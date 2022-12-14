2023’s Best Cheap Psychics - SAVE $$$ on Affordable Phone, Chat & Video Readings

Back in the day, the search for wisdom and enlightenment usually meant seeking out a master on a mountaintop in some faraway place.

Nowadays, with modern technology, you only have to go as far as your smartphone or computer to get a psychic or Tarot reading about the mysteries of life.

What once cost a lot of time and effort now just costs a lot of money, right?

Not necessarily.

If you’re up for an adventure, we’ve discovered an ancient map to the legendary lost temple of cheap psychics. The caravan will be departing in the next paragraph.

Care to take a journey?

Cheap Psychics Online - First Look

Keen: Most affordable psychic readings (10 mins for $1.99) Kasamba: Insightful LOVE readings (70% OFF + 3 FREE mins) AskNow: Cheap tarot readings (5 FREE* minutes) Psychic Source: Affordable psychic mediums ($1/min readings) Mysticsense: Top-rated LGBTQ readings (5 FREE mins) Oranum: VIDEO for in-person readings (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Keen: Best Cheap Psychics for Spiritual Readings

Pros

The largest collection of online psychics

3 Free minutes with your first reading

10-minute package for $1.99

Reliable spiritual consultations online

Two great search filters

Cons

Limited customer service hours

With over 1,700 psychics, Keen has an experienced psychic reader available for any situation.

But they’re not just big. Keen also has mileage. For over 20 years, they’ve provided online psychic services to the public, including the best spiritual consultations.

The Keen Psychic Network

As we’ve mentioned, Keen is big. So big that without their lightning-fast Get Matched filter or Find Your Best Advisor feature, you could get overwhelmed with all the different psychics and types of readings they have.

Luckily, you don’t need to worry.

If you’re in a rush, the Get Matched filter works in seconds once you let it know your mood, topic, reading type, the way you want to hear advice, and your birthday.

If you prefer to browse, the Find Your Best Advisor feature is a little slower but every bit as thorough.

There’s also another feature known as Readings 101. This incredible resource explains every type of reading Keen has and how to get the most out of a psychic reading, such as the right questions to ask.

Cheap Readings Available

Astrologers (Chinese, Mayan, Vedic, Western)

Dream Interpretation

Numerology readings

Fortune Telling

Tarot Card readings

Aura Cleansing

Chakra Cleansing

Spiritual Consultations

Chat and phone readings available

Cheap Psychics & Special Deals on Keen

Considering all the advisors they have, you’d think Keen would offer cheap readings, right? You bet.

Every new customer gets 3 free minutes free with their first reading, no matter what Keen psychic you try. We guess that’d make them all cheap psychics, then, yes?

And if 3 minutes isn’t long enough for you to try out a psychic reader, Keen also has a 10- minute package for only $1.99. That’ll give you a few extra cheap readings with a psychic online.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Keen

The Get Matched feature on Keen took less than 30 seconds for us to fill out the info and get matched with 3 top psychics.

And they were all great.

Each psychic they recommended had an impressive, in-depth profile that included everything we needed to know, including a lot of detailed customer reviews.

2. Kasamba: Best Cheap Psychic Readings for LOVE Queries

Pros

Over 20 years of experience

Free psychic reading - 3 Free Chat minutes with each advisor

Variety of readings

Top-notch love readings

3 FREE minutes off your first reading

70% OFF your first reading

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response.

If an ambush by Cupid has you dazed and confused, we believe the love psychics at Kasamba may be the cavalry you need to bring peace to your heart.

For over 20 years, they’ve been in the trenches with the lovelorn and love-struck, and by all accounts, their insightful love readings have saved numerous casualties.

Kasamba’s Psychic Network

While love readings are Kasamba’s specialty, they also have some of the best online psychic advisors in other fields.

From cheap psychic readers experienced in career and finance to psychics who are spiritual experts in Eastern Philosophy and the Kabbalah, the psychic advisors at Kasamba are there to help with whatever mysteries are plaguing your life.

They also make it easy to find your best psychic. Just choose the type of reading you want from the main menu.

Within seconds, they’ll present you with an array of psychic profiles that’ll tell you all about their specialties, experience, qualifications, and customer feedback.

Cheap Psychic Readings Available

Astrology readings

Aura readings

Crystal readings

Dream Analysis

Fortune Telling

Numerology readings

Past Life readings

Psychic Mediums

Rune readings

Tarot readings

Phone readings and online chat

Cheap Psychics & Special Deals on Kasamba

Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free chat minutes with each new psychic you try.

This is a great way to test-drive different psychics for free as long as you decide if they’re a good match before your 3 minutes are up.

Once you decide on a psychic, you’ll also get the first 3 minutes of your initial reading free.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Kasamba

Even though the psychic profiles on Kasamba are informative, the wide variety of readings makes it necessary to browse through many psychics, which may be a drag if you’re in a rush.

However, once you’ve narrowed it down, The Best Match Guarantee is a safe and cheap way to test a few different online psychic readers. Just make sure to keep your eye on the clock.

3. AskNow: Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros

17 years experience

Top-notch tarot readings online

*Free psychic reading - 5 FREE Master minutes (a $70 value)

Superb $ 1-a-minute deals

Easy-to-use search filter

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes of site credit

If you’re into the cards, one of the best places to go for online Tarot readings is AskNow.

No matter your question, they have a resident Tarot expert available to advise you on a wide range of topics, such as career, goals, money, finance, love, and family matters.

AskNow’s Psychic Network

The psychic readers on AskNow are divided into 3 categories based on price and ability.

Top Rated advisors are gifted, accurate psychics whose prices range from $5.99 to $9.99 per minute.

advisors are gifted, accurate psychics whose prices range from $5.99 to $9.99 per minute. Elite Advisors are specialists in things like Tarot cards or Life Coaching , costing between $10 and $11 per minute.

are specialists in things like , costing between $10 and $11 per minute. Master Advisors are the most talented and expensive psychic advisors on AskNow, costing from $12 to $13.99 per minute and up.

A simple-to-use yet efficient search filter allows you to select from among these talented advisors to find the best psychic for you based on Advisor type, price, category, and the way you’d like to have your reading (phone psychic or online chat).

Cheap Phone PsychicReadings Available

Astrology readings

Numerology

Past Lives

Dream Analysis

Spiritual readings

Tarot Card readings

Online chat and phone readings available

Cheap Psychics & Special Deals on AskNow

AskNow offers cheap readings in 20 and 30-minute packages for new customers at only $1 per minute.

They sweeten the deal further by adding 5 free Master minutes as a bonus.

Of course, these Master minutes refer to their Master Psychics, the best psychic advisors they have, that cost anywhere from $12 to $14 per minute and up.

Five free minutes with one of these folks represent anywhere from a $60- $70 value.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on AskNow

With so many psychic services to choose from, AskNow’s search filter helps you narrow down the field from a sea of faces to what you’re actually looking for.

All the Tarot card readers we looked up had brief and informative profiles.

The $1 per minute intro deals are super delightful, and those 5 free Master minutes, wow!

Now that’s what we call cheap readings.

4. Psychic Source: Best Cheap Psychics for Mediumship

Pros

Most experienced psychic website

10, 20, and 30-minute packages for $1/min

Top-notch psychic medium readings

Free psychic reading - 3 Free minutes off your first reading

“About Psychic Readings” section

Chat, video, and affordable psychic readings by phone

Cons

Free minutes deal for new customers only.

Experience is, without a doubt, crucial when it comes to online psychic reading services.

At 30 years old, Psychic Source is the oldest site in our review, and its reputation proceeds it, especially involving its world-class mediums.

If you’re looking for a go-between with a loved one on the other side, the talented mediums at Psychic Source can facilitate that connection for you.

Psychic Source Psychic Network

With nearly 300 psychic readers, Psychic Source isn’t as big as some other psychic platforms, but they more than make up for it with quality.

Of course, there are their renowned psychic mediums. But besides these talented guides to the other side, Psychic Source also has a full menu of other psychic services available.

From Astrology and Angel Card readings to Spiritual and Tarot readers, Psychic Source has your psychic needs covered.

And that includes helping you find your preferred psychic.

Their Find a Psychic feature lets you choose your psychic reader based on the topic, specific issue, type of psychic, tool, and reading modality you desire.

The questions they ask in this short video take only seconds to complete, and in less time than that, you’ll have three or more top online psychics to choose from.

Cheap Psychic Readings Online

Angel Card readings

Astrology consultations

Dream Analysis

Energy Work

Medium readings

Numerology readings

Past Life readings

Spiritual Consultations

Tarot Card readings

Phone, online chat, and video readings available

Cheap Psychics & Special Deals on Psychic Source

When it comes to cheap readings online, Psychic Source won’t let you down.

All new customers are eligible for their cheap $1 per minute offers, including 10, 20, and 30-minute packages with any of their top online psychics.

Plus, once you sign up for any of the above deals, Psychic Source will also give you the first 3 minutes of your initial reading free.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Psychic Source

We tried the Find a Psychic feature, and they’re not kidding.

In less than 2 minutes, we had three of their professional psychic readers at our fingertips. We also like how they supplement each reading category with an explanatory essay.

This feature makes you feel much more confident and clear about the service you will receive.

5. Mysticsense: Best Cheap Psychics Online for LGBTQ Relationships

Pros

5 Free minutes when you register

Easy to search for psychics

The lowest prices of any major site

All advisors thoroughly screened and tested

Top-notchLGBTQ relationship readings

Cons

Some advisors are chat only

When it comes to online psychic reading websites, Mysticsense is like the middle brother; they’re not the leader, nor are they the leading psychic service, but they are a solid, dependable online psychic reading site.

Add to that their daily cheap psychic readings online and quality LGBTQ relationship advice, and Mysticsense may just be one of the best psychic reading websites out there.

Mysticsense Psychic Network

With nearly 600 highly screened advisors ready to engage you over the phone, via video, and through online psychic chat readings, Mysticsense could very well be the sleeper in this review.

After thinking about it, we’re really not surprised, especially since they’ve been providing psychic services for over a decade.

Plus, they also seem to be in touch with who their potential audience might be as they lead the way with their open-minded and compassionate LGBTQ relationship readings.

This customer-first awareness continues when it comes time to search for a psychic reading online on Mysticsense.

Their psychics are grouped into self-explanatory categories such as Top Rated, Very Popular, Rising Talent, Newly Joined, and Staff pick.

Once you decide on the status of your reader, you can then further screen your search by choosing the specialty, tool, and reading style you prefer.

Cheap Psychic PhoneReadings Available

Astrology

Crystal Ball

Dream Interpretation

Life Coaching

Numerology readings

Past Lives Interpretation

Pendulum/Dowsing readings

Reiki Sessions

Rune readings

Tarot Card reading

Cheap Psychics & Special Deals on Mysticsense

So far in this review, the special deals and cheap psychic readings online offered by the other sites revolve around their introductory offers for new customers.

Cheap psychics on Mysticsense, though, refer to their everyday low prices. Unlike other sites where psychic readings typically start at $2.99 per minute, list prices at Mysticsense start at $0.99 per minute.

That’s not to say they don’t have a special cheap readings deal. In fact, Mysticsense will give you 5 minutes FREE on the first reading you schedule.

How to Find a Cheap Psychic on Mysticsense

With their everyday low prices starting at $0.99 per minute, Mysticsense may just be the only pure, affordable psychic site in this review.

While other sites will give you a discount upfront and then get you on the follow-up, Mysticsense may just end up saving you the most money over the long haul.

And not for nothing. A lot of their psychic readers have some great customer reviews.

6. Oranum: Best Cheap Readings via VIDEO

Pros

Unique Free Live Chat room

room Easy to use Psychic Matc h feature

h feature Up to 5 free minutes off your first reading

$9.99 in “Coins” awarded to first-time customers.

Top-notch video readings

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system

Even though they’re the baby among the online psychic reading platforms we’ve reviewed, Oranum has nevertheless been around for over a decade, providing excellent psychic services online.

And while their overall site might not be as customer friendly as some of the other psychic sites we’ve covered, Oranum does what they do with undeniable style.

Oranum’s Psychic Network

Known almost exclusively for its video readings and spontaneous Free Live Chat Room, Oranum is a psychic reading site worth visiting.

If you’re in a rush, the interactive Psychic Match feature lets you immediately connect with a reader based on the area of your life you want to improve, the type of tool you prefer, and whether you’re interested in chat, video, or cheap psychic phone reading.

If you prefer to browse, it’s definitely worth your while to visit the Free live Chat Room.

All you need to do is click on the picture of any psychic designated as “live” in the queue, and the Free Live Chat Room will be activated.

There you can type one free question, which the “live” advisor in front of you will answer in real-time for free.

After that, you can move to different advisors or watch others ask questions. Either way, it’s an economical and fun way to look for your best psychic.

Cheap PsychicReadings Available

Astrology

Dream Interpretation

Spirit Guides

Fortune Telling

Numerology readings

Pet Psychic readings

Sound Baths

Tarot readings

Clairvoyant readings

Chea Psychics & Special Deals on Oranum

Once you’ve decided on your best psychic from the Free Live Chat Room, Oranum requires you to register an account and deposit funds.

Once that’s done, the cheap psychic reading deals kick in.

First, they’ll award you the equivalent of $9.99 in site currency to use before you have to start paying.

After you use up this initial stash of “coins.” Oranum’s regular, everyday readings with cheap psychics start as low as $1.99 per minute.

How to Find Cheap Psychic Readers on Oranum

We highly recommend visiting Oranum’s free live chat room if you have time. We found it fun and interesting to be a fly on the wall and watch a psychic do their thing.

You also never know what else may happen. One psychic reader had fallen asleep in their little room on the day we visited.

It took a bit of time, but someone checking in with a question eventually awakened them. You can’t make this stuff up. We still giggle every time we think about it.

How we Ranked the Best Cheap Psychic Phone Reading Networks

While online psychic readings are considered useful by many, some feel they’re too expensive.

With these aspects in mind, we used the following criteria to rank the best cheap psychics online.

Reputation

The first factor we used in looking at a site’s reputation was how much experience it had.

The youngest site we analyzed is 10 years old, and the eldest is 30. We felt to exist within that range in the online psychic world meant the site had established a solid reputation.

The second factor we looked at was customer reviews.

If the average review for a psychic on the site was between 4 and 5 stars, we felt it indicated that the customers thought the platform had a solid reputation.

Screening

An online psychic readings platform must screen each psychic they employ. Our top sites refer to this in writing in either their FAQ or About mission statements.

Discounts and Free Minutes

To qualify as “cheap,” something must have a low price.

The standard prices for most sites we reviewed started from $0.99 to $4.99 per minute.

In addition, these online psychic reading sites also have some type of Free Minutes deal for new customers, which in most cases resulted in allowing the customer to shop for psychics inexpensively and save on reading costs.

Quality

Something that is cheap but lacks quality is junk.

We didn’t see sense in recommending a site simply because it was inexpensive. Something that is cheap and has quality is a “deal.”

For this reason, each site’s reputation and customer reviews played a significant role in choosing our top websites.

How to Find Cheap Psychics by Phone - Top Tips

What Is Your Question?

Find a psychic that specializes in your particular question. If you’re asking about love, only consider readers with a good reputation and positive customer reviews in that category.

Why Do You Want a Psychic Reading?

What specifically are you looking for?

Do you need guidance because you’re unclear? Are you hoping for insight into the nature of a person or situation you’re dealing with? Are you looking for confidence or closure?

What Type of Reading do you want?

What form of psychic reading online are you most comfortable with?

Some people like the tangibility of Tarot Cards, while others like the spiritual nature of clairvoyants or mediums.

Choose the type of reading that resonates with your style and intuition.

What Can You Afford?

Most online psychic websites have a price range.

Taking into consideration the above criteria, try to find a psychic who covers all the bases you need for a price you can afford.

Also, make a point to research any free minutes deals the site might have. Free minutes can significantly lower the price of a 10 to 15-minute reading.

[Must Read!] Things to Know about Cheap Psychic Readings

What are the Advantages of Getting a Cheap Phone Psychic Reading?

The advantages of getting a cheap phone psychic reading are convenience and flexibility.

Convenience

Most online psychic reading services conduct most of their readings via phone, thus giving you a relatively wide choice of phone psychics to choose from.

Besides, it’s possible to have a phone reading wherever and whenever you can get a few quiet minutes.

Flexibility

It’s possible to speak to a cheap psychic on the go and in real-time to coincide with however your problem may be developing.

How Much do Cheap Phone Psychics Charge per Minute?

Cheap phone psychics typically charge anywhere from $0.99 to $4.99 per minute, depending on the psychic websites they’re working from.

Cheap phone psychic readings can also cost as low as $1 per minute if the site the phone psychic is on offers discount deals for new customers.

When Should you Call a Cheap Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

You should call a cheap psychic hotline like Kasamba for guidance when you can’t sort out a problem after giving it a fair amount of time and thought.

You should not engage in psychic readings by phone frivolously for several reasons.

The main one is that psychic readings by phone can get quite expensive if you partake in them indiscriminately.

Another reason is that sometimes we are meant to struggle with our problems for a while to facilitate our growth and evolution.

Turning to a phone psychic every time you have a problem can result in an unhealthy co-dependence and worsen the situation.

What Top Qualities Should a Good Psychic Reader Have?

Some top qualities that a good psychic reader should have besides their psychic abilities are insight, compassion, honesty, and a healthy sense of detachment.

Insight

Most people engage in an online psychic reading because they have lost sight of the forest for the trees. A psychic can provide a fresh, insightful perspective to these customers.

Compassion

Compassion is the holiest and most humane form of objectivity.

All the best online psychics are compassionate, allowing them to deal with someone’s issues without enabling, judging, or criticizing that person.

Honesty

An honest psychic advisor will tell you what you need to hear, even if it isn’t what you want to hear.

Detachment

For a psychic to be effective, they can’t overly identify with a customer’s situation.

Spiritual detachment is when a psychic can objectively yet compassionately see the truth in a customer’s situation and then advise them as to their best interests without opinion or prejudice.

The Best Cheap Psychic Phone Readings - Wrapping Up

In the world of online psychic services, customers don’t just love finding the best online psychics. They also love cheap psychics and affordable readings.

That’s why we chose to review the cheapest psychic sites.

Our overall winner among the online psychic websites we looked at is Keen Psychics.

They have a vast network of some of the cheapest psychics around. Not to mention they offer the best deal we could find: 10-minute reading for $1.99.

Closely following this deal is Kasamba. As a first-time customer, you’ll get 70% OFF plus FREE 3 minutes.

And, of course, their Best Match Guarantee of 3 free CHAT minutes with each new psychic you try is a winner for anyone trying to find their best psychic match.

Hopefully, what we’ve shared about cheap psychics and free psychic readings deals will help you find the best online psychic reading you can for the least amount.

So until next time, may your next phone psychic reading be insightful and pocket-friendly!

