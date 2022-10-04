Best Bitcoin Casinos: Top Bitcoin Casino Sites Ranked by BTC Games, Fairness & More

Crypto casinos come with zero transaction fees, near-instant withdrawals, and unique games & bonuses.

Pretty awesome, right―but where do you find the very best Bitcoin casinos?

That’s the tricky part.

Well, we’re here to help. Our expert team looked into many different Bitcoin gambling sites and only singled out the top-rated ones.

Based on our rigorous criteria, BC.Game is the best Bitcoin casino right now, but another site may be a better fit for you. That’s why we’ve described all of them below!

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

BC.Game: Best overall

BitStarz: Best bonuses

mBit: Best game variety

7Bit: Top pick for online slots

Punt: No. 1 choice for mobile players

Mirax: Top new BTC casino

Red Dog: Best for beginners

Ignition: Top pick for poker players

Super Slots: Unique crypto slots

1. BC.Game―Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Provably fair games

iTechLabs RNG certificate

Crypto Casino of the Year award

30+ cryptocurrencies accepted

Instant Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals

No maximum withdrawal limits

Generous bonuses

Cons:

Fiat currencies not accepted

After looking into many online crypto casinos, BC.Game has climbed to the top of our list because it offers the best selection of crypto games and bonuses.

Crypto Banking: 5/5

Just as expected from the best Bitcoin casino, BC.Game has done everything right to make crypto transactions hassle-free.

Aside from accepting Bitcoin transactions, BC.Game is an amazing crypto online casino that accepts over thirty other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The same selection of cryptocurrencies you can use to make deposits can also be used to request withdrawals. Keep in mind, though, that this is a crypto-only casino, so you can’t make payments in fiat currencies.

Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly.

It also should be noted that the casino does not have maximum withdrawal limits, while the minimum withdrawal limit when using Bitcoin is set at 0.00071 BTC.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you decide to join this top Bitcoin casino, you can spin the lucky wheel and get up to 1 BTC in bonuses.

BC.Game is known to change its welcome bonuses often, though, so be sure to check out this link and find the latest promos.

Aside from the welcome bonuses, BC.Game offers daily bonuses, cashback prizes when playing certain games, awesome loyalty rewards to all VIP players, and even bonuses for completing certain tasks.

Casino Games: 5/5

BC.Game’s rich gaming library is another reason why it is the best Bitcoin online casino.

It works with multiple software developers, including Nolimit City, Play’n GO, and Pragmatic Play.

On the site, you come across over 400 live dealer casino games which is more than any other Bitcoin casino out there. Live casino games featured on the site are powered by Ezugi, Vivo Gaming, and other top-notch brands.

Keep in mind, however, that live games won’t be available in all countries.

From the main menu, you also have access to hundreds of slots, including Book of Oz, Wild Spin, Dead or Alive, Sweet Bonanza, Lucky Mrs. Patrick, Burning Classics, and Lucky Cat.

The selection of real money online slots here has over 5,000 titles, so running out of exciting games to play is next to impossible.

Like several other Bitcoin casino sites, BC.Game has a selection of Provably Fair games if you want to test the games’ fairness on your own. The entire gaming lobby is tested by iTechLabs, though, so fairness is guaranteed either way.

Aside from online slots, Provably Fair games, and over 400 live dealer options, joining this Bitcoin casino will also give you access to video poker and classic table games, alongside special games that are specifically crafted for BC.Game. You will find these under the “BC Originals” tab.

2. BitStarz―Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino Online

Pros:

Fast crypto withdrawals

10 BTC maximum withdrawal limit

8 cryptos accepted

180 free spins for new players

Bonus package up to 5 BTC

Many promos for regular players

Cons:

No live dealer games in certain countries

Not many specialty games

Next up on our list of the best Bitcoin casinos is BitStarz - one of the most well-known crypto gambling sites out there.

And if you’re a bonus hunter, you’re sure to like it as much as we did.

Crypto Banking: 5/5

As expected, all Bitcoin transactions at Bitstarz are processed for free and within a couple of minutes. The minimum deposit limit when using Bitcoin is just 0.0001 BTC.

If you choose Bitcoin as your preferred withdrawal option, you can withdraw between 0.0002 and 10 BTC.

Aside from Bitcoin, BitStarz also supports transactions via Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, alongside other popular cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to other available banking options, you can use credit/debit cards, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and several other services.

However, withdrawal commission fees may apply if you go down this route and use traditional payment options. Also, please note that the fiat currency banking options won’t be available in certain countries.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

BitStarz blows most other crypto casinos away with its promotions.

And we really mean it too: At the time of writing, BitStarz even had a Tesla giveaway going. Yep. You read that right.

Not too big on cars? No problem―BitStarz will greet you with a generous sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

This is a welcome bonus package with four match deposit bonuses and each bonus offer carries a rollover requirement.

If you keep playing at this Bitcoin casino, you can participate in regular tournaments, claim extra free spins and grab awesome reload bonuses every single week. BitStarz also lets its new players participate in its Welcome Freeroll tournaments.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

Our top pick, BC.Game, has over 10,000 Bitcoin casino games - which is pretty tough to beat―but BitStarz comes close with its 4,000+ titles.

There’s an awesome selection of games, including Elvis Frog in Vegas, Halloween Jackpot, Winds of Wealth, Candy Stash, and numerous other slots.

The Bitcoin casino game library at BitStarz also features other gaming categories, including classic table games, such as Classic Blackjack and Roulette.

We also liked their exclusive titles that were developed specifically for BitStarz players. These cover everything from online slots to exciting dice and wheel games.

3. mBit―Best Game Variety of all Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

Over 2,000 online casino games

Up to 5 BTC in bonuses and 300 free spins

Discord server and on-site chat

Instant Bitcoin withdrawals

Completely optimized for mobile

Cons:

Steep rollover requirements on some bonuses

No one does game variety better than mBit, a crypto casino that’s been around since 2014 and has cemented its reputation as the premier gambling site for different types of players.

So, whether you’re looking to spin some reels, play a hand of video poker, or race the virtual dealer to 21―chances are you can do it here.

Crypto Banking: 4.9/5

mBit accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and several other cryptos.

Once you register for an account at this crypto casino, head to the cashier and choose Bitcoin to make a deposit. In a single transaction, you can deposit a minimum of 0.00035 BTC. When it comes to making Bitcoin withdrawals at mBTC, you can request to withdraw between 0.00035 and 10 BTC.

Regardless of which withdrawal option you choose, you get your winnings credited to your account within a couple of minutes.

It also should be noted that Bitcoin transactions made at mBit do not come with any attached fees.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

To warmly welcome you on board, mBit Casino offers three awesome deposit bonuses of up to 5 BTC in total.

The first deposit bonus of 100% is valued up to 1 BTC, while you can claim up to 2.5 BTC and 1.5 BTC in bonus funds on your second and third deposits.

The first deposit bonus offer also comes attached with up to 300 free spins. To qualify, you’re required to make a minimum deposit of 0.005 BTC.

Like most crypto casino sites, mBit also has a couple of bonuses and promotions for its existing players, including its referral promo and great reload bonuses valued at up to 1 BTC players can benefit from every week.

Casino Games: 5/5

Remember how we said that mBit does game variety like no other casino?

Here, you will find everything you’re looking for, and the games are neatly organized within 10 categories.

Our favorite was the table games section because we didn’t find many other crypto casinos that offer more virtual tables than mBit.

Equally exciting are the casino’s slots, including The Wild Wings of Phoenix, Ancient Temple Gems, Beer Bonanza, For The Realm, Legendary Diamonds, and Monkey Maniac.

4. 7Bit―Best Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Pros:

Over 1,200 slot games

No maximum withdrawal limits via Bitcoin

Great jackpot games

Mobile-optimized

177% deposit bonus and 77 free spins for new players

Cons:

Live dealer games not available in some countries

7Bit Casino is one of the most reputable crypto casinos out there for a reason. It is an awesome crypto casino to join if you are looking to play the best online slots powered by top-notch software providers.

Crypto Banking: 4.8/5

Unlike several other online Bitcoin casinos discussed here, 7Bit accepts traditional payment options, including Visa and Mastercard, Neosurf, ecoPayz, Neteller, and Skrill. However, these won’t be available in all countries and do come with a transaction fee.

This is why we recommend you make deposits via Bitcoin, Ethereum, or another one of the accepted cryptocurrencies.

As for Bitcoin withdrawals, the minimum amount you can withdraw is 0.001 BTC while there are no maximum withdrawal limits.

7Bit processed Bitcoin withdrawals instantly and free of charge, which means everything you win while playing here is yours to keep.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you join 7Bit using this link, you’ll get an exclusive 177% match deposit bonus and 77 free spins for the Platinum Lightning slot. A minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC is required to qualify.

7Bit has also a couple of other welcome bonuses. The current welcome promo includes a 100% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC, a 50% bonus up to 1.25 BTC, a third deposit offer up to 1.25 BTC, and a fourth match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC.

Being a regular at this BTC casino also makes you eligible for 25% reload bonuses every Monday, up to 100 extra bonus spins every Wednesday and even awesome weekly cashback bonuses.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

7Bit customers are most certainly spoiled with choice when it comes to online slot games, with 1,200+ titles on tap.

You can filter them by collection and provider. We especially liked that you can choose the Bonus-Buy, High-Risk, and Low-Risk categories.

If you decide to take a break from playing slots, you’ll find 2,000+ other games here.

5. Punt―Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Mobile

Pros:

Unique real money casino games you won’t find elsewhere

Quick Bitcoin cashouts

Online slots by four software developers

Sign-up bonus up to 6 BTC + $25 free chip

Cons:

Low maximum withdrawal limit

The next crypto casino on our list of the best Bitcoin casinos is Punt - the best choice for anyone looking to gamble on the go.

Banking: 4.7/5

Punt Casino offers an excellent selection of safe and reputable crypto payment services. You can make instant deposits and withdrawals via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

When it comes to Bitcoin withdrawals, the minimum accepted deposit amount is just $9. The same minimum deposit limit applies to other cryptocurrencies.

As for Bitcoin withdrawals, you can request to withdraw between $100 and $2,500 per week.

While the upper limit could be higher, Punt Casino processes Bitcoin and other crypto withdrawals free of charge and you get your winnings instantly.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you sign up for this Bitcoin casino, you can get up to 6 BTC in bonuses on top of a $25 free chip bonus. The welcome bonus package consists of three match deposit bonuses, and to qualify, you need to make a minimum deposit of $10.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Registering for a crypto casino account at Punt gives you instant access to high RTP online slots powered by Fugaso, Dragon Gaming, KA Gaming, and Reevo.

Some of the best games you can play within this category are Book of Moon, Ocean Princess, Chain of Wild, Hamlet, Snow King, Spartan Shields, Cosmos Warriors, Alchemy Book, Ali Baba’s Lanterns, Hawaiian Pokie, and Animal Zodiac.

From the main gaming lobby, you also access video poker games, including Super Video Poker by KA Gaming and another video poker game by Reevo. Other popular classic table and card games are featured as well, including European Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Classic Baccarat, and Caribbean Stud Poker.

At Punt Casino, you will find several scratch cards and keno games. That said, live casino and online bingo games are not featured here.

While you may be disappointed by the lack of live games, almost every real money game featured on the site is accessible on the go.

Bitcoin Casinos - Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Bitcoin and Other Crypto Payment Options:

The most important criterion for us when reviewing and rating online gambling sites was the selection of crypto payment options. The more cryptos the casino accepted, the higher ranking it got. We specifically focused on cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, looking for fast transactions and flexible limits.

Selection of Casino Games:

The availability of different crypto payment services is almost equally important as the availability of different casino games. Top Bitcoin casinos featured in the previous section feature unique Bitcoin and Provably Fair games, hundreds of slots, online roulette, online poker, and other games.

Available Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

During the process of reviewing and rating Bitcoin casinos, we looked into the availability of crypto and standard casino bonuses. Joining any of the casinos featured here gives you access to lucrative promos, including free spins, loyalty rewards, and ongoing reload offers.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

BC.Game is the best Bitcoin casino because it offers the biggest game library, a great range of accepted cryptocurrencies, and amazing bonuses.

What Are the Benefits of Bitcoin Casinos?

Bitcoin casinos offer multiple benefits over traditional online casinos, including:

Faster payouts

Fee-free banking

Higher bonuses

Games you won’t find anywhere else

Better loyalty programs

Can I Play Bitcoin Casino Games for Free?

Yes, you can play many Bitcoin casino games in free/demo play mode on the gambling sites featured in the previous section. If you want to access practice mode without registering for an account, check out BitStarz.

How Do Provably Fair Bitcoin Casino Sites Work?

Provably Fair casinos allow you to manually verify the fairness of their games. Other than that, these casinos operate just like traditional iGaming sites―with an extra dose of transparency.

What Casino Games Can I Play at BTC Casinos?

BTC casinos are known for offering a wide range of games and the same is true for our top picks. You can play Provably Fair Bitcoin games, as well as classic and video slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, live dealer, and even dice games.

Can I Make Deposits and Withdrawals at Bitcoin Casino via a Fiat Currency?

Yes. While fiat currencies are not supported by crypto-only casinos, some of the best Bitcoin iGaming sites let you make payments using USD and other fiat currencies. Red Dog, for example, accepts credit cards too.

Are Online Bitcoin Casino Sites Safe?

Yes, so long as you’re playing at licensed online Bitcoin casinos. In other words―not all Bitcoin casinos are safe, but every iGaming site you come across here is safe, reliable, and trustworthy.

Comparison of the Top 5 BTC Casino Sites

BC.Game: With a staggering selection of over 10,000 games, it’s impossible to get bored at BC.Game. The casino’s impressive gaming lobby is just one of the many reasons why it took the crown today. Overall score: 99%

BitStarz: This crypto casino has the most generous bonuses around. New sign-ups can get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins in bonuses while regular players can compete for various perks and prizes. Overall score: 98%

mBit: mBitoffers an unparalleled game variety. No matter if you’re looking to play some slots, blackjack, or anything in-between, you’ll find it here. Overall score: 96%

7Bit: If you’re looking to play slots, then 7Bit has everything it takes to become the best Bitcoin casino for you. There are over 1,200 slots here and new games are being added all the time. Overall score: 94%

Punt: Most crypto casinos featured here are compatible with mobile devices, but no one does it better than Punt. Overall score: 90%

How to Get Started at a Bitcoin Casino?

If you have never played crypto games, we got you covered. Below, we’ve outlined a step-by-step guide on getting started.

Step #1 – Visit BC.Game

Use this link to visit BC.Game

Click on the green “Sign Up” button

Enter your personal info

Step #2 – Verify Your Crypto Casino Account

Open your email client

Find the email sent by the casino

Click on the link in the email

Step #3 – Make a Deposit

Click on the Deposit tab

Choose Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency

Enter the amount to deposit

Claim your bonus and play the best Bitcoin games!

Ready to Explore the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

We’ve crossed the finish line, and it’s time to pick out your new favorite Bitcoin casino.

So, which one will it be, folks?

Our recommendation is BC.Game because it has the best game library and the most generous bonuses. Still, there are more Bitcoin gambling sites worth checking out, and we described them all above.

Whichever one you end up choosing, please remember to always gamble responsibly. We hope that Lady Luck is on your side!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: