Best Dating Sites of 2023 - The Most Popular Love-Finding Services

According to polls, 28 is the average age people meet their spouse in the US. If you're sat reading this on your 29th birthday, you may have just had a minor heart attack.

But fret not!

There are plenty of websites and apps these days to meet someone special, whether you're a 20-year-old barista or a 55-year-old farmer. Online dating is niche-er and easier than ever.

Yep, no matter how strange or unusual you think you are, there's an app out there that's catered to you. Honestly, there are some very specific dating apps on this list.

So join us on this journey as we countdown and review the best dating sites online.

Best Dating Sites and Apps in 2023

Before we get into our detailed reviews, here is an overview of the top dating sites in each category.

Top 5 Quick Glance

1. eHarmony – Best Online Dating Site For Long Term Relationships

Pros

Responsible for 4% of ALL marriages

In-depth relationship questionnaire

Personalized dating profiles leave no stone unturned

Cons

Free membership is limited

Since 2000, eHarmony’s been a serious contender in the online dating scene. They’re just 2 years younger than Google, and their matchmaking site seems to have gotten better with time. In fact, every 14 minutes, one of their 15 million+ members is said to find love.

They cater to a diverse selection of people. While they were founded with slightly dated Christian values in mind, they’ve rebranded their dating platform as LGBT+ friendly in recent years.

With that in mind, eHarmony offers black, asian, latin, indian, gay, lesbian, christian, and senior-focused dating… so there’s potential for everyone to find love here.

Their in-depth compatibility quiz helps members sift through matches with a series of personalized questions. As well as improving your matches, this quiz reduces spam because you can’t make an account without completing it.

Basically, it helps get rid of the bots and flakey people!

eHarmony is primarily focused on serious relationships, and they’re reported to be singlehandedly responsible for facilitating up to 4% of all US marriages. That’s pretty

Matches are delivered daily, and eHarmony’s algorithms are designed to promote meaningful connections with like-minded people in your area, city, state, or country.

2. Bumble – Best Free Dating App for Women

Pros

Safest dating platform for women

Women can initiate communication, but men can't

Effortless navigation

More females than males

Cons

Not the best option if you seek hookups

If you're a strong, successful woman, or looking to meet one, check out Bumble, our top dating site for women.

Compared to other dating sites, this platform goes the extra mile to keep the women safe and secure. It keeps the predators at bay through a string of advanced features we are yet to see on other sites.

For example, only women can start any form of communication. If you're a male user, you are free to join the site and check it out, browse through the community and everything, but you can't send messages to women unless you were contacted first.

Unsurprisingly, Bumble is not a hookup-oriented site.

Serious relationships are popular, but it's not all about sexual relationships. The site also offers business opportunities, networking options, or just good old friendships.

If you’re a woman, it also has the handy effect of not inundating you with DMs of creepy guys and male genitalia, which is nice.

In technical terms, Bumble is a breeze to navigate. The platform is easy on the eyes, clean, efficient, and even includes a dedicated app.

The company points out that Bumble is free to use, but premium features come at a price. Specifically, you can pay for Bumble Boost, Bumble Premium, SuperSwipe, and Spotlight.

Premium goodies include advanced filters, Super Swipes, travel mode, unlimited swipes, and more.

3. Seeking – Best Dating Site for Men

Pros

Four times more women than men

Luxurious relationships on one of the best dating sites

4:1 “attractive to successful” ratio

Cons

Meant for a distinct subgroup of daters

Formerly known as Seeking Arrangements, Seeking was founded in 2006 with the mission of facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between beautiful and successful people. If you’re looking for a partner who can match your preferred lifestyle, Seeking is made for you.

In other words, it’s one of the top millionaire dating sites.

Seeking lets successful men find attractive women at a ratio of 4:1 – money and social prestige talk, and those with an elevated social position will enjoy their choice of 40+ million members. However, their site offers women a unique opportunity to date and marry upwards.

Talk about mutually beneficial.

It’s clear that Seeking’s target audience is very niche, and you probably won’t have tons of luck if you didn’t win the genetic or economic lottery ahead of time. To put it plainly, most male users should be loaded and most female users are expected to look like Onlyfans models.

So, if you’re looking for true love or the chance to let your personality shine through, you’d have better luck with eHarmony, for example.

In a market move that reflects Seeking’s high-income dating pool, paid memberships cost between $100 and $250 per month. Pricing tiers range from “Standard” to “Diamond”, with the latter being the most expensive option.

You’ll get 10 free messages to start with, but upgrading to a “Diamond” membership allows you to enjoy unlimited communications, top-priority verification, and significant boosts that put your profile front-and-center for everybody to see first.

4. AdultFriendFinder – Best Dating Site for Casual Relationships

Pros

98 million active, global users

Affordable subscription plans

Fairly easy to secure casual flings

Cons

Not intended for serious dating

Having been established in 1996, FriendFinder acted as the antiquated version of Tinder for current baby boomers. It’s all in the name – FriendFinder does away with concepts like “finding your soulmate” or “seeking monogamous love” to promote quick, easy, and casual liaisons.

Over the last 26 years, they’ve accumulated 98 million active users from around the world.

Apart from joining the club of the best dating sites in the business, they also got one of the most popular dating apps out there, both for their easy-to-use features and their extremely affordable subscription plans.

As soon as you create your free account, they provide match suggestions based on your area. While you can flirt, view photos, and join targeted chat groups for free, you’ll have to pay for the ability to send and receive messages from potential interests.

They have “Silver” and “Gold” subscription tiers that are comparably priced. Silver members can message up to 20 matches, “hotlist” as many as 500 members, and view the majority of dating profiles relevant to their interests.

However, their “Gold” membership plan grants you the opportunity to “hotlist” 1,000+ members, send unlimited messages with 30+ matches and receive 5x more profile views than normal.

If you’re looking for a quick fling with no strings attached, you’ll find plenty of willing men, women, trans folk, and gender non-conforming people that can pique your interest.

While it’s not the best for long-term dating, it might be worth a try. Stranger things have happened and love has been found in weirder places!

5. Reddit R4R – 100% Anonymous & Free Dating

Pros

Dating site that’s totally free to use

Find casual or long-term relationships

Filter by location, gender, and keywords

400,000+ active members

Cons

Not exactly a dating-only website

Can’t see any photos without first contact

0-1 replies on the average post

This is for people who want an absolutely free dating site.

Well technically, it’s a forum on Reddit - the world’s largest forum site. Just login and post to it’s 400,000+ members, letting them know who you are and what you’re looking for. Think craigslist personals.

R4R stands for Redditor for Redditor. While the subreddit is mostly used for online dating purposes, some people are looking for friends and cyber-buddies that share their interests. It’s pretty easy to filter by location and gender.

You can private message (Reddit email) other users, slide in those DMs, or reply underneath someone’s comment section for free. There are no paywalls in sight, but the onus is on you to initiate conversation.

There are two main downsides here. The first is that you can’t actually see what your potential matches look like before establishing contact by DM or private message. The second main downside here is that you must accrue Reddit karma before you post any “seeking” ads.

Reddit karma is finicky, but it represents the validity and age of your account. You can get karma points by replying in comment boards, making your own posts on various subreddits, and posting popular takes in r/AITA for hundreds of upvotes.

So yeah… while Reddit R4R is free, it’s far from the easiest dating site to use and the lack of verification makes catfishing easier.

As we said earlier, you get what you pay for!

6. OKCupid – Best Free Dating Site

Pros

Open-minded & LGBTQ+ friendly

Free messaging & likes

1000s of match-based questions

Cons

Must pay for complete control

Since its launch in January 2004, OKCupid has promoted itself as one of the best dating sites for romantic conquests on a platform built around matchmaking.

Whether you’re looking for a casual relationship or your chance at finding true love, there’s a pot for every lid. Their inclusive sign-up process gives you the ability to identify with 22 genders and 13 sexual orientations.

Take your pick!

Their detailed matching algorithms connect upwards of 50 million members based on their interests, preferences, and thousands of match-based questions that differentiate OKCupid from other dating sites.

OKCupid currently has 5,000+ detailed icebreakers that give users a chance to skip the small talk while letting potential matches know where they stand on certain deal breakers or pet peeves.

Yep, if you’re the kind of person who wants an encyclopedic knowledge of your date’s deepest fears and desires before you even meet them, you’ll love it here.

You can like, view, and message a limited number of members for free before hitting OKCupid’s daily limits. So, if you’re willing to beat around the bush, you can successfully find love and/or adventure without spending a dime.

Then again, who doesn’t want instant gratification?

7. Tinder – Best Free Dating App

Pros

Community of 75 million people

Trendsetter app

Legendary swipe-based approach

Everything from hookups to serious relationships

Cons

Fake profile issues

Not as popular as it used to be

Most men go days without matches

Hookup focused

With 6 million active subscribers and a community of 75 million people, Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps today. It has a legendarily swipe-based approach and everything from hookups to serious relationships can be found here.

The platform is easy to use and easy to sign up for. All you need is a Facebook account and you can start using Tinder right away.

Once your profile is set up, you can start swiping. Swipe right if you like someone, and swipe left if you don't. If you both swipe right, you will match and can start chatting.

They keep it simple.

While the free version is fine, you can upgrade to Tinder Gold to get access to all of the premium features, including unlimited likes, swiping in any location, and more.

8. Nuit – Best Dating App for Astrology Lovers

Pros

Takes your astrological sign into account

See a person's astrological compatibility with you

Weekly horoscopes for all users

Easy to use

Cons

Limited availability

Nuit is a dating app that is quickly gaining popularity among singles who are looking for a more unique and astrology-based approach to finding love.

You can also see a person's astrological compatibility with you before messaging them, which is a nice touch to help inform your conversation and break the ice. Nuit also offers weekly horoscopes for all users, which is a fun way to keep up with your love life.

The app is only available in select cities at the moment, but it is expanding rapidly. Some users have complained that the app is glitchy, but the majority of users seem to be having a good experience.

On the technical side, Nuit is available for both iOS and Android devices.

When we created an account, we had to fill out our birth date, time, and location. The app then gives you a list of compatible matches based on your sign.

Overall, we found Nuit to be a fun and unique dating app that is definitely worth trying if you're into astrology. It's also great for those who are looking for a more serious relationship, as the app takes compatibility seriously.

9. Feeld – Best for Polyamory

Pros

Very open-minded community of couples

Couples accounts available

Sex-positive atmosphere

Possibly the most ethical dating site

Zero judgment

Cons

Facebook account required for full registration

If you want to join a dating app with your significant other, Feeld is the best option out there. With a very open-minded community of couples, this app allows you to explore your desires with zero judgment.

You can even create a couples account to make things easier for you and your partner. The sex-positive atmosphere of Feeld makes it one of the most ethical dating sites out there.

The only downside is that you need a Facebook account to register for the app.

So yeah, not ideal if you’re not on Facebook!

Still, if you want to explore polyamory, Feeld is the best place to start. There are many couples on the app who are open to meeting other couples or singles… so keep your options open!

Overall, Feeld is the best dating app for couples who want to explore their sexuality. With a very open-minded community and an ethical atmosphere, this app is perfect for those who want to spice up their love life.

The platform boasts over 2 million users, while pricing plans can go as low as $8 per month depending on the subscription length.

10. EliteSingles – Leading Dating Site Online for Professionals

Pros

No-frills, socially-centered dating

Filled with successful singles

381,000+ new members every month

Cons

Higher pricing for higher-income singles

EliteSingles operates in the United States and 25 other countries to match highly educated professionals with their twin flames. Founded in 2009, they offer no-frills dating that matches socially established e-daters with similar interests and preferences.

90% of their members are over the age of 30, and 381,000+ new users join their ranks every month. If you’re here to play games or add high-income earners to your benchwarming roster, you won’t get much love here.

