, vegan, eco-friendly, and third-party lab tested.

10. Fab CBD - Best CBD Oil for High Blood Pressure

Pros:

CO2 extraction method

Third-party tested

Variety of choices

Cons:

Only available in full-spectrum

Less information provided on the packaging

Low supply

Who Is Fab CBD Best For?

Fab CBD products might be a good choice if you have hypertension. For instance, the Fab CBD Sleep Gummies contain L-theanine, which has been shown to lower blood pressure in laboratory research [8].

Additionally, CBD itself has been shown to have vasodilator properties, which benefit hypertensive patients by increasing the width of arteries [9].

Who Should Avoid Fab CBD?

With only full-spectrum options available, Fab CBD is best avoided if you must stick to zero-THC extracts. Supply issues may affect you if you cannot miss a dose.

Potential Side Effects

The low levels of THC may increase the ability of CBD to cause drowsiness and dry mouth. If you are sensitive but decide on Fab CBD, taking it at night is advisable.

Summary:

CBD products may lower hypertension and its symptoms, such as chest pain, headache, and trouble sleeping. With high concentrations of CBD and the inclusion of other ingredients, such as L-theanine, in some products, you may find effective relief from anxiety and related issues.

Understanding CBD Oil and Anxiety Management

Approximately 40 million adults in the United States are estimated to be affected by anxiety disorders, the most frequent type of mental illness [11].

CBD, a cannabinoid in the Cannabis sativa plant, is a non-psychoactive chemical that can treat anxiety disorders. However, any cannabis plant containing more than 0.3% THC is classified as marijuana under federal law and, therefore, does not receive legal protection under this legislation.

Consult your healthcare provider to see whether CBD oils can help you control your anxiety.

How Does CBD Help With Anxiety?

The central nervous system is densely packed with cannabinoid receptors; they influence the functioning of our brain cells by regulating the release of neurotransmitters. Deficiencies in natural cannabinoids may increase the risk of developing PTSD and depression [12].

According to the authors of a 2015 research, CBD interacts with the cannabinoid type 1 receptor (CB1R), the serotonin 5-HT1A receptor, and other brain receptors that regulate fear and anxiety-related behaviors [13]. As demonstrated by these findings, CBD may have potential as a treatment for acute anxiety symptoms.

Preclinical and clinical evidence also supported CBD's efficacy in treating many anxiety disorders, including:

Social Phobia or Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Panic Disorder (PD).

Does Adderall help with anxiety? Find out here.

How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Work for Anxiety?

CBD's immediate effects typically take 30 to 120 minutes to take effect. However, long-term effects may take several weeks to manifest themselves.

It turns out that CBD is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Numerous variables—including your dose, the form (full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, or CBD isolate), and weight—can impact how long it takes for CBD to begin working.

The Entourage Effect

The entourage effect refers to the heightened benefits of CBD when numerous compounds work synergistically rather than alone.

Monoterpenes, diterpenes, triterpenes, and sesquiterpenes are all key components in cannabis resin that give it its distinct aroma. They can also alter the therapeutic qualities of different cannabis chemotypes due to their capacity to quickly permeate cell membranes and the blood-brain barrier [14].

Dosage and Potency

CBD's potential to alleviate anxiety may follow what scientists refer to as a "dose-response curve." Simply put, the curve depicts the relationship between dose size and response.

A study found that higher doses of CBD are more effective at reducing anxiety—but not too high [15]. Before a public speaking exam, the researchers gave participants varied CBD dosages. A 300mg dose of CBD significantly reduced subjective anxiety markers. This decline did not occur with the 150mg, 600mg, or placebo CBD dosages.

Body Weight

The amount of CBD you need to take to reap the advantages is directly proportional to your body fat. People who are overweight will require a higher dose of CBD oil to feel the effects, and body fat will also influence how long CBD lingers in your system.

While CBD does not need to build up in your body to work, however, it does become stored in fat cells and will stay in your body even after the effects of CBD have worn off.

CBD Oil vs Anxiety Medication

CBD is a more natural alternative to pharmaceutical anxiety medications. Many CBD products come from certified organic hemp plants, grown and cultivated without pesticides or herbicides.

Conventional anti-anxiety medications are frequently seen on lists of the most commonly abused pharmaceuticals. Due to the euphoric feelings they often induce, users may quickly develop tolerance and, as a result, become more reliant on use to maintain control of their anxiety.

According to one study, taking drugs to treat insomnia and anxiety raises the risk of death by 36% [16].

Furthermore, the correct diagnosis of an anxiety condition is the first step toward treatment. If the initial treatment is unsuccessful and someone receives a wrong diagnosis, the repercussions can be catastrophic, depending on the underlying illness [17].

Receiving the wrong treatment can also result in a person suffering all of the medication's negative effects while receiving none of the benefits, creating unnecessary distress and worry while leaving the underlying problem unaffected.

Benefits and Risks of Using CBD for Anxiety

CBD products come with risks and benefits, which are essential to be aware of before use.

