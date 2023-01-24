Best Bitstarz Bonus Codes in 2023: Find the Latest Bitstarz Promotions (20 No-Deposit Free Spins)

If you’re looking for the best BitStarz Bitcoin casino bonus code, follow this link to get 180 free spins and a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC.

All BitStarz bonus offers available right now:

No Deposit Bonus Code : Get 20 no-deposit free spins at Bitstarz when you verify your email address

Get 20 no-deposit free spins at Bitstarz when you verify your email address Welcome Bonus : New players can get 180 free spins and a 125% match bonus of up to 1 BTC for Bitcoin deposits

: New players can get 180 free spins and a 125% match bonus of up to 1 BTC for Bitcoin deposits Welcome Package : Claim up to 5 BTC across your first four deposits at Bitstarz

: Claim up to 5 BTC across your first four deposits at Bitstarz Reload Mondays : 50% match bonus on your first deposit each Monday

: 50% match bonus on your first deposit each Monday Wednesday Free Spins : Earn up to 200 free spins to play your favorite slots when you recharge your account

: Earn up to 200 free spins to play your favorite slots when you recharge your account Tesla Giveaway: Wager $100 on any game to earn a Raffle Ticket and get enrolled into Bitstarz’s Tesla Giveaway

As evident from the list above, Bitstarz is pretty big on casino bonuses – and you’re not required to use a Bitstarz bonus code, as you can claim them all just by opting in and depositing.

In the following part of this article, we will introduce you to all the bonuses and promotions at BitStarz Casino for new and existing players, as well as guide you through how to claim them.

Without further ado, let’s get started with the most important thing – how to redeem a bonus code at Bitstarz.

How To Claim a BitStarz Bonus Code

You can claim the BitStarz promotions immediately when you sign up at this casino. BitStarz welcomes new players with 20 no-deposit free spins, followed by 180 free spins and a 125% match deposit of up to 1 BTC.

Here is how to get the BitStarz welcome offers.

1. Create a BitStarz Account

Click here to head over to the BitStarz website and click the sign-up button. A pop-up window will appear and prompt you to fill out your registration details.

2. Fill In Your Login Data

This step will require you to enter your information in several boxes. First is your email address, where important information will be sent to. You will also have to set up a strong password for future login to your account.

You will also have to pick a currency to play with at this stage. Of the currency options given, it’s best to choose Bitcoin to benefit from more generous bonuses. Finally, accept the terms and conditions to move forward.

3. Verify Your Email Address

Check your inbox on the email address you provided for a confirmation link that will take you back to the BitStarz account you just created. By verifying your email address, you will also score 20 free spins.

4. Deposit & Claim Your First Deposit Bonus

After successfully verifying your account, you can claim Bitstarz’s welcome bonus.

Open the Cashier section and select a payment method you wish to use. Then, send at least 1 mBTC to Bitstarz because that’s the minimum required to qualify for the 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

You can now start exploring over 4,300 games at Bitstarz and start playing for real money!

Am I Eligible To Claim a BitStarz Bonus Code?

BitStarz bonuses are available for all eligible players in available countries and territories. Players from restricted countries can’t access any BitStarz promo codes or bonuses.

The BitStarz bonus code can only be used by players who meet the sign-up requirements for the casino. You have to be at least 21 years old before you can open a casino account here.

Bonuses from promo codes are limited to one individual account holder at a time. You can’t create more than one account to claim the bonus at this casino. The email address, telephone number, or credit/debit card used to claim the bonus can’t be shared.

Also, the reward is limited to only one account per IP address.

If you try to take advantage of Bitstarz’s bonuses by creating multiple accounts, you risk losing your account and funds.

BitStarz Promo Codes Terms & Conditions

To qualify for the first deposit bonus at Bitstarz, you have to deposit at least 1 mBTC. This bonus comes with a 40x wagering requirement – but it’s not a sticky bonus, making it super-easy to earn back with a run of luck.

Non-sticky means that it’s not locked together with your deposit. The welcome bonus is valid for seven days, while some other bonuses expire after only 24 hours.

As you play through your bonus, note that only slots contribute 100% towards the playthrough conditions, apart from excluded titles such as Terminator 2, Tomb Raider 2, Ozwin’s Jackpots, and 30 other slots.

We strongly advise you to go over the bonus terms before playing to learn more about all the restricted games.

The maximum bet while meeting the rollover requirements for the bonus is $5 in BTC equivalent. There’s no limit to how much you can win by using a bonus at Bitstarz, which is great.

BitStarz Bonuses Wagering Requirements

Casinos often have generous bonuses, especially for new players, meant to encourage them to keep playing at the casino. Due to bonuses at gambling sites being very rewarding, players could take advantage of this and run without playing at all.

Wagering requirements are put in place to ensure players aren’t taking advantage of the bonuses available. That’s why you can’t cash out a bonus right after you claim it, as each casino will impose a rollover requirement that tells you how many times you have to wager the bonus before it’s yours to keep.

In most casinos, you can only play slots when meeting the wagering requirement because this doesn’t allow you to hedge your bets. If you were allowed to play roulette, you could bet on both red and black at the same time until you’ve met the rollover, which would result in a ban.

That said, slots mainly contribute 100% towards the playthrough requirements, while games such as roulette, blackjack, and others only contribute 5% to 20% at most.

For example, at a casino with 40x wagering requirements and a bonus of $100, you will have to wager at least $4,000 on slots before you can withdraw your winnings. If you played blackjack with a 5% contribution, $4,000 wouldn’t be enough.

Remember that we’ve said wager, as both wins and losses count.

Banking Options at Bitstarz

BitStarz is a multi-currency casino that accepts crypto and fiat currency payment options. A major plus is that the payment options are free with no transaction charges.

You can fund your account or withdraw your winnings using Bitcoin at this casino. The minimum deposit amount for crypto is 0.0001 BTC. There is no maximum cap for the amount you can deposit using Bitcoin. You can take out a minimum of 0.0001 BTC and a maximum of 10 BTC for withdrawals. Bitcoin withdrawals are paid out to your account in 8 minutes on average.

You can also make deposits using credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, e-wallets, or prepaid cards. The minimum amount you can deposit varies with your chosen method and ranges from $5 to $20. Some payment options, including Neteller, Mastercard, Visa, and Maestro, come with a 2.5% transaction fee when you make deposits.

To withdraw using the fiat options, you have to meet the various withdrawal limits set for each method. E-wallets pay you the fastest, usually within 72 hours, while bank wire transfer withdrawals can take up to five working days.

Just keep in mind that Bitstarz is a crypto-exclusive casino for most countries across the world, so you may not be able to select another payment method to deposit. Plus, Bitstarz’s bonus codes are much more valuable when you use crypto to play.

Tips When Using BitStarz Promo Codes

Bonus codes are so popular that you can find them in many online casinos. As exciting as freebies are, you need to know a few things about promo codes to get the most out of them.

Bonuses at BitStarz are only valid for short periods, which is why it’s good to utilize them as soon as you get them. For the best chance of clearing the rollover, it’s best to spend your bonuses on slots, as they contribute 100% to the wagering requirements.

We also suggest you avoid table games because they usually contribute much less. Table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette only contribute 5% to the wagering requirements.

Chasing the bonus while playing table games is, therefore, futile. You spend too much on unproportionate returns.

Always read the terms and conditions before playing. BitStarz casino has exempted many games from contributing toward the rollover requirements for bonuses. Less than 100 games is a drop in the ocean compared to the massive library with over 4,300 casino games.

Mistakes To Avoid When Using Your BitStarz Bonus Code

Most new players at casinos often misinterpret a no-deposit bonus to mean free money. You still have to meet the terms and conditions as with any other bonus to withdraw the winnings that you’ve made, and in most cases – a deposit will be mandatory.

No deposit bonuses are just an elegant way of recruiting new players and giving them a small chance to win something for nothing. In the case of Bitstarz, you will get 20 free spins just for verifying your email, but the maximum winnings are capped.

Failing to understand the wagering requirements can cost you dearly at an online casino. When using a promo code for a casino bonus, you need to calculate the minimum wagering amount before you can cash out. However, most online casinos, including Bitstarz, have a wagering bar that’ll tell you how much more you need to bet before you convert the bonus.

Even with promo codes, there are set minimum deposits to access the bonuses. Making low deposits is a common mistake that disqualifies players from the bonus. For instance, if the casino requires a minimum deposit of $20, you won’t be able to claim it with $10.

In some cases, the bonus could expire before players accumulate the withdrawal minimums, so they lose their winnings. Being aware of minimum withdrawal amounts allows you to plan your wagers properly.

Casino bonuses come with a set timeframe for you to claim the rewards. You need to meet the rollover requirements within the given period before the offer expires. Reading the terms and conditions will help you plan accordingly and avoid losing the bonus because you didn’t wager it in time.

Other Bonus Codes & Promotions at Bitstarz Casino

Dragon’s Treasure Level Up

BitStarz offers great rewards when you get the fiery dragon on your side and soar through 40 levels of mystery. To participate in this mythical treasure hunt, play your favorite game to climb through the levels.

This competition comes with a $50,000 reward pool, with the first player to reach the top taking $10,000.

The rewards in this promotion come with 10x wagering requirements. You can only play real money games in this contest. Slots contribute 100% to the wagering requirements, while table games only make up 5%.

Reload Monday

You can earn a 50% match bonus every time you top up your account with up to 0.11 BTC on Mondays. You can only receive this bonus if you have made at least four previous deposits to your account, and this bonus comes with 40x wagering requirements.

The reload bonus is valid for 24 hours and is limited to only one player per IP address.

Wednesday Free Spins

Every week on Wednesday, you, as a regular player at BitStarz, have a chance to get free spins. A deposit of 1.3 mBTC earns you 20 free spins, 3.5 mBTC earns you 80 free spins, and 7 mBTC earns you 200 free spins.

The free spins need to be wagered 40x and are only valid for 24 hours from the time of activation. Other bonus conditions, such as contributions and minimum withdrawals, also apply to this offer.

Tournaments & Bitstarz Reload Promotions

Besides bonuses and free spins, BitStarz casino has promotional tournaments where new and regular players can boost their winnings.

Welcome Tournament

As a new player at BitStarz, you can participate in a welcome freeroll tournament. You can use both real money and bonus bets to climb the ranks, and all games contribute to your tournament points, taking you higher in the rankings.

The prize pool for this contest is $1,000, with the top player taking away $200 as a cash prize. You can only participate in this tournament on your first week at this casino.

Slots Wars

Compete by spinning the reels weekly against other players in the slots war tournament by playing any slot title. This contest has a rewards pool of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins to be shared among 150 places. The winner walks away with $1,500.

Table Wars

Having fun at the tables enters you in a weekly table games contest with a $10,000 reward pool. The prize is shared among the 40 best players, with the winner earning $3,000.

General bonus terms and conditions apply to this competition.

Guide to Using Bitstarz Bonus Codes

Can I Get Free Spins at BitStarz Casino?

Yes, BitStarz will give you 20 free spins as soon as you verify your email as a new player – no deposit is required. The welcome bonus promo code comes with 180 free spins, while new players can also take advantage of the Wednesday free spins promo.

Is There a Bitstarz No Deposit Bonus Code I Can Claim?

Yes, Bitstarz offers a no-deposit bonus in the form of 20 free spins, and you’re not required to use a Bitstarz code to claim it but rather verify your email address after you register.

Do BitStarz Promo Codes Expire?

Yes, promo codes at Bitstarz generally last a week. Once the offer attached to the promo code is over, it’s no longer valid. That said, make sure to brush up on the terms and conditions to ensure you meet the rollover on time.

What Is The Best Bonus Code At BitStarz?

As a new player, the welcome bonus promo code at Bitstarz would be the best for you. By depositing at least 1 mBTC, you will qualify for a stellar 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC, with 180 extra spins on top.

On the other hand, regular players may find the Dragon Treasure Level Up more rewarding. The Wednesday free spins bonus may seem more rewarding to slot fans. Therefore, the best bonus depends on players’ preferences.

Can I Win Real Money Using a BitStarz Bonus Code?

Yes, once you have met the rollover requirements within the given period, you can withdraw all bonus winnings from your account at Bitstarz as real money. It’s helpful to understand if the casino has minimum withdrawal limits too.

Can I Claim a Bonus Code at Bitstarz via Mobile?

Yes. BitStarz has an intuitive mobile casino that is smartphone optimized. Playing at the mobile casino gives you an identical online gambling experience to the desktop site, which means you can claim all bonuses and promotions via Bitstarz’s web-based online casino app as well.

Take Advantage of Our Exclusive Bitstarz Bonus Codes Before They Expire

There’s no harm done or money spent when you claim Bitstarz’s exclusive no-deposit bonus worth 20 free spins – so make sure to get it and explore the online casino for free.

If you like what you see, we highly recommend you deposit a minimum of 1 mBTC to qualify for 180 free spins and a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC. This is a very lucrative welcome bonus that certainly won’t last long, so you’re better off using it now.

Once you become a regular, Bitstarz has loads of exciting tournaments and even more promotions to stretch the money you deposit and extend your playtime.

Once you get started, remember to gamble responsibly!

