Best Natural Kratom Capsules for Effective Results (Facts, Benefits & Effects)

Kratom is one of the most versatile plants out there.

After all, how many supplements can improve your mood, increase focus, and help you wind down at the end of a long day?

But with so many benefits… It can be hard to know which strain to go for.

So in this article, we’ll tell you all about the best kratom capsules and where to get them at reasonable prices.

We’ll include options for relaxation, productivity, focus, all-around effects, and more.

Just as importantly, all the options below are tried and tested, with thousands of customer reviews.

And as a bonus, we’ll also talk about deals and discounts available.

Let’s get started.

Best Kratom Capsules - First Look

1. Green Maeng Da (Kats Botanicals) - Best Kratom Maeng Da Capsules

Pros

Long-lasting (up to 8h)

Extra-strong

30-day money-back guarantee

80/20 Green & White Vein mix

Meets the AKA standards

Stimulating but not jittery

Cons

Some people may find it too strong

Only orders above $100 qualify for free shipping

Perhaps the most famous Kratom strain, Green Maeng Da Kratom is best known for its potential painkilling and cognitively stimulating effects.

It also has a reputation for being impressively long-lasting, and effects can be felt for up to 8 hours after ingestion (by comparison, most White and Red Kratom strains last between 3 and 5 hours).

But what makes Kats Botanicals' Green Maeng Da Kratom special?

Interestingly, these capsules contain 20% White Vein Kratom, which helps potentiate the stimulating effects while also elevating mood.

The addition of White Vein strains also makes these capsules appropriate for both morning and afternoon use (In fact, White Vein Kratom is often used to get better sleep).

So, who are Green Maeng Da Kratom capsules best for?

Green kratom powders are best suited for beginners or people who find Red vein Kratom strains too weak and want something a little stronger and long-lasting.

Why buy these capsules from Kats Botanicals?

Put simply, they're one of the most trusted names in the business and offer an industry-leading 30-day guarantee together with 100% organic kratom powder.

Kats Botanicals is also one of the few vendors to meet (and exceed) the American Kratom Association's cGMP standards. What's more, the company subjects all its Kratom powder, capsules, and extracts to third-party lab testing - meaning there's no mystery about what you're getting.

2. Red Bali (Golden Monk) - Best Red Bali Kratom Capsules for Insomnia

Pros

Great for relaxing

Often used to treat anxiety and insomnia

Milder than Green and White strains

Free shipping on orders over $50

Same-day shipping

Cons

Not energizing

Some users may find it underwhelming

Easily the most widely-consumed variety of Red vein Kratom, Red Bali is a well-rounded strain that's notably milder than White or Green Vein Kratom strains.

It's this mild nature that's made these the capsules of choice for many users, especially those looking to relax and alleviate stress without any of the heavy stimulation common with other strains.

Suffer from muscle cramps?

When taken at slightly higher doses, Red Bali might act as a muscle relaxant (a property that separates it from other popular strains of Kratom).

What's more, because Red Bali is the least energizing strain, it makes for a great evening/nighttime choice, and due to its sedative effects, it’s often used as a sleep aid.

If Red Bali sounds like the right option for you, we recommend visiting Golden Monk.

One of the most well-known Kratom vendors out there, Golden Monk offers free shipping on all orders over $49.99, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and ships all orders the same day - making it one of the best Kratom vendors for fast shipping.

3. White Maeng Da (Super Speciosa) - Potent Kratom Capsules for Sale

Pros

Fast acting

Great for daytime use

Long-lasting (over 5 hours)

Often used as a study aid/cognitive enhancer

Elevates mood

Cons

Might be too stimulating for some

Not great for night-time use

Another popular Maeng Da variant, White Maeng Da is a fast-acting, extra-potent form of Kratom that's good for an immediate energy buzz or a quick pick-me-up.

Grown in parts of Thailand, White Maeng Da is actually a hybrid form of Kratom produced through grafting - a process that involves fusing two or more plants into one.

When done properly, Grafting enhances the traits of both plants and is likely the reason why White Maeng Da Kratom is so potent and long-lasting (in most cases, effects can last over 5 hours).

Kratom users aren't the only ones to take notice of this potent strain, however, and White Maeng Da has gained popularity in the Nootropic community as a cognitive enhancer. It's also been used by college students as a study aid, with users claiming it helps keep them stay awake and focused.

While you could buy White Maeng Da from just about any reputable Kratom vendor, Super Speciosa is our preferred source.

Why?

Well, along with a reputation for selling high-quality kratom, it also has some of the lowest prices around. What's more, Super Speciosa offers organic Kratom that is sourced directly from rainforests in Southeast Asia, and the capsules contain just Kratom powder - meaning no fillers, additives, or synthetic stimulants.

