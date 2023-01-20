Bitstarz Casino Review: Honest Overview of Bitstarz Games, Bonuses, and More

Bitstarz is one of the most awarded online casinos to date. And if you want to see what the fuss is all about, you can check it out using some of the amazing bonuses available for you.

Here are just some of Bitstarz's generous promotions for crypto and fiat players:

Welcome bonus offer – Claim a welcome package of $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins

– Claim a welcome package of $500 or 5 BTC + 180 free spins Exclusive VIP package – Redeem 125% match deposit bonus and instant 100 free spins

– Redeem 125% match deposit bonus and instant 100 free spins Freeroll and slots tournaments – A prize pool of $1,000 is up for grabs for players who finish in the top 200 on their first week

– A prize pool of $1,000 is up for grabs for players who finish in the top 200 on their first week Reload Monday – Get 50% up to $300 on top of your first deposit on Mondays

Since 2014, Bitstarz online casino has been a trusted source for online casino entertainment on the internet. This is thanks to the fact that they are operated by a team with years of experience as players themselves.

Expect the best Bitcoin casino experience possible, filled with all sorts of services, ranging from slots gaming, cards and table gaming, and a state-of-the-art live dealer platform. The cashier is also filled with different banking methods, which makes it easy for you to move money in and out of your account.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Bitstarz Online Casino

The selection of online casino games: Bitstarz offers you more than 3,900 casino games, which include everything from slots, table games, live dealer games and much more

The Bonus portfolio: Besides the industry-standard welcome bonus, there are four more other promotions, which change from time to time.

Besides the industry-standard welcome bonus, there are four more other promotions, which change from time to time. Payment methods supported: All the mainstream cryptocurrencies are represented as well as the regular options, which process fiat currencies

All the mainstream cryptocurrencies are represented as well as the regular options, which process fiat currencies Payout speeds: This can also be considered as one of the strong points of Bitstarz Casino. More about this in the Bitstarz review

This can also be considered as one of the strong points of Bitstarz Casino. More about this in the Bitstarz review Superior service delivery: The overall service delivery at Bitstarz is top-notch. A responsive platform, proactive support team, and seamless payments make it fun to play online casino games

Is Bitstarz Casino Legit?

Bitstarz is one of the most trustworthy and legitimate Bitcoin casinos in the United States. Thanks to the brand’s fiat-and-cryptocurrency-tinged flavor, Bitstarz attracts and caters to all sorts of players worldwide.

Bitstarz happens to be among the first brands to include provably fair games in their catalog. Other new online casinos have gradually caught up, but it was Bitstarz who first offered the games, way before it became a trend for all Bitcoin casino sites to offer them.

Further cementing Bitstarz’s status as a legitimate casino are the licenses and other independent certifications they hold. They are licensed by the Government of Curacao. The RNG games are also audited and tested by independent third-party bodies such as iTech Labs and eCOGRA.

Signing Up and Claiming a Bonus With Bitstarz

Bitstarz has made it easy for its players to sign up, deposit, and start exploring what it offers. You don’t need to download any special software. Follow the steps below to start your epic journey at Bitstarz.

Step 1: Create a Bitstarz account

Visit the official Bitstarz casino login page. Create an account by clicking on the green “sign up” button. Complete the signup form by providing an email address, picking a username, a strong password, and choosing your preferred currency for deposits. Then tick the "I agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy" check box.

Click on the Sign-Up button to complete the first step of registration.

Step 2: Confirm email

Log in to the email address that you’ve used to sign up and click on the email confirmation link. If you cannot see it, check the “Spam” folder. Move Bitstarz to the safe sender's list by marking it as not spam.

Step 3: Log in to your account and deposit funds

Clicking on the email confirmation link will redirect you to the official Bitstarz Casino page. Log into your newly created account by using the details that you provided.

A banner will appear on the homepage, which requires you to select the bonus you’d like to claim. Once selected, make your deposit to receive the bonus funds.

Step 4: Play to win real money

Your bonus will automatically be credited to your bonus account. Start playing real money games to meet the wagering requirements. Once you satisfy the rollover requirements, the bonus cash will automatically be transferred to your real money account from where you can use it as you please.

Bitstarz Casino Review: Why You Should Play Games Here?

As shown in this Bitstarz Casino review, it’s a solid crypto casino you should definitely check out. But let’s break down its features a bit:

Games Variety: 4.9/5

Online Slots Selection

Bitstarz casino is one of the best slots sites around with online slots that come in different varieties. The standard online slot machines with 3 reels, 5 reels, and 25 pay lines are available. You can also pick from Megaways, Cluster, and 3D slots from BetSoft Gaming.

There are also hundreds of jackpot games and a few progressive jackpots. This nice mix and match selection of games gives you a shot at scoring mega wins through the progressive jackpots that can soar into six figures.

There are plenty of different themes to pick from, too. Whether you feel like playing sports, vacation, adventure, horror, ancient Egyptian, or modern pop-culture-themed slots, there’s enough for you to pick from.

We’d recommend several games, which include popular titles such as Elvis Frog In Vegas, Aztec Magic Megaways, Book of Dead, Fire Lightning, Gonzo’s Quest, Stampede, and Games of Throne.

While playing the games, keep an eye out for mini-games and bonus rounds – this is where you earn win multipliers, free spins, as well as the opportunity to pick hidden prize amounts.

You can also purchase some of these mini-games and bonus rounds for extra cash to improve your winning chances.

Remember, the Max Bet button on each slot means maximum payout. Don’t use it unless you want to take a big risk and you can afford to spend the money.

Table Games Selection

There’s a great selection of table and card games at Bitstarz Casino. Not as big as online slots, but enough to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Play classics such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and craps. You can also explore other table games such as Caribbean Poker, Trey Poker, and the popular Roll the Dice aka “Hoo Hey How”.

With this kind of portfolio, it means whether you are in the mood for card games, spinning wheels, or rolling dice, you’ll be sorted out at Bitstarz.

An unfamiliar casino game is a new opportunity to learn something fun. All software-based table games have a practice betting mode, where you play using virtual credits. Use them for as long as you wish to familiarize yourself with the game’s basics. Switch to real money play once you are ready to start winning cold hard cash.

Specialty Games

When you get tired of playing your favorite slot and table games, you can always switch to specialty games and play something different.

The heart of these games constitutes bingo games such as Rainforest Magic Bingo and Just A Bingo, which are surprisingly thrilling. All the action unfolds automatically, which means no need to mark your card.

As special patterns form on the screen, you can also receive bonuses. There’s also the option of purchasing extra balls, which could help you complete a massive bonus pattern and unlock big wins!

Provably Fair Games

Provably fair casino games use blockchain technology to help you check and verify whether the game’s outcome was fair. Bitstarz Casino offers up to 53 provably fair casino games. These games include slots, online roulette, dice, baccarat, and blackjack. They can be accessed through the “Provably Fair” button on the homepage.

Mobile Optimization: 4.7/5

Nothing beats the convenience of mobile casino gaming. It doesn’t matter what you are doing or where you are, mobile casino gaming gives you unrestricted access to slots, table games, live dealer casinos, and many other services at the drop of a hat.

All you need is an internet-enabled device and a stable internet connection to recreate the same casino experience you are accustomed to on your PC or laptop – but more conveniently!

We liked how every game at Bitstarz casino is accessible instantly through iOS, Android, and Windows platforms right through your browser without downloading any software. The mobile platform is also well designed, which makes it easy for you to find your way around.

All the important buttons are visibly placed and the color scheme blends well with the overall theme. Furthermore, the loading times for the games are excellent. On average, each page takes a few 15-30 seconds to load even on a slow internet connection.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Anyone interested in playing online casino real money games at Bitstarz shouldn’t have any problem finding a payment method that fits their requirements and needs.

While it is mainly a crypto casino, you have the option to buy coins so you can start playing the excellent games you can find at Bitstarz. This works with Visa, Mastercard, ApplePay, GooglePay, Revolut, and Bank transfer.

All payments are processed within a matter of minutes, while withdrawals take between a few hours to days. How long it takes for you to get your winnings depends on the method you choose.

Bitcoin has the fastest time and offers the largest limits too. There are no fees or any hidden charges when transacting, something that we really liked.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

As far as customer support services are concerned, Bitstarz seems to be one of the better platforms. The customer support agents are very friendly, proactive, and readily available through multiple channels.

You can use live chat and email channels to reach them. There are no telephone services but you can reach the agents through the live chat channel 24/7, 365 days.

One thing we liked is how well the platform takes care of its agents. It explains why they are motivated to give you the best services possible.

If you are satisfied with the quality of customer support service offered, be sure to leave a coffee fund by sending a tip of any amount to the wallet addresses shown in the live chat support box.

Bitstarz Casino Review: Overall Score (4.7/5)

With all its great features, it’s no surprise that Bitstarz is considered one of the best gambling sites in the industry. Its game variety, banking flexibility, customer support, and mobile compatibility are all exceptional and we’re confident to give it an overall score of 4.7/5.

Things To Consider Before Signing Up to Bitstarz Casino

You can deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. If you’d rather use the USD, Euro, JPY, or AUD, you’ll be pleased to know they are all supported. However, you’ll have to use MasterCard, VISA, Skrill, Neteller, or ecoPayz to complete the transactions.

You will have to complete the KYC verification process at some point during your time at Bitstarz. The process itself is easy and straightforward. Simply submit a copy of your government-issued ID and a utility bill via email and you are all set.

Bonuses Currently Available at Bitstarz Casino

You won’t find an online casino no-deposit bonus at Bitstarz, but there’s a whole lot of other promotions that you can get your hands on.

On your first four deposits at Bitstarz, you’ll be able to claim a welcome bonus of up to $500 or 5 BTC and 180 free spins, which are awarded once you’ve made the initial $20 deposit within the first nine days. The first 20 spins are awarded instantly, while the remaining 160 spins are spread over the next eight days.

You must spend 40x the bonus cash in real money before withdrawing or using bonus winnings.

Bitstarz casino runs special promotions and bonuses for high rollers, too. If you consider yourself one, a better welcome offer for you is the 125% match deposit bonus + 100 free spins. You can claim this if you make an initial deposit of at least $1,500. The maximum deposit bonus is capped at $2,500

By opting into the VIP promotion, you are automatically enrolled in the Bitstarz VIP program where plenty of other perks await you.

Put on your secret treasure hunt hat and join millions of other players swimming through the 40-level shipwreck in search of treasures.

The treasure comes in the form of free spins and a $50,000 cash prize. The first player to reach the 40th deck automatically receives $10,000 in cash prize.

How do you participate in this level-up adventure? Simply, play any of the games at Bitstarz to earn points. Different games contribute points differently as follows:

All slot games – 100% contribution

Table games – 5% contribution

All prizes offered have wagering requirements of 10x, including the free spins.

The overall theme of Bitstarz seems to bombard its members with free promotions. Especially if you’re new to the site. The welcome freeroll tournaments promotion is just one of them. Every new player is automatically enrolled in this promotion and participation is free of any charges.

Finish the week among the top 200 players with the most wins and you’ll be given a share of the $1,000 cash prize. It gets better if you happen to be the leader with the most multipliers, you receive an additional $200 on top of the share that you get from the $1,000 bonus.

Players will be playing for an outstanding $5,000 and 5,000 free spins prize pool. The prize is split among the top 150 players listed on the leaderboard as shown in real-time.

The top player will receive $1,500, while the second to the 40th player receives $25. The 41st to 60th players will receive 100 free spins. The 61st to 90th players will receive 50 free spins, while the remaining players are awarded 25 free spins.

You need to make your first deposit and play your favorite slot games to earn points. Simple as that!

Bitstarz table wars ensure players who fancy table games get rewarded for their continued support of the casino. $10,000 is up for grabs for anyone who ends up in the top 40.

The player with the most points at every Monday 10:00 CEST walks away with a $3,000 cash prize. Players 2 - 10 receive between $2,000 and $100. If you finish between 11 and 20, you are awarded $75, while $50 is awarded to anyone who finished between 21 and 30. The remaining ten players will receive $25 each.

The most significant terms and conditions that you need to note about the table wars promotion is that minimum risk wagering isn’t allowed. This included (but is not limited to) playing red and black at the same time on Roulette.

Leave the Monday blues behind with Bitstarz’s 50% Monday reload bonus promotion. You activate this promotion once you’ve made your fourth deposit and ensure you get a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $300. You need to make a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify for the bonus, and meet the x40 rollover requirement before using the bonus money.

Every Wednesday, Bitstarz wants to reward you with some mid-week magic in the form of free spins. Like the 50% Monday reload bonus, the Wednesday free spins promo is activated after making your fourth deposit. You then receive between 20 and 200 free spins depending on the amount you deposit.

A 0.5 mBTC deposit ensures you receive 20 free spins; 1.8 mBTC will see you get 80 free spins and a 3.5 mBTC deposit gives you 200 free spins.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Bitstarz Casino

Bitstarz isn’t the only Bitcoin casino operating in the United States territory. It may be the best Bitcoin casino online but there are plenty of other alternatives offering a thing or two that Bitstarz doesn’t.

Bovada

Bovada may be known as one of the best sportsbooks online, but it’s also an excellent platform for poker players. It offers thrilling tournaments, appealing deposit bonuses, and exciting cash games. Bovada’s poker room has been operational since 2004 when they used to go by the name Bodog. Since then, they’ve always been ranked highly in the online poker ratings.

As regulars at the site, we can say their ability to dependably deliver top-quality poker games, run busy rooms smoothly and offer thrilling tourneys is and will always be appreciated.

And it’s not just poker that Bovada thrives in. The brand’s selection of casino games is great as well. It’s not the biggest that you will see, but it is enough to cater to all tastes and preferences.

Join Bovada and enjoy a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $500 for Poker!

Betonline.ag

Betonline.ag takes a unique stand on how players should perceive mobile casinos. Simple yet minimally designed, the casino offers a colorful rendition of what you can consider the best mobile online gambling site. It is also well designed to ensure that you have an easy time navigating while enjoying the services.

With tons of positive reviews online, entertaining games, fresh promotions, and a dependable support team, Betonline.ag is an interesting place to enjoy your favorite casino game.

Along with the promise of offering fair games, Betonline.ag has put in efforts to ensure its product is available to as many players as possible safely and securely.

Register at BetOnline and claim up to $3,000 worth of welcome bonuses.

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino has been operational for a while now – and for good reason too. They offer a wide variety of games, ranging from online slots, and classic table games to live dealer games. All these are powered by 14 of the top software providers in the industry.

You can pick from over a thousand games, which you can play in 15 currencies and languages. You can choose to play them in demo mode through the free-to-play option or real money mode if you wish to win real cash.

7Bit online casino is fully optimized for mobile use, too. This means you can sign up and start playing fan favorites such as Gonzo’s Quest or Book of Dead on any internet-enabled device. Simply click, sign up, deposit, and start playing – no download required.

Once you’ve signed up, you are in for a nice 5 BTC welcome package and 15% daily cashback that you can spend as you wish or withdraw after meeting the wagering requirements.

Other Bitstarz Reviews

It seems that most of the representatives are knowledgeable enough and were able to successfully attend to several players. However, there’s one case that stood out from the rest.

One where a player was wrongfully denied his bonus due to a misunderstanding between the casino and the player. After submitting his issue with a third-party conflict resolution body, it was resolved and the player was rightfully given back his money. Below are the screenshots of the conversation.

Player complaint

Response from one of Bitstarz’s support rep.

Bitstarz Review: Final Verdict

As a licensed brand and award winner in multiple categories, we surely cannot hesitate to recommend Bitstarz Casino to any interested player.

Sign up today, choose your welcome bonus package, deposit and start playing real money games. Keep in mind that casino gaming is a source of fun entertainment for adults online. Gamble responsibly!

