Best Probiotic Supplements: How To Pick the Right Probiotics for You

Do you want a simple and efficient strategy to start taking care of your health if you've been having trouble with your digestive or immune systems?

Taking the correct probiotic pill to reset your gut microbiota will depend on several unique factors. This article examines the research behind the most effective commercially available probiotics.

We detail how to pick the best probiotic for your needs. For men, we recommend Probiotic Support, while for women, we recommend Yourbiology Gut+.

10 Best Probiotic Supplements

1. Yourbiology Gut+ - Best Probiotics Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros:

Prebiotics supplemented to facilitate species colonization

Includes a special kind of healthy seaweed

The ability of 4 probiotic strains to reduce inflammation

Cons:

It's possible that prebiotics won't sit well with those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Who Should Use Yourbiology Gut+?

If you're wondering what's the best probiotic pill to help reduce inflammation in your gut, then Yourbiology Gut+ is the best option.

This supplement's probiotic microorganisms may have positive effects on your health. Improvement from infectious diarrhea may be noticed in as little as three days with the use of Bifidobacterium lactis [1].

B. lactis may work in tandem with Lactobacillus acidophilus to alleviate gas for those suffering from functional bowel issues. The enzyme elastase, which digests connective tissue, is also reduced by supplementation. Because decreasing inflammation protects against tissue damage [2].

Who Should Avoid Yourbiology Gut+?

Those with a compromised immune system or short bowel syndrome should abstain from taking probiotics since they can worsen small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) when providing prebiotics to the microbes in the gut or increasing their population.

Yourbiology Gut Ranking: 4.9/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

Yourbiology There are four different kinds of good bacteria in Gut+. This allows for variety while delivering each strain at its maximum potential.

CFU Count - 4.9/5

Gut+ is a remarkably strong probiotic, with the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) reaching 40 billion.

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

Yourbiology Gut+ includes only species that have been shown to positively affect digestion, mood, immunity, and even weight. If you want to check out the research for yourself, the website provides a list of 15 that are pertinent.

Price - 4.9/5

The cost-effectiveness of Yourbiology Gut+ is shown by its cheap price per dosage (just $1.20 per day).

Summary

Due to its high concentrations of proven-effective anti-inflammatory probiotics, Yourbiology Gut+ is our top pick.

2. Probiotic Support - Best Probiotics for Women - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros:

Dosage of 40 billion CFU

Contains four strains shown to promote healthy vaginal function

Money-back guarantee that lasts for five months

Cons:

Not vegetarian-friendly.

Who Should Use Probiotic Support?

The synergistic effect of the Bifidobacterium species and Lactobacillus in Probiotic Support makes it our top recommendation for women.

There are four different types of beneficial bacteria in this probiotic supplement, including Lactobacillus strains that have been shown to be effective against bacterial vaginosis. The decrease in estrogen after menopause makes this illness more frequent in women of all ages since estrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining a balanced microbiota.

What’s the best probiotic? Three of the four species present in Probiotic Support—L. plantarum, B. lactis, and L. acidophilus—were linked to lower levels of three of the four species present in Probiotic Support. L. plantarum, B. lactis, and L. acidophilus—were linked to lower levels of Candida albicans and E. coli in a clinical investigation of women using oral probiotics.

These lingering infections are a typical source of discomfort for women, including itching, burning, and foul smells [3].

It has been shown that the probiotic strain known as Lactobacillus paracasei is beneficial to vaginal health as well. Additional research indicated that it contributed to a balanced vaginal microbiota when combined with L. rhamnosus [4].

Healthy vaginal microbiomes consist mostly of acid-producing species like Lactobacillus strains, and their disturbance permits dangerous species like candida and E. coli to invade the vaginal wall. These helpful strains create an acidic environment in the vagina, which drives away harmful bacteria and fungi.

Who Should Avoid Probiotic Support?

Vegans and vegetarians should choose Yourbiology Gut+ instead of Probiotic Support since the latter includes leucine obtained from animal sources.

Probiotic Support Ranking : 4.9/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

These four strains have been shown to be beneficial in diverse ways, and their low CFU numbers do not compromise their effectiveness.

CFU Count - 4.9/5

This probiotic supplement's main selling feature is its high 40 billion CFU count.

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

It has been shown in clinical investigations that all four species of probiotics, including the well-known Lactobacillus acidophilus, are beneficial to women's health.

Price - 4.9/5

Probiotic Support is very cost-effective, costing just 81 cents per day for a four-month supply or $1.13 for a single month's supply.

Summary

Probiotic Support is the best probiotic supplement choice for women's health due to its potential to preserve the vaginal microbiota and reduce inflammation across its four species.

3. Best Factor Next Gen Probiotic - Best Probiotic for Gut Health - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

Incorporating a whole one 100 billion viable bacteria

Five types of probiotic bacteria, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, can help reduce inflammation

Integrates turmeric, a potent anti-inflammatory, to further combat inflammation

Cons:

The amount of zinc in this supplement may be too much for certain ladies.

Who Should Use Best Factor Next Gen Probiotics?

Make the Most of the Best Variable If you're looking for the highest quality digestive assistance, you should try a Next Gen Probiotic. Next Gen Probiotics is ideal if you suffer from IBD, like Crohn's disease.

What’s the best probiotic? Curcumin, an anti-inflammatory compound found in turmeric, significantly increases the improvement of symptoms associated with Crohn's disease. Next Gen Probiotic mixes this with an extract of black pepper to boost the body's ability to absorb the nutrients [9].

Improvements in IBD remission rates have been linked to the use of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species. These probiotic supplements may even help with acute symptoms due to their anti-inflammatory characteristics [1].

Who Should Avoid the Best Factor Next Gen Probiotic?

Some women and teenage girls may be sensitive to the 25 mg of zinc in each serving of this product. There is a recommended maximum limit of 40 mg of zinc per day for women, and a lower limit of 23 mg for adolescents, according to the National Institute of Health [10].

Probiotic Support is a better option if you have a high zinc consumption, are a smaller woman, or are looking to get probiotics for your daughter.

Best Factor Next Gen Probiotic Ranking: 4.7/5

Number of Strains - 4.7/5

The five strains that make up Next Gen Probiotic are the following: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum B longum, Bifidobacterium lactis and B bifidum.

CFU Count - 4.6/5

When looking for what's the best probiotic supplement, our list suggests that the one with 100 billion CFU is the best. However, those who have had SIBO in the past may find that it is too potent for them.

Effectiveness - 4.7/5

Scientific research demonstrates that these best probiotics' active ingredients improve immune function by reducing inflammation and reinforcing tissue health.

Price - 4.9/5

Great value for the money at just $1.30 a day at $39.71 a month.

Summary

Best Factor of the Next Generation It's possible that the anti-inflammatory effects of probiotic ingredients will help maintain the digestive system's health.

4. Pendulum Glucose Control - Best Probiotic for Controlling Glucose - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros:

Five cutting-edge probiotic strains that improve GI tract health.

Clostridium beijerinckii produces short-chain fatty acids, which aid in insulin sensitivity.

Supplies akkermansia muciniphila, a shortage of which is linked to diabetes.

Prebiotics feed and protect probiotics through the GI tract.

Cons:

An expensive option.

Who Should Use Pendulum?

What’s the best probiotic? Pendulum’s Glucose Control strains have all been associated with improvements in blood glucose and insulin.

While akkermansia muciniphila is still being studied, there are indications that people who struggle with diabetes may lack enough of this key probiotic strain [akkermansia], but Pendulum can help address this gap.

Other strains, like clostridium beijerinckii, produce compounds called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). The benefits of SCFAs include improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation.

The probiotics in Pendulum are only beneficial if they can make it through the harsher parts of your digestive tract to the parts where helpful bacteria live. Prebiotics like the inulin in Pendulum keeps probiotic strains fed, healthy, and safe.

Who Should Avoid Pendulum?

Pendulum is a significant expense and may not be the best option for folks who aren’t sure if a probiotic can help them. There are many less expensive options that are a better fit if you’re just trying to improve your digestion.

Pendulum Ranking: 4.6/5

Number of Strains - 5/5

Pendulum contains five different probiotic strains. Bifidobacterium infantis is well-tested and proven to have benefits, while the others are still being evaluated [probiotic].

CFU Count - 4.25/5

Pendulum counts bacteria by active fluorescent units (AFUs), which are a little different from the more common CFUs. However, the two measures are about equivalent. Pendulum contains about 2 million AFUs.

Effectiveness - 4.75/5

While many of the probiotic strains included are still being evaluated for effectiveness, they all are associated with benefits like reduced insulin and inflammation.

Price - 4.25/5

Pendulum can cost over two hundred dollars, making it the most expensive option on our list. You can save money by subscribing to regular deliveries.

Summary

Pendulum offers a unique blend of probiotic strains that may be able to help reduce insulin levels and improve insulin sensitivity, helping to control glucose. While the strains included are still being evaluated, there is reliable evidence they can help you effectively manage your diabetes or pre-diabetes. However, it’s an expensive option.

5. Onnit - Best Probiotic for Nausea and Indigestion - Ranking 4.5/5

Pros:

Provides well-studied and reliably beneficial bacteria strains like lactobacillus acidophilus, L. Plantarum, and L. Rhamnosus.

Prebiotics feed and support healthy gut bacteria.

Saccharomyces boulardii is a resilient yeast that promotes a healthy gut.

Herbal ingredients like ginger and fennel help settle an upset stomach.

Cons:

Expensive option.

Who Should Use Onnit?

Everyone occasionally deals with an upset stomach, but for some people, it’s a daily occurrence. What’s the best probiotic? If you wish your stomach would settle, Onnit Total Gut Health may be the answer.

Unlike some probiotic products, it relies entirely on probiotic strains that are well-tested and have verified benefits, like lactobacillus Plantarum and bifidobacterium lactis.

Another ingredient, saccharomyces boulardii, isn’t a standard probiotic. However, it can promote healthy gut bacteria. It’s also hardy enough to make it through the hostile environment of your stomach [saccharomyces].

Other probiotics also have to survive the acid of your stomach but aren’t as resilient. To maintain their effectiveness, Onnit includes prebiotics like dandelion root and Jerusalem artichoke. They help keep the probiotics alive and effective through the GI tract.

You’ll also find ginger, fennel, and other herbs that help settle and soothe your stomach.

Who Should Avoid Onnit?

Probiotic strains have specific effects, so it’s actually possible to tailor your probiotic to address some illnesses. However, Onnit’s product includes probiotics with a wide variety of benefits.

As a result, it’s great for folks who struggle with indigestion or an upset stomach. On the other hand, if you have a specific complaint, you may be able to find another option that better addresses your problems.

Onnit Ranking: 4.5/5

Number of Strains - 4.5/5

Onnit includes five of the most thoroughly studied and understood probiotic strains, including lactobacillus acidophilus, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. infantis, and B. lactis.

CFU Count - 4.5/5

Onnit offers 10 billion CFUs of the five primary probiotic strains. That doesn’t include the included saccharomyces boulardii.

Effectiveness - 4.75/5

Each of the probiotics in Onnit’s formula has been shown to improve upset stomach, reduce the severity of diarrhea, and even prevent GI infections. They also improve the symptoms of chronic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

Price - 4.25/5

Onnit is more expensive than some other options. However, less expensive options usually don’t include as many probiotic strains or supporting ingredients.

Summary

Onnit Total Gut Health is the perfect option for dealing with a chronically upset stomach. It includes the five best-studied probiotic strains, which can help prevent GI infections and settle your stomach. It’s a little more expensive than some alternatives, but it offers the broadest combination of ingredients for the price.

6. Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic - Constipation Relief Best Probiotics Supplement Formula - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros:

It just costs $18.49 for a quantity that will last one month

Prebiotics like inulin are included

Lactobacillus rhamnosus is present

Cons:

TiO2 is used as a filler in this product.

Who Should Use Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic?

If you're an adult who struggles with constipation, try taking a daily probiotic like Culturelle Digestive. This probiotic yogurt dramatically boosts L. rhamnosus GG in a study of both healthy and elderly persons with constipation. Additionally, it lowered the intensity of symptoms from a 21 on a scale to a 16.

L. rhamnosus may help the body respond better to gastrointestinal infections and reduce inflammation, but prebiotics may be just as important. They enhance stool volume due to their water-attracting properties [13].

Who Should Avoid Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic?

Avoid using Culturelle's Stomach Daily Probiotic if you have a high FODMAP sensitivity since the product contains inulin, which might worsen your digestive pain.

Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic Ranking: 4.6/5

Number of Strains - 4.4/5

What’s the best probiotic? The strain of L. rhamnosus GG found only in Digestive Daily Probiotic. In spite of that, this probiotic supplement has been studied more than others.

CFU Count - 4.8/5

With a count of 10 billion CFU, there is an adequate amount that is neither excessive nor insufficient.

Effectiveness - 4.6/5

L. rhamnosus GG has successfully treated diarrhea and constipation and modulated the immune system. On the other hand, titanium dioxide has been linked to inflammation [14].

Price - 4.9/5

It only costs $18.49 for a supply that will last one month, which comes out to a little over 60 cents for each daily dosage.

Summary

Culturelle Digestive Daily Probiotic, which contains L. rhamnosus GG, is intended to ease constipation.

7. Just Thrive Probiotic & Antioxidant - Best Probiotics for IBS - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros:

Bacillus coagulans, a hardy microorganism

Formulation that can be stored at room temperature and yet provide your gut microbiota with live bacteria

A rare probiotic product that produces antioxidants

Cons:

There are no Bifidobacterium or Lactobacillus strains, which are two of the most common probiotic bacteria.

Who Should Use Just Thrive Probiotics?

People struggling with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may find comfort with Just Thrive Probiotic & Antioxidant. There are four different varieties of Bacillus in the product, and since they can form residues and remain dormant until they get to their ideal environment, the supplement has a lengthy shelf life.

What’s the best probiotic? Bacillus coagulan has been demonstrated to benefit both the digestive system and mood in cases of IBS. Studies demonstrate that after three months of utilizing the probiotic strain, people with IBS who also experience depression feel much better [5].

A strain of Bacillus indicus called HU-36 can be found in Just Thrive, making it one of the few probiotic supplements available. This probiotic strain has been displayed to generate carotenoids, a fat-soluble antioxidant that may help avert tissue harm in the digestive system [6].

Who Should Avoid Just Thrive Probiotic & Antioxidant?

People with severely weakened immune systems or those suffering from short bowel syndrome should abstain from taking probiotics like Just Thrive.

Just Thrive Probiotic & Antioxidant Ranking: 4.8/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

Just Thrive's four hardy strains provide a wide spectrum of benefits and have a good probability of colonizing your gut.

CFU Count - 4.6/5

With just 3 billion CFU across all four strains, Just Thrive seems weaker than its competitors. Despite this, the survival rate of these species is rather high.

Effectiveness - 4.8/5

Despite their relative obscurity, studies have shown that the four probiotic strains included in Just Thrive may help with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms, mental wellness, and tissue integrity by increasing antioxidant status.

Price - 4.8/5

Just Thrive Probiotic costs $44.99 for a one-month supply or around $1.50 per day.

Summary

Symptoms of IBS, for instance, depression, can be decreased, and the general tissue well-being can be sustained with the assistance of Just Thrive Probiotic & Antioxidant.

8. SeekingHealth ProBiota Bifido - Best Probiotics for Daily Use - Ranking 4.⅘

Pros:

Seven different bifidobacterium strains are associated with improved GI health.

One bottle contains a two-month supply.

Free shipping.

Return within 60 days for a full refund.

Cons:

Contains only bifidobacterium strains of probiotics.

Who Should Use SeekingHealth?

Probiotics work best when they’re taken regularly. Daily doses ensure there are always enough healthy bacteria to prevent stomach upset and other issues.

What’s the best probiotic? While other probiotics may even need to be taken multiple times a day, SeekingHealth’s ProBiota Bifido makes it easy with one pill at night. You can even open the pill and mix the nutrients in with food if pills aren’t your thing.

It’s also a great option if you want to take advantage of probiotics but have had bad experiences with lactobacillus strains. Some folks are allergic or have other bad reactions, which they can avoid by using SeekingHealth’s bifidobacterium-only probiotic.

Who Should Avoid SeekingHealth?

Just as someone can be allergic to lactobacillus strains, you may also be allergic to bifidobacterium strains. If you’ve had a bad reaction to bifido probiotics in the past, you should avoid SeekingHealth’s. Additionally, children and pregnant women should talk to their doctors.

SeekingHealth Ranking: 4.4/5

Number of Strains - 4.5/5

ProBiota Bifido includes seven probiotic strains, though they are all bifidobacterium strains.

CFU Count - 4.75/5

Together, the seven strains of probiotics offer 12 billion CFUs. As a result, SeekingHealth actually offers slightly more than some of the other options on our list.

Effectiveness - 4.5/5

Bifidobacterium probiotic strains are well studied and can have a number of benefits, primarily improving your stomach health.

Price - 4.25/5

Seeking Health ProBiota Bifido is more expensive than some of the other options on our list. However, you can save some money by signing up for regular deliveries. You can even select how often the probiotics are sent to you.

Summary

SeekingHealth ProBiota Bifido offers seven different bifidobacterium probiotic strains. Each is associated with benefits to intestinal health, reducing upset and fending off illness. If you’re looking for a daily probiotic, SeekingHealth is a great option. It’s only one pill a day that can even be mixed in with your food.

9. Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics - Best Probiotic for Kids - Ranking 4.25/5

Pros:

Tasty, berry-flavored gummies.

Vegan-friendly and safe for kids as young as four.

Relieves stomach upset, pain, and the symptoms of IBS.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Cons:

The benefits of bacillus coagulans aren’t as well established.

Who Should Use Ancient Nutrition?

Children are little germ factories constantly spreading the stomach flu, GI infections, and other stomach illnesses. Probiotics can help protect them against sickness and keep them feeling well. However, most probiotics aren't recommended for kids.

Ancient Nutrition's SBO Probiotics features bacillus coagulans, a probiotic that's hardier than other strains while being just as effective for gut health [bacillus coagulans]. Even better, it's safe for kids as young as four. To make it easy for you and your child to take, it comes in a berry-flavored gummy.

Who Should Avoid Ancient Nutrition?

Different probiotic strains can have different effects. If you're concerned about an upset stomach, IBS, or protecting your stomach against outside infection, SBO Probiotics is an excellent choice. You won't experience other benefits associated with probiotics, such as improving skin or reducing insulin sensitivity.

Additionally, the health benefits of bacillus coagulans haven't been as clearly established as for some other probiotic strains, though it is safe..

Ancient Nutrition Ranking: 4.25/5

Number of Strains - 4/5

SBO Probiotics contain only two strains, bacillus coagulans, and bacillus subtilis.

CFU Count - 4.25/5

SBO Probiotics have an average number of CFUs at manufacture, which is about 10 billion.

Effectiveness - 4.25/5

Bacillus coagulans and subtilis are effective for some things, like constipation and an upset stomach. Other benefits, like improvements to immune function, may need more studies to prove definitively.

Price - 4.5/5

Ancient Nutrition offers probiotics for less than many other options on our list. You can increase the price by signing up for regular deliveries.

Summary

Ancient Nutrition has the answer if you're looking for a probiotic that can improve your or your child's gut health. SBO Probiotic is a tasty gummy that provides two effective probiotic strains, bacillus coagulans, and subtilis. Both are hardy strains that can help prevent GI infections and settle your stomach.

10. Jarrow Formulas - Best Probiotic for Immune Support - Ranking 4.⅕

Pros:

Organic and vegan-friendly gummies.

Provides your daily requirements of vitamins D and C.

Hardy bacillus strains are more likely to survive in your gut.

Vitamins and minerals aid probiotics in supporting your immune system.

Cons:

Bacillus strains aren’t as well studied.

Who Should Use Jarrow Formulas?

Probiotics are most often cited for improving gut health and settling an upset stomach. Jarrow Formulas focuses on a less well-known benefit, boosting your immune system. Bacillus coagulans and subtilis are combined with vitamins and minerals to ensure that your immune system is in top shape.

Jarrow Formulas probiotic also improves gut health by supplying beneficial bacteria, reducing constipation, and even aiding with chronic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

The probiotic comes in an easy-to-take gummy that’s made using vegan pectin and organic sugar.

Who Should Avoid Jarrow Formulas?

The two probiotic strains Jarrow Formula uses have well-established benefits in certain areas, but if you're looking for improved skin or insulin regulation, you should check elsewhere on our list.

Additionally, while Jarrow Formula’s list of ingredients is similar to Ancient Nutrition’s, it may not be a good option for kids. Check with your doctor first.

Jarrow Formulas Ranking: 4.1/5

Number of Strains - 4/5

Jarrow Formulas offer two different strains, bacillus coagulans and bacillus subtilis.

CFU Count - 4/5

Jarrow Formulas lists only 2 billion CFUs, much lower than some competitors. However, it's shipped cold, so a higher percentage of probiotic bacteria may reach your door than with higher CFU products.

Effectiveness - 4.5/5

There is some evidence that bacillus coagulans and stabilis can improve immune function, though there is more evidence for other benefits.

Price - 4.25/5

Jarrow Formulas probiotic gummies are one of the more affordable options on our list.

Summary

Jarrow Formulas provides a vegan-friendly gummy that will certainly help settle your stomach. It may also improve immune function, with probiotic strains bacillus coagulans and subtilis being aided by vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc.

What Are the Best Probiotics?

If you're wondering what's the best probiotic to take, it's important to understand that to receive the most advantages of probiotic supplements, they should be taken in certain amounts. Commonly, the probiotic ingredients used in these products are Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium.

Also, some formulations might include Bacillus species, Streptococcus thermophilus, and the probiotic yeast Saccharomyces boulardii [15].

Are the Best Probiotics Safe?

If you are like most, taking the best probiotic supplement won't make you sick. However, individuals with weakened immune systems or small bowel syndrome may need to stay away.

Best Probiotic Side Effects

Too many microorganisms living in the digestive tract can aggravate the signs of functional gastrointestinal disorders, like flatulence and distension, since they can convert indigestible nutrients into gas.

Who Should Avoid The Best Probiotics?

When considering what's the best probiotics, those with an impaired immune system should avoid them. Best probiotics may be harmful if taken during the symptomatic stage of SIBO, so it may be best to wait until the condition has resolved before taking them.

Best Probiotics Health Benefits

Due to their vast variety of health advantages, probiotic supplements have gained popularity in the field of alternative and integrative medicine.

Best Probiotic: Improve Gut Health

When taken as a supplement, probiotics may increase the population of beneficial bacteria in the intestines, which in turn aids digestion and regular bowel habits. Those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gas, diarrhea, and bloating may all benefit from this. Antibiotic-induced diarrhea is a common side effect that many patients treated with probiotics.

Best Probiotic: Boost Immunity Overall

Probiotics may improve innate immunity by preventing pathogens from establishing themselves and protecting internal organs' linings. The species' capacity to communicate with immune cells may also improve your resistance to infection.

Best Probiotic: Improve Urinary Tract Health

Consuming probiotic supplements orally can lower the presence of E. coli and candida in the vagina, which can be the source of urinary tract infections if they move into the urethral area.

Balance Vaginal PH

L. acidophilus and other acid-producing bacteria may keep the vaginal environment acidic, which aids in warding off infection.

Absorb Medication Better

Drug absorption might be enhanced by taking steps to enhance digestion and maintain the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

Aid Weight Loss

Several trials have shown common probiotics to decrease fat mass and waistline size. The best answer to the question of how to lose body fat will include probiotics. Still, for the best results, they must be combined with regular high-intensity strength training or cardio, a proper highly nutritious diet, and sufficient amounts of high-quality sleep.

May Relieve Skin Conditions

Bacteria, such as the common probiotic supplement Lactobacillus paracasei, may lessen the severity of eczema by repairing the integrity of the gut barrier.

Preserve Heart Health

Some probiotics may provide protection against cardiovascular disease because they reduce inflammation and boost metabolic function.

How We Chose the Best Probiotic Supplements

What's the best probiotic supplement? After rigorous evaluation of each candidate's ingredients, quality of manufacture, and cost-effectiveness, the best probiotic supplements were selected.

CFU Count

To outcompete the current (often unhealthy) microbiome, colony-forming units (CFUs) need to be in the billions. However, having an abundance of CFUs might make SIBO symptoms much worse.

Number and Type of Strains

If you're looking for the best probiotic supplement, one that contains many strains of species known to reduce inflammation would be ideal. This increases the medicinal efficacy and enhances the microbiome's diversity.

Third Party Testing

A supplement's ingredients and efficacy may be more accurately and objectively reported with third-party testing. It is best to get supplements from companies who publish their lab findings on the original paperwork so that you can track them back to the lab that did the testing.

Manufacturer Quality

You should only buy probiotics that have been manufactured in a GMP-approved facility. The manufacturer of the dietary supplements has to list the country of origin on their website.

Price

If a probiotic's price is too high, its effectiveness is irrelevant. People whose daily expenses amounted to less than $1.50 were given higher priority.

Shipping, Refunds, and Guarantees

When looking for the best probiotics, make sure to pick one that stands behind its product with a credible warranty or money-back guarantee.

For instance, if you don't like how Yourbiology Gut+ works, you may return it within 60 days and get your money back. More value is provided by the firm in the form of free delivery.

How To Pick the Right Probiotic For You

Your specific requirements should guide your selection of a suitable probiotic supplement.

Health Concerns

Various studies have revealed that certain species are more helpful than others for various conditions. For instance, B. indicus HU-36 generates antioxidants, while L. acidophilus may help restore gut barrier integrity.

Budget

All of the items we looked at here have a daily cost of less than $1.50, making prolonged usage affordable even if you're on a tight budget (or ongoing use).

Dosage and Effectiveness

First and foremost, you need a probiotic that has been shown to be effective for your specific health issues at the dosage you'll be using it.

Alternatives To Probiotic Supplements

Probiotics are helpful, and fermented foods are a great alternative or supplement, but occasionally you need to see a doctor.

Best Probiotic Foods

The finest sources of probiotics are fermented foods. Kefir, kimchi, yogurt, and sauerkraut are all examples. It is also advised that you eat a plant-based diet high in healthy grains and a wide variety of vegetables.

When To Seek Help

Unfortunately, there are circumstances when dietary supplements are insufficient. All symptoms to watch out for are ulcerative colitis, intense or abrupt stomach discomfort, blood in stool, and unexplained weight loss.

Best Probiotic Supplements FAQs

What are the advantages of each probiotic, and which one should I take?

What’s the Best Probiotic To Take?

The best probiotics are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium because they produce extremely helpful acid-forming chemicals.

What Probiotic Do Most Doctors Recommend?

Since the Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the safety or effectiveness of probiotics, medical professionals do not often recommend them.

What’s the Best Probiotic?

Yourbiology Gut+ is the best probiotic on the market, in our opinion. It protects the four anti-inflammatory strains until they reach the intestines, where they may benefit digestion, immunity, nervous system function, and skin health.

What Are Probiotics Good For?

Probiotic supplements, which regulate inflammation and metabolism, have been shown to boost digestive health, immunity, mental clarity, heart health and even protect against urinary tract infections in healthy individuals.

Is It OK To Take a Probiotic Every Day?

Probiotic supplements have been used safely and efficiently for months in clinical investigations. If you have had SIBO in the past, you may want to skip a bottle of probiotics in between uses.

Ranking Methodology Explained

How did we decide what the best probiotics are?

The Number of Strains

High-quality probiotic supplements often include many strains. Enough to promote microbial diversity without reducing the efficacy of any one strain.

CFU Count

It is important to have an accurate CFU count, akin to an exact strain count. A CFU number in the billions is optimal to ensure the successful colonization of the bacteria species and reduce the probability of SIBO becoming more severe.

Effectiveness

Evidence-based species of probiotics and the circumstances for which they are effective are perhaps the most crucial pieces of information to have.

Price

Since probiotics are often taken for an extended period (at least a few months), choosing a reputable brand that won't break the bank is crucial.

Best Probiotic Supplements: The Verdict

The question is, what’s the best probiotic? Yourbiology Gut+ is the best probiotic on the market.

We've never seen anything like it because Yourbiology Gut+ has prebiotics protecting against stomach acid and four species known to reduce inflammation. Its components have been shown to repair the lining of the intestine and relieve symptoms like diarrhea.

Probiotic Support is the runner-up on our list, which, when taken orally, may aid women in maintaining a balanced vaginal microbiota.

