(2023) Best Kratom for Pain Relief - Top-Rated Strains for Aches & Pains

It’s estimated that over 20.4% of adults in the US have chronic pain [1]. That’s around 50 million people.

While many rely on pain medications, some would try to find a way to naturally manage their pain. This is where kratom comes in.

If you’ve only heard of kratom recently, you might not know that it comes from a tree called Mitragyna speciosa.

Some drink it as tea while others take it in capsules (ideal if you don’t like the bitter taste), but there are also other options like liquids (if capsules are hard to swallow).

In this article, we’ll talk specifically about the best kratom for pain and where to get it. We’ll mention top brands with 19,000+ reviews, strict lab testing, bulk prices from $8.99/100g, satisfaction guarantees, and more.

For beginners, we’ll also answer a few popular questions at the end.

What Is the Best Kratom for Pain? First Look

Kratom is a natural supplement used for various reasons, including pain management. In the US, it’s estimated that around 10 to 16 million people take kratom, even if it’s not yet recognized as a dietary supplement in the country.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, it’s a common product purchased by the locals in capsule, powder, and extract forms.

In 2019, Frontiers surveyed over 500 kratom users [2], and they found that 90% of them believed that kratom is very effective in treating their pain and other medical conditions.

In a Hurry? Here’s the Winner:

Green Maeng Da from Kats Botanicals is a must-try.

Not just because it’s the most popular strain with 1,000+ reviews but also because it’s beginner-friendly. In addition, this green kratom is easier to digest than most Kratom strains.

This Green Maeng Da powder also contains 20% white vein kratom to increase potential effects, including a boost in mood.

Worried about your safety? Well, this kratom powder is lab tested for purity and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Best Kratom for Pain Relief − Detailed Reviews

1. Green Maeng Da (Kats Botanicals) - Best Kratom for Pain and Energy

As mentioned above, Maeng Da is the most popular kratom strain in the market, and it’s recommended for beginners. With its low alkaline content, the strain is easier to digest.

It comes from countries like Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The green variety mainly comes from Thailand, and it’s usually taken as green tea with a mildly bitter taste. Most Green Maeng Da kratom powder and capsules you’ll find online, like the ones from Kats Botanicals, are usually mixed with a bit of white strain to increase potential effects.

Potential Benefits:

Pain Relief

Customers that take Green Maeng Da say that taking it helps them relieve pain and feel relaxed with the right dosage.

This strain has sedative effects, but users say they don’t feel sleepy or tired when using it. Instead, they feel more energized and calm.

Improved Cognition

Since this strain also has alkaloids that can interact with delta opioid receptors to improve focus, many people take it to improve their cognitive skills.

That’s why it’s also popular with farmers in Thailand who want to improve their cognitive skills and relieve pain from their daily work activities.

Increase in Energy

Users report an energy boost lasting up to 6 hours after taking green Maeng Da.

They also say that they don’t experience energy peaks or abrupt crashes, so it could be a good substitute for caffeine.

About Kats Botanicals

You can get Green Maeng Da products on Kats Botanicals, an AKA cGMP-certified vendor (American Kratom Association’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices) that’s been around since 2016.

In other words, they adhere to the highest manufacturing standards to make sure they sell high-quality kratom products.

Additionally, all their products are lab-tested for pathogens and heavy metals.

But what about Green Maeng Da, specifically?

Well, the shop offers green vein kratom in two forms: powder and capsules.

If you’re not sure which one to pick, know that kratom powder generally acts quicker and can be used to make tea. On the other hand, capsules are easily swallowed if you can’t stand the bitter kratom taste.

Want to try other kratom strains?

Well, the brand also sells Red and White Maeng Da, Wild Red Bali, Green Malay, Yellow Sunda, and more. These strains all have different potential effects, and when it comes to pain relief, results typically vary from person to person.

Kats Botanicals can ship your orders on the same day if you order before 2 PM EST, and it’s also one of the few websites that provide a 100% satisfaction guarantee, even on opened products.

Finally, the site is easy to navigate and mobile-friendly. We like that it has an Accessibility Menu to make it easier for people with eyesight problems to read the contents.

Pros

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping for orders over $100

19,200+ brand reviews

AKA CGMP-certified vendor

Many popular strains

Cons

Doesn’t ship to illegal states or countries

2. Red Bali (Golden Monk) - Best Red Kratom for Pain

If you prefer red vein kratom strains, you might as well go for Red Bali Kratom – the most popular red strain in the kratom market.

Because the strain is productive and produces a high yield, it’s cheaper than other strains, with prices starting from $8.99/100g when you buy in bulk.

This red vein kratom also has a lighter effect compared to other strains. So, it’s not recommended for intense pain. Instead, many prefer this strain to feel calm and relaxed.

This strain originates from Bali, Indonesia. However, today, it’s also cultivated in other parts of Indonesia and in Malaysia.

Note: Red Bali has a strong taste (due to high quantities of kratom alkaloids). While kratom tea lovers may enjoy it, this could be a bit too much for others. Therefore, you might want to go for kratom capsules instead of powder if you don’t like the kratom taste.

Potential Benefits:

Pain Relief

While this red vein kratom is not recommended for intense pain, many people use it to deal with chronic pain. They say that its effects kick in instantly, to the point that many of them no longer rely on pain medication.

Weight Management

Red Bali has an energy boost effect that can help people not feel hungry for a long time, even when working. Hence, many people trying to lose weight use it as an appetite suppressant.

However, some people say that this red vein kratom strain does the opposite for them, and they have increased appetite instead. So, the effects may vary from one person to another.

Anti Depressant

Its potential relaxing properties make this strain ideal as a mood booster or stabilizer. It also has high alkaloid content, which some users say makes them feel mellow or even euphoric, depending on the dosage.

About Golden Monk

On Golden Monk, you can buy Red Bali Kratom in powder form or clear capsules. As mentioned above, we recommend capsules for people who don’t like the kratom taste.

Note that the Red Bali capsules on this site are pure kratom strains and not mixed with other herbal supplements or products.

Like Kats Botanicals, Golden Monk is a reliable company founded in 2016, originally based in Canada. Eventually, it moved to Las Vegas and now only sells Kratom products like Red Maeng Da Kratom and Red Borneo Kratom.

If you want to buy kratom in bulk, this site has the best prices we’ve seen, as low as $89.99 per kilogram (instead of $140+ on most other sites). Additionally, they provide free shipping on orders over $49.99.

Golden Monk is also an AKA cGMP-certified kratom vendor, and you can check its latest Compliance Audit on the site.

Pros

Cheap bulk prices from $89.99/kg

AKA-cGMP qualified vendor

Conducts 6 lab tests per ton

Free USPS Priority shipping on $49.99+ orders

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Can only filter based on strain color

3. White Maeng Da (Super Speciosa) - Premium Kratom Capsules for Pain Relief

Another popular Maeng Da kratom in the market is the white vein strain.

This is something you might want to get if you’re looking for something more intense compared to the green vein kratom.

You might be wondering, is there such a thing as white kratom leaves?

Well, no. Even if kratom can have almost-magical powers, this is still the real world.

White kratom strains come from green leaves, but they’re picked at the earlier stages of maturity.

Anyway, if you’re looking for something that you can mix with your daily juice or other drinks, then this is a good option as it doesn’t taste as bitter as other strains.

Usually, vendors and customers would mix a bit of white Maeng Da with green strains to balance out the effects of both. Aside from pain management, many use White Maeng Da to improve their mood and focus.

Potential Health Benefits:

Pain Relief

According to many customers, White Maeng Da can have a strong effect which makes it interesting for people suffering from migraines, back pain, joint pain, and chronic pain.

Some customers say it's best to take a higher dosage to feel the pain-relieving effects immediately.

Stress Relief

People suffering from anxiety and depression, with stress playing a key role, say that White Maeng Da has helped them a lot.

This strain works by reacting with delta, kappa, and mu-opioid receptors that could help produce happy hormones. You’ll likely feel more relaxed and calm when taking this.

Energy Boost

Most vendors and customers mix this strain with Green Maeng Da to also experience an energy boost. So, even if they feel relaxed, they still have enough energy to go to work or be productive throughout the day.

About Super Speciosa

Super Speciosa went online in 2016 and was founded by long-time best friends who left their corporate jobs. These two ensure that their kratom products are premium without a premium price point.

True enough, it’s one of the vendors with plenty of discounts and promos to offer. In fact, they have a sweet rewards program that lets you earn 5 points for every dollar you spend.

You can purchase White Maeng Da kratom capsules, kratom powder, and even kratom tea bags.

Aside from White Maeng Da, other strains are available here, including Green Maeng Da, Green Malay, White Thai, and Red Borneo Kratom.

Super Speciosa also has a Signature Reserve Strain, which is made of kratom with a naturally high mitragynine content of at least 1.4%. So if you feel like White Maeng Da’s pain-relieving properties aren’t strong enough, then this is what you should go for.

You can get free shipping (no minimum order value) by signing up for the newsletter, as well as same-day shipping if you order before 2 pm EST.

Pros:

5 points for every $1 spent

Tea bags available

Frequent 10-20% discounts

AKA cGMP-certified vendor

Same-day shipping

Cons:

Strict return policy

4. Red Maeng Da (Kratom Spot) - Strongest Kratom for Pain Relief

Another Maeng Da strain that many kratom users like to use for managing pain is the red vein kratom. This originates from Thailand and is one of the strongest kratom strains.

That said, this is only something you should go for if you have experienced green and white strains. However, if you feel like you need potent effects right away, then this can also be a great choice.

Aside from pain management, this is also a popular option for people experiencing withdrawal symptoms from drug use. With this, people claim that withdrawal is much more manageable, and they feel more relaxed.

Overall, think of this as the strongest Maeng Da Strain.

If you want to start mildly, go for green Maeng Da first, then move on to the white strain. If both strains aren’t enough, go for Red Maeng Da for strong pain.

With its strong effect also comes a strong taste. Some customers describe it as odd-tasting, so if you’re bothered about that, the best you can do is to take this in capsule form.

Potential Health Benefits:

Chronic Pain Relief

Customers with mild to severe pain report that Red Maeng Da gives them quick relief. This can be great for people suffering from injuries, chronic back pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, and arthritis.

Many prefer to use this when managing pain because of its long-lasting effects. They also consider it better than other possibly harmful and addictive pain medications and prescription painkillers.

Anxiety Relief

Many users say that Red Maeng Da makes them feel euphoric, which is why they feel less stressed and anxious. So if the pain has also left you feeling depressed, this could be a good addition to the things you do when managing pain.

Sedation

With its analgesic and euphoric properties, Red Maeng Da makes an excellent sedative without the tired feeling. Instead, customers feel more energized and in a good mood after taking this.

About Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot sells premium-grade Red Maeng Da products with no additives or fillers. This company is based in Orange County, California, but they get their kratom products throughout Southeast Asia.

All kratom products on this site are available as kratom capsules or powder. You can also find drink mixes here, including Maeng Da Liquid extra shot, which is a must-try if you want to take your pain kratom differently.

If you want to purchase Red Maeng Da capsules, they come in convenient sizes. You can buy them in bottles of 25, 50, 100, and 250 capsules. Each clear capsule contains 0.7g, which is good enough for one kratom dosage that could last you hours.

If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, this premium kratom vendor offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also get free shipping if you spend over $50.

Pros:

Free shipping on $50+ orders

Thorough lab testing

All-natural kratom strains

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Strict refund policy

5. Red Dragon (Kraken Kratom) - Best Strain of Kratom for Pain and Anxiety

Red Dragon is also from Thailand and naturally grows in the rainforests. It’s a popular strain used by natives for alleviating pain and anxiety. Some also take this to improve their mood and boost their energy levels.

There are claims that Red Dragon Kratom has an antioxidant effect, but there is still a lack of scientific studies to back this. Mostly, customers use this because of its present alkaloids. Generally, red kratom of any origin has high alkaloids that can attach to pain receptors for powerful effects.

Red Dragon Kratom is mainly known as a strain that can help users feel more serene and calm. Customers also say that it’s effective for physical pain with a high kratom dosage.

However, a high dosage can cause drowsiness, so we’d recommend sticking to lower doses unless you plan to stay in bed all day. With lower doses, people report feeling energetic and focused.

Potential Benefits:

Managing Pain

According to many users, this strain works well for pain with a high dosage of at least 3 grams. This means it may be smarter to purchase pain kratom powder instead of having to swallow 4 capsules at once.

Energy Boost

If you don’t want to feel drowsy, only take up to 1 g at a time. This can make you feel euphoric but not to the point that you can’t come to work.

Improved Focus

Some users also say that this strain is good for stimulating the mind. It can make them physically and mentally alert, so it might even be a good idea to take this before going to work. That’s as long as you don’t take a high dosage.

About Kraken Kratom

Release the Kraken – or in this case, the kratom.

Kraken Kratom has been in business since 2014, which makes it one of the leaders in the kratom industry. It’s a family-owned company that’s based in Portland, Oregon.

This company was the first to receive accreditation from the American Kratom Association. Aside from that, they also test their kratom products for heavy metals and microbial safety. You can also request a certificate of authenticity when you purchase on the site.

This is a great choice if you’re interested in trying kratom in different ways because they sell them in tea bags, gummies, chewable, and soft gel capsules. You can also buy kratom in liquid extract, which is ideal for cooking or for people who can’t bear taking capsules.

Other kratom products like Red Borneo Kratom, Malaysian, and Bali kratom are available here as well.

Unfortunately, Kraken Kratom doesn’t ship outside the US, but they do have a 30-day return policy. They also have a live chat in case you need answers fast.

Pros:

Accepts Cash on Delivery

30-day return policy

Pay with Bitcoin

First AKA-certified vendor

Cons:

Doesn’t ship outside the US

How We Chose the Best Kratom for Pain

Quality of Kratom Strains

We went for shops that offer not only the best kratom for pain management but the ones that are lab-tested. Only vendors accredited by the American Kratom Association are guaranteed to have high-quality kratom products, and yes, all our top picks are qualified vendors.

Brand Reputation

Reputation is based on how many customers they’ve served and how long they’ve been in the industry. Most of our top picks have been online since 2016.

Kraken Kratom, on the other hand, has been around since 2014. With years of experience in the industry, these shops know the best places to source high-quality pure kratom from.

Customer Reviews

We also looked at what actual customers have to say about their purchases. This is how we know what possible effects certain kratom strains have and, of course, what their experience is when purchasing with these vendors.

Shipping Process

When shopping online, we can’t really expect to get the products instantly. That said, you can still get same-day shipping, which most of our vendors offer.

Additionally, our top picks offer free shipping over a certain order value.

Return and/or Refund Policies

What happens if your package doesn’t reach you or you receive damaged goods?

Well, our top picks have a delivery guarantee in case this happens.

But that’s not all. Some even offer you a satisfaction guarantee in case you try a few kratom products and don’t like them.

What Is the Best Kratom for Pain? - FAQ

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a herbal product from the kratom plant called Mitragyna speciosa which is a tropical evergreen tree found in Southeast Asia.

It’s closely related to plants that produce coffee and has stimulant-like effects. Many use kratom leaf for pain management and energy.

What Kratom Is Best for Pain?

The best kind of kratom for pain is Maeng Da. This strain comes in different vein colors – green, white, and red.

Different vein colors have different effects, but we generally recommend the green vein (available on Kats Botanicals) for beginners.

Is Kratom Good for Pain?

Yes, kratom can be good for pain, according to many users who experience regular migraines and chronic pain. With the right dosage, some report that they feel relief almost instantly.

Is Kratom a Natural Alternative to Painkillers?

Yes, kratom is a natural alternative to painkillers for many people because it affects opioid receptors. However, the use of kratom still needs scientific research to back this claim.

For now, you can only rely on what other users have to say and try it for yourself.

What Are the Potential Benefits of Kratom?

The potential benefits of kratom are pain relief, energy boost, improved mood, and improved pain tolerance, according to many buyers.

Another claim is that it’s an effective treatment for opioid withdrawal because it affects opioid receptors. However, more studies are needed to verify whether it should be categorized under opiate medications. Science says that kratom use is still poorly understood.

How Much Kratom Should I Take for Pain Relief?

You should take 1-6 g of kratom to relieve pain, depending on experience and pain tolerance. If you’re a beginner, we recommend starting with a low dosage, as you can easily increase it after an hour if you don’t feel any effects.

What Are the Potential Side Effects of Kratom?

The potential side effects of kratom include dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, weight loss, and nausea.

To minimize the risks of experiencing any side effects, we recommend starting with a low dosage of 0.5-1 g of kratom.

Best Kratom for Pain and Energy - Conclusion

Some natural remedies seem too good to be true, but Kratom can be a great solution for pain. While there is still a lack of studies to prove its effects, many can attest that it’s a product worth trying out.

As mentioned before, we particularly like Kats Botanicals for its thorough lab tests, AKA certification, and high-quality strains. The fact they’ve received 19,200+ positive reviews also shows how popular they are.

That said, if you’re looking to buy in bulk, Golden Monk would be a good choice. They are also AKA-certified and provide lab-tested products at the cheapest bulk prices we’ve seen.

Final recommendation: before you make your first kratom purchase, make sure you do your research and understand the importance of proper dosage. Obviously, start low at first and build your way up from there if necessary.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

