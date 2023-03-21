Bluehost Review: Pros, Cons, and Everything You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Bluehost is one of the earliest web hosting companies, having begun in 1996, and has become a very recognized name for WordPress hosting. It’s even recommended by WordPress itself.

No matter how much traffic your website gets, using Bluehost as your host will never slow it down - this has been confirmed by multiple stress tests involving their services that still don't crash even with a large number of visitors at once.

If you ever need any help, Bluehost's customer service can be contacted through phone, email, or live chat - there’s always an expert on staff to provide assistance.

Bluehost Review from Our Experts

Bluehost review is a well-known web hosting service provider that is used by many people around the globe. WordPress also recommends this company, considering its 24/7 customer service and variety of hosting plans, which makes it suitable for any individual, regardless of the size of their business.

To help you decide if Bluehost is indeed the right choice for your needs, our team of experts has put together an extensive review. In this review, we will assess the company's claims through a comprehensive and detailed evaluation using benchmarking methods that are commonly used in the industry.

We'll look at a number of subjects, including the following:

Speed: With Bluehost , how soon can your website load? By seeing how soon their server replies, we can gauge their speed. It ranks as one of the fastest web hosts out there.

With , how soon can your website load? By seeing how soon their server replies, we can gauge their speed. It ranks as one of the fastest web hosts out there. Performance: How efficiently does Bluehost review perform with heavy traffic? We'll put it through a stress test to evaluate how it handles pressure.

How efficiently does Bluehost review perform with heavy traffic? We'll put it through a stress test to evaluate how it handles pressure. Reliability : Will your website be accessible at all times of the day and night, seven days a week, and throughout the whole year?

: Will your website be accessible at all times of the day and night, seven days a week, and throughout the whole year? Customer Service: Can you depend on Bluehost support when you urgently need assistance with your website?

Can you depend on Bluehost support when you urgently need assistance with your website? Features: Are they equipped with everything you'll need to create your website?

Are they equipped with everything you'll need to create your website? Pricing: Do they provide the industry's best prices? Do Bluehost's current promotions allow you to save money?

To conclude this Bluehost review, we'll look at the pros and cons of opting for the service. If you don't have the time to read the entire review, you can find a quick summary of our opinion and scorecard for the Bluehost review below.

Bluehost Review Summary

Performance grade : A+

: A+ Average load time : 1.48 ms

: 1.48 ms Average response time : 1.26 ms

: 1.26 ms Free domain : Yes

: Yes Free SSL : Yes

: Yes 1 - click WordPress : Yes

- : Yes Support: Phone / Live Chat / Knowledge base

After a comprehensive examination of Bluehost customer service, we determined that this hosting service is dependable, speedy, economical, and has customer service that is accessible 24/7. As a result, we believe that Bluehost review is one of the top WordPress hosting companies, and we suggest that you select them.

So that you can make a sound decision, let's get started on our in-depth analysis of the web hosting services provided by Bluehost review.

Bluehost Compared to The Best Web Hosting Services

We put the Bluehost review through a battery of tests for a period of two weeks and determined it to be one of the top web hosting services out there. This testing included signing up for the service, establishing a website, contacting Bluehost customer service, and carrying out uptime and speed tests for a duration of thirty days.

Although other providers have surpassed the Bluehost review, it’s still an admirable option and the one we recommend the most if you’re searching for a free drag-and-drop site builder for beginners which is compatible with WordPress.

If it isn't a crucial factor, then there might be a better way to get what you want. Have a look at our top picks to read in-depth reviews compiled by a team of researchers who have employed the products, find out more about how we ranked them, and decide which one is the most suitable for you based on your requirements.

About Bluehost

Let's begin by examining the business. Since 1996, Bluehost has grown to become one of the world's most renowned and successful hosting companies, presently supporting over two million websites.

Their relationship with the WordPress community has been strong from the beginning, and since 2006, WordPress.org has recognized Bluehost as a recommended hosting provider.

Bluehost support provides 24/7 customer service, hosting infrastructure, and support for open-source programs such as WordPress.

Bluehost Hosting Review: Pros & Cons

All of the excellent web hosting suppliers have both advantages and disadvantages. It’s feasible to make accommodations for a few of them. However, you also need to take others into consideration.

Below is a list of both Bluehost's pros and cons.

Bluehost Pros

Pricing : Affordability, flexibility with plans, and discounts for long-term commitments

: Affordability, flexibility with plans, and discounts for long-term commitments Reliability : A large number of webpages are functioning with minimal periods of inactivity

: A large number of webpages are functioning with minimal periods of inactivity No hidden fees : There are no additional costs

: There are no additional costs Free domain : Free domain for the 1st year

: Free domain for the 1st year Free CDN + SSL: Free SSL certificates and CloudFlare CDNs

Free SSL certificates and CloudFlare CDNs Money-Back Guarantee : An unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

: An unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee User friendly : You can access features quickly and easily using the redesigned cPanel

: You can access features quickly and easily using the redesigned cPanel Secure : Some of the top security measures are offered by Bluehost

: Some of the top security measures are offered by Bluehost Flexible : Flexible with any database technology

: Flexible with any database technology Speed: High uptime and fast loading speed

High uptime and fast loading speed Best WP Hosting: Bluehost is regarded as offering the finest WordPress hosting

Bluehost Cons

Higher price to renew a domain : They charge more than the standard to recover a free domain name

: They charge more than the standard to recover a free domain name Upselling Addons : Upselling addons can lead to increased cost for customers

: Upselling addons can lead to increased cost for customers Expensive: They are significantly more expensive than the plans of numerous other providers

Bluehost Performance Tests

The velocity of your website is a critical aspect when it comes to evaluating its performance, so you should take care. This factor impacts how users perceive your website as well as how it’s ranked by search engines.

Research has revealed that if a website takes just one second longer to load, its conversion rate can decrease by 7%. If it takes three seconds more than anticipated, you could be losing half of your business.

We should analyze the loading speed of your website on Bluehost, as well as its performance.

Bluehost Speed Test Results

To see how speedy Bluehost could be, we created a trial website. We utilized WordPress and the pre-installed Twenty Twenty theme for the sample page.

We added a few dummy elements, including photographs, during the design process. Then, using Pingdom we tested the loading speed of the page.

Here are our test results:

Our testing site took substantially less than two seconds to load, even though we didn't use caching plugins or any other optimization methods.

Despite this, the speed test was done in a place with low online traffic; hence, we resorted to a program called K6 (formerly known as LoadImpact) to simulate users (VU) visiting the test site. This was done to understand how our Bluehost servers responded to many web visitors.

The program was set up to gradually add up to 100 visitors, so we could evaluate the server's ability to manage multiple requests from different connections.

What was discovered is shown in the accompanying image.

The graph demonstrates how many people access the website at once, denoted by the green line. Additionally, the blue line indicates the time it takes for the server to load. It appears that the server's performance stayed consistent in spite of the high influx of visitors.

In conclusion, based on the results of this trial, it seems that Bluehost is a suitable option if you desire a website with a fast loading speed. During the testing phase, there was never an instance of unavailability, which is a major factor.

Lots of web hosting companies promise an uptime rate of no less than 99.99%. We set up an alert system to monitor the uptime on our test account. The screenshot below provides extra information about the dependability of Bluehost's servers.

Bluehost Server Response Time

Testing a live website using programs like Pingdom is a way to evaluate how promptly everything on the web loads. This includes images as well, which can take a longer period of time than mere text.

To get a more accurate server response time, our team employed a different program called Bitcatcha. This permits you to measure server responsiveness without loading any data.

The results showed that the Bluehost server in the US functions below one second. Even while the reaction time was much longer in certain spots, it was still significantly less than one second overall.

If the majority of your target audience is from the US, this will be beneficial for your website. On the other hand, if a larger portion of your users come from other parts of the world, you may consider relocating your server to a distinct area.

Bluehost Pricing Plans and Features

Bluehost offers a range of hosting packages that are tailored to meet the requirements and budget of any kind of business. Shared hosting, cloud hosting, virtual private servers, WooCommerce hosting, dedicated servers, managed WordPress hosting, and more are among the hosting alternatives offered by Bluehost.

By taking a look at the Bluehost pricing for different hosting plans, one can appreciate the advantages that come with them.

Shared Hosting

If you only foresee a limited amount of visitors, shared hosting is an ideal way to launch a new website. With this type of hosting, your page will be occupying the same server resources as other sites.

By incorporating cloud hosting, the shared hosting package is made more reliable. This allows you to make use of an array of cloud servers, permitting you to move your website instantly to another server in the event the initial one is experiencing hardware issues or a huge spike in traffic.

Breakdown of Bluehost’s Shared Hosting Plans

Bluehost provides a convenient shared hosting alternative for those who are just beginning to create their websites. There are four distinct prices from which customers can select their preferred shared plan.

We'll discuss the features associated with each of the Bluehost pricing plans..

Basic : If you choose the basic package, you can only host a single website. It includes the primary domain name and a maximum of 25 subdomains. Additionally, it includes 50 GB of space on a reliable SSD, five email accounts, and 100 MB of disk space for each email account. For the initial term, you will have to pay a monthly rate of $2.75 . If you wish to keep the account, you need to pay the $8.99 fee

: If you choose the basic package, you can only host a single website. It includes the primary domain name and a maximum of 25 subdomains. Additionally, it includes 50 GB of space on a reliable SSD, five email accounts, and 100 MB of disk space for each email account. For the initial term, you will have to pay a monthly rate of . If you wish to keep the account, you need to pay the $8.99 fee Plus : The Plus plan enables you to host an infinite number of websites simultaneously and offers you unrestricted storage space and bandwidth. Additionally, you will be able to set up as many email addresses as you like. Prices commence at $4.95 per month for the first term and rise. To maintain your account, you must pay a monthly cost of USD 11.99

: The Plus plan enables you to host an infinite number of websites simultaneously and offers you unrestricted storage space and bandwidth. Additionally, you will be able to set up as many email addresses as you like. Prices commence at per month for the first term and rise. To maintain your account, you must pay a monthly cost of USD 11.99 Choice Plus : The Plus plan offers several add-ons that come standard with the Choice Plus plan. This includes domain privacy and daily backups provided by CodeGuard, which is valued at more than $80 in total when included. Initially, the payment plan is set at $5.45 per month, although the rate will increase to $16.99 per month upon renewal of the subscription

: The Plus plan offers several add-ons that come standard with the Choice Plus plan. This includes domain privacy and daily backups provided by CodeGuard, which is valued at more than $80 in total when included. Initially, the payment plan is set at per month, although the rate will increase to $16.99 per month upon renewal of the subscription Pro: Instead of the existing $13.95 monthly fee, it will now be $23.99 per month. It includes a dedicated IP address in addition to the features of the previous levels

When you’re beginning your site, there are a few choices available to you. As your website advances, you may want to switch to a hosting plan that has extra capabilities.

Every price tag comes with a complimentary domain name for a year, a complimentary content delivery network (CDN), a zero-cost SSL credential, exceptional templates, and all-day support.

With the Plus, Choice Plus, and Pro plans, you may access an unlimited number of websites and solid-state drive storage for one free month of Office 365.

WordPress Hosting

Bluehost's WordPress plans are designed specifically for WordPress-powered sites. The service is optimized for WordPress and can even provide protection against common cyber threats.

VPS hosting is an upgrade of shared WordPress hosting which allows you to allocate resources in a shared environment. If you decide to go with a dedicated hosting server, you will have unrestricted access to all of the server's resources. Unfortunately, you will also be in charge of managing the server.

With each of the Bluehost plans, you can install WordPress with only a single click. To make the service easier to use, Bluehost provides a control panel with each of the plans which allow you to manage your hosting account, create databases, and do other administrative activities.

Bluehost also provides a modified version of the cPanel hosting interface to its customers in order to access more advanced features.

WooCommerce Hosting

For companies of different sizes and financial constraints, Bluehost provides a broad selection of hosting packages. It covers a wide range of hosting services, from shared to VPS to dedicated to cloud to managed WordPress to WooCommerce.

Bluehost Pricing

Bluehost provides various competitively priced packages to choose from. However, if you’re still unable to decide which one is the best for you, you can get in touch with them for a complimentary consultation.

It’s essential to note that the prices I have mentioned here are applicable only if you purchase a hosting plan for a period of three years. If you decide to select the 12-month plan instead of the 24-month plan, the monthly expenditures will be adjusted accordingly.

If you decide to go for the plan which needs to be paid on a monthly basis, the cost of your hosting subscription will be slightly higher. Nonetheless, the Bluehost Starter Plan is still the most cost-effective and feature-rich option for those who are starting out with establishing a website.

Bluehost Offerings

By this point, you should be acquainted with Bluehost's hosting packages' pricing structure. The exciting news doesn't stop there. However, In addition to hosting options, Bluehost offers a wide range of other services.

Shared Hosting

Bluehost's preferred web hosting package is shared hosting, which is not unexpected. Shared hosting makes it simple to get a website operational, making it a great option for newbies. Bluehost's shared hosting stands out compared to other hosting services, mainly due to the fact that the firm offers complimentary SSL accreditation and a free domain name.

I think this is the most vital factor. It does exactly what it is intended to do, which is to host your website on a server on which it will share space together with other websites that are quite similar to it. When you first launch your website, shared hosting may seem to be the most cost-effective alternative; but, as your company grows, you won't want to continue making use of this hosting option.

Because of this factor, hosting services come in the form of both dedicated and virtual private servers. Two methods that may be used to successfully host a website are dedicated hosting, which offers a higher level of dependability, and virtual private server hosting, which gives you greater capacity, flexibility, and control over your online presence.