4. Green Malay (Kats Botanicals) - Premium Kratom Capsules

Pros

Very potent (great mid-day boost)

Minimal sedative properties (even at high doses)

Effects build in strength over several hours

Excellent day-time strain

Great for improved focus and clarity

Cons

Not much of a muscle relaxant

Some people find it overly stimulating

Like most Green Kratom strains, Malay is known for its highly stimulating and euphoria-inducing effects and is most commonly used as a mid-day “mood enhancer.”

While its potency is certainly noticeable, it's nowhere near as strong as White Kratom strains and isn't much of an analgesic, meaning you won't get any of the “numbing” effects that are common with Red vein strains.

Moreover, Malay doesn't act as a sedative at higher doses, making it an excellent daytime strain (especially for those prone to after-lunch energy crashes).

What else separates Green Malay from other strains?

Most varieties are felt within 30 minutes after ingestion and have consistent effects for 3 to 8 hours. But Green Malay is a 'creeper' strain, meaning it starts out slow and builds in intensity over the course of 5 to 6 hours.

While this “slow release” quality isn't for everyone, some Kratom users love it - especially those who are primarily interested in mood-enhancing qualities.

Interested in giving Green Malay a try? Then visit Kats Botanicals.

As mentioned above, Kats is a leading vendor of organic Kratom extracts, powders, and capsules, and along with its library of free Kratom educational resources, runs a neat rewards program that's full of deals and discounts.

5. Red Thai (Golden Monk) - Best Red Vein Kratom Capsules

Pros

5-HO-Mitragynine (great for relaxation)

Highly sedating

Used to treat anxiety and insomnia

May provide pain relief at high doses

Loyalty program (spend $10 get $1)

Cons

Not as long-lasting as some other strains

Not known for its stimulating effects

Although not as well-known as other Red Vein strains like Red Bali and Red Maeng Da, Red Thai is a favorite among connoisseurs - especially those primarily interested in Kratom's relaxing properties.

What makes Red Thai so laid-back?

Like all Red Vein strains, Red Thai is harvested later in the season and fermented before being processed into Kratom powder.

This fermentation process causes Kratom's most important alkaloid, Mitragynine, to degrade into 5-HO-Mitragynine.

Why does this matter?

Well, Mitragynine is responsible for Kratom's stimulating effects (because White Vein Kratom is harvested earlier, it has the highest levels of Mitragynine, making it the strongest).

By comparison, 5-HO-Mitragynine is much more relaxing and sedating, and while it's not quite as long-lasting, it is often used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

Where should you buy Red Thai Kratom?

A member of the AKA GMP program (American Kratom Association), Golden Monk is a Las Vegas-based outfit that's been a major player in the Kratom industry for years.

Along with free shipping on all orders of $49.99 and above, this vendor is also known for its great loyalty program (spend $10 get $1), making it one of the best places to buy Kratom online.

6. Yellow Vietnam (Kingdom Kratom) - Best Yellow Vein Kratom Capsules

Pros

Can be used as a sleep aid

Good for AM or PM use

100% organic Kratom

May be good for anxiety and pain relief

Clear-minded effects without being 'racy'

Cons

Not overly stimulating

Not the best mood enhancer

Relatively new to the market, Yellow Vietnam Kratom has quickly become the most popular form of Yellow Kratom, and its effects fall somewhere between the Green and Red Vein strains.

In fact, Yellow Vietnam Kratom is made by fermenting and mixing Green and Red Kratom powder, and at lower doses, it causes a gentle stimulation that both improves mood and clears the mind.

That said, Yellow Vietnam isn't very stimulating - meaning if you're looking for something to help you power through the day, a classic White or Green Vein strain is the better option.

So, what makes Yellow Vietnam Kratom special?

According to many kratom users, this strain has noticeably higher chronic pain relief and anxiolytic effects than standard Green and White vein strains (in fact, it's fairly similar to Red Thai Kratom in many ways). The same users also say it works great as a sleep aid, although you can also take it mid-day without feeling drowsy.

Because it's fairly new to the market, not all Kratom brands stock Yellow Vietnam. Of those that do, however, Kingdom Kratom is our favorite.

Sourcing all its product direct from Indonesian farmers, Kingdom Kratom offers same-day shipping and regular sales and is one of the few vendors to sell fully organic Kratom.

7. Indo (Kratom Spot) - Best Kratom Capsules for Productivity

Pros

Improves clarity, mood, and focus

Very potent

Used by people to push through the day

Processed using Fair Trade kratom leaves

May have some analgesic effects

Cons

Might be too powerful for some

A bit on the expensive side

Also known as White Vein Sumatra, Indo Kratom is a super-potent, highly energizing strain that's most commonly used to increase productivity and focus.

However, Indo Kratom is somewhat unique as far as White Vein strains go, as it has noticeably high analgesic and sedating properties - giving it a seemingly paradoxical effects profile.

Because of this, we recommend sticking to lower doses if you're looking to improve focus, as taking too much can leave you noticeably sedated.

What else is Indo Kratom used for?

The strain is popular among people suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, with many people claiming the long-lasting effects give them the extra energy boost they need to get through the day.

It's also commonly used to mitigate Opiate withdrawal symptoms. While the scientific community is still unsure how effective Kratom is for this purpose, there's no shortage of anecdotal evidence backing up this claim.

If you'd like to increase your productivity with Indo Kratom, we recommend picking up a bottle from Kratom Spot.

Known for selling quality Kratom products at affordable prices, Kratom Spot is fully committed to Fair Trade practices and sells 100% natural Kratom powder and capsules free of additives or fillers.

8. Gold Elite (Kraken Kratom) - Potent AND Dissolvable Kratom Capsules

Pros

Dissolve easily in tea or water

Extremely potent (100mg of 45% Mitragynine)

Well-rounded effect profile

Blend of several different Kratom strains

Surprisingly easy on the stomach

Cons

Can be overly 'racy' for some

Not great for relaxation or muscle relief

If it's potency you're after, you can't go wrong with Kraken Kratom's Elite Gold Kratom Tea Capsules.

Designed to dissolve in tea, water, or any other beverage, these Gold capsules are made from a unique blend of multiple strains and varieties - making it one of the most well-rounded options out there.

Interestingly, each capsule contains 100mg of 45% Mitragynine, making them some of the strongest capsules out there (PS: Mitragynine is responsible for Kratom's stimulating effects).

This increased potency does come with a higher cost, however, and Kraken Kratom is certainly more expensive than most other vendors.

However, if you read through customer reviews, you'll find tons of testimonials attesting to their quality - with many users commenting on how light this strain is on their stomachs.

Why does this matter?

Unfortunately, some people complain of stomach-churning side effects with strong White Vein strains. If this is something you've experienced in the past and want a super-potent strain that's light on the stomach, Gold Elite is a worthy candidate.

What about Kraken Kratom?

While not as well-known as Kats Botanicals or Golden Monk, the company takes its business seriously and has been sourcing quality Kratom extracts for over 15 years. Kraken also offers live chat support, wholesale options, and tons of free educational resources.

Kratom Capsules Reviews − How We Choose Our Winners

Reputable Kratom Vendors

We looked into the finest kratom brand to purchase from on the web since there are numerous factors that can affect the excellence of a product.

Taking into account the efficiency, dependability, and legitimacy of the product, we looked at the company's standing in the industry. Doing so ensures that you will get a herbal supplement of the best quality with no risks or complications.

Thankfully, reputable businesses in this field have always been successful at keeping their customers happy by guaranteeing that their goods are completely safe and effective.

Quality Control

One of the most important considerations when selecting a reliable online vendor from which to buy kratom is the quality of their kratom products.

This means that natural and organic kratom powder sourced directly from Southeast Asia is better than the stuff made in China or other countries.

Authenticity and Certifications

Having considered user ratings and good comments from other vendors, as well as checking their validity by lab testing and online reviews, we have compiled this list of the finest kratom vendors to purchase from.

It is crucial to get genuine kratom products while browsing for them for sale. This is because some items on the market are fakes and may contain dangerous substances.

This is why we’ve included firms that provide certificates and assurances about the contents, origins, and purity of their goods, as well as a list of all the active components included inside them, to safeguard yourself and your family from potentially harmful prescriptions.

Additionally, we recommend brands that have been certified by the American Kratom Association, and we give an edge to those who offer organic kratom products.

Strain Variety & Effects

When choosing kratom extracts and capsules, it's important to think about how you'll feel under each strain's influence. Make sure you know how each strain will impact you before making a purchase; some are more energetic, while others are more sedating.

Kratom comes in various varieties, and each has its own unique properties. We chose to compile this list of our favorite strains based on our personal kratom experience and research, given that there is no scientific agreement on the optimal strain for any specific function.

Extensive Lab Testing

The most reputable and well-known kratom retailers have their goods examined by independent labs. Customers may rest assured knowing the seller has taken all necessary precautions to guarantee the safety of their purchases thanks to the information provided by these tests.

When buying kratom online, it is vital to research the seller, the testing methods used, and the dissemination of test findings.

Excellent Customer Service

To select the finest kratom retailers online, we prioritized those that sold only kratom that was cultivated in a sustainable manner and obtained legally.

But just as importantly, a supplier's customer service is a key factor to consider when buying kratom products.

You should look for a site that provides trustworthy information as well as customer service in case any issues emerge.

We discovered both inexpensive and expensive websites, the latter of which often provided superior support and resources.

Different Kratom Strains Available

Several strains of kratom are available as dietary supplements at the moment, and they each have their own unique effects.

Green Vein Kratom

In particular, the stimulant effects of green kratom strains have made them famous.

Yellow Vein Kratom

While other kratom strains are more generally accessible, yellow kratom is said to have powerful mood-enhancing effects.

Red Vein Kratom

As a result of its sedative properties, red vein kratom strains are preferred by those seeking rest and relaxation rather than stimulants.

White Vein Kratom

White kratom is regarded as having the most positive effects on mood, concentration, and energy levels.

Mixed Vein Kratom

To get the desired effect, some businesses mix together many strains. If you're looking for the most effective means of relaxing, choose red kratom capsules with a small amount of white kratom added.

Kratom Capsules - Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a herbal supplement made from the leaves of the mitragyna speciosa kratom tree. Kratom is also the name of the tree itself (kratom tree).

Kratom tea has long been used in Southeast Asia as a painkiller and energizer.

Mitragynine, an alkaloid found in kratom, has stimulant effects comparable to those of opioids. This is why drinking kratom tea it’s believed to help enhance the mood.

There has been a lot of research on the effects of kratom and how it interacts with opioid receptors, but human studies are just getting started.

It's also good to know that Kratom comes in many different packaging options.

Kratom capsules

Kratom pills (tablets)

Kratom extracts

Kratom powder

Kratom supplements

Is Taking Kratom Legal?

Taking Kratom is either legal or unregulated in all states except Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Please note regulations change often, so you should check your local laws to make sure.

What Are Kratom Capsules Made Of?

Kratom capsules are made of dried Kratom powder extracted from the leaves and stems of the Kratom plant (a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia).

Where Can I Buy High-Quality Kratom Capsules?

The best place to buy high-quality Kratom capsules is from Kats Botanicals. The vendor stocks a good variety of Red, Green, and White Vein Kratom powders and capsules - all of which are sourced directly from farmers in South East Asia.

The outfit also has a 4.5/5 star rating on YOTPO based on over 19.5k certified reviews - meaning we're not the only ones who think Kats is the best place to buy Kratom online.

What Are the Benefits of Kratom Capsules?

The benefits of kratom are numerous, with relaxation and energy being the two main ones.

See here: Kratom Pain Relief, Kratom Energy

Low doses are required to get greater energy. However, if you consume enough kratom, it might put you to sleep. The main reasons people turn to kratom are so they may feel better emotionally, physically, and mentally.

See here: Euphoric Kratom, Kratom for Anxiety

Some claim that kratom being a natural supplement, can also relieve pain, help with opioid addiction, and have other therapeutic benefits.

See here: Kratom Pain Relief

How Long Do Kratom Capsules Take To Work?

Kratom capsules take 5 to 10 minutes to work, on average. After that, you should feel energized and elated for around 5 hours.

The more kratom is consumed, the longer the effects will last. Additionally, it seems that certain strains become less prevalent over time than others.

Can I Take Kratom Capsules Every Day?

Yes, you may be able to take kratom capsules every day. However, Kratom may have varying effects on different individuals. Some people seem to do well on a daily kratom regimen, while for others, it may have serious consequences.

If you wish to take kratom daily, it's advisable to do so with caution, listening to your body to determine an appropriate dose.

Are Kratom Capsules more Harmful than other Kratom Forms?

No, Kratom capsules are not more harmful than other forms of Kratom, and no matter which way you consume the herbal supplement, the effects of Kratom are the same.

What Is the Safest Way to Consume Kratom?

According to others, the safest way to consume kratom is to start with 1g or less and work your way up (if needed). Kratom capsules are very convenient and allow for easier dosage.

What Are The Best Kratom Capsules for Anxiety?

The best Kratom Capsules for anxiety are Red Bali from Golden Monk, according to many users. Unlike most Green and White vein strains, Red Bali is extremely sedating and relaxing.

Best Place to Buy Kratom Capsules: Final Thoughts

If you're still not sure which Kratom strain to buy, you can't go wrong with Green Maeng Da from Kats Botanicals.

Produced to AKA standards and sourced from Southeast Asian farmers, Green Maeng Da is a long-lasting, well-rounded Kratom strain that's noticeably stimulating yet not 'racy' or 'jittery.'

Better yet, Kats Botanicals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee - meaning you can try the strain risk-free.

Green Maeng Da: Kats Botanicals

Want a milder option?

Try Golden Monk’s Red Bali Kratom capsules. These red kratom capsules can help you relax and potentially sleep better without being too overpowering. As a bonus, you get free shipping over $49.99.

Whichever option you go with, please use Kratom responsibly. Start with a low dosage and work your way up if needed.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.