Best Crypto Casinos in 2023: Reviewing the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Casino Sites

With cryptos hitting the mainstream, countless crypto casinos are now available for you to choose from. But how do you find which are the best Bitcoin casinos among them?

You let gamblers who’ve switched to crypto gambling guide you – and that would be us. We’ve created a list of online Bitcoin casinos to help you avoid things like slow payout speed, second-grade games, and subpar customer support.

Bitstarz found its place at the top as our favorite crypto casino site, but we’ve ranked nine others to ensure you find the perfect one for you.

Best Crypto Casinos

Bitstarz: Best overall

Ignition: Best for crypto poker

Bovada: Top pick for crypto betting

Red Dog: Best for online slots

Wild.io: Most generous welcome bonus

Super Slots: Best for live casino games

mBit: Best free spins bonus

7Bit: Best for progressive jackpots

BC Game: Top pick for provably fair games

Mirax: Largest collection of table games

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

4,300+ crypto games

200 free spins for new players

Initial bonus up to 1 BTC

Five-minute payouts

On-site and social media support

Award-winning casino

Cons:

Live casino games unavailable in some countries

Bitstarz launched in 2014 as the OG of online crypto casinos. Nine years later, they’re still the best choice for crypto gambling – and we’re not saying that lightly.

Game Variety & Quality: 4.7/5

Bitstarz is the proud home of 4,300+ crypto games and counting. You can explore 2,000+ crypto slots, 100+ high-limit jackpots, and countless more specialties – all of which are developed by industry-leading studios.

New players can roll a 100-sided die, play Crash and Limbo, or keep it simple with time-tested classics.

That said, 150+ of their best live dealer games are heavily geo-restricted, so there’s every chance you might not be able to access them. Thankfully, 100+ virtual variants of video poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette are designed for everyone to enjoy.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Bitstarz will give you 20 no-deposit free spins upon verifying your email address, but you’ll get a taste of some real cheddar with your first crypto deposit. They’ll double your initial transaction up to 1 BTC, and you’ll receive 180 free spins over your first 9 days as a new player if you deposit at least 1 mBTC.

While there is an 0.005 BTC cashout limit associated with your free spins winnings, your actual deposit bonus isn’t subject to any cashout restrictions. So long as you meet Bitstarz’s wagering requirements within 7 days, you’re free to keep 100% of the winnings.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.7/5

You can deposit funds to your account with Bitcoin, BCH, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, TRON, Ripple, and Cardano.

The minimum deposit is 0.0002 BTC, but you’ll have to deposit at least 0.001 BTC before qualifying for Bitstarz’s 180 free spins on top of the deposit bonus.

When you’re ready for a payout, you’ll enjoy fee-free transactions that are processed and delivered in 5 minutes on average.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Bitstarz offers 24/7 support via live chat, email, and social media contact options. As it stands, they maintain a 4.3-star rating and have accumulated 2,800+ positive reviews from verified players.

And beyond offering 24/7 live chat support, Bitstarz is also active on IG/Twitter/Facebook for your convenience.

2. Ignition – Best Crypto Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Online poker room with tournaments and cash games

8 video poker variants

250+ games

$3,000 welcome bonus

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Limited slots selection

Ignition hosts 250+ awesome casino games, but they all come secondary to a 24/7 online poker room with some of the most exciting poker tournaments you can find on the internet.

Game Variety & Quality: 4.5/5

You’ll battle for the pot in cash games against thousands of other players, with stakes to accommodate both high-rollers and beginner players. It’s easy to get a piece of the action with just $10 to spare.

Of course, you can also participate in regular poker tournaments for a chance to win six-figure prizes if you buy in for the heavy-weight ones. Finally, players can also try out 8 video poker games for some old-school experience against the computer.

Beyond online poker, Ignition offers over 35 live dealer games and a very modest selection of around 100 slots – 50 of which are jackpot games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Ignition’s doubled-up welcome package is a sight for sore eyes.

They’ll match your first Bitcoin deposit by 300% up to $3,000, and you can spend it all in their casino section or online poker. You’ll have 30 days to meet Ignition’s low 25x wagering requirements and cash out your bonus winnings.

When it comes to the poker part of the bonus, you have to play cash games in Ignition’s 24/7 poker room to “unlock” the funds. You’ll earn $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles accumulated. On the bright side, there are no wagering conditions or cashout limits associated with your increments.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition accepts 4 forms of crypto. New sign-ups can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum to bank their funds. Before qualifying for the $3,000 welcome bonus, you’ll have to deposit $20 in crypto equivalent.

You’ll also have to win at least $20 before you become eligible to request a crypto payout. Once you’ve requested a crypto payout, you’ll receive your winnings within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Ignition understands the importance of excellent customer support – you can get in touch with a real agent via live chat and email contact options. Although Ignition’s 24/7 chat feature will guarantee you the fastest response, we’re big fans of their player forum.

It makes for a wonderful addition to their dedicated “Help Center.” If you have any basic questions or concerns, odds are you’ll find the answer with a few minutes of research.

3. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino Site for Betting

Pros:

30+ sports categories

300+ real money games

$3,750 in casino bonuses

$750 sportsbook bonus

Phone, chat and email support

Cons:

Late lines on occasion

Bovada doubles as a capable online sportsbook and BTC casino. With 30+ betting markets and 300+ real money games, new sign-ups are guaranteed the best of both worlds.

Game Variety & Quality: 4.7/5

You can build unique prop bets and same-game parlays or explore hundreds of money lines across 30+ mainstream and specialty sports betting markets. They have mainstream sporting enthusiasts covered with categories that include college basketball, horse racing, and more.

Bettors looking for something unique can broaden their horizons with international political events, the latest celebrity drama, stock market predictions, and regional lottery draws.

There’s also plenty to do in between events. We found 200+ classic slots and 100+ table games in their casino library – in both RNG and live dealer variants.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Use the promo code “BTCCWB1250” with your first 3 crypto deposits. Bovada will match each qualifying transaction by 125% up to $1,250, giving you a maximum of $3,750 in crypto casino bonuses. The first portion of this welcome package comes with 25x wagering requirements.

Sports bettors should use the bonus code “BTCSWB750” instead. Bovada will match your initial sportsbook deposit by 75%, giving you up to $750 in free bet credits. So long as you’re placing successful bets when starting out, their 5x wagering requirements won’t give you any problems.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.6/5

Players can deposit funds and stake their wagers using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and ETH. Before redeeming either of Bovada’s premier bonuses, you’ll have to deposit $20 or more in crypto.

As we’d expect here, all payouts are fee-free and usually processed within an hour. Withdrawals start from $20, but you can withdraw up to $100,000 in one transaction. After you’ve requested a payout, you’ll see the winnings delivered within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 5/5

Bovada breaks the mold with triple-tiered customer support via phone, live chat, and email, and their public community always promotes a welcoming environment. You can browse their forums and connect with thousands of players and staff in real time.

You can also get in touch with Bovada via Twitter and even request a personalized prop bet with the #WhatsYaWager tag.

4. Red Dog – Best Crypto Casino for Slots

Pros:

200+ high-quality slot games

All slots are available to try for free

240% slots bonus + 40 free spins

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Phone, chat & email support

Cons:

$150 payout minimum

Bonus cashout limits apply

Red Dog is a fantastic introductory site for novice players and low-stakes bettors – especially those who like a taste of some of the higher-quality slots around.

Game Variety & Quality: 4.5/5

Red Dog introduces casual players to the world of crypto betting with 200+ RTG-fueled slots, 12 live dealer games, and a few more specialties. While their selection of table games won’t appeal to seasoned veterans, Red Dog’s gaming library is bound to satisfy its target audience.

RealTime Gaming is a popular slot game provider, having released some of the most noteworthy titles in the last decade, including the Bubble Bubble and Cash Bandits series.

Beginners can bet for small stakes, but there’s a bit of room for high rollers to up the stakes with five-figure blackjack and roulette games. No matter your budget, Red Dog welcomes you with open arms.

14 video poker games are available for traditionalists, while arcade titles like Banana Jones and Fish Catch offer a light-hearted change of pace.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Use the promo code “ADORABLE” with your first Bitcoin deposit. You’ll score a 240% slots bonus worth up to $2,400 and 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

New sign-ups can use their extra funds to spin through 200+ slots, play specialty titles, and enjoy keno. However, you’re “only” allowed to withdraw a maximum of 30x your original deposit.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.4/5

You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether to place deposits with Red Dog. The transaction minimum for crypto gamblers is set at $20, and the minimum payout is $150.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino offers phone, live chat, and email support for all players. You can get in touch with a qualified representative around the clock, and they’re always happy to help.

Although we received the quickest response via live chat, we can’t complain about waiting for a few minutes in their phone queue. From account setup inquiries to deposits and withdrawals, you won’t face any problems by yourself.

5. Wild.io – Most Generous Cryptocurrency Casino Bonuses

Pros:

2,000+ slots and tables

High-tech user interface

10 BTC welcome package

Accepts 10 forms of crypto

Live chat and social media support

Cons:

No phone support available

Doesn’t offer live games in many countries

Wild.io offers 2,000+ crypto casino games, a high-tech user interface, and up to 10 BTC in bonuses. It might be a new online casino on the block, but it’s already redefining crypto gambling.

Game Variety & Quality: 4.6/5

2,000+ modern slots and tables comprise the bulk of Wild.io’s gaming library. If you’re a sucker for new and exclusive titles with a modern user interface, you can’t go wrong here. Browsing their casino library is almost as satisfying as playing the games themselves.

