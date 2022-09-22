Best Roulette Sites: Where to Play Online Roulette for Real Money in 2022

Online gambling doesn’t get more exciting than playing roulette!

The best roulette sites will bring the casino action straight to your home via high-quality live roulette games and RNG variants featuring a lower house edge and even jackpots.

But since not all online casinos with roulette games are created equal, we’ve spent the past few weeks trying to discern the best ones from the downright average.

Bovada took the crown for today with numerous live dealer roulette variants, tournaments, and a generous welcome bonus. But each roulette casino on our list offers a different experience, so let’s check them all out and find you the perfect one.

1. Bovada - Best Roulette Site Overall

Pros:

8 roulette games (RNG and live)

$3,750 crypto welcome bonus ($3,000 regular bonus)

Exclusive roulette tournaments

100% mobile friendly

Sports betting on the same platform

Dedicated community forum and 24/7 live chat

Cons:

Doesn’t offer French Roulette

Bovada is the best real-money roulette site because of how well-rounded it is. It covers the most popular online casino roulette games, it’s 100% optimized for mobile players, hosts exciting tourneys, and greets all players with a fantastic welcome bonus.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.7/5

Bovada hosts four roulette variants, including classic versions of European Roulette and American Roulette.

Roulette bets start at just $1 for low-stakes players and go up to $500 if you consider yourself a high roller.

We would appreciate the inclusion of French Roulette or other less-known roulette game variations, but if you're looking for live dealer games, Bovada has your back.

It offers 4 live dealer roulette game channels, including European and American Roulette. Maximum bet limits go up to $3,000, which is solid.

Special Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

If you join Bovada using cryptocurrency, don't forget to enter the code BTCCWB1250 and score a 125% match bonus up to $1,250.

The fun doesn't stop there because entering the BTC2NDCWB code before making the next two deposits will repeat the bonus and bring you up to $2,500 in total. When summed up, the welcome package reaches an impressive figure of $3,750.

The first deposit bonus is subject to 25x wagering requirements, while the next two bonuses carry 50x playthrough requirements. Playing real money roulette contributes 5% towards the requirements.

If you’d rather deposit fiat currencies, you can claim up to $3,000 over your first three deposits.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

In the banking department, Bovada leans towards the crypto side but also supports fiat payments.

You're free to use BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, credit cards, MatchPay, and more. The minimum deposit requirement for Bitcoin is $10, while credit cards require $20 or more.

We would like to see e-wallets included in the future and the fees for credit cards lowered (although they're pretty much the standard now). Bovada scored bonus points because crypto payouts are as fast as 1 hour (or less!).

You won't be charged anything for cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service: 5/5

Bovada beats most roulette casino sites in terms of design and mobile optimization. You can enjoy the online roulette game on any mobile platform — and we tested every casino roulette variant, so we’re pretty sure of what we speak.

The site looks elegant and is easy to use. It's fast, smooth, and responsive.

The support team is available 24/7 using live chat, email, and even an on-site forum. The FAQ library is solid and covers most questions you might have as a beginner.

2. Ignition - Best Site for Live Dealer Roulette Games

Pros:

30+ live dealer games

$3,000 dual welcome package

Excellent design

European Roulette available

Amazing poker tournaments

Cons:

Lower game count

Lacks phone customer support

Ignition is up next on our list of roulette casinos. Well-established as the leading online poker destination, this online casino has been around since 2016. It operates under the Curacao license and packs a top-tier live roulette section.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.5/5

Ignition offers 120 games, including 5 roulette titles, three of which are European Roulette games and two are American Roulette variants.

The site's selection of over 3 dozen live games is among the best in the industry.

We had tons of fun playing live dealer roulette at Ignition, and we appreciate that the roulette table limits start at only $1 per spin and go up to $3,000. Perfect for players of all stripes.

Special Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

Ignition's welcome promo is interesting. We mentioned that this online casino is poker-oriented, and the same applies to the welcome bonus (half of it, at least).

If you use crypto, you are eligible for a 150% match sign-up bonus going up to $1,500 for casino games — roulette included — and then another 150% match, also up to $1,500, but exclusively for poker.

If you use fiat, the match rate drops to 100%, and the max bonus money is capped at $2,000. The poker bonus is unlocked by playing games and earning Ignition Miles.

The promo carries 25x wagering requirements, and you have 30 days to meet them. As per the wagering contribution chart, roulette games contribute 5% towards the requirements, while live roulette doesn’t contribute at all.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.4/5

We weren't exactly floored with Ignition's banking department when we compared it to some of the other online casino sites, but we don't have any major complaints either.

Crypto is an option, which is great (BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC), and you can also use credit cards (transaction fees apply), Zelle, and more.

Crypto withdrawals take less than 24 hours if you opt for Bitcoin, and you won't pay any transaction fees.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service: 5/5

Since the latest revamp, Ignition has become a top-level online roulette site in terms of design.

The platform is easy to navigate and optimized for mobile gaming. You can seek assistance over live chat, email, or by delving into the Ignition Casino Community page.

We received a reply nearly instantly when checking the live chat, and the team guarantees all email inquiries are handled within 48 hours. If you want to play online roulette for real money, the Ignition agents have all the info you will need.

3. Slots.lv - Best Welcome Bonus of all Online Roulette Sites

Pros:

Up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses

4 roulette variations

Quality tournaments all year round

7-figure progressive jackpots

Fast cryptocurrency payouts

Cons:

Mediocre payment options

Banking fees

No phone support

Don't be fooled by the name. Slots.lv is indeed an online gambling platform famous for its 7-figure progressive jackpots. But, it is also a great place to play real money roulette and score a handsome welcome package.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.4/5

Slots.lv hosts 4 real-money roulette variants, focusing on American and European Roulette. The software is on par with the leading sites on the rundown, although we would appreciate a few extra roulette additions — the French Roulette, for example.

Every game is available in free mode, so you can choose which game suits you best without spending real money.

Of course, we urge you to check out the jackpot slots at Slots.lv. If you want a shot at serious cash prizes, give Cash Money Mermaids or Reels & Wheels XL a spin. Or two.

Special Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

If you use crypto, the first deposit you make on Slots.lv will grant you a generous 300% match bonus of up to $1,500.

Then, each of the next eight deposits will boost your wallet by up to $750 at a 150% match rate, bringing the total bonus to the maximum of $7,500.

If you don't have crypto to spare, you can still use fiat. In that case, the bonus is slashed to $5,000 max, once again in 9 tiers.

Whichever payment option you opt for, the welcome bonus will come with 35x rollover requirements. Roulette contributes 5% towards the wagering requirements, while live games don't contribute at all.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.2/5

Slots.lv covers major cryptocurrencies and the basic fiat methods. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, credit cards, bank transfers, and more.

Crypto payouts are very fast, taking under 1 hour in some cases. But we don't like that the site charges fees for check payouts. Then again, crypto payouts are 100% free of fees.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service: 4.6/5

Slots.lv’s design is responsive and easy to use. The site operates flawlessly on desktop, while mobile players can access the majority of the game catalog — although not the entirety.

If any issue pops up on your online gambling journey, you can use the standard option like instant live chat support or email, or take a different route and contact the team publicly using Twitter or the casino's official Discord.

4. Wild Casino - Best for High-Stakes Roulette Players

Pros:

8 roulette variants

Many cryptocurrencies accepted

$9,000 crypto welcome bonus ($5,000 regular bonus)

High-limit roulette games

Roulette tourneys

Cons:

Only a few game providers

Slower withdrawals

You’ll find Wild Casino most suitable if you’re a high-roller not afraid to go big while spinning the roulette wheel.

Variety of Roulette Games: 5/5

Beyond the regular American and European Roulette, Wild Casino offers more unconventional options like Roulette II or the Double Ball American Roulette.

The site hosts about 400 casino games and excels in the table game department. High rollers are treated like gold and can place stakes as high as $10,000.

Auto roulette is available in the Live Casino section, and our second top recommendation on the platform is the blackjack section.

Special Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

Using the promo code CRYPTO300 with your first deposit, you will receive a very handsome 300% match of up to a $3,000 crypto bonus (45x wagering applies).

The subsequent four times you fund your account, use the code CRYPTO150 for a 150% match up to $1,500 each time (35x rollover requirements apply). That brings the total crypto welcome package to $9,000.

You can still use fiat and score up to $5,000 the same way. Also included in the mix is the 10% weekly rebate, a referral program, and $1,000,000 in monthly prizes on daily roulette tournaments.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

Wild Casino excels from other online roulette casinos by offering a lot of crypto options. And we don't just mean the major coins like BTC and ETH, but Avalanche, Shiba Inu, ApeCoin, and many more.

In total, you can use 17 cryptocurrencies. As a high roller, you'll be glad to hear you can withdraw up to $100,000 per transaction with any crypto you choose. Bank transfers are limited to $25,000 per transaction, which is still an above-average limit.

The 48-hour crypto payouts, however, are on the slower side by today’s standards. We’d give a perfect score if Wild Casino issued same-day crypto withdrawals.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service: 4.2/5

You can play online roulette at Wild Casino from every mobile platform. The design of the site itself, however, does not exactly scream quality.

It’s still easy to navigate, though, and you can reach out to the customer support team using live chat or email. Nothing out of the ordinary, but it checks the essential boxes. The support agents were polite and professional whenever we reached out.

5. Bitstarz - Best Online Roulette Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

French Roulette is available

Over 4,000 games

8-minute crypto payouts

Jackpot roulette

5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive for most countries

Live roulette is geo-restricted

In business since 2014, BitStarz has made our list of the best online roulette casinos because you can't find a better place to place roulette wagers using crypto than this one.

Variety of Roulette Games: 4.3/5

BitStarz hosts 7 online roulette games, including French Roulette, American Roulette 3D, Lucky Roulette, and more. Uniquely enough, there’s a jackpot attached to European Roulette and Lucky Roulette, which definitely adds a little bit of flair.

The selection beats other roulette sites by a few games, and the rest of the gaming catalog only becomes more impressive, including Bistarz exclusives, provably fair casino games, and more.

Unfortunately, live roulette games and live dealer games, in general, are geo-restrictive, and chances are you won’t be able to see them.

Special Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

The welcome package is one of the things that make Bistarz a renowned online gambling site. You can score up to 5 BTC over the first 4 deposits you make, plus 200 free spins (20 when you verify your email, no deposit required).

The first time you fund your account, you will receive up to 1 Bitcoin at a 100% match rate. The wagering requirements are 40x across the board.

For roulette players, don't miss the Table Wars daily tournaments with a $10,000 prize pool on various table games.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4/5

Bitstarz is exclusively a crypto casino for the bigger part of the world. You can choose between 5 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and more.

The number of payment methods is nothing special, but the payouts are very, very fast, going as low as 8 minutes. In most cases, your withdrawal request will be processed within 10 minutes with no fees attached.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service: 4.8/5

The BitStarz team did a fine job crafting the platform, making it 100% mobile friendly — even without a dedicated app.

The FAQ section is easy to search through, and you can use the 24/7 live chat to reach out to the support team any day of the year. You can even request a phone call from the site's agents and save toll money.

How We Ranked the Best Online Roulette Sites

Variety of Roulette Games:

It goes without saying that you can't have the best roulette site if it doesn't offer a diverse range of roulette games. We're looking for American Roulette, French Roulette, European Roulette, or more exotic options like multi-wheel roulette. We also looked for gambling sites that offer live roulette games.

Roulette Bonuses and Promos:

The best online casinos on our list offer special bonuses for roulette players. These can include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback deals, and more. We looked for gambling sites that give roulette players the best value for their money. Beyond the size of the bonus, we paid attention to the wagering requirements so you can actually keep the bonus money you win.

Banking Options and Payout Speed:

There are three major payment groups we want to cover: credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. We also want to make sure the gambling site can actually process payouts quickly. In our experience, processing times over 48 hours are too slow.

Mobile Roulette Optimization and Customer Service:

All the casinos we suggest to our readers must have at least a mobile roulette-optimized website. We also contact customer service through live chat and email to test their knowledge and responsiveness. If they're not up to standards, we simply don't recommend them.

Guide to Playing Online Roulette Games

Can I play free roulette games online?

Yes, you can play free roulette games on all recommended online casinos in this guide. We always advise players to check the free play mode before diving into real money online roulette games. We suggest you visit Bovada or Bitstarz for free-to-play games.

Is online roulette rigged?

No, online roulette is not rigged — not on the casino sites in this guide, at least. All roulette casinos we recommend are fully licensed and use RNG (random number generator) technology to ensure fairness and randomness of all casino games.

The RNGs are then regulated by the official licensing authorities.

Can I win real money playing online roulette?

Yes, you can win real money by playing online roulette at a real money gambling site. Just like at a land-based casino, a licensed online roulette site will pay you out if you’re lucky enough to win money.

Can I play mobile roulette games?

Yes, nearly all modern online casinos feature mobile-optimized roulette games — and they sometimes even look and feel better on mobile. Mobile casinos are becoming more and more popular every day, so it's only natural that most gambling sites offer mobile-friendly games.

What is the best strategy for playing online roulette?

There's no surefire strategy for winning at online roulette, but there are certain things you can do to improve your chances:

Play European Roulette instead of American Roulette. The house edge is lower.

Martingale Strategy: double the stake on 1/2 odds each time you lose or triple the stake on 1/1 odds (as you can guess, this can backfire if you go on a big losing streak).

Quit while you're ahead

And while these simple roulette tips won’t guarantee that you’ll come out as a winner, they will definitely increase your winning chances and make the game more exciting for you.

Where can I find the best online roulette games?

The best online casino for classic roulette games is Bovada. This gambling site offers a huge selection of both American and European Roulette games, as well as live roulette. For more exotic roulette options, we recommend Bitstarz. This gambling site offers jackpot roulette, 3D roulette, and more.

How do I know if a roulette site is secure?

The first thing you should do is check if the roulette casino has a valid license from a reputable gambling authority. You should also make sure that the casino uses the latest security technologies, like SSL encryption. Finally, we always advise players to read online reviews before creating an account at any casino.

How to find the best roulette sites online?

Always check the licensing first. The licensing data is displayed in the footer menu on most roulette online casinos. You should look for legit authority bodies like the Curacao eGaming License.

Also, make sure the casino has a good reputation by reading online reviews like this one.

Ultimately, dive into the casino yourself and start going through the gaming catalog. See if you like the selection of roulette games on offer. If not, move on and try another gambling site from our list.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Roulette Sites

If you don't have the time to go through our mini-reviews, check out the summary of the top roulette sites below — we’ve covered the main standout features.

Bovada: The best roulette site overall. An exceptionally well-rounded platform with multiple roulette variants (both live and RNG), great mobile optimization, and up to a $3,750 welcome package for crypto users and up to $3,000 for fiat currency deposits.

Ignition: If your idea of playing roulette involves live dealer games, head over to Ignition. Minimum bets start at $1, and maximum bets are capped at $3,000, making this site a great choice for low-stakes players and high-rollers alike. Ignition will also greet you with a sweet $3,000 welcome package.

Slots.lv: If you’re on the hunt for bonuses, you can’t beat the multi-tiered promotion that Slots.lv offers to new customers. The generous promotion spans the first 9 deposits you make and goes up to $7,500 for crypto players and up to $5,000 for fiat currencies.

Wild Casino: If you’re a high-roller looking to play roulette online, check out Wild Casino. The max bet limit is a massive $10,000 per hand — and you won’t find a bigger one. You can get started with five deposit bonuses worth up to $9,000 or $5,000.

Bitstarz: Our top pick if you’re looking to play roulette with cryptocurrency. This online casino has a fantastic selection of 4,000 games (including jackpot roulette), combined with an award-winning design and a generous 5 BTC welcome bonus.

How to Create an Account & Play Roulette Online

The process of joining an online roulette casino can be summed up into 3 steps and takes 5 minutes or less to complete. We'll use Bovada as an example.

1. Register at Bovada Online Casino

Follow this link to open Bovada’s official website and click the red "Join" button. You'll be redirected to the registration form

Enter the required personal information, including a valid email address

Agree to the Terms & Conditions and click “Register”

2. Verify Your Phone Number

You'll receive an SMS confirmation code from Bovada

Enter the code in the designated field to very your phone number

3. Fund Your Account and Claim the Welcome Bonus

Visiting the site's Cashier page

Adjust your payment method and set the sum you wish to deposit

Choose the first-deposit bonus (based on your payment method) and fund your account

Play roulette games for real money!

So, What is the Best Roulette Site?

You’ve reached the end — you should by now have a general idea of what the best roulette sites are all about and which one suits you best.

Our No. 1 pick as the best online roulette casino is Bovada because it offers everything a roulette player needs, including broad stake limits for both its RNG and live dealer roulette games, in addition to a solid $3,000 welcome bonus that you can use to play roulette online.

That being said, there’s nothing wrong with creating an account at each of our recommended roulette casinos and exploring a little bit. Heck, you can even claim multiple bonuses.

Once you start spinning the wheel and having fun, remember to play responsibly.

