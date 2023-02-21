Best Online Casinos in Singapore: Top SG Online Casino Sites for Real Money

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Whether you’re looking for action-packed slots or exciting live dealer games, you can now play online casino games from the device of your choice at the best online Singapore casinos.

But with so much competition in this ever-growing space, how is one to know where to start?

Luckily our team of experts has your back, ranking the top online casinos in Singapore across several key benchmark categories like game variety, bonuses, reputation, and more.

While Uptown Aces ranked at the very top, we feel that each casino on our list can offer you something unique.

Best Online Casinos in Singapore

Uptown Aces - Overall best Singapore online casino

Slots Capital - Best casino deposit bonus

BitStarz - Best for Bitcoin games

Magic Red - Best for live games

1xBet - Best online casino games variety

MelBet - Best casino site in Singapore for bingo games

1. Uptown Aces - Best Online Casino in Singapore Overall

Pros:

Generous 12500 SGD welcome package + 350 free spins

VIP Club with valuable comp points & bonuses

Daily slot tournaments

Lucrative promotions for returning players

Popular & branded slots

Thrilling specialties & table games

Overall fun & exciting casino site

Cons:

No live casino

With glowing neon colors and a sleek design, Uptown Aces immediately catches your attention. For nearly a decade, this trusted online casino Singapore site has provided some of the top bonuses and the best casino games in the industry.

Casino Games - 5/5

From classic three-reel slot machines to modern five-reel video slots with dynamic graphics, Uptown Aces has one of the best collections of slots.

Whether you want to take a spin on The Big Bopper or test your luck on the popular progressive Cleopatra’s Gold, this online casino in Singapore likely has all the slot games your heart desires.

If table games are your thing, you can enjoy a wide variety of the most popular games, such as European Blackjack, Pontoon, and Sic Bo, and numerous online poker games. And if you download the casino client (more on that below), you will unlock even more games.

Welcome Bonus - 5/5

New players are offered a whopping 12500 SGD welcome package across their first six deposits plus 350 free spins.

Uptown Races caters to players from around the globe, so beyond the initial Singapore player page they break down their welcome package in American dollars, currently $8888 USD.

Your first deposit bonus is an impressive 250% deposit match up to $2500 plus 100 free spins on the popular online slot game, Cleopatra’s Gold.

The rest plays out as follows:

Second Deposit: 150% match up to $1500 + 50 free spins

Bonuses 3-5: 100% match up to $1000 + 50 free spins.

Sixth Deposit: A lucrative 188% match up to $1888 + 50 free spins.

Each bonus requires a minimum deposit of $25, and the wagering requirements are at the reduced rollover of just 25x, which is well below the industry standard – so don’t miss out.

Standout Features - 4.7/5

Once you have downloaded the Uptown Aces Casino client, you will find even more online games, including an impressive lineup of slot tournaments.

On average, there are three different slots tournaments for you to join at any time. Most tournaments are free to enter and have low add-on and re-buy costs, giving players an opportunity to win while only wagering a small portion of their bankroll.

This is also one of the best online casino Singapore sites for VIP programs.

Level 1 VIP garners a $25 weekly reward, a 30% instant cashback on deposits that bust, 10% cashback on weekends on deposits minus cashouts, and a daily deposit match of 100%, among other perks. The higher you move up the VIP scale, the larger your benefits grow.

Site Usability - 5/5

Aside from having some exciting aesthetics, this online casino site in Singapore has a very clean and intuitive design, so navigating around Uptown Aces is a breeze. The gameplay is super-fast and responsive, so there are no issues there.

While there is not a dedicated mobile app, all the games have been optimized for iOS and Android devices. This is one of the best mobile casino apps we have come across.

Windows and Mac users can enjoy a wide variety of in-browser instant play games, and Windows users who download the casino client will have access to additional games and features (like additional slot games and tournaments).

Visit Uptown Aces to receive your 12500 SGD welcome bonus + 100 free spins now.

2. Slots Capital - Best Singaporean Online Casino Deposit Bonus

Pros:

Established online casino, operating for over a decade

A massive 400% welcome bonus + 10 SGD free chip

Hundreds of popular online slots

Exciting jackpot slots

Excellent online gambling resources

PC & MAC client download w/additional games

Cons:

No live dealers

Vague VIP Club requirements

Slots Capital has been offering exciting games and lucrative bonuses since 2012. Players keep returning to enjoy the hottest and newest games and enjoy the lucrative welcome and ongoing bonuses - this is one of the best betting sites, period.

Casino Games - 5/5

This online casino Singapore site offers a stellar variety of games from providers like BetSoft, Rival Dragon Gaming, and QORA Games. These include smash-hits like Mystic Wolf, Reel of Fortune, Candy Cottage, and the slots series AS the Reels Turn.

In addition to the traditional table games of blackjack and baccarat, you’ll also find a variety of other games, including; Red Dog, Pai Gow, and Three Card Poker. On this same table game front, we should underline that this is one of the best roulette sites going.

Specialties include several keno games, scratch cards, and board games, including popular fishing games. And if you want access to over 100 additional games, the client download is available for both Windows and Apple users alike.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

This online casino in Singapore is offering you a mammoth 400% bonus of up to 4000 SGD and a 10 SGD free chip.

This offer is for new players only, the free chip has a rollover of 40x with a max cash out of $180, and the 400% bonus is also set at the industry standard rate of 40x with no max cashout.

No bonus code is necessary, simply click here to claim your 400% deposit match bonus and 10 SGD free chip to start playing at one of the top online casinos Singapore offers.

Standout Features - 4.6/5

There is a four-tier VIP program at Slots Capital, but the details of how to move up to each level is a bit of a mystery, which is by design; as this Singaporean online casino requests that players establish themselves at the casino site before emailing them for further details.

What’s not a mystery is the online gambling resources this online casino provides its players, like its official blog.

The Slots Capital blog provides the latest online casino news, gaming tips and strategies, and a breakdown of every game offered at the online casino Singapore site.

Site Usability - 4.7/5

Initially, with large graphics and game options popping up all over the place, the online casino appears busy and cluttered. But once you get to the games section, the site is well-organized, fast, and easy to use.

Most players will likely find the instant play options enough to scratch their gaming itch. But you also have the option of downloading the Windows or Apple casino client, which provides over 100 additional slot machines, table games, specialties, and video online poker.

All of the games that are found in the PC online casino are available to mobile users for in-browser instant play, and they are all optimized to run quickly, smoothly, and accurately.

Claim your 400% deposit match up to 4000 SGD and a 10 SGD free chip at Slots Capital today.

3. BitStarz - Best Online Casino in Singapore for Cryptos

Pros:

Award-winning dedicated Bitcoin casino

A stunning 3000+ games

Over 2000 slots, 70+ massive progressives

Live casino with 100+ games

100% welcome bonus + 180 free spins

Lightning fast payouts

Great Bitstarz bonus codes

Cons:

Most live casino games are geo-restricted

Cluttered website

In the modern era of online casino gaming, the best Bitcoin casinos are seeing a massive increase in popularity, so we had to include at least one option for Singaporean players. And, of course, we chose the best Bitcoin casino going: BitStarz.

If you are new to the crypto world, BitStarz has excellent resources and tools that make it easy for you to get started. You can even buy Bitcoin directly on the site.

Casino Games - 5/5

With over 2000 slot games awaiting your spinning pleasure, you will be hard-pressed to find an online casino in Singapore with more slots on offer.

Not only can you play the most popular slot machines, including over 70 progressives with huge pots, but BitStarz also provides its own exclusive games.

And when it comes to table games, there are over 40 games to choose from.

Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5

BitStarz offers one of the best Bitcoin deposit bonuses going today.

On your first-ever deposit, you will receive a 125% match up to 1 BTC (or $100 for fiat players) plus 180 free spins. You’ll also receive additional matching bonuses of between 50-100% on your subsequent 3 deposits for a total potential match of 5 BTC.

You will receive the 20 spins straight away, and then 20 additional free spins every 24 hours, which gives you over a week of free spins!

A minimum deposit of 1 mBTC is required, and the wagering requirements are a 40x rollover, including any free spin winnings.

Standout Features - 4.7/5

Though it may take a VPN for some players, the live casino here is simply amazing.

With over 100 games to choose from in many languages, you can play your favourite games at this live casino online.

Popular live dealer games include First Person Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, No Commission Speed Baccarat, the ever-popular Three Card Poker, and an array of game shows, such as Monopoly Live and Deal or No Deal.

Site Usability - 4.2/5

This is where Bitstarz struggles. As far as gaming goes, the dynamic and smooth graphics run super-fast with top response times. However, when it comes to the online casino UI, it could be a bit confusing

The site is very busy and will leave some players overwhelmed, and for casual players there are probably far too many unnecessary menu options - that said, if you’re a veteran grinder like us you’ll be perfectly pleased with how easily you can zero in on your games of choice.

While it’s not the easiest site to navigate, once you choose a game it’ll be smooth sailing.

Head to BitStarz now to claim your 125% deposit match up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

4. Magic Red - Best for Live Casino Games for Singapore Players

Pros:

Over 130 live games

Dozens of live games w/micro stakes

Large list of online slots

60+ table games

50+ game providers

200% welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Cons:

Few specialty games

Slim progressive slots

Magic Red debuted in 2016, and it didn’t take the online gambling brand long to establish itself as one of the top online live casinos. Players like it here because of the large collection of table games and rarely offered live games.

Casino Games - 4.8/5

Powered by over 50 software providers — including Microgaming, Evolution, Realtime, NetEnt, and Big Time Gaming — most of the online slots here are mainstream or branded titles, which is very impressive.

Not impressive, however, is the lack of large progressives here. This is especially disappointing considering the large number of online slots Magic Red provides.

But the table games do not disappoint with nearly 60 options to choose from. These include unique games like Pairs Blackjack, Vertical Roulette, and Coin Flip. And this is one of the few online casino sites that offer the very fun solitaire game, Patience.

Aside from Jacks or Better, sadly, you will not find any table poker games at this trusted online casino. But if you are in the mood to hit the felt, the live casino provides plenty of options.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

When making your first-ever deposit, you can claim a 200% deposit match up to $500 plus 100 free spins on Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead.

A minimum deposit of $20 is required, and the rollover on the bonus plus any winnings from the free spins is 35x.

Standout Features - 5/5

Magic Red provides 134 live games, including variants of all the primary games. But the unique and rare live games really pop here.

These include DragonTiger, Teen Patti, Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, Three Card Poker, Side Bet City, and a wide variety of live games with micro stakes.

Site Usability - 4.1/5

The gameplay is speedy and smooth, which is a complete contrast to the UI.

Because there is a lack of categories, many games are seemingly scattered around randomly. So, don’t be surprised if a bingo game appears in the slots or table sections.

You will also have to scroll more than usual, which is when the site starts to lag a bit. But, at least, the gameplay is solid, secure, and accurate.

Check out Magic Red now to claim your 200% match bonus plus 100 free spins.

5. 1xBet - Best Casino Online in Singapore for Game Variety

Pros:

Thousands of daily betting markets

Over 40 global horse racing tracks

Competitive odds for most sports betting markets

4000+ total games

Around 100 software providers

Cons:

Confusing sportsbook UI

Site is slow & glitchy at times

1xBet debuted in 2007, making it the longest-running online casino in Singapore on our list.

They are most known for their sportsbook, which may seem a little odd since they offer more games than most online casinos. But, regardless of the 4000+ game library, the odds and markets for sports really make the bookmaker stand out.

Casino Games - 5/5

With over 4000 games, featuring over 3000 online slots, there does not appear to be a single type of game or slot missing in this robust SG online casino.

With a stunning 100 game providers supplying their stock, 1xBet has an incredible number of high-quality online slots. It’s actually quite fun to simply sift through their collection of Megaways, Big Bang slots, 3D slots, and the seemingly endless list of jackpot slots.

The table selection is just as impressive. But with over 65 games, this is also one of the best Singaporean online casinos for bingo. Here, you can bask in a long list of classic bingo games, modern titles with fun twists on the rules, slingo, and even play alongside other online players.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4/5

If you want to start off on a successful note at this sportsbook, 1xBet is offering you a total first deposit package of up to 2450 SGD + 150 free spins.

However, this is divided across your first four deposits, meaning you’ll have to hang around for a while - but we don’t see the problem here, as there are thousands of games to explore.

Your initial deposit of up to €300 (roughly 415 SGD) will be matched at 100% and accompanied by 30 free spins. The remaining 2035 SGD and 120 spins will be doled out in your next three deposits which gradually decline to a 50% and 25% match respectively.

Standout Features - 4.7/5

There are over 300 live games at your fingertips at 1xBet, consisting of dozens upon dozens of blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette tables.

You can also enjoy many live specialties, keno, game shows, and card games. Stand-out live games include Andar Bahar, Mega Sic Bo, Bull Bull, Fan Tan, Lucky6, and King Race.

Sports bettor? There are over 3000 daily markets to bet on, sometimes exceeding 10000 daily betting options. For football alone, it is not unusual to see over 2000 daily markets.

That said, the markets for cricket, rugby, horse racing, and all major international sports and leagues are also rich here.

Site Usability - 4/5

With 4000+ of online casino offerings, this sometimes translates to slow response times and some glitchy behavior.

However, the games themselves run terrifically, which is what really counts at the end of the day. But the journey to get to the game you want to play can be a little annoying.

Despite the UI issues, this remains one of the best online gambling brands for casino titles and sports betting alike.

Visit 1xBet now to claim your 100% welcome bonus up to 2450 SGD with 150 free spins.

How We Rated the Top Online Casinos in Singapore

Casino Games

For slots, table games, and specialties, we examined the number of games on offer, as well as the variety. We also gave extra points for any games unique to a given site.

Welcome Bonus

We first examined the rollover of the bonuses, giving points for fair or low rollovers and docking points for higher playthrough rates. We then looked at the size of the bonus; if the wagering requirements were fair, bigger bonuses got more points.

Standout Features

This is where we studied any VIP programs, live casinos, sportsbooks, or other games the sites offered players, awarding points accordingly for the selections they provided. The more offerings, the more points we awarded.

Site Usability

An online casino site can offer everything plus the kitchen sink, but that will do you little to no good if the site is slow or poorly designed. The better the site functioned, the more points were given. And extra points were given to casinos that provided a client download.

Best Singapore Online Casinos - FAQs

Are Online Casino Games at Singapore Casinos Fair?

If you play at trustworthy and licensed Singapore casinos, the games are fair. Legit online casinos use software providers who utilize RNG (random number generator) games, ensuring the outcome of a game is completely random.

Is Online Gambling at Singapore Online Casino Sites Safe?

Yes, gambling online is safe, if the online Singapore casino you choose to play at is one of the safe and trusted betting platforms.

A trusted and licensed Singapore online casino, like Uptown Aces and BitStarz, is monitored and regulated to ensure they are practicing fair gaming standards and executing safe transactions.

What are the Most Popular Games in Online Casinos in Singapore?

Slot machines are far and away the most played games in casinos in Singapore, for both online and land-based casinos.

Players like these games because they are easy to play, and they can risk just a small portion of their bankroll for a chance to win a large jackpot.

Are Bitcoin Casinos in Singapore Better than Traditional Casino Sites?

Some players prefer a traditional Singapore casino online over a crypto casino online because of familiarity and additional banking options.

However, others prefer a Bitcoin casino because there are some advantages over traditional ones. If you are already crypto-savvy, then playing games directly with crypto is very convenient.

While all reputable online gambling sites provide fair gaming, Bitcoin games are provably fair by nature.

This innovative technology utilizes cryptography to make sure the games are random, which you can check at any time. So, Bitcoin games possess an extra layer of provability.

Which of the Best Online Casinos in Singapore is Right for Me?

Firstly, make sure the casino has a good stock of your favorite games. What may be right for others may not apply to you. For instance, if you love playing live games, then Magic Red may be the online casino platform for you since they have over 100 live games.

However, if you prefer the traditional online casino offerings of slots, table games, and specialties, then Uptown Aces may be a better fit.

Or, if you like to mix it up by betting on sports between your casino gaming, then 1xBet may be the best online casino for you – with their great variety of thousands of games and deep sports markets.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Singapore

Uptown Aces: They ranked as the overall best online casino in Singapore due to their all-around great offerings, excellent VIP program and fantastic welcome package. Head there now for a 250% deposit match plus 100 free spins on Cleopatra’s Gold.

Slots Capital: Known for having one of the best welcome bonuses, they offer unique table games, hundreds of popular slots, and original publications covering the online casino industry. Grab their whopping 400% match on your first deposit plus a 10 SGD free chip today.

BitStarz: Known as the best Bitcoin online casino, they offer over 3000 games, including over 100 live dealers and dozens of massive jackpots. They also offer new players a 125% deposit match plus 180 free spins. Visit BitStarz today to play your favourite games with Bitcoin!

Magic Red: This online casino in Singapore is known for their robust live casino, 1400+ slots, and stunning table game section with over 60 games. New players here can claim a 200% deposit match plus 100 free spins.

1xBet: Known for having some of the deepest markets and competitive odds for betting on sports, this bookmaker is also a powerful online casino with over 4000 games. New players can grab a 100% welcome bonus up to 2450 SGD with 150 free spins.

How to Get Started at the Top Online Casinos in Singapore

Since Uptown Aces ranked at the top of the list, we’ll take you through the process of signing up with them step-by-step.

Step One: Head to Uptownaces.eu

Visit the Uptown Aces website and click on white “Register” button at the top of the page

Fill out your information accurately

Step Two: Check Your Email

Keep an eye out for an email after you register, asking you to verify your email address

Don’t forget to check your spam

Step Three: Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Make Your First Deposit

Before making your first deposit, enter code UPTOWN1ACES in the cashier for a 250% deposit match plus 100 free spins

Deposit at least $25 to receive the bonus

You are now ready to play casino games at the best Singapore casino

Ready to Play Real Money Games at Singapore Online Casino Sites?

We hope our in-depth look at the top online casinos in Singapore helped you decide which is the best site for you.

While we found that Uptown Aces is the very best online casino, there are great options for all types of players. So we recommend trying out a few different sites to find out what truly works for you – and collecting the welcome bonuses along the way.

Whichever of the top-rated online casinos in Singapore you choose, remember to gamble responsibly - and may luck be on your side!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.