Best Gambling Sites in Canada: Top Canadian Gambling Sites for 2023

Looking for the best gambling sites in Canada? If so, you're in the right place.

Whether it be Canadian-specific payment methods or preferred casino games, we understand that those in the Great White North have unique requirements that not every online gambling site is equipped to satisfy.

Because of this, our experts have done the heavy lifting - and in the process - identified a handful of sites in Canada that stand clear above the rest. Jackpot City is our top pick, but you’ve got many others to check out below.

Let’s begin.

Best Gambling Sites in Canada

1. Jackpot City - Best Gambling Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

Attractive welcome bonus of up to C$1600

Free spins for new players

24/7 customer support in numerous languages

Fully mobile optimized

Great collection of live dealer casino games

Cons:

No crypto payments available

Jackpot City Casino is a top online casino licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and Kahnawake Gaming Commission. It offers Canadian players one of the best welcome bonuses, an extensive list of casino games, 24/7 customer support, and more!

Game Selection: 4.9/5

You'll find more than 480 games on Jackpot City which means there will always be something available to play for everyone here. Games at this online casino are powered by industry-leading providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, etc.

This is one of the best slots sites out there, with over 350 titles to choose from, including titles like Break da Bank Again and Immortal Romance. If you prefer the realistic feel of a live casino, you'll find numerous variants of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat to keep you occupied.

You can partake in slot tournaments for free if you play real money games. These come with highly rewarding prize pools. Jackpot City also has a decent collection of table games, video poker, and progressive jackpots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.95/5

Canadian players will be overwhelmed with the rewarding casino bonuses available at this online casino. New players can get a match welcome deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,600 spread across their first four deposits.

You’ll also get 150 free spins on Book of Atem.

If you decide to become a frequent player here, you'll still benefit from many other offers. Some of these include monthly prize pools and a rewarding loyalty bonus offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers a mobile casino and dedicated mobile app for players in Canada. Both work flawlessly and are available for both Android and iOS devices.

As far as game counts go, you’ll be able to access the same features available on the PC.

Banking: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers a great range of banking methods; Canadian players can use for deposits and withdrawals. We found over a dozen options during our review.

For deposits, you can choose from Interac, Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and Neosurf.

You can make a minimum deposit of $10 with most of these options. Most deposit options are also supported for withdrawals, but processing may require between 24 hours – 7 business days, depending on the option you choose.

However, compared to other online Canadian casinos, your minimum withdrawal here is $50, which may be high for some smaller bankroll players.

Overall: 4.9/5

Jackpot City Canada has a design on par with most modern casinos. It is free of clutter and easy to find your way around.

There are links to important pages which load seamlessly. If you need help, you can turn to the extensive FAQs page to find answers to the most common problems. Players who still need more help can reach the reliable customer support team via email and a 24/7 live chat.

Register at Jackpot City right now and grab a 100% match up to $1,600.

2. PlayOJO - Most Exciting Welcome Package of All Canadian Gambling Sites

Pros:

Over 3,000 games

150+ blackjack variants

50+ live dealer games

0x wagering welcome bonus (50 free spins)

Responsive design

Cons:

Website could use an update

Don’t like the grind of meeting those wagering requirements? That’s fine because the rollover requirements at PlayOJO are 0x. You can claim 50 free spins right away and enjoy over 3,000 online casino games - not many places can guarantee this!

Game Selection: 4.9/5

PlayOJO is a force to be reckoned with in terms of games. It offers over 3,000 titles that range from traditional slots and table games to live dealers. If blackjack’s your thing, you’ll have plenty of variety, too - there are more than 150 variants available.

All the top software providers like NetEnt and Microgaming are represented, and the games all feature top-notch graphics and animations. The mobile version is also quite impressive, with most of the desktop titles optimized for smooth play on your tablet or smartphone.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

PlayOJO may not offer bonus cash, but you can still take advantage of its 0x wagering welcome bonus. All you have to do is register and make a deposit of at least C$10, and you’ll get 50 free spins instantly.

The spins are valid for the Thor: The Trials Of Asgard slot game and are assigned instantly.

In addition, the PlayOJO Reward program gives you rewards as you spin, and every C$1 wagered earns 1 point. Other promotions include daily special rewards, cashback without rollover, free spins on certain slots, and other rewards.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The PlayOJO is fully operational on Android and iOS mobile devices, allowing you to play your favourite slots and other casino games on the go.

It boasts a sleek interface, stable connection, and fast loading times. The mobile version also features all of the same bonuses and offers as the desktop site.

PlayOJO is smooth in terms of design and looks. The platform is memorable thanks to a distinct mix of the colours used, but it's still light enough to keep the load times above average.

Banking: 4.85/5

We would appreciate more banking methods at this online casino, but the list of supported options is still solid and covers most casino players.

You can use Visa, MasterCard, wire transfers, Trustly, Interac, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, and Jeton. A nice little mix of e-wallets and traditional methods, right?

You can cash out any amount you wish, which is nice at a time when many casinos are requesting C$150 per single payout. Maximum cashouts aren't capped either, giving players additional control over their funds.

Overall: 4.9/5

The support team at PlayOJO is available 24/7 via email or live chat, though expect to fumble through quite a bit of bot chat to get to a moderator on the latter. The customer service team is friendly and knowledgeable.

The casino site is the winner of numerous online gambling awards, including the 2017 Rising Star Award at the EGR Operator Awards, the 2017 Best New Casino at Meister Awards, and the Casino of the Year Award at the 2017 edition of the iGaming Awards.

Follow this link to claim the 50 welcome bonus free spins with no rollover at PlayOJO

3. BetOnline - Most Reputable Gambling Site in Canada

Pros:

Dedicated bonuses for betting, poker, casino, and crypto (up to $1k each)

Heaps of other promos and reload bonuses

30+ sports to bet on

Excellent online poker selection

Top-notch, pro-tier design

Cons:

7.5% credit card fees

BetOnline is our top pick if you’re looking for variety and quality on all fronts. This online gambling site is a great option whether you’re here to place sports bets, play poker, classic casino games, or use crypto.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers over 30 sports to bet on. That includes all your favourites like soccer, American football, baseball, and basketball. BetOnline also has a great selection of online poker games, plus slots and table games for those who prefer casino action.

We want to highlight the poker department. You can find games like Omaha, Texas Hold’em, Stud Poker, and Seven Card Draw. With huge tournaments running every day, you can easily find something to sink your teeth into.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

BetOnline is your go-to destination for excellent welcome bonus options. Not only can you pluck from three different ones – one tailored to poker, sports betting, and casino gaming - but there's also a special promotion reserved exclusively for crypto players!

So whatever takes your fancy, make BetOnline the first stop on your gambling adventure. See all the incredible bonuses you can get now:

Open massive sports betting welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000 when you enter promotional code BOL1000.

Access the BOLCASINO code to get a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 when playing casino games.

Make the most of your online poker experience by unlocking a 100% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 when you use the promo code NEWBOL.

Unlock CRYPTO100 to get an unbeatable 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 that you can use on all your favourite sports betting activities!

Take advantage of an exclusive 25% bonus when you use the bonus code LIFEBONUS. Or, if that's not enough for you, go big and opt for a 35% crypto reload bonus with CRYPTO35!

BetOnline is full of incredible promotions that will significantly enhance your betting experience, such as significant odds increases and bet-back offers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

BetOnline is mobile-friendly, so you can play and place bets on your mobile device. The interface is straightforward and intuitive, allowing for a smooth gaming experience regardless of the platform.

Whether you’re using a laptop or tablet, you can enjoy BetOnline’s excellent selection of online games and sports betting options without any issues. The mobile version provides the same features as the desktop option.

Banking: 4.85/5

BetOnline provides a robust selection of banking alternatives, with nearly twenty potential choices for customers.

Countless payment methods can be found, including credit and debit cards, MoneyGram transfers, bank wires - you name it!

BetOnline gives customers a variety of crypto options, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, and Stellar. In addition to using digital currencies for deposits and withdrawals, you can also request paper checks or bank transfers if preferred.

The one downside of this site is the 7.5% fee on all credit card deposits, so be aware of that before you register!

Overall: 4.85/5

BetOnline offers a dedicated poker app, which is a nice touch. When it comes to customer support, the website is available in several languages and offers live chat support.

You can contact the support agents around the clock, any day of the year. You can also use email, but the response times are slower compared to live-chat communication.

Click here to find the best welcome bonus at BetOnline gambling site.

4. Bodog - Best Online Gambling Site in Canada for Sports Betting

Pros:

3 dozen sports meticulously covered

Attractive bonus offers

C$600 welcome bonus

Crypto banking is supported

One of the best sportsbooks

Casino and poker games are also available

Cons:

Could use a revamp

You can't use e-wallets

If you are looking for the best online betting sites, then we believe you should visit Bodog, the No. 1 online sportsbook in Canada, in our humble opinion. This place has been in operation since 1994.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Bodog covers more than three dozen sports from around the world, including all major North American leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB). The odds are usually among the best on the web.

On the casino side, you can enjoy slots, blackjack, roulette, and other popular table games. Additionally, there is a separate poker room where you can engage in tournaments and cash games with players from around the world.

Bodog's casino section offers an impressive selection of more than 700 games, suitable for most online gamblers. Notably, the website features RTG products - a rare find amongst its competitors on this list. We especially recommend Caesar’s Empire if you're keen to try out something new!

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

Bodog is renowned for delivering some of the most valuable bonuses and rewards in the business - both in terms of quality and quantity.

This Canadian Casino gives a high-quality welcome bonus of 100% up to C$400 in the sportsbook and a whopping offer of 100% up to C$600 plus 50 free spins on top for use in the casino section. Plus, its 25x wagering requirements are one of the lowest found out there!

And if you are passionate about poker, take advantage of the 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus in their poker room! It's easy - just earn Rewards Points by playing cash games or tournaments.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Bodog Canada has a mobile-responsive website where you can play your favourite casino games on the go. It's fast, secure, and easy to navigate with a modern and elegant design.

The mobile version of Bodog offers all the same features as its desktop counterpart. You can make deposits, withdrawals, or browse through an extensive range of sports betting markets.

Banking: 4.7/5

While the banking department is lacking in e-wallet options, we are still willing to overlook this fact due to Bodog's acceptance of cryptocurrency payments. This makes it the only Canadian online casino site here with such an offering, making up for its other shortcomings.

All transactions with Bodog are free of charge, excluding credit card deposits - for which a small fee may apply.

You can make your payment using debit or credit cards, Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and direct bank transfer.

Overall: 4.75/5

The customer support team at Bodog Online Casino is available 24/7 and can be contacted in multiple ways. You can reach out to them via the live chat feature or email, but unfortunately, options like phone support are not yet available.

Security at Bodog is top-notch, with a 128-bit encryption protocol that helps keep all personal and financial data safe from any third party. It also has a random number generator (RNG) technology to ensure the fairness of all games and payouts.

Check out the betting markets at Bodog and start with up to $600 in extra cash now.

5. Magic Red - Best Canadian Online Gambling Site for Slot Games

Pros:

600+ top-notch slots

Higher RTP than average

200% match up to $500 sign-up promo

6-figure jackpot prizes

Regular promos

Cons:

Payment variety is a bit limited

If you’re here to play slot games, we’re happy to report that Magic Red has over 600 of them. And it’s not just any slots, but titles from leading software studios, offering six-figure jackpot prizes in some cases.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Magic Red is tailored to fulfill the needs of slot fanatics, boasting a comprehensive collection of 600 titles!

For those on the hunt for bigger fish to fry, we highly recommend checking out Magic Red's dedicated Jackpots section, which offers progressive jackpot games that can reward you with up to 6-figure prizes.

If you're looking for a riveting experience, table games are offered with an array of choices, such as 10p Roulette and intriguing blackjack variations.

In addition to the other options, live casino gaming is also available, with roulette being a particularly popular choice.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Don't miss out on the casino's welcome offer! Just use the link provided and receive a 200% match bonus of up to $500. On top of that, Pragmatic's Drops and Wins event offers you the chance to win an astonishing $500,000 in monthly prizes.

If you're looking for a unique incentive, why not take advantage of the 10% cash back offered on live dealer games over the weekend? This is a rare perk that many online gambling sites do not offer and can be incredibly rewarding!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Magic Red Casino is a captivating website with smooth navigation which quickly directs players to the gaming categories.

Additionally, load times are swift and efficient, not to mention that responsible gambling is strongly encouraged throughout the site.

Banking: 4.75/5

Magic Red makes banking a breeze. With only the simplest payment methods available, most Canadians can transact with ease; if you’re looking for more options, though, this might not be your go-to.

You can select from a variety of options, such as Mastercard, Visa, AstroPay, and Interac. Your payout time frame may range between 1 to 6 business days, depending on the payment method you choose.

Overall: 4.75/5

The customer support team at Magic Red is solid - they are available through both live chat and email and always demonstrate exemplary professionalism when assisting us.

Their acute knowledge of the product means that we can depend on them to answer our queries in a timely manner.

Click here to claim the Magic Red $500 welcome bonus now.

6. Red Dog Casino - Best Canadian Gambling Site for Mobile Gamblers

Pros:

Supports crypto deposits

Highly responsive customer support

Free withdrawals and deposits

260% match deposit casino bonus

Fantastic 24/7 reload bonuses

150 free spins on offer

Cons:

Dedicated mobile app unavailable

Red Dog Casino is a recent site developed in just 2019, making it one of the best new casino sites. It has quickly developed a reputation for impressive casino jackpots - but it also offers some of the most generous and flexible bonuses, which is why it’s number one on our list.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Red Dog Casino offers a streamlined list of casino games. You will find ‘only’ 240+ games on offer from Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Slots, which include progressive jackpot titles, make up for most of the games here, with 200+ titles.

There are 14 unique titles available if you prefer poker, while blackjack fans will find 8 titles.

At this online casino, you’ll also find baccarat, roulette, bingo, and keno options, even though they are not as extensive as we would have loved.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

You’ll find some great casino bonuses on Red Dog Casino for new and existing players. New Canadian players who register will be eligible for a great welcome bonus.

This is a 260% match deposit bonus for new players. You can deposit $10 if you choose the Neosurf payment option, while crypto users will need to deposit $20. The bonus has a 35x wagering requirement attached, which is smaller than average.

Existing players are not left out of the mix either, with 24/7 reload bonuses available alongside special event bonuses like the Mother's Day Bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The operators of Red Dog online casino want players to enjoy casino games 24/7, which is why the platform comes with a highly functional site.

This mobile casino is fully optimized and fits your device screen without hassles, regardless of if it is running on iOS or Android software.

You will be able to play any of your favourite games and access the same features available on the PC without worries.

Banking: 4.7/5

You get 8 reliable payment options on this online casino. Players who want to stick with standard banking methods can choose from Visa and Mastercard.

However, they come with a slightly high minimum deposit of C$30 and a maximum of C$1,000. If you are on a budget, you can opt for Neosurf, as this supports a minimum deposit of C$10 and a maximum of C$250.

Crypto players using Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum can deposit a minimum of C$20 with no maximum.

Like most top online casinos, payments will be processed between 1-5 business days, depending on your option.

Overall: 4.7/5

Red Dog has a well-organized layout with links to important pages strategically placed on the homepage. You should not have any trouble navigating the platform. It also sports a red and white theme, giving it a unique and appealing look.

In the unlikely event that you run into a hitch when using this platform, there are many ways to get help. These include the detailed FAQs page, phone, email, and live chat. The support team is highly responsive and will be readily available to get you back on track.

Register at Red Dog and get a 260% match welcome deposit bonus.

7. PokerStars Casino - Best Online Gambling Site in Canada for Poker

Pros:

Amazing poker room

More than 1,000 casino games

Great welcome bonus offer

Functional mobile app and casino

Reputation that’s second to none

Cons:

No live chat support (it’s run by a bot)

PokerStars online gambling site has gained immense popularity globally due to its amazing poker rooms. However, its online casino is no joke either. It offers an amazing casino game library, a flawless reputation, and a fantastic welcome bonus of up to 200 free spins!

Game Selection: 4.7/5

PokerStars has a casino game selection consisting of over 1,000 games. They are powered by industry-leading providers like Playtech, Netent, Pragmatic Play, and Play’n Go. This means you can expect only quality games when you play here.

Canadian players who enjoy slots will be swamped with the 900+ slot titles on offer. These range from popular titles like Riche Wilde and the Book of Dead.

They’ve also got great progressive jackpot offerings available. You will find many exclusive titles like Tomb of Ra and Pharaoh’s Loot, both of which have accumulated jackpots of more than $2,000,000.

PokerStars also provides table games, instant wins, live casino games, and casino races with amazing prizes. Lastly, if you want a break from regular casino games, you can head to the poker room for some of the world’s biggest MTTs.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

Bonuses on PokerStars can be highly rewarding for new and existing players.

New players in Canada who register on this platform using the promo code "CASINO1500" are eligible for a 100% match welcome bonus of up to C$1,500 + 200 free spins. This extends across the first three deposits and requires a minimum qualifying deposit of C$20.

There is also a PokerStars Rewards program targeted at loyal players. With this, frequent players can benefit from personalized rewards and prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

PokerStars has made provisions for players to play Canadian online casino games via their mobile devices. The operator offers a reliable mobile casino that you can access from your mobile browser on your devices.

Canadian players who prefer dedicated real money casino apps can download the PokerStars mobile app for iOS and Android straight from the website.

Banking: 4.6/5

Payments to this casino have been made easy for Canadians with more than 10 reliable options. For deposits, you can choose from MuchBetter, Instadebit, Visa/Mastercard, Apple Pay and NeoSurf – all of which are instant.

Most deposit options come with a minimum of C$10 and don't have fees attached.

You can choose from MuchBetter, Instant eChecks, Visa, and Direct Bank Transfer for withdrawals. Processing of withdrawals may take between 3-10 days, depending on your choice.

However, some withdrawals may be instant or approved fast if you have used them for deposits within the last 12 months.

Overall: 4.8/5

PokerStars Canada has a very welcoming dark theme. It uses a mix of light green and white text, which gives it a mature look. Navigation on this platform has been made easy, and players won’t have issues finding their way around.

For players who still get stranded, a reliable support team can be reached via email and a contact web form. A detailed FAQ page and a 24/7 chatbot are available to help with common issues.

Register at PokerStars now to grab up to $1500 in first deposit bonus money.

8. Bitstarz Casino - Best Canadian Gambling Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

4,000+ games available for Canadians

Great welcome bonus

Lots of weekly tournaments

Award-winning Bitcoin site

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

Some games are geo-restricted

Does not have a mobile app

Bitstarz is a top platform for Canadian players who love cryptos. It has a massive game selection and a bonus for fiat and crypto users. This gambling site offers a balanced experience which is why it's on our list.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

This crypto online casino site performs excellently with over 4,000 of the best online casino games. There are more than 800 online slots powered by top software providers like Microgaming, Pragmatic Play and many more.

If you enjoy progressives, you can pick from the vast selection consisting of 70+ titles. Here, you can find releases from the Mega Moolah collection, known for potentially large payouts.

Also available are table games and live dealer games consisting of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat variants. If you want unique games, you can also check out the numerous exclusives available.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

Bitstarz casino rewards users who register on the platform using fiat or cryptocurrencies. Players who make fiat deposits get a 125% match deposit bonus up to C$400 + 180 free spins.

On the other hand, first-time crypto users get a 125% bonus up to 1 BTC +180 free spins. There is also a VIP exclusive bonus ideal for high rollers available.

There are also other bonuses available on this platform, including weekly free spins, Table and Slot Wars (with up to $5000 in weekly prizes), welcome free rolls, and reload bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

This Canadian casino online has no dedicated mobile app, but it offers a mobile casino which is adequate. You can access it via your mobile device browser and enjoy the same games and features available on the PC.

We rolled through dozens of slot and table games and found no discernable lag or other issues.

Banking: 4.5/5

Bitstarz accepts payments in both cryptocurrencies and fiat. If you prefer crypto, you can choose from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Doge, and others. Payments are instant for Bitcoin deposits, and the minimum is pegged at 0.0001 BTC.

Players who opt for Bitcoin withdrawals can get between 0.0002 - 10 BTC.

Fiat users will find options like Visa, Skrill, and Neteller. Canadian players will also be happy to hear that Interac is accepted.

Best of all? The average cashout is done and dusted within ten minutes, making this a fast payout casino.

Overall: 4.65/5

This platform uses a dark theme that gives it an appealing and modern feel. Navigation is seamless, too, as everything is organized in an orderly manner.

If you need help with anything, you can contact the support team via email or live chat. There is also a FAQs page if you want to first get answers yourself.

Deposit at Bitstarz and score 5 BTC +180 free spins welcome package.

9. Casumo - Best Game Variety of Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Pros:

More than 2,000 casino games

Properly licensed casino

Award-winning mobile app

Responsive customer support

Nice welcome bonus

Cons:

Not so many regular promotions

No phone support

Casumo online site is a well-known name in the gambling sector. It was established in 2012 by Casumo Services Limited and has won numerous awards to date for Best Operator. This casino has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, which ensures players are safe.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Casumo has one of the most extensive game collections, with more than 2100 titles available. Online slot lovers will be thrilled since the slot games amount to 1900+. Games are also powered by leading software providers like Microgaming, Thunderkick, NetEnt, etc.

If you fancy massive wins, you can choose from a bulky selection of progressive jackpot titles. You'll find plenty of options, including options like Wheel of Wheels and Sister of Oz Wowpot.

These titles have currently accrued more than C$11 million in jackpot prizes. Casumo also offers a range of table games and live casino games ranging from variants of poker, baccarat, blackjack and roulette titles.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

New and existing Canadian players will find some of the most rewarding bonus offers at Casumo. Players who register on this platform, and make a minimum deposit of C$20, will be eligible for a 100% bonus of up to C$500 + 115 free spins.

The free spins are credited into your account over the first 5 days and can only be used to play 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins. All bonus cash and spins must be wagered 30x before you can withdraw, which is quite decent.

Asides from this welcome offer, you can expect other promotions, including Boosted Reel Races, Casino Drops and Wins, and live casino promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

If you are always on the move, you can keep up with your favourite casino games via the Casumo mobile casino. This mobile site has won numerous awards and works with your mobile browser, giving you access to most of the games in the catalogue.

You can play without a hitch on your Android or IOS device as it is fully optimized to fit your screen. A Casumo mobile app for iOS and Android devices is available on the respective mobile stores for free.

Banking: 4.6/5

Banking has been given priority at Casumo Casino, as you'll find tons of reliable payment options. For deposits, Canadians can choose from options like Visa, Mastercard, Ecopayz, Paysafecard, iDebit and MuchBetter.

Deposits are instant and don’t come with fees, and you will need to use the same deposit option for withdrawals.

If you use Paysafecard to deposit, you can use a bank transfer to withdraw. Most withdrawals don't come with fees and are processed instantly, but iDebit and Bank Transfers can take up to 5 business days.

Overall: 4.6/5

Casumo Canada online casino has a modern and sleek design. It is properly designed and organized to allow players to navigate without problems. Simply click on the page you want, and you are directed without issues.

If you need help with anything, you can send an email or use the live chat feature available 24/7. We were up and talking to an assistant within 90 seconds.

Register at Casumo and get up to $500 in welcome bonus money plus 115 free spins.

Runners-Up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Gambling Sites in Canada

Games Library:

Our experts selected the top casino sites in Canada based on their game collections. Platforms that offer various options like slots, table games, live casino games, and progressive jackpot slots rank higher. We also gave preference to online casino sites with exclusive titles on offer.

Bonuses and Promotions:

The best gambling sites in Canada offer fair bonuses to players to make their stay worthwhile. Therefore, we rated the Canadian casinos on our list based on their bonus offers.

Bonuses you can expect to find range from welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, free spins, and loyalty rewards. What’s more, we ranked casinos higher for having manageable rollovers.

Available Payment Methods:

Banking methods are crucial for Canadian gambling sites. Naturally, you'll want to play at Canadian online casinos with numerous payment options supported in Canada. We also looked for fast payout casinos so you can get your money quickly.

Mobile Functionality:

Top Canada online casinos understand the need for players to gamble on their mobile devices and offer functional mobile casinos or apps.

This will ensure you can play on your IOS or Android device regardless of your location. All our top casino sites have mobile casinos, while some also provide dedicated mobile apps.

Guide to the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

Is It Allowed to Play Casino Games on Canadian Gambling Sites?

Yes, you can play for real money at Canadian casinos. However, this is based on the city you reside in, as the online gambling laws may differ. We suggest you go through your local laws first before registering on any trusted casino site in Canada.

What Types of Bonuses Can I Score at the Top Canadian Gambling Sites?

At the best online gambling sites in Canada, you can expect various bonuses, including welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, loyalty bonuses, reloads, leaderboards, and much more.

What Is the Best Canadian Gambling Site?

We found the best online gambling site for Canadian players to be Jackpot City. We give you more info about this casino in our Jackpot City Canada review.

Can I Gamble On Mobile at the Gambling Sites in Canada?

Yes, most of the online casinos we listed offer decent mobile compatibility.

Do Online Canadian Gambling Site Support Crypto Payments?

Yes, some Canadian casinos online will let you make payments using cryptocurrencies. Great online casino gambling sites on our list that accept crypto payments are Red Dog and Bitstarz Casino.

Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Gambling Sites

Jackpot City: If you want a platform with 24/7 customer support and a sizable welcome bonus, then this online casino is your best bet. Register as a new player and get a 100% match bonus of up to C$1,600.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is our top pick if you're looking to skip the grind of wagering requirements and claim 50 free spins with 0x rollover requirements. The platform hosts over 2k casino games, including 50 live dealer games.

BetOnline: BetOnline stands out when it comes to a variety of options, offering a variety of games, sports betting markets, and welcome bonuses. You can claim a dedicated sign-up promo for casino games, sports betting, poker, or crypto. Whichever you choose, you can claim up to $1,000 in bonus money.

Bodog CA: If you're here to place bets, head over to Bodog. The platform offers about 3 dozen sports with thousands of daily markets. New players can claim up to $600 in bonus funds at a 100% match rate.

Magic Red: This online casino site hosts over 600 online slot games, with 6-figure jackpot prizes and a handsome 200% match sign-up bonus for new customers.

How to Sign Up at the Top Canadian Gambling Sites

Signing up for a casino account at top online casinos doesn’t have to be difficult - so allow us to walk you through the process using our top casino site Red Dog.

1. Sign Up on the Platform

Head to the Jackpot City Casino home page and click the “Sign Up” button.

You will be required to create a username and password. You will also be required to enter some personal details.

Fill out the form and click the "Complete" button below.

2. Validate Your Email Address

You’ll be sent a confirmation email from Jackpot City.

Open this email and click the link.

Here, you’ll verify your address and you should be logged in automatically.

3. Make a Deposit & Start Playing

Head to the cashier/deposit page to make a deposit.

Pick your preferred deposit option and make the minimum deposit.

This will provide you with a welcome bonus and allow you to play online casino games.

Still Searching for the Best Canadian Gambling Sites?

Choosing the best online casinos in Canada does not have to be a hard task.

Our experts have done all the hard work for you and listed out the best choices after evaluating vital aspects of online gambling.

We crowned Jackpot City as the king of online casinos for many reasons. It is easy to use, supports crypto payments, and offers a 260% match deposit + 150 free spins to get you up and to run.

That said, depending on your unique gambling needs, we’re sure any of the online casinos in this list could come in handy. Whatever you eventually choose, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

