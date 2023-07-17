Best No Wagering Casinos Online with Zero or Low Wagering Requirements on Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

We all love casino bonuses, but it’s fair to say that we don’t harbor the same feelings when it comes to wagering requirements.

To combat this, we went searching for the best no wagering casinos, with the aim of making sure that players aren’t forced to spin endlessly when they want to unlock bonuses.

Now, the results are in. While the sites we’ve selected do in fact have wagering requirements, these are the fairest and lowest that you’ll come across.

Our top no-wagering casino is Slots.lv, but we’ve got 9 other bonus-friendly sites for you to check out.

Let’s dive in!

Best No Wagering Casinos

1. Slots.lv – Best No Wagering Casino Online Overall

Pros:

400+ casino games

$5,000 sign-up bonus

$7,500 crypto welcome bonus

24/7 live chat support

Clean and straightforward interface

Quick payouts

Cons:

Fees on some payment methods

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Slots.lv offers a unique promotion called ‘The Weekly Double Up’ where you can receive up to 30 free spins on the Five Time Vegas slot.

To get the offer, you have to deposit a minimum of $20, and the amount will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100, plus you'll receive an extra 30 free spins.

That aside, the site offers other unique promotions such as a $5,000 welcome package (7.5K for crypto users), a $225 ‘refer a friend’ bonus, daily hourly prizes, and redeemable play points.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

Expect to find almost anything at this casino site — Slots, live dealer games, table games, specialty games, video poker, name them.

Specifically, there are 25+ quality table games, including Roulette and Blackjack variants such as Zappit Blackjack and American Roulette.

Also, you’ll have access to Craps, Baccarat, Caribbean Hold’em, and Roll the Dice, among other top-quality games.

There are over 20 specialty games, including Keno, Bingo, Sudoku, and player-favorites such as Penguin Payday, Cast For Cash, Gunslinger’s Gold, and Scratch and Win Card.

User Experience: 5/5

Once you land on the website, you’ll find it straightforward. And if you’re wondering whether it’s fast enough, well, part of the answer depends on the strength of your broadband connection.

But running several tests comparing Slots.lv with other top casinos, we found it to be faster.

The site works smoothly on various devices, including tablets and smartphones. It features a responsive web application that detects your screen size and loads the relevant casino games.

Android, Windows, and iOS mobile devices are all fine — easily wager on the go if you have access to an updated web browser, such as Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.

However, the casino site lacks a few games from its mobile collection, but most of them are available.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Slots.lv offers an impressive lineup of banking methods, including cryptos, credit cards, and others.

Although the time taken varies depending on the selected banking option, the differences are short.

However, you’ll be guaranteed fast payouts within 24 hours or less with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Score a $5,000 welcome package by joining Slots.lv today

2. BetOnline – Best No Wagering Casino for Table Games

Pros:

400+ casino games, including 45+ table games

$3,000 casino sign-up bonus

High betting limits

Around 18 cryptocurrency options, including Ethereum and Bitcoin

Phone support is available

Cons:

Credit card fees

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

BetOnline scores highly in bonuses and promos due to its densely populated promotions section.

Even though the casino site lacks free spins, you’ll be impressed by the available alternatives.

For instance, you can claim a 100% match-up bonus of up to $1,000 (each) on your initial three deposits. That becomes $3,000 in welcome bonuses!

Remember to use the bonus code BOLCASINO when claiming the offer. The minimum deposit amount eligible for this bonus is $25.

Other offers include:

100% first-time crypto bonus

100% poker welcome bonus

35% crypto reload bonus

Casino Games: 4.85/5

When it comes to casino games, BetOnline is packed well. You’ll access a wide range of games, including slots, table games, video poker, live games, and specialty games.

Beginning with slots, the casino site is average-sized, with approximately 150 options. While the collection is lighter, the casino site features incredible graphics for the 3D slots.

Where BetOnline excels well is the table games category. The platform has over 48 variations of table games, including Roulette, Blackjack, and Caribbean Poker.

Going to the live casino, the menu begins to expand. Typically, it has between 10 and 15 options.

Still, there’s a dedicated video poker section, which provides approximately 16 poker variations to select from.

That includes games like Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better, Double Double Bonus, and more.

Lastly, you can access the Specialty Games Category, where you can play skill games such as Video Bingo and Keno.

User Experience: 4.85/5

Online players always prefer a straightforward interface that gives quick access to the most recent no-wager bonuses and games.

And that’s what we experienced the first time we used this casino site.

Unlike most of its counterparts, BetOnline disregards flashy calls and focuses on offering an intuitive interface, allowing you to access your desired destination in milliseconds.

The top navigation bar has links to vital website pages such as the casino, poker, and promos sections.

Still, if you’re on the go, you can access the mobile-optimized version of the website and play quality games.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Popular credit card banking options like Discover Card, Mastercard, Visa, and Amex are available at BetOnline. With these options, you’ll be required to deposit a minimum of $25.

Cryptocurrency options like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple are available, too, with a deposit range between $20 and $100,000.

You can also make deposits with a wire transfer, with a minimum deposit of $500, which is trickier for low rollers.

Join BetOnline and claim a $3,000 casino welcome bonus

3. Cafe Casino – Highest Deposit Match of All No Wagering Casinos

Pros:

350% match bonus

Crypto bonus up to $2,500

$1,500 fiat bonus

Concrete loyalty program

Demo mode available

Features some of the best jackpot slots

Cons:

No sportsbook

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino offers round-the-clock jackpots that you can take advantage of.

You can find all slots with Hot Drop Jackpots by clicking the Slots tab on the landing page and then choosing ‘Hot Drop Jackpots’ from the submenu.

Newcomers here receive a 250% match bonus of up to $1,500 for depositing through a credit card and a 350% match of up to $2,500 if you deposit through a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

Apart from this, players can take advantage of these other offers:

Affiliate Program Bonus : You can receive up to $100 if you refer a friend and they make their first deposit. Plus, an extra $25 if they deposit through crypto.

: You can receive up to $100 if you refer a friend and they make their first deposit. Plus, an extra $25 if they deposit through crypto. Cafe Casino Perks: You’ll receive casino points every time you play at Cafe Casino.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

This platform focuses on slots, as they occupy approximately 75% of their games.

Cafe Casino relies on software from top developers, including Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming, and BetSft.

In total, there are approximately 160 casino games. The navigation bar helps players filter games by ‘most popular,’ ‘slots,’ ‘new games,’ ‘blackjack,’ ‘table games,’ and more.

User Experience: 4.8/5

As expected, the platform’s desktop and mobile versions are identical regarding colors, themes, responsive design, and layout.

Regarding organization, we were super impressed. You’ll have access to an optimized search function that will help you find your favorite game in seconds.

The mobile library is less detailed than its desktop counterpart. However, the graphics are intact, and you are guaranteed smooth gameplay on one of the best casino apps.

You can also connect through the live chat feature while on the move.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino offers several banking options, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies, player transfers, bank wire, and check by courier.

Most cryptocurrency payouts are processed within an hour, but it may take up to 48 hours for other banking options.

Score a massive 350% first deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 by joining Cafe Casino today

4. Ignition – Best No Wagering Casino for Poker

Pros:

Fast Bitcoin payouts within 24 hours

$3,000 dual sign-up bonus

Reliable customer support

Top-notch mobile compatibility

Lifetime VIP points

Cons:

Doesn’t accept e-wallets

Bonuses and Promos: 4.6/5

If there’s one casino that should come to your mind every time the term ‘bonus’ is mentioned, it should be Ignition.

For instance, you'll receive Ignition miles every time you play at Ignition Casino. Once you’ve collected enough miles, you can redeem them for tournament tickets or cash.

No-wager bonuses aside, there are plenty of other special Ignition Casino bonus codes, including:

$3,000 poker and casino welcome bonus

‘Tell a Friend’ Affiliate Bonus — Receive 200% of your friend’s first deposit of up to $100. Plus $25 if they deposit through cryptocurrency

— Receive 200% of your friend’s first deposit of up to $100. Plus $25 if they deposit through cryptocurrency Hot Drop Jackpots — Up to $5 million in prizes available every month

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Ignition Casino is famous for offering player favorites — Everything from table games to video poker and slots.

The table games category gives you access to household names such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

There are 30+ titles available. We tried games in demo mode, which was particularly helpful when practicing blackjack games.

The casino also brings a unique experience to your couch with an optimized live-dealer lobby. Here, you can play against real virtual players. Available games include Baccarat and Blackjack.

User Experience: 4.85/5

The design of the casino site is well done. It features color pallets that are friendly and appealing to the eyes. You’ll find a multitude of relevant links and images.

The layout is self-explanatory, meaning you’ll quickly figure your way around, even if you’re a newbie in this space.

Also, if you have experience with the PC version, you’ll feel at home using a portable device since it’s a replica of its PC counterpart.

There’s no downloadable software. However, the mobile site loads automatically, guaranteeing a seamless betting experience while on the go.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

The casino site offers a perfect blend of crypto and fiat currency options.

It provides excellent banking options, including Mastercard, Visa, Amex, Bitcoin, Vouchers, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

You may be deducted some fees during cash outs. Voucher Requests, Player Transfers, and Bitcoin payments take approximately 24 hours, while Bank Wire and Check By Courier payments may take up to 48 hours.

For instant payments, we recommend using cryptocurrencies.

Get a $3,000 casino + poker welcome bonus by joining Ignition today

5. Red Dog – Best Free Games of All No Wagering Casinos

Pros:

Great video poker and slots collection

240% slots bonus

40 free spins included in welcome offer

No fees on transactions

Fast cryptocurrency payments

Advanced practice mode

Cons:

Slots from a single provider

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

Red Dog’s promotions section may not be as populated as that of the sites we’ve discussed above, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth your time. The site concentrates on quality instead of quantity.

The main offer for new players is a 240% slots bonus + 40 free spins on the Springs Wild slot game (Promo code = ADORABLE).

The minimum amount required to claim the offer varies depending on the used payment option.

For example, with NeoSurf, you must deposit a minimum of $10.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

The game selection is excellent in some categories and lacking slightly in others. This can create a mixed feeling about the games available at Red Dog casino.

Thus, it makes sense to give Red Dog a middle-of-the-road rating as there’s an impressive collection of video poker and slots.

Plus, the addition of demo mode allows players to easily access free online slots.

However, their live dealer and table game options are a bit scanty.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Red Dog’s user experience and layout are world-class. It features a unique character theme (Red Dog), giving the platform a catchy brand.

You can navigate the casino site quickly using the menu on the left side, which has links to important pages such as the ‘promotions,’ ‘Games,’ and ‘Banking’ sections.

But perhaps the best part is quick access to the live chat feature and other customer assistance options.

Regarding the casino’s mobile version, it’s sleek and works smoothly on all devices, including Android and iOS operating systems.

Although it is a no-download option, it gives you quick access to your favorite casino games on your preferred mobile browser.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Making payments at Red Dog casino is straightforward. All the conventional banking options are available except eWallets. Popular gateways include Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Flexepin, and NeoSurf.

Cash-out limits and payout-processing times are the only drawbacks concerning payments.

Bitcoin withdrawals take approximately 1 - 3 business days, while it may take up to four business days if you use credit cards.

However, you won’t be charged any fees, which is a significant advantage compared to other online casinos.

Join Red Dog today for a 240% slots bonus plus 40 free spins on Springs Wild

Factors To Consider When Looking for the Best No Wagering Casinos Online

Bonuses and Promos

We’ve recommended casinos that offer exciting welcome bonuses. In this case, we primarily consider the size of the welcome bonus and how easy it is to claim it.

Additionally, we double-check other available offers you can claim if you exhaust your sign-up bonus.

Casino Games

Claiming a no-wager bonus is meaningless if you can’t use it on your favorite casino games.

Thus, our list includes casinos with an all-inclusive selection of quality games, meaning newcomers and experienced players will feel at home using the site.

Design and Graphics

The best gambling sites offer an easy-to-use interface on mobile and PC.

Thus, you’ll find self-explanatory navigation bars and menus that give quick access to different website pages. Still, these sites load smoothly, regardless of the device used.

Payment Methods

Of what importance is playing real-money games if you can’t cash out your bonus winnings effortlessly?

We’ve listed platforms that offer popular payment options, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Bitcoin.

The time taken to process deposits and withdrawals was also one of our key considerations.

Why Is Slots.lv the Best No-Wagering Casino?

There are countless reasons why Slots.lv tops our best no-wager casinos list. The most prominent one is the high quality of free spins on the platform.

The casino site offers up to 50 free spins on the Five Time Vegas slot in ‘The Weekly Double Up’ promotion.

Still, you’ll have access to several lucrative low-wagering casino bonuses such as cashback offers, deposit offers, reload bonuses, and more.

The 225% affiliate bonus and the $7,500 welcome offer are worthwhile mentions.

In addition, the online casino scores highly regarding casino games, layout, banking options, customer support, and more.

Why Should I Use No Wagering Casinos?

The best no-wagering casinos allow players to quickly withdraw their free spins and deposit bonus winnings without meeting super complicated requirements.

In addition, these casinos offer more no-wager promotions, meaning you have higher chances of finding no-wager bonuses that meet your particular gambling needs.

Guide to the Best No Wagering Casinos

What Is a No-Wager Bonus?

This is a promotion type provided by online casinos that allow players to remain with their winnings without having to wager the offer a set amount of times.

For instance, imagine an online casino offers you 30 free spins without wagering, and you win $20.

The $20 will be credited directly to your casino account, and it would be considered real money, like a typical deposit. You can cash out it directly if it is equal to or above the minimum cashout limit.

What Are the Best No-Wager Bonuses?

This depends on the customer’s preference. The biggest no-wager bonuses usually get selected the most.

However, some players also consider the maximum cashout limit of the offer.

What Are the Different Types of No-Wager Bonuses?

In most cases, they come as free spins.

That’s because it makes little sense to provide deposit bonuses without wagering requirements, as that would mean the casino would be giving free money.

However, some top casinos offer play points you can redeem for cash.

Should I Always Play at No-Wager Casinos?

These online casinos offer the best chance if you want to unlock bonuses without meeting sophisticated rollover requirements.

However, no-wager bonuses are usually smaller than standard bonuses with rollover requirements; hence they finish quickly.

Are No-Wager Bonuses Available in My Country?

It depends. Some online casinos offer different bonuses and games for each country, while others don’t.

Thus, you’ll have to visit your preferred casino from your specific location to find out.

Can I Get Rid of Rollover Requirements in Any Other Way?

The only way you can play at an online casino without wagering requirements is by not accepting the bonus in the first place.

To do so, just fund your account without activating such a promotion, and you’ll be good to go.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best No Wagering Casinos:

Slots.lv : This is the best overall no-wager casino. Once you register at Slots.lv, you can get up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses if you deposit using a credit card or up to $7,500 if you opt for crypto.

: This is the best overall no-wager casino. Once you register at Slots.lv, you can get up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses if you deposit using a credit card or up to $7,500 if you opt for crypto. BetOnline : If you’re after table games, BetOnline is the site for you. The site has 48 plus quality table games, beating most of its competitors. You’ll also have access to a $3,000 welcome wagering bonus.

: If you’re after table games, BetOnline is the site for you. The site has 48 plus quality table games, beating most of its competitors. You’ll also have access to a $3,000 welcome wagering bonus. Cafe Casino : This site offers regular ‘Hot Drop Jackpots’ where you can win different types of prizes. It has a straightforward interface that loads quickly on even a slow internet connection. Slots occupy a bigger chunk of 160+ casino games on the site, and new users are rewarded with a 350% first deposit offer.

: This site offers regular ‘Hot Drop Jackpots’ where you can win different types of prizes. It has a straightforward interface that loads quickly on even a slow internet connection. Slots occupy a bigger chunk of 160+ casino games on the site, and new users are rewarded with a 350% first deposit offer. Ignition : Our top-rated casino site for poker offers Ignition miles that you can redeem for real money. The more you play, the more miles you’ll receive. Most cryptocurrency payments are instant, giving you sufficient time to resume gameplay. Join today for the $3,000 dual casino + poker welcome bonus.

: Our top-rated casino site for poker offers Ignition miles that you can redeem for real money. The more you play, the more miles you’ll receive. Most cryptocurrency payments are instant, giving you sufficient time to resume gameplay. Join today for the $3,000 dual casino + poker welcome bonus. Red Dog: Lastly, we have a dog-themed site. For new players who join Red Dog, there’s a 240% slots bonus that also comes with 40 free spins on Spring Wild.

How to Register at an Online Casino and Claim No Wagering Bonuses

It’s a smooth process of registering and playing at top casino sites. Below is a simple guide on how to get started. We’ll use Slots.lv, our #1 casino, in this example:

Step 1: Proceed to the Website

Click the relevant link to visit Slots.lv.

Click the ‘Join Now’ button at the top-right corner.

Input your particulars, including name, date of birth (DOB), email, password, currency, and zip code.

Tick the appropriate box to agree to the terms and conditions.

Click the ‘Register’ button below the form.

Step 2: Verify Your Account

You’ll receive an SMS and an email.

Input the verification code and click the verification email.

If you can’t find the email, check your spam folder.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Proceed to the cashier and choose a payment option.

Feed in your banking details and confirm.

Explore the casino and claim the welcome bonus.

Ready to Play at the Best No Wagering Casinos?

Unlike regular bonuses, no-wager promotions allow you to win without meeting specific rollover requirements.

Before settling on one no-wagering site, you have to consider other factors such as games, user interface, banking methods, and customer support.

After testing hundreds of low-wagering casinos, Slots.lv grabbed the top spot after gaining the best average rating in all these areas.

However, each casino we’ve recommended beats the rest in one or more parts. Thus, the casino you’ll select will come down to your preferences.

Finally, remember that gambling is a game of chance. Never gamble more than you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: