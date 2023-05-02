BlueChew Free Trial with Coupon Code

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

BlueChew is a telehealth company that provides online prescriptions for erectile dysfunction (ED) medications that contain the same active ingredients as Viagra (sildenafil), Cialis (tadalafil), and Levitra (vardenafil).

The renowned service makes its ED tablets chewable, hence the name BlueChew. It’s also known for its affordable pricing and discreet shipping.

And with many telehealth companies selling ED meds online, it can be hard to know who to trust and whether the product will work for you.

Fortunately, BlueChew is here for you, offering a free trial.

So if you’re curious about trying out BlueChew’s chewable ED tablets, why not take advantage of their free sample?

To help you out, we explain all the details of the BlueChew free trial and how to get a month's worth.

Let’s dive in!

What Is the BlueChew Free Trial?

Many men, regardless of age or health, struggle with erectile dysfunction (ED). And if not managed properly, erectile dysfunction can have a negative effect on an individual’s quality of life. What often starts as a minor issue can progress into a complete inability to get (and maintain) an erection.

The BlueChew free trial was created to help men access ED meds as early as possible, without breaking the bank. The free trial is also a great way to know if the prescribed tablets will work as expected, or if you need another prescription.

This BlueChew free trial is an affordable and convenient service that only accepts prescriptions and provides access to the best male enhancement pills. BluChew’s primary objective is to ensure people get the best medical care possible.

The online service provides three distinct choices:

Tadalafil (the active ingredient in Cialis®), is formulated to have effects lasting 24 to 36 hours.

Sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra®), is formulated to generate results that last for around 4-6 hours.

Vardenafil (the active ingredient in Levitra® and Staxyn®), is engineered to last for approximately 4-6 hours.

If you’re looking for a long-lasting solution for weekend action or a vacation, then Tadalafil is the perfect choice for you. On the other hand, if you have a special occasion like date night, you should opt for Sildenafil or Vardenafil BlueChew free samples.

Where Is the BlueChew Free Trial Available?

The BlueChew free trial is available in all states except North Dakota, South Carolina and US territories. This is due to the laws governing telemedicine and the sale of prescription medications like the best sex pills in these areas. For now, BlueChew’s products are not available to areas outside the US or to any US territories.

It is recommended to frequently visit their website, as they might expand their services and make their products available in other states or countries.

Notable BlueChew Free Trial Alternatives

If it is not possible to purchase the BlueChew free sample, it's worth considering other options to get the desired treatment.

How Does BlueChew Free Trial Code Work?

BlueChew has developed a state-of-the-art healthcare system to better assist the people using their services. To start, visitors must go to the website and create an ancount.

A medical questionnaire will be completed, and any questions regarding erectile dysfunction BlueChew's free sample is legally compliant with HIPAA regulations, meaning they’ll keep any shared information confidential.

After a certified medical specialist evaluates the health form, if approved, you’ll be provided a prescription tailored to your unique needs. Then, you can choose one of the four monthly membership packages eligible for a BlueChew free trial. They even provide a free sample to make it more convenient.

With each of the subscription plans, there comes a BlueChew free trial code. You can use this to get a free trial of the active plan or $20 off any other plan for their erectile dysfunction medications.

In this manner, you can assess the effectiveness of the tablets. Moreover, you’ll be able to evaluate if the tablets are suitable for your body and sexual needs.

By using the BlueChew free trial code, you’ll not only get free samples but also give yourself enough time to assess whether the medication’s taste, dosage and effects are ideal.

You will only have to spend $5 for the delivery cost.

Your package will arrive in discreet, unlabeled packaging. Furthermore, the medication will be packaged separately and securely. They also provide you with information on how to safely take your prescription drugs.

How Much Does BlueChew Cost?

Here we breakdown BlueChew pricing.

Sildenafil Price

Fortunately, you can use the BlueChew free trial code to purchase the three different types of chewable tablets on offer. The most regularly prescribed one contains sildenafil, which is the main ingredient in Viagra. This compound increases blood circulation to the male organ, making it easier to erect and sustain it for extended periods.

It is suggested to take the chewable tablet 30 to 60 minutes before sexual intercourse [1]. Sildenafil’s potency in Bluechew’s tablets is either 30 mg or 45 mg.

Here’s what you can expect to pay when buying chewable tablets from BlueChew:

6 x 30 mg tablets = $20 per month

10 x 30 mg tablets = $30 per month

17 x 30 mg tablets = $50 per month

34 x 30 mg tablets = $90 per month

Using the Bluechew free trial code makes you eligible for a free month or a $20 discount in case you upgrade your plan.

BlueChew also sells sildenafil tablets that come in a dosage of 45 mg.

Sildenafil is the optimal choice If you can correctly predict when you’ll be engaging in sexual activities. For example, if you have a date with your partner on Friday, you can take a sildenafil BlueChew tablet during dinner. You’ll be adequately prepared if things start getting hot.

Tadalafil Price

The main component in Cialis, tadalafil, is also utilized in another formulation. This specific ingredient works similarly to sildenafil, which promotes blood flow. Nevertheless, it has a lasting effect of around 24-36 hours. To make the most out of this drug, it is recommended to take it a few hours before engaging in sexual activity [2].

Taking it in the morning is recommended for simpler results when aroused. BlueChew’s Tadalafil chewables are available in 6 milligrams or 9 milligrams doses.

These tablets are shipped in the following manner:

4 x 6 mg tablets = $20 per month

7 x 6 mg tablets = $30 per month

14 x 6 mg tablets = $50 per month

28 x 6 mg tablets = $90 per month

The BlueChew free trial code allows you to get a free month worth of the active plan of tadalafil tablets, or $20 off any other plan.

You can also use the BlueChew free trial code to get the higher 9 mg doses at a discounted price. The tadalafil chewables come in a gray packet, with each tablet individually packaged. If you find yourself in unexpected sexual situations often, this drug is the perfect choice for you.

Vardenafil price

The main component in Levitra, vardenafil, is utilized in the latest edition. Similarly to the other two, vardenafil boosts blood circulation. Its key characteristic is its minty taste. Vardenafil, just like sildenafil, remains in effect for 4-6 hours, making it perfect for an intended romantic evening [3].

A chewable form of vardenafil contains 8 milligrams of this ingredient. Distribution of vardenafil is done as follows:

4 tablets = $20 per month

8 tablets = $35 per month

15 tablets = $65 per month

30 tablets = $120 per month

Vardenafil comes in a chewable form that is packaged in a white packet. If you plan on having sex, this is a great option as it will help you get aroused, while enjoying a pleasant minty taste as you chew. This is perfect for any romantic occasion.

Can I Cancel My Bluechew Trial Subscription?

You can certainly terminate your BlueChew free trial membership if you wish. Discontinuing your subscription after using the BlueChew free trial code is pretty straightforward, as BlueChew’s customer care team usually contacts clients around 5 days before the end of the trial period. This leaves you with enough time to decide whether or not to continue with your active plan.

You can easily cancel or pause your membership if you opt not to proceed. Alternatively, you can edit your plan online if you like using BlueChew's tablets and services. All you have to do is go to their website and select the option that works for you. Ultimately, you’ll be the one to decide whether or not to continue after using the BlueChew free sample.

What Comes in the BlueChew Package?

BlueChew’s products come packaged discreetly, regardless of whether you choose to use the BlueChew free trial code or not. The box is not very big and doesn't have the product name printed. Inside the box is a white zip-lock pouch with the BlueChew logo and the number of chewable tablets you bought.

Each tablet is in its airtight container. You'll also find a brochure with safety advice and a comment card. Make sure to read through the safety precautions and visit the official BlueChew webpage for more details.

Once done with your BlueChew free trial, you’ll decide whether or not to continue with your chosen plan. Alternatively, you can choose to upgrade to a different plan as your BlueChew free trial expires.

How Does BlueChew Work? Review of Ingredients

Unlike other telehealth companies that sell normal ed pills, BlueChew sells chewable tablets. This can be especially beneficial for those who struggle to swallow regular-sized capsules.

According to research on pills and their efficacy, about 40% of Americans have difficulty swallowing pills [4]. BlueChew’s tablets have a flavor that is a combination of both sweet and chemical. For example, vardenafil has a minty taste.

The manufacturer attempts to make them as pleasant as possible, and many customers don't appear to have an issue with the taste. But you can opt to switch to a different drug once your BlueChew free trial expires if you don’t like the taste.

While you may need some time to adjust to the taste of the chewable tablets after trying out the BlueChew free sample, you’ll eventually get the hang of the taste, at least based on what many users claim.

The active ingredient in Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra is the same as the active component in BlueChew’s sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil, respectively. You can get any of these as part of your BlueChew free sample package.

How Long Does It Take for Bluechew to Work?

The package you get after subscribing to a monthly plan and using your BlueChew free trial code will start having an effect after 30-60 minutes. Nonetheless, the time the chewable tablets take to become active varies depending on factors such as age, height, metabolism, and how much you ate that day.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Certain unwelcome effects such as aches, migraines, nausea, flushing, indigestion, and muscular discomfort may be experienced when taking BlueChew tablets.

It is not recommended to use the best ED pills if you have had trouble with Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra in the past, as this could indicate sensitivity to one of the active ingredients.

As tempting as it may be to make the most of the BlueChew free trial code, doing so is ill-advised if you have high blood pressure.

Additionally, do not take BlueChew free samples alongside nitrate-containing treatments, which include poppers.

How Long Does BlueChew Take to Ship

BlueChew free sample utilizes the United States Postal Service for shipping orders; it usually takes 5-7 business days for delivery. Nevertheless, delays are possible due to location, holidays, and inclement weather.

For this reason, you should keep an eye on the tracking details provided by BlueChew or contact their customer service personnel if your BlueChew free sample or package has not arrived within the expected time frame.

BlueChew Free Trial FAQ

This part of our BlueChew review answers some popular questions about BlueChew free trial.

How Can I Start My Free Trial of BlueChew?

To start your BlueChew free trial, go to the BlueChew official website, complete the registration process, and then place an order to start the free trial. Using the BlueChew free trial code will allow you to get a free month or $20 discount in case you’re upgrading your plan.

Is The BlueChew Free Sample Only Available for First-Time Customers?

The BlueChew free trial is only applicable for first-time customers. However, in addition to the BlueChew free sample, users can also get discounts when upgrading monthly plans. To learn more about the BlueChew free trial and the discounts available to returning customers, check out the BlueChew website or contact customer service.

Are There Any Age Restrictions for the BlueChew Free Trial?

Only individuals who are 18 or older and living in the US may take advantage of the BlueChew free trial. Residents of North Dakota, the territories and South Carolina cannot purchase the chewable tablets, meaning they can't use the BlueChew free trial code to access the BlueChew free sample.

Is the BlueChew Free Trial a Subscription Service?

Signing up for the free trial of BlueChew automatically enrolls you in their subscription service. You will be charged for your monthly supply after the trial period ends.

Is BlueChew FDA-approved?

The medications used in BlueChew tablets are accepted by the FDA for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in males comprise sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil However, the chewable form of the product is yet to get approval from the FDA, although the active ingredients are approved [5].

Millions of men have utilized the active ingredients for a long time; BlueChew has just made them more economical and easier to use than their branded counterparts.

Can I Get a Bluechew Coupon Code for Free Shipping?

You cannot get a BlueChew coupon code for free shipping, at least not at the time of writing.

However, BlueChew could offer this in the future, so it is a smart idea to check their website or sign up for their emails to take advantage of any special offers or discount coupons.

It’s worth noting that while the BlueChew free trial code makes you eligible for a BlueChew free sample, shipping is not free and you’ll pay a $5 delivery fee.

BlueChew Free Trial: Bottomline

Buying ED medicines online isn’t as straightforward as it sounds, especially if you have little to no knowledge of ED medications and their ingredients.

But with the BlueChew free trial, you get the chance to test the chewable tablets to determine if they’re the right fit. You can opt to try a new dose, upgrade your plan, pause or even cancel your subscription.

If you’re unsure about whether a chewable ED tablet is the right choice, you can try out the BlueChew free sample and see how your body responds over a month.

Delivery will only cost you $5 and it's discreet! So why not try the BlueChew Free trial today?