Thanks to the 20-minute personality test you’ll have to take before creating an account, many of your matches are cherry-picked from the get-go. Alternatively, you can take control of specific filters to find matches that didn’t make their algorithmic cut.

After all, algorithms can’t dictate love.

Their basic membership plan is completely free, but it’s limited by default. You can set up your dating profile, upload properly angled pictures, tweak your preferences, and send likes to other users that fit your interests.

Even if you’re not gunning for the cover of Forbes or TIME like these members, EliteSingles is built for online daters who have their life together. They let users skip the games and offer no shortage of quality matches to sift through.

For the ability to view photos and send messages, you’ll have to shell out some cash. It’s $27.95/month when subscribing annually, $37.95/month for 6 months, or $54.95/month for 3 months.

All said, their pricing structure is a bit on the higher side, but it’s nothing a qualified professional they primarily target wouldn’t deem affordable.

11. Zoosk – Best Dating Site for Younger Men

Pros

Excellent options if you're a younger guy in your 20s

More women than men

Filter between short- and long-term relationships

35+ million users in 80+ countries

Send virtual gifts

Cons

Limited features in free version

Zoosk is our top dating site for younger men. If you're a young guy looking to experiment, craving diversity in your life, Zoosk is one of the best there is.

The site caters to 35+ million users scattered across 80+ countries worldwide.

Two things stood out about Zoosk in our opinion. One - the wide diversity of the user base we just mentioned.

And secondly, the ratio of women to men favors guys, which is not common on dating sites these days.

When combined, what these two factors deliver is plenty of options for young fellas to explore and find everything from hookups to long-term relationships.

You can also do cute things like sending virtual gifts to your matches. I mean, you’re literally paying to send pixels to someone, but it’s your money and you can do what you want with it.

Buy all the virtual teddy bears you want!

In terms of diversity, Zoosk is on the same level as Tinder and other industry leaders, and the number of users isn't far behind either.

You can search for any type of relationship you want. If you want to put emphasis on hookups, you're free to do so - and the same goes for serious relationships.

Note that to fully enjoy the site's extensive features, you will need to become a paid, registered member.

Young people will appreciate that Zoosk is affordable, with prices mostly ranging from $10 to $30 depending on the length of the subscription plan you opt for. As usual, the more months you pay for at once, the cheaper the average monthly fee gets.

12. Silversingles – Best for Over 50s Dating

Pros

Best senior dating app in the world

Easy to use if you’re not tech-savvy

Plenty of suggestions

Real people to help you set up a profile

Cons

50+ only

Lengthy sign-up questionnaire

SilverSingles has been in the business for about 2 decades now. It's focused on people over 50, and I have to say they are the best in the online dating industry.

The site is fair, with an open community that accepts everyone. Divorced, separated, single, widowed. You are welcome to find happiness at SilverSingles regardless of your age and status.

We are looking at a senior dating site, meaning that you have to be 50 or older to become a member. The site keeps the environment safe and geared towards a specific group.

That’s a polite way of saying that it’s simple and you don’t have to be tech-savvy to use it!

SilverSingles sends you numerous recommendations for dates, and if you’re not good at putting a profile together, they even have real customer service staff who can help you.

Yes, not robots - real people.

Some users have complained about the length of the sign-up questionnaire and that you can't see photos of other users unless you're a paid member.

Still, when all is summed up, SilverSingles is the leading senior dating app for a good reason.

The site boasts over 800k active users, while the pricing plans range from $25 to $45 depending on the subscription length you opt for.

13. Dating.com – One of the Cheapest Online Dating Sites

Pros

73 million registered members

Everyone is verified by human staff

15 free tokens to start with

Cheaper than eHarmony

Cons

Highly limited free features

Despite existing for just 3 years, Dating.com has already amassed 73 million registered members in 32 different countries. Every member is personally verified by Dating.com’s team of staff before their profile gets approved, so catfishers are rarely encountered.

If you’re like most online daters using Dating.com, you better be after lasting love and a long-term relationship to get the most out of this dating site.

Yet, while they offer localized and international dating for serious relationship seekers, they don’t restrict you from enjoying casual liaisons. By using their Today I Am feature, you can specify exactly what you’re looking for as the winds change.

And as we all know, they can change a lot.

There’s no relationship questionnaire to fill out here, so you can get straight to messaging like-minded members and ask all your favorite questions directly sans tickboxes.

That said, you’re only given 15 free tokens to start out with before you’re asked to pay for more. Each message will cost you a credit, while voice messages and emails cost 10-15 tokens per piece.

So you know, they don’t tend to last long.

On the brighter side, you can actually see other profiles before paying for their service. Unlike eHarmony, Dating.com uses an in-house currency system that only charges you for the features you use, so you often save money long-term.

You can pick up 150 credits for $19.99, 600 credits for $149.99, or 1,500 credits for $299.99 at their cheapest. When put into perspective, credits are priced between $0.20 and $0.33 each.

14. Badoo – Find Local, Verified Singles & Avoid Fake Profiles

Pros

4.5 million verified profiles

Geo-location oriented

Free membership isn’t restrictive

Cheap paid membership ($10)

Cons

Great features behind a paywall

If the scammer-free versions of Bumble and Tinder had a baby, Badoo would be the end result.

Badoo is home to 4.5 million verified profiles, all of which have been vetted by their human staff. Founded in November 2006, they work to match local singles without frustrating spam, trolls, or catfishing users.

Their app shows you people that are in your area, and their free membership lets you “like” and message a limited number of profiles without paying a red cent in subscription fees.

You can filter your potential matches by age, distance, relationship preference, and shared interests.

In addition to facilitating thousands of serious relationships, Badoo remains LGBT+ inclusive and casual dating-friendly. Aside from their much stricter verification policies, Badoo isn’t all that different from other top dating apps.

In addition to dedicated verification procedures, they’ve got a helpful, free-to-read blog that details matching tips, date ideas, and “yellow” flags you should watch out for.

What are yellow flags, you ask? You’ll have to go find out.

As with many of the best dating sites, some of Badoo’s best features are limited to paying members only. On the bright side, their sole subscription tier won’t break the bank.

“Premium” plans start from $10/month, and most users will find everything they need. Paid members will enjoy unlimited right swipes, unlimited messaging, and an ad-free experience.

3-month Premium subscriptions will cost you $24.99, while 6-month payment plans cost $34.99 upfront. Finally, lifetime subscribers will pay $60 for years-long, unlimited premium access.

15. Coffeemeetsbagel – Best for Millennial Dating

Pros

Top-notch matching algorithm

“The original anti-swiping app”

Fun and casual

Plenty of young users

Cons

Not the best option for 50+ users or hookups

If you’re a cup of coffee and you’ve just always wanted to meet a bagel, this is your lucky day!

Weird name aside, Coffeemeetsbagel is the perfect middle between serious relationships and swipe-based flings Tinder is known for.

Described as the "original anti-swiping app," this dating site offers plenty of opportunities for long-term relationships while keeping it fun and loose.

We appreciate that most features are available in free mode, that the design is modern and elegant with effortless navigation.

Also, the app is mostly used by younger people, so if you're 50+, you'll likely give this one a pass.

If you couldn’t tell from the quirky name, this dating app leans towards a millennial crowd, especially in metropolitan areas. You know, where everyone is grabbing all those coffees and bagels.

This dating app comes with filters that allow you to sort matches by activeness, whether they drink, whether they want kids and more. So if you’re a busy professional who doesn’t have time to waste, it’s a great way to weed out incompatible people.

The app is not spammy at all, and you will only receive communication from profiles that you liked. This significantly cuts down unsolicited messages and bad pickup lines.

We also like that the platform has an in-app currency that you earn by being active on the site. The user base is 60% female.

16. Grindr – Best Dating App for Gay Men

Pros

Over 15 million gay men

Up-front, open-minded community

Advanced search filters

See guys physically close to you

Cons

Works better in urban areas

With 15+ million users, this gay dating app guarantees that you'll find excellent matches no matter your location. Top local guys are just a search away!

Grindr is more popular among city dwellers and its members are known for being very candid about their intentions. In other words, it’s very much filled with people looking for sex. However, it’s the easiest place to find gay men, so finding dates is still possible.

Just be clear about what you want! Guys on Grindr tend to be very to-the-point.

The grid-style interface shows men closest to your phone’s current location, so you can really cut to the chase if you don’t want to travel far.

Oh, and when it comes to advanced features, Grindr doesn't disappoint.

You can use the "Tribe" feature to filter users by their body type (Jock, Twink, Bear, etc.) which is great for finding the kind of guys you’re into. You can also see handy information such as people’s sexuality, pronouns, and more.

Core features are available for free, but Grindr also offers an "XTRA" subscription that gives you access to things like read receipts, an ad-free experience, and unlimited scrolling of guys.

The bottom line? Grindr is one of the best gay dating apps out there. It's user-friendly, has tons of features, and it's perfect for finding both hookups and relationships. If you're gay and looking for love or just a good time, Grindr is definitely worth a try!

Fun Fact: Did you know that 55% of LGBTQ+ adults use dating apps compared to 28% of heterosexual adults? That’s almost double.

17. Her – Best Dating App for Gay Women

Pros

No. 1 option for lesbian & queer women

No limits on free messages

Over 1 million US users

Easy to connect social media account with HER profile

Cons

Lacking advanced search capabilities

The HER dating app is the No. 1 option for lesbian women, with over 1 million users in the United States. The app is free to download and use, and there are no limits on free messages. You can easily connect your social media account with your HER profile, making it easy to connect with other users.

However, the app has a focus on social media-style posts and interactions with local women in the community, as well as local lesbian events. This is nice, but if you’re just looking for a dating app, it might be more than you need.

Still, when we tested the app, we noticed that it was easy to use and navigate. The interface is straightforward and simple, and the platform is designed to be user-friendly.

Overall, we think that the HER dating app is a great option for lesbian women. It is easy to use and has a large user base, making it a great option for meeting new people. Also, it is free to use, and there are no limits on free messages.

The pricing ranges between $7.50 and $15 per month depending on the length of the subscription plan you opt for.

18. Christian Mingle – Best Christian Dating Site

Pros

3.5+ million Christians

Easy to use and navigate

Offers a free trial period

Profile boost feature helps you get more visibility

Cons

Only available in 7 countries

Some users have reported issues with customer service

If you're looking for a dating app that caters specifically to Christians, ChristianMingle is a great option. With over 3.5 million monthly users, it's one of the largest dating sites out there, and it's strictly focused on Christians.

One of the best things about ChristianMingle is that they offer a free trial period, so you can try the site before committing to paying for a membership. This is always a good thing, as it allows you to test out the site and see if it's a good fit for you before shelling out your hard-earned cash.

The site is optimized for easy navigation, which is another plus. And if you're looking to get more visibility on the site, there's a "profile boost" feature that will help with that.

On the downside, ChristianMingle is only available in 7 countries: USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, and Spain. So if you're not in one of those countries, you're out of luck. Additionally, some users have reported issues with ChristianMingle's customer service.

Some of the advanced features at ChristianMingle include:

Read Receipts: See when your messages have been read

Message Filtering: Filter messages from certain users

Activity Reports: Get weekly reports on your activity on the site

19. Jdate – Best for Meeting Jewish Singles

Pros

No. 1 dating app for Jewish singles

Over 200,000 US users

Wide range of features, including read message receipts

Free users can reply to premium members' messages

Available in 5 languages

Cons

A bit pricey

Jdate is the No. 1 dating app for Jewish singles, with over 200,000 US users. It's a fairly comprehensive app with a wide range of features, including read message receipts and the ability to reply to premium members' messages.

Jdate is available in 5 languages: English, Hebrew, French, German, and Spanish. The app is free of ads and almost half the members are Jewish women.

Overall, Jdate is a great option for Jewish singles who are looking for a long-term relationship. The app has a lot to offer in terms of features and its large user base means that you're likely to find a compatible match within the Jewish faith.

In fact, Jdate requires commitment, so if you're not willing to tie the knot, basically, you might want to look elsewhere.

Jdate's pricing is a bit on the high side, at $29.99 to $59.99 per month. It's worth noting that Jdate also offers a 3-month subscription for $39.99/month.

20. LDSsingles – Best Dating Site for Mormons

Pros

The best option for Mormons

Affordable, pricing starts at around $5 per month

Geared towards long-term relationships

In-depth personality questionnaire

Cons

Can't send messages in free mode

LDSsingles is one of the best dating sites for Mormons. It's affordable, starting at around $5 per month, and it's geared towards long-term relationships.

The site has an in-depth personality questionnaire that helps to match you with potential partners. Some users like it because it adds depth to every profile, while others find it too extensive. However, you can't send messages in free mode.

The site boasts a large user base and a great track record of success in its niche.

Over the years, LDSSingles has helped thousands of Latter-Day Saints find love and lasting relationships. In fact, they're so confident in their ability to help you find someone that they offer a money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied with their service.

Also, LDSSingles offers some unique features that you won't find on other dating sites. For example, they have a Mutual Matching system that allows you to see profiles of other members who are compatible with you.

If you're looking for someone to date who shares your faith, then LDSSingles is definitely worth checking out.

21. Hinge – Dating App ‘Designed to Be Deleted’

Pros

App that's "designed to be deleted"

Mostly millennials

Fun “prompts” feature

LGBTQ+ friendly

Relationship oriented

Cons

Some users have reported bugs

A bit pricey

Hinge is a dating app that's "meant to be deleted." That's because it's designed to facilitate meaningful connections between people who are looking for something more than just a casual hookup. And, according to Hinge's own research, 70% of its users say they're looking for a long-term relationship.

If you're in the market for something more serious, Hinge is definitely worth checking out.

One of the coolest things about Hinge is the “prompts” feature that serves as a great ice-breaker for starting new conversations. On your profile, you can respond to prompts such as:

“This year I really want to…”

Fact about me that surprises people…

The dorkiest thing about me is…

Let's make sure we're on the same page about…

Let your excellent sense of humor run wild. I can see the jokey responses already.

Also, if you're looking for something a little more specific than just "someone who's also looking for a relationship," Hinge allows you to specify exactly what kind of relationship you're looking for.

Hinge is mobile-friendly, so you can access it on your phone or tablet as well as your computer. And, if you're worried about running into fake profiles, don't be – Hinge uses Facebook verification to ensure that all of its users are real people. It’s also used as a hookup site for many young adults.

Hinge is a bit expensive for younger apps, with pricing plans starting at $19.99. Still, it’s one of the most popular dating apps on the market right now.

22. Happn – Best for Missed Connections

Pros

You can find the people you've crossed paths with in real life

High accuracy

Ease of use

Plenty of features in free mode

Cons

Still plenty of room to grow

Happn is a dating app that aims to put a new spin on the online dating game. According to the company, they are the first and only app to offer this unique feature of tracking people you've crossed paths with in real life.

In other words, the app allows users to find matches based on their physical location. This is a great feature for people who are always on the go and don't have much time to waste on online dating.

When you come across someone you're interested in, you can "like" them. If they "like" you back, then you'll be matched and can start chatting.

There are plenty of other features to check out, such as the "CrushTime" game, which is a fun way to see who your biggest fans are. Overall, Happn is a well-designed app with plenty of features to keep you entertained. And, most importantly, it's a great way to meet new people in your area.

The app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. There is also a premium version of the app that offers more features, such as unlimited likes, for a monthly subscription fee.

If you want the premium option, it's fairly priced, with subscription plans ranging from $10 to $25 per month depending on the subscription length.

FAQs About the Best Dating Websites

What Should I Look for in Dating Sites?

Traveling through the online dating world can be tricky without proper equipment – here’s how you should choose the best matchmaking sites and find your dream person without wasting time.

Look for sites that aren’t “pay-to-win” – you should be able to explore your options without paying for the privilege. Search for dating sites that let you video chat natively on their platform. You’ll want to look for established, reputable sites with huge member counts to broaden your chances. Find sites that give you the option to see picture-verified guys and gals. Make sure the site matches your interests. If you’re looking for love, a hookup site like AdultFriendFinder isn’t ideal… you’d be better off with eHarmony, for example! Try to be honest, open, and prepare ice-breaker conversation topics if necessary

Hopefully these tips will point you in the right direction when you find the best dating site for you!

Are Paid Dating Sites Usually Better Than Free Dating Sites?

Yes, paid dating sites are usually better than free dating sites.

By design, free dating apps restrict you from using particularly helpful features until you spring for a paid membership. However, any good dating site has a “free version” that doesn’t make it impossible to find matches.

If you decide to purchase a paid membership, you’ll unlock features that include unlimited swipes, unlimited messages, and the ability to view and match with people that like your profile. In short, paid dating sites give their users a leg up on the competition.

On top of this, you get access to better users.

Not literally better… but those users who are willing to put money down for this stuff are more likely to take the dating game seriously, so you’re more likely to find someone like-minded rather than a flakey person casually browsing a free app like Tinder.

What is the Best Online Dating Singles Service?

eHarmony is the best online dating singles service we’ve found. Aside from claiming to be responsible for 4% of happy US marriages, their relationship questionnaire aims to filter through potential matches for you.

They’ve got 15.5 million members looking for love, and their targeted compatibility quiz makes it all the easier to find people who fit like a glove. Although their dating app is designed to facilitate a serious relationship, they cater to casual daters with equal convenience.

It’s good to have options!

You may have heard rumors about eHarmony’s unnecessarily conservative matchmaking practices, but they underwent a full rebranding process in 2019. They’ve fully opened their doors to LGBT+ people, couples, and gender non-conforming individuals.

Better late than never, I suppose.

Which Free Dating Site Is the Best for a Serious Relationship?

Reddit R4R is the best free dating site for a serious relationship. Thus, you won’t have to pay to send messages, put up your own “seeking” ad, or respond to other users in comment sections.

Particular post flairs let you find males seeking females, vice versa, LGBT+ oriented relationship postings and T4T/F/M options. You can also search by city or town to find locals in your area.

However, you’ll have to create a Reddit account and gain some “karma” (post credits) before submitting any posts on R4R. To get “karma”, you can reply to random comments, practice your creative writing skills in r/AITA, or find subreddits that appeal to your interests.

So yeah, it’s free, but it’s not the easiest way to date online.

How Can I Detect Bots, Fake Profiles, or Scams on Dating Sites?

You can detect bots, fake profiles, and scams on dating sites pretty easily.

The best dating sites offer users the option to verify their profile with a selfie. Generally, you’ll notice a blue checkmark next to verified profiles, which is a good sign that you’re not getting catfished.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to find real people on other online dating websites. With the amount of G.I.R.L.s (guys in real life) running CashApp scams on lonely men, you should always be careful before meeting up with somebody in person.

Immediate requests for money are a good sign that you’re dealing with a catfish. Additionally, somebody who refuses to video chat ahead of your first date shouldn’t be trusted.

Final Verdict – Should You Use the Best Legit Dating Sites?

Unlike the rest, our top dating sites and apps put the focus on quality matchmaking, spam prevention, and reasonably priced features that can lead to personalized first dates.

Whether you’re just dipping your toes in the casual dating pool or searching for that perfect match, the best dating websites presented here will take your preferences and dislikes into account.

If you’re still on the fence, we’d recommend eHarmony – their dedicated relationship questionnaire and a plethora of free features won them our top spot.

Always remember to vet your matches, avoid CashApp requests (unless you’re into that for some reason), and meet in public.

Good luck finding your soulmate!