Big Bass Bonanza Slot Review: Play Big Bass Bonanza for Real Money or Free in UK

What happens when you put Pragmatic Play and Reel Kingdom into the same room? A new kick-ass slot game comes straight out the door by the name of Big Bass Bonanza!

Since this game enjoys massive popularity among UK players, we’ve decided to play it for 6 hours straight and create an in-depth Big Bass Bonanza slot review with all the details you should know about.

From the game’s RTP, volatility, minimum and maximum bets, theme and sound effects, we’ll cover absolutely everything — along with top UK online casinos where you can actually play this game in a demo mode or for real money.

Let’s dive right in.

In-Depth Big Bass Bonanza Slot Review UK

Pros:

Bonus game featuring a progressive multiplier

Good RTP at 96.71%

Moderate to high volatility

High-quality images and graphics

Exciting free spins round

Cons:

2,100x your stake maximum win cap is low for this kind of volatility

Base-game is quite basic

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza isn’t particularly unique since the game is very similar to Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy, and although the mechanic is popular, it is becoming saturated as more software providers integrate it into their slots.

We are pleased to see that Pragmatic Play has included a slightly different feature with the wild collection bonus – and we think that this will appeal to UK players, particularly those who are growing weary of the Fishin’ Frenzy format but still enjoy the mechanic.

With wild anglers and money symbols, you could land high-paying floats or catch the scatters that trigger an exciting free spin feature. The Big Bass Bonanza Megaways spinoff or one of the other varieties will make the level of excitement even higher, and we think that this is a good thing.

When you catch a fish by playing this game or any of the other winning symbols in this game, you reel in a variety of cash values.

You may play Big Bass Bonanza for free or for real money at many of the leading UK online casinos, where you have the chance to win up to 2,100 times your initial wager.

This high-volatility slot features a substantial return to player percentage and is playable on desktop computers, iOS devices, and Android devices.

Let’s get into more detail about the bonus rounds you can trigger.

Big Bass Bonanza Bonuses UK Players Should Look Forward To

Big Bass Bonanza offers just one bonus round — and a pretty damn good one. Let’s check what you need to land on in order to unlock it.

Free Spins:

The biggest and most generous feature of this game is the free spins bonus round. You can win between one and 20 free spins, each with a multiplier of 2, 3, or 10, respectively. If you get really lucky, the fisherman symbol determines how many times your wins are multiplied.

Big Bass Bonanza's Free Spins bonus round can be accessed by landing 3, 4, or 5 scatter symbols anywhere on the screen. The following amount of spins will then be given to you:

10 Free Spins with 3 Scatter Symbols

15 Free Spins with 4 Scatter Symbols

20 Free Spins with 5 Scatter Symbols

Do you remember those symbols of Fish that had monetary values linked to them? During the bonus round, the Fisherman symbol will cast out his line and collect any cash values that appear on your screen.

He also serves as a wild symbol, replacing all other symbols, which helps you form wins.

Landing two or more of the Fisherman symbols on a single spin can make things even more exciting. When this occurs, each Fisherman collects his own fish independently — for example, if you landed two Fishermen and one £25 fish was on the screen, you would win £50!

Big Bass Bonanza Slot Stand-Out Features

As we have already mentioned, this is not the wildest slot game currently available on the UK gambling market. There are no particularly complicated bonus rounds to master.

In spite of this, it is not at all uninteresting. Quite the contrary, It is a lot of fun, and there are also a few nice additions that help give it a little extra zing, such as;

Re-trigger

Autoplay

Wild Cards

Re-Trigger

In this game, you can re-trigger free spins up to three times. A wild is added to the meter that is located above the reels each time the wild symbol appears during gameplay.

Every four wilds you collect give you an additional 10 free spins, in addition to a multiplier that is subsequently multiplied against any fish symbols that land on your screen.

Auto Play

Despite the fact that this isn't the most advanced autoplay function we've come across, it allows you to play 100 consecutive rounds at the same wager. If you like, you can choose 'Turbo Spin,' 'Quick Spin,' or 'Skip Screens' to hurry things up.

Wild Cards

A joker can be used in all kinds of combinations, with the exception of scatter symbols, which cannot be exchanged for the wild card. It is the angler himself who can be used universally as a joker.

It's helpful to note that the angler image can be used in any combo and contribute to a player's winning combination.

RTP & Volatility of Big Bass Bonanza

Pragmatic Play publishes a vast majority of video slots, but Big Bass Bonanza stands for featuring one of the highest RTPs — 96.71%.

However, there is a possibility that you could find this game at some UK online casinos that have an RTP that is lower than the one that is shown here.

That’s why we strongly recommend you play this game at Grosvenor.

Medium Volatility

When it comes to the volatility of Big Bass Bonanza, we will describe it as a medium. Of course, in the short term, you might find that the slot operates like a high-variance game if you manage to land a big win.

That being said, Big Bass Bonanza frequently delivers a lot of modest wins, making it a “medium volatility slot.”

What Should UK Players Know Before Playing Big Bass Bonanza? (Theme, Symbols, Min/Max Bet & More)

Big Bass Bonanza has an underwater theme, using icons representing a hook, a fishing reel, a tool chest, and a dragonfly. The enormous green fish is the game's scatter symbol, and it appears on all of the reels.

The Fisherman is the wild symbol of the game and can replace all symbols with the exception of the scatter icon.

To adjust your bet size, click the plus or minus signs that are positioned on each side of the spin button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Once you've decided on your stake size, start the reels in motion by clicking on the spin icon. You can bet anywhere between £0.10 and £250 per spin.

You can easily mute the game's soundtrack if you don't enjoy it or if you need silence by clicking the little red speaker icon on the bottom left of your screen.

The symbol for adjusting system settings is composed of three horizontal lines. Among the many options available to you is the ability to see your gaming history, alter the sound settings, and activate a mode that saves the battery.

The autoplay option, which can be found directly below the spin button, allows you to establish loss and win limits for the game.

You can always click on the 'i' icon in the bottom left corner of the game board if you want to see the game's full paytable, read more about the game rules or how to play, or if you want to learn more about how to play Big Bass Bonanza. By doing this, you will find all of the information you need to start playing.

Other UK Online Slots Similar to Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza Megaways

There are numerous distinct spinoffs of Big Bass Bonanza that players from the United Kingdom can enjoy, all using the same basic graphics and theme. There is no question that the Big Bass Bonanza Megaways game is one of the most popular.

The obvious difference is that this game uses the Megaways mechanism from Big Time Gaming, which gives 46,656 winning combinations.

It not only has an increased number of chances to win, but it also has six reels and a greater maximum prize of 4,000 times the size of your stake. To put it another way, it is almost double the amount that you could win in the original game. You can bet anywhere between £0.20 and £100 per round.

The game's Tumble feature (a Megaways classic) is another highlight, apart from the 1000 spins in autoplay, in which winning combinations on the reels are replaced with new symbols, which in turn may create additional winning combinations on the same spin.

Christmas Big Bass Bonanza

There is also a year-round Christmas Big Bass Bonanza slot for those who enjoy festive-themed slots.

It's just like the original 5X3 video slot machine game, with the same symbols, only a lot more fun. There are Santa symbols, each bearing a sack of gold.

In addition, there's Santa himself holding a fish and J acting as the game's wild. The soundtrack has gotten festive as well, with Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree playing along with its jingles.

Here, You can buy and retrigger free spins along with multipliers up to three times. The other versions don't offer this feature. In general, we like this game for its excitement and the creative twist of the original.

Big Bass Splash

To top it all off, another take on the theme has been released by the name of Big Bass Splash.

Here, the Fisherman has gotten into his large truck and gone into the wild to cast his line. There are lots of big catches, as well as a substantial prize of 5000X your bet.

If you're looking for a change of scenery, Big Bass Splash is most likely your thing.

Fishin' Frenzy

This is the game where it all came from — and you simply can’t be playing Big Bass Bonanza if you haven’t at least once tried the original Fishin’ Frenzy game.

Fishin’ Frenzy is a low-to-medium volatility game with a max win of 2,000x your bet.

Fishin’ Frenzy Power 4

With four reel sets, Power 4 comes with a huge variety of winning combinations, from which you can win up to 20,000x your bet. This game is essentially the original version but pumped up.

Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King

With three random progressive jackpots to be won while playing, this is a more exciting jackpot version of the classic fishing expedition game. Naturally, the volatility in this game is higher than usual because of the jackpot attached to the game.

How Does Big Bass Bonanza Resemble Fishin' Frenzy?

Most UK players compare Blueprint's Fishin' Frenzy slot to Big Bass Bonanza. They are extremely similar games, with just a few differences.

Design:

In terms of design, Big Bass Bonanza definitely wins out against Fishin' Frenzy. Both games are bright and fishing-themed, but Reel Kingdom's game is a lot more colourful and polished.

Math Models:

The math model in Fishin' Frenzy is a bit better, with lower variance and bigger prizes. This slot's base game is a bit more engaging because it offers 5000x maximum wins and more frequent prizes.

Features:

The two games have nearly-identical free spins bonuses, which are defined by collecting fish. Big Bass Bonanza has a multiplier that can go up to 10x, whereas Fishin Frenzy only goes up to 5x.

Guide to Playing Big Bass Bonanza in the UK

Which company created the Big Bass Bonanza slot game?

Pragmatic Play is acknowledged as the developer of the Big Bass Bonanza slot game. When you open the game by clicking on the thumbnail, you will see that it is described as a Reel Kingdom game powered by Pragmatic Play. Sometimes the case is vice-versa.

The bottom line is that Pragmatic Play teamed up with Reel Kingdom to create this game and further with Big Time Gaming to release its Megaways version.

Can I play Big Bass Bonanza for free in the UK?

Yes, you can play Big Bass Bonanza in many gambling sites in the UK — but you’ll need to create an account first. Playing this slot game in demo mode does not require you to make a deposit of any kind before you can start playing. However, you won’t be able to win real money playing this way.

You can try out Big Bass Bonanza at Grosvenor for free, in addition to many other free online slots, but you’ll need to create an account first.

Can I claim a bonus at UK online casinos to play Big Bass Bonanza?

Yes, you can claim a bonus at UK online casinos and play Big Bass Bonanza. When you deposit £20 at Grosvenor, you’ll get £50 more to play with — and you can use this money to take Big Bass Bonanza for a test ride with the possibility of winning real money.

Is Big Bass Bonanza available on mobile in the UK?

Absolutely, all of Pragmatic Play’s games are optimised for mobile devices, so you can rest assured that regardless of which UK mobile casino you join — you’ll be able to play Big Bass Bonanza straight via your mobile’s browser.

Do I have to download Big Bass Bonanza to play it?

No, you can play Big Bass Bonanza straight via your mobile browser at most UK online casinos. Some offer a real money casino app that you can download, but this is optional.

What is the Big Bass Bonanza Slots RTP?

Big Bass Bonanza has an RTP of 96.71%, which is pretty respectable, considering that most slots have an RTP of 96% or lower.

What are the Big Bass Bonanza betting limits for UK players?

You can spin the reels for as low as £0.10 or go as high as £250 per spin when playing Big Bass Bonanza. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that some UK online casinos might lower the maximum bet — which is not the case with Grosvenor, MrQ, and All British Casino.

What features can I expect while playing the Big Bass Bonanza slot?

The bonus features of Big Bass Bonanza are based on a rather standard, tried-and-true method. You have scatters, wild symbols, and a free spins round with multipliers to look forward to.

During the main Free Spins bonus round, fish that have cash amounts attached to them will be available, and if you land the Fisherman, you will instantly collect and gather all the cash amounts, adding them to your total win.

Does Big Bass Bonanza have a progressive jackpot in the UK?

Big Bass Bonanza doesn’t have a progressive jackpot. It’s a shame since, in spite of the fact that some of their video games include localised, in-game jackpots, it appears that Pragmatic Play hasn’t created a progressive jackpot yet.

That being said, there’s an abundance of progressive jackpot slots available at All British Casino — so we suggest you check them out if you’re looking for slots with massive payouts.

Is there a free spins bonus round in Big Bass Bonanza?

Landing three or more scatters triggers the free spins round in Big Bass Bonanza. During this feature, any fisherman symbols will collect the fish symbols to give you instant wins. Additionally, collecting wilds will raise your multiplier by up to 10 times.

How much can UK players win by playing Big Bass Bonanza?

Your total win from Big Bass Bonanza’s bonus round is capped at 2,100x your wager, so you cannot win more than that in this game.

Big Bass Bonanza UK Review: Ready to Play the Big Bass Bonanza Slot in the UK?

You’ve learned everything you needed to know in our Big Bass Bonanza review — it’s time to take the slot for a spin (or three).

If you don’t seem to like it, check out Pragmatic Play’s spinoff games like Big Bass Bonanza Megaways, Bigger Bass Bonanza, and Christmas Big Bass Bonanza — all of which are available at Grosvenor Casino.

What we appreciate about these games is the way in which they all preserve the same general gameplay but provide different touches to make them distinctive.

No matter what version you select, remember to play responsibly!

