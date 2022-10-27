Best Online Casinos in NZ: Top 10 Real Money New Zealand Casino Sites

Looking for the best online casinos in New Zealand?

To help Kiwi bettors like you out, we’ve used a strenuous benchmark system that’s helped us land on the best online casinos NZ has to offer.

The casino sites we’ve picked are licensed, regulated, and filled with thousands of games that you won’t find anywhere else.

Jackpot City is our #1 pick, but we have nine alternatives that will appeal to a wider audience!

Sounds good? Let’s go!

Best Online Casinos in NZ

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in NZ Overall

Pros

600+ online casino games

30+ progressive jackpots

Deposit bonus up to $1,600

24/7 live chat & email support

Low deposit minimum of $10

Cons

No phone support

Jackpot City is the best casino online for New Zealand players.

Their high-tech gaming library, breakthrough welcome package, dedicated 24/7 support team, and accessible deposit minimums made them our obvious first choice for this review.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

Jackpot City’s gaming library is packed to the brim with 400+ online pokies, 57 live casino tables, and 100+ specialty titles from Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

Suffice to say, there’s something here for everybody!

They offer a handful of high-limit progressives for big-fish hunters, but their $0.50 betting minimum ensures that the site is accessible to budget-conscious players.

Notably, 11 games of video poker bring cutting-edge graphics and realistic sound effects to life.

You’ll feel compelled to put on your best poker face! If you’d rather brush up on your skills, 27 virtual blackjack variants, 26 roulette wheels, and 17 baccarat tables come in clutch.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5

Jackpot City’s online casino sign up bonus is straightforward.

They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 each, giving new players up to a $1,600 welcome bonus.

You’ll have free reign over their entire library of non-jackpot pokies, video poker games, virtual tables, and specialty titles!

Pokies contribute dollar-for-dollar towards your playthrough requirement, so we’d suggest spending most of your time there!

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

Jackpot City accepts payments made via bank card, Interac, ecoPayz, eCheck, Flexepin, bank transfer, NeoSurf, and iDebit.

You can deposit as little as $10 to claim the first portion of their $1,600 welcome package!

As we’d expect here, all transactions are lightning-fast and 100% free of charge.

E-wallet payouts are processed and delivered within 1-2 working days, but fiat withdrawals generally take 3-5 days to reach your available balance.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers phenomenal customer support via live chat and email, but we’re yet to see them implement a phone line for players who’d rather call.

On the bright side, their knowledgeable agents are at your disposal 24/7, so there’s never a wrong time to ask for help.

We received an instant live chat response, and Jackpot City’s team replied to our email within 12 hours. Expect fast, detailed communication across the board.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Jackpot City goes above and beyond industry standards with a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, which you can get on the App Store or Google Play.

Except for a few specialty titles, most of their games work flawlessly on mobile.

Titles load instantly, their user interface doesn’t have a learning curve, and everything is directly at your fingertips. It’s never been easier to gamble from wherever you are!

Click here to bet with Jackpot City and claim your $1,600 welcome package

2. Hellspin – Best Game Variety of Any NZ Online Casino

Pros:

4,000+ exclusive online pokies

500+ live dealer tables

150 free spins available

Accepts crypto and fiat currencies

Dynamic, mobile-friendly website

Cons:

No phone support

Smaller welcome bonus package

Casino traditionalists will find themselves in virtual heaven at Hellspin!

This NZ gambling site dominates the charts with 4,000+ real money pokies and upwards of 500 live dealer tables.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

It would take you months to play every title offered by Hellspin, and they’re continuously adding more exclusives to their jam-packed collection.

As it stands, new sign-ups can spin their way through 4,000+ online pokies and jackpot machines!

They take no half-measures in either department.

500+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette provide a sufficient incentive for skilled players to gamble here! Their selection of game shows is particularly entertaining and unique.

Super Sic-Bo, Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live, Mega Ball 100x, Wheel of Fortune, and Crazy Time give new players the freedom to pick their favourite titles!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

Hellspin will double your first deposit up to $100, and you’ll receive 100 extra spins to use on Wild Walker.

If you want more where that came from, use promo code “HOT” with your second qualifying transaction.

They’ll credit your account with a 50% match up to $300, and 50 more free spins on Hot to Burn: Hold and Spin make this reload bonus taste even sweeter.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

Notably, Hellspin accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies for those into crypto gambling, e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment options.

Players can bank their funds here using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Perfect Money, Interac, Jeton, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, or their debit card.

You’ll need to fund your account with $20 or more at each turn before claiming Hellspin’s double-tiered welcome package. That said, you can start playing games with just $15 upfront.

Payouts generally take 2-3 days for cash bettors, but crypto players will enjoy faster 1-2 day withdrawals. Either way, you should be able to get a hold of your winnings in record time!

Customer Support: 4.5/5

If you need to get in touch with somebody at Hellspin, they offer 24/7 email and instant chat support.

Both contact options promise quick responses, but you’ll enjoy immediate feedback via their live chat feature. Agent responses appear detailed, helpful, and professional.

Unfortunately, they don’t have a phone line for players who’d rather speak with a live agent.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Hellspin’s casino website is optimised for smaller screens, putting 4,000+ online pokies and 500+ live dealer tables in your back pocket by extension.

It’s rare to find an NZ casino with many mobile-friendly titles, but Hellspin blows industry standards out of the water!

It’s easy to deposit and withdraw your funds with one tap, and we didn’t experience any lag while loading up our favourite pokies and table games in different tabs.

Click here to enjoy unmatched variety with Hellspin and claim your $400 bonus!

3. Casino Tropez – Best Welcome Package of Any Online Casino in NZ

Pros:

Established in 2001

1,500+ casino games

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses

24/7 phone, email, and live chat support

Cons:

No downloadable app

Interface feels clunky and old

As Casino Tropez celebrates their 21st anniversary, they haven’t changed the winning formula.

New players will enjoy generous loyalty bonuses, comprehensive phone support, and a white-glove gambling experience backed by Casino Tropez’s time-tested reputation.

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

It’s clear that Casino Tropez prioritises quality and quantity mixed together.

New sign-ups will find 1,300+ classic pokies and jackpot reels waiting for them upon arrival. Playtech, a company known for its high-paying reels and cutting-edge graphics, handles the site’s entire selection.

In between spins, you’ll have free reign over 34 live casino variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

You can bet as little as $5 per game, but high rollers won’t face any limits as they up the stakes.

Bingo, keno, and a few other specialty titles fill in the blanks. No matter how you like to play, Casino Tropez can handle the pressure!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

Casino Tropez has plenty in store for both new and regular players. For new sign-ups, you can collect up to a $3,000 bonus from the welcome package.

You’ll first be rewarded with a 100% up to $100 welcome bonus on your first deposit.

They’ll then match your first monthly deposit by 100% up to $100, and active players will receive at least $25 in weekly loyalty bonuses.

Across the board, you’ll have to satisfy their reasonable 30x rollover before cashing out your bonus winnings.

If you’re looking for an online casino that rewards loyalty, Casino Tropez delivers in spades!

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

With the exception of cryptocurrency, it’s hard to find a payment option not accepted by Casino Tropez.

Players can use Zimpler, TrustPay, Trustly, AstroPay, ecoPayz, iDebit, Neteller, Entropay, Skrill, Qiwi, GiroPay, EasyEFT, PaySafeCard, a traditional bank transfer, or their bank card to make deposits.

You can fund your account with just $20 to claim their welcome bonus.

E-wallet payouts are processed and delivered instantly, but regular fiat withdrawals take 3-7 days to clear.

Customer Support: 5/5

Unlike many NZ casino sites, Casino Tropez offers 24/7 phone support.

They work with a team of international agents to accommodate multilingual players! Plus, their phone queues don’t run longer than 15 minutes. If that doesn’t stand out from the crowd, nothing will.

Alternatively, you can get in touch using their 24/7 chat feature or email hotline. Their team sent us an email reply within 6 hours, and we received immediate feedback via live chat.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

It’s no secret that Casino Tropez’s interface needs a facelift, but it’s simple to navigate for new players.

Because their mobile site isn’t bogged down with flashy graphics and cutting-edge animations, it works flawlessly on older phones and smaller-screened devices.

Before you ask, their games are freshly minted. Never judge a book by its cover!

Click here to get started with Casino Tropez!

4. Neon Vegas – Best Online Casino in NZ for Mobile Players

Pros:

Fluid, mobile-friendly site

500% bonus up to $500

1,000+ high-quality casino titles

Blazing-quick, fee-free payouts

Dedicated email contact form

Cons:

No live chat or phone support

$50 minimum withdrawal

We can’t say this about most online gambling sites, but Neon Vegas’ mobile casino site is just as fun to play with as their desktop version.

You’ll enjoy full gaming compatibility, a fluid interface, and modern graphics that go easy on the eyes, easily making this one of the best mobile casinos.

Gaming Variety: 4.3/5

Neon Vegas brings an authentic Vegas experience to NZ players. Flashy lights, stunning animations, and immersive graphics take precedence across 1,000+ high-quality casino titles!

They work closely with 32 established software providers to deliver an innovative gaming experience. Many of their pokies can’t be found elsewhere, and their library is well-put together.

You’ll find Megaways, sport-inspired reels, pop-culture-themed machines, and high-volatility progressive jackpots lined up for your enjoyment.

Their live casino takes the same approach, separating hundreds of live dealer tables into neatly organised categories!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.2/5

When you make your first deposit, use the code “NEON.” After you satisfy their 20x rollover requirements in 2 days using real money, you’ll earn a 500% cash bonus worth up to $500.

Unfortunately, new players won’t see a penny until they meet Neon Vegas’ requirements.

On the bright side, after your bonus has been delivered to your account, you’re free to withdraw your earnings or spend the rest across their high-tech gaming library.

Banking Methods: 4.5/5

Neon Vegas doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies, but the site’s banking menu will satisfy most fiat players.

You can use your debit or credit card, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller, Sofort, Interac, or MiFinity to bank your funds here.

New sign-ups can deposit as little as $10 to get started! That said, you’ll need to fund your account with $100 to earn the maximum possible bonus of $500.

E-wallet payouts take 24 hours to appear in your balance, but you’ll need to accrue $50 or more in winnings before requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

As it stands, Neon Vegas’ weakest link is its customer support system.

They offer a sole contact form on their website, but you can also use their listed email hotline to get in touch. Notably, they don’t offer live chat or phone support.

Thankfully, they address player inquiries and respond to emails 24 hours a day. We got a detailed response from a real person within an hour of reaching out.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Neon Vegas was founded in 2020, so we’d expect their brand to prioritise mobile compatibility.

There’s no downloadable app to speak of, but Neon Vegas’ actual casino site mimics native functionality on iOS and Android. All their games are appropriately sized for smaller screens.

Additionally, their user interface feels fluid and lag-free on smartphones. It’s easy to pinpoint your favourite titles, deposit funds, or withdraw your earnings with just a few taps.

Click here to play on the go with Neon Vegas!

5. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in NZ for Progressive Jackpot Pokies

Pros:

Million-dollar jackpots

500+ real money casino games

Three-tiered, $1,000 deposit bonus

Dedicated mobile app

24/7 email and instant chat support

Cons:

No phone support

Not all games work on mobile

Spin Casino and big-fish hunters go together like fish and chips. Their high-limit progressives award millions of dollars to lucky players, and we’ve seen them break payout records before!

Gaming Variety: 4.1/5

When you sign up at Spin Casino, their high-limit progressives stand out among 525+ real money games.

Potential payouts hover around seven figures, with games like Mega Moolah and Thunderstruck II promising the most lucrative rewards.

In total, the luckiest winners at Spin Casino will share a total prize pool in excess of $13.6 million. This figure is growing by the day, and you could be the person who pops the bubble!

Beyond their most tempting pokies, we found a broad selection of 56 live casino games and 70 virtual tables.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.2/5

Spin Casino will double your first deposit up to $400, but they’re just getting started.

Your second and third deposit transactions will each receive a 100% match up to $300.

In total, players can redeem up to $1,000 for use across their favourite pokies and tables.

Banking Methods: 4.6/5

Players can deposit funds using their debit or credit card, a bank transfer, ecoPayz, Interac, eCheck, Flexepin, iDebit, and NeoSurf.

The site offers an accessible funding minimum of $10 to get started, but you’ll have to deposit at least $30 before claiming their full welcome package.

Payouts don’t take very long either way, but e-wallet players will receive their winnings the fastest. Once you’ve verified your identity with Spin Casino, you’ll get paid in 1-2 days.

If you’re using a debit card or wire transfer to cash out, you’ll have to wait 3-7 days before noticing any changes to your bank account.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Like their sister site Jackpot City, Spin Casino offers 24/7 support via live chat and email.

You won’t have to wait around for assistance – we received an immediate reply from a real person using their instant chat feature, and their team sent us an email response within 12 hours.

However, they don’t offer phone support at this time, which is definitely a bummer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

You can download Spin Casino’s native app on your iOS or Android smartphone.

It brings a leading selection of pokies, virtual tables, and specialty titles to your fingertips! However, only 75% of their desktop-friendly library makes an appearance on mobile.

If you’re okay with forgoing a few of their live dealer tables while you’re on the move, Spin Casino fully accommodates players when life gets busy.

Click here to spin for gold with Spin Casino!

Best Online Casinos in NZ - Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in NZ

Variety of Online Casino Games:

The best gambling sites in NZ have more to offer, ensuring that you’re always spoilt for choice.

Whether you’re into online pokies, live casino games, virtual tables, or a healthy mixture of everything, our top picks host thousands of titles from tens of industry-leading software providers.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions

We prioritised NZ online casino sites with lucrative promos. You’ll receive large bonuses and tons of free spins upon making your first deposit!

Beyond this, we gave special consideration to NZ casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and transaction minimums.

Banking Methods

Before you play online casino games, you’ll have access to a suite of secure payment options.

Our top-rated New Zealand online casinos support numerous e-wallets, equally as many cryptocurrencies, and a host of traditional fiat banking methods.

Customer Support Options

You shouldn’t have to struggle alone. When you need immediate assistance, the best NZ online casinos make it easy to get in touch.

Many of our top sites offer 24/7 support via phone, email, and live chat contact options. There’s never a wrong time to reach out!

Mobile Compatibility

In this digital age, the most successful online gambling sites are mobile-friendly.

The best New Zealand casinos give their players the option to pocket hours of entertainment and excitement.

To that end, we prioritised online casino sites with a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos for NZ Players

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games at Online Casinos in NZ?

Yes! You can play real money games with the best NZ casino sites.

Our best online casinos work closely with industry-leading software providers; the end result is nothing short of magical.

New sign-ups will be greeted by thousands of cutting-edge online pokies, hundreds of hyper-realistic virtual tables, and tens of live dealer games!

How Can I Spot Reputable NZ Online Casinos?

The best NZ casinos are licensed and regulated for your protection.

The Malta Gaming Authority monitors each online gambling site listed here, so new players are guaranteed fair winning odds and timely payouts with any of our top picks.

On the flip side of that coin, shady casino operators are not licensed. They get away with murder, and there are no consequences for their actions.

If you choose to shy away from our list and do your own research instead, be sure that your chosen site has a valid operating license.

Do Online Casinos in NZ Accept Bitcoin?

Not all online casinos in New Zealand accept Bitcoin or crypto, but sites like Hellspin and Skycrown are great for crypto players.

Do Online Casinos in NZ Offer Casino Bonuses?

Yes, you’ll find online casino bonuses at most NZ sites. In fact, all of our picks have plenty of exciting promos.

In our opinion, you should claim deposit bonuses if you’re interested in hours of entertainment on the casino’s dime.

Upon making your first deposit, you’ll receive a chunk of free cash to burn on your favourite real money games!

You can use deposit bonuses to your advantage. Whether you choose to place low-stakes wagers or plump up your bets for bigger wins, the online casino industry is your oyster.

Do the Best Online Casinos in NZ Have Live Dealer Games?

Most popular sites carry a handful of live dealer online casino games, which mimic an “in-person” betting experience from the comfort of your home.

You can play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker as a professional dealer shuffles the cards and calls the shots.

You’ll get to watch the action unfold in real-time through your computer screen, but don’t worry, your dealer can’t see your poker face.

Notably, some of the best casinos in New Zealand also host interactive game shows that put players in the hot seat.

What Is the Best Online Casino in NZ?

Jackpot City is the best online casino in New Zealand. They launched in 1998 and have aged like fine wine over the years.

Currently, they’re home to 400+ online pokies, 57 live casino games, and numerous specialty titles that fill in the blanks for new sign-ups.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in NZ

Here’s a brief recap of what players can expect from our top picks:

Jackpot City : As the best New Zealand online casino, Jackpot City is home to 600+ high-tech titles and a generous welcome bonus. Sign up today to claim up to a $1,600 bonus.

As the best New Zealand online casino, Jackpot City is home to 600+ high-tech titles and a generous welcome bonus. Sign up today to claim up to a $1,600 bonus. Hellspin : Hellspin tips the scales with 4,000+ online pokies and 500+ live casino games. You can claim a $400 bonus and 150 free spins with your first two deposits!

Hellspin tips the scales with 4,000+ online pokies and 500+ live casino games. You can claim a $400 bonus and 150 free spins with your first two deposits! Casino Tropez : Casino Tropez is an oldie but a goldie. They came to life in 2001, and their 24/7 phone line speaks volumes about their trusted reputation. Click the above link if you want to claim up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Casino Tropez is an oldie but a goldie. They came to life in 2001, and their 24/7 phone line speaks volumes about their trusted reputation. Click the above link if you want to claim up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses. Neon Vegas : Neon Vegas embodies modernity with a supremely mobile-friendly interface. You’ll put 1,000+ online casino games in your back pocket for on-the-go enjoyment! Even better, new sign-ups can claim an exclusive 500% match up to $500.

Neon Vegas embodies modernity with a supremely mobile-friendly interface. You’ll put 1,000+ online casino games in your back pocket for on-the-go enjoyment! Even better, new sign-ups can claim an exclusive 500% match up to $500. Spin Casino: Spin Casino keeps big-fish hunters on their toes with super-sized jackpot pokies. Games like Mega Moolah and Thunderstruck II dangle multi-million dollar prizes in front of eager spinners. There’s also a $1,000 welcome bonus waiting for new players.

How to Sign Up at Online Casinos in New Zealand

If you’re new to playing games with Internet casinos, you might feel overwhelmed by the thought of getting started.

Using Jackpot City as a premier example, this step-by-step guide boils the sign-up process to its basics.

1. Create a New Online Casino Account

Go to Jackpot City’s online casino site

Click the “Sign Up” button

Enter any requested personal information

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click “Register” to continue

2. Verify Your Information

Take a photo of your ID and utility bill

Send both to Jackpot City’s staff via email

Confirm your billing address

Wait 1-2 days for a response from their team

3. Deposit & Claim The Welcome Bonus

Go to Jackpot City’s “cashier” section

Select your payment method from the next screen

Enter any relevant bank card or e-wallet information

Fund your account with $10 or more

Play games & have fun with $400 in casino cash!

Make three more deposits to claim another $1,200

Ready to Play at the Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites?

Gamblers who’d rather not travel to Auckland for the weekend should make online casino gaming their top priority.

We’d wholeheartedly recommend Jackpot City to players on the fence. Their $1,600 welcome package, high-powered selection of online pokies, 24-year track record, and mobile casino app set them firmly apart from the competition.

At the same time, if you’re finding land-based casinos stale and inconvenient, we’d suggest giving any of our top online casinos a fair chance. Just be sure to play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: