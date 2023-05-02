The 9 Best Hearing Aids in 2023: Pros, Cons, Warranty, and Features

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Hearing loss can affect communication with loved ones, workplace relationships, and overall quality of life. The good news is that the best hearing aids, like our top choice Jabra Enhance, can be of significant help in improving your hearing.

The National Institute of Hearing Impairment and Other Communication Disorders states that 37.5 million Americans suffer from hearing issues. Although the best hearing aids cannot fully restore hearing, they can help improve it to a great extent.

If you want to find the cheapest hearing aids, it's essential to compare different brands and their costs, which can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Keep reading to learn about the best hearing aids manufacturers in 2023, with regards to their pros, cons, features, models, and costs.

The Best Hearing Aids On The Market in 2023

Jabra Enhance - Best Hearing Aids Overall

Audien - Best Invisible Hearing Aid

Audicus - Best for Sound Quality

Eargo - Best OTC Hearing Aid

MDHearing - Best Rechargeable Hearing Aid

Starkey - Best Hearing Aids for Tinnitus

Widex - Best RIC Hearing Aids

Phonak - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Oticon - Best Bluetooth Hearing Aids

1. Jabra Enhance - Best Hearing Aids Overall

Pros

Free refunds and shipping.

100-day money-back guarantee.

Free hearing test online.

Support from the audiology care team for three years.

Tinnitus treatment applications.

Cons

There is just one kind of hearing device (receiver-in-canal).

Unsuitable for those with serious to substantial hearing loss.

In 2019, Jabra Enhance (formerly Lively) was first introduced. The company has a dedicated team and ambitious objectives. Forbes has compared them to Warby Parker regarding assistive devices, and the hearing healthcare sector has welcomed their distinctive patient-focused approach to care.

The idea was simple: provide customers the same services they would receive at a local hearing clinic but through an online platform.

The year 2020 saw an increase in telehealth advancements making Jabra the most recognized and reliable hearing health firm.

Why We Chose It

Due to the use of advanced technology, a solid commitment to customer support, and use of an audiology team, Jabra Enhance has been ranked as the best hearing aids provider on our list of recommendations.

Jabra Enhance is considered one of the best hearing aids because it combines features. All of these features can be considered when evaluating its performance.

At Jabra Enhance, the audiology care staff is available round the clock to assist customers whenever needed.

Jabra Enhance clients receive customized professional guidance at a reduced price compared to other hearing aid makers, all without the need to physically visit an office or hearing center.

Consultations with audiology care teams may not always be accessible at hearing aid manufacturing companies.

Jabra Enhance stands out as the best rated hearing aids, thanks to its many benefits and services. The company offers video consultation with a member of their biology medical team before making a purchase and an online hearing assessment, ensuring all necessary information is provided.

It is possible to link the company's products with a mobile application, allowing users to adjust the volume or settings through their smartphones.

Upon purchasing Jabra Enhance assistive devices, the audiology staff will provide aid in pairing the app with the hearing devices. In case of any necessary adjustments, consultations with audiology experts are available for up to three years.

If you purchase Enhance Select 50 audio devices powered by batteries, you must pay $1,195. This price is almost 40% less than what you would pay for similar high-tech aids if you bought them from an audiology center, where the cost is typically around $3,000.

The company offers financing options that allow customers to pay only $52 per month, but the Enhance Select 100, which runs on batteries, is priced at around $1,595 and cannot be purchased for a lower amount.

The Jabra Enhance has a newer rechargeable version called Enhance Select 200, the most expensive option, priced at $1,995 per pair or $65 per month with financing.

The latest version of the product boasts advanced technology that the manufacturer claims provide a more authentic and transparent auditory experience than its previous iterations.

Summary

Jabra Enhance, previously known as Lively, offers three types of receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing devices suitable for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

These hearing aids are cost-effective, approximately 50% cheaper than the best hearing aids, weigh less than 3 grams, and can be connected to Bluetooth devices.

2. Audien - Best Invisible Hearing Aids

Pros

Does not need a hearing exam to be bought.

Batteries that can be recharged for both versions.

Online purchases are affordable and possible.

Accessible for those with mild to severe hearing loss.

Cons

A one-year limited warranty.

Doesn't have high-tech components like a telecoil, tinnitus control, Bluetooth, or noise cancellation.

Audien Hearing provides the best hearing aids for the deaf and is officially registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Audien Hearing suggests that a hearing test before purchasing hearing aids is not mandatory except in cases where customized hearing devices are needed.

However, these additional features can lead to an increase in the price range of a product. It is essential to consider these factors when determining the final cost.

Why We Chose It

When purchasing the best hearing aids, the price is a significant factor. According to a poll, pricing is the second-most important consideration for buyers. The Audien Atom is the least expensive listening device available, priced at only $99, significantly less than other models.

If you cannot afford the high cost of a hearing aid, Audien can be a great alternative. It provides an excellent option for those who have budget constraints.

Audien has recently released its latest model, the Atom Pro, which boasts several impressive features, such as advanced sound processing and improved feedback cancellation. These capabilities allow the device to deliver exceptional performance beyond what is expected from its size and specifications.

This hearing aid is small and fits in the ear canal. It is on the top of our list for the best invisible hearing aids. Audien also has a wirelessly rechargeable battery and can provide a full day of use after being arrested for four to six hours.

The Atom Pro hearing aid includes Audien's newest audio processing technology, which is said to lessen any feedback or whistling noises that may be present in hearing aids.

In addition to its low pricing, Audien distinguishes itself by offering a complete protection plan that exceeds the standard one-year warranty.

By paying a monthly fee of $4, you can avail yourself of a coverage plan that covers any damage or loss to your electronics. Additionally, if you pay $34, you can get a new pair of Atom Pro, one of the best hearing aids covered under warranty.

The Atom Pro is priced affordably but has limited features and capabilities. One drawback is that it does not support audiologists or remote adjustments, according to Audien.

The support website of the company provides limited written materials and videos to help users deal with everyday issues. Still, the responsibility of resolving any problems or making changes to their devices lies solely with the users.

All the other hearing aids on our list have features not present in Audien, such as the option to customize the products to suit individual hearing needs and the availability of a smartphone application.

If you're willing to sacrifice some features and functions, the Audien Atom Pro is a cost-effective hearing aid option that you may want to consider.

If you are a new hearing aid user or require additional assistance, it is recommended that you choose a hearing aid that offers remote adjustments or access to an audiologist. It is essential to have these options available to ensure the proper use and effectiveness of the device.

Summary

Audien's offerings are relatively basic and suitable only for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments. These solutions may not be as effective if you have significant, profound hearing loss or one that affects specific frequencies.

According to Audien, their application for managing their best hearing aids can assist users in better managing their tinnitus.

3. Audicus - Best Hearing Aids for Sound Quality

Pros

There are three available styles.

Free online hearing test.

Almost all versions are designed for moderate to severe hearing loss.

Possibilities for numerous types that can be recharged.

Risk-free trial of 45 days.

Cons

Just four sites provide in-person choices (New York City, Denver, and two in Chicago).

A one-year limited warranty.

Audicus is among the pioneers of delivering remote hearing aid configuration and doorstep delivery services. About a decade ago, it was likened to Warby Parker in terms of its innovative approach.

Audicus, boasting an A+ rating from the BBB, provides budget-friendly advanced hearing aids, featuring rechargeable batteries, noise reduction, and Bluetooth technology.

Why We Chose It

Audicus offers a range of uncomplicated and practical products while ensuring their service is user-friendly. Unlike off-the-shelf devices like Eargo and Lex, you do not have to set up your hearing aids personally.

The experts at Audicus are available to assist you in taking an online hearing test or reviewing an existing audiogram. Once they have the necessary information, they program your hearing aids before delivering them.

Compared to traditional options, this simplified method saves time and lowers costs by approximately 50% to 70% without leaving out any vital information.

Audicus has recently launched its latest hearing aid, Omni, the most advanced and comprehensive device they have ever created.

The Omni is equipped with various cutting-edge features, such as automatic adjustment to the surrounding environment, feedback reduction, Bluetooth connectivity with both iOS and Android devices, and an optional rechargeable battery for an additional cost.

A critical feature of Omni is that it allows an Audicus hearing specialist to make remote adjustments after the initial fitting without requiring the equipment to be sent back.

Summary

The latest device from Audicus, called Omni, utilizes advanced adaptive-directional sound technology to enhance the sound clarity and reduce hearing damage caused by noise.

This device is considered one of the best options available due to its ability to perform all the same functions as other behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing devices and offer wireless capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, and FM capabilities.

Additionally, its battery is rechargeable and can last up to eight hours before needing to be recharged again.

The Omni hearing aid is designed for people who experience moderate to severe hearing loss and can be worn discreetly behind the ear. Its adaptive-directional speakers are specifically designed to separate speech sounds while detecting the movement of the speaker's voice.

Connecting this device to your iOS or Android phone and TV is effortless, ensuring an enhanced user experience.

4. Eargo - Best OTC Hearing Aid

Pros

Almost undetectable design.

12, 24, or 36-month financing is available.

One-time failure coverage per item is covered under warranty.

The soundscape is automatically optimized using the Sound Adjust function.

Four hearing aid models from CIC.

Cons

Should be bought in pairs.

Not intended for those with deep to severe hearing loss.

In 2010, Eargo was founded, and after five years, their first product was revealed. In February 2023, Eargo launched its 7th generation model, which is more advanced and smaller than its original version from 2015. However, the latest version emphasizes being invisible.

Eargo uses special ear tips that enable the device to be placed more profoundly in the inner ear while providing comfort and ventilation. This is different from custom-made hearing aids.

It is important to note that the Eargo 7 is currently the smallest device in its category, designed to be invisible.

Eargo has garnered positive customer reviews. Users of Eargo rave about the significant improvement in their hearing, as well as the devices' comfort, user-friendliness, and near-invisibility. Additionally, the service, including technical support, receives high praise.

Why We Chose It

Eargo offers a cost-effective alternative to "invisible" hearing aids for individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments. While it may seem expensive compared to other over-the-counter options, which are mostly not the small in-canal (CIC) type, it provides a viable solution.

Some of the features that are typically found in traditional versions of the best hearing aids provided by audiologists, such as personalized auditory settings and a stylish charging case, may not always be available in other models.

To use the Eargo 7, it is necessary to undergo a hearing test as it incorporates an advanced version of the "Sound Adjust" technology, which adjusts the sound settings according to the surrounding noise.

The latest model also includes a new "clarity" feature that enhances dialogue. Additionally, the Eargo 7 is one of the best rechargeable hearing aids.

The most recent hearing aids have an IPX7 rating, which means they can be used during intense workouts or even while bathing without the risk of damage. However, it's important to note that they are not promoted as completely waterproof.

Eargo's consistent customer support is a noteworthy selling point. The company suggests that potential clients schedule an introductory conversation with one of their dedicated hearing specialists, known as a "private hearing specialist" (PHS).

Depending on your preferences, you can communicate with a private hearing specialist using up to four methods, including chat, phone, email, or video call. The app offers a seamless booking process for chat sessions, which are free of charge.

Eargo is unique among the many of the best hearing aids available due to its creative design and enhanced user satisfaction.

Summary

Most online retailers of the best hearing aids offer only behind-the-ear (BTE) models, but Eargo offers a discreet completely-in-canal (CIC) device for customers.

Completely-in-canal (CIC) devices are designed to be inserted into the ear canal and are hardly noticeable to anyone else, unlike behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, which have a visible plastic casing that fits behind the user's ear.

CIC, one of the best hearing aids, offers a high degree of visual appeal due to its discreet in-ear design.

Eargo offers a great option for people who are new to using technology and want a comfortable experience with the best hearing aids. These rechargeable hearing aids eliminate the hassle of replacing batteries.

5. MDHearing - Best Hearing Aids That Are Rechargeable

Pros

Cancellation of feedback.

American-based customer service.

Choices for affordable financing.

24/7 lifetime telephone or email assistance.

Four different sound environments.

Cons

Not the best hearing aids for those with severe to profound hearing loss

MD's contents are spread out on a stone floor, the hearing aids box allows you to view all that is within.

MDHearing has been disrupting the traditional sales channel of hearing devices for over ten years. This business is situated in the Midwest and provides customers with direct sales. They also assemble and deliver their products from Southfield, Michigan.

MDHearing hearing aids are equipped with a noise reduction feature that effectively filters out undesired background noise, enabling wearers to hear with greater clarity. Additionally, MDHearing possesses the best feedback cancellation capabilities, further enhancing the overall listening experience.

Over time, their product line has evolved from a simple device to a sophisticated hearing aid that includes a meticulously designed online hearing examination.

Why We Chose It

MDHearing offers both in-the-canal (ITC) and behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids to suit a wide range of budgets, which is a crucial factor for many customers.

In March 2022, according to a poll conducted by our Reviews Team, the cost of the best hearing aids was ranked as the second most important factor to consider for users, with "ease of set up and usage" being the top priority.

MDHearing's strong point is its diverse range of products, which is why we named it the "Most Versatile" brand due to the numerous features provided by its four models.

The company's entry-level model, called AIR, is a cost-effective option on our list, as it is priced at $299.98 for a pair and is one of the most affordable choices available.

The less expensive MDHearing models lack advanced features found in pricier versions, such as rechargeable batteries, dual directional microphones that aid in blocking background noise, and wireless capabilities.

Despite being affordable, the Neo and Volt earbuds are equipped with advanced noise cancellation and customizable options, making them great for budget-conscious consumers. The neo model is priced at $499.99 per piece or $299.98 per pair while VOLT is $799.99 per piece or $399.98 per pair featuring rechargeable batteries for added ease of use.

All models of MDHearing aids cater to individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss and comprise four hearing settings along with noise reduction and feedback cancellation. The VOLT MAX, the company's leading model, has Bluetooth capabilities and can be used with a mobile phone application.

Although three of MDHearing's models lack FDA approval, the company has ensured that all of its models are registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A statement suggests that MD Hearing has completed the initial steps for FDA registration of its products but still needs to undergo the thorough testing process for FDA clearance.

The company's product, VOLT MAX, has been approved by the FDA for use as a self-fitting hearing device.

This means that the company has provided the FDA with testing data that proves users can adjust their hearing aids' settings without the help of a hearing care expert.

If you encounter any problems with your MDHearing equipment, you can contact their qualified audiologists through email or phone, and they will be able to provide you with the necessary assistance.

MDHearing guarantees that the price you see is the final cost, without any additional equipment fees or hidden charges. Moreover, they offer a 45-day refund policy to ensure customer satisfaction.

MDHearing provides a wide range of options, but its most expensive model lacks some advanced features that other assistive technologies mentioned on this list have, like additional customization choices and the ability to process ambient noise.

If you require the latest and most advanced features, it is advisable to opt for a different brand.

Summary

MDHearing offers three FDA-registered hearing aids that are specifically designed to help individuals with mild to fairly severe hearing loss. These devices from MDHearing can be a great choice for people who are looking for high-quality hearing aids at a price that is less than $2,000.

In cases of moderate to severe hearing loss or desire for advanced features such as music and TV streaming, it may be beneficial to consider a different brand of hearing device.

6. Starkey - Best Hearing Aids for Tinnitus

Pros

fall warnings and detection.

hearing aid-based reminders.

Money-back guarantee of 30 days.

streaming wirelessly and smartphone connection.

Remote adjustments for TeleHear.

hearing aid-based reminders.

Cons

Of the most costly ones available.

Exclusive to hearing centers that offer Starkey hearing aids.

Since its establishment in 1967, Starkey, a hearing aid manufacturer owned by an American company, has expanded its reach to over 100 countries globally. Hearing loss is among several factors contributing to falls, and a minor level of hearing impairment increases the likelihood of an accidental fall by three times.

Starkey, a leading innovator in hearing aids, provides top-notch features that are comparable to the best medical alert systems available.

The Starkey app boasts a wealth of features, allowing for precise sound adjustments, language translation capabilities and fall detection.

One unique aspect of Starkey is that they are the only company with sensors, artificial intelligence systems, and machine learning in its best hearing aids.

Why We Chose It

The Starkey Evolv AI is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) that has the ability to identify when a person falls. Through the Starkey app, users can add contacts, such as loved ones or caregivers, who will be notified if the cochlear implants detect a fall.

The aforementioned statement implies that in the event of a fall, people in your vicinity would be alerted, and the necessary help would be provided to you. Furthermore, it’s one of the few companies that provide the best hearing aids for Tinnitus.

The Falls Free CheckUp service offered by NCOA can help you assess your chances of falling and provide information on various safety-related services. Falling does not necessarily indicate old age.

The Evolv AI comes with Bluetooth functionality that allows for the streaming of music and TV shows. Additionally, it is possible to recharge the hearing aids up to three times using the provided case without needing a power outlet.

Moreover, the Evolv AI rechargeable battery has a capacity of 24 hours before needing to be charged again.

Starkey provides an online hearing test to assess the level of hearing loss but to obtain hearing aids, clients need to visit a hearing care center and pass the hearing test to receive a prescription. It could be difficult for individuals who desire to complete the entire process via the internet.

Summary

The latest hearing aids from Starkey have the ability to alert designated family members or caregivers immediately in case the user falls. Starkey's range of products prioritizes promoting good health and overall well-being.

The Thrive Hearing app enables its users to monitor their daily steps, track their movements, and set reminders for taking medication. However, these hearing aids can only be purchased through an in-person appointment with an auditory care specialist.

7. Widex - Best RIC Hearing Aids

Pros

Installed fuel cell technology for quick charging.

Customization using AI.

Technology for PureSound ZeroDelay.

Direct streaming on iOS and Android.

Tinnitus smartphone app from Zen.

Cons

Purchases must be made in person at a hearing clinic.

The support staff is only accessible during business hours.

Widex, a company that has been manufacturing hearing aids since 1956, is well-known for its extensive range of products in the field of hearing health. The company's reputation for quality products and brand recognition is highly regarded.

Widex is renowned for its lightning-fast processing time, delivering more natural sound quality in real time, and minimizing echo, this device is also equipped with lithium-ion battery technology, ensuring a full day of uninterrupted hearing.

When it comes to hearing devices for music enthusiasts, Widex is our top pick due to its extensive range of frequency responsiveness and focus on musicians' needs.

Why We Chose It

Buzzing in the ears, also known as tinnitus, can manifest in various forms. While tinnitus has no cure, there are methods to manage its symptoms, and Widex Moment Sheer stands among the best hearing aids for tinnitus.

Widex Zen software offers sound therapy that can effectively treat tinnitus by using fractal musical tones or melodic chimes played randomly through their Widex Moment with Calming Tones.

This therapy is designed to reduce the ringing in the ears that is commonly associated with tinnitus. Using random patterns in therapy is crucial to achieving positive results.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the tones, your brain cannot acclimate to them and must always remain alert.

The chimes are known to have a calming effect and can help alleviate stress and nervousness, both of which are recognized as causes of tinnitus. In addition, these hearing aids are more pleasurable to hear than other hearing aids that use narrowband or broadband sounds like white noise or a hissing noise to alleviate tinnitus.

If you are experiencing tinnitus, it is recommended that you visit an auditory care expert to help manage the ongoing condition and eliminate any potential underlying causes. It is important not to leave out any information when seeking assistance.

Summary

Individuals who use these advanced cochlear implants can enjoy a more pronounced and fuller audio quality, with enhancements that can reach up to 20 kHz in frequency range and added cues for pitch and timbre.

These implants offer a genuine listening experience without any distortion or unnatural sound effects.

Widex devices can only be sold in person at a physical office location. No other form of sale is allowed for Widex devices.

8. Phonak - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros

Enabling hands-free calling, a motion sensor, and an integrated microphone.

Enhancers for speech improve soft-level speech.

Greatest in class for profound to severe hearing loss.

Quickly charging the battery with a long life.

Noise cancellation in real-time.

Cons

Greater pricing range.

Only available from a nearby provider.

For over 70 years, Phonak has been a major player in the worldwide hearing aid market, offering auditory services. Phonak products are available in over 100 countries through local hearing clinics.

Phonak's Marvel range offers an opportunity to experience clear conversations, as it is designed to seamlessly improve your listening capabilities, even amidst noisy surroundings.

Unlike other hearing aid manufacturers focusing only on mild to moderate hearing problems, Phonak provides solutions for individuals with severe hearing impairments.

Why We Chose It

If you have severe hearing loss, it is crucial to have a hearing aid that produces clear sound. The Phonak Naida Paradise P-UP is one of the top-performing behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids from Phonak, and it is Bluetooth-compatible.

This hearing aid is specifically designed for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

Due to its specialized features, we have selected the Naida Paradise P-UP as the top earpiece for individuals with severe hearing loss. Hearing experts recommend seeking professional assistance if one suspects they are experiencing moderate to severe hearing loss.

The Naida Paradise P-UP is a sophisticated hearing aid that comes with multiple customizable programs to cater to different listening environments. It is available in four different versions, each with varying costs and features.

Phonak's Autosense OS 4.0 is present on all four levels and offers improved sound analysis and automatic adjustment to different surroundings. This technology ensures that you can hear clearly no matter where you are.

The latest Phonak hearing aid, Naida, has been enhanced with Autosense OS 4.0, making it one of the best hearing aids for severe hearing loss.

The difference among the 4 layers lies in the fact that as the price increases, the number of available applications and the complexity of sound processing also increase.

Although it is the most expensive option, the Naida Paradise P90 possesses three unique features. The first feature is the Speech Enhancer, which lessens the effort needed to comprehend low-volume speech in noiseless environments like libraries.

Dynamic Noise Cancellation users have the option to select the level of noise reduction they desire in noisy environments. Additionally, EchoBlock reduces disruptive sounds in areas that are prone to echo, such as large auditoriums.

A Phonak hearing aid is shown on a stone background, being held by a hand between the index finger and thumb to give an idea of its size.

All of the Naida Paradise P-UP hearing aids come with wax protection, a superior audio quality that can be streamed from the TV or through the My Phonak app, and the ability to control the earpiece using your phone.

You can make adjustments to modify the microphone sensitivity, program, or volume. The Naida Paradise P-UP allows wireless connectivity for most devices, such as different types of smartphones.

Numerous customers have expressed their satisfaction with this earpiece's features and appreciate its ease of use.

Bluetooth connection enables effortless communication with family members through voice-operated calls and uninterrupted smartphone streaming.

It is possible to listen directly to audio and video content through your earpiece. While it may be inconvenient to switch between different devices, such as a tablet and a mobile phone, this shouldn't be a problem if you are only using your phone.

It is possible to check if your phone is compatible with Phonak.

The Naida Paradise P-UP is connected to Roger technology that includes far-off microphones, tabletop audio systems, and TV streams, similar to the features found in several Phonak hearing implants.

To minimize background noise, Roger technology uses a Roger device to capture the speaker's voice and send it wirelessly to the listener. However, this technology requires a sophisticated microphone that comes at an added cost.

The Naida Paradise P-UP style is positioned at the back of the ear and is considered reliable, comfortable, and easy to maintain hygiene with. It is important to note that the P-UP comes with only one disposable 675-mAh zinc-air battery that should be changed approximately every week.

The Naida Paradise P-UP is the most expensive among the models we have listed. For those with a limited budget, it might be wise to consider more affordable alternatives. However, it's essential to note that not all cochlear implants are suitable for individuals with severe hearing loss.

Summary

Phonak produces the most effective cochlear implants for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss. These hearing aids are reliable and have a long lifespan. One of their notable features is the incorporated microphone.

No details are left out when it comes to describing the excellence of Phonak's hearing aids for severe to profound hearing loss.

Phonak, a brand who makes the best hearing aids, offers a hearing aid that supports Bluetooth streaming and features a microphone for phone calls without using a hand. Although the higher cost of Phonak's products may be a concern, this hearing aid is a valuable option to consider for those with a budget for auditory aids.

9. Oticon Real - Best Hearing Aids With Bluetooth

Pros

Televisions and other wireless gadgets can stream audio.

Use the IFTTT network to connect to the internet.

BrainHearing engineering.

A full-body soundscape.

With the Oticon ON app, enjoy a customized listening experience.

Cons

Purchases must be made at a specific Oticon hearing center.

higher price compared to alternatives.

Since 1904, Oticon has been a pioneer in the hearing aid industry, offering a diverse range of hearing aid options for all levels of hearing impairment with innovative features. Their product line includes IIC and BTE models, all of which are available for purchase in-office.

Oticon Real incorporates cutting-edge technology that identifies various sound types, their nuances, and their ideal rendition – allowing you to savor life's authentic sounds. Providing balanced access to significant auditory stimuli supports your brain in functioning optimally.

Why We Chose It

The Oticon Own hearing aids have advanced features that aim to address moderate to severe hearing loss. The company offers one of the best Bluetooth hearing aids.

The gadget includes a feedback suppression feature and a learning algorithm known as a Deep Neural Network (DNN), which learns tasks using trial and error, similar to how human minds learn.

In order to enhance its ability to recognize and categorize sounds in different environments, the More cochlear implant from Oticon underwent training using a dataset of 12 million sounds.

Oticon Own hearing aid has the "Most Advanced Smart Features".

When utilizing hearing aids with DNN technology, individuals can comprehend 15% more speech and retain 30% more knowledge in their minds compared to previous models.

To achieve greater sound differentiation, the Oticon Own utilizes two separate routes for sound analysis, with one consisting of four channels and the other containing 24. Additionally, Oticon hearing implants are well known for their superior craftsmanship and durability.

You can use your hearing aid to answer calls or enjoy music with the help of Oticon's Bluetooth streaming capabilities.

In addition, hearing aids are equipped with IFTTT (If This Then That) connectivity, which is an online tool that allows you to integrate your implants with various wireless devices such as household appliances, lighting systems, home security alarms, and many other gadgets.

Even though the Oticon Own can connect to any Apple device without any issues, individuals with Android devices need to buy a ConnectClip add-on, which is a wireless transmitter.

This add-on is necessary for them to have hands-free conversations or listen to music from their smartphone through the earpiece.

With the Oticon ON App, users can control their cochlear implants via their smartphones. This allows them to keep track of battery levels, switch between programs, and access user manuals without any hassle.

With the Oticon app's HearingFitness feature, users can set daily goals for their hearing aid usage and receive recommendations on improving their hearing abilities.

Imagine HearingFitness as a band that promotes fitness for your ears. It offers advice on ways to use your cochlear implants more frequently, hear effectively, and enhance your overall hearing well-being.

The Oticon Own comes in four different versions that can effectively address varying degrees of hearing loss, from mild to severe.

Completely-in-canal (CIC)

In-the-ear (ITE)

In-the-canal (ITC)

Invisible-in-canal (IIC)

Summary

The smart device integration of Oticon is unmatched, as it is the sole manufacturer connected with the If This Then That (IFTTT) network.

There are various internet-based devices, such as doorbells, smoke detectors, and home security systems, that can be connected wirelessly through the IFTTT network.

These gadgets are equipped with Wi-Fi and can provide important environmental alerts that deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals might be unable to detect.

Oticon has earned recognition for the unique BrainHearing technology they have developed. This technology is designed to eliminate the unpleasant feedback that is often associated with hearing aids, such as screeching and whistling noises.

What Are Hearing Aids?

A device called a hearing aid, which is small and electronic, is used to aid in the treatment of moderate to severe hearing loss. However, it does not completely cure the condition. Hearing aids are available in various shapes and sizes, making them suitable for people of different ages who experience hearing loss.

The oversight of hearing aids falls under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which serves as a regulator for medical devices. These devices are typically fitted and sold by hearing care specialists who are licensed by the state, with audiologists often being the most experienced in this field.

The market is dominated by a small group of producers who offer a wide range of assistance products that vary in their technological components and levels.

How Do Hearing Aids Work?

A hearing aid generally consists of a microphone, amplifier, and speaker. The microphone captures acoustic sound waves and converts them into electrical signals, which are then amplified and processed by the amplifier.

The signals are sent to the amplifier, which converts them into sound waves and gives the listener a more powerful and clear sound. This type of amplification can enhance a person's hearing ability and make it easier to understand what others are saying.

How Much Do Hearing Aids Cost?

The cost of hearing aids can vary greatly depending on various factors, such as the audiologist you purchase them from, the brand of the aids, the model you choose, and any additional technological features you require.

It is important to remember that if you have hearing issues in both ears, hearing aids are usually sold individually, so you should double the price quoted by hearing aid suppliers to get the total cost.

The cost of a pair of hearing aids in 2023 will range from approximately $1,400 to over $5,000, considering the top-rated brands and models.

Where Can I Buy the Best Cheapest Hearing Aids?

To make a decision on the most suitable hearing aid options for you, it is recommended to seek advice from an audiologist and then consider the cost.

If you opt for a cheaper hearing aid that cannot effectively address your hearing impairment, it will not perform efficiently for you. It is important to select a hearing aid that can treat your hearing loss appropriately rather than compromising on quality and effectiveness for cost.

The Different Types Of Hearing Aids

Various types and forms of hearing devices are accessible to cater to the needs of individuals based on their hearing impairment, preferred fit, and physical abilities. These devices may require certain finger dexterity for tasks like replacing batteries.

While certain types of hearing aids consist of both outer and inner ear components, some are completely enclosed within the ear and do not have any external parts.

The four most frequently used types of hearing aids are behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-canal (RIC), in-the-ear (ITE), and completely-in-canal (CIC) hearing aids.

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

BTE hearing aids consist of a shell containing technological components such as the battery compartment, microphone, and controls. This shell is placed behind the ear and connected to the inner ear through a thin tube that runs through the outer ear.

A cone or ear mold is then attached to this tube to transmit the sound.

The mini-behind-the-ear (mBTE) or thinner BTE style of hearing aid is widely used and can be advantageous for individuals who have moderate to severe hearing impairment.

Mini Behind-The-Ear (mBTE) Hearing Aid

Even though they are smaller, mBTE hearing aids offer the same benefits as traditional BTE hearing aids. They consist of two parts: an earmold and an electrical component.

After it has been custom fitted to the wearer's ear canal, a slim and pliable tube links the earmold to the electronic device. These types of aids are less noticeable than typical behind-the-ear hearing aids.

Receiver-In-Canal (RIC) Hearing Aids

Although RIC cochlear implants are positioned at the back of the ear, they connect to a small speaker that sits in the ear canal via a customized cable. The cable transfers sound from the cochlear implant to the speaker, which then transmits it to the ear canal.

Among the models of hearing aids, RIC hearing aids are frequently used for individuals with substantial hearing loss.

In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

ITE hearing aids are designed to be discreet, as they are placed just outside the ear canal and don't require any equipment behind the ear.

They are composed of a stiff plastic shell that contains all the necessary components. This type of hearing aid is particularly suitable for people with moderate to severe hearing loss.

Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids

CIC hearing aids have been designed to fit completely inside the ear canal, making them nearly invisible for a prolonged period.

Individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss may find these hearing aids useful. Depending on the strength of the amplifier, these hearing aids may also be appropriate for those with significant hearing loss.

Best Hearing Aids Features To Consider

As hearing aids technology progresses, additional features are becoming available. These features are typically designed to enhance the convenience and enjoyment of using the earpiece, and they are among the most commonly offered options.

Bluetooth Capabilities

By synchronizing your smartphone and hearing aids using wireless Bluetooth technology, you can stream calls and music from your smartphone and other compatible devices to your hearing aids without any wires. It is an easy and convenient way to connect your hearing aids to your smartphone.

Bluetooth is a wireless technology that facilitates communication between different devices, allowing for the exchange of audio signals. One example of such devices is smartphones, which come equipped with Bluetooth capabilities.

According to our survey, almost half of the cochlear implant users successfully connected their hearing devices with their smartphones, utilizing the function that allows the hearing aids to connect with mobile applications.

This enables users to modify the sound settings of their hearing aids through their phones.

According to the survey, 37% of individuals said they must make several attempts before their hearing aids and smartphones connect. Only 15% of the participants reported having difficulty connecting their hearing aids to a smartphone.

Directional Microphones

Directional microphones amplify sounds coming from the front while reducing sounds from the back or sides, allowing for clear comprehension of conversations in noisy environments. Directional microphones work best when placed close to the sound source.

Phonak and ReSound have modern versions that may focus on the side or back of the listener in addition to the front.

In the study we conducted on hearing aids, most of the participants (43%) reported an improvement in their ability to comprehend conversations in small groups of five or less.

This improvement was observed due to the use of directional microphones, which is the primary goal of this study.

Feedback Suppression

The use of feedback suppression technology in hearing aids can be helpful in reducing the occurrence of high-pitched whistling sounds. This feature is particularly useful in situations where you are near a phone or when the hearing aid shifts slightly from your ear due to jaw movement.

For individuals with strong hearing in the lower frequencies, it can enhance the auditory experience by delivering superior sound quality.

Digital Noise Reduction

Digital noise reduction is a technique that improves the ability to hear and understand speech in noisy environments by reducing some of the background noise. It ensures that important sounds are more audible and easier to comprehend.

According to the study, most of the participants expressed that the most important feature they seek in a hearing aid is digital noise reduction.

Tinnitus Masking

Companies such as Widex, Oticon, and Jabra Enhance have expertise in creating hearing aids for individuals with tinnitus.

These hearing aids contain tinnitus masking capabilities that alleviate the ringing or buzzing sounds associated with the condition by producing a variety of tones to redirect the brain's attention.

Rechargeable Batteries

By utilizing rechargeable hearing aid batteries, it's possible to refrain from repeatedly buying and swapping out new batteries and instead recharge your devices.

To fully charge your hearing aids overnight, you can leave the batteries in and place them in a charging station. This method ensures that your hearing aids will be ready for use in the morning.

Some rechargeable hearing aid batteries need to be removed and replaced once they are depleted, although typically, they can last up to five years, depending on the brand and the extent of your hearing impairment.

Conventional disposable hearing aids require frequent replacement of batteries within a few days or weeks.

Clients consider the management of small and inconvenient hearing aid batteries to be of utmost importance. As per a survey, rechargeable batteries were the second-most preferred feature in hearing aids.

Telecoil

For individuals with hearing impairments, utilizing a telecoil can improve their ability to hear when using phones equipped with assistive listening features or in settings with hearing loops.

Most hearing aid models offer the option of a telecoil, with the exception of the CIC and IIC devices, which lack this feature due to their small size.

Best Hearing Aids: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best hearing aids.

How Do I Know If I Need a Hearing Aid?

To determine if a cochlear implant is necessary, scheduling an appointment with a specialist or audiologist is important.

You can check the severity of hearing loss through the best online hearing tests, or by taking recommendations from your audiologist.

To determine if you have hearing loss, it is possible to do a virtual medical exam. Although not as thorough or accurate as an in-person exam, online testing can be a good starting point.

Will a Hearing Aid Restore My Hearing To Normal?

Unfortunately, it is not possible for hearing aids, no matter how advanced they are, to fully restore one's hearing capabilities to their previous level. Their primary purpose is to assist in communication by amplifying and improving overall hearing and listening abilities.

What Are the Best Hearing Aids on the Market?

Some of the best hearing aids on the market include Jabra Enhance, Audien, Audicus, Widex, and Phonak.

What Role Does an Audiologist Play in Choosing Hearing Aids?

In order to find the perfect earpiece for your needs, it is necessary to consult with an audiologist, regardless of whether you are a first-time hearing aid user or in search of a replacement set.

An audiologist is responsible for conducting a hearing test to evaluate the type and extent of hearing impairment.If you have hearing problems, the professionals may suggest and provide you with a hearing aid that meets your needs.

However, it is recommended to consult a certified medical expert, either an audiology specialist or an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, before purchasing any hearing aid, especially if the underlying cause of your hearing loss is a medical issue.

The FDA has stated that individuals who are 18 years of age and older may not require a medical assessment to obtain a hearing aid, depending on the laws of their state. However, this statement emphasizes the importance of complying with state regulations.

Do Hearing Aids Use Special Batteries?

In order to power hearing aids, specific types of batteries are required. Various companies offer both rechargeable and standard batteries for hearing devices.

The four common sizes of hearing aid batteries are 10, 13, 312, and 675, and the battery required for your particular hearing aid model should be compatible.

When you purchase a hearing aid, you will receive batteries with it. It is essential to take note of the size of the batteries as well as any other indications that specify the type of batteries you should buy.

You can buy these batteries from the manufacturer, most retail stores, pharmacies, and online.

I Have Hearing Loss in Both Ears. Is It Necessary To Wear Two Hearing Aids?

Hearing aids are the most effective means of managing hearing impairment in both ears and should not be disregarded.

According to Harvard Health Publications, the most effective method for improving speech comprehension is using hearing aids placed in both ears.

Additionally, two hearing aids used simultaneously are typically more effective in helping individuals focus on speech in noisy settings.

It is important to ensure that you are buying the right hearing aids, as they come at a higher price.

How Long Does It Take To Get Used to a Hearing Aid?

The duration of time required for an individual to adapt to hearing aids varies from person to person. Even though one may observe an improvement immediately, it may take a few months to fully acclimate to using hearing aids.

If you are facing difficulties with the fitting or adjustment of your cochlear implants, make sure to reach out to the hearing clinic or online shop from where you purchased them for assistance.

What Are Some Other Things To Consider Before Buying a Hearing Aid?

Make sure to inquire about the customer service protocols of the company and whether or not you will have access to an audiologist.

Before you sign any agreements, obtaining a hard copy of the agreement and examining the details carefully is essential. Take the agreement home with you and scrutinize it to ensure that you are only acquiring what you need and to double-check the terms and conditions.

Best Hearing Aids: The Bottom Line

Choosing the best hearing aids can be challenging, considering the several options available with varying technology and prices. Fortunately, today's market offers a wide array of more efficient and budget-friendly hearing aids.

Hearing aids, like our top choice Jabra Enhance, can be ordered online and adjusted from the comfort of your home.

Brands like Phonak, which provides hearing aids through doctor's prescriptions, can provide personalized customization for their clients at a more competitive cost than some pricier online alternatives.

Take an in-person or online hearing test to thoroughly understand the extent of your hearing loss, which can help you select the best hearing aid that best suits your hearing requirements.

