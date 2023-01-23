2023’s Best Kratom for Energy AND Focus (Top Strains to Feel Motivated)

According to a study by Jonathan Schimmel et al., about 3 million Americans have already tried kratom for energy.

If you think about it, that’s not really surprising.

After all, we all work long hours, and we all need an energy boost.

But what kratom strain gives the most energy without making you feel too sluggish?

That’s what we’ll see in this article.

We’ll talk about the best kratom for energy as well as how to get it from a reputable brand with 19,200+ reviews.

Let’s get started.

Best Kratom For Energy and Focus - First Look

1. Bali Kratom Powder - Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

From Bali, Indonesia

Balanced benefits for relaxation and productivity

29,000+ positive reviews

Wild red kratom (higher alkaloid content)

The most powerful kratom you can buy

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Not much known about the origins

Bali Kratom comes from the Jong Kong region of Indonesia and is available in a few different red strains (like chocolate, dark elephant, red Borneo, and others).

Still, with a 4.6/5 rating out of 500+ reviews, the Bali Red Kratom Powder from Kats Botanicals is one of the best-rated by kratom users.

This is Wild Red Bali Kratom, which is quite hard to find.

What does “wild” kratom mean?

First of all, the obvious - Wild Red Kratom comes from wild trees, not from plantations.

Second (and more interestingly), wild kratom has unique benefits obtained after centuries of evolution in a natural ecosystem. Among other things, this gives wild kratom a higher alkaloid content, and you can be sure it was grown without fertilizers, pesticides, or anything, really.

Now that’s out of the way, what effects can you expect?

This strain is considered a variety rich in the full Kratom benefits - the gamut of energy, focus, relaxation, motivation, and overall wellness.

Besides its balance of potency in all areas, this Red Vein Bali Kratom is lab-tested (free of harmful pathogens and metals) and comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

When to take Wild Red Bali Kratom?

Many users recommend it in the evening for a relaxing high and a creative boost, followed by a good night’s sleep and clarity in the morning.

Brand Overview

Wild Red Bali Kratom by Kats Botanicals is available in 90 or 250 kratom capsules or in powder form for 35g, 250g, or 500g. Prices range from $7.99 to $69.99.

Besides the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee policy, they ship the same day and provide free shipping over $100.

Kats Botanicals is also an AKA cGMP-certified vendor, meaning they meet and exceed all stringent requirements set by the American Kratom Association.

Finally, the company has received 19,000+ positive customer reviews - so you know you’re not trusting them blindly.

2. Green Maeng Da - Best Green Vein Kratom for Energy

Pros

Sourced from Indonesian farmers

Best overall “safe” energy boost

cGMP tested and verified

100% satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping over $49.99

Prices are 30-40% lower than average

Cons

Beginners should take it slow

Maeng Da means “Pimp” in Thai slang - as in very strong, whether we’re talking aroma or you know, a big boost of energy and vitality.

Like Bali Kratom, Maeng Da Kratom comes from Indonesia. Only this time, it’s not wild but harvested by farmers who know special grafting techniques that create the unique concentrated formula.

Why does it matter?

Because depending on the technique used, the strain may be sold in red, yellow, green, and white Maeng Da Kratom. (All with different effects, of course)

Rather than just one strain that determines the color, the plants are mixed so that each solution has a percentage of kratom leaf types.

In fact, the process of creating Green Maeng Da Kratom remains a secret…

But this mystery is part of its allure, as the secret to making it and combining the extracted leaves is what makes it so unique. What people do know is that Maeng Da seems to offer a far greater energy boost than other kratom extracts.

The key component could be in the alkaloid percentages. The green kratom strain also contains a mix of red and white, or speaking of alkaloids, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine.

The real question is, what does Maeng Da Kratom do?

Users agree the energy boost is far beyond just a stimulant and depending on whether you take a little or a lot, you will experience very different effects.

True, low doses of Green Vein Kratom are said to act as a stimulant and energy boost.

But higher doses give users a feeling of euphoria and possibly some sedative qualities, which is ideal for pain relief, insomnia, and relaxation. While obviously kratom is not opium, comparisons have been made to Maeng Da Kratom’s immense potency.

Brand Overview

Green Maeng Da Kratom is being sold at Golden Monk in quantities of 250, 500, or 1000mg for $39.99, $69.99, and $89.99, respectively.

(By comparison, most online kratom vendors sell the strain at 30-40% higher prices).

Like Kats Botanicals, Golden Monk offers a 100% money-back guarantee and is approved by the AKA.

Finally, the Las Vegas-based company offers same-day shipping and free “discreet” USPS Priority Shipping with orders over $49.99

3. Premium Bentuangie - Best Kratom for Energy and Good Mood

Pros

Gradually fermented (not dried)

Euphoric effects beyond just energy

All natural ingredients & AKA-certified

Money-back guarantee

Free shipping over $50.00

Cons

Fairly new company

Bentuangie Kratom is a red vein kratom that’s been slightly altered after a special treatment.

Rather than traditional drying, the leaves are gradually fermented, allowing for more mitragynine as well as more nuanced flavors and effects.

Bentuangie Kratom is from Indonesia, which means premium grade kratom powder, as well as a traditional hand-to-plant growing process.

Most users who try Bentuangie Kratom say that it’s very potent, like all red-veined kratom, but also with relaxing, calming, and euphoric qualities.

The purposeful energy may help with anxiety as well as the usual lethargy or morning doldrums. This is energy that helps you focus on the task at hand and not just a dose of caffeine.

Brand Overview

Kratom Spot sells Premium Bentuangie Kratom in packages of one ounce, two ounces, or four ounces for a price of $9.99, $17.99, and $34.99 respectively.

The company sells high-quality kratom supplements and extracts without filler or additives and with thorough lab testing.

The all-natural kratom is also AKA GMP-certified for safety. Like other reputable kratom vendors, the company offers a money-back guarantee as well as free shipping over $50.

4. Super Indo - Strongest Kratom Powder for Energy

Pros

Strong kratom (1.8% mitragynine)

Double-strength mixed kratom powder

cGMP-compliant and lab tested

100% money-back guarantee

Same day shipping

Cons

Limited refund policy

With almost 2% mitragynine content, Super Indo Kratom is one of the strongest kratom strains you can buy.

Harvesting kratom leaves from lush Indonesian forests allows for ideal growing conditions. These leaves are plucked from trees immediately when ready and the unique farming practices, as well as the environment, resulting in a strain with higher alkaloid content.

While “super” is a relative term, most users agree that the combination of red, green, and white kratom veins delivers a punch that most other strains can’t match. Users describe Super Indo Kratom as “double strength” and comparable to Red Bali in terms of power.

With a warning label suggesting you should not dose more than twice a day, it’s likely the strongest kratom on our list.

Brand Overview

You can buy kratom at one ounce for $12.49 or eight ounces (225g) for $81.99.

Besides being cGMP compliant, Quality Assured lab inspected, and a member of the A.K.A.…

Kraken Kratom also offers same-day shipping, free USPS 2-day priority delivery for orders over $199, and free COD on all orders.

The brand has been around since 2014, but the owners have been in contact with their overseas sources for 15 years.

5. White Borneo - Best Kratom Energy Strain for Focus in the Afternoon

Pros

Unique blend of wild kratom leaves

Short boost of energy for the afternoon

Third-party lab tested

Accepts Bitcoin, Venmo & other payment methods

15% off and free shipping

Cons

Limited refund policy

Website is a bit hard to navigate

White Borneo Kratom comes from Borneo, Indonesia, and is made up of a unique blend of wild kratom leaves, with the predominant white-toned vein leaves.

These round leaves are gathered up and dried using a fermentation process during a particularly dry season - or indoors during the rainy season.

The kratom leaf is milled into a powder that looks slightly light green, despite the color white in the name.

White Borneo Kratom is frequently used in combination with other kratom veins. But on its own, White Borneo is known as an invigorating afternoon breeze, a focused and calm “high” that helps you stay awake and concentrate even after hours of a full work schedule.

While other kratom strains are known for extreme energy boosts or relaxing waves, this one is a mid-day lifesaver. According to users, it’s a short boost of energy for a few hours, accompanied by full-body calm and pain relief.

It’s just what you need to push through till clock out.

Brand Overview

Top Extracts sells White Borneo Kratom Powder in jars of either 113 grams (4 ounces) or 250 grams (half a pound) for $24.50 or $73, respectively.

You get a 2% discount for buying 2-4 jars or up to an 18% discount for buying 10 jars.

Top Extracts offers a thorough testing process for metals, DNA, microbial threats, as well as other pathogens. All tests are cleared using an accredited laboratory prior to being listed for sale.

The company also shares memberships with The American Herbal Products Association and is in cGMP compliance.

6. Trainwreck Kratom - Best Already-Mixed Kratom Strain for Energy

Pros

360-degree mood-changing effects

Red, green, and white kratom leaves

Free returns, no restocking fee

Free shipping over $35

Cons

Not very clear lab reports

Not many deals

Trainwreck Kratom is not as extreme as it sounds, but it is definitely made to appeal to the anarchist - why not combine all three of the top kratom strains into one powder?

Trainwreck Kratom is not simply made with red, green, and white vein kratom leaves but actually combines all three Kratom types for a so-called “full spectrum” effect.

The effects are what people call “360 degrees mood enhancement.”

Many kratom fans are already mixing kratom powders because (A) they want to experiment with the effects, and (B) they think trying the same strain over time becomes less effective.

Increasing kratom dosage gradually is NOT recommended because of possible side effects. But mixing kratom powders (red, green, white, yellow, etc.) has given users some beneficial effects without taxing the body with an overdose.

Mixing kratom powers works well because of the very different alkaloid content of the leaves and how the different strains vary in balance and concentration. The very different yet similar properties result in a broadening of the palette and taking in a variety of kratom cerebral effects.

Users have said that combining red kratom, green kratom, and white kratom helps to enhance pain-relieving effects, reduce stress and anxiety, and all the while increase energy at the same time. It’s good for work energy, as the mental focus is heightened while the body is replenished.

Brand Overview

Trainwreck is available as packets of 30g, 60g, 150g, or a whole kilo, from a starting price of $9.99 to $70. Alternatively, you can get Trainwreck kratom capsules for as little as $6.99 (30-count).

The company Just Kratom offers free shipping over $35 and free returns with no restocking fee, along with a generous 30-day refund policy.

7. Morning Sunshine - Best Kratom Strain for Energy in the Morning

Pros

Sourced from Thailand

Best for morning energy

cGMP lab testing

30-day-money-back guarantee

Free shipping over $79

25% discount for newcomers

Cons

More energy than relaxing

Morning Sunshine is a blend of white and yellow kratom plants, giving it a distinctly “morning coffee” vibe to it.

Unlike the Indonesian-based kratom brands mentioned before, Morning Sunshine comes from Thailand plantations where farmers wash and dry leaves by hand.

The unique process of washing and drying the white-veined leaves, not to mention their approach to limited sunlight and temperature, directly affects the white kratom alkaloids.

But that’s not all.

They also combine it with yellow-veined kratom, which does not rely on climate control, but fermentation by extra sunlight.

The end result is Morning Sunshine, high in mitragynine and unique even when compared to other kratom varieties.

What about effects?

Users say that this kratom strain helps with mental clarity, high work performance, and a general feeling of well-being. Unlike some kratom combos which are nighttime remedies, this one is a morning booster.

Brand Overview

You can buy Morning Sunshine Kratom Powder in volumes of 100, 250, 500, and 1000g for as little as $20 or as much as $79 for 1000g.

Organic Kratom USA stands by all of its kratom solutions with a 30-day money-back guarantee, as well as accreditation with the American Kratom Association’s cGMP Standards Program.

Any deals?

Yes, Organic Kratom USA gives a 25% discount to new customers who subscribe to their newsletter.

The Best Kratom Strains for Energy - Our Ranking Criteria

Wondering why we recommend these kratom products? Here’s a list of factors to buy good quality kratom.

Region

Certain regions have very rich soil, which in turn, makes the Mitragyna speciosa leaves very potent.

Depending on the climate, as well as the unique harvesting methods of the local farmers, the kratom leaves will turn out differently. No wonder buyers are interested in the source of the kratom leaves.

Effects

Kratom is generally considered an energy booster or stimulant, but users have noticed that certain exotic kratom strains bring about other effects as well.

Sometimes kratom is dramatically different in terms of cerebral effects, focus, and other mood enhancers.

Lab Testing and Certification

Since kratom products are not FDA-approved, lab testing is very important. Third-party lab testing makes sure that the products are pure and contain no contaminants or heavy metals.

Additionally, being approved by the American Herbal Products Association and the American Kratom Association is also a guarantee of quality.

Price & Shipping

Not only is bottom-line pricing considered, but we also weigh the price in bulk and the final price plus shipping. Some vendors offer special deals and free shipping.

Brand Reputation

While we appreciate a money-back guarantee, as this indicates a company interested in customer satisfaction, we also give more consideration to companies that have been in business for years on end and have garnered hundreds or even thousands of reviews.

How to Make Kratom Even More Powerful - Natural Additives

After you purchase kratom products, you may want to make them even more powerful for energy. Here’s how to make “ultra-enhanced” kratom to increase your energy levels.

Mixing Kratom Powder

One of the best ways to enhance kratom is to mix green, white, red, and yellow strains for a “full spectrum effect.”

Users have noticed variations in energy after mixing kratom powder, which is different than just mixing the kratom leaves during processing.

Grapefruit Juice

The acidity of grapefruit juice improves kratom absorption, which helps to make the effects last longer.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant, which means potential anti-inflammatory effects. Kratom has some anti-inflammatory potential too, in addition to energy-boosting effects. A healthier body without inflammation will have more natural energy to use.

Cayenne Pepper

Spicy peppers like cayenne go well with a powder mix and may also draw out the natural kratom effects. Hot peppers are also high in vitamin C (more than oranges!), vitamins B and E, and may act as an anti-oxidant to fend off inflammation.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea goes well with kratom tea powder (which can also be made into kratom tea). Still, users have said that chamomile (not hot but at room temperature) can lengthen the otherwise short effects of kratom.

Best Strain of Kratom for Energy - FAQ

Does Kratom Really Give You Energy?

Yes, kratom really gives you energy, according to thousands of users. However, no official studies have been done to confirm this.

How Does Kratom Work for Focus and Energy?

The main ingredient in kratom is called mitragynine, which binds to opioid receptors in the brain to offer pain relief and provide an energetic feeling similar to the effects of the coca plant in adults.

What Is the Best Kratom Dose for Maximum Energy?

The best kratom dose for maximum energy is 1-2 grams. This is a low enough dose that should feel uplifted without feeling lethargic or “too relaxed.”

Between 2 and 6 grams will make you a little bit more sluggish but still on the upper end of the effects of kratom. Anything over 6 grams is considered a high dose and will have more of a downer effect.

What Is Kratom Good For?

Kratom is good for providing the user with high spirits, including an energy boost, and in the opinions of many users, enhanced focus, creativity, and positivity.

There are no scientific studies proving its efficiency in pain relief, but many chronic pain patients and those suffering from depression and anxiety have used kratom to manage their symptoms.

Can Kratom Help With Fatigue?

Yes, Kratom can help with fatigue in lower doses, according to some users. When used in lower doses, the drug hits the opioid receptors in the brain less dramatically than it does with high doses.

High doses are what can cause drowsiness and fatigue, making highly cognitive actions like operating heavy machinery moderately difficult.

Lower doses may cause an intense stimulated high, comparable to an energy drink or perhaps like low doses of coca leaves.

This is one reason why we recommended Red Bali Kratom Powder by Kats Botanicals, because of how effective it is, even at low doses.

What Are the Side Effects of Kratom?

The side effects of kratom may include nausea, dry mouth, and sore throat. One may also experience heart palpitations, sweating, and itching.

To stay on the safer side, it’s recommended consuming lower doses of kratom.

What Is the Best Kratom Strain for Energy?

The best kratom strain for energy is Red Bali Kratom by Kats Botanicals. This red vein kratom strain is suited for beginners and experienced users and the kratom supplements are usually sold in either powder or capsule form.

Kratom capsules are best for people who don’t like the taste of kratom and would rather take it orally as a pill.

What Is the Strongest Kratom for Energy?

The strongest kratom for energy is Super Indo Kratom. With almost 2% mitragynine content, this is a mix of green kratom, red kratom, and a white kratom strain.

Overall, this kratom powder is not recommended for beginners. Instead, it’s a good option for experienced users who need that physical energy boost without having to consume too much kratom at once.

Best Kratom for Energy/Motivation - Conclusion

After considering all factors, we determined that Red Bali Kratom from Kats Botanicals has one of the best reputations for energy - especially as it relates to calm and practical energy.

Whereas some stimulants cause jitters along with increased energy levels, Red Bali seems to provide a balance of many positive effects - like concentration, relaxation, and even positivity.

So if you’ve been looking to put a spring in your step and do things more positively and with more energy, we recommend giving Red Bali a try.

That said, we’ve also included other kratom strains with different effects and potencies, so feel free to choose the one that’s more suited to your personal situation.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.