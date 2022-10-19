Best Mobile Casinos: Top Real Money Mobile Casino Sites for iOS and Android

Playing casino games and slots on mobile is now more popular than ever, but there are still countless apps that’ll make your mobile gambling session a nightmare filled with lag and low-quality gameplay.

That said, we took the time to create strict criteria to sniff out the best mobile casinos out there and give you a rundown of how they performed — making it simple for you to choose from a bunch of reliable mobile casino apps.

Ignition turned out to be the best choice for players on the go, but you can’t afford to miss any other mobile casino featured on this list.

Let’s see what each casino has to offer.

Best Mobile Casinos

1. Ignition — Best Mobile Casino Overall

Pros:

Poker tournaments with epic GTDs

$2,000 casino and poker bonus ($3,000 for crypto)

24-hour withdrawals

Free-to-play games

Fantastic mobile poker

Cons:

A few slots not available on mobile

Looking for a mobile casino that values quality over sheer quantity? Ignition has 120 casino games on offer ranging from 3-card poker to top-of-the-line Betsoft slots.

You can enjoy the site’s incredible multi-table poker on your mobile device and get your winnings fast with 24-hour withdrawal times.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

The game variety at Ignition is pretty strong. With an emphasis on high-quality poker games and slots provided by RTG and Betsoft, we found that this site always had something to offer despite its fairly “limited” selection of 120 games.

Poker fans can rejoice in the fact that all of Ignition’s poker games and tournaments are available on mobile, and they’re super-optimized for all types of devices.

You can play up to 4 cash or tournament tables at once on your handheld device and enjoy anonymous tables and top-notch security — all in the palm of your hand.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5

Every Thursday, players can take part in $2,500 poker tournaments when they have reached a high enough level in Ignition’s rewards program. We’re talking about $2,500 worth of freerolls.

However, the first bonus you will want to get your hands on at Ignition is the 100% match bonus on first deposits up to $2,000. The funds are split 50% - 50% between online casino games and poker, with the online casino part of the bonus arriving with 25 wagering requirements.

Bitcoin users can get their hands on an even more lucrative bonus, with a 150% match up to $3,000 as part of Ignition’s crypto welcome package.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

In terms of payment options, you can use any of the major credit cards for your transactions at Ignition. As for withdrawals, you can get a payout via a bank transfer or a check by courier.

If you’re a crypto user, then you’ll be able to use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash to transact on the site. Of course, you’ll enjoy much faster withdrawal times by using crypto.

Claim up to a $3,000 mobile casino bonus at Ignition

2. Slots.LV — Best for Mobile Slots

Pros:

240+ high-quality slots

Lucrative Bitcoin and fiat bonuses

Big jackpots

Fantastic blackjack variety

1-hour crypto withdrawals

Cons:

Some games require a download

You’re going to love the super fast withdrawal times at Slots.LV, as well as the top-tier blackjack games on offer. It goes without saying, but the slots here are of the highest quality, thanks to incredible software providers.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

We’re always on the lookout for mobile casinos that offer a good balance between slots and tabletop games, and Slots.LV is a great example of this.

While the site is mostly focused on slots, they also have a nice table games section that features some of the best real-money blackjack titles around, all of which are available on iOS and Android devices.

The slots section is jam-packed with high-quality slots, and players will be able to enjoy over 240 different titles from top providers like Betsoft and Realtime Gaming.

There are also slot games with impressive jackpots, such as 777 Deluxe and 10 Times Vegas, which currently have $35,000+ jackpots ready to pop.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5

If you are a Bitcoin user, then you’re going to want to take advantage of Slots.LV’s massive 300% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1500. The welcome package continues on your next 8 deposits — you’ll trigger a 150% match bonus up to $750 each time you deposit at least $20.

We were excited to see that they also have a generous welcome package for fiat users, who can grab a $1000 bonus at a 200% match rate on their first deposit, with a 100% match bonus up to $500 for their next 8 deposits.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

The payment options at Slots.LV are varied and easy to use, with all major credit cards usable for transactions on the site and super fast withdrawals that are handled within an hour (for crypto).

You can also use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum if you’re a crypto fan and all of the transaction methods available on desktop are available for use on mobile, with navigation and transfers being just as quick and easy.

Claim up to a $5,000 welcome bonus at Slots.LV

3. Red Dog — Best Mobile Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Generous 240% match bonus and 40 free spins

All games available on mobile

150 games from top software providers

No transaction fees

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Red Dog has a small but strong selection of over 150 different casino games to play, with the best news being that they are all available on mobile devices. You’re also going to love the zero transaction fees the site boasts and the generous mobile casino bonuses on offer.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Red Dog’s game library is certainly a bit smaller than some other online casinos, but it makes up for it by having high-quality games from top providers like Visionary iGaming and RTG. We’d take trusted software developers who provide top-notch graphics and optimized games over thousands of titles anytime.

Red Dog’s games are also all available on mobile devices, which makes the site especially appealing to anyone who prefers to play mobile casino games specifically.

There are about 150 games available at Red Dog, and while slots are going to be the biggest draw for a lot of people, the live dealer games section is something you’re going to want to check out, though you will need to have a registered account to do so.

The most distinctive category of all was the jackpot available at Red Dog, with titles like Aztec’s Millions reaching $1,000,000 in jackpot prizes regularly.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Using the code ADORABLE will allow you to get ahold of Red Dog’s 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on your first deposit. The wagering requirements are pretty standard at 35x.

Once you become a regular user of the platform, you can take advantage of Red Dog’s 24/7 bonus that you can claim an indefinite amount of times. The prize you can get depends on how much you deposit.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

The best thing about Red Dog in terms of banking is the fact that they have zero transaction fees, making transferring money a painless procedure.

We can recommend this casino whether you are a crypto user or someone who wants to play using a credit card. You’ll be catered to either way, with all major credit cards available and BTC, ETH, and LTC on offer for cryptocurrency users.

Withdrawals via cryptocurrencies are usually handled within 2 days, with card payouts taking at least 5 days to arrive. Our only gripe with Red Dog is its minimum payout of $150 across all payment options.

Use the code adorable and claim a 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins at Red Dog

4. Super Slots — Best Welcome Bonus of All Mobile Casinos

Pros:

$6000 welcome bonus

17 different payment options

360+ slots available

24/7 customer service

Cons:

Fewer games on mobile than other mobile casinos

As if premium slots weren’t enough, Super Slots also offers a vast selection of different payment options to choose from, no transaction fees, and an insane $6000 welcome package to take advantage of.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Super Slots really delivers on its name, with 360 top-quality slots and new titles being consistently added to the library for users to enjoy. You can also head over to the site’s table games section and enjoy 25 different blackjack games as well as fantastic live roulette games that will make you feel like you’re in an actual casino.

While the mobile selection is a bit smaller, there are still a decent amount of titles to choose from on handheld devices, and, more importantly, the games are all optimized incredibly well.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.7/5

We love Super Slots’ welcome package. It totals $6,000, and it’s made up of a 250% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1000, followed by a 100% match bonus of up to $1000 on your next 5 deposits. Being able to snag this welcome bonus right off the bat is a great way to enter the fray and start learning your way around the site’s casino games.

Just enter the code SS250 on your first deposit and then use the code SS100 for your next five in order to claim this crazy welcome package.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

You can use Amex, Visa, and MasterCard at Super Slots. You’ll always be able to enjoy pretty fast withdrawals, with the whole procedure usually only taking 24-48 hours max for crypto.

Super Slots has 17 different methods for banking on their site, with crypto users having all the major coins at their disposal, in addition to BCH, USDT, Ripple, Solana, etc.

However, you won’t be able to initiate card withdrawals here.

Claim up to $6,000 on your first six deposits at Super Slots

5. Bitstarz — Best Mobile Casino for Crypto Users

Pros:

Fantastic crypto welcome bonus

Over 40 trusted software providers

4,000+ high-quality casino games

Over 3,000 slots

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive for most countries

Doesn’t offer live games in certain areas

Sometimes the name of the game is variety, and Bitstarz is the one to deliver it.

You can play the site’s massive selection of slots or jump into the table games section and play top-quality blackjack instead. If you’re a crypto user, you’re going to love the massive Bitcoin bonuses on offer as well, with a lucrative welcome package to take advantage of.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

When looking for an online casino site with incredible game variety, it’s almost impossible to pass up Bitstarz’s collection of over 4,000 different games and a massive 3000 slots to play, with a large number of these available on mobile devices, too.

The slots are also handled by software providers like Betsoft and Reflex Gaming, who are trusted names in the industry and make some of the most well-optimized and highest-quality games around.

While the table games section is a bit small when compared to their gigantic slots library, you can still enjoy some really strong roulette and blackjack variants.

But since most live games at Bitstarz are powered by Evolution Gaming, you might be denied access to them based on where you live.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.4/5

Currently, you can grab a fantastic welcome package totaling 5 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz. However, this journey begins with 20 no-deposit free spins that you can get upon verifying your account.

The package is made up of 4 separate bonuses:

100% up to 1 BTC +180 free spins on your first deposit

50% up to 1 BTC on your second deposit

50% up to 2 BTC on your third deposit

100% up to 1 BTC on your fourth deposit

Grabbing the entire package makes for a pretty nice way to start mobile gaming at Bitstarz Casino and a pretty solid way to build up some BTC on the site.

Granted, you won’t find a better BTC bonus at other mobile casinos.

Banking Options: 4.2/5

Bitstarz is a cryptocurrency casino, meaning that fiat users aren’t able to directly make deposits or withdrawals.

Luckily, the site makes it very easy to use MasterCard or Visa to purchase cryptocurrency via MoonPay directly on-site.

You can use a lot of different coins as well, with ETH, Tether, LTC, Dogecoin, and XRP available, among others.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins on your first four deposits at Bitstarz.

How We Narrowed Down & Ranked the Best Mobile Casinos

Game Selection:

While it’s easy to find top online casinos with a great game selection, you need to remember that quality will always top sheer quantity.

Some mobile casinos on this list have smaller game selections than others, yet they still rank higher simply because the quality of the real money games they offer is top-notch, and they are optimized for desktop and mobile devices.

Promotions and Bonuses:

Lucrative mobile casino bonuses are one of the most important things to look for when trying to find the best mobile casino sites online. We’re looking for generous welcome packages that offer a strong match bonus and that don’t have too many strings attached, like excessive wagering requirements.

We also love to see both crypto and fiat users being rewarded on the site, meaning that there should be a balance between specific Bitcoin promotions and promotions that benefit credit card users.

Banking Options:

A large selection of payment options is always great to see because the larger the variety of ways to transact, the easier it is going to be for players to move their money around and be familiar with how to access their cash.

We also want to see fast payout times because waiting long periods for your funds to be released is always one of the most frustrating aspects of online casinos.

Guide to Playing Mobile Casino Games

How Do I Claim Bonuses On Mobile Casinos?

In most cases, mobile casinos will simply scale down the desktop version of their site to work on handheld devices, meaning that you can claim your bonuses the same way on mobile as you would on your desktop.

There are a couple of different ways to claim bonuses and promotions. If you are given a code for the bonus, you’ll most likely need to copy-paste that code into the designated field on the cashier’s page before depositing.

For other mobile casino bonuses, you’ll need to opt-in and deposit, which means that you need to check a box to activate the bonus. This is the case with Ignition.

That said, make sure you read the terms and conditions when claiming a bonus, as certain mobile casinos will not allow you to overlap your bonuses, meaning you can’t claim more than one at a time.

Am I Required to Download an App to Play Casino Games on Mobile?

In most cases, you won’t be required to download a mobile casino app to play casino games on mobile. While there are certain online gambling sites that have dedicated mobile casino apps, most online casinos simply utilize the browser version of their site and scale it down to work on handheld devices.

This means that you can enjoy the same functionality and the same games as you would on a desktop, and all of the mobile casino sites on this list do a great job of bringing you a similar quality experience.

Can I Try Games for Free On Mobile Online Casinos?

Yes, many mobile casinos offer free demo versions of their games that you can play without spending real money. However, there are sites that don’t offer this. If you want to try a few mobile games for free without creating an account, then we suggest you visit Red Dog.

What Should I Look for in Online Mobile Casinos?

When looking at mobile casinos, there are a few specific things that we took into account before creating our list.

Firstly, it’s important that the library of games available on mobile comes fairly close to the variety of games you can play on a desktop. The quality of the games on mobile devices needs to match the desktop version as well, with graphics and optimization being key components.

We also like to make sure that banking is simple on mobile and that the user interface doesn’t make navigation difficult.

Finally, bonuses and promotions should be claimable from a handheld device and should function the same way as they do on the browser version. Any generous casino bonuses or promotions that are specifically tailored to mobile users are a big plus as well.

What is the Best Mobile Casino?

After thorough research and testing, we found Ignition to be the best mobile online casino you can join right now.

We based this decision on how its games perform on mobile devices, load times, ease of use, and many other benchmarks. Ignition also offers an epic mobile poker platform that you can access straight through the browser of your Android or iOS device.

Comparison of the Top 5 Mobile Casinos

Ignition: We settled on Ignition as our top pick because it rewards players with fantastic daily jackpots and poker tournaments that make gambling on the site feel worthwhile. They also offer a solid welcome package of up to $3,000 and other bonuses to keep you playing.

Slots.LV: The biggest draw for Slots.LV is the $5000 bonus, which can be snatched up over 9 deposits. Your first deposit will net you a 200% deposit bonus of up to $1000, and then you can collect a 100% match bonus of up to $500 on your next 8 deposits. Of course, you can also enjoy 240+ slots to your heart’s content.

Red Dog: With Red Dog, you can play all 150+ games on your mobile device and experience no loss of quality. With generous bonuses and free versions of all games, you’ll want to be on the lookout for what Red Dog has to offer week-to-week. Just remember to use the code ADORABLE when depositing to claim a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins.

Super Slots: Slots are the name of the game at Super Slots, with 360 fantastic slot titles available from trusted software providers. They also have a massive $6,000 welcome package that new users can claim, which is one of the most competitive promotions out there.

Bitstarz: Crypto users will be thrilled with Bitstarz’s welcome package, totaling 5 BTC and 200 spins over four deposits. If you’re looking for as much variety as possible, then the 4000 online casino games at Bitstarz are sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

How to Create an Account & Play Mobile Casino Games

Check out our quick guide below to start playing for real money at our top-rated mobile casino, Ignition:

Step 1 – Register

Click here to open Ignition and click the “Play Now” button in the middle to begin the signup process.

Step 2 – Enter your personal information

On the screen that pops up, enter your email address, name, date of birth, and mobile number. Once you’ve done that, create a secure password and continue to the next step.

Step 3 – Fund your account

Once you’ve completed the previous steps, you will have to verify your mobile number before you’re allowed to claim Ignition’s bonus. Simply enter the code you received on your smartphone before you continue with depositing. Finally, open the “Deposit” section at Ignition, choose a preferred banking option and start playing games on your mobile for real money!

Have You Found the Best Mobile Casino for You?

Hopefully, our rundown of the best mobile casinos around has brought you closer to selecting the perfect one for you.

Our top pick was Ignition, thanks to its great bonuses, speedy transactions, incredible jackpots, and daily poker tournaments with great GTDs.

Having said that, you’ll want to take a look at the other mobile casinos on this list, including the runners-up, as they all offer something unique and may just be the superior choice for your personal preferences.

Make sure that you take the time to read the terms and conditions of all of the online gambling sites in question, and always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: