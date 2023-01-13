2023’s Best Kratom for Euphoria and Anxiety - Most Euphoric Kratom Strains

Sue us if you may (please don’t), but nothing beats the pure bliss of feeling light-hearted, jolly, and energetic. Right?

More and more people are looking towards Kratom for this heavenly feeling. However, many end up making blind purchases and getting disillusioned.

But guess what?

We’re here to help you make the right ‘joyful choices’ with the Best Kratom for Euphoria.

This review of the best euphoric kratom strains and reliable kratom brands will help you consume kratom more effectively and safely.

Let’s jump in.

Best Kratom For Euphoria - First Look

1. Maeng Da Kratom - Best Kratom Euphoria Strain

Pros

Safe manufacturing process

Potent strain blend

19,200+ positive reviews

Reasonable prices

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Beginners should take it slow

Strain Overview

Maeng Da Kratom is like the yardstick of kratom strains.

This strain is built from a blend of some of the most powerful kratom strains to create a mighty kratom product.

Better still, Maeng Da Kratom is available in different varieties. These varieties are all popular for intense euphoric feelings but with additional rewards as well.

The varieties include;

Green Maeng Da Kratom - Can make you feel happier

- Can make you feel happier Red Maeng Da Kratom - Highly motivating

- Highly motivating White Maeng Da Kratom - Can make you feel upbeat

- Can make you feel upbeat Yellow Maeng Da Kratom - Mood enhancement

With these versions, it’s much easier to find a customized Maeng Da Kratom for yourself.

Also, Kats Botanicals packs Maeng Da Kratom in multiple sizes, so you can easily get one that aligns with your goals.

Again, all Maeng Da strains are available in capsule and powder form, depending on what you prefer.

Brand Overview

Kats Botanicals was born to deliver high-quality kratom products at good prices. This has helped them receive 19,200+ reviews from satisfied customers.

To add, the company has propped itself on impeccable transparency.

Their manufacturing process meets the Good Manufacturing Practice standards of the American Kratom Association. In other words, they’re AKA cGMP-certified.

Along with this, all their products are lab-tested for safety, hence you can get your wellness products with confidence.

Not to mention, Kats Botanicals grants you a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you feel like their kratom products aren’t up to par, you can simply get a refund.

2. Red Bali Kratom - Moderate Euphoric Properties for Beginners

Pros

Third-party lab tested

100% satisfaction guarantee

Versatile benefits

Beginner-friendly potency

Loyalty program (spend $10 get $1 back)

Cons

Kratom powder version is quite bitter

Strain Overview

Red Bali Kratom is one of the most popular Red Vein Kratom strains.

Additionally, this red kratom strain is believed to have more comprehensive benefits like

Better mood

Calmness

Possible chronic pain relief

Better sleep

This extensiveness makes Red Bali Kratom a top choice for anyone that wants the wholesome rewards of kratom.

Good to know: this strain has a sharp, bitter taste in powder form. If you’re a sweet tooth, you are better off with the capsule options.

Finally, Red Bali Kratom is considered to have moderate potency, which makes it a beginner-friendly option.

Brand Overview

Golden Monk partners with a couple of Indonesia’s most reputable kratom farms to ensure they get top-grade kratom extracts.

Like Kats Botanicals, all its kratom capsules and powders meet the high standards of the American Kratom Association.

What about testing?

Again, just like Kats Botanicals, this is a top brand that tests all its products for purity and safety in third-party labs.

Golden Monk also backs up their word by giving you a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not impressed.

Lastly, the company has an awesome loyalty program. For every $10 you spend, you get $1 in reward, and you can accumulate them for a bigger future discount.

3. Ultra Bali Kratom - Best Kratom for Euphoria and Anxiety

Pros

Wider testing

400+ customer reviews

Easily accessible lab reports

Vegan capsules

Free shipping at $50 or more

Cons

Maximum 175g size

Strain Overview

Well, you might not get to physically experience the relaxing island of Bali, however, its herb - Ultra Bali, might take you there.

Ultra Bali is famous for making you feel chill and gleeful, as a result giving you a positive outlook on everything.

Other possible benefits could also include anxiety and pain relief, and this comprehensiveness makes it a good value for money.

Furthermore, Red Vein Kratom capsules are vegan, therefore you can comfortably use them if you’re on a strict vegan diet.

Brand Overview

While most brands source their kratom from Southeast Asia, Kratom Spot takes a more vast approach by sourcing from all over the world. This enables them to give you more diversity in kratom products.

On top of this, the company rigorously tests its products.

They don’t just test for quality, they also assess for contaminants, heavy metals, and adulterants to give you pure strains. While at it, they show transparency by giving you public access to their in-depth lab reports.

Of course, as with other top online kratom vendors, you get a money-back assurance to protect your investment.

Lastly, if you get kratom worth just $50 or more, shipping is completely free.

4. Bali Kratom Capsules - Best Euphoric Kratom for Energy

Pros

Free shipping

Pioneering kratom brand

Fast delivery

Vegan capsules

Cons

Not beginner-friendly

Strain Overview

Been feeling a little lethargic lately?

Bali Kratom might have been built for you.

Backed by a good deal of research to help increase energy levels, Bali Kratom can give you the motivation to do the things you love.

This strain also has relaxation and mood-boosting benefits, which could help you feel a lot happier.

Only Bali Kratom is pretty strong, therefore it can be overwhelming for a beginner. Just make sure to stick to the recommended dosage in the product description for the best experience.

Brand Overview

Kraken Kratom is the first of its kind.

The company is said to be the American Association of Kratom’s first brand to get approved for Good Manufacturing Practices.

In addition, Kraken Kratom is a member of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), cementing itself as a best-practice brand.

The kratom vendor also gives you some nice perks. For a start, how does free shipping sound? Yes, you don’t have to pay a cent for regular shipping.

Secondly, if you buy kratom products worth $199, you are rewarded with free USPS priority shipping.

With USPS priority shipping, you’ll have your favorite strain in as fast as 2 days.

5. White Borneo Kratom - Best Kratom Strain for Euphoria and Inspiration

Pros

Robust purity testing

15% off + free shipping for first order

GMO-free

Cons

No pain-relief benefits

Strain Overview

Another strain from the island of Borneo, Indonesia, White Borneo Kratom is a wild-harvested kratom strain.

Don’t worry though, there’s nothing wild about the effects. In any case, it’s very friendly and can give you an energy boost and high spirits.

Generally, if you’re in a funk, this strain might push you to come out of it.

This said, unlike other strains, White Borneo doesn’t appear to have any chronic pain-soothing benefits. Still, if all you want is to feel good, then it’s a sport.

Equally important, these capsules are GMO-free and are kept as natural as possible.

Brand Overview

Top Extracts has a sharp eye for quality.

The company gets its kratom products in small batches, so they can accurately review quality.

Like other top brands, all their products are tested in accredited third-party labs.

In fact, Top Extracts’ purity testing is quite astounding as they test for pesticides, herbicides, mold, heavy metals, allergens, and more.

Suffice it to say as far as quality and safety go, the brand doesn’t take any chances.

Any deals?

Fortunately yes. As a first-time client, you can subscribe to their email and get 15% off and free shipping on your first order.

Even more, Top Extracts runs frequent weekly and daily deals of up to 30% off kratom powders and capsules.

6. Green Malay Kratom - Best Euphoric Kratom Strain for Long-Lasting Effects

Pros

Flexible capsule sizes

Enduring effects

Free shipping over $35

Cons

Few customer reviews

Returns only on unopened products

Strain Overview

Originating from good old Southeast Asia, Green Malay Kratom comes with a panel of rewards.

Most obviously, Green Malay Kratom will give you high spirits by easing your stress and helping with focus.

People also report getting:

Fuller sleep

Higher attention

Calmness

Best of all, Green Malay lasts long, it can stick around in your system for 8+ hours. With these long-lasting effects, you can get more out of your capsules than with many kratom strains.

It’s also thoughtful that JustKratom has Green Malay in a range of sizes. Depending on your needs, you can get anything from 30, 80, 150, 300, 500, and even 1,000 counts.

Brand Overview

Touting years of industry experience, JustKratom has become a staple kratom provider in the US.

All its products are USA-made, hence making sure they closely monitor everything to give you leading standards.

Just Kratom (FREE Shipping)

True - JustKratom doesn’t have that many deals, but their prices are some of the best in the kratom market.

Finally, for purchases worth just $35, you receive free shipping.

7. Red Borneo Kratom - Most Euphoric Kratom (Maximum Potency)

Pros

Premium quality kratom (100% organic)

Additive-free

Incredibly potent

25% off first order

Free shipping over $79

Cons

More expensive than most

Strain Overview

Originating from the Islands of Borneo in Southeast Asia, Red Borneo Kratom is made for those who want maximum potency.

How so?

Red Borneo Kratom is harvested when kratom leaves are at their most mature. At this point, the kratom is at peak content, and therefore you’re guaranteed a heavy punch from your kratom product.

In fact, within 30 minutes, you might feel more upbeat and mellow from the effects.

Brand Overview

OrganicKratomUSA doesn’t have ‘organic’ in its name for show. The company is greatly devoted to safe and more natural products.

The kratom company gets involved throughout every process, from kratom farming to harvesting, manufacturing, and also delivery.

And yes - all products are lab tested and proven to be additive-free and filler-free.

Like other top brands, the company gives you a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, therefore you can try out the Red Borneo Kratom stress-free.

What’s the catch?

Well, OrganicKratomUSA mainly deals with top-shelf products, so some products might be relatively pricier. Although some may say the prices are pretty low when you consider the quality.

Finally, as a new customer, you get 25% off your first order if you subscribe to their newsletter.

Best Kratom Strains For Euphoria - How We Made This List

The Range of Potential Benefits

While we picked strains rooted in their ability to give you euphoric rewards, we wanted to choose comprehensive strains as well.

The more benefits a strain has, the more value you get from your purchases.

All our strains have a panel of benefits. On top of making you feel happier, they can also help with sleep, stress, pain relief, low moods, and so much more.

Strain Popularity

Generally, we wanted to select the most popular euphoric kratom strains from the onset.

Strain popularity means they’re more accessible in online kratom stores, and you can read previous buyers’ reviews to see what you can expect.

As someone looking for kratom powder for well-being, you definitely don’t have to go above and beyond to find your favorite strains.

Additionally, we included red kratom, white vein kratom, and green vein kratom as each different type is supposed to have specific benefits.

Potency

Likewise, we were keen on picking some of the most potent kratom strains available.

Powerful strains give you much faster and long-lasting benefits. Still, we included a few white and red kratom strains that have beginner-friendly potency.

Strain Safety and Quality

You always want to know that you’re getting the finest quality when opting for natural remedies.

Subsequently, we only went for euphoric strains from certified kratom brands.

Most importantly, we selected kratom from brands approved by the American Kratom Association’s Good Manufacturing Practices.

Similarly, we only chose euphoric strains that had been tested for quality and purity.

Presence of a Satisfaction Guarantee

Leading kratom brands don’t just proclaim top-notch products, they give you reasonable assurance as well.

As a result, we were only looking for companies that give clients satisfaction guarantees. If unfortunately, you’re unhappy with your products, the brands we chose will reimburse you.

#1 Kratom for Euphoria

Dosage Guide - How Much Kratom Should You Take for Euphoria?

Kratom may take effect differently depending on your age, weight, gender, and prior experience, to mention a few.

That out of the way, below are a couple of ways different kratom dosages may take effect.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

Beginner

If you’re taking kratom for the first time, the rule of thumb is to start with the lowest dose and work your way up.

You want to first see how you respond to the lowest dose before seeking high doses.

Usually, you need to start with less than 2 grams of kratom a day at first for manageable effects.

If your brand has a tailored dosage guide for beginners, use it.

Moderate

Moderate kratom users tend to take anything from 2 to 5 grams of kratom powder a day.

Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that kratom strains have different potencies. Therefore, when trying out a particular euphoric kratom strain start from 2g a day to find your sweet spot.

Strong

People who’ve been consuming kratom for a while can work with anything from about 5g to 10g a day since they have a higher tolerance.

Very Strong

Very strong kratom dosage for euphoria can be between 5 to 15g a day. At this dosage, you’ll get intense euphoria, but kratom can also have heavy sedative properties.

Best Kratom for Euphoria - FAQ

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a natural herb that comes from the Mitragyna speciosa plant originating in Southeast Asia.

Kratom leaves contain active compounds called alkaloids that interact with opioid receptors. This interaction with opioid receptors is why kratom is said to have multiple health benefits.

Is Kratom Safe?

Yes, kratom is considered safe as it is a natural herb. But, to make sure you are getting the safest kratom, you need to buy good quality kratom online from reputable brands only.

This is because reputable brands usually test their products for purity and quality.

Trustworthy kratom companies include Kats Botanicals (19,200+ reviews) and Golden Monk (spend $10 get $1 back with the loyalty program).

What Is Kratom Used For?

Kratom is mostly used as a stimulant. This herb can make you feel more energetic and positive about things.

Kratom is also widely used in powder or capsule form to soothe pain since it is said to have strong analgesic properties.

Some other benefits kratom might give are:

A feeling of happiness

Stress relief

Anxiety relief

Relaxation

Focus

Improved sleep

How Does Kratom Work For Euphoria?

Kratom works for euphoria mainly by boosting your mood.

This natural herb won’t directly make you happier, however, it can improve parts of your life that’ll make you happier.

For example:

If you’re feeling down in the dumps, kratom can make you feel more upbeat and social.

If you have some muscle pain, kratom can help with pain relief and make you more comfortable.

You get it?

Does Kratom Help With Mood?

Yes, kratom helps with mood, according to user reviews.

Kratom is considered a stimulant. Like other stimulants, kratom can raise your mood and make you feel more energized.

Even more, kratom is said to be used a lot by people who have anxiety to calm their nerves.

How To Get the Most Euphoria Out of Kratom?

Kratom is said to give the most euphoric effects when consumed in low to moderate doses. At such dosages, kratom acts as a stimulant, pumping you with positivity and glee.

At high doses, kratom can be heavily sedating. For beginner kratom users, high dosages can present adverse effects, e.g., Vomiting, dry mouth, itching, etc. therefore you have to be careful.

What Kratom Strain Is Best for Euphoria?

The best kratom for euphoria is Maeng Da Kratom.

Maeng Da Kratom comes from a blend of powerful strains, all acting together to deliver a potent euphoric effect.

In less than 30 minutes of taking this strain, you’ll start feeling better and happier. Also, because of its potency, Maeng Da’s effects can last for hours.

Conclusion - Best Kratom for Euphoria and Mood

Here we are at the tail end, and we couldn’t be prouder that you’re pursuing better well-being.

As wellness and kratom enthusiasts ourselves, we believe everyone deserves to feel and be at their best.

With the above-mentioned best kratom for euphoria, you should be able to feel better soon.

All the strains we’ve given are high quality and have helped a plethora of users achieve their desired results.

In general, Maeng Da Kratom stands as the best euphoric strain. Being a mix of a few kratom strains allows it to be more effective, and it comes in 4 kratom strains for tailored benefits.

(It also helps that the company that sells it has 19,200+ reviews, a good guarantee of quality)

Alternatively, Red Bali Kratom is very satisfying for beginners, and Golden Monk has some of the lowest prices out there.

All said and done, don’t be too excited if you’re a beginner. Don’t go and buy kratom in bulk without researching first. Start small and work your way up.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.