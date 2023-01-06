2023’s Best Psychics - Accurate Online Psychic Readers via Phone, Chat & Video

What makes one psychic better than another?

While some factors may be obvious, like accuracy, others, like the ability to communicate esoteric information to a customer in a way they can understand, are not.

Finding the best psychic reader online begins with starting your search in the right place, which means being familiar with all the best online psychic reading sites.

That’s where we come in.

We’ve done the research and know which online psychic reading platforms specialize in what types of readings.

That way, you don’t have to waste time through trial and error.

So read on to see our picks for the top psychic reading services, their specialties, and how to get an accurate psychic reading from the best online psychics.

Most Accurate Online Psychic Readers – Quick Look

1. Kasamba: All-Round Best Online Psychics

When it comes to matters of the heart, Kasamba is the most reliable psychic reading site for love.

Whether you’re hoping for new love or looking to heal a broken heart, they have plenty of compassion, and you get a free psychic reading deal to help you along.

2. Keen: Best Psychics for Spiritual Guidance

If you believe we’re all spiritual beings having a physical experience, Keen Psychics is the psychic site for you.

With the most available online psychics and a highly-rated phone app, it’s the perfect place to get in touch with your higher self.

3. AskNow: Best Tarot Psychic Readers

For more than 17 years, the Tarot reading experts at AskNow have been shuffling their cards and guiding clients through the vicissitudes of fate.

If you need Tarot card readings to sort things out, this site has some great deals and predictions they’re ready to share.

Best Psychics Online - First Look

Kasamba: Best online psychic readings overall (70% OFF + 3 FREE mins) Keen: Top psychics for spiritual readings (10 mins for $1.99) AskNow: Most accurate tarot readers online (5 FREE* mins) Psychic Source: Unmatched psychics for mediumship ($1/min readings) Oranum: Go-to site for video psychic readings (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Kasamba: Best Psychics for Love and Relationships

With over 20 years of experience offering online readings, Kasamba is a site you can trust with your heart and your future.

That’s because their specialty is delivering excellent psychic consultations on love.

300+ Love Psychics to choose from

In fact, there are nearly 300 romance and relationship experts available to help guide you through that tantalizing maze we all get lost in from time to time.

No matter what reading style you prefer, from Astrology readings to Tarot readings, past life readings and Rune Casting, Kasamba has a love psychic reader for you.

One of the better-known love experts on the site is a psychic known as Quietsound.

With over 23,000 readings under her belt, the prognosis seems to be that she’s a steady and reliable influence for anyone adrift in the turbulent sea of love.

Her average customer rating is between 4.5 and 5 out of 5 stars, and her manner has been described as patient and caring.

Best Match Guarantee! (70% OFF)

To facilitate working with any of their top psychic advisors, Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee lets you have a free online psychic reading (3 free chat minutes) with each new psychic reader you try.

Once you find the right reader, you’ll also get the first 3 minutes of your first paid psychic reading free, plus an additional 70% off.

Summary

With convenient phone psychic readings and chat psychic readings available, a highly screened and top-reviewed Kasamba love psychic is only a few quick cursor clicks away.

Even though the free-minute deals are only for first-time customers, most of the site’s top psychic readers provide readings at a fair price.

2. Keen: Best Psychics for Spiritual Guidance

With over 1,700 psychic readers available, there are almost as many psychic advisors on Keen as there are angels on the head of a pin.

This is an apt metaphor, considering they specialize in enlightening spiritual guidance and consulations.

Offering a wide variety of readings, from aura cleansings, spiritual readings to past life readings and more, Keen has a reliable psychic for whatever your higher needs are.

To facilitate you in finding the right psychic, Keen Psychics has two beneficial features.

Match with the RIGHT Psychic

The first is the fast Get Matched filter that will hook you up with at least 3 top psychic readers based on whatever criteria you enter.

There’s also the Readings 101 feature in the Articles section for anyone getting their first reading.

Deals + Introductory Offers

From there, you can use Keen’s 3 free minutes deal to try out whichever psychic advisor manages to pique your interest.

If it works out, you can continue talking with their 10-minute package for only $1.99.

Out of 131 available spiritual advisors on Keen, one that drew our attention is Imported dreams of Keaij24.

She’s done over 47,000 readings and has been on the site for more than 20 years.

Aside from being affordable ($5 per minute), she also has overwhelmingly positive reviews, registering an average of 4.7 out of 5 for over 40,000 readings.

According to these reviews, she has the highest marks for honesty, accuracy, and kindness.

Summary

All the online psychics on Keen are available 24/7 for both chat and phone psychic readings.

If the psychic reader you’re interested in is unavailable, no problem. You can ping them at any time to receive a callback.

Of course, nothing in life is perfect.

Keen customer service is only accessible via email. That’s a bummer, but on the upside, maybe patience is supposed to be your spiritual lesson if it turns out you have to go that route.

3. AskNow: Best Psychics for Online Tarot Readings

The most popular tool used by psychic readers over the ages has undoubtedly been Tarot cards. One reason could be that knowing your psychic is working with a tangible spiritual tool helps us believe in the answers we recieve. .

After all, online psychic readings can sometimes get a little out there.

Strictest Screening & Vetting Process

On AskNow, though, Tarot online psychic readings are always a grounded affair.

That’s because the nearly 40 Tarot readers on the site are the most highly screened psychic readers of any online psychic reading platform.

Budget Friendly Prices

In addition, the psychic readers on AskNow are grouped into 3 convenient categories, each designed to give you the most bang for your budget.

Whether you choose a Top Rated, Elite, or Master Advisor, there’s always an affordable and reliable Tarot readings choice available on AskNow.

Tarot by Barbara stood out the most for us. She has over 23 years of experience, an average rating of 5 out of 5, and has done over 600 readings.

Straightforward Fitler Tools

There’s also a convenient search filter to help sort things out and get you started with the process.

With it, you can choose either phone psychics or chat psychics, as well as the price and type of reading you want (we’d recommend their online Tarot readings).

Deals + Introductory Offers

If you’re a new customer, there’s also a special 40-minute at $1 per minute deal that comes with an additional 5 free Master minutes.

That means you’ll get 5 free minutes with one of the site's most expensive and best psychic readers.

For that much time, you could say you’re almost getting an actual free psychic reading.

The only downside is their satisfaction guarantee which covers just 5 minutes of time. However, this is a pretty common refund policy for the psychic industry.

That’s why we recommend ending your psychic session the second you feel you’re not connecting with your psychic reader.

Once you do find the right psychic reader, AskNow does offer some great introductory deals. If you sign up for a $1 per minute reading package, you’ll also get as a bonus one free email question with a live psychic reader.

You can ask whatever is on your mind.

4. Psychic Source: Best Psychics for Medium Readings

When most people think about psychics, they usually think about psychic mediums, whether they know it or not.

That’s because the popular image of a psychic is usually someone speaking to a spirit, which is exactly what a psychic medium does.

If someone in your life has passed on and you’d like to reconnect, then Psychic Source is the perfect psychic site for you.

Most Experiend Psychic Network

With over 30 years of experience online, Psychic Source is the Solomon’s Temple of online psychic reading platforms.

They have over 130 psychic mediums available, ready, willing, and able to part the veil between you and the family members you recall so dearly.

One of the top psychic mediums we encountered on the site is Mazie.

With over 20 years of experience and thousands of psychic medium sessions under her belt, Mazie’s clients have nothing but raves.

From her predictions and accurate readings to her compassion and sensitivity to others' feelings, Mazie sounds like a Medium’s medium.

Intuitive “Find a Psychic” Filter

To help find the right psychic medium for you, Psychic Source’s Find a Psychic filter will custom-fit you to the exact type of medium you want to talk to.

Deals + Introductory Offers

After that, there are $1 per minute introductory packages for first-time customers and a brand new promotion that’s only $0.60 per minute.

In addition, there are also 3 minutes free with your first reading and a satisfaction guarantee for up to 20 minutes of time if you’re dissatisfied for any reason.

The only downside to this classic online psychic reading platform is that the free psychic reading deals are only for new customers.

On the flip side, though, besides the usual chat and phone psychics, Psychic Source also offers video psychic readings online if you’d like a more in-person feel to your session.

5. Oranum: Best Psychics for Video Psychic Readings

Online readings have been a great invention, yet there’s something about an old-school, in-person psychic reading that adds a mystical quality to the experience.

One online platform where you can get the best of both worlds in your online psychic reading session is Oranum, which has a fantastic video call feature.

LIVE Video Sessions (+ Free Chat Room)

Just imagine it.

You’ll be able to see what online psychics are doing with the cards or whatever when they’re giving you a chat or phone psychic reading.

That’s because, in Oranum’s live chat room, you can stay on after you’ve used your one free chat question to watch an online psychic do their thing with someone else.

What better way to see which online psychic reader you vibe the best with before committing to a paid session?

One of the Oranum psychics we observed was Sensei, a top 5 rated psychic reader on the online psychic reading site for 8 years and running.

His unique psychic abilities include both clairvoyance and clairaudience, and from what we saw, he’s one of the bedrocks of the free live chat room.

Deals + Introductory Offers

On another note, if you’re as attracted by the possibility of a free online psychic reading as we are, you also need to know about Oranum’s free introductory credit.

Just sign up with a credit card, and you’ll automatically get a $9.99 credit to start.

Since many online psychic advisors charge as low as $0.99 per minute, that means you can have a free psychic reading if you keep it under 10 minutes.

Now that’s what we’d call a real free psychic reading online.

Aside from all this live excitement, Oranum, unfortunately, has one downside.

Their coins payment system is quite confusing, although we think you’ll eventually figure it out if you can manage a free psychic reading online with that $9.99 credit.

How To Find a Real Psychic Reader - Our Process

We considered several factors before making our picks for the best online psychic reading sites.

Here are some things we thought were vital as we reviewed the various psychic websites.

The Platform’s Culture

Each of the psychic websites we reviewed is obviously trying to sell you a psychic reading session, but how are they going about it?

We leaned toward the psychic services that created a sense of inquiry and enlightenment on their sites rather than just a regular smooth sell.

In other words, is the site giving a person a fish to feed their hunger, or are they showing them how to fish and feed themselves?

Number of Accurate Psychics Online

With all the different types of readings available, it’s unreasonable to assume that any psychic online will have mastered them all.

For instance, if you’re looking for an online Tarot reading, you want someone who’s a trained expert with the cards, not a jack-of-all-trades who has mastered none.

Experience

All the online psychic reading sites reviewed have been around for over a decade.

To be doing anything that long means you know you’re stuff.

Experience is crucial for any service, but it’s crucial in the online psychic reading industry.

After all, an online psychic reading session is about healing a heart, a mind, or a life, not repairing a car or a computer.

Variety

In the old days, the local psychics reflected their immediate culture.

Now with the internet, we’ve become a global community, and people have been exposed to many different approaches that work for their needs.

As a result, we sought online psychic reading websites that offered a multi-cultural, global selection of psychic services to mirror the expanding world we currently live in.

Screening

How do you know if the psychic online you’re considering is legit?

Because they deal with things that are important to people, like love and career, psychic predictions must come from a reliable source.

In our opinion, testing a reader’s psychic abilities is something that needs to be done by every psychic site.

How to Connect with your Psychic Reader - A Quick Guide

It’s important to realize that a psychic reading is simultaneously a spiritual, physical, and emotional encounter that draws us out on levels we don’t usually experience in our daily lives.

Here are some things you might want to consider in preparation for your psychic reading.

Reaffirm that you really want to do this. You will be working WITH the psychic, so your acceptance and cooperation are important.

You will be working WITH the psychic, so your and are important. Check your tech in advance . Make sure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc.

. Make sure your online connection is good, have your earbuds ready, etc. Relax before you get started. I like to find a quiet place to sit where I can close my eyes, turn off my thoughts, and focus on breathing.

I like to find a quiet place to sit where I can close my eyes, turn off my thoughts, and focus on breathing. Be clear about what you want to ask . Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask what’s the most important thing you need to know about.

. Don’t necessarily focus on simply getting an answer. Instead, ask what’s the most important thing you need to know about. Leave your expectations at the door. You’re entering unknown territory so keep your eyes, ears, and heart open. Listen carefully and consider everything you are told, whether you understand it or not. If you knew the answers, you wouldn’t need to ask.

Real Psychics Online - FAQ

How Do Psychics Read You?

There are many ways for a psychic to look into the nature of who you are.

Some can see what are called “auras,” or the energy that surrounds a person and radiates with different colors to express the changing aspects of their personality.

Other online psychics use systems of divination such as Tarot Cards or Astrology whose symbols have specific meanings that can reveal the greater patterns at work in the universe.

Still others incorporate tools that explore the subconscious mind to find answers, such as Dream Interpretation or Graphology (Handwriting analysis).

In short there are probably as many ways for a psychic reader to read someone as there are people to be read.

Who Are the Best Online Psychics To Call?

The best online psychics to call for the most accurate psychic readings can be found on Kasamba, Psychic Source, and AskNow.

Kasamba has been online for over 20 years and specializes in readings on love and relationships.

At 30, Psychic Source is the oldest psychic site and features the best medium psychic readings.

AskNow has been online for 17 years, providing the most accurate Tarot card readings online.

Where Can I Find the Best Free Psychics?

To find the best free online psychic readings, you should visit psychic reading sites like Kasamba and AskNow.

Kasamba has a Best Match Guarantee that allows you 3 free chat minutes with each new online psychic you try until you find the right one.

You will also get 70% off your first scheduled phone psychic reading.

On the other hand, AskNow will give you 5 free Master minutes with their best and most expensive online psychics when you sign up for a 40-minute at $1 per minute discount package.

Where Do the Best Online Psychics Get Their Information?

Most of the best online psychics such as those on Kasamba believe the information they receive during their online psychic readings originates from a higher spiritual source.

Of course, the nature of this source is open to interpretation based on your religious or cultural background.

With that said, all online psychic readers unanimously agree that they’re merely messengers for something greater than themselves.

What Tools Do Real Psychics Online Use?

Here are a few of the common tools you may see psychics from Kasamba or any popular network use in online psychic readings:

Tarot cards for Tarot readings

Crystal balls and pendulums for Fortune telling

Numbers and mathematics for Numerology readings

A computer, ephemeris, and various charts for Astrology readings

How to Spot a Fake Psychic Reader

For as long as humans have been sentient, they have worried about what the future will bring.

As a result, since ancient times people have sought out psychics, or individuals who were thought to have mysterious and arcane wisdom.

But as long as people fear the future, they will also be susceptible to believing whatever will dispel that fear, including nonsense and outright lies.

Fake psychics have always existed, though they became a national scourge here in the U.S. during the suffering of the Great Depression.

Yet even with all our modern sophistication, the con still exists. That’s because insecurity has always been an intrinsic part of human nature.

If you’re thinking about getting a psychic reading online, here are some things to look for that will let you know if you’ve encountered a fake psychic.

Unrealistic Claims or Promises

No psychic is ever 100% accurate.

If they were, they wouldn’t be charging an affordable price for the most valuable information in the world; knowing the future.

Warning You That You’re Cursed

A competent con artist can figure out pretty quickly what you’re afraid of just by asking some simple questions.

After that, they’ll play on your fear by suggesting that evil forces are at work and only their magic can help you.

You’ll know it’s a con once they reveal how expensive their magic spell will be.

Telling You What You Want To Hear

This trick comes up most often when the subject is love.

Psychic predictions that a lover who abandoned you will return or an abuser will change are only food for false hope to keep you coming back.

What Are the Best Psychic Readings To Get?

The best psychic readings to get are those that help you evolve into a better version of yourself.

With that in mind, life readings that examine your career, relationships, or spiritual development will likely yield more in the long run than general psychic predictions.

Where To Find the Best Psychic Reader - Wrapping Up

Let’s face it, any of the psychic reading services we’ve covered could potentially be the best psychic reading site for you.

It really just depends on what you’re looking for and what you need, mainly since each site offers some type of cheap psychic reading or free psychic reading online.

The only significant difference between these online psychic reading websites is what they specialize in, but that goes back to what you need.

Our pick for overall best among the psychic reading websites we covered is Kasamba.

They give the most accurate psychic readings online on love and relationships, so if your heart is in disarray or you’re lonely, they’re the best.

They also give you a free 3-minute chat psychic reading with each new psychic you try and 70% off your first paid reading.

The first runner-up is Keen.

Their specialty is spiritual consultations, but they also have the best phone app.

That means if you’re in a spiritual crisis, you can get the best online psychic reading at a moment's notice. That’s a good thing to know if your soul is hanging in the balance.

The second runner-up is AskNow.

When it comes to Tarot cards, they’re one of the best psychic reading websites around, if not the best.

They might also be the number one site for free psychic readings online with the 5 free Master minutes they’ve added to their 40-minute at $1 per minute package.

So there you have it.

Our top picks for the best psychic reading sites.

Good luck, and may each reading be ever in your favor.