2023’s Best Kratom for Anxiety: Quality Strains for Social Stress, Panic & Worry

According to the National Institute of Mental Health [1], an estimated 19% of U.S. adults suffer from an anxiety disorder - and that’s not even counting adults who have anxiety over everyday stress.

While that’s unfortunate, the good news is that many people report getting better after taking kratom.

But as you know, not all kratom is created equal.

This is why in this article, we’ll talk about the best kratom for anxiety. We’ll only mention popular strains with 100s (or even 1000s) of reviews that are lab-tested and free of contaminants.

Also, the strains we’ll recommend all come from reputable AKA-certified stores - a very important thing to look at when buying kratom online.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Kratom for Anxiety: First Look

1. Maeng Da (Kats Botanicals) - Best Kratom for Anxiety Relief

Pros

Unique source (Riau, Indonesia)

Works like a mood stabilizer

Lab tested for purity and pollutants

Free shipping over $100

30-day-money-back guarantee

19K+ verified reviews

Cons

Mysterious origins

Maeng Da Kratom refers to “Pimp” kratom, which is the Thai translation. So just imagine this is “pimping” kratom, meaning strong, high-grade, and maybe a little…uh, unconventional.

(As most pimps tend to be!)

The marketing of kratom only benefits from the connotation, not to mention the mysterious origins of Maeng Da Kratom.

Why mysterious?

Because Maeng Da Kratom is made by a special drying process that is only known by a select few Indonesian farmers. Some believe that this unique drying process, along with its special environment, gives this kratom its exceptional potency.

The one thing we know is that farmers start with red-vein leaves and then wait until they are at peak ripeness before picking and drying them by hand.

What happens after that?

The next stage is the prolonged indoor fermentation process that gives the leaves enhanced alkaloid content - which directly influences its effects on the body and mind.

Thanks to this long fermentation process, users who have tried Maeng Da Kratom mention the extract’s anti-anxiety effects. This is especially true of the red strain (which is actually 40% white vein and 60% red vein).

While the content is sourced from two Indonesian islands, the effects are similar: a change in attitude, calm and centeredness, and positive feelings from deep within.

Brand Overview

At Kats Botanicals, you can get 35g of Red Maeng Da Kratom powder for $7.99 or 500g for $69.99.

Kats Botanicals not only has favorable standing as an American Kratom Association (AKA)-approved vendor but also has 19K+ reviews verified by YOTPO.

Not only does it speak volumes about the brand’s trustworthiness, but it’s also a good way to check other people’s experiences to know what to expect.

Additionally, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee as well as same-day shipping and free shipping over $100.

2. Red Thai (Golden Monk) - Strongest Kratom Powder for Anxiety

Pros

Unique Thai source

Best for experienced kratom users

AKA cGMP-compliant for safety

Free shipping over $50

30-day-money-back guarantee

$1 for $10 loyalty program

Cons

Might be too strong for beginners

Speaking of Thai references… why are so many Thai names on an Indonesian product?

In this case, it’s because Red Thai Kratom actually comes from Thailand's kratom trees. It probably also helps that Red Thai conjures up images of Thai Red Curry sauce, though the taste is something very different.

Still, this lesser-known kratom blend is gaining popularity online because of its superior plant genetics (indeed, the Thai kratom tree is a survivor in hot jungle temperatures).

The red-vein kratom strain is more prevalent here, which explains higher concentrations of the alkaloid 7-hydroxymitragynine, which is linked to dramatic cerebral effects - even more so than green and white kratom veins.

What about taste?

The taste of Red Thai Kratom powder is bitter and musky but with a less “grassy” scent than other kratom powders - which makes it more palatable.

Interestingly, Red Thai usually does not go through the same dry fermentation process as other kratom strains, and it tends to be pure (not mixed with other strains). This makes it a good candidate for people looking for an “all-natural” solution.

What about the effects?

Indeed, that’s the most interesting thing about Red Thai Kratom. The effects are unusually powerful and best recommended for more experienced kratom users, perhaps those who have been disappointed by other white and green strains.

The Red Thai has a reputation among users for providing very deep relaxation, as well as better sleep and stress relief.

Users report deeper sleep, calmer feelings, and a mood increase - without any need to go over the recommended doses.

In fact, this kratom is so strong it’s not recommended as a supplement to prescription medications or other herbal treatments for relaxation. The effects really are that strong.

Brand Overview

If you found Maeng Da too expensive, Red Thai Kratom can be a better option.

Indeed, Golden Monk sells 250g for $39.99, and 1000g for $89.99 - which makes it around 40% cheaper than kratom products sold elsewhere.

Is it safe?

Yes, Golden Monk is cGMP-approved by the American Kratom Association and performs multiple lab tests before products are released.

Additionally, the kratom store is currently offering free shipping over $49.99, as well as a$1 for $10 loyalty program to earn free and discounted kratom products.

3. Red Malay (Kratom Spot) - Best Kratom for Anxiety and Physical Relaxation

Pros

Unique Malaysian source

Physical release and anxiety relief

Capsule form, no bad taste

Free shipping over $50

10-20% OFF bundle deals

Cons

Fairly new company

Want a unique and hard-to-find strain? Try Red Vein Malay Kratom.

This all-natural kratom powder is sourced from small family farms in Malaysia. Furthermore, all product is sold according to Fair Trade practices, which guarantees higher-quality kratom and good working conditions.

When it comes to effects…

Malay Kratom strain is associated with the relieving of tension physically as well as mentally.

Its relaxing effects last longer than average, even compared to other strains, and do actually mix well with other green vein kratom or white kratom without causing overwhelming effects.

While you could get green Malay kratom for an energy work boost - it’s the Red Vein Malay that’s potentially helpful for unwinding and relieving consistent anxiety.

Don’t like the taste of kratom?

Honestly, who does… But the good news is that Premium Red Vein Malay Kratom is available in capsule form. These vegan capsules contain 0.7 grams of high-quality kratom powder without additives or fillers.

Brand Overview

Kratom Spot sells 25 capsules of 18g (0.7g per capsule) for $8.99 or 250 capsules (175g) for $74.99.

Like other top brands on our list, Kratom Spot is an AKA-certified vendor and tests all products for metals and other contaminants.

Additionally, the company offers a 100% money-back guarantee and free shipping over $50.

You can also check their bundle deals to get a 10-20% discount.

4. Red Kali (Kraken Kratom) - Best Kratom for Euphoria and Anxiety

Pros

Borneo kratom

Potential euphoric feelings

Same day shipping

First AKA-certified brand

Cons

Prices aren’t cheap

Red Vein Kali is a strain that comes from the famous island of Borneo. Interestingly, it has a unique green-red color because of a very particular harvesting technique.

This special branded strain has been associated with feelings of euphoria, which some people believe is due to the high alkaloid content.

Don’t want to feel “lethargic?”

Red Kali is not as strong as other kratom formulas and is believed to be good for offsetting negative feelings, which can help you be more uplifted and socially active.

While not much studying has been done on Red Kali Kratom, a few tests have proven to be promising. One study linked kratom to possible PTSD treatment [2] because of its potential ability to wean patients off drug and alcohol dependence.

Many users claim that Red Kali is the one strain that has a euphoric feeling beyond just optimism, higher energy, and general mood enhancement.

Brand Overview

Kraken Kratom was the first brand to be approved by the AKA, which explains why they have higher prices than the competition.

On their website, you can get premium Red Kali Kratom for $8.95 (28g) or $54.99 (225g).

Obviously, Kraken Kratom conducts third-party lab testing on all products, including kratom capsules and kratom extracts.

The brand also offers free COD, same-day shipping, and 2-day priority USPS mail when spending over $199.

5. Red Smash (Top Extracts) - Best Kratom for Anxiety and Pain Relief

Pros

Unique Indonesian sources

Three red vein strains in one

Sedative properties for anxiety & pain relief

AKA- and AHPA-certified

15% OFF and free shipping

Cons

Limited warranty and refund policy

Red Smash Kratom Powder Blend combines 3 different red vein kratom strains, including Red Bali, Red Horn, and a fermented strain (Dark Botanical or Bentuangie). The red-vein kratom leaves come to us from local farmers in Indonesia.

More importantly, this kratom strain is perhaps the most thoroughly tested on this list.

Besides testing for harmful contaminants, heavy metals, pesticides, etc., the jar even has a “double seal” as proof of its clean testing - straight from the lab.

But how does Red Smash make you feel?

People who try this kratom powder say that it’s one of the most sedative strains available, going beyond just relaxation and relieving anxiety and delivering a soothing experience, and one that might actually dull chronic pain.

As a result, the strain is considered ideal for persons coming home tired from work and who want to get a good night’s sleep.

Red kratom is usually powerful as a sedative on its own, especially if you take high doses.

However, some users claim that Red Smash is mild overall, meaning you could use it at any time of day and not necessarily just in the evening. What we know for sure is that the blended formula has a high concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine, which might help alleviate anxiety symptoms.

Brand Overview

Top Extracts is selling Red Smash Kratom for $24.50 per 113g jar, with the option to buy 2-4 jars at a 2% discount or 10 jars at an 18% discount.

Additionally, Top Extracts is the only brand on our list that is certified by both the AKA and the AHPA (American Herbal Products Association). And yes, all products are lab tested for multiple contaminants.

For newcomers, the company offers a nice 15% discount and free shipping if you provide your email address.

6. Trainwreck (JustKratom) - 3 Kratom Strains in 1 for Anxiety Relief

Pros

3 different kratom strains in 1

Excellent sleeping aid

Kratom capsules for cheap

Multi-method lab testing

Cons

Very minimalistic website

Trainwreck Kratom isn’t as scary as it sounds, but it’s definitely potent since it mixes 3 kratom strains - red, white, and green kratom.

If you want to sample each strain for the desired effects but don’t want to buy three quantities (or don’t want to risk overdosing), Trainwreck is your best compromise.

Why mix several strains together?

While it’s true that users claim red kratom is usually the best kratom strain for relieving anxiety disorders, it’s also true that many have found even more impactful kratom treatment by combo-dosing red, white, and green kratom.

In fact, it’s considered safer to combine kratom strains for “full spectrum” effects than to continually increase and go beyond the recommended dosage per strain - which could be dangerous

Red, white, and green kratom powders combined in kratom capsules form have been known to produce stronger sedative effects, particularly for sleep, and improve a person’s low mood.

Users claim it’s a relaxant as well as a sleeping aid - one that will only help replenish energy and memory in the morning.

Brand Overview

JustKratomStore.com sells Trainwreck Green, White, and Red Kratom Strains in capsule form.

You can get a 30 count for $6.99 all the way up to a 1000 count for $80. (Yes, this is very cheap compared to other kratom brands).

Besides the cheap pricing, Just Kratom provides free shipping on $35+ orders as well as free returns within 2 weeks.

7. Green Vietnam (OrganicKratomUSA) - Best Organic Kratom for Anxiety

Pros

Rare Vietnam source

End-of-day strong anxiety relief

Organic kratom free of additives

Free shipping over $79

20% discount for newcomers

Cons

Perhaps too subtle compared to red

Green Vietnam Kratom Powder is unique and unlike most of the other green kratom strains because of its alkaloid profile.

The Vietnam-specific harvesting techniques, along with the environment heavily influenced by the Mekong River, gives Green Vietnam very rich soil full of unique minerals, as well as a tropical climate unlike any other.

When it comes to quality, all the leaves are hand-picked, hand-sorted, naturally dried, and finely ground to make them as smooth as flour.

The end result is very balanced alkaloids that are challenging to make and rarer than the average kratom product.

The strain is comparable to Green Malay, or Borneo Kratom, in terms of relaxing and “unwinding” effects for the end of the day.

Brand Overview

You can buy 50g of Green Vietnam for $12.97 or 1kg for $79, which is about 10% cheaper than the already-cheap Red Thai from Golden Monk.

As the name suggests, Organic Kratom USA sells only organic kratom products from its list of trusted suppliers overseas.

Like most brands on our list, the company also offers a satisfaction guarantee and free shipping over $79.

Best Kratom for Anxiety Symptoms - Ranking Factors

Choosing the best kratom products was challenging, but here are a few of the factors we considered:

Kratom Source

The best kratom extract in the world comes to us from Southeast Asia, including Indonesian islands like Borneo or Bali, as well as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

While the growing process is important, the locality and unique climate are what make various kratom strains potentially more effective in treating anxiety.

Unique Cerebral Effects

While all strains of kratom can help treat anxiety, some strains perform better than others.

This is also true with added benefits such as relaxation, pain relief, depression, or even opioid withdrawal symptoms (although none of these benefits have been proven yet).

Thorough Lab Testing and Ingredients

Most of our brands do thorough lab tests and are certified by trusted kratom or herbal organizations in the United States.

We also gave bonus points to kratom companies that use only organic ingredients, like Kats Botanicals.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

The best companies on our list offer a 30-day money-back guarantee even if you have tried some of the products.

However, we also included companies that offer limited refunds and guarantees simply because their prices are much cheaper. But rest assured, they still have very good user reviews, so there shouldn’t be any need for a refund.

Pricing and Discounts

Obviously, we know you want low prices when you purchase kratom extracts. This is why besides affordable products, we’ve also selected brands that offer incentives like loyalty programs, free shipping, and 10-20% discounts.

We’ve also included brands that offer cool products like kratom tea, liquid kratom shots, capsules, and even kratom gummies (sold by Kraken Kratom) for more variety.

Best Kratom Strains for Anxiety - FAQ

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tree that is native to Southeast Asia. To make kratom powder and products, kratom leaves are harvested and dried (or fermented).

While the leaves themselves are always green, the drying/fermentation process is what will lead to the 4 different colors - red, white, yellow, and green vein kratom strains.

The reason kratom has potential benefits is that kratom alkaloids can bind to opioid receptors in the brain. By binding to these opioid receptors, it can provide mood-boosting effects and other potential benefits.

Is Kratom Good for Anxiety?

Yes, kratom is good for anxiety and mental health issues, at least according to many users. Besides anxiety, the potential benefits of red kratom include ease of depressive symptoms and an enhancement of mood.

On the other hand, the benefits of green kratom may include feeling calmer, heightened energy, and more stimulating effects at lower doses. Users may also claim to have feelings of peace and a reduction in anxiety attacks.

Higher doses may have more sedating effects, but you should be cautious and stick to a low kratom dose in the beginning.

What Is the Best Way to Take Kratom for Anxiety?

The best way to take kratom for anxiety is considered to be to buy and consume it in powder form, either by swallowing it with some water or by adding it to a beverage.

The best kratom dosage for potentially treating anxiety symptoms is thought to be between 4 and 12 grams.

For beginners, it is best recommended to start on the low end and only take 4 grams. Things to keep in mind when taking kratom are your weight, your gender, and your general constitution with taking mind-altering drugs.

How Many Kratom Capsules for Anxiety?

You should take 2 kratom capsules for anxiety and work your way up if you don’t see any effects.

Most beginners report feeling effects that relieve anxiety with just 2 capsules, so there’s no need to start with 3 or more.

Does Kratom Help With Anxiety?

Yes, Kratom can help with anxiety and mental health, at least according to anecdotal evidence of people who take moderate doses of it.

It’s considered that low doses cause a stimulating effect that may increase energy, but higher doses over 3 grams can help manage anxiety symptoms. However, medical evidence remains controversial.

Always check with a doctor before taking high doses of any new supplement.

What Is the Most Relaxing Kratom?

The most relaxing kratom is red-veined kratom, such as Red Thai (Golden Monk) or Maeng Da Kratom (Kats Botanicals).

Good quality red kratom is believed to have potent effects and is best for deep relaxation at the end of the day.

Does Kratom Help With Panic Attacks?

Some users claim kratom can help with panic attacks if taken daily. This is supposed to act more as prevention than an actual cure, although this is still quite unproven.

What Is the Best Kratom for Social Anxiety?

The best kratom for social anxiety is Red Thai (Golden Monk), according to some users.

This Kratom strain does provide a pleasant effect in the opinion of some, like floating on a cloud, which may calm symptoms caused by social anxiety disorder or release ordinary inhibitions.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

Overdosing on kratom could lead to side effects such as an abnormally fast heartbeat, diarrhea, constipation, dry mouth, sore throat, nausea, drowsiness, sweating, or itching.

These are mild side effects that will go away with time and rest. Another way of alleviating any negative or, at the very least uncomfortable side effects would be to drink more water or have a well-portioned meal.

Going for a walk if one feels restless or lying down in a dark room as one would do with a migraine would also help. For nausea, ginger ale or other fizzy beverages may help.

Best Kratom for Anxiety - Final Thoughts

All in all, Red Maeng Da Kratom from Kats Botanicals is the best option for new buyers, both in terms of potential effects and safety.

Kats Botanicals also has a great reputation with 19K+ reviews in the United States, which means everything when trying a medically debated product.

Alternatively, Red Thai from Golden Monk is a good option for experienced users who need more potent effects. Prices are also lower without compromising on quality.

That said, all the kratom strains on our list offer something unique - so feel free to pick the one that suits your personal situation.

Just remember to take it slow at first if you want to enjoy kratom without any inconvenient side effects.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