They differentiate themselves from the crowd with specialty titles like Rocket Dice, Scratch Dice, and Sic-Bo. Unfortunately, Wild.io’s live dealer games are only available in a few countries across the world. They need to partner up with developers like Visionary to be able to offer live dealers all over the world.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Wild.io spreads the love across your first four transactions – they’ll match your initial deposit by up to 150%, giving you a maximum of 3.5 BTC in bonuses. Players who make a qualifying 2nd deposit will be greeted with up to 100% in reload bonuses worth a maximum of 2.4 BTC.

Your third deposit will be matched by 120% up to a total of 2.8 BTC. Finally, they’ll give you a fourth reload bonus of up to 150%, worth a total of 3.5 BTC.

So why the lower score? You’ll need to deposit a pretty big amount of Bitcoin to activate the biggest match percentage. Deposits of $20, for example, will only get matched by 70% or 50%, as opposed to 100% and 150% if you deposit over $300.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.5/5

You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Litecoin, DOGE, Tether, TRON, Binance Coin, Ripple, and Cardano to bank your funds at Wild.io.

Better still, you can unlock the first portion of their 10 BTC welcome package with as little as $10. The second portion of their welcome bonus requires a minimum deposit of $30, while the third and final portions require at least $50 each.

But as we said, these minimum deposits unlock the lower match percentage.

Following in Bitstarz’s footsteps, you’ll enjoy 10-minute cashouts at no charge once you’ve hit a big win.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Wild.io is a modern Bitcoin online casino, and this expands to its customer support team. You can browse their built-in FAQ section and numerous “Help” articles before sending a live message to one of their many agents.

Alternatively, tag Wild.io in your next IG post or send them a DM on Twitter.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Casino Sites

Game Selection:

We prioritized Bitcoin casinos with the largest variety of crypto slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and specialty games.

Additionally, we paid special attention to crypto casinos offering sports betting. No matter how you like to gamble, you’ll find a suitable option on our list of top picks.

Deposit Bonuses:

The best online Bitcoin casinos offer industry-leading deposit bonuses. You’ll take advantage of generous incentives that range from casino bonuses and bet credits to free spins on popular classic slots. Of course, we gave priority to crypto casinos with low wagering requirements.

Accepted Forms of Crypto:

Our top Bitcoin casinos accept more than just Bitcoin. We gave a higher ranking to crypto online gambling sites that also accept numerous altcoins that are growing in popularity. In alignment with industry standards, you’ll enjoy fee-free and fast deposits and withdrawals.

Customer Support Options:

The online casino industry tends to fall short in this department, but our best crypto casinos break the mold with top-notch customer support. You’ll have access to real, qualified agents around the clock. Our experts prioritized Bitcoin gambling sites with a dedicated phone line.

Why is Bitstarz the Best Cryptocurrency Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of Bitcoin online casino sites over the years, and Bitstarz has stood out from its competitors since the beginning. Below, we’ve discussed a few of its stand-out features.

Unmatched Reputation: Bitstarz launched in 2014 as the original Bitcoin casino, paving the way for countless competitors to follow in their footsteps. Over the past 9 years, they’ve accumulated 2,815+ positive customer reviews and counting.

HIgh-Quality Games: Bitstarz is home to 4,300+ crypto casino games from 46 software providers. From time-tested classics to seven-figure jackpots and exclusive specialties, their selection exceeded our expectations.

No-Deposit Bonus: When you sign up with Bitstarz and verify your email address, they’ll give you 20 no-deposit free spins. Once you decide to deposit, you’ll get a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 more free spins to burn through.

Five-Minute Payouts: Bitstarz flies past industry standards with 5-minute withdrawals. Better still, all payouts are fee-free.

Why Should I Use Crypto Casino Sites Instead of Traditional Online Casinos?

You might be wondering: what’s the big deal about cryptocurrency casinos? Here’s why you should use Bitcoin to gamble online.

Privacy & Anonymity: When you’re playing online casino games with crypto, your personal banking information remains private.

High-Tech Crypto Games: Cryptocurrency casinos are always improving, and they work with cutting-edge software providers to promise a premium gaming experience. If you’re a sucker for stunning graphics, realistic sound effects, and immersive animations, you won’t be disappointed.

Deposit Bonuses: Crypto casino sites offer much bigger deposit bonuses than regular online casinos. Players can get a headstart on thousands of provably fair games with match bonuses above 200% and sometimes exceeding 1 BTC.

Fast Payouts: Possibly the #1 reason to use a Bitcoin casino is the payout speed. Bank wire withdrawals usually take 7 days to hit your bank account. By playing at crypto casinos like Bitstarz, you can withdraw your winnings within 5-10 minutes.

All About Online Crypto Casinos

Are Crypto Casino Games Rigged?

No, crypto casinos that accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aren’t rigged against you. So long as you gamble with our top picks, you’re guaranteed a selection of provably fair Bitcoin casino games. Each slot, table game, and specialty title you play is audited for a randomized outcome before it’s released.

Additionally, all the Bitcoin casinos reviewed here are licensed and regulated for your protection and trusted by thousands of other users.

What is the Most Trusted Online Crypto Casino?

Bitstarz is the most trusted Bitcoin casino – and it’s also the most frequented one. It launched in 2014, and it has since pioneered the pathway for hundreds of more reputable crypto casinos. Still, Bitstarz has managed to outclass its competition with phenomenal customer support that has amassed over 2,800 positive reviews and multiple industry awards.

Can I Bet on Sports at Crypto Casinos?

Yes, you can enjoy Bitcoin sports betting at Bovada. This Bitcoin gambling site accepts 5 forms of crypto, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether, to stake your wagers across 30+ betting markets.

Bovada also doubles as a capable Bitcoin casino with more than 300 games. When you sign up today and deposit funds with BTC, you’ll score up to $3,750 in crypto casino bonuses.

Which Crypto Casino Offers the Best Welcome Bonus?

Wild.io offers the best welcome bonus for new crypto casino players. Aside from $100,000+ in monthly prizes, they’ll boost your first 4 deposits with up to 10 BTC in bonus funds.

If you can meet the higher-than-average minimum deposit for each bonus, you can claim a 150% initial bonus up to 3.5 BTC, a secondary 100% reload bonus up to 2.4 BTC, a third 120% deposit match up to 2.8 BTC, and a final 150% bonus up to 3.5 BTC.

Other notable promotions include their “Wild Monday Free Spins” – with up to 150 free spins delivered to your account on a weekly basis.

How Should I Pick the Best Crypto Casino for Me?

Before you decide on the best crypto casino for you, consider your must-have features and weigh them against everything you’re willing to compromise. While there’s no such thing as the perfect Bitcoin casino, Bitstarz is guaranteed to satisfy nearly every online gambler.

At the same time, we’d recommend a site like Bovada for sports bettors and Ignition for crypto poker players. If you’ve never gambled online before, Red Dog’s free games will be of massive help. Finally, high rollers and bonus hunters should take a chance with Wild.io.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casino Sites

Bitstarz: Bitstarz is the best crypto casino, period. They host 4,300+ games, will give you 20 free spins just for signing up, and maintain an unparalleled reputation. After you decide to get started, you’ll claim 180 more free spins and up to 1 BTC with your first deposit.

Ignition: Ignition caters to poker players with a 24/7 online poker room and a downloadable poker app for Windows with hundreds of weekly tournaments and non-stop action at the cash tables. When you sign up and deposit with BTC, you’ll score up to $3,000 in casino and poker bonuses.

Bovada: Bovada is among the world’s largest crypto sportsbooks. They offer over 30,000 daily betting markets across 30+ sports. Bovada also has 300+ casino games to explore in between events. You can redeem up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses.

Red Dog: With 200+ slot games by the heavy-hitter RTG, Red Dog is the best introductory Bitcoin casino for novice players. Use the promo code “ADORABLE” to score a 240% slots bonus and receive 40 free spins on the popular Spring Wilds slot game.

Wild.io: High rollers will meet their match with Wild.io’s gigantic welcome package. They’ll match your first 4 transactions up to 2.5 BTC each, giving you a maximum of 10 BTC in casino bonus funds. No matter your budget, you’ll get a headstart on 2,000+ slots and table games.

How to Sign Up With Crypto Online Casinos

If you’ve never gambled with Bitcoin casinos before, you’re likely wondering how to get started. Using Bitstarz as an example, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide for newbies.

1. Create A New Crypto Casino Account

Use our link to access Bitstarz

Click the green “Sign Up” button

Enter your email address

Set your username and password

Pick your preferred cryptocurrency

Click the green “Confirm” button to proceed

2. Verify Your Email Address With Bitstarz

Check your primary/secondary email inboxes

Look for a new message from Bitstarz

Click the link to verify your email address

Claim your 20 no-deposit free spins

3. Deposit BTC & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

From Bitstarz’s homepage, copy their BTC deposit address

Transfer at least 0.001 BTC to your casino account

Once finished, click on “I’ve Made The Transfer”

Play 4,300+ crypto games with up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins!

Ready to Play Crypto Casino Games?

If you’re looking for a refreshing change of pace, the best Bitcoin casinos are guaranteed to exceed your expectations.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick for their library of 4,300+ crypto games, up to a 5 BTC welcome package and 180 free spins, and a flawless public reputation. If you’re having second thoughts about where to play, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any Bitcoin casino games listed here. No matter where you decide to place your wagers, be sure to gamble responsibly and have fun.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: