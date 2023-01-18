Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada (2023): Top BTC Canadian Casinos for Generous Bonuses & Casino Game Variety

Bitcoin casinos in Canada are becoming more popular than ever, with new ones being established left and right. Deciding which one to use, however, can be a bit of a challenge - but you don’t have to do that on your own; we are here to help.

After extensive research and analysis, our team of expert gamblers found Bitstarz to be the best overall option for BTC gamblers in Canada. However, there are many others that are worth checking out.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Bitstarz: Best overall

Cloudbet: Best for sports betting

Red Dog: Best for slot games

7Bit: Best for live dealer games

mBit: Most generous welcome bonus

Stake: Best for mobile

Punt: Best free spins bonus

Katsubet: Best for fast payouts

Bitcoin.com Games: Best for table games

Coinslotty: Best for new players

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

4,000+ Bitcoin games

Enticing welcome bonus (5 BTC + 180 free spins)

20 free spins no deposit bonus

Amazing live dealer section

Provably fair games

Instant crypto payouts

Cons:

Slightly cluttered home page

Established in 2014, Bitstarz may not be the first online casino to accept Bitcoin, but it's certainly a trailblazer in the crypto gambling industry. To this day, it reigns supreme as the No. 1 Bitcoin online casino in Canada and beyond.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

Bitstarz hosts over 4,000 games in its massive catalogue, coming from about 4 dozen software providers. You can enjoy tried and tested crowd favourites like Big Bass Bonanza or dive into a variety of table games.

Looking for something new and exciting? Make sure to take a look at the Bitstarz exclusives, too - you won’t be able to find them anywhere else!

Canadian gamblers can join about half a dozen live dealer rooms at Bitstarz, with pro-level croupiers for the best, real-life-like gaming experience.

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Just for verifying your email, Bitstarz grants you 20 free spins as a no-deposit promo - not too shabby, would you agree?

Once you're ready to make a deposit, all you have to do is meet the 0.0002 BTC minimum deposit requirement, and you're eligible for a 100% match first deposit boost of up to 1 BTC with 180 free spins on the side.

The welcome package covers the first 4 deposits! In total, you can score up to 5 BTC plus about 200 free spins!

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

Bitstarz supports about half a dozen crypto payment methods, and you can also use some fiat banking options in Canada.

The banking variety is nothing to write home about but includes all the major currencies - Bitcoin, Doge, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.

The site makes up for a mediocre payment variety with lightning-fast transactions, including payouts as fast as 5 minutes total - wow! In most cases, you can expect your withdrawal request to be fully handled in 15 minutes!

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5

Bitstarz is a multi-award-winning gambling platform, including Best Casino 2022 at the LCB Awards, Best Customer Support 2020, and 2018's Ask Gamblers Player's Choice.

The site runs smoothly on all mobile devices, and the only quibble we noticed is the slightly cluttered home page. Customer support is readily at hand around the clock via live chat, with response times of just a few minutes. You can also use email or contact the Bitcoin gambling site via social media.

Click here to check out the 4,000+ game library at Bitstarz and score your welcome bonus.

2. Cloudbet - Most Cryptos Accepted of any Canadian Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

Thousands of daily sports betting markets

Loads of eSports betting options

Variety of casino games

5 BTC sign-up package

Cons:

Lacks exclusive casino games

In business for a decade, Cloudbet is your top online gambling site if you’re looking to place sports bets in Canada using crypto. Want some casino games on the side? Cloudbet’s got that, too.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Sports betting enthusiasts can enjoy Cloudbet's two betting rooms - one for the live-action program and another dedicated to classic sports betting.

Over 25 diverse sporting categories are available, plus multiple non-sporting events such as entertainment and political news. You can capitalize on competitive odds across a vast array of major sports or take your chances at the horse racing tracks.

If eSports betting is your thing, the site offers a variety of popular titles such as League of Legends, FIFA, Dota 2, and more. Virtual sports betting is available around-the-clock but with slightly restricted selections.

As for the Cloudbet Bitcoin casino, you'll have access to over a thousand unique slot games crafted by various developers, as well as a solid selection of table games.

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

If you’re new to this casino site, don't miss out on Cloudbet's welcome offer of up to 5 BTC. Existing players can also take advantage of the rewarding Loyalty Club.

At Cloudbet, each day is unique thanks to its special bonuses. On Tuesdays, spin the wheel for free, and on Thursdays, you can receive a deposit match bonus!

Your Loyalty Club status will determine exactly how much you'll benefit from this offer; Silver Tier players get up to 50% match with a $120 maximum limit, while Ruby-level players earn 100% match with $5,000 as their upper limit.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.95/5

Cloudbet is the premier destination for crypto gambling enthusiasts but know that it’s a crypto-only casino - offering an expansive selection of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Litecoin, as well as lower-cap altcoins like PAXG.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

Cloudbet takes it up a notch with that dark background, providing an elegant and professional ambiance for both mobile and desktop users. And if you're looking to brighten your day, they offer the option of customization with both 'Day' and 'Night' themes.

The platform is 100% mobile-optimized, but the load times could be better. Cloudbet offers helpful customer service through live chat and a dedicated email, so you're never left without assistance.

Follow this link to grab your slice of the 5 BTC welcome bonus at Cloudbet crypto casino.

3. Red Dog - Best Canadian Bitcoin Casino for Slot Games

Pros:

Best Bitcoin slots from RealTime Gaming

320% first-deposit bonus

Live casino games for registered players

High Return To Player (RTP) rate

Variety of online jackpot slots

Cons:

$150 minimum payout

Red Dog is the best CA Bitcoin casino if you are looking to play best online slots in Canada. All the games here are from RTG, a very well-known game provider.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5

Red Dog offers casino games exclusively from RTG, an industry leader behind crowd-favourite jackpot games like 5 Wishes and Cash Bandits 2. We’re looking at captivating visuals and high Return To Player (RTP) rates, usually hovering around 96%.

Our favourite in the Red Dog catalogue is Achilles Deluxe because it delivers six-figure jackpots and extra thrills on every corner.

Although there is room for improvement when it comes to the number and range of table games available at Red Dog, this Bitcoin gambling platform offers an extensive portfolio of video poker titles like Deuces Wild.

A dozen live dealers are also open if you’re a registered player - what more could you ask for?

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

As a new player, you just have to enter the exclusive bonus code “REDCOIN,” and you will receive a 320% slots bonus. The minimum deposit requirement is $20 to score the welcome offer.

The site offers a 24/7 Reload Bonus for regular users and frequently adds free spins into the mix when new games are added to the selection.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.75/5

Red Dog accepts fiat payments but is somewhat limited when it comes to crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Transactions have no fees attached, and the minimum deposit you need to make is $20 (except for Tether, which requires $40).

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.75/5

Red Dog has a fun design that slightly leans towards the cartoonish side. Some folks like it; others don’t. It’s vibrant, and we like it. You can access the full catalogue on mobile devices.

Customer assistance is open around the clock, and you can use live chat, email, and even telephone to reach out.

Click here to take advantage of the exclusive Red Dog promo code REDCOIN.

4. 7Bit - Best Canadian Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Fantastic live dealers

177% welcome bonus, 77 free spins

2 dozen gaming studios

Near-instant payouts

Cons:

No phone support

If you happen to enjoy live dealers, 7Bit offers the widest selection of classic table games with real dealers combined with top-notch croupiers.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.7/5

7Bit Casino offers an expansive library of well over a thousand games, with over 1,200 slots available to players. The collection of 2 dozen game providers is far beyond the industry standard, guaranteeing that you'll never get bored with a spectacular selection of new and exciting titles to play.

But where 7Bit takes the lead from other online casinos is the live dealer section. The platform is packed with heaps of live gambling channels out there!

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

Using the bonus code SpinBonus will activate a 177% sign-up bonus with 77 free spins included in the mix. The minimum deposit you need to make is 1 mBTC.

Regular players can take advantage of the 25% Monday Reload Bonus, up to 100 free spins every Wednesday, or 20% Weekend Cashback.

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.65/5

This crypto casino has a wide selection of cryptocurrencies to choose from, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Ethereum, and Tether.

Bitcoin users need to deposit a minimum of 0.0003 BTC, and the withdrawals are handled in 10 minutes on average – something only the high-level online Bitcoin casinos can say! Withdrawals must be no less than 0.0005 BTC for each transaction.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.75/5

Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamour of an 80s-inspired Bitcoin casino. With a striking dark background contrasted against bright white text and complementary lilac accents, you won't be able to look away - both on mobile and desktop!

If you ever have a question, the 7Bit customer support team is available anytime to help. Before submitting an inquiry via contact form or live chat, we think you should check out their FAQ section because it contains exhaustive information that may save you time.

Find out more about 7Bit and all its bonuses.

5. mBit - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any Bitcoin Canadian Casino

Pros:

About 3,000 casino games

5 BTC + 300 free spins welcome bonus

Fast payouts

3 dozen software studios

Excellent for blackjack games

Cons:

Lacks customer assistance over the phone

mBit is another well-known crypto casino for Canadian players. Let’s see what it has to offer.

Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.65/5

mBit has a massive selection of about 3,000 games from over 3 dozen studios, which is a lot even for the most dedicated gamers out there.

With a massive selection of 1,200 slot titles and fourteen poker games, there are plenty of ways to have an incredible time at this online casino.

This crypto casino prides itself on its selection of Blackjack games, featuring favourites such as Double Exposure Blackjack, Blackjack VIP, and about a dozen more variants. So table games are definitely a highlight here.

Bitcoin Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Prepare to be blown away by the generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and heaps of extra spins. Your first deposit is boosted at a 110% match rate, going up to 1 BTC, with 300 bonus spins added in the mix - an amazing offer all around!

Then, for deposits #2 and #3, you can get an extra 4 BTC.

Now that you've enjoyed your welcome bonuses, you can join the site's tournaments and grab a share of 20,000 bonus spins - we did say heaps of spins, right?

Payment Options and Payout Speed: 4.65/5

If you're looking for a secure, reliable Bitcoin casino that supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, mBit is a perfect choice.

From Bitcoin and Ethereum to Litecoin to Dogecoin and even Tether, there are over half a dozen crypto banking options available here, so you can always make sure your transactions are safe and sound!

When it comes to withdrawing funds, you can select from Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and USDT. The cash-outs are near-instantaneous - an excellent feature!

You are required to make a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC, while the maximum cashout is set at 10 BTC. When it comes to withdrawals, you must request a minimum of 0.0002 BTC.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.65/5

mBit crypto casino creates a distinctive aesthetic with its bold dark blue backdrop, crisply contrasted by white text and a splash of luxurious gold. Although there is no designated mobile application, the Bitcoin casino has been fully optimized to guarantee a top-notch experience on Android, Windows, and iOS tablets and smartphones.

mBit's customer service is stable and reliable. The only minor downside is the absence of phone support.

Canadian gamblers can receive support via live chat or email, join in on the public chats, tweet the casino your questions or read through their FAQs - it's all up to you!

Click here to grab up to 5 BTC and 300 extra spins at mBit crypto casino.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Bitcoin Casinos for Canadian Players

Variety and Quality of Casino Games:

We looked for a wide selection of both modern slots and classic table games, including blackjack and poker. We want to see industry-leading software providers and some live games or even lottery games on the side for a more diversified gaming experience.

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses and Promos:

Promotions are an important factor when it comes to selecting a Canadian online casino, especially when using Bitcoin.

We rewarded casinos that offer more generous wagering bonuses with additional perks like bonus spins and rewards points. We also looked for fair wagering and minimum deposit requirements.

Payment Options and Payout Speed:

We looked for crypto-only casino sites that accept Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. We also considered payout times and processing fees.

Mobile Bitcoin Casino Optimization and Customer Support:

All the best crypto casinos are mobile-friendly, and this list is no exception. We only recommend Canadian Bitcoin casinos that you can use on all iOS and Android mobile devices, with instant-play mode and no need for software downloads.

We also took into consideration the quality and availability of support teams.

Why Is Bitstarz the Best Bitcoin Online Casino in Canada?

Compared to other Bitcoin casinos in Canada, it's easy to see why Bitstarz is the No. 1 option. Not that the other online casinos are subpar because many of them are excellent, but this is what made Bitstarz climb to the top.

Top-Level Casino Games: Bitstarz hosts over 4,000 titles from about 4 dozen game studios. You can play table games and thousands of slots or join the live dealer channels at Bitstarz.

Provably Fair Games: Bitstarz offers provably fair gaming options to Canadian gamblers, which are casino games verified for fairness using special technology. What's great about this is that the algorithm is publicly available, allowing you to check the fairness for yourself at any point.

20 Free Spins Just for Email Verification: Not all the best online casinos in Canada for BTC players offer no-deposit bonuses, yet Bitstarz throws 20 free spins - you can receive these spins as long as you verify your account.

Generous Welcome Bonus Package: Beyond the 20 free spins no-deposit bonus, Bitstarz welcomes new players with a 4-tiered welcome bonus package going up to 5 BTC, plus 180 free spins granted after the first deposit. The minimum deposit requirement for the sign-up promo is 0.0002 BTC.

Fast Payouts: Regardless of the crypto payment method you opt for, Bitstarz handles all withdrawal requests in a matter of minutes. Sometimes it's as little as 5-6 minutes, and it's rarely more than 15 mins.

Why Should I Use Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada?

Bitcoin casinos offer a string of advantages to traditional online casinos, not to mention the brick-and-mortar gambling facilities. Here are some of the key points.

Better Bonuses: Crypto casinos offer higher bonuses, better match rates, and more exciting tourneys.

Convenience: Bitcoin casinos are much more convenient to use than regular gambling sites because the banks are not involved.

Much Lower Fees: Bitcoin gambling sites often have 0 fees on all transactions, which is next to impossible when using credit cards and wire transfers.

More Games: The best Bitcoin casinos offer significantly more games than regular casino sites.

This includes slots as well as table games. A classic casino will offer a few hundred games in most cases, while Bitstarz has over 4,000 titles. And if you want that retail casino vibe, just head over to Bitcoin live casinos.

Guide to the Best Canadian BTC Online Casinos

What Are the Best Canadian Bitcoin Casinos Online?

After thorough research, we can say that the 5 best gambling sites in Canada for crypto gamblers in Canada are:

Bitstarz is the best option overall, offering a generous welcome bonus combined with over 4,000 premium-tier casino games. Cloudbet is the top crypto sportsbook, while Red Dog is the best Bitcoin gambling site if you want to play slots.

7Bit hosts the finest live dealers, and mBit is our top pick for the most generous welcome bonus - 5 BTC and 300 free spins (some nice table games on the side, too)!

Can I Win Real Money at Canadian Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes, of course, you can win real money at crypto casinos. But that means you will also need to wager real money, and you should only do that when you feel confident enough.

Can I Play Live Dealer Games at Crypto Casinos in Canada?

Yes, live games are fully supported at some real-money online casinos in Canada. We recommend 7Bit for all the live dealer fans out there.

What Is the Most Trusted Bitcoin Casino in Canada?

All the BTC gambling sites we listed in today’s article are very trusted brands among online gamblers, but if we had to pick one, we’d say that Bitstarz is the most trusted.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Bitcoin Casino Sites for Canadian Players

Bitstarz: The best Bitcoin casino overall for online casino players in Canada. The site is packed with over 4,000 games and offers a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins. Also, 20 free spins no-deposit bonus just for email verification!

Cloudbet: The best Canadian crypto casino for online sports betting. Cloudbet offers heaps of sports betting markets daily and one of the best Canadian Bitcoin casino bonuses, going up to 5 BTC.

Red Dog: The No. 1 crypto casino in Canada for slot games, packed with the finest RTG games. New crypto players can claim an attractive 320% slots bonus using the code “REDCOIN.”

7Bit: The top crypto casino for Canadian gamblers seeking live casino games. New customers are greeted with a generous 177% match Bitcoin casino bonus and 77 free spins.

mBit: The top Bitcoin casino for sign-up deposit bonuses. The welcome bonus package goes up to 5 BTC and includes 300 free spins, with more free spins on every corner for regular players.

How to Join a Bitcoin Casino in Canada & Play BTC Casino Games

Joining online BTC Canadian casinos and claiming the welcome bonuses they offer has never been this easy. This is how to do it over on Bitstarz, but the steps are pretty much the same for most casinos on this list.

1st Step: Register for a New Crypto Casino Account

Follow this link to visit the Bitstarz Bitcoin gambling site and hit the green Sign-Up button to open the registration form.

Fill out the form step-by-step (make sure you can access the email you enter).

Select your preferred payment method.

Click the Confirm button to agree to the T&Cs.

2nd Step: Fund Your Account and Score Your Welcome Bonus

Deposit Bitcoin to your Bitstarz account from your crypto wallet.

Receive a 100% match first deposit bonus.

3rd Step: Claim Your BTC Casino Welcome Bonus

Check the email address you provided in Step 1.

Find the welcome message from Bitstarz and open it.

Click the link inside to verify your email.

Score your welcome bonus.

Enjoy the online casino!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in Canada?

By this point, you should have a clearer image of what the best crypto casinos for your gambling needs are. If you're still on the fence, just head over to Bitstarz, the No. 1 Bitcoin casino in Canada.

Other top-notch options include Cloudbet if you're into sports betting or mBit if you like loads of free spins.

If you are still thinking about which online casino to use, take one more look at our top picks and choose the one that fits your needs the best. At the end of the day, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

