Best Online Casinos in South Africa (2023): Top SA Online Casinos by Game Variety, Bonuses & User Experience

Some of the best online casinos in South Africa offer users generous bonuses, an amazing variety of games, and a great user experience. Still, deciding which one to use can be quite a daunting task - but we’ve got your back.

Our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond with the research, and in the end, we found Casino Tropez to be the best overall option. But there are many others that you should know about - we listed and ranked them below.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Online Casinos in South Africa

1. Casino Tropez - Best Online Casino in South Africa Overall

Pros:

Welcome package of up to R1000

Over 900 games on tap

9 payment methods are available

Amazing variety of live dealer games

Premium look and feel

Cons:

No crypto banking options supported

From a wide range of casino games, live dealer rooms, and a generous welcome bonus on offer for new players, Casino Tropez is our top pick for casino players in South Africa.

Let’s find out more about it.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

While Casino Tropez doesn’t have the most titles we’ve found, it does have just over 900 games - by no means a limited selection.

The majority of those (about 830) are slots, including a few progressive options that frequently reach six figures and beyond! The table game selection is excellent, with a couple of dozen blackjack tables and a variety of baccarat options.

It’s the live casino tables that truly stand out, however. With over 60 tables running at any given time, you can always get a game going with real-life players and dealers!

The options range from old-school casino games like roulette and blackjack to less common options like Sic Bo and 3-Card Brag, giving you a nice mix of familiar games and new flavors to experiment with.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

New players here can expect to find a 100% deposit match up to R1000 when they sign up. Be aware that you must deposit at least R200 in order to claim this offer.

Much like many other leading SA online casinos, Casino Tropez keeps on rewarding its loyal customers. You’ll be able to find monthly bonuses here as well as weekly and daily promotions. So, on top of the wide selection of games to choose from, you can also look forward to something new and fresh now and then.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Mobile compatibility at Casino Tropez is top-class! It offers all the casino games available on the desktop version on your mobile. You can play all your favorite Casino Tropez games on the go, thanks to the amazing mobile compatibility this online casino has in store.

Banking: 4.9/5

There’s a total of nine banking methods supported by Casino Tropez, but one thing it lacks so far is cryptocurrency banking.

Nevertheless, you won’t have any issues when it comes to payments at Casino Tropez. Transactions also don’t have any fees attached to them, which is another huge bonus!

Overall: 4.9/5

All in all, Casino Tropez can be a great option for players of all interests. With the amazing game library, generous online casino bonuses, and a smooth mobile gaming experience, it does not get any better than this.

Check out all the latest casino bonuses available at Casino Tropez

2. Springbok Casino - Best Design of All Online Casinos in South Africa

Pros:

Designed for South African players

Supports crypto banking

A good variety of games are available

Great reputation among gamblers

Cons:

No live dealer section

One thing that South Africans love is a good local business. Nothing is more South African than springbok - from our national Rugby team to a quaint little town in the Northern Cape, we’re obsessed with anything related to the word!

South African casino players will feel right at home here with Springbok Casino. What’s even better is that the site is available in Afrikaans too. Springbok is one of the best South African online casinos, and we’re going to show you why.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Springbok casino does not have the widest range of games available but compared to other homegrown casinos, it matches up well against its competition; Springbok casino can offer you just over 140 games, which might not sound like much, but make up for this in quality.

All the games here are by the best-known providers in the industry, like RealTime Gaming, for example, which means that quality is guaranteed here for everyone.

In addition to 126 slots, you can expect to find 14 video poker games and five online poker rooms. There are also three blackjack games that are all excellent and exciting for Springbok Casino players.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Springbok casino has a great welcome bonus for new customers. Once you visit its website and make your first deposit, you’ll be offered a very generous welcome bonus of up to R11,500!

Make sure to take a look at other bonuses available for the users of this online casino, too - there’s a lot to be excited about here!

Without any deposit made, new players can also score an exciting R250 bonus. All you have to do is to use the coupon code TEST-SPRINGBOK.

And there’s even more!

Deposit bonuses, cashback, and many more are waiting for you at Springbok.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

When it comes to mobile betting, Springbok Casino has an excellent offering. With unexpected load-shedding causing frustration for many South African players, this is probably one of the most appealing features of this site.

Springbok casino has an excellent mobile site that is available on all iOS and Android devices. The website is smooth and quick, but it does offer a smaller selection of games to choose from. In addition, Springbok casino also offers a mobile app for Android users.

Banking: 5/5

In terms of banking, there’s nothing more that we could ask for from Springbok casino.

Their wide-ranging payment methods are nothing short of excellent. Springbok casino has 12 payment methods on offer, three more than Casino Tropez in our number one spot, and they have also jumped on the crypto bandwagon, which will be appreciated by many.

There’s even more, though! Deposits are instant, and you’ll see them reflect in your account in no time. On top of that, they have a minimum deposit of just R20.

Overall: 5/5

The look and feel of the website are in classic green and gold, making you feel right at home. One of the highlights that we found at Springbok Casino is that it’s available in English and Afrikaans, a truly unique experience for South African players.

Visit the website of Springbok

3. PlayOJO - Best OInline Casino in SA for Slot Games

Pros:

No wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Amazing variety of slot games

Free spins welcome bonus

Great real money slots for South African players

Excellent range of payment methods

Cons:

Not the best design

PlayOJO is a relatively new platform, launched in 2017.

This, however, does not mean that it’s not one of the best South African online casinos. Over the years, this platform has gained a lot of traction, and it has become a solid option for South African casino players.

Game Selection: 5/5

PlayOJO offers the widest selection of online casino games, miles ahead of any other casino on our list. With over 1900 games to choose from, it’s difficult for any South African players to get bored of this platform.

There’s a wide selection of slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and even some live games to choose from. If you’re on the hunt for the largest library of games in South African casinos, there’s no need to look any further than PlayOJO.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus for the customers of PlayOJO is an enticing one for sure.

You can get 50 free spins if you’re a new customer signing up for this online casino. Who doesn’t love free spins, right? What’s so special about this welcome bonus is that there are no wagering requirements, so any winnings can be withdrawn at any time.

You can use these free spins on a very famous online slot game, Book of Dead.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

The unique color schemes and functionality of PlayOJO shine through onto mobile devices, too. Starting off with the mobile website, PlayOJO’s site works perfectly on both Android and iOS devices.

Even better, though, PlayOJO has an Android app as well. This makes the platform ideal for those bettors who are constantly on the move.

Banking: 4.8/5

The payment methods supported by PlayOJO are vast, matching Springbok casino with a total of 12 different banking methods.

You can find it all here, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and more.

Overall: 4.8/5

All in all, PlayOJO is an amazing online casino with a lot in store. What we liked the most here was the amazing welcome bonus, which promises users endless fun.

Find out more about PlayOJO and all of its latest casino bonuses

4. Mansion Casino - Best Online Casino in South Africa for Mobile

Pros:

Great welcome bonus

Excellent mobile compatibility

Wide range of games on offer

Reputable online casino

Cons:

Not the best customer support team

Mansion Casino flies somewhat under the radar among online casinos in South Africa. It’s been around since 2004, which means that they are relatively established and have had time to grow. Let’s see exactly what it has in store.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

When it comes to a selection of games, Mansion Casino delivers very well. While they might have slightly less than Casino Tropez and a lot less than PlayOJO, their selection of games is nothing to sneeze at. Mansion Casino has around 770 games in its library, and all of them are from well-known providers.

You can expect to find all the usual suspects here with 730 slots and a wide range of table games, including poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

The bonuses are what drag the mansion casino down a bit. They’ve got a good welcome bonus, with a 100% deposit match up to $500 with just an x20 wagering requirement. If you’re a high roller, you can get up to a 50% deposit match of up to $5,000 with just an x15 wagering requirement.

This may sound like a great start, but unfortunately, that’s where it ends. There aren’t many promotions on offer that reward loyal customers who keep coming back to Mansion Casino, which is somewhat disappointing.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

The mobile experience is where Mansion Casino truly excels. First off, they’ve got a mobile-friendly site, which means you can find all the functionality that you would expect on a desktop site.

Moreover, the mobile site is very user-friendly, with menus conveniently placed, making it easy to find your way around. It really is the best mobile casino in SA!

In addition, users can also install Mansion Casino’s Android or iOS apps. This online casino is one of the only ones on this list to offer an app for both platforms. The apps are excellent, too, with smooth and fast functionality.

Banking: 4.75/5

Mansion Casino does not disappoint in the banking section either. With ten different payment methods available, users can choose whichever method they feel the need to choose. Some of the more popular payment methods, such as PayPal, are also available, and you can also pay in Bitcoin.

Payment methods on this site are safe and secure. It must be noted, though, that processing times for your payments can take between one and three business days.

Overall: 4.7/5

Overall, Mansion Casino is a decent option for online gamblers in South Africa. If you want to gamble on the go, there’s no better option in SA.

Follow this link to visit Mansion Casino

5. Yeti Casino - Best No Deposit Bonus of Any SA Online Casino

Pros:

Exciting 50 free spins no deposit bonus

Generous welcome bonus of up to R3,333

Amazing variety of games from leading providers

Variety of banking options supported

Cons:

Not the best design

Established in 2017, Yeti Casino is still very much a new player in the SA online gambling world. Still, it has already managed to become one of the top picks for players of all interests. There are many reasons for this, the amazing no-deposit bonus being just one example.

Game Selection: 4.75/5

When reviewing Yeti Casino, we found that it offers users a decent variety of casino games. We counted over 500 casino games here, including slots, live dealer games, poker, blackjack, and much more.

All these games are from leading providers, including well-known names such as Novomatic, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Amatic, and more.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Where Yeti Casino shines the brightest is the selection of bonuses it has to offer, especially when the no-deposit welcome bonus. For new users, Yeti Casino offers 50 free spins. There’s no need to make a deposit, simply open your account, and you’ll be eligible for this bonus.

Don't forget the generous welcome package, either! We found that Yeti Casino offers you a 100% deposit match of up to R3,333 for your first deposit - amazing!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

No matter which device you decide to use, Yeti Casino's got your back. While there's no dedicated app available for mobile gamblers, the website of this online casino works well on all devices.

Still, a dedicated mobile app would make Yeti Casino an even better online casino for SA players.

Banking: 4.65/5

Banking at Yeti Casino is decent. This online casino accepts all the major South African banking options via EasyEft, as well as traditional payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bank Transfers, and others.

Overall: 4.7/5

All in all, Yeti Casino is an amazing overall pick for gamblers of all different interests. It offers users generous bonuses and an amazing variety of casino games.

Check out the Yeti Casino website for its latest casino bonuses & promos.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos in SA

Game Selection:

The variety of games available at online casino sites plays an important role in our selection process, but it’s important to remember that quality is always better than quantity. All the online casinos that made the cut and are listed in our article offer users a good variety of casino games from leading providers.

Rewards and Bonuses:

Welcome bonuses can draw you into the site with good value, but it’s crucial that the online casino follows through with constant promotions and loyalty programs that reward loyal players, and that is a key piece of the puzzle that we look for.

Mobile Compatibility:

Some people are constantly on the move and away from a laptop. For this very reason, we take a serious look at the mobile compatibility of the sites.

Banking:

It’s important to have a wide range of banking methods available as it allows the user to choose which method they are most comfortable with. We also take a quick look at any fees involved as well as the deposit and withdrawal times.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Is Online Betting Allowed in South Africa?

Online betting is allowed in South Africa as long as you are over 18 years old.

Are Online Casinos in South Africa Safe?

Yes, all the best gambling sites that we’ve listed here are completely safe and secure to use.

How Do I Find the Best Online Casinos in South Africa?

The best way to find a unique SA online casino that you’ll love is to determine what’s important to you first. Each online casino is unique, and you’ll want to look out for the factor that stands out most to you so you can try out operators that meet your requirements.

What Are the Best Online Casinos in South Africa?

Here are our top 5 best online casinos for players in SA:

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Casino Tropez : The best overall SA online casino, you’ll find great games and a generous bonus waiting for you. Sign up and make your first deposit to get your hands on their 100% deposit match bonus of up to R1,000.

The best overall SA online casino, you’ll find great games and a generous bonus waiting for you. Sign up and make your first deposit to get your hands on their 100% deposit match bonus of up to R1,000. Springbok Casino : What’s not to love about this local online South African online casino? You’ll feel right at home here, and that’s what we love most about it. Use the code TEST-SPRINGBOK to get R250 for free, and use the code SPRINGBOK100 for a 100% deposit match bonus up to R1500.

What’s not to love about this local online South African online casino? You’ll feel right at home here, and that’s what we love most about it. Use the code TEST-SPRINGBOK to get R250 for free, and use the code SPRINGBOK100 for a 100% deposit match bonus up to R1500. PlayOJO : PlayOJO stood out to us because of the sheer number of games available in their library. Bettors will never get bored here! You can get 50 free spins on your first deposit, and there is no wagering requirement for this offer.

: PlayOJO stood out to us because of the sheer number of games available in their library. Bettors will never get bored here! You can get 50 free spins on your first deposit, and there is no wagering requirement for this offer. Mansion Casino : Our favorite mobile betting experience of all the online casinos in South Africa. Get your hands on an iOS or Android app at Mansion Casino. You can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $500 as long as you spend more than $20; no bonus code is needed.

: Our favorite mobile betting experience of all the online casinos in South Africa. Get your hands on an iOS or Android app at Mansion Casino. You can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $500 as long as you spend more than $20; no bonus code is needed. Yeti Casino: Looking for the best SA online casino with a generous no-deposit bonus? Well, Yeti Casino is the best option you have! Create your account at Yeti Casino and score 50 free spins with no deposit bonus now.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Signing up for a new account should not be hard at all. This is how you can get started at Casino Tropez, which is our top pick:

Step One: Head Over to the Casino Website

Follow this link to head over to the Casino Tropez website.

Click on the green “Join Now” button in the top right corner.

Fill out the form by entering your personal details and creating a username and password.

Click “Create Account.”

Step Two: Check Your Email

If you don’t see an email from the casino, check your junk folder.

Click on the link in the email to confirm your account.

Log into your new account on the website

Step three: Make Your First Deposit & Play Casino Games

Click on “Deposit.”

Choose your preferred payment method.

Enter your banking details, and make sure to enter a bonus code if applicable.

Head out onto the website and have fun!

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in South Africa?

It’s a tough question to answer, as finding the best online casino in South Africa comes down to personal preference.

We believe Casino Tropez is the best option today, thanks to its excellent library of games and generous welcome bonus. However, we highly suggest trying out each of the casinos we listed above and picking the one that fits your needs the best.

Remember, always have fun and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.