Online Stores

When you have already made the decision to use WordPress and WooCommerce as your e-commerce platform, selecting between the Standard and Premium store hosting tiers might be all that’s necessary for setting up your online shop.

It’s advisable to opt for the Standard plan at a cost of $15.95 per month if you want your shop to have a powerful payment processing system with several metrics that are pre-installed and the capability to make necessary store backups.

If you want your store to be substantially more complex than a simple storefront that itemizes your merchandise, the Premium tier is a reliable e-commerce option for you to consider. This tier is also a good choice if you want to take payments for memberships or provide online booking and appointment scheduling services.

When you want to find an online store that has various sections and features, this is a great place to begin. If I had to have Premium features but wasn't getting them because I was trying to save a few bucks, I'd rather spend a little more to get all the Premium features.

Live WordPress Support

Bluehost support offers a program called Blue Sky that provides users with individualized instruction and guidance on setting up, functioning, and administering a WordPress website. People are able to employ Blue Sky.

Live WordPress Assistance begins at $29 per month. It can ascend up to $149 per month for services such as admission to SEO instruments, aid with content optimization, mobile optimization, and help with backups. Moreover, customers are able to get on-demand ticket support.

Professional Marketing Services

Bluehost does more than just house websites; it also sells an item that can assist your business with design and advertising. This will give you more time to focus on generating income and managing your business.

The following is a list of the four most important services that Bluehost provides in this sector:

Assistance with all facets of website upkeep, including design, promotion, and content creation

Your website will be enhanced by SEO services, which will also aid in keyword concentration

Services for pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and advice on how to increase client traffic

Assistance with website migration, including one-on-one sessions to assess your website both before and after the migration

You won't be able to determine the expenses for the services provided by Bluehost from their website. You'll have to get in contact with them to get an understanding of the pricing and the support available.

WordPress Hosting with Website Builder

Research has revealed that almost 94% of people do not stay on websites with poor graphic design. As an alternative, Bluehost Website Builder is a user-friendly, easy-to-use visual editor. It has a drag-and-drop interface that makes constructing web pages faster and more convenient than ever before.

Nevertheless, you should also think about the alternative possibilities. You have the option of searching for a free theme, purchasing a theme, and afterward attempting to change it so that it meets your requirements.

Unless you have a lot of knowledge about WordPress, the likelihood is that the final outcome will be similar to other sites. Alternatively, the latest builder makes it possible to craft custom designs and page arrangements that are automatically optimized for mobile devices.

Refund Policy

Bluehost customer service will reimburse any payments you make for your plan if you cancel within the first thirty days. After that period, though, you won't be able to get any amount refunded for any unused time left on the plan. You won't get your money back for the domain name either. I haven't attempted to request a refund from them, so I can't comment on how straightforward the process is.

Bluehost Customer Support

Occasionally, we all require assistance. Consequently, it’s essential to opt for a web hosting service that is able to offer help and support whenever needed.

For its clients, Bluehost support has an extensive library of articles, step-by-step guides, and video tutorials as part of their deep knowledge base which can be very useful in helping people new to the platform and may in most cases resolve the majority of the typical issues with only a fast search.

Nevertheless, there can be times when you need to get in touch with an individual for further help. As such, Bluehost's dedicated support system is available 24/7. You can contact the Bluehost support team through live chat or phone. This is an excellent feature to have when you require immediate help from experts in technical support who are just a click away.

Bluehost has recently eliminated its ticket-based customer support service in order to prioritize live chat and telephone assistance, which are more personal. Although there are customers who may have appreciated the ticket-based system for help, it was well-suited for those who may require more than one session of live chat or phone support to resolve their issues.

Bluehost Review Conclusion: Is it the Right Choice for You?

It’s reasonable to question if Bluehost is the optimal choice for website hosting. Generally, multiple sites rank Bluehost as the premier website hosting corporation. They have a broad selection of hosting plans, all of which have various advantageous features that make it simple to set up a website.

Every hosting package comes with customer service that is both knowledgeable and experienced and is available 24 hours a day. Most significantly, they have reasonable starting costs that can be adjusted to any budget.

If you’re just starting, it would be a good move to register for a shared hosting package with Bluehost. Not only that but also economical. It also has everything you require to get the job done. You can easily expand the hosting package to fit the size of your website.

Bluehost Review – FAQs

We've attempted to cover every service that Bluehost provides in our in-depth assessment of its hosting solutions. The most frequent questions concerning Bluehost from our clients are shown here, along with the responses we provide.

Is It Possible to Make an Online Store With Bluehost and Woocommerce?

Absolutely, you can. Bluehost is one of the most outstanding