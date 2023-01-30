Kratom Pills for Potent Effects (Facts, Risks, & Benefits - 2023 Guide & Review)

Are you looking to get the best kratom pills?

Well, that’s why we’re here.

In this article, we’ll tell you all about the most popular kratom pills with 19,000+ reviews, satisfaction guarantees, and free shipping deals.

More importantly, we’ll recommend specific kratom strains that have potent (and varied) effects.

And yes, we’ll also talk about discounts and other ways to save money.

Let’s get started.

Kratom Pills for Sale - First Look

Kratom Pills Guide - How to Take Kratom Safely [!!]

Know the DIFFERENT types of Kratom

Several strains of kratom are available as dietary supplements at the moment, and they each have their own unique effects.

Red vein kratom : this strain is the most well-known for its energizing effects.

: this strain is the most well-known for its energizing effects. White vein kratom : the white varieties of kratom are the ones most often touted for their purported ability to elevate mood, sharpen mental clarity , and provide steady, sustained energy.

: the white varieties of kratom are the ones most often touted for their purported ability to elevate mood, sharpen , and provide steady, sustained energy. Green vein kratom : typically, a green vein kratom strain has a more sedative effect and is often used before bed rather than throughout the day.

: typically, a green vein kratom strain has a more sedative effect and is often used before bed rather than throughout the day. Yellow vein kratom : despite its relative scarcity, yellow kratom is said to have powerful mood-enhancing effects.

: despite its relative scarcity, yellow kratom is said to have powerful effects. Blends: Many businesses combine strains to create new ones with desirable properties.

Only buy from REPUTABLE kratom vendors

This is crucial since kratom supplements sold by kratom brands may be tainted with harmful substances or obtained via unscrupulous means in other countries. This is why we recommend you buy kratom online from reliable brands like Kats Botanicals and Golden Monk.

Always CHECK the lab reports

All of the Southeast Asian raw material shipments from reputable suppliers on our list undergo extensive contamination panels. To see whether the products have recently been tested for pollutants, visit the official website. If a kratom vendor refuses to send you the lab reports, run away.

Follow the DOSAGE instructions

There are a variety of recommended doses for kratom supplements available online and on the product's packaging. It's a good reference point to utilize when figuring out how much to take.

Know the potential BENEFITS of kratom

For hundreds of years, individuals from Southeast Asia have been utilizing kratom items to help cure various diseases. At present, people around the world are consuming this plant-based remedy in the form of kratom powder, capsules, and teas. The following are the potential benefits of kratom, based on its traditional use and current implementation as a dietary supplement:

Relaxation

Potentially useful for opiate detox

Energizes in a healthy way

Potentially useful for reducing anxiety

Anti-diarrhea

Used to alleviate coughs

May help with inflammation and soreness

Be aware of possible SIDE EFFECTS and withdrawal symptoms

As indicated by scientific research on kratom intake, the most reported side effects are queasiness, vomiting, obstruction, and headaches.

In a published survey of 8,049 regular kratom users [1], only a little more than 1% had physical or mental events serious enough to necessitate treatment by a doctor.

Several of the negative reactions reported with kratom products have been associated with salmonella contamination rather than the kratom plant itself. Thus, it is necessary to acquire your kratom from a dependable provider who routinely tests for contaminants.

When it comes to withdrawal symptoms from no longer taking kratom, common reactions seem to be depressed mood, anxiety, restlessness, irritability.

Best Kratom Pills - 2023 Reviews

1. Kats Botanicals White Elephant - Best Kratom Pills

Free shipping over $100

Good prices from $25

Stimulating effects

Organic kratom

Loyalty program (spend $100 get $10)

AKA-certified brand

Kats Botanicals is a highly reputable provider of organic kratom products in the United States, with more than 19,000 positive reviews from satisfied customers.

Just as importantly, they are approved by the American Kratom Association - which means their kratom products meet the highest quality standards.

Speaking about quality…

The Tennessee-based company makes sure all of its products are tested in independent laboratories. In those labs, they check not only purity but also pathogens, heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.

And yes – you can check the lab reports directly on the website. You know what they say, trust but verify.

Now, when it comes to premium kratom capsules (pills), the brand actually offers more than 10 different strains.

Which one do we recommend?

White Elephant kratom. This kratom strain comes from small farms in Jongkong, Indonesia, and is produced organically with respect to traditional practices. More importantly, White Elephant pills are well-known for their long-lasting effects, which can stimulate you without any nervousness or energy crash.

In fact, the White Elephant strain is thought to be more powerful than all other white types, which means you won’t need to consume as much to have the desired effect.

(Good for your wallet)

Fun fact: This strain is called “White Elephant” because the leaves it comes from are unusually large and have the appearance of huge elephant ears.

Customer Reviews

White Elephant pills have been widely discussed as a remedy for hangovers and sleeplessness in the morning.

Customers have reported that they do not experience the jitteriness or mild anxiety that they do after consuming caffeinated coffee or energy drinks.

Furthermore, the White Elephant mixture is quite strong, so a little goes a long way. Verified users report needing no more than 2–4 pills to have all-day energy and concentration. And as bedtime comes around, folks drift off peacefully.

Final Thoughts

Kats Botanicals is a reliable company that offers a wide variety of strains to consumers. All pills and powders come in a range of strengths to accommodate a wide variety of users.

Additionally, the brand has an interesting reward program that lets you get $10 worth of points for every $100 spent. You also get free shipping over $100.

2. Golden Monk Red Bali - Moderately Potent Kratom Pills

6 lab tests per ton

30-40% cheaper than most

Potent but not overwhelming

Organic kratom

Free shipping over $49.99

Like Kats Botanicals, Golden Monk is a reliable kratom brand that’s certified by the American Kratom Association.

More importantly, they take quality seriously by conducting 6 lab tests per ton of kratom powder.

Are you on a budget?

If so, you’ll like that Golden Monk’s pills are 30-40% cheaper than the competition. Specifically, you can get 250 kratom capsules (pills) for $44.99.

As for our personal recommendation…

Red Bali Kratom gets our vote for its potent yet not overwhelming effects. Indeed, as you may know, red kratom strains are the most powerful of the bunch, but Red Bali is still quite balanced for beginners and sensitive people.

Of course, this kratom strain is sourced organically from small farms in Indonesia, which helps guarantee quality and purity.

Fun fact: Red Bali doesn’t actually come from Bali. It’s a blend of Sumatra and Borneo kratom, two popular strains in their own right.

Customer Reviews

Kratom users say that Red Bali helps them relax after a long day, even in small quantities of just 2 pills.

Due to the relaxation it provides, many people use Red Bali pills before going to bed – especially when they’re feeling anxious.

Interestingly, this strain can also give tons of energy to people, which explains why some users take it in the morning to boost their productivity.

Final Thoughts

Like Kats, Golden Monk has a good loyalty program that lets you earn $1 for each $10 spent.

Even better, they offer free shipping over $49.99, which is quite an easy threshold to reach.

3. Super Speciosa Red Maeng Da - Potent Kratom Pills for Relaxation

Good prices from $16

AKA-qualified vendor

Potent strain for relaxation

May help get better sleep

QR codes for transparency

Want a recommendation? Try Red Maeng Da kratom. These kratom powder pills have high levels of alkaloids which make them particularly potent.

Super Speciosa is renowned for its attention to detail in regard to the sourcing and testing of its products.

Among other things, this means they’re (obviously) AKA-certified and have their products tested in third-party labs.

But they take it a step further.

Indeed, Super Speciosa puts a QR code on each product they sell so that you can check the lab reports directly. Talk about transparency.

To provide the highest quality kratom, they work with small farmers located on the island of Borneo. In case you don’t know, this is one of the most well-known places in the world for natural, high-quality kratom.

In fact, this is one of the reasons why the kratom capsules (pills) have received 100+ positive reviews on the website.

Customer Reviews

Users claim to experience a calm that is ideal for winding down after a hectic day.

The majority of consumers report taking these pills in the late afternoon or evening when they are ready to wind down and unwind.

Final Thoughts

Super Speciosa stands out for offering strictly-tested kratom products.

When it comes to discounts, the company is also quite generous as you can get 20% OFF your first order by registering.

4. Kingdom Kratom Calm Red - Unique Blend for Better Sleep

Frequent discounts

Excellent for rest and sleep

Blend of several red kratom strains

60- and 120-count packages available

Reward system for frequent users

If you want to find the best kratom capsules that will help you to unwind and get a good night's rest, Kingdom Kratom is the place to go.

Which strain do we recommend for relaxation?

The Calm Red blend. This special blend of red kratom varieties is designed to help you relax and get a good night's sleep.

Michael Auerbach introduced Kingdom Kratom in 2017 in order to provide this natural supplement to those who require it.

Ever since then, it has become widely popular, with many people in the US feeling better because of their herbal supplements. Currently, Kingdom Kratom is one of the most rapidly growing kratom firms on the planet.

Lots of individuals buy kratom to gain energy and manage their pain, yet the red strains of kratom have a tranquilizing effect that assists many in relaxing and getting a proper night's sleep.

Each capsule contains a fine powder made from kratom leaves harvested only from fully grown plants. It's better for the environment, and it's more effective, too.

Of course, Kingdom Kratom has a third-party lab check for impurities in the kratom after it is harvested in Southeast Asia and before it is sent to customers.

Customer Reviews

We figured that anybody who tried the Red Blend from Kingdom Kratom would rave about how relaxing it was.

Positive feedback abounds in the reviews of these kratom capsules (pills), with many users describing feelings of satiety and calmness after taking them.

The evaluations' other prominent themes—improved mood and pain relief—were surprising, though. These kratom pills seem to provide more than one advantage to helping folks wind down and feel great.

Final Thoughts

Kingdom Kratom often has deals going on. At the moment, they’re offering 25% OFF all orders — but please note these deals change every month.

5. Kraken Kratom - Many Great Kratom Pills for Sale

First AKA-certified brand

Many kratom pills to try

Free shipping on all orders

Good for relaxation, focus, and energy

Continuing on with our list of the top kratom vendors online, here’s a name you should know – Kraken Kratom.

Why should you know them?

Because it was the first brand to be AKA-certified, which makes it the most well-established in the kratom industry.

Which strain do we recommend?

Well, in this case, there are many kratom pills we like on Kraken Kratom. Namely Maeng Da, Kraken Platinum, and Kraken Gold (unique blends).

These high-quality kratom pills all have different effects, but they’re all very good in their own way.

Customer Reviews

People say that Kraken Kratom’s products are more powerful than any others they’ve tried. So, it looks like their reputation for quality might be justified.

Additionally, kratom users say that they seldom get side effects, which is definitely nice if it’s true.

Final Thoughts

Kraken Kratom offers free shipping on all orders (no minimum purchase value).

Like other top kratom brands, they also have a good loyalty program that’s worth checking out.

6. Kratom Spot White Borneo - Vegan Kratom Pills for Motivation

Free shipping over $50

Frequent deals by email

by email Great strain for motivation

Helps to be happy at work

Not only does Kratom Spot have a variety of items, including kratom powder and pills for convenient dosing, but they also stock a number of distinct colors of kratom, including red, green, and white.

(As you know, different strain colors have different effects − so it’s always important to have choices).

Besides selling kratom capsules, the brand also offers kratom leaves, kratom extract, kratom tea, and kratom powder.

Anyway, as to the kratom capsules (pills) we recommend…

Try the White Borneo kratom. With over 150 reviews, this kratom strain is known for helping you be motivated and full of energy.

Interestingly, these best kratom capsules are also vegan (no gelatin), and the kratom powder comes from small family farms in Southeast Asia.

Customer Reviews

Unsurprisingly, reviewers are happy to have access to vegan kratom capsules, which is quite hard to find.

Additionally, they say that White Borneo helps them be productive. More importantly, it helps them work happily instead of feeling stressed, which is a very nice feeling.

Final Thoughts

Kratom Spot offers free shipping on all orders over $50.

Additionally, they also send frequent deals to their newsletter subscribers.

7. Just Kratom White Maeng Da - Cheap Kratom Pills for Energy

Great for energy and focus

Cheap kratom products

Many sizes (from 30 to 1,000)

Free shipping on $35+ orders

Just Kratom is a well-known brand in the Kratom industry.

They allow you to buy Kratom capsules and Kratom powders, which they sell in packages of 1 kg and 500 g. If you spend more than $35, you receive free shipping, and if you're not satisfied, you can return the product within two weeks with no restocking fee.

This is an authentic brand whose high-quality kratom products are produced in the United States, so you know they’re legit.

If you're not happy with your purchase of Just Kratom, the seller will refund your money.

What is the best kratom strain?

White Maeng Da kratom. Like White Borneo, this white vein kratom is known for giving energy and a productivity boost.

Additionally, it can help you relieve stress during the day. This not only makes you productive (less time spent thinking about negative things) but also happier.

Customer Reviews

Individuals who use Just Kratom's White Maeng Da are ecstatic with the results. People assert that it has the capacity to improve their mood.

Many say that it can help people to experience a sense of joy in the present moment. From all reports, these are considered the top-of-the-line kratom capsules for steady energy and concentration, without the feeling of being on edge and without the letdown that often accompanies other options.

Final Thoughts

Just Kratom doesn’t offer much in the way of discounts, but that’s because they already have some of the lowest pricesout there.

Case in point, you can get 1,000 kratom capsules (pills) for just $80.

8. Top Extracts Revive Blend - Both Energizing and Relaxing

Get energized and relaxed

Blend of green and yellow kratom

Helps improve the mood

15% OFF your first order

Top Extracts is a noteworthy place to buy kratom and CBD, with a primary focus on testing and sustainable sourcing.

Established in 2014 and based in Chicago, they are more experienced than many other kratom vendors in the United States.

Their kratom capsules are made with high-quality kratom sourced from Bali, Indonesia, with absolutely no fillers.

Moreover, they have all kinds of kratom, including special mixtures of individual strains that are designed to address different wellness needs.

The Revive Blend is a combination of green and yellow kratom. The former is renowned for its energizing effects, while the latter is said to assist with concentration and keeping a good mood. This blend, appropriately named, offers a particularly pleasant experience.

Customer Reviews

At the time of writing, the Revive Blend received a perfect score of 5 stars from existing clients.

Customers report feeling both energized and relaxed after using it. Overall, it seems that Top Extracts Revive Blend gives you a nice, relaxing sensation that works well any time of day or night.

Final Thoughts

Top Extracts offers 15% OFF and free shipping when you buy kratom for the first time.

Kratom Pills Review − How We Chose the Best Brands

We created a way to evaluate all the vendors based on several requirements, and only those that met these criteria were included in the list. These factors ranged from being easily accessible to being relatively inexpensive, effective, and safe.

See all the factors we considered below:

Safety and Side Effects

Since Kratom is a sensitive drug that can also cause withdrawal symptoms, it's very crucial for a kratom vendor to offer secure formulations and to be straightforward about the potential risks.

That's why we paid special attention to third-party testing. All the online kratom vendors outlined above asserted that they have gone through a range of tests and are considered safe to take.

We also sought out an endorsement from the American Kratom Association (AKA), which is dedicated to guaranteeing people's risk-free Kratom utilization.

Organic Kratom Kats Botanicals

Reputation and Customer Reviews

When you buy Kratom online, it is important to select a vendor that is well-respected. Kratom is a potentially risky substance and is not regulated by the FDA, so it is up to kratom users to be careful when selecting a product.

It is recommended that when looking for a Kratom vendor online, one should not choose a lesser-known brand in order to avoid making a wrong choice.

Strain Variety (including RARE strains)

There is a large selection of Kratom colors available, including red vein kratom strains, green vein kratom capsules, yellow kratom strains, and even white kratom strains.

Additionally, there are many kratom strains, like Bali Kratom, Maeng Da Kratom, Indo Kratom, Thai Kratom, and more.

Every strain produces distinct effects on the human body. We made sure that the vendors we listed stocked a variety of strains so that customers could get the most benefit from the premium Kratom capsules.

Additionally, some strains of Kratom are more difficult to find than others. We carried out a thorough investigation on all the products and made sure that the providers we listed utilize seldom-seen Kratom options as well as common strains.

Types of Kratom Products Available

Kratom comes in a range of formats, such as pills, powder, tea, capsules, and soft gels that can be consumed orally.

The range of Kratom products produced by vendors differs depending on their production capacity and research and development facilities. For example, Kats Botanicals manufactures five different types of products, including kratom.

Many Different Flavors

A lot of Kratom vendors now make Kratom capsules and other items in several flavors. Many consumers have a particular preference for chocolate-flavored Kratom powder.

As a result of this, we assessed every Kratom supplier based on the variety of flavor choices they make available to their clients.

Honesty and Transparency

A lot of online Kratom vendors are not clear regarding the method of preparation, components, results, and side effects of their items. That is why we prioritized selecting only those vendors that gave all such information to their customers openly.

Money-Back Guarantee and Pricing

Cost is an important consideration when you buy Kratom online. We realize that our readers are often looking for reasonable prices, and we made sure to offer Kratom products at multiple prices.

Additionally, these Kratom products come with a money-back guarantee in case the customer is not satisfied.

Kratom Pills - FAQ

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a tropical evergreen tree that is also known as Mitragyna speciosa. It’s also the name of the preparation made with dry kratom leaves.

Many people say the effects of kratom are similar to coffee, which is how it became popular in the US and worldwide.

What are Kratom Pills?

Kratom pills are capsules containing the herbal supplement kratom.

This natural plant-based supplement contains alkaloids, such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, that may alleviate chronic pain as well as a variety of other conditions by causing a variety of effects and interacting with the opioid receptors found throughout the body.

How Many Kratom Pills Can I Take?

You can take 1-3 kratom pills to start with. If you don’t get any effects, you may increase the dosage. However, be careful not to increase the dose too much, or you may experience side effects.

If you don’t feel any effects, we recommend going for a stronger strain of kratom (like Red Maeng Da) rather than increasing the dose.

Can I Take Kratom Pills Every Day?

Kratom has varying effects on various persons. There are benefits to using Kratom, but there are also potential drawbacks. If you wish to take kratom capsules (pills) every day, the best course of action is to pay attention to how you feel and use a very conservative dose.

Why Do People Take Kratom?

People generally take kratom to relax and feel uplifted, and just a tiny dose is required to give someone more energy. Nevertheless, taking a large dose of kratom can have a soothing effect. Some people also use it for pain relief and to alleviate worry, and sadness.

What Other Forms of Kratom Are There?

You can buy Kratom online in a number of different forms, including kratom powders, kratom extracts, kratom tablets, and even kratom tinctures.

It can also be taken in the form of tea. Because kratom capsules (pills) give a steady and measured dosage, they are the type that is utilized the most commonly.

What Is the Most Convenient Way to Consume Kratom?

The most convenient way to consume kratom is in capsule form. Kratom capsules are easy to take, discreet, and offer a more consistent dose than other methods such as kratom powder or tea.

Kratom Pills - Conclusion

Now you know that White Elephant kratom pills are the best choice overall. Not only do they provide potent effects, but they also come from a reputable brand with 19,000+ reviews.

Although if you’re looking for a more “relaxing” strain, Red Maeng Da is quite a popular option. The good news is that these pills are also thoroughly tested, with a dedicated QR code to check the lab reports.

That said, we’ve covered quite a few options in this article, and each brand and capsule is worth it for different reasons.

So be sure to pick the one you prefer, and please remember to take it slow at first.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

References

Oliver Grundmann. 2017. Patterns of Kratom use and health impact in the US-Results from an online survey. Drug and Alcohol Dependence.