Benefits

CBD may benefit several symptoms related to anxiety:

Effective, safe relief of anxiety. While conventional medication may increase mortality risk, CBD oil can reduce anxiety with a milder risk profile [1] [16].

While conventional medication may increase mortality risk, CBD oil can reduce anxiety with a milder risk profile [1] [16]. Reduce neuropathic pain and migraine by calming inflammation and regulating neurotransmitters [2].

by calming inflammation and regulating neurotransmitters [2]. Reduction in elevated blood pressure through regulating smooth muscle contractions [7].

through regulating smooth muscle contractions [7]. Regulation of the stress response , which may soothe post-traumatic stress [12].

, which may soothe post-traumatic stress [12]. Support better sleep quality if anxiety keeps you awake at night [18].

Risks

CBD-based anxiety products have yet to be approved by the FDA.

Dosage and potency vary among products due to the lack of FDA regulation.

Large doses of THC are associated with increased anxiety and may trigger a positive result for cannabis on a drug test.

Besides legal issues, we ensured that every CBD oil reviewed here does not have a high enough THC:CBD ratio to cause anxiety.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil

CBD is considered safe and well-tolerated by the World Health Organization [19]. However, it does have some adverse effects, including:

Dry mouth.

Drowsiness.

Diarrhea.

Changes in appetite.

Low blood pressure.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid using any cannabis product, including CBD.

Additionally, CBD products may potentially enhance the risk of adverse effects when combined with certain medications.

Some regularly prescribed medicines, such as warfarin, lithium, sertraline, tramadol, codeine, valproic acid, carbamazepine, and captopril, may cause interactions. Consult your doctor before using CBD with other drugs to avoid interactions.

Qualities of a Good CBD Oil for Anxiety

When picking a CBD oil for anxiety, it is important to research to ensure that you receive the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding high-quality CBD oils.

Here are some things to consider:

THC:CBD Ratio

For anxiety, the optimal THC:CBD ratio is 1:1, with one or more parts CBD to each part THC. When the THC:CBD ratio is greater than 1:1, anxiety may be exacerbated.

When CBD and THC are used together, they have a lot of coactions. In recent years, there has been a rising interest in determining the optimal ratio of each cannabinoid for treating various health issues, including anxiety disorders. Before buying, consider that THC-dominant concentrates induce euphoria and sedation, so care needs to be taken.

Dosage

No matter what condition you're aiming to treat with CBD, giving yourself an adequate dosage is important. Otherwise, it may not be effective. As previously reported, using a 300mg dosage of CBD was found to lower subjective anxiety signs significantly.

Third-Party Testing

In today's market, third-party CBD testing is critical. A survey found that over 70% of cannabidiol extracts sold online are mislabeled, containing significantly more or less CBD than advertised [20].

The goal of third-party or independent lab testing is to give an objective assessment of CBD oil brands. These tests determine a CBD sample's quality, purity, and potency.

Tolerance

Given that CBD is a supplement that people use regularly, there are concerns about the potential of developing tolerance.

However, regular CBD users do not appear to develop a tolerance. This is because CBD and THC bind to CB1 receptors in different ways. As a result, CBD does not desensitize these receptors when it binds to them.

How To Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

CBD oil for anxiety can be consumed in various ways:

As an oil or tincture: CBD oils and tinctures can be taken straight beneath the tongue. Drop a CBD dose under your tongue and hold it there for a minute before swallowing.

CBD oils and tinctures can be taken straight beneath the tongue. Drop a CBD dose under your tongue and hold it there for a minute before swallowing. In a capsule: CBD capsules may be beneficial for individuals seeking to maintain a regular level of the substance in their body. It may take up to 30 minutes after ingesting the capsule to feel the effects.

CBD capsules may be beneficial for individuals seeking to maintain a regular level of the substance in their body. It may take up to 30 minutes after ingesting the capsule to feel the effects. In a smoothie: If you are struggling with the strong earthy flavor of some CBD oil combinations, mix half a teaspoon of CBD oil into your morning smoothie for a calming start to the day.

Keep in mind that if you put your CBD oil in a smoothie or a coffee with almond milk, sugar, or anything else that needs to be digested, it will take longer for the CBD to kick in than if you put a few drops under your tongue.

What Is the Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Anxiety?

Cornbread’s Pet CBD Oil is the product we found to be the best CBD oil for dogs and cats with anxiety.

Dogs, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system that includes cannabinoid receptors and endocannabinoids. This means they can benefit from organic CBD oil in the same way that humans do. CBD works by attaching to cannabinoid receptors, allowing natural equilibrium and creating a state of balance inside the body.

Many ailments can be alleviated with this balance, including anxiety. Consequently, CBD dog treats are an all-natural solution that can benefit your four-legged friend’s health and well-being for years to come.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Give My Dog for Anxiety?

A dose between 1 and 5mg for every 10 lbs of body weight is generally recommended for dogs with anxiety.

Consider a dose in the midpoint of the recommended range and keep an eye out for sedative effects. Within an hour, you should notice a difference. If not, you may wish to provide additional CBD to bring the whole dose to the recommended maximum.

Once you've administered the correct dose, your dog should not appear lethargic; rather, it should appear calmer with less panting, pacing, and whining.

CBD Dosages and Positive Drug Tests

Drug tests do not screen for cannabidiol. However, many CBD products contain trace amounts of THC, marijuana's primary active component. If sufficient THC is present, it will be detected on a drug test. This begs the question: Is CBD legal?

CBD products having greater than 0.3% THC are classified as marijuana under federal law but are legal under certain state regulations. Always verify state legislation, particularly when traveling. Additionally, remember that the FDA has not approved nonprescription CBD products and that some products may be labeled incorrectly.

Our Ranking Methodology

We weighed the benefits and drawbacks of each CBD brand and oil product on the market to pick the best CBD for anxiety. We focused on nine criteria to rank each product in an unbiased, transparent, and accurate manner.

Claims and Scientific Evidence

The results of a 2019 case study, which included 103 adults, revealed that CBD is beneficial in reducing self-reported anxiety.

In a double-blind trial, participants were randomly assigned to receive oral CBD at 150 mg, 300 mg, 600 mg, or placebo doses. A 300 mg dose of CBD oil was found to reduce anxiety symptoms considerably [18].

Third-Party Lab Testing

A study by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine found that approximately 70% of all CBD oil brands marketed online are mislabeled or contain hazardous amounts of THC, posing a major risk to patients and consumers [20].

Because a third-party company is less likely to mislead on its lab tests, this technique boosts a CBD manufacturer's credibility. Many of these businesses are well-known in the industry, and they have a reputation to uphold by doing regular, accurate testing.

Organic Certification

CBD oils of high grade are derived from organically-produced hemp. According to a review of most CBD oils, only a handful of CBD oils are certified organic by credible agencies like the USDA.

Brand Reputation

The best CBD oils for anxiety disorders are produced by trained experts such as pharmacists, doctors, and other licensed professionals. Companies that have such expertise in their workforce are generally trustworthy.

Additionally, we combed through reviews of candidates for the best CBD oil for anxiety on various websites, including the company's website and various social media platforms.

THC Content

THC and CBD appear to have different impacts on anxiety disorders. Pure THC reduces anxiety at low dosages while increasing anxiety at high doses. Products with a 1:1 ratio have minor psychoactive effects and can be extremely efficient at reducing the symptoms of anxiety disorders.

These products allow the customer to benefit from THC's more intense calming benefits while reducing the risk of experiencing THC's negative effects.

Carrier Oil Used

Carrier oil is critical for increasing the potency of CBD oils. Although many CBD oils and other CBD products are water-based, some companies add MCTs and other fatty oils. Carrier oils boost CBD oil quality, absorption, and delivery. As a result, they are an important feature to consider when rating CBD oils.

Full Spectrum Products

Broad-spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate enable users to reap the benefits of CBD's effects in combination with other forms of cannabis extract. However, neither of these options utilizes all of the beneficial qualities inherent in the cannabis plant to the extent that full-spectrum CBD oils do.

Extra Ingredients

In addition to CBD and THC, the cannabis plant includes over 100 cannabinoids and a slew of other terpenes and flavonoids.

For example, full-spectrum hemp extract CBD oil will include all-natural hemp constituents such as aromatic terpenes, which enhance the effects of CBD and other cannabinoids, flavonoids, omega acids, phytonutrients, and phytocannabinoids like CBG and CBC.

Flavors Available

Without flavorings, CBD oil has an earthy, grassy flavor, which is why manufacturers are creating a variety of flavored CBD oils to improve the product's taste. Top-rated CBD companies use flavors approved by the USDA Organic standards.

FAQs on CBD Oil for Anxiety

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about CBD oil for anxiety.

Does CBD Oil Remove Anxiety?

Yes, preliminary evidence from human trials, including both healthy volunteers and people suffering from a social anxiety disorder, suggests that CBD has anxiolytic properties. As a result, it can be used as a potential treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder.

What Is the Most Effective Form of CBD for Anxiety?

Sublingually administered (under the tongue) CBD oil, like Cornbread Hemp, is the most effective form of CBD for anxiety, having the highest and fastest absorption rate of the cannabinoid.

What’s the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety? Our Verdict

Cornbread, Spruce, and Nuleaf would be our top recommendations, informed by our research. For pets with anxiety, Pet CBD Oil is uniquely suited to ease the symptoms without ‘zombie-Ying out’ your pet.

CBD oil effectively treats various mental disorders, such as anxiety, panic, OCD, and more. However, choosing the right oil for you, with the correct THC:CBD ratio is crucial to get the most out of the oil without the negative effects of THC.

All of the CBD oil for anxiety we included in our list are certified organic, and third-party lab tested to ensure maximum quality. Remember that if you often undergo drug testing, choosing a THC-free CBD oil is essential, otherwise, you risk testing positive for marijuana.

