Best Psychic Readings in 2023 - Accurate Psychic Readings By Phone, Chat & Video

Nowadays, many people are turning to reliable psychic readers and online psychic readings for deeper insights into the subtle factors affecting their lives.

But like any other service, some online psychic reading websites are better than others.

Whatever your concerns are, from quality to price, we’d like to show you where you can find the best psychic readings for your particular needs.

Whether you’re interested in new love or improving your career, we know which sites will offer you the most accurate psychic readings and save you money.

So if you’re interested in an enlightening deal, read on to find out exactly where this little pilgrimage can take you.

Best Psychic Readings Online - First Look

Love Readings: Kasamba (70% OFF + 3 FREE minutes) Medium Readings: Psychic Source (Cheap $1/min deals) Tarot Readings: Keen (10 minutes for $1.99) Dream Analysis: Kasamba (70% OFF + 3 FREE minutes) Spiritual Readings: AskNow (5 FREE* minutes) Clairvoyant Readings: Oranum (10,000 FREE coins) Career Readings: AskNow (5 FREE* minutes) Astrology Readings: Psychic Source (Cheap $1/min deals) Numerology Readings: Keen (10 minutes for $1.99) Fortune Telling: Oranum (10,000 FREE coins)

Considerations Before Getting Online Psychic Readings

If you’ve never had a psychic reading online before, here are some things to consider to get the most from this unique experience.

Relax

Try doing some breathing exercises or a brief meditation before talking with your psychic reader.

The more relaxed you are, the easier it will be for the reader to connect and explore the energy around you.

Prepare Your Questions

Having your questions ready in advance will save time (readings charge by the minute) and establish the direction you want the reader to go.

Make a Record

A lot of what’s shared during psychic reading services might not necessarily make sense when you first hear it.

In fact, some of the most profound things a psychic reader will tell you might only pierce your gray matter afterward.

With that in mind, make sure to either take notes or ask if you can record your session so you’ll be able to remember the most salient points.

Listen

If you’re talking, you can’t be listening.

Once you’ve asked your question, remain quiet and listen carefully to what your psychic reader has to say.

>> Related Articles <<

What are the Best Psychic Readings? Our Guide

Contrary to popular belief, most online psychics don’t predict the future but deal with present difficulties such as love, family, and career.

To do this, the best online psychics use various techniques.

Here are some of the most popular psychic services, along with legit psychic reading platforms where you can find them.

1. Love Psychic Readings - Best for Couples & Singles Searching for Love

Far and away, the most common subject psychics are asked about is love.

That’s because love is the motivation for every dream, whether you’re rich, poor, famous, or just an average person looking for a connection in your life.

Whether you’re looking for new love or hoping to heal a damaged relationship, a psychic love reading can help get you to that light at the end of the tunnel.

How To Get Love Readings Online

If you’re looking for guidance in your love life, we think the best online psychic reading platform to visit is Kasamba.

With over 20 years of experience counseling people in all matters of the heart, the love experts at Kasamba may be able to help you find the truth no matter your situation.

It begins with their Best Match Guarantee, which allows you 3 free minutes with each new advisor you engage in a chat psychic reading with.

This feature lets you get a feel for a few different advisors until you find the right online psychic reader for you.

After that, you’ll also get 70% off your first phone psychic reading.

Kasamba also offers various reading types to help you deal with your love life.

From Astrology to Tarot readers and everything in between, Kasamba’s psychic advisors will do whatever it takes to get you back in Cupid’s crosshairs.

2. Psychic Medium Readings - Best for Closure

Psychic mediums are special individuals who can facilitate communication between living humans and either dead or disembodied spirits.

Throughout history, many people have gone to mediums to reconnect with their deceased loved ones and/or seek wisdom from higher non-physical beings.

How to Get Medium Readings Online

If you’ve recently lost a loved one and want to send them a message (or receive one), then Psychic Source is the best online psychic reading site you can visit.

With over 30 years of experience, they are the emeritus site for online psychic services.

To find the right medium, all you have to do is consult Psychic Source’s Find a Psychic filter.

There you can search their available psychic mediums based on how you want your reading (chat, video, or readings by phone) and the style and price you prefer.

Once you’ve found your match, first-time customers can then have a reading with a talented and experienced psychic medium for as little as $1 per minute.

In addition, you’ll also get the first 3 minutes of that first reading free.

So if you’ve been mourning over losing a loved one, consider consulting with a talented medium at Psychic Source.

You can’t bring that person back, but like Odysseus, perhaps you can see them again for a moment in the light of eternal love.

3. Psychic Tarot Readings - Best for Insightful Answers

Tarot cards are probably the most popular divination tool among not only professional online psychics but psychic readers all over the world.

With over 700 years of history behind them, Tarot cards are a deck of 78 picture cards that can be used for all sorts of readings and mystical explorations.

Associated with such ancient spiritual practices as the Kabbalah, Rosicrucianism, and Wicca, Tarot reading is truly an oracle for the ages.

How to Get Psychic Tarot Readings Online

If you’re looking for somewhere to get reliable Tarot reading services, Keen is probably the premier psychic reading platform for you to visit.

With over 1,700 psychic readers on the site, Keen represents the largest community of online psychics anywhere in the world, and among them exists the best tarot readers online.

No matter which of the Keen psychics you select with the site's ultra-fast Get Matched filter, they’re all committed to sharing insightful online tarot readings.

And for those on a budget, Keen psychic advisors offer some terrific introductory deals to initiate your spiritual journey.

It starts with the first 3 minutes free for phone psychics and chat psychic readings and continues with a special 10-minute introductory package for $1.99.

No matter what your question is, the Tarot card readings at Keen can help illuminate your past, present, and future.

4. Dream Analysis - Best Psychic Readings for Subconscious Worries

The ancient Kabbalists believed that the world of dreams represented the foundation for the physical world.

Modern psychoanalysis has since confirmed this, meaning everyone’s subconscious holds secrets that can inhibit you or set you free.

If you want to get in touch with what your mind is trying to tell you in your dreams, then a dream interpretation reading by a professional psychic reader may be just what you need.

How to Get Dream Analysis Online

The symbols that appear in our dreams are ripe with meaning, and it takes a well-trained psychic advisor to interpret them correctly.

If you’re looking to unlock the power of your dreams to better understand what may be influencing your behavior, then you should probably visit Kasamba.

They’re one of the only online psychic reading websites that prominently feature dream interpretation readings, with nearly 120 full-time dream specialists available.

Once you’re there, the Best Match Guarantee lets you try out these dream experts by giving you 3 free chat minutes with each new psychic reader you try.

After that, you’ll also get 70% off your first scheduled reading. If that’s not the dream cheap psychic reading deal, then we don’t know what is.

5. Spiritual Readings - Best for Healing

No matter which major world religions you look at, they all have a mystical tradition behind their general teachings.

In these traditions, prophets and mystical instructors often used psychic abilities to guide others toward their highest spiritual evolution.

How To Get Spiritual Readings Online

One online psychic reading site that endeavors to maintain this ancient spiritual tradition is AskNow.

Along with their spiritual experts, they also have a wide variety of other online psychic reading services and great deals.

Their quick and easy search filter will allow you to shop through their large selection of spiritual reading experts based on precisely what your budget will allow.

That’s because all the psychic readers on AskNow are grouped into 3 convenient categories, Top Rated, Elite, and Master advisors.

First-time customers can then choose between several $1 per minute packages that all include 5 free Master minutes.

That means with each package, you’ll get 5 free minutes with a Master Advisor, the most talented and expensive readers on the site (a $60 - $70 value).

So if you want to get spiritual, there are more AskNow psychic readers waiting to help you with phone readings than angels on the head of a pin.

6. Clairvoyant Readings - Best Psychic Readings to Alleviate Doubts

Clairvoyants are gifted psychics with the supernatural ability to perceive future events and those beyond normal sensory contact.

Many clairvoyants can also understand how specific spiritual energies will influence people and/or circumstances here on earth.

If you’re feeling blocked, or the future seems somehow foreboding, perhaps a reading with a clairvoyant can shine some spiritual light on the situation.

How to Get Clairvoyant Readings Online

With over 140 clairvoyant seers available, Oranum is one of the best online sites for an accurate psychic reading.

It all begins in the live chat room.

There you can try out various psychic readers with one free chat question that amounts to having your own mini-session with free psychics.

Whether you ask the question yourself or listen to a psychic advisor answer to someone else, this is a great forum to get a feel of the right psychic reader for you.

Once you’ve chosen your psychic reader and registered an account, Oranum will give you $9.99 in credit to start.

With this free online psychic reading, you get to try out psychic readers for free and get awarded enough credit to equal what amounts to a free psychic reading online.

There are also several different ways to get your reading at Oranum, with a chat option, phone readings, and real-time video readings available.

7. Career Readings - Best for Career Concerns

For many people, what’s standing in the way of their career is not a lack of training or opportunity. It’s how they feel about themselves.

In some cases, this can be a confidence problem, but in other instances, it can also be an energetic or spiritual one.

If you’re uncertain how the energy at your job may be affecting you one way or the other, perhaps the right psychic reader can help to re-evaluate your situation.

How to Get Career Readings Online

Online readings are invaluable for assessing your career options or determining if you can succeed in your current situation.

As far as which psychic reading site is the best for this, AskNow certainly has a well-deserved reputation for helping people take care of business.

Whether you opt for one of their Tarot card readings, or any other psychic reading options, AskNow will expertly manage your affairs.

From gifted psychics organized to match your budget to over 60 advisors focused on career and goals, Asknow is the headhunter you definitely want to consult.

Plus, their easy-to-use search filter, $1 per minute packages, and free psychic reading Master minutes all combine to offer an unbeatable deal for success.

8. Astrology Readings - Best Psychic Readings for Big Decisions

Astrology is the study of how the movements of the planets affect life on earth.

Even though many today know their sign and follow a daily horoscope, real planetary pictures can only be fully understood with a personal Astrology reading.

If you’re like us and feel that timing is everything, before you make a move, it would make sense to schedule a psychic reading with the best Astrologer you can.

How to Get Astrology Readings Online

The best site for an Astrological consultation with the best Astrologers is Psychic Source.

They have over 70 Astrologers ready to counsel you through everything, from a Mercury retrograde to the nastiest eclipse the Sun and Moon can deliver.

With the easy-to-use Find a Psychic filter, all you have to do is answer a few quick questions, and in seconds, you’ll have 3 Astrological experts to choose from.

Once you’ve settled on the best Astrologer for your needs, Psychic source has the best $1 per minute deal of any online psychic reading service.

While most psychic sites that do the $1 per minute thing top out at 30 minutes, Psychic Source breaks the ceiling with an 40-minute deal.

Add to that 3 minutes free with your first reading, and Psychic Source might be the best site for both Astrology and free online psychic readings.

9. Numerology Readings - Best Psychic Readings to Reveal Secrets

Numerology or arithmancy has been around since ancient times and represents a belief in the occult connection between numbers and our destiny.

The term also refers to the alphanumerical process of ascribing number values to the letters of the alphabet to determine the underlying meanings of various words.

How To Get a Numerology Reading Online

Many online psychic reading sites offer A.I. numerology reading and articles showing how to calculate things like your life path number.

In our opinion, though, Keen is the best of the psychic reading sites when it comes to getting an actual private numerology consultation with a psychic reader.

Since both Numerology and Astrology use numbers, they have often been linked together.

It’s no surprise then that half of the dozen or so numerologists on Keen also do Astrology.

If you’re facing a particularly vexing problem, it might be a good idea to choose a reliable psychic reader who does both so you can compare the similarities of the results.

Needless to say, Keen’s free psychic reading deals also apply to their numerologists. Who, by the way, have analyzed the symbolism of 3 free minutes and 10 minutes for $1.99.

According to them, it’s all quite profound.

10. Fortune Telling - Best Psychic Readings for Personal Predictions

Fortune Telling is the practice of predicting things that will happen in a person’s life.

It is technically considered a type of divination, so it uses several different forms of that art, such as crystal balls, cartomancy, and palm reading, to deliver results.

Because of the clairvoyant nature of many fortune tellers, they may also, at times, perform past life readings if such a review has a bearing on something in the future.

How To Get Fortune Telling Readings Online

Because of the number of clairvoyants they have, we’ve picked Oranum as the best fortune-telling site of the online psychic reading services we’ve reviewed.

With over 140 clairvoyant online psychics, Oranum’s chat room has chat psychics available 24/7 to reveal your fortune.

From crystal ball readers to palm reading and more, Oranum will provide accurate readings on exactly where your life is going and where you’ve been.

With so many professional psychic readers to choose from, the best way to start on Oranum would be to try out the free live chat room.

There you’re allowed one free question of any psychic, which translates as a one-minute free psychic reading with as many readers as you want.

Once you’ve chosen that one special reader for your online psychic reading session, Oranum will then give you a $9.99 credit to get started.

How to Get the Best Psychic Readings Online

Here are some simple and easy steps to identify the type of psychic reading session that best suits your needs.

Step 1 - Identify Your Biggest Concern

Identify your biggest concern, whether it’s love, money, career, family, etc.

That’s because psychic sessions are essentially about your life. So give some thought to the things you’d most like to see improve.

Step 2 - Know Your Preferred Online Psychic Reading Tool

What type of tool do you feel comfortable with a psychic reader using?

Seeing tarot cards or charts make many feel the process is more grounded, and some think that not using tools means a reader is more psychic.

To make the most of your psychic reading, figure out where you stand.

Step 3 - Figure Out Which Online Psychic Readers Appeal More To You

How do you like to be told information?

Many psychic websites list their readers' styles, such as gentle, honest, no-nonsense, etc. Choose whichever one makes you feel more comfortable.

Step 4 - Choose The Most Convenient Psychic Reading Format

What is the most convenient and comfortable way for you to have a reading?

Decide whether you prefer phone psychics, chat readings, or video readings.

If you can check off all these steps to your satisfaction, you’ll likely have a productive reading with the right psychic reader for your needs.

Best Online Psychic Readings - FAQ

What Are Psychic Readings?

Psychic readings are consultations performed by individuals with extrasensory abilities.

These abilities can take several forms, such as clairvoyance or the ability to predict future events.

During these consultations, people usually ask for guidance involving the individuals and circumstances in their lives.

Are Psychic Readings Real?

Yes, psychic readings are real.

In fact, many have claimed that accurate readings have provided them with valuable guidance during difficult periods in their lives.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Most psychic reading sites charge by the minute, ranging from $0.99 per minute to $30.00 per minute and up.

The best psychic reading sites' average charge is about $5.99 per minute, though discounts and free psychic reading deals are available to first-time customers.

How Do Psychic Readings Work?

Online readings are usually charged by the minute and most online psychic reading sites require registering an account with a credit card.

Many psychic sites also offer free psychic readings in the form of free or discounted minutes for first-time customers.

The best online psychics routinely offer phone psychic readings, chat readings, and, in some cases, live video readings.

How Accurate Are Psychic Readings?

While they are not always 100% accurate, online psychic readers, in many cases, provide valuable insight and guidance.

They are usually most helpful with general life readings, particularly when recognizing the emotional and psychological ruts we can all fall into.

Why Do Psychic Readings Change?

A psychic reading can change due to the simple fact that life is always changing.

Because the universe is constantly in motion, the best online psychics know that in a reading, they can only tell you what the possibilities are at a given moment.

In the next instant, new possibilities, as well as new difficulties, may arise.

As a result, the best online psychic readings are less successful at predicting the future than dealing with emotional or spiritual challenges in the present.

What Can You Expect From a Psychic Medium Reading?

Because psychic mediums can communicate with the spirits of the dead, it’s reasonable to expect a message from a deceased loved one in a medium reading.

Where To Get The Best Psychic Readings - Wrapping Up

We promised that if you were looking for a quality psychic reading online, we would hook you up with everything you’d need.

We’ve delivered on that promise.

From the best online psychic reading platforms, best psychic readers, and how to get a free psychic reading online (or at least some terrific discounts), we’ve shared all the information you need.

Let’s recap.

When it comes to getting a love psychic reading online or having your dreams interpreted, we like Kasamba.

Not only do they have the most reputable online psychics for anything involving matters of the heart, but they can also help you get a free psychic reading online (70% OFF + FREE psychic chat mins).

For either Medium readings, past life readings or Astrology consults, Psychic Source leads the online psychic reading industry when it comes to quality and affordability.

They’re the most experienced of the psychic reading websites, plus they offer video sessions along with regular chat and phone psychic reading options.

AskNow was our top pick for both Spiritual and Career readings. Not only do their online psychics throw some mean cards, but their free psychic readings deals show how being the best in your career field is not just about money.

We also liked Keen for Tarot reading and Numerology consults, while Oranum was numero uno for clairvoyant and fortune-telling.

There you have it.

The best online psychics and best psychic reading websites for whatever type of reading you’re looking for.

Plus, they all offer ways to get a free psychic reading session through various promotions and discounts.

With so many affordable and accurate clairvoyant psychics available for a great psychic reading online, how can you lose?

References