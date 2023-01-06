2023’s Best Kratom Vendors - Top-rated Brands for Quality Kratom Products

If you’re looking to buy kratom online, then you know that not all brands offer the same quality.

However, what you might not know…

Is that some kratom products can be downright dangerous − containing heavy metals and disease-causing bacteria.

This is why our team has spent weeks researching the best kratom vendors on factors like third-party lab testing, AKA certification, verified reviews, manufacturing process, authenticity, brand reputation, and customer satisfaction.

Our top pick, Kats Botanicals, stands out for having one of the most stringent lab tests (for safety), 17,000+ customer reviews, and a very good satisfaction guarantee.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves…

Let’s take a closer look at these brands, shall we?

Best Kratom Vendors Online - First Look

1. Kats Botanicals - Best Kratom Vendor Online

Pros

AKA-certified kratom brand

Free shipping over $100

17,600+ customer reviews

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Earn $10 for each $100 spent

Cons

Not many discounts

Kats Botanicals was founded in 2016. Since then, the company has earned its name by selling reasonably priced, high-quality health products.

The founder, Justin Kats, aims to provide full transparency to its customers and has spent the last 5 years searching for all-natural solutions for several health issues.

Additionally, with 17,600+ reviews from verified customers, this lab-tested brand is one of the most popular places to buy kratom online.

Popular strains

Kats Botanicals has a good variety of premium kratom strains, with Maeng Da being the most popular kratom strain. Other popular strains include:

Botanicals

As the name suggests, Kats Botanicals has a large variety of botanicals in its kartom product line.

They offer 100% organic kratom wellness solutions for your everyday use. The botanical products include turmeric powder capsules, CBD products, shilajit, moringa, valerian root, and a range of kratom-infused products, including juices, smoothies, soaps, and teas.

AKA-certified Brand

Kats Botanicals is approved by the American Kratom Association, which means it adheres to best practices for quality and safety.

The AKA conducts an independent audit for things including manufacturing, testing, packaging, storage, and more.

Generous Rewards System

This online vendor gives you $10 worth of points when you spend $100.

Additionally, bigger buyers who spend over $1,000 will get $15 worth of points for every $100 spent.

Pet Products

Kat Botanicals is also one of the few companies to sell premium pet botanicals.

These pet kratom products include a few formulas targeting specific potential benefits, namely relaxation/calm, hip/joint pain, and skin/coat issues.

Summary

As mentioned, above, Kats Botanicals is one of the best online kratom vendors for variety, transparency, and organic products.

The company also offers free shipping on $100+ orders as well as one of the best satisfaction guarantees in the industry − covering both opened and unopened products.

2. Golden Monk - Best Kratom Vendor for BULK Deals

Pros

10-20% discount (spin to win)

Free shipping over $50

Red, green, and white strains of kratom

Cheap bulk kratom ($89.99/kg)

Helpful customer support team

Cons

Small variety compared to other brands

In just a few years, Golden Monk has managed to become of the most reputable kratom brands.

How?

Well, first of all, they do their best to sell only the highest quality kratom products. To do this, they have built strong relationships with verified Indonesian farmers.

And obviously, since we’re talking about quality…

Golden Monk is an AKA-certified company. In fact, they’re even a platinum sponsor, which means they donate monthly to support the American Kratom Association in its efforts to make kratom products safer for consumers.

What’s more, the vendor follows a stringent shipping policy to avoid any cross-contamination while handling the packages.

Popular strains

Golden Monk carries high-quality yet limited products, including kratom powders and capsules. A few popular strains include:

One-day shipping

You'll get same-day shipping if you buy kratom online before 10:00 AM PST.

Free USPS priority

Golden Monk offers Free USPS Priority Shipping for all orders over $50.

Cheap Bulk Kratom

Golden Monk provides cheap bulk kratom at $89.99 per kg of powder. Considering that many kratom vendors charge between $140 and $200 per kg, this is a good way to save money in the long run.

Lab-tested and trustworthy products

As expected from one of the best online kratom vendors, Golden Monk runs 6 third-party lab tests for every ton of kratom powder. Like the AKA certification, this shows that their products are high quality.

Summary

Golden Monk Kratom is a reputable kratom vendor online with good bulk prices, a stringent shipping policy, and third-party lab testing.

And when it comes to deals, the brand gives you a 10-20% discount on your first order if you spin the wheel.

Additionally, they send out biweekly 10-25% discounts to their newsletter subscribers and ship your orders with discreet packages to avoid drawing attention.

3. Super Speciosa - Best Online Kratom Vendor for Transparency

Pros

Same-day shipping available

Handful beginner guides

10-20% discounts for subscribers

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on your first order

Cons

Limited variety

Our next high-quality kratom supplier is based in Florida and was founded in 2016. Like Kats Botanicals, Super Speciosa sources 100% organic kratom from Southeast Asia.

Like our other top picks, the kratom vendor subjects its products to third-party lab testing. But they even go a step further by giving you easy access to the lab reports via a QR code.

You know the saying, “trust but verify.”

And as you might expect since we’re all about quality, Super Speciosa is yet another AKA GMP-certified company.

Popular Strains

Super Speciosa is a small-scale vendor that focuses on a handful of high-quality products. With 550+ reviews, their most popular strain is Green Maeng Da, but here are a few others:

Easily Accessible Lab Reports

As mentioned above, you can access online lab reports via QR codes directly on the kratom product label. This is a good way to make sure that your products are free of contaminants, adulterants, and heavy metals.

Detailed Articles and Serving Size Guide

Are you a beginner?

If so, Super Speciosa gives quite detailed kratom articles to help you choose the right strains for you. Additionally, they give a handful serving size guide to avoid taking kratom too much

Wholesale and Retail

You may be thinking, “wait, I’ve seen their products somewhere…”

Well, that’s because Super Speciosa products are sold by many shops around the country. In other words, this isn’t an online store nobody knows about − but a well-known brand.

Summary

Like our top pick, Kats Botanicals, Super Speciosa is a popular company with 3,200+ customer reviews. However, they take transparency a notch further with their accessible lab reports via QR codes.

Additionally, if you subscribe to the newsletter, you’ll get free shipping on your first order as well as frequent 10-20% discounts.

4. Kingdom Kratom - Best Kratom Vendor for Variety

Pros

10% discount for registering

Same-day shipping

Cheap sample plack

70+ kratom products for sale

Cons

Product descriptions could be more detailed

Located in San Antonio, Texas, Kingdom Kratom supplies 70+ high-quality kratom products in the US.

The company has pretty good reviews and affordable prices, particularly if you buy kratom in bulk.

Besides potent kratom powder and capsules, Kingdom Kratom sells shots, gummies, gel capsules, and kratom tablets. Additionally, their sample packs are a good option for beginners (more on that below).

Popular Strains

Here are some of Kingdom Kratom’s most popular strains:

10% off on the VIP program

Kingdom Kratom offers 10% off if you subscribe to their “VIP program”. To be honest, this is basically a newsletter.

Affordable pricing

You can purchase kratom powder for as low as $8.50, and overall prices are below the kratom market average.

Sample Packs Available

Not sure what to get?

In this case, you could take advantage of the 1kg sample pack to get 4 various kratom strains and still take advantage of the bulk discount.

Summary

If you want a large variety of kratom products, Kingdom Kratom is worth considering.

They offer high-quality strains at affordable prices, as well as a 10% discount for subscribing to the newsletter (mentioned above).

Finally, you can get same-day shipping if you place your order before 1 PM CST.

5. Kratom Spot - Best Online Kratom Vendor for Customer Service

Pros

CGMP-certified vendor

15% OFF code KSPOT15

20+ strains of kratom

Helpful customer service

Cons

Refunds only for unopened products

Launched in 2014 in California, Kratom Spot is one of the most reputable kratom brands, although they don’t have the cheapest prices.

When you pay extra to get this brand’s kratom products, you’re paying for thorough lab tests, Fair Trade policies, and all-natural products with zero fillers.

Popular Kratom Powder Strains

Kratom Spot has a good collection of 20+ types of kratom strains.

Frequent Promotions

Kratom Spot is known for offering frequent deals, including 15% off your orders, free kratom products, and more.

Wide Variety of Forms

You can buy kratom capsules, powder, extract, shots, and even loose leaves (which work well with the cheap tea infuser they also sell − or any tea infuser you already have).

Free Shipping

Kratom Spot offers free shipping on any order worth at least $50.00.

Helpful Customer Service

Available by phone, Kratom Spot’s customer service is very helpful and knowledgeable.

Summary

Kratom Spot stands out for quality and customer service. Besides that, they also provide a good range of products and a 15% discount on your first order.

6. Just Kratom - Among the Best Kratom Vendors for Deals

Pros

Around 50% cheaper than most

Credit cards and Apple Pay

Free shipping over $35

Big, experienced parent company

Cons

Lab results aren’t available

If you’re on a tight budget, Just Kratom is a good option.

The kratom vendor sells 1/2kg of powder for just $40, which is about 50% cheaper than other popular brands. Capsules are also available at similar prices.

But there’s a catch − customers can’t see the lab reports. This means the quality may be slightly lower, although the brand still has a pretty good reputation among kratom users.

Popular Kratom Capsules and Powders

Just Kratom has a limited but good collection of kratom powders and capsules. Following are the 5 high-quality kratom strains available on their website:

Free USPS Shipping

Just Kratom offers free USPS shipping on orders over $35 within the United States.

Informative FAQ Section

There is a FAQ page on Just Kratom where you can learn more about order placement, tracking, and refund policy.

But more importantly, the FAQ has a useful “legal” section that lists the states where kratom is legal and where it isn’t.

Apple Pay

Besides credit/debit cards, Just Kratom also enables its customers to pay via Apple Pay, which is quite convenient.

Big Brand

Just Kratom is actually a smaller brand of the bigger company, Just CBD. As such, they’re quite experienced in selling natural products and dealing with customer issues.

Flagship Product

Trainwreck powder is a unique blend of a few rich kratom strains for enhanced benefits. Other kratom sellers sometimes refer to this kratom strain as golden kratom.

Summary

If you’re looking for affordable kratom products, this brand is worth considering. Prices are around 50% lower than the competition, on average, and the quality is still pretty good.

7. Kraken Kratom - Among the Best Online Kratom Vendors for Strict Testing

Pros

First AKA-certified brand

Good rewards program

30-day money-back guarantee

Strict lab testing

Cons

The website looks a bit outdated

A pioneer in the industry, Kraken Kratom was the first kratom company to be recognized by the AKA for compliance with the GMP program.

With a 4.78/5 rating on ResellerRatings and 800+ reviews, Kraken Kratom stands out for its quality, decent pricing, and fast shipping.

This family-owned herbal products business based in Portland, Oregon, has built up a large customer base, mainly due to its good relationship with expert kratom suppliers and distributors.

Popular Strains

Kraken Kratom delivers thoroughly-tested kratom products to its customers. They have a premium selection of kratom capsules, including the following popular kratom strains.

Veteran brand

Kraken Kratom is one of the most experienced online kratom dealers. The company has built its reputation by providing high-quality kratom since 2014.

Sells Additional Accessories

You can purchase empty capsules of different measures and fill them with powder yourself to save money.

They also sell cute tea cups, bamboo tea strainers, and more products that may be worth buying to save on shipping costs.

Offers a Reward System

A significant reason why the company has built a massive fan following is awarding loyalty points to customers who rate their products, subscribe to their newsletter, or share feedback on social media.

In fact, they’re in the process of remodeling their loyalty program to make it even better and offer more discounts.

Summary

Kraken Kratom carries a wide range of kratom strains, kratom extracts, kratom powders, capsules, leaf, and kawa products under one roof.

All their products undergo rigorous laboratory testing and are also GMP-certified by the American Kratom Association.

How we Rank the Best Kratom Vendors

Wondering how we made this list of the best vendors to purchase kratom online? Well, besides checking user reviews and overall reputation, here are a few important factors:

AKA GMP Certification

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is a prominent regulatory body in the United States that audits vendors to see if their products and manufacturing methods are safe and of high quality.

Almost all of our brands are accredited by the AKA, and the only one that isn’t (Just Kratom) offers cheap prices to make up for it.

Good Prices

While we all want the best quality kratom, nobody wants to spend $1000 to get 1kg of kratom powder.

As such, we’ve made sure to pick brands that offer reasonable prices as well as introductory discounts for newcomers and rewards programs for loyal customers.

Good Customer Support

All the vendors on our list have good customer support. If you face any turbulence or have a query while placing your order, you can directly get in touch with the brands via email, SMS, or phone.

Third-Party Testing

When it comes to kratom, quality matters. The best kratom vendors sell all-natural products. However, even if you manage to get your hands on pure kratom, there’s always a risk of the kratom product containing heavy metals, additives, and contaminants.

We’ve included vendors that ensure quality kratom by conducting third-party lab testing on their products. Their products are trustworthy and pathogen-free.

Variety and Custom Blends

We picked the best kratom brands that offer a wide variety of strains as well as mixed packs or custom blends to try a few strains at once.

For instance, Kats Botanicals has 70+ kratom products and 4 bundles that focus on specific potential benefits of kratom.

Your Questions Answered about the Online Kratom Vendors

What is Kratom?

Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from an Asian evergreen tree. The Mitragyna Speciosa tree has been used for traditional medicine since the 19th century. The tropical tree belongs to the coffee family and mainly originates from Southeast Asia.

Kratom plants contain Mitragynine which is an indole-based alkaloid, and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. This is a stimulant used to improve mental and physical health.

The kratom leaves are typically chewed, ground, or brewed to form kratom powder, kratom extract, and strain. You can take kratom in any form, including capsules, drink, powder, or as a kratom extract.

Where is Kratom From?

Kratom is a substance that is derived from the Asian Mitragyna Speciosa tree. The kratom plant belongs to the coffee family and is generally found in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea.

What are the Different Kratom Vein Colors?

There are 4 different kratom vein colors, including:

Green-veined kratom: Generally used to boost energy levels

Generally used to boost energy levels Red-veined kratom: Contains alkaloids that can help alleviate pain

Contains alkaloids that can help alleviate pain White-veined kratom: Can improve energy levels and relieve pain

Can improve energy levels and relieve pain Yellow-veined kratom: Can provide balanced uplifting, and relaxing effects

What Is Green Vein Kratom Used For?

Green vein kratom is considered a hybrid of red and white kratom strains. Green vein kratom is unique because it has both stimulant and sedative properties.

What Is Red Kratom Used For?

Red vein kratom strains have sedating and calming properties that can help you sleep better. Red kratom is also believed to be an anxiolytic. It’s often used as a painkiller to help alleviate chronic pain and lower inflammation.

What Types of Kratom Strains Are There?

There are 4 main kratom strains, namely green, white, red, and yellow kratom. These primary kratom strains are further broken down into several types, depending on where the kratom leaves are sourced from. They include:

Borneo Kratom: Hailing from the island of Borneo in Malaysia, Borneo kratom can help relieve anxiety and stress.

Maeng Da Kratom: Originating from Thailand, Maeng da kratom is thought to have potent sedative properties.

Bentuangie Kratom: The youngest member of the kratom family, Bentuangie kratom from Indonesia, acts as a stimulant.

Bali Kratom: A potent kratom, Bali kratom is a great anti-inflammatory. Additionally, Bali kratom can help alleviate chronic pain.

Indo-Kratom: Indo-kratom plants help promote a feeling of general well-being.

Thai Kratom: Thai kratom might help you fight opioid withdrawal.

Sandai Kratom: A potent strain of white vein kratom from Indonesia, Sandai kratom can act as a stimulant.

What Does Kratom Interact With?

Kratom can interact with drugs that affect the CNS, including benzodiazepines, barbiturates, alcohol, opioids, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and other CNS-active drugs.

What Is Kratom Tea Good For?

Kratom tea can help relieve fatigue and boost your energy levels. Folks trying to cut back on coffee can use kratom leaf as a good alternative.

People also often use kratom leaves to help with diarrhea. Kratom tea might also help regulate blood pressure and alleviate coughing.

Researchers at the University of Florida suggest kratom could also be a potential treatment for opioid dependence [3].

How Much Kratom Should You Take?

The amount of kratom you should take typically depends on your individual needs. It’s better to start with a low dose of 0.5 grams and gradually increase your quantity as your body gets accustomed to the herb.

Top Kratom Vendors − Wrapping Up

All in all, we found that Kats Botanicals and Golden Monk ticked all the right boxes in our checklist for the best kratom vendors online, from AKA accreditation to high customer satisfaction (17,000+ reviews), a wide strain variety, and a few 10-20% discounts.

While these two are our top picks in the kratom industry, it’s still entirely up to you to go with the vendor that best meets your needs.

Regardless of the kratom vendors you opt for, always do your research since the market is flooded with fake, dangerous kratom products.

Finally, remember to take it slow at first, as some kratom strains are quite potent.

