Best Online Slots for 2022: 14 Top-Rated Online Slot Sites & Games Ranked by RTPs, Bonuses & More

From Marvel-themed to mega progressive jackpot slots, the world of online gambling has an entire universe of dazzling slot games to offer.

But when it comes to choosing the best online slots for you, things can be a little tricky — and that’s where we come in.

We’ve reviewed numerous online slot sites before finally narrowing down our list to the top 14. We paid attention to their RTPs, game quality, fairness, and payout speeds.

Slots.lv turned out to be the overall best slot site you can join right now, but the rest of our top picks are also worth a spin or two.

Let’s check them all out.

Best Online Slots

1. Slots.lv (Larry's Lucky Tavern) — Best Online Slots Overall

Pros

Up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses

Great selection of games on offer

Daily slots tournaments

Excellent mobile compatibility

30+ progressive slots

Cons

Some games are only available on a mobile app

Slots.lv is an old name in the gambling business, having opened its doors way back in 1999. Since then, Slots.lv has managed to become one of the best players in the online gambling industry.

Among many great games that can be found on Slots.lv is Larry's Lucky Tavern — a dinky Irish-themed slot game that has a fantastic 50 pay lines and offers many bonuses and rewards such as free spins and more. It also has a great RTP value of 97.3%.

There are many other casino games on Slots.lv, which can be another advantage for some.

Game Selection: 4.7.5

Slots.lv has a bumper offering of fantastic games of many different themes and variations. There is a constant focus on new games, but they do have many well-known popular titles on their platform as well.

They also offer slots tournaments, which offer excellent gameplay and some fantastic prizes. If you are looking for a site that has a little bit of something extra for their slots players, then you need to look no further than Slots.lv.

You can also dive into table games like blackjack and roulette, available in both RNG and live dealer modes.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Slots.lv knows how to roll out the red carpet for its new and existing players alike when it comes to bonuses and rewards. If you make payments in fiat, they offer an amazing 200% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus — but there is more. They also offer an additional 100% up to $500 on the next 8 deposits.

They have an even more exciting cryptocurrency welcome bonus. They offer a fantastic 300% up to $1,500 with an additional 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits. It can be quite hard to find other online casinos with similarly generous welcome packages.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

When it comes to their mobile compatibility, Slots.lv delivers nicely with their fully mobile-adapted website. While they do not have a dedicated downloadable app, their mobile compatibility is still excellent and a breeze to navigate, thanks to the amazing website.

The loading times are lightning-fast, and the graphics are sleek and crisp with absolutely no lag whatsoever. Additionally, the games worked well on both Android and iOS devices.

Banking: 4.6/5

Slots.lv doesn’t offer too many banking methods, but it still covers the bases pretty well. You can handle your deposits via MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, and a few cryptocurrencies.

Withdrawal methods include checks by courier, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. If you opt for crypto withdrawals, your request will be processed within 24 hours.

Overall: 4.8/5

The overall offering at Slots.lv is exceptional. With its range of exclusive and well-known games and its fantastic banking options, not to mention its amazing bonuses and rewards, Slots.lv has earned its place as one of the best online slots sites out there.

They also have a fantastic and very friendly customer support department. They answered our email in less than an hour and were very helpful. If you need to, you can also contact them via telephone and live chat.

2. Big Spin Casino (Take the Kingdom) — Best Variety of 3D Online Slots

Pros

Great selection of 3D slots

Easy-to-use user interface

Excellent mobile functionality

Good banking flexibility

Free-to-play slots

Cons

Live chat option is only available to registered users

Dated design

Big Spin Casino has partnered with BetSoft and 7 other providers to bring you some of the most exciting 3D slots available on the internet.

We love the incredible graphics and animations as well as the great soundtracks of all their games and cannot get enough of the video game-like immersive experience the 3D real money slots have to offer.

Our current favorite game is Take the Kingdom, which is a knights and dragons action-packed slot with incredible immersive gameplay.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

With 135 different real money slots of all different themes and variations to offer, it is safe to say that you are bound to be entertained for hours on end. Thanks to its partnership with leading providers in the industry, Big Spin Casino has managed to create a great 3D slot portfolio for its users.

The graphics and animations are incredible, with great soundtracks and awesome themes. There is not one single real money slot game that we didn’t enjoy playing, and they have done a fantastic job with their well-curated game selection.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

Big Spin Casino knows how to entice new players by offering amazing welcome bonuses. For fiat payments, they offer a fantastic 200% up to $1,000 with a 30x wagering requirement.

The bonuses and promotions on Big Spin Casino are being updated very frequently, which is why it is recommended to gamblers to always stay up to date with the announcements on the online casino’s website.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Big Spin Casino does not have a dedicated downloadable app, however, their website is fully mobile adapted to ensure great mobile functionality.

The website can be used on both iOS and Android devices via the mobile internet browser.

Banking: 4.7/5

Banking with Bog Spin Casino is easy and convenient. They have many different banking options to choose from, which is great if you like to bank with methods other than traditional payment options.

They offer traditional credit and debit card options as well as Person 2 Person, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Most transactions are completely free of all fees, and they have great payout speeds, especially when you go for crypto.

Because there are so many cryptos supported, Big Spin Casino is one of the top choices when it comes to the best online slot casinos for Bitcoin players available today.

Overall: 4.6/5

Big Spin remains one of our favorite online slots casinos for a number of reasons, not only for their great 3D slots. In short, it is simply a great online real money slots site all-around with a well-designed website that is a breeze to navigate.

Additionally, they back up their fantastic offers with a well-organized customer support section. Our email was answered within two hours, and their customer support representative was especially friendly and helpful. You can also contact their customer support via phone and live chat.

It is worth mentioning that their live chat feature is only available to registered players.

3. Slots Empire (Cash Bandits 2) — Best Bonuses of Any Online Slot Site

Pros

No-deposit bonus

Fast payout online casino

Attractive six-figure progressive jackpots

Excellent 24/7 live chat support

Cons

All games from only one software provider

With its Roman Empire theme and elegant layout and design, Slots Empire is a fantastic casino if you are looking to play real money slot games. There are 200 real money slot games to play, with our current favorite being Cash Bandits 2.

It's a 25 pay-line bumper online slot game with fun graphics and animations. There are numerous wild and scatter cards, all packaged in an amazing theme that is guaranteed to provide hours of entertainment and fun.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

When it comes to game selection, Slots Empire offers a great variety of nicely curated games for its players to enjoy. From their transitional real money slot games to some of the more unique variations, there are plenty of different real money slots for real money to choose from.

The games are provided by RealTime Gaming — a well-known name in the industry that provides excellent gameplay. By taking one look at the games available on Slots Empire, it is easy to notice that the online casino has focused more on the quality of the games rather than quantity.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

As far as bonuses and rewards go, Slots Empire offers a fantastic welcome 245% match bonus plus 55 free spins for the game Caesar’s Empire. Be sure to use the code IRONBORDERS to claim the bonus.

That is not where the bonuses and rewards end, however. They offer a 24/7 bonus, which is broken down into the following: 100% up to $30, 120% up to $75, and 150% up to $150.

You can also claim a no-deposit bonus of 30 free spins by using the FREEBANDITS code.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We are an ever-on-the-go society, so it is important that online casinos provide excellent mobile compatibility for their players to enjoy their gaming on the go. Slots Empire does an amazing job with its mobile functionality.

Their sleek layout and design translate well into their mobile platform, which is fully optimized for mobile browsers. Thanks to this, gambling on Slots Empire with your smartphone should not be a challenge whatsoever.

Banking: 4.5/5

Banking with Slots Empire is a breeze. All transactions are completely free of all fees, and all deposits are instant. You can expect to wait between 1-5 days for your withdrawals to be processed, depending on your transaction method.

They offer traditional banking methods such as credit and debit cards, Neosurf, and Bank Wire, as well as modern payment options, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. They are known for being safe and secure, with a very high-security rating.

Overall: 4.6/5

Overall, we find Slots Empire to be an incredibly fun casino to use. It has only been online since 2019, and in the few short years of its existence, it has really upped the ante for slots casinos.

It also offers many different kinds of casino games of excellent quality and has already built a solid name for itself, especially when it comes to its customer support. They are available 24/7 via telephone, email, and live chat.

So, if you are looking for a site for playing slots for real money, Slots Empire should definitely be on your list.

4. Super Slots (Sea Treasures) — Best Slots Variety of all Online Slot Sites

Pros

250+ slots available

15 excellent banking options

400% first deposit bonus on crypto payments

Fantastic 24/7 customer support

Cons

Withdrawals can take up to 48 hours

Super Slots does a number of things really well, as it is a fantastic online casino that serves up some of the best online slot games. One such slot, Sea Treasures, is a fun underwater-themed real money slot game with incredible graphics and animations, as well as a beautiful soundtrack.

With many lucrative free spins and multiplier bonuses to offer, you will love the journey to the depth of the ocean with Dragon Gaming's amazing Sea Treasures slot.

Let’s see what else you should know about Super Slots if you want to play slots online.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Super Slots delivers incredibly well in the game selection benchmark category. It has over 250 different slots for real money to choose from, but it isn’t just that they have a vast collection of slots available - it is also their quality of them that makes Super Slots a special online casino site.

Their software is provided mostly by Betsoft, which delivers some of the most beautifully designed games in the industry. With hundreds of games of every theme and variation, it is fair to say that players are sure to never get bored with Super Slots' amazing game selection.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Super Slots knows how to take care of its new and existing players alike. With fantastic, up to $1,000 welcome bonuses on fiat deposits, they could never be accused of being anything other than generous.

Prefer crypto payments? Super Slots has something for you as well. They have a great cryptocurrency welcome bonus, which is 400% up to $4,000. They also offer 55 free spins on the slot machine Golden Inn.

They do have a 35x wagering requirement on their fiat currency transactions, while their cryptocurrency wagering requirement is 48x.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

If you are a fan of mobile gambling, this casino can be a great choice for you. This online slots casino is perfectly optimized for mobile use, which makes it a great casino for smartphone gambling.

We tested their offering on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with both versions. However, it should be noted that at times, the website seems to be a bit buggy, which can be easily resolved.

Banking: 4.5/5

As far as banking options go, you really do not get better than Super Slots. They offer traditional credit and debit card options as well as Person 2 Person, Bank Wire transfers, Money Orders, and even old-school checks.

That being said, where Super Slots becomes very dynamic is on their cryptocurrency side, where they offer everything from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to Chainlink, Litecoin, Ripple, and Solana.

Overall: 4.5/5

Super Slots has everything you need from a great online slot games casino and more. They score highly in every benchmark category because their offering is simply fantastic.

The most impressive thing about this site for online slot machines is the fact that they are still very young in the industry. However, they have already managed to become one of the leaders.

Apart from this, there are many other casino games that you can find on Super Slots, which is a great advantage.

5. Ignition (Shopping Spree) — Best Slots Site for Jackpots

Pros

Amazing selection of jackpot slots (35+!)

Free slots

Great layout and design

Full poker platform

Cons

Mobile functionality is slightly limited

A limited number of games

Ignition Casino is one of the best-known names in the online gambling industry, and it is due to the fact that they have incredible jackpot slots for real money for users. If bumper jackpot online slot machines are what you are after, then Ignition Casino might be the best choice for you.

The biggest jackpot by far is Shopping Spree, a well-known retail therapy-orientated slot game that has an incredible jackpot up for grabs — usually north of $500,000.

Game Selection: 4/5

Ignition Casino may not have the sheer volume of game titles as some of the other online casinos on this list, however, they did make sure to focus on the quality of their real money slots.

They also have a long list of new online slots which are a pleasure to play and offer some great rewards while you are at it. With over 50 online slot machines from leading providers, there are many choices available for the clients of the online casino.

Apart from slots, you can find other casino games at Ignition alongside a full-fledged poker platform with tournaments.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

On the bonuses and rewards front, Ignition Casino understands that a great welcome bonus and other rewards are great tools for building customer loyalty.

For your first-time payment, they offer a great 100% up to $1,000 with a 25x wagering requirement for fiat payments.

If you prefer paying in crypto, they offer an even more attractive 150% up to $1,500, also with a 25x wagering requirement. Additionally, they have a fantastic loyalty rewards program that is worth checking out.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

While not all of the games from their desktop version are available on the mobile platform, we are still impressed with the functionality of Ignition Casino’s mobile version. The layout and design are simple, easy to use, and a breeze to navigate.

We tested their mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices, and the fully mobile-adapted website worked well on both fronts.

Banking: 4.5/5

Ignition Casino has a fantastic 9 different kinds of convenient banking methods. However, there is a considerable absence of any e-wallet banking options. That being said, most withdrawal requests are processed within 24 hours.

Overall: 4.6/5

Having been around since 2016, Ignition Casino has done a great job in building a solid reputation as one of the best online slots sites that offer great jackpot slots to its players. Licensed in Curacao, this online casino is viewed as a safe and secure place for gambling.

They also have excellent customer support, with their representatives being available via email, live chat, and web form 24/7.

How We Ranked the Best Online Slots Sites

Game Selection:

Having a good selection of games with excellent quality is essential for every casino site to be considered a great choice. Players like to have a variety of different themes and game types so that the gameplay does not grow stale.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino's way of incentivizing their players and building customer loyalty. While a great welcome bonus is important, it is also a good idea to look at what other promotions different online casinos have to offer.

Mobile Compatibility:

As an ever-on-the-go society, more and more of us are turning to our mobile platforms for entertainment and fun. As such, it is vital that online casino sites offer their players great mobile functionality so they can enjoy the games on the go.

Banking:

What would a great real money online casino be without excellent banking options? Not much, if you ask us. It is not only important that the best online casinos offer a varied mix of banking options for their players from different parts of the world, but the payments should also be highly secure.

Guide to Playing Real Money Online Slots Games

Are Online Slots Rigged?

All reputable and best online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs), which are computer programs or algorithms that ensure each number is generated randomly to ensure fairness. That being said, online slots for real money at licensed online casinos are not rigged.

Do I Have to Download an App to Play Slots?

No, you usually do not have to download any software to play online slots. Some online casinos have mobile apps which are worth downloading, but in general, you shouldn't have to download any software in order to gamble.

What is a Progressive Jackpot Slot?

A progressive jackpot slot is where the value of a jackpot accumulates every time it is played. This can be a single game or on multiple slot machines where they have one combined jackpot. Obviously, that means some super amazing jackpot prizes to be won.

What is a Pay Line?

A pay line is a line that extends from one side of the slot window to the other and is filled with symbols. Most modern real money slots online, however, have pay lines that have many different geometric shapes and zigzags across the screen. Betting on more than one pay line greatly increases your odds of winning.

What is a Paytable?

A paytable is a chart that shows how much you will win on a certain value for each bet on a particular pay line. Each online slot has a paytable that is unique to its pattern, so it is recommended that you study it before you begin playing.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Slots?

Yes, you win real money playing online slots if you’re lucky and withdraw your winnings to your bank account. It’s best to join licensed online slot sites (like the ones we recommend) to avoid slow payouts and unfair games.

What Slots Payout the Most?

Jackpot slots usually pay out the most, but the answer ultimately depends on your bet size. Shopping Spree, for example, sometimes offers seven-figure jackpots, but you cannot trigger it with a minimum bet.

That being said, you’ll need to max your stake to get the biggest payouts while playing slots. Of course, the risk is bigger this way as you stand to lose more.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slots for me?

When choosing the best online slot games, it really comes down to a question of personal choice. Some people prefer the big bonuses and rewards that some online casinos offer, while others like the brilliant 3D real money slots of a casino such as Big Spin Casino.

It is important to look for good all-around scoring in each of our benchmark categories, such as those on this list. As long as you are playing on a reputable site with many great features, there is no reason why you shouldn’t shop around to see what best suits your needs.

Comparison of the Best Online Slots

Slots.lv : Generous welcome offer, great selection of games, daily slots tournaments; overall score: 98%

: Generous welcome offer, great selection of games, daily slots tournaments; overall score: 98% Big Spin Casino : Great selection of 3D slots, easy-to-use interface, excellent mobile gambling experience; overall score: 97%

: Great selection of 3D slots, easy-to-use interface, excellent mobile gambling experience; overall score: 97% Slots Empire : Excellent mobile compatibility, fast payout, generous welcome offer; overall score: 95%

: Excellent mobile compatibility, fast payout, generous welcome offer; overall score: 95% Super Slots : Hundreds of high-quality games from leading developers, excellent banking options, generous bonuses, and promotions; overall score: 94%

: Hundreds of high-quality games from leading developers, excellent banking options, generous bonuses, and promotions; overall score: 94% Ignition: Amazing selection of jackpot slots, excellent 24/7 customer support, great layout, and intuitive design; overall score: 93%

Getting Started at an Online Slots Site

In the section below, we’ll show you how to create an account and play online slots for real money at our top pick — Slots.lv.

1. Sign Up

Click “Play Now”

Fill out the form with your correct personal information

Accept the terms and conditions

Click “Register”

2. Check Your Email

Check your email inbox for a message by Slots.lv. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if the email is not in your inbox

Click the link inside to verify your account

3. Deposit & Play Online Slots

Once logged in, visit the “Cashier” section

Select a payment method and follow the on-screen instructions to deposit

You can now play slots online for real money!

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots for Real Money?

Whether you prefer the big bonuses of Slots.lv or the game variety of Super Slots, you will surely enjoy hours of entertainment on any of the best online slot sites mentioned in our list.

Bottom line is that each online casino you find in this article is licensed by a reputable gambling commission and thoroughly tested by our team of experts for payout speed, game variety, and fairness.

That said, don’t be afraid to explore for yourself and try more games until you find one you like. Whichever online casino you choose from our list to start playing online slots, don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: