Best Online Poker Sites in Australia: Where to Play Poker for Real Money in AUS

Whether you are looking for the best online poker sites in Australia for exciting tournaments, a wide variety of poker rooms, or generous bonuses, you can find them on our list.

After extensive research and analysis, our team of expert gamblers came up with the top 6 list of the best Australian poker sites.

Ignition Casino ranked at the top of our list and is the best site for poker because of the amazing game variety, generous bonuses, and unparalleled list of exciting poker tournaments.

But all of the poker sites that made our ranking offer something special and unique for players to enjoy, so they are also worth checking out.

Best Online Poker Sites in Australia

Ignition: Best overall

CoinPoker: Best for crypto gamblers

Juicy Stakes: Most exciting poker tournaments

HellSpin: Best for live dealer poker

Ricky Casino: Best for Omaha poker

Sky Crown Casino: Most generous bonuses

1. Ignition Poker - Best Online Poker Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

Member of the biggest internet poker network

Well-known, reputable online gambling brand

Amazing selection of poker tournaments

Great poker platform for all skill levels

One of the best poker bonuses industry-wide

Payouts within 24 hours

Cons:

No e-wallet banking

If you are a poker fan, chances are that you have already heard about Ignition. It is one of the best-known poker sites in the industry, having a reputation for providing users with a great variety of games, generous bonuses, and exciting tournaments.

Online Poker Options: 5/5

Ignition belongs to the famed PWL poker network, one of the biggest online poker networks. Though they have a global presence, this poker brand primarily caters to the Australian market.

The three most popular and common variants of online poker — Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi-Lo — are your options for games, with additional choices of no-limit, pot-limit, and zone poker, to name a few.

For tournaments, poker players can compete in sit-and-go’s (SAGs), traditional multi-table tournaments (MTTs), and progressive knockouts (PKOs), among others.

Ignition also gives away A$2,500 in weekly freerolls, so you may not even need to risk any funds to participate in a tournament - and you can get even more freerolls by making deposits using crypto.

While all of those tournaments are exciting, with A$1.5 million in weekly prize pools, it is the guaranteed tournaments (GTDs) that shine the brightest here. GTD tournaments include a weekly A$150k GTD and a monthly GTD with a prize pool of a whopping A$1 million!

Bonus: 4.9/5

Ignition provides new players with what is arguably the best poker bonus industry-wide, a casino bonus that is highly rated; on your first deposit of at least A$20 using Bitcoin, this real money online poker site will match it 150% up to $3,000.

This bonus is split between the poker room (up to A$1,500) and casino (up to A$1,500), providing you with a rare and potentially lucrative opportunity to play most of the games at Ignition.

The poker bonus is released in $A1 increments per 30 Ignition Miles (points) earned. This is a much lower points-to-cash ratio than what most online poker sites offer in similar bonuses, and most Australian players will likely find the bonus fairly easy to secure.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Recently, Ignition started offering instant play options for their online poker room, so this much-needed addition for playing real money poker is a breath of fresh air.

The mobile version of the website works really well. All you have to do is to visit the casino website via the mobile browser, and you are good to go. However, there is no dedicated mobile app available, which might be a disadvantage for some.

Also, some casino games are not available for mobile play.

Banking & Payout Speed: 4.9/5

For deposits, except for bank transfers, Ignition accepts all the major methods, including credit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and other altcoins.

For payouts, you can choose checks, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, among others. There are no fees for deposits and withdrawals when Bitcoin is used, and BTC winnings are delivered within 24 hours.

2. CoinPoker - Best Australian Poker Site for Crypto Gamblers

Pros:

Dedicated crypto poker site

Good variety of online poker games

Advanced blockchain RNG tech

Fully anonymous gameplay & transactions

Speedy payouts

Cons:

Light traffic during off-peak hours

CoinPoker is changing the industry in how we play real money poker by providing a poker platform where crypto is the only accepted means of payment. It’s no easy feat delivering a crypto poker room, but this innovative site is successfully leading the charge.

Online Poker Options: 4.8/5

Unlike Ignition and many other well-known poker sites, CoinPoker does not belong to an online poker network; instead, they rely on traffic from its loyal community of players.

While this has helped create a niche online poker community, a drawback is that there is lighter traffic during off-peak hours. Still, Australian players enjoy CoinPoker because of the benefits playing real money poker with crypto brings - most importantly, anonymity.

For ring games, in addition to the three common variants, you can play Five-Card Omaha and Open Face Chinese Poker (OFC). You can also play MTTs and multiplier tournaments. Also, we found that CoinPoker hosts the Crypto Series of Online Poker (CSOP).

But one of the unique opportunities you get when playing online poker here is the opportunity to win bounties by competing against renowned poker player, politician, and entrepreneur Antanas Guoga, better known as Tony G.

CoinPoker stands by its state-of-the-art RNG tech, and they prove it by offering one million CHP (the official CoinPoker cryptocurrency) to any player who can prove their RNG wrong.

Bonus: 4.75/5

Unfortunately, you will not see the standard deposit bonus options at CoinPoker, so if you are looking for new poker rooms for large bonuses, then Ignition, JuicyStakes, or HellSpin may be better poker sites for you.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any valuable promotions worth taking advantage of here, like free ticket tournaments to big MTTs and the granddaddy of them all for online crypto poker, the CSOP.

You will also get additional freerolls if you use CHP, and there is a lucrative player referral program to bring you some easy, free money.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Unfortunately, there are no instant play options for desktop or mobile poker players. But on the plus side, the poker client and mobile app work brilliantly. The client download is available on MAC and Windows, and the mobile apps run smoothly across iOS and Android devices.

All the platforms to play real money poker are super-fast, reliable, and provide a seamless, user-friendly experience.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking methods are not as vast here as on other traditional poker sites, but the few options available are not an unusual selection for dedicated crypto gambling sites.

For deposits and withdrawals, this site accepts BTC, ETH, USDT, or CHP. Most of the payouts here are delivered between 2 to 24 hours, which is a huge advantage.

3. Juicy Stakes - Most Exciting Tournaments of All Poker Sites in Australia

Pros:

Excellent selection of poker variants

Solid variety of tournaments

200% poker bonus

Great instant play for mobile poker games

Free poker games for practice

Cons:

Fees on most withdrawals

Windows-only client download

JuicyStakes belongs to the popular Horizon Poker Network (HPN), which is known for catering to Australian players. This is an excellent poker site if you enjoy exciting poker tournaments.

Online Poker Options: 4.8/5

You have more options for ring games than what you will find in most poker rooms, including the three main variants plus Razz, Seven Card, Triple Draw, and the rarely offered Hi-Lo Chicago - we believe this should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.

HPN is a popular poker network but not as big as the PWL, so many of these variants are only available during peak times when there is plenty of traffic. But the moderate traffic is perfect for new players, as are the play money games (gamblers can practice playing live poker with other online players with play money to level up their poker skills).

Bonus: 4.75/5

On your first deposit of A$25 or more, you can score an exciting $1,000 welcome bonus for poker. There also is a casino bonus available here, offering 25 free spins as a casino bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

There are no mobile poker apps, while PC users do have the option of downloading the JuicyStakes poker client; however, we recommend you skip the download unless you enjoy restarting software multiple times because of glitches.

Fortunately, for both mobile and desktop users alike, JuicyStakes uses advanced online poker software to supply all their poker options via in-browser instant play. The gameplay is fast, responsive, and accurate.

Banking: 4.75/5

JuicyStakes has an impressive variety of banking methods, including credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, BTC, and several other e-wallets and altcoins for deposits.

For withdrawals, you can choose any of the above methods, plus bank transfers, and most payouts take 48 hours or less. Unfortunately, only one payout a month is free of any fees, but most fees are minimal.

4. HellSpin - Best Aussie Poker Site for Live Dealer Poker Rooms

Pros:

Variety of live casino poker games

Good variety of table poker casino games

100% welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Payouts within 12 hours

Cons:

Cluttered interface

Perfect for Aussie poker players who want to play cards in the pits of Hell, HellSpin is possibly the most fun online casino. You can enjoy plenty of poker options in this quirky casino, including live dealer games that are not often offered at other poker sites.

Online Poker Options: 4.75/5

If you want to play live online poker games like the land-based ones found in Las Vegas, HellSpin is the poker site for you.

Pull up a virtual chair alongside other online players to square off against a real-life dealer at four different poker tables in dynamic 4k: Casino Hold’em, Bet On Poker, Texas Hold’em, and the unique options of Poker 6+.

Bonus: 4.65/5

This poker site welcomes you to HellSpin with a 100% match on your first deposit up to A$100 plus an impressive 100 free spins on Wild Walker. The minimum deposit required is A$20, and the rollover is 40x, including any free-spin winnings.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

There are no downloads available, but the entire HellSpin library is available for instant play across all Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. The live dealer section is well-organized, so finding your favorite poker tables is a breeze.

The gameplay is smooth and fast, but because this casino provides 4k graphics, poker players with older devices may see a little lag.

Banking: 4.7/5

You can deposit money into your account via credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, BTC, LTC, ETH, and other e-wallets. Withdrawals are delivered via e-wallets and crypto, with payout times ranging from just 12 to 24 hours.

5. Ricky Casino - Best Poker Site in Australia for Omaha Poker

Pros:

20 poker-inspired table games

Over a dozen video poker machines

A$7500 welcome package + 550 free spins

Good banking variety

Super-fast payouts

Cons:

No poker rooms

Many unorganized games

Hitting the Australian market in 2021, Ricky Casino is one of the newest poker sites. Here, you can play more poker table games than most other best online casinos offer, and you can capitalize on instant crypto payouts.

Online Poker Options: 4.75/5

For casino poker table games, there are an impressive 20 games available, including Turbo Poker, Three Card Poker, Caribbean Beach Poker, Pai Gow, Oasis Poker, and several hold’em games.

Bonus: 4.75/5

Ricky Casino is offering you a $1,200 welcome package plus 120 free spins on your first deposit. But that’s not all - there are many other promotions available at Ricky Casino - make sure to check them out for more information.

The minimum deposit required is A$30, and the wagering requirement is a 50x rollover, including winnings garnered by the free spins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Instant play is the only option for both mobile and desktop players alike, but no downloads are needed at Ricky Casino because the in-browser option is speedy, accurate, and a joy to play.

Banking: 4.65/5

You have a wide range of deposit options to choose from, including cards, bank transfers, Neteller, BTC, ETH, and a plethora of other altcoins. Most of these methods can be used for withdrawals, and winnings are delivered instantly when you use crypto.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Poker Sites in Australia

Online Poker Options:

For poker rooms, we analyzed the traffic of the gambling sites and the cash games and tournaments. We also analyzed any additional features that poker players could take advantage of, such as freerolls and anonymous gameplay.

For the best poker sites that only offered casino poker games, we analyzed the variety of games available, and we gave additional points to the sites that offered live dealer poker.

Bonus:

We gave points based on the value of bonuses while considering the wagering requirements. Online poker sites that offered poker-specific bonuses received the most points, as long as the wagering requirements were fair. We also gave points to any extra perks a bonus may come with, like free spins.

Mobile Compatibility:

Nothing ruins an otherwise fun poker game like a bad gameplay experience, so we tested the mobile playing options for all the poker sites that we ranked. We focused on several factors here, including instant play features and the availability of poker games on mobile devices.

Banking:

We know that some players like using cryptocurrency while others still prefer traditional banking methods, so most points were awarded based on banking variety. We also gave extra points to the poker sites that offer fast payouts, and we docked points for any excessive fees or lack of popular banking methods.

Best Online Poker Sites in Australia: FAQs

Is Playing Online Poker in Australia for Real Money Safe?

If you choose any of the Australian poker sites listed here, playing poker online is safe. Trustworthy and licensed online gambling sites, like Ignition, the best site to play poker in Australia, are monitored by a regulatory authority to ensure they are providing fair games and secure transactions.

Is Texas Hold’em the Most Popular Poker Game in Australia?

No Limit Texas Hold’em is still the most popular poker game of all the variants and has remained so for over three decades. This is the variant that you see played in all major tournaments, including the World Series of Poker.

What are the Advantages of Live Dealer Poker Games in AUS?

An advantage of playing real money poker in a live dealer casino is that you can have the most real-life-like experience without leaving your home.

Which of the Top Australian Online Poker Sites is Best for Me?

Before playing real money poker at any site, the first step is to make sure the website is a trustworthy and safe brand. Next, choosing which of the poker rooms is best for you depends on what you deem to be the most important factors.

If you want to play in massive tournaments with a good mix of casual and expert poker players, then Ignition, the best site to play poker in Australia, may be a good fit for you. They are also known for their 150% poker bonus with low wagering requirements.

On the other hand, if you want to enjoy playing poker anonymously and with crypto stakes, then CoinPoker, the best crypto poker room, is probably a good poker site for you. Or, if you enjoy a wide range of variants for ring games, then you will probably want to check out Juicy Stakes.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Poker Sites in Australia

Ignition: They ranked as the top poker site for playing online poker in Australia because they offer massive tournaments and round-the-clock traffic. Ignition is also known for having a solid mix of players of all skill levels and for their impressive $3,000 casino-poker bonus with low wagering requirements.

CoinPoker: Known as the industry leader of crypto poker sites, CoinPoker provides blockchain RNG and bounties on celebrity poker player Tony G, and they are known for their interactive poker community.

Juicy Stakes: Known for its vast variants of games, good tournament selection, and overall welcoming environment for new or casual players, JuicyStakes is a great option for poker players.

HellSpin: This fun casino provides classic poker options in the casino, as well as rare live dealer poker games. They are also known for their excellent in-browser instant play features and for delivering payouts within just hours.

Ricky Casino: This is the casino to head to if you enjoy playing real money casino table games of poker. From Three Card Poker to the many variants of Caribbean, chances are, if there is a table poker game you want to play, Ricky Casino has it.

How to Join the Best Australian Real Money Poker Sites

Let’s take a look at the quick process of signing up at Ignition Poker, the best poker site for Australian players. But all the poker sites have a similar process as the steps listed below.

Step One: Fill Out the Pop-Up Form

Head to Ignition Casino website

Select the orange “Join” button at the top of the page

Fill out your information accurately

Step Two: Check Your Email

Immediately after completing the form, you should receive an email

Enter the code and activate the account

Step Three: Deposit & Join Online Poker Rooms

Select your 150% bonus before making your deposit

Fund your online poker account with at least A$20

You are now ready to play online poker for real money at Ignition Casino

Ready to Play Online Poker in Australia for Real Money?

We hope our deep dive into the best Australian poker sites gave you enough information about the best Australian poker sites to make an informed decision.

Ignition ranked as the overall best site to play real money poker in Australia because they scored the highest in all the benchmark categories we rated.

But no matter which of the poker operators you decide to go with, if you choose any of the recommended poker sites that we listed, you can play with peace of mind knowing you are playing real money games at a trustworthy and reputable poker site.

Good luck playing at the best Australian poker sites, and please always remember to play responsibly.

