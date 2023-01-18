Best Online Casinos in Australia (2023): Top 12 Aussie Casino Sites Ranked by Bonuses, Payouts & Fairness

If you’re an Aussie looking to gamble online, you should know that there are hundreds of online casinos to choose from – many of which you should avoid.

Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you and put together a curated list of the best online casinos in Australia based on banking options, real money casino games, and bonuses.

Number one on our list is Joe Fortune, thanks to its great set of bonuses and some of the most innovative casino games you can find.

Read on to learn more about all the top Australian online casinos.

Best Online Casinos in Australia

1. Joe Fortune — Best Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

Up to AU$5,000 welcome bonus

Zero transaction fees for crypto

Near-instant payouts

Over 600 online casino games

$150 weekly bonuses

Referral bonuses

Cons:

$50 fee on Visa Debit payouts after the first month

Our number one pick for many reasons, Joe Fortune, starts players off with a juicy welcome bonus of up to $5,000, in addition to some great jackpots, weekly bonuses, and bonuses for referring your mates as well.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

You’re going to have a ton of online casino games to choose from at JoeFortune, with over 600 total titles available and a wide array of jackpot pokies and progressive slots on offer.

You can hop right into the jackpot section and see a long list of online pokies that have big prizes ready to pop, with jackpots as high as $522,000 on Reels and Wheels XL and daily and hourly jackpots on offer too.

The table games section isn’t to be sniffed at, either. You’ll be met with a number of great poker and blackjack games, as well as live casino games and some specialty baccarat and bingo games with decent jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

You’re going to want to check out the massive $5,000 welcome bonus that can be picked up when you sign up at JoeFortune.

You’ll need to claim it in stages, starting with a 100% match bonus for deposits up to $2,000, as well as 30 free spins. Your second deposit will earn you a 65% match up to $1,000, and for the third and final bonus, you’ll get a 100% match bonus up to $2,000 again, giving you the full $5k.

There are also weekly deposit bonuses up to $150, and you even get a $50 referral bonus for getting your friends to sign up and deposit.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

While you can use options like Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf at JoeFortune, you’re likely going to want to go with Bitcoin or an altcoin like Tether because deposits and withdrawals with crypto are instant and have no fees.

You’ll want to note that if you use a Visa Debit Card, the first month of transfers is free, but afterwards, you’ll have to pay a fee of $50. Otherwise, the site has no fees for its transactions.

2. Ignition — Best Australian Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

$2,000 welcome bonus ($3,000 for crypto)

$2,500 freeroll poker tournaments

Free demos of games are available

30+ live casino games

Over AU$2 million in weekly tournament guarantees

Cons:

Missing some games on mobile

Ignition is an Australian online casino with a focus on poker.

You can expect great poker bonuses, tournaments with sizable prize pools, and a nice variety of pokies and table games. Crypto and fiat users alike will get a lot out of this casino site, so it’s worth checking whatever your preference.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

If you’re after a high-quality online casino with a small but stellar collection of games, then you’re in the right place.

Ignition has around 200 casino titles on offer, powered by industry-leading developers, including a good mix of pokies and table games like poker and blackjack.

Poker players are especially well taken care of here, with 24/7 poker tournaments available, great poker bonuses on offer, and a bunch of Texas Hold’em and Omaha variants you’ll want to check out.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.8/5

One of the big draws Ignition has is its freeroll poker tournaments, which pop up every Thursday and offer prize pools of up to $2,500 for contenders. These tourneys are available to anyone who has reached a certain level in the Ignition rewards program, which you level up in just by playing games on the site.

In terms of welcome bonuses, you can claim a 100% casino bonus right out of the gate that will net you up to $1,000 and then follow that up with a $1,000 poker bonus to bring your total to $2,000.

If you’re going to deposit with crypto, you can claim up to a $3,000 combined casino and poker bonus instead.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Crypto users can use Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Litecoin to play on Ignition, and they won’t have to deal with any fees. If you’re using crypto, you’ll also enjoy faster withdrawal times that come with using your digital coins on the site.

Fiat users are still looked after as well, with all major credit cards available, like Mastercard, Amex, and Visa, as well as Discover.

3. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Casino in Australia for Mobile Gaming

Pros:

Perfect mobile optimisation

225% pokies bonus up to $12,250

24/7 bonus for regular players

Zero transaction fees

Free online slots

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

If you’re after quality games that work perfectly on mobile, Red Dog has a great selection of titles powered by RealTime Gaming.

There are numerous banking options and a constant stream of new bonuses coming in for new games as well, so there are always reasons to stick around at Red Dog.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Home to over 150 casino games and online pokies powered by big-name software provider RTG, in addition to live games by Visionary iGaming, Red Dog is a top contender in our books.

You’ve got popular games like the Bubble Bubble series, Ancient Gods, and Aztec’s Millions. New pokies are being added all the time as well, and they often receive free spin promotions, such as Mermaid Royale.

Red Dog also makes it a point to have its entire library on mobile devices, with games running fantastically on the dedicated mobile casino site.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Red Dog does a great job of consistently updating its bonuses as new games join the site and during special occasions.

Our favourite bonus of all is the 225% match bonus up to AU$12,250 that you can use on your first five deposits. The code to claim this bonus is WAGGINGTAILS and the min deposit to qualify is only $10 with Neosurf.

To celebrate the addition of Mermaid Royale to the site, you can also grab a 245% match bonus and 35 free spins on the game when you enter the code REDODYSSEUS.

They also offer 24/7 bonuses that scale with your deposit amount up to a 160% match bonus on deposits of $150. All you have to do is enter the code SUPERDOG and make your deposit to claim the match bonus.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

Red Dog offers a great balance between catering to crypto users and people who want to use their credit cards to gamble.

Credit card users enjoy instant deposits but have a smaller limit of $1,000 and will have to wait 3-4 business days for withdrawals, while crypto has a 5-minute wait for deposits but has no limitations on deposits and only requires 1-3 business days for a payout.

Whether you’re using crypto or fiat currency to play, you won’t receive any additional fees from Red Dog during transfers, so all users are looked after pretty well. The minimum withdrawal is $150, however.

4. Aussie Play — Best Pokies Bonuses of All Online Casinos in Australia

Pros:

200+ online pokies

320% match bonus for pokies

Zero transaction fees

14 varieties of video poker

Cons:

Higher minimum withdrawal requirement

Could have more table games

Aussie Play – which you can guess by its name – is an Australian-exclusive online casino catering specifically to players down under with some of the best pokies bonuses you can find.

Casino Games: 4.3/5

With over 200 different pokies on offer, including some of our favourites like Asgard and Bubble Bubble, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into at Aussie Play.

What’s great is that tabletop enthusiasts are looked after as well, with 14 different poker variations, a few blackjack and roulette tables available, and some keno games too. However, the overall table games selection definitely lacks, and it could use a few more titles for us to rank it better.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

If you’re a pokies fan who is looking exclusively for slot bonuses, then you’re going to love the promotions on offer at Aussie Play. Not only do they offer a bunch of great match bonuses for your deposits, but they also have free spin bonuses for a bunch of different games.

Our favourite bonus here is available to claim by using the code AUSSIECOINS – and it’s exclusive to crypto players. Deposit a minimum of AU$20 in crypto equivalent to qualify for this epic 320% pokies bonus up to AU$3,200.

You can also get a 225% pokies bonus +50 free spins on Cash Bandits 2 with the code AUSSIEPLAY, as well as other bonuses like the 235% pokies bonus you can grab with the code AUSSIELUCK.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Fiat users on Aussie Play will love the instant deposits and lack of transfer fees on offer for credit cards, and with only a 3-4 day wait on withdrawals, things move pretty fast there as well.

For crypto, you can use Bitcoin and a decent variety of altcoins like Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Deposits take around 15 minutes and withdrawal times are pretty speedy, usually taking 1-3 days to process and all with zero transaction fees.

5. Ricky Casino — Best Welcome Bonus of Any Australian Online Casino

Pros:

$7,500 welcome bonus and 550 free spins

3,000+ casino games

Trusted software providers

Tons of weekly bonuses

Cons:

Lacks altcoin options

Higher wagering requirements

Australian players are sure to love what’s on offer at Ricky Casino.

The welcome package is super-generous, there’s a huge library of casino games and a ton of specialty options available as well.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Ricky Casino has a huge library of games, with over 3,000 to choose from and a big chunk of those being high-quality pokies.

The pokies are also broken up into sections based on the software provider, so if you know you love Zillion pokies or Yggdrasil, it’s super easy to find slots from those providers quickly.

You’ll want to stop by the table games section as well, where you’ll find loads of great poker variants, blackjack tables, and less common games like Sic-Bo and Pontoon. There’s even a section dedicated to roulette and one just for lottery games and scratchies.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Right from the get-go, Ricky Casino gives you big value with a huge $7,500 welcome package that you can claim over 10 deposits.

Your first deposit is a 100% match bonus up to AU$500, and from then on, you’ll get 50% match bonuses up to varying amounts until you reach your total of $7,500. On top of this, you’ll also be getting a total of 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5, which makes this an incredible welcome bonus.

The site also offers free spin bonuses every Wednesday, while Tuesdays and Fridays will net you nice little match bonuses.

The catch? These bonuses have higher-than-average wagering requirements, but that didn’t surprise us, considering their value.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Ricky Casino has a good selection of different payment options, with major credit cards being available, as well as bank transfers and Neosurf.

You can use Bitcoin on the site, but there aren’t any altcoins offered, which is a bit unfortunate for crypto users with a more diverse portfolio.

What is fantastic, though, is that all payment options have zero transaction fees, whether you’re using e-wallet options, Bitcoin, or fiat banking. That said, the minimum withdrawal is also higher, starting at AU$300 for wire transfers.

How We Found the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Casino Selection:

One of the major things we want to see when looking at an Aussie casino site is its selection of pokies. We want to see high-quality slots from top providers like Betsoft and Realtime Gaming, as well as popular titles and a constant influx of new games to keep things interesting.

It’s always great to see attention given to table games as well, with a robust lineup of poker and blackjack titles being a great supplement to a good variety of pokie machines.

Promos and Bonuses:

We are always on the lookout for Australian casino sites that offer the most competitive bonuses, and we know that you are too.

A healthy welcome package that is going to give new users an initial boost is always an important part of a strong promotions page, with a good mix of free spins, bonuses, and tournaments all helping to make for a well-rounded gambling experience.

We also want to make sure that wagering isn’t too excessive and that the terms and conditions of the promotions are fairly easy to access.

Payment Options:

In terms of payment options, having a wide variety of different banking methods to choose from is always going to be a top priority when looking at casino sites. We like to see a good mix of fiat options and cryptocurrency and a few e-wallets and direct transfer options.

We’re also on the lookout for sites that offer fast withdrawals and deposit times and don’t charge significant fees for using credit cards or other payment options without good reason.

Why is Joe Fortune the Best Australian Online Casino?

Casino Games:

You’ll love the ripper selection of casino games available at Joe Fortune. You’ve got 600 different titles to choose from, tons of pokies, and sky-high jackpots that sit at over $500,000. As a nice bonus, there are also great tabletop games with plenty of blackjack variants on offer and a nice set of specialty games to enjoy as well.

Customer Support:

Joe Fortune has top-notch customer support, offering 24/7 live chat for questions that just can’t wait, a phone service, and email for less urgent queries. The site’s help centre is extensive, and the FAQ offers a lot of answers to typical questions one might have when browsing a casino site, so make sure to check it out.

What’s really great is that they also offer specific sections for self-exclusion and dispute resolution, which shows the kind of customer care they offer.

Bonuses & Promos:

The $5,000 welcome package available for new users really is just the beginning at Joe Fortune. Not only can you get your hands on a number of different weekly deposit bonuses, but if you have friends who want to join you on the site, you can also get a nice little $50 bonus just for referring them.

When coupled with the jackpots on offer, Joe Fortune’s promotions are truly exceptional.

What Casino Games Are Best to Play At Australian Casinos?

While this is a question of personal preference, most Aussies enjoy playing online pokies. Pokies are incredibly popular in brick-and-mortar venues in Australia, and it’s no different online.

You’re going to see sites like our top pick Joe Fortune offering massive payouts for certain slots, so it’s definitely worthwhile taking a look at the progressives and jackpot slot machines to see what’s on offer.

Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games in Australia

How to Start Playing Games at Australian Online Casinos?

The usual sign-up process at the best online casinos in Australia is to just enter a few personal details, secure your account with a password or pin, and then you’ll be able to pick a payment method and add funds to your account.

Some online casinos in Australia will require you to verify your email or provide photo identification as proof of identity, which can extend the process, but it certainly helps to keep your account secure.

Do I Have to Download an App to Play Casino Games in Australia?

In most cases, you don’t have to download a real money online casino app to play games in Australia. Most Australian online casinos will have all of their casino games available on the website, and all content will be accessible online.

There are certain sites that require an app to be downloaded, but these are few and far between. There are instances where downloading a dedicated casino app can be a good idea because it may offer improved performance for certain games or a better-optimised experience.

How Can I Claim a Bonus at Australian Online Casinos?

Claiming bonuses is a pretty simple process, with a few main ways to go about it. The first way is to activate a bonus code provided by the website, which you will be able to do either when making a deposit on the cashier page or via the promotions page on the site.

You might get a bonus that is instead an opt-in bonus, in which case you’ll simply be able to select that bonus from a dropdown menu or list of bonuses when you make a deposit or on the promotions tab and then claim it that way.

If an online casino offers a no-deposit bonus, then you’ll be able to claim the bonus immediately without making deposits, though there might be some extra work to do if it has specific terms and conditions, so keep an eye out for that.

Which Australian Casino Site Has the Best Payouts?

Thanks to some of the highest jackpots in the Australian gambling industry, Joe Fortune regularly ranks as the top Aussie casino with the biggest payouts because it offers progressive jackpot pokies that features over AU$500,000 in jackpot prize pools.

What Should I Look for In Aussie Online Casinos?

While personal preference will play a big part in what you want from a casino, a large selection of pokies and a solid tabletop section to back it up is always a good start.

You’ll also want to make sure the site offers the right payment method for you, whether it’s your preferred cryptocurrency, credit card or e-wallet option.

Having a varied selection of bonuses is also fundamental to a good casino experience.

Comparison of the Top 5 Aussie Online Casino Sites

Joe Fortune: Joe Fortune is our top pick, not just because it’s the only true blue casino of the bunch but also because it offers a wide variety of top-notch pokies, fantastic free spins and referral bonuses, and great banking options that make payment smooth and simple.

Ignition: Ignition looks after its regulars with tons of great poker tournaments, lucrative jackpots, and a rewards program that lets you get more out of the site just by playing. New players can grab a $2,000 welcome package ($3,000 for crypto) to start.

Red Dog: Red Dog’s biggest draw is that it’s always updating its bonuses to give returning players new rewards and to help new users get started with a blast. The game selection is smaller than other Australian gambling sites, but it offers top-quality games from RealTime Gaming.

Aussie Play: Aussie Play has some of the best pokies bonuses out there, including a promotion that offers a 320% pokies bonus that you can claim by entering the code AUSSIECOINS.

Ricky Casino: Variety is the spice of life, and Ricky Casino has plenty of it. With over 3,000 casino games under its belt and a huge welcome package on offer that can net you $7,500 AUD, there are a lot of reasons to sign up here and get playing.

How To Get Started With Online Casinos in Australia

Now that you’re all revved up and ready to go after reading our reviews, here’s a fast guide to signing up for an account with our top pick, Joe Fortune:

Step 1 – Click ‘Join’

Head to Joe Fortune’s main page and click on the yellow ‘Join’ button in the top right corner of your screen. Make sure any popup blockers are off so that the dialogue box for signup can appear.

Step 2 – Enter Personal Info and Pin

In the popup window, enter your name, date of birth, postcode, and email address into the fields. You’ll also need to create a four-digit pin number to help secure your account. Click register, and you’re good to move on to the next step.

Step 3 – Add Funds and Play

Now that you’ve registered for an account, you can add some funds using your preferred banking method and start playing casino games!

Still Looking For the Best Australian Online Casinos?

Hopefully, our breakdown of the top Australian online casino sites has helped you find the best place to gamble.

Our number one spot had to go to Joe Fortune, with its standout Aussie theme, incredible bonuses, and top-notch customer support.

You’re definitely going to want to take a look at the rest of the top five and the runners-up because you might just find that they offer something unique that you love.

Make sure that when you pick a site, you remember to gamble responsibly!

