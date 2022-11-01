Best Sports Betting Apps in 2022: Top 8 Mobile Sports Betting Apps

Nothing makes a sports event more exciting than putting some action on it!

And if you want to take advantage of the best bonuses and most competitive odds — then you’ll likely want to check our list of the best sports betting apps.

Using first-hand experience, our industry experts tested dozens of safe mobile sportsbooks in all the vital categories and rated them appropriately.

BetOnline ranked as the overall top mobile sportsbook because of its great markets and odds, valuable bonuses, and longstanding, trustworthy reputation.

But the other sportsbook apps we listed also offer something valuable to bettors, so let’s take a look at all your options.

Best Sports Betting Apps

BetOnline: Best betting app overall

Bovada: Vast in-play markets

MyBookie: Best NFL markets

BetUS: Good sports resources

SportsBetting.ag: Best for crypto sports betting

Xbet: Best esports markets

Everygame: Free bet bonuses

1. BetOnline — Best Sports Betting App Overall

Pros:

Trusted brand since 2004

60+ sports and novelty markets

Early markets with good odds

Generous bonuses and risk-free bets

Competitive sports contests

Fast payouts

Cons:

$55 minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus

BetOnline has operated for nearly 20 years, debuting in 2004, with deep roots in the iGaming industry dating back to the early ‘90s.

This licensed bookmaker provides an enjoyable and secure experience throughout every stage of the betting process, thanks to coded and encrypted transactions, securely-held deposits in an insured escrow account, and winnings being consistently delivered speedily.

All this, paired with the highlighted features below (including risk-free bet bonuses!) — and it’s no wonder why this sportsbook app topped our list!

Betting Options - 4.9/5

From the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Helsinki Seagulls of the Finland Korisliiga basketball league, you can wager on all the major US and international sports with some of the most competitive betting odds in the industry.

Staunch bettors with a knack for exploiting the untapped niche markets can capitalize on a bevy of alternative sports at BetOnline, including esports, snooker, cricket, darts, and more.

Boosted odds are posted daily for a variety of markets in the form of over/under bets, moneyline bets, futures, props, or parlays.

Other betting options and markets include futures, same-game parlays, politics, soccer, golf, motorsports, the entertainment industry, college sports, MMA, pro wrestling, and a global horse racebook to boot.

The only area of improvement we noticed in this sportsbook is that when it comes to BetOnline’s single-game markets, aside from the standard selections, the additional betting options are slim for regular season games (though there are usually still a handful of quality options).

Misc. Sportsbook Attributes - 5/5

Part of what makes BetOnline shine above other noteworthy mobile sports betting apps is the variety of user-friendly features that makes betting all the easier and more fun.

The aforementioned same-game parlays and boosted odds each have their own easily accessible section with intuitive user interfaces.

There is also a slate of year-round sports betting contests with massive prize pools for games and events of the NFL, NCAA football and basketball, esports, NBA, UFC, PGA, and more.

The bigger contests have six-figure pools up to $500,000, with buy-ins ranging from $2 to $100, and there are also a good variety of free contests with five-figure prizes.

Sports Bonuses - 4.7/5

BetOnline has a great variety of bonuses for both new and returning bettors alike, including two generous welcome offers for you to choose from, reload bonuses, and risk-free bets:

Standard Welcome Bonus: Make your first deposit of $55 or more using fiat currencies and enter the code BOL1000 for a 50% match with a max bonus of up to $1,000. The wagering requirements are 10x, which is below the industry standard.

Crypto Bonus: For a bigger bonus, make your first deposit of $20 or more using crypto for a 100% match with a max bonus of up to $1,000. The rollover for this offer is 14x.

25% Reload: Enter the code LIFEBONUS on every qualifying fiat deposit for a 25% match with a low playthrough of just 6x.

35% Reload 2: Use code CRYPTO35 on every qualifying crypto deposit for a 35% match bonus with an 8x rollover.

$25 Risk-Free Prop: When you place your first prop using BetOnline’s mobile Player Props software, they will cover your wager up to $25 if your pick doesn’t win.

$25 Live Betting Free Play: It’s not often a sportsbook offers two risk-free bets, but BetOnline is giving you just that; head to the live-betting section in this great sports betting app, and your first in-game bet is covered up to $25 if the bet loses.

Banking - 5/5

You can use 20+ methods for deposits and payouts at BetOnline, including wire transfers, money orders, Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and many altcoins, in addition to credit/debit cards for deposits.

We advise using crypto at this betting app because transactions are feeless and winnings are usually delivered in 1-24 hours.

Head over to BetOnline and take advantage of generous risk-free bets and competitive odds!

2. Bovada — Best Mobile Sportsbook App for Live Betting

Pros:

Slick live betting UI

50+ sports and novelties with good odds

1,000+ daily markets

Innovative betting options

Two welcome offers with low rollovers

Super-fast payouts

Cons:

Few reload bonuses

This licensed mobile sportsbook launched in 2011, and it didn’t take long for Bovada to become a trusted, world-recognized brand.

Let’s take a look at why this is a go-to destination for countless sports bettors!

Betting Options - 5/5

This sportsbook app offers all the major markets and dozens of alternative sports and novelties, all of which generate an impressive 1,000+ daily markets with good odds.

And if live in-game betting is your jam, then you will love the options here.

Aside from offering more sports for live wagering than most other mobile betting apps — including esports, badminton, cricket, and table tennis — the dozens of single-game live betting markets at Bovada are simply unparalleled.

Not only does this sportsbook app provide a great selection of props, but they are also renowned for their innovative #WhatsYaWager props.

Have you thought of a good prop bet and wish online sportsbooks offered it? Well, if you ask them to, Bovada probably will. Tweet Bovada with your requested odds for any sport using the above hashtag, and they will quickly let you know if they accept your prop.

If your bet is accepted, simply head to the dedicated section to put action on your personalized prop, and then sift through hundreds of requested bets from other players for even more unique opportunities.

Misc. Sportsbook Attributes - 4.5/5

Bovada has innovated a props builder that few others can compete with when it comes to speed and convenience, allowing you to easily place all your props across all sports on a single well-organized page.

Otherwise, there are not a lot of extra bells and whistles to celebrate here unless you are a rookie.

Bovada takes pride in creating a welcoming environment for new players, and to help set them up for success, they offer a wealth of articles and video guides for all the major topics, including odds, betting on specific sports, betting types, and crypto guides.

Sports Bonuses - 4.5/5

Bovada offers two welcome bonuses for new players to choose from, and they are the best deposit bonuses in the industry for low wagering requirements:

Welcome Bonus: Make your first deposit with fiat for a 50% match up to $250 with a rollover of a mere 5x. No bonus code is required to claim this bonus.

Crypto Bonus: Use the code BTCSB750 when you make your first deposit using crypto, and Bovada will match it 75% up to $750 with the same 5x playthrough.

Unfortunately, this mobile betting platform does not provide reload bonuses, which is unfortunate. But they do have a great player rewards system, which helps make up for this.

Every bet you place earns you reward points that are redeemable for cash bonuses at any time.

The bets-points ratio is based on the type of wager you make, with riskier bets (parlays, teasers, racebook exotics) producing more points than standard bets (O/U, spread, moneyline).

It should also be noted that nearly all gambling activities throughout the mobile sports betting site will earn you points, including mobile casino gaming and playing poker in the world-renowned poker room.

Banking - 5/5

The banking variety here covers all the major bases, including credit cards, Zelle, BTC, BCH, and LTC for deposits. For payouts — minus cards — all the above methods are available plus ETH, BSV, USDT, and check by courier.

We recommend using Bitcoin for withdrawals because winnings are usually delivered within an hour.

Head to Bovada now to enjoy the most advanced live betting interface and claim a 75% bonus of up to $750 on your first deposit!

3. MyBookie — Best Sports Betting App for NFL

Pros:

Early NFL lines with competitive odds

2200+ weekly NFL markets

100% welcome offer

Valuable reload bonuses

NFL contests

Cons:

Fees for fiat withdrawals

$50 min deposit for the welcome bonus

MyBookie has operated for just under a decade, maintaining a high reputation among bettors throughout its tenure.

In addition to being a licensed and regulated bookmaker, MyBookie holds verifiable, third-party certifications for fair gaming and responsible betting practices from the International Betting Integrity Association, Gaming Labs International, and BMM Testlabs.

Betting Options - 4.5/5

The markets are robust here when it comes to major league sports, along with some niche novelty and entertainment markets. But if you primarily bet on international leagues, you will likely prefer betting at BetOnline or Bovada.

But when it comes to putting action on the NFL, this is the Shangri-La of all the best football betting apps.

When you sign up with MyBookie, you will have over 2,200 weekly NFL markets, competitive odds, and many early/overnight lines to revel in.

A regular season game will often generate 200+ single-game markets, whereas most online betting apps only offer that much variety during the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Misc. Sportsbook Attributes - 4.9/5

There are hundreds of articles designed to help elevate the betting skills of both rookie and experienced bettors alike. From how-to guides to advanced betting tips for the latest odds, a player could easily spend hours just reading all of the sports betting editorials.

There are squares and survivor NFL contests, along with a Supercontest where players choose five games each week against the spread, winning picks earn points, and the winner at the end of the competition takes home $125,000!

Sports Bonuses - 4.6/5

MyBookie will match your first deposit by 100% up to $1,000 and give you a free $10 casino chip when you enter the code MYB100. The minimum deposit required is $50, and the rollover is 10x.

This is also one of the football betting apps (possibly the only) to offer new players an alternative cash bonus with a rollover of just 1x. This cash bonus is good on your first-ever deposit, and it is a 10% deposit match with a max bonus of up to $200.

Furthermore, you can capitalize on a 25% reload on every qualifying deposit by using the code MYB25, and the rollover on each reload is just 6x!

And if you enjoy a day at the races, MyBookie offers all players an 8% rebate on horse racing for all qualifying bets, and there is no playthrough on the rebate.

Banking - 4.4/5

For deposits, this betting app accepts cards, BTC, XRP, MoneyGram, and many altcoins. For withdrawals, you can select eChecks, wire transfers, and BTC. Bitcoin payouts are fee-free and are usually delivered within 48 hours.

Use the MYB100 bonus code to claim a generous 100% up to $1,000 bonus at MyBookie!

>> Check out our in-depth MyBookie review

4. BetUS — Top Sports Betting App for Sports News & Resources

Pros:

Informative publications and original video shows

Decades-long brand

Unique sports-casino combo bonuses

40+ sports

Great catalog of contests

Cons:

No props tool

High minimum deposit requirements for bonuses

There are only a few sportsbooks that launched in the early days of online sports betting that are still around today, and BetUS is one of those pioneers. Operating for over an impressive 25 years, the staying power of this licensed bookmaker speaks volumes.

Betting Options - 4.8/5

There are dozens of international sports and novelty markets, creating over a thousand daily markets with competitive odds. No matter what sport you enjoy betting on, you will likely have an abundance of props and alt lines to choose from.

The odds booster section provides players with valuable lines for the MLB, NBA, NHL, soccer, and tennis events. Boosted odds for some NFL action would be ideal, but the deep single-game football markets help make up for this, which are only surpassed by MyBookie.

Misc. Sportsbook Attributes - 4.6/5

This sportsbook app acts as a one-stop-shop for bettors, providing three key areas containing an abundance of useful information:

Sports Betting App FAQs: like all mobile sports betting apps FAQs, this area contains detailed instructions and info, but the handbooks for new bettors here are some of the most detailed illustrations we have ever seen in a mobile sports betting app.

The Locker Room: There are countless publications from industry pundits for the latest sports betting news, stats, odds, and free picks for the NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NBA, MLB, soccer, NHL, tennis, horse racing, MMA, esports, boxing, golf, motorsports, rugby, cricket, and more.

BetUS TV: To top it all off, a troupe of sports betting personalities and award-winning handicappers host dozens of original shows to break down weekly games, odds, and news, while giving insider tips and free picks. Watch dedicated shows with industry-specific hosts for the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, MLB, and many more.

There is also an abundance of sports betting contests here consisting of squares, survivors, parlay challenges, and over a dozen free contests for football, baseball, hockey, soccer, and basketball.

Sports Bonuses - 4.4/5

BetUS provides many welcome offers of great value, but all of them require a higher deposit than most sports betting apps, and only one of them triggers reload bonuses:

Make your first deposit of $100 or more and use the code JOIN125 for a 125% match bonus. This is a sports-casino promo with 100% of the bonus for sports with 10x wagering requirements and 25% for casino games with 30x WR.

Make your first deposit of $100 or more with crypto and enter the code JOIN200 for a 200% match (150% sports + 50% casino games) with a 15x WR on sports and a 30x WR on casino games.

If you prefer a welcome bonus only for sports betting, use the code SU100CRYPT on your first deposit of $100 or more for a 100% bonus with 10x WR.

Banking - 4.7/5

This sportsbook app accepts most major credit cards, wire transfers, BTC, BCH, ETH, and LTC for deposits. For payouts, you can choose bank transfers, MoneyGram, check by courier, and the previously mentioned cryptocurrencies.

Fiat withdrawals have a $100 minimum threshold, and there is a $50 minimum for crypto payouts. Crypto transactions are feeless and usually arrive within 24 hours.

Head to BetUS today and use the code JOIN200 for a 200% match on your first deposit!

5. Sportsbetting.ag — Best Online Sports Betting App for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Accepts 17 cryptocurrencies

Good variety of sports markets

Competitive odds for most sports

eSports-dedicated bonuses

Cons:

Unorganized sportsbook

Outdated design

High minimum deposit requirements for most bonuses

Arriving on the sports betting scene in 1999, it’s fair to say that Sportsbetting.ag must be doing many things right to survive this long — and it most certainly is.

Betting Options - 4.5/5

The markets here cover all the major sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, EPL, La Liga, and more, in addition to niche options like table tennis and seasonal sports.

Most of the odds are highly competitive, and you can often find top odds for major games in the “Odds Boosters” tab.

We especially liked the eSports coverage Sportsbetting.ag has, with a dedicated section for it and odds for more than 10 games.

Misc. Sportsbook Attributes - 4/5

Sportsbetting.ag is a pretty simple online betting app without too many noteworthy features to speak of.

Although the design looks pretty dated, you won’t find any navigational issues since there’s a large menu bar on the front page that gives you quick access to any category you’re looking for.

Over in the sports section, you’ll find a little button labeled “Sports News.” Clicking on it will take you to a dedicated page with tons of general information on betting, what odds are and how they work, as well as some news you can’t afford to miss if you’re a sports bettor.

Sports Bonuses - 4.5/5

Sportsbetting.ag offers bonuses for each of its gambling options on the site — poker, casino, and betting.

For online betting, you can enter the code SB1000 to claim a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. The only thing we didn’t like is that you’ll have to deposit at least $55 to trigger this offer.

If you’re going to bet on eSports, we suggest you take advantage of the Parlay Power Up, which stands to increase your betting ticket value up to 60% depending on how many legs you bet on.

Banking - 4.8/5

We categorized Sportsbetting.ag as best for crypto bettors because it accepts 17 cryptocurrencies as deposit options.

You can use the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, ApeCoin, Cardano, Chainlink, and more. Of course, you can also use traditional credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX to deposit here.

Use the SB1000 code to claim a 50% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus at Sportsbetting.ag!

How We Chose the Top Mobile Sportsbook Apps

Safety & Reputation:

The first thing we checked is the most important factor above anything else — safety. We made sure any online sportsbook that we tested provided secure transactions and had an upstanding reputation for delivering payouts swiftly.

Betting Markets & Odds:

A sports betting app will do you little good if its markets are slim or the odds aren’t competitive, so the more markets and competitive odds a sportsbook offers, the more points they score with us.

Special Attributes:

Markets and odds are two vital factors that go into ranking the best sports gambling apps, but we understand that many bettors also like using handy sports betting tools; we gave points to the betting apps that offered useful sports betting tools, guides, or other assets.

Sports Bonuses:

Nearly all top sports betting apps will offer a big bonus, but that doesn’t mean it’s an offer worth taking. We only listed sports betting bonuses with fair wagering requirements to give you a better chance of securing some sweet bonus cash.

Banking Variety & Payout Speed:

Many bettors in this modern era like to use cryptocurrencies, while others prefer traditional fiat methods, so we gave points to the sports betting brands that provided a good mix of both. We gave additional points for fast payouts, and we deducted points for any excessive fees.

Similar Guides:

Guide to Using Online Sports Betting Apps

Are Sports Betting Apps Safe?

Sports betting online is safe if you choose secure and reputable sports betting apps.

A trustworthy and licensed online sportsbook like BetOnline is monitored and regulated by an iGaming authority, ensuring the sports betting brand is providing secure transactions and executing good business practices.

What Are the Most Popular Types of Bets I Can Find on Sports Betting Apps?

For the vast majority of sports, especially team sports, there are three common betting lines for a game: a moneyline bet, the over/under, and the standard point spread bet.

All of the online betting apps you find in this article will offer these three main bets, in addition to game and player props for specific games.

What Is ‘Moneyline' and How Do Betting Odds Work?

A moneyline wager is a simple straight-up bet, meaning you just have to predict the winner; however, a moneyline bet can have a higher margin of risk. Understanding how the moneyline works also illuminates how the odds work.

MyBookie, the top mobile sports app for the best odds and markets for the NFL, may have the moneyline listed for a Buccaneers-Panthers matchup as Tampa Bay -500 and Carolina +400.

The negative number represents the favorite, and the odds are based on $100 wagers.

If you were to make a moneyline bet on the Bucs, you would have to pony up $500 for a chance to win $100. On the other hand, if you put $100 on the Panthers, you would stand the chance to win $400.

What Is an Over/Under Wager in Sports Betting Apps?

Over-under is a prediction of the total combined score between two teams in a game, overtime included, and you can either bet that the score will be higher (over) or lower (under) than the predetermined number by the bookmaker.

For example, Bovada may list an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors with an over-under of 225 points.

If you think the Lakers and Warriors will be on and the total combined points will equal more than 225 points, then you would bet the over.

What Is Proposition Sports Betting in Sportsbook Apps?

Props or proposition wagers are side-bets for a game or event that usually has nothing to do with the outcome. These can range from betting on which team will fumble or turn the ball over first to predicting the songs a halftime performer will sing.

What is the Best Sports Betting App for Me?

BetOnline is considered the best betting app because they have the most markets with phenomenal odds. They also offer one of the best welcome bonuses in the mobile sports betting industry, which you can score by using the code BOL1000 when signing up with them.

Do I Have to Download an Online Betting App to Bet on Sports?

No, you don’t have to download an app to start betting on sports. All of our recommended mobile sportsbooks cope with modern times and feature mobile-optimized platforms that you can access and bet on straight via your mobile browser.

What is the Most Trusted Sports Betting App?

BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag are considered the most trusted betting apps because they’ve been operating for nearly 2 decades. They both have an operating license issued by Curacao eGaming and boast all other mandatory player-protection technology like SSL encryption.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Sports Betting Apps

BetOnline: Ranked as the very top sports betting app, BetOnline provides over 60 sports and entertainment markets, great odds, year-round contests, and a litany of welcome and reload bonuses plus two risk-free bets bonuses.

Bovada: The best sports betting app for live betting, Bovada generates over 1,000 daily markets, offers two different welcome bonuses, and you can even request your own personalized props bet by tweeting #WhatsYaWager.

MyBookie: This is the perfect mobile betting app for placing bets on the NFL, with over 2,200 weekly markets. They also have valuable welcome offers, reload bonuses, and NFL contests. You can claim up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

BetUS: This online gambling site offers unique sports-casino combo promotions, a massive slate of contests, and the most comprehensive sports betting resources we have yet to see. It’s a perfect pick for newer players who need some guidance when getting started.

SportsBetting.ag: This is our top pick for crypto bettors because of the epic 17 cryptos accepted by the platform. There are over 20 sports to bet on here, with special attention to seasonal events, and you can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up with a Mobile Sports Betting App

We will walk you through the process of creating a betting account with BetOnline — the other mobile sportsbooks we listed will have a similar registration process.

Step One: Sign Up

Click here to head to BetOnline

Click the green “Join” button at the top of the page

Fill out the pop-up form accurately

Step Two: SMS Verification

You will immediately receive a text from BetOnline

Enter the code from the text to verify your phone number

Step Three: Deposit & Start Betting

Click the money or cashier symbol at the top of the page

Select “Deposit Now” and make your deposit

You are now ready to bet on sports!

Ready to Bet on Sports with the Best Sportsbook Apps?

We hope our reviews and analysis of the best sports betting apps provided you with sufficient information to help you better decide which is the perfect one for you.

BetOnline ranked as the number one sportsbook app because of its above-board reputation and overall high scores across all categories. Make sure to use the code BOL1000 before depositing to activate a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Thanks for reading, and remember to bet responsibly!

Check out more online sports betting sites while you’re at it!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: