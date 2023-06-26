Best Home Equity Loans: Top 10 Loan Rates and HELOC Line of Credit Rates

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Your home is more than simply the location where you store all of your belongings—it's also your most valuable possession. Borrowing against the value of your house may be an excellent financial strategy for covering high, unexpected costs like home repairs, debt consolidation, or medical care.

You might feel like you're risking everything on this decision, yet you're simply putting idle assets to use. Because of its competitive interest rates, flexible payment plans, and simple application process, Quicken Loans topped our selection. Yet, each home equity loan we've highlighted here has its advantages.

Best Home Equity Loans

1. Quicken Loans - Best Home Equity Loans Overall - 4.9/5

Pros

You can monitor your loan and make payments using iOS and Android apps.

Assistance is offered every day of the week.

Include closing charges in loan sums.

Cons

A home equity loan is available via Quicken, but not a line of credit.

APR: 4.8/5

Quicken is reserved about disclosing details before having your information in hand. As a consequence, it may be difficult to determine the exact ranges of interest rates and APR.

Furthermore, keep in mind that Quicken Loans may handle your loan itself or refer you to a different lender, each of whom may have different rules.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.9/5

Just home equity loans are available through Quicken; no lines of credit are. You may borrow as little as $45,000 and as much as $350,000.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.8/5

For home equity loan rates, Quicken has some strict guidelines. For instance, you need to have at least a 680 credit score. However, you can be eligible for better conditions or bigger loan amounts if your score is higher.

Also, you must keep your debt-to-income ratio at no higher than 45%.

Application Process: 4.9/5

You should plan on going through a lengthy application procedure. The lender will inquire about a number of details like your residence and income. There will need to be supporting evidence for each claim.

Overall Score of Quicken Loans: 4.9/5

2. Bethpage Federal Credit Union Home Equity - Best Home Equity Loans for Fixed Introductory Rates - 4.8/5

Pros

Low HELOC rate.

No closing fees or charges.

Flexible fixed rates may provide a cushion against rising interest rates.

Cons

Disbursement of a HELOC could take six to ten weeks.

APR: 4.9/5

There is an introductory rate of 5.74% for the first year at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Home Equity, and rates can go as low as 6.24% variable APR.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.7/5

The draw term for a HELOC from Bethpage FCU is 10 years, while the repayment period is 20 years. A portion of your current HELOC debt may also be converted into a loan with a fixed interest rate. Bethpage FCU does not, however, provide separate home equity loan rates.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.8/5

In order to be eligible for a HELOC, Bethpage clearly specifies that applicants must first join the credit union by opening a savings account with a $5 minimum deposit.

According to Bethpage, while evaluating your loan application, the following criteria are looked at:

Property value.

Monthly income.

Mortgage balance.

Financial history.

Employment status.

Amount borrowed.

Application Process: 4.9/5

There are three handy methods to apply for a HELOC from Bethpage: in person, via phone, or online.

You will be required to enter details about your home, the loan amount you need, the remaining balance on your mortgage, and the loan's intended purpose when submitting an online loan application.

Provide information about your past employment, monthly income, and possible co-applicants.

Having said that, Bethpage could also need the following financial documents:

W-2s from the two years preceding.

Two years’ worth of federal tax returns.

Evidence of additional income, such as retirement or rental income.

Bank statement from most recently.

A copy of your pay stubs from the last 30 days.

After the receipt of your application, Bethpage will get in touch with you and issue you a pre-approval letter. If your loan-to-value ratio is high, your loan is sizable, or you reside in a dubious area, you could need an appraisal.

Typically, a Bethpage HELOC closes in six to 10 weeks.

Overall Score of Bethpage FCU: 4.8/5

3. Figure Home Equity - Best Home Equity Loans for Rapid Funding - 4.8/5

Pros

It is possible to have a primary and secondary residence.

Funds may arrive within five days.

For every withdrawal, fixed interest rates apply.

There is no need to physically examine the home.

Cons

The company is young and has not been in existence for very long.

There are no physical stores to visit.

APR: 4.9/5

Interest rates on HELOCs can range from 5.81% to 14.03%. However, the rate is subject to a higher origination fee and a 0.25% discount for signing up for autopay.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.8/5

Figure offers a small number of mortgage loans. This cutting-edge financial technology provider only provides home equity lines of credit at the moment (HELOCs).

For qualified consumers, Figure's HELOC offers credit amounts starting with $20,000 and going as high as $400,000 with loan terms ranging from 5 to 30 years. Via Figure, several mortgages totaling up to $400,000 are allowed.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.7/5

Only residences with sufficient equity may be eligible for a Figure line of credit, and only one owner may submit an application. Lenders consider a number of factors, such as those mentioned below, in determining whether or not to offer you a loan.

Monthly salary.

Your possessions, including your accounts for investments.

Financial history.

Market value and present condition of your house.

Application Process: 4.8/5

The five-minute, totally paperless online loan application process from Figure is now available.

They will do a soft credit check for prequalification in exchange for your name, address, and other personal information in order to present you with a customized estimate without affecting your credit score.

Next, they will do a rigorous credit check if you accept the interest rate that has been provided to you. You must give them access to your financial information to complete this step and get your final home equity loan rates.

Although Figure's e-notary service handles all document verification and signing, certain counties and states may need in-person notarization.

Overall Score of Amerisave: 4.8/5

4. Amerisave - Best Variable Interest Rate Home Equity Line of Credit - 4.7/5

Pros

Equity determines how much credit is given.

10 years of borrowing followed by 10 years of payback.

APR with variable rates.

Cons

Costs for closure, finance, and application are necessary.

Amerisave provides solely a HELOC.

APR: 4.7/5

Only HELOCs with variable interest rates are available from Amerisave, albeit interest may not be calculated until the payback term.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.7/5

Most consumers may only create a line of credit with Amerisave that is up to 80% of the equity they have accrued in their property. Moreover, there is a $249,000.00 maximum. The line of credit has a draw duration of 10 years and a payback period of ten years.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.7/5

Amerisave is reluctant to provide certain specifications on its home equity loan rates until you enter your data. You should anticipate needing a high credit score, a low debt-to-income ratio, and a minimal amount of home equity.

Application Process: 4.7/5

You can start the application process online, but you'll need a loan officer to finish it. You might anticipate having to provide information about your salary, the worth of your property, and any outstanding mortgages.

Overall Score of Amerisave: 4.7/5

5. Bank of America - Best HELOC for Discounted Interest Rates- 4.7/5

Pros

You might get a reduction in your interest rate by setting up automated payments.

Money may be withdrawn in person, on the web, or through the app.

There are no hidden expenses, including an annual fee.

A lower interest rate for the first six months.

Cons

If you have a checking account with BofA, you may take advantage of special perks, including reduced best HELOC rates.

Refinancing is either a cash-out or a line-of-credit option.

APR: 4.8/5

During the first six months, you'll pay an introductory interest rate of 6.240%; after that, it will grow to the market rate of roughly 8%.

There are a variety of ways to get a reduction in your interest rate, including setting up automated payments, making your first withdrawal, and other similar activities. The annual percentage rate (APR) varies and may range from 1.25 to 24 percent.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.7/5

There are no hidden expenses associated with banking with BofA home equity loan rates, including no application fee, no closing cost, and no annual fee. Their usual draw time is 10 years, and their payback period is 20 years.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.7/5

To open an account with Bank of America, you need, among other things, a respectable credit rating. The minimum amount for a home equity line of credit at BofA is $25,000, and the bank has all of the deposit and credit score restrictions typical of big financial institutions.

Application Process: 4.7/5

Only a few minutes are required to complete the application's fundamentals before a loan expert contacts you.

Overall Score of BofA HELOC: 4.7/5

6. LoanDepot - Best Home Equity Loans for Fast Funding - 4.6/5

Pros

Fast approvals are reached with the help of custom software.

It has many types of loans for people of various ages.

Offers the most competitive best HELOC rates currently on the market.

Get more money out of your loan without paying any more interest.

Cons

When opening a home equity line of credit, a minimum draw amount must be met.

Unfortunately, you can only get a home equity line of credit.

APR: 4/5

While LoanDepot's best HELOC rates are much lower than their maximum APR of 18%, LoanDepot still offers competitive borrowing terms. A 2.5% origination charge and additional expenses are included in the APR calculation.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.5/5

With LoanDepot, a home equity line of credit is your sole choice for tapping into your home's equity. Although other lenders may charge you any origination fees, LoanDepot charges you only one. LoanDepot does not charge you anything more for obtaining multiple mortgage loans. A draw period of 10 years and a payback duration of 20 years are typical.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.25/5

The prerequisites are standard for such institutions.

Application Process: 4.25/5

The process of obtaining a home equity line of credit may be completed more quickly than a conventional mortgage, but it is still not without its complications. When you use LoanDepot, you may get your money in as little as a week. They will also assist you in calculating project budgets to better plan for financing needs.

Overall Score of LoanDepot: 4.25/5

7. Navy Federal - Best Interest Rates for Home Equity Loans - 4.6/5

Pros

Regular draw terms of 20 years.

Not charging any kind of application, initiation, or inactivity fees.

Your debt is not transferable at Navy Federal.

Offers some of the best HELOC rates and home equity loan rates.

Cons

Only available to members of the armed forces, their families, and select additional individuals.

APR: 4.7/5

The best HELOC rates can be found at Navy Federal, which provides them as low as 7.25%. They also offer an interest-only option with an APR of 8.25%. The lowest possible variable rate is 3.99%, while the highest possible rate is 18%.

Navy Federal offers the best HELOC rates that may be as low as 6.64%. When you take out a loan with Navy Federal, your annual percentage rate (APR) will never change.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.6/5

With a minimum loan amount of $10,000 and a maximum loan amount of $500,000, Navy Federal provides a draw term of 20 years that is longer than most competitors.

The duration of loans may range anywhere from five to 20 years in length. You can also borrow up to the full value of the equity in your house.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.5/5

The conditions for qualifying are rather rigorous, yet they are not interested in your credit score in any way for home equity loan rates. Navy Federal is only available to members of the armed forces, as well as their families and other individuals.

Application Process: 4.6/5

The application procedure is simple, and you will get assistance from an expert at each stage of the process.

Overall Score of Navy Federal HELOC: 4.6/5

8. Better Mortgage - Best Home Equity Loans for Simple Terms - 4.5/5

Pros

Home equity lines of credit available with no lender fees.

Borrow between $50k and $500k.

Available for any home, primary, secondary, or investment property.

Access up to 90% of your property’s value.

Cons

Loan originates with Notable Finance, Better Mortgage is a middleman.

No home loans available.

Requirement to draw 75% of the loan amount upfront.

APR: 4.5/5

Unfortunately, Better is shy about sharing some of the details of their loans. You’ll have to share some of your information, like credit score and property value, before they’ll reveal their home equity loan rates.

It might have something to do with Better acting as a middleman, while the actual loan is through another company called Notable Finance. We can say that loans through Notable are only charged a simple interest rate. As a result, you won’t have to worry about lender fees or other costs.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.5/5

As with the APR, Better has only offered some broad-strokes terms. You can borrow between $50,000 and $500,000 or up to 90% of the equity in your home. The precise terms will depend on your credit and the value of your home.

The loan only charges simple interest. However, it does require that you draw 75% of the total loan amount up front when you close the loan. You must withdraw the whole amount upfront if you have a smaller loan of $50k.

Better Mortgage will allow you to take a HELOC out on a secondary or investment property and your primary home. Other lenders can be reluctant to accept secondary properties for HELOCs.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.5/5

The requirements Better makes available are minimal. You must own a home with built-up equity, need between $50k and $500k, and be willing to withdraw 75% of the loan at closure.

HELOCs usually require a credit score over 620, proof of income, and other proof of financial security. However, the home can be a secondary, vacation, or investment property.

Application Process: 4.5/5

Better Mortgage is a virtual lender so the application process can be completed online. You’ll need to provide some basic information to determine the loan amount and rates Better and Notable are willing to offer. After that, you’ll need to provide more detailed information to continue the loan process.

Overall Score of Better Mortgage: 4.5/5

9. Zillow - Best Home Equity Loans Marketplace - 4.5/5

Pros

Borrowers may shop around for loans from different lenders.

Lenders may provide options like HELOCs and equity loans.

With a few simple clicks, you could start talking to financial institutions online.

Cons

Availability is contingent upon the lending institutions in your area.

APR: 4.5/5

Interest rates and other conditions are determined by the financial institution you choose. Zillow is unable to provide details since it does not establish standards.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.5/5

It's up to the individual lender you work with to determine your loan's APR and other conditions. With a home equity line of credit, the typical terms include a draw duration of five to 10 years and a payback term of 10 to 20 years.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.5/5

Zillow lenders are likely to have comparable standards as other lenders. A debt-to-income ratio of 40% or less, a credit score in the Excellent range, and some equity in your house are typical requirements.

Application Process: 4.5/5

To get started with Zillow's assistance in finding local lenders, you only need your zip code and a few additional pieces of information. You'll fill out the lender's application after being matched with one.

Overall Score of Zillow: 4.5/5

10. Guild Mortgage - Best Home Equity Service for Local Lenders - 4.4/5

Pros

Both lines of credit and loans available.

Borrow up to 95% of your home’s built up equity.

May not be available everywhere.

Work with a loan officer in your area.

Cons

No online options; Guild Mortgage connects you with a loan officer.

Terms will vary depending on your lender.

APR: 4.5/5

Guild Mortgage isn’t a direct lender. Instead, it’s a network of loan officers who can help you find a loan to suit your needs. As a result, there aren’t set terms to look at and compare. Everything will depend on your financial situation and the loans available in your area.

Line of Credit and Loan Terms: 4.5/5

Guild Mortgage loan officers can help you find both a home equity loan and a line of credit to fit your needs. There aren’t a set of terms to reference, as the specifics will depend on your situation and the lenders available to you.

However, common terms include amounts up to $750,000 for home equity lines of credit, with both fixed and variable rates available. For home equity loans, $500,000 is considered the cap. You may also be able to borrow up to 95% of your home’s equity.

Eligibility Requirements: 4.4/5

Home equity loans and lines of credit often have more stringent requirements than other loans. You may need a credit score of 680 for a line of credit and 640 for a loan.

Other requirements regarding home value and income will depend on the lenders available to you.

Application Process: 4.4/5

Guild Mortgage isn’t a direct lender. Instead, it’s a network of loan officers and loan brokers that can help you determine the loans available to you. After you enter your information into Guild Mortgage’s website, a loan officer will contact you to get more information and begin reviewing your options.

Working with a professional can often be helpful, as they know their field well. As a result, they may have options that aren’t otherwise available. However, it does add a layer of complexity and expense to a matter that is already very complicated and expensive.

Overall Score of Guild Mortgage HELOC: 4.4/5

Home Equity Loans Guide

Most homeowners use some combination of home equity loans, a home equity line of credit, a loan specifically for home improvements, or a mortgage refinance to pay for these types of expenditures. Interest paid on the best home equity loans or lines of credit may be deducted from your income taxes if the money is used to renovate your main dwelling.

You can learn more about getting the best home equity loans, your options, how they work, and what factors to consider before making a final choice by reading our comprehensive guide.

What Is a Home Equity Loan?

The equity in your home may be used as security for a loan with a predetermined interest rate and term length, known as a home equity loan.

Second mortgages, or the best home equity loans, enable borrowers to borrow a lump sum to use for whatever they choose, including but not limited to home upgrades, debt consolidation, or higher education. The loan principal may be repaid over a specified time frame.

However, if you do not qualify for loans due to bad credit scores, there are always better options, like the best payday loans for bad credit and the best same day loans for quick funds, that can help you with financing.

Several factors, including your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and your LTV (both standard and combined), are taken into consideration when determining the amount of a loan that you are eligible for (CLTV).

Homeowners may often get equity loans for 80–90% of their home's value. The loan's interest rate and monthly payments are guaranteed for a period of up to 30 years.

If you have an excellent credit score, it is possible to acquire interest rates on the best home equity loans that are lower than those offered even on the best credit cards and personal loans. Nevertheless, if you fail to make your mortgage payments, you risk having your home repossessed.

If the original mortgage on a property is still outstanding, it will remain the highest priority.

What Is Home Equity?

The term "equity" refers to the amount of money that is not owed on a mortgage (what you owe). That's a lot of money, and it can be used on everything from car repairs to a new roof. With a mortgage of $175,000 and a property's market value of $300,000, you have $125,000 in equity.

Your equity increases when the value of your property grows, and you make main payments. It might decrease if the market value of your home drops.

How Does a Home Equity Loan Work?

You may get a loan based on the value of your home's equity with a second mortgage. If you fail to make the required payments on both, the risk of losing your home to foreclosure due to a second mortgage is the same as that of a first mortgage.

The best home equity loans enable you to borrow money at a low, set interest rate for a specific purpose. Your home's equity and credit score will determine how much money you may borrow. Banks, credit unions, and online lenders are just some of the many options for finding the finest home equity loans.

Alternatively, you can find the best pay day loan apps to secure a fast loan.

Home Equity Loan Pros and Cons

Consider the following pros and cons of the best home equity loans before making a final decision.

Pros

If the loan is used to repair your home, the interest you pay is tax deductible.

Monthly payments that may be counted on throughout the loan's duration.

Fixed rate of interest.

Money may be used in various ways, depending on the situation (debt consolidation, paying for tuition, etc.).

Cons

Loan closing costs might vary by lender.

Your primary residence must be security for the best home equity loans.

A "second mortgage" is a mortgage that you take out in addition to your primary mortgage and for which you are now paying payments.

Having a sizable amount of equity in your home, perhaps between 15 and 20 percent, is ideal.

How To Calculate Home Equity Loan Rates

Before you can figure out how much equity you have in your home, you'll need to know how much it's worth in today's market. You should hire a professional real estate appraiser if you need a formal valuation.

To calculate your equity, just deduct your mortgage balance from your home's current market value to get an accurate picture of your financial position.

With a mortgage of $175,000 and a property's market value of $300,000, you have $125,000 in equity. Your equity (the last figure) gives you a ballpark idea of how much money you may potentially borrow.

Once you have paid off your mortgage in full, the value of your home is your equity.

Closing Costs for the Best Home Equity Loans

Along with primary mortgages, closing costs may be included in the best home equity loans. Lending costs are between 2% and 5% of the total loaned amount for this kind of finance. Lenders may charge additional charges, such as those associated with the loan's origination, the appraisal, the title search, and the legal representation.

However, if you commit to paying off the loan in the agreed-upon time frame (usually three years), certain lenders may be willing to waive all closing costs. If the loan is paid early, the lender may front the costs.

Some lenders provide somewhat higher interest rates on the best home equity loans as an inducement to borrow from them by eliminating or reducing other closing costs.

Home Equity Loan Requirements

Home equity loan eligibility is often determined by the following factors for lenders:

Minimum credit score of 620.

Consistent funds coming in from work, business, or retirement.

Your debt-to-income ratio should ideally be under 43%.

There are many different types of supporting papers, some examples of which are pay stubs, tax returns, and W-2 forms.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio must not be lower than 80%; alternatively, 20% equity is required.

You must own a suitable single-family dwelling, townhouse, or condominium.

In case you lack some or all these qualifications, don’t despair; you can still secure some of the best online payday loans. However, when it comes to the best payday loans online for instant approval, lenders have strict criteria.

How To Get the Best Home Equity Loans

Consider these tips before applying for the best home equity loans.

1. Get a Professional Appraisal

Have a professional appraise your home to find out how much it's worth in today's market. To qualify for a HELOAN, you should use this data to your advantage. You'll need between 15 percent and 20 percent equity in the property to qualify for a loan.

2. Check Minimum Credit Score Requirements and Your Credit Report

Several lenders have far higher standards than the 620 score used by some to approve borrowers for the best home equity loans. If your credit is better, you may be able to get a better interest rate on any loans you take out. Credit scores of 740 and higher qualify for the best interest rates.

Investigate discrepancies in your credit report's information, accounts, or public records. If there are any inaccuracies on your credit report, you should get them corrected before applying for a loan.

3. Calculate How Much You Can Borrow With a Home Equity Loan

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of 80% or less are often required for the best home equity loans to be granted.

This ratio, used by lenders to assess risk, factors in the value of your home's equity. Potential lenders will see you as less of a risk if your loan-to-value ratio is lower.

Loan-to-value ratios are determined by dividing the outstanding mortgage balance by the property's current market worth.

Imagine you have a mortgage of $175,000, but the market value of your home is $250,000. The 70% loan-to-value and 30% equity position would allow you to borrow $70,000.

Most mortgage companies require a borrower to maintain 20% of the equity in the home, which means you may only borrow 80% of the equity in your home.

How much you may borrow is equal to 80% of the difference between the current value of your house and the amount still owed on your mortgage.

4. Compare the Costs Involved Between Lenders

Consider all of your financing alternatives and their associated costs before settling on a loan or home equity line of credit. If you have an adjustable-rate loan, the amount and frequency of your payments will vary when the interest rate on your loan fluctuates.

As interest rates increase, though, so will your payments.

Determine whether you will be responsible for any closing costs and if there are any additional hidden fees. For instance, if you promise to refund a part of the cost if you pay off your loan early, many banks may cover your closing costs (often within three years).

Fees and costs associated with maintaining a fixed-rate plan at other financial institutions may be similar annually. Look for the best HELOC rates and home equity loan rates.

The Best Home Equity Loan Rates

The best home equity loans often have interest rates comparable to those of a primary mortgage. The best home equity loan rates are not a uniform percentage of the prime rate as fixed rates are.

According to our findings, interest rates on the best home equity loans available by the financial institutions that we questioned were anywhere from 6.25 percent to 16 percent. HELOC rates for the best home equity loans have historically ranged from 4.49 percent to 21 percent. The best HELOC rates are expected to keep climbing as the Federal Reserve has predicted further rate rises [1].

Alternatives to Home Equity Loans

The best home equity loans aren’t your only option; home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), cash-out refinancing loans, and co-investing are all viable alternatives.

Although home equity is required for most of these loans, each has its own requirements and features.

HELOCs

HELOCs, or home equity lines of credit, allow borrowers to use their house's equity as security for a loan of up to a certain amount. This kind of credit line combines the flexibility of a credit card with the convenience of a mortgage, enabling you to take out a loan against the equity in your home whenever you need to.

During a draw period, you may take money out and put it toward either the interest or the principal. For most plans, the payback time is roughly 20 years, and the draw period is about 10.

You may either make one large payment to settle the debt and interest simultaneously or make smaller installments over time.

Some lenders allow borrowers to lock in the best HELOC rates from a variable rate. Interest rates on the best home equity loans might range from 3.57% to 21% on average.

Indeed, these best HELOC rates are often higher than what you'd get with the best home equity loans, but they're still far more manageable than the 13% to 29.99% that some credit cards charge.

At times of economic hardship, when a homeowner may require money for emergency repairs or renovations, the best HELOC rates might be a lifeline.

Just as with any other secured loan, there is a significant risk involved with these types of investments. With both home equity loans and lines of credit, your home is used as collateral, so failure to make payments might result in foreclosure.

It may be preferable to apply for a personal loan or a loan to repair or renovate your property instead of taking such a huge risk. In most cases, homeowners may deduct the interest paid on the principal of the best home equity loans and HELOCs, provided the money is used to improve their primary residence.

Cash-Out Refinance

Cash-out refinancing is getting a new mortgage for a larger amount than what was owed on the old one. You will get a cash payout equivalent to the difference in the amount of your existing and new mortgages.

The proceeds from a cash-out refinance may be used toward whatever you choose, whether home improvements, tuition, debt consolidation, or a well-deserved vacation.

One monthly mortgage payment would still be required. However, this method might potentially increase application processing time and/or cost.

Home Co-Investing

Home co-investing is an alternative to the best home equity loans that allows you to access your home's equity without taking out a loan.

Instead of making borrowers take on additional debt, property co-investment firms and investors give funding in exchange for a share of the homeowner's equity and the chance of future profit sharing if the home's value increases over time.

They'll have to pay a percentage of any loss in value suffered by your property.

Compared to the best home equity loans or cash-out refinances, the conditions of a co-investment in a property are more malleable. Several advantages come with this option, such as not having to make monthly payments and having no impact on your credit rating. When purchasing a house with a buddy, interest payments are not required.

Nevertheless, remember that when the agreement's term ends, you'll need to buy out the investor or sell the home. There will come a moment when you must pay not just the original outlay but also a portion of the increase in the worth of your home.

Home Equity Loan vs. HELOC

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and the best home equity loans both allow you to borrow against the value of your home; however, the one that is ideal for you will differ depending on your circumstances and requirements.

Revolving credit, like a HELOC, may be utilized and repaid repeatedly. The increased leeway this provides may be appreciated if you have a wide range of monthly expenses. Nevertheless, the most attractive and best HELOC rates are often indexed so that they may rise or fall over time.

On the other hand, if you take out a loan against the equity in your house, the lender will give you a flat sum of money that you are free to put toward anything you like. With this kind of loan, the borrower and lender make monthly payments toward the loan's principal and interest.

If you need a certain sum of money and would like a more structured loan than a home equity line of credit, this might be a good option.

When you take out a second mortgage, such as a HELOC or a home equity loan, you now have two bills to pay each month. If you want to tap into your home's equity but don't want to be saddled with two monthly mortgage payments, cash-out refinancing might be the way to go.

A home equity loan and a home equity line of credit are financial tools that may be used to gain equity in your house, but they differ in key ways.

Home Equity Loan

The available contract terms range from five to 30 years.

Several of these loans have a fixed interest rate.

Both interest and principle are added together and distributed equally throughout the loan term.

The funds are made available in one lump sum at the commencement.

HELOC

Interest may be paid only during the draw period, as is the norm.

The most favorable home equity loan rates tend to fluctuate. Several financial organizations allow you to go from a variable to a fixed interest rate.

The credit line allows you to borrow up to a certain maximum for a specified period.

In most cases, the repayment term is 20 years, while the draw period is 10 years.

The Best Home Equity Loans Summary and Comparison

Quicken Loans

Home equity loans only, no HELOCs

Unknown interest rates.

Loan amounts between $45,000 and $350,000

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Home Equity

Variable rate HELOC (convertible to a fixed-rate loan).

Variable APR 6.24% with a12-month 5.74% introductory offer.

10-year draw period with 20-year repayment terms.

Figure Home Equity

Interest rates for HELOC are 5.81% to 14.03%.

5-, 10-, 15- and 30-year loan term options.

HELOC and crypto mortgage plus available.

Amerisave

Only home equity line of credit provides variable best HELOC rates.

Maximum loan amount is 80% of your home's value or $249,000.

No other types of loans or home equity lines of credit are available.

Bank of America

Standard interest rate is 8%; the minimum is 1.25%; maximum is 24%.

There are no hidden charges or yearly membership fees. 10–20 payback split.

Only HELOCs are available; no other types of loans are considered.

LoanDepot

Limits on interest rates of 18%.

The loan has a 10-year disbursement and a 20-year payback term.

Only HELOCs are available; no other types of loans are considered.

Navy Federal HELOC

Average Annual Percentage Yield Maximum: 18% Minimum: 3.99%

Loan amounts from $10,000 and $500,000 are available. 22-month draw/repayment window. 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year loan terms are offered.

A HELOC and a traditional mortgage are viable financing options.

Better Mortgage

Interest rates will depend on your financial situation.

Charged a simple interest rate. Required 75% draw at closing.

HELOC only, no home equity loans.

Zillow HELOC

Financing Charges: Varies with each Financial Institution

Variable (depending on the lender) loan terms.

Look into various loan and HELOC choices with your neighborhood loan providers.

Guild Mortgage

Loan options depend on your finances and location.

Standard loan terms. Draw up to 95% of your home's value.

HELOC and loans may be available.

Best Home Equity Loans FAQ

Learn more about the best home equity loans here. Below, we address the most often-asked concerns in that regard.

What Bank Has the Best Home Equity Loan?

Discover is a great option for a home equity loan since its rates are reasonable (between 6.24% and 13.99%), and they don't charge any costs related to the loan's origination, appraisal, or closing. You might also choose from institutions like Quicken Loans, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Figure Home Equity, or Amerisave.

Check out our in-depth analyses of the best home equity loans for more details on home equity products, rates, and terms.

What Is a Home Equity Loan and How Does It Work?

The best home equity loans allow you to borrow a large amount of money against the value of your house as collateral. It's often called a "standard mortgage" because of its similarities to other common mortgages.

Take, for instance, a loan with a predetermined interest rate and payment schedule. Lenders may use a comparable metric to determine closing costs and qualifications.

How Long Does It Take To Get a Home Equity Loan?

When you get it, your funds depend on the home equity lender you choose. In most cases, the closing on loan takes two to four weeks, and the funds are received a few days after the closure.

The speed with which your application is approved depends on several variables, including how quickly you submit the necessary paperwork, how long it takes to have your home appraised, and whether or not there are any issues raised during the underwriting process.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for fast cash, the best quick payday loans online are ideal as emergency loans for bad credit.

What Can I Use a Home Equity Loan For?

A home equity loan may be used for anything, from paying for expensive education or medical bills to making much-needed house repairs or paying off other debts.

What Are the Rates for the Best Home Equity Loans?

Today's best HELOC rates may go as high as 21%, while home equity loan rates range from 6.25% to 16.00%. Many factors, such as the kind of lender, credit score, and the amount borrowed, might affect the best HELOC rates.

Which Is Better, a Home Equity Loan or a Home Equity Line of Credit?

The choice between a home equity loan and a home equity line of credit should be based on your needs, the amount of equity in your property, and your ability to repay the loan.

If you need a significant sum of money fast, the best home equity loans may be able to give more cash than a home equity line of credit. Another option is to take up a home equity line of credit, the interest on which is often lower than that of other types of loans and is charged only on the funds actually drawn down.

How Long Are the Best Home Equity Loans?

Typically, 5–30 years loan terms are considered optimal for home equity lines of credit. Standard HELOCs have a 20-year repayment schedule with a 10-year draw period.

Is It Worth Getting a Home Equity Loan?

The best home equity loans may be helpful for debt consolidation or large home renovation projects if the borrower is confident in making the loan's minimum monthly payments.

When a house is put up as collateral for a loan, such as with a home equity loan, the lender assumes a lot of risks.

A credit card's average annual percentage rate is 14.65%, but you may get a home equity loan with a lower rate.

Best Home Equity Loans: Final Verdict

We suggest Quicken Loans as a dependable provider of the best home equity loans due to the bank's easy application process, competitive variable, and fixed best HELOC rates, and overall excellent customer service. The best option, however, will depend on your unique circumstances.

It is important to ensure the loan's specific terms are manageable within your budget. The payback time ought to be lengthy enough to make monthly payments affordable. Loans with shorter periods often have higher monthly payments.

If you want to get the lowest possible rate of interest, it's in your best advantage to speak to as many lenders as possible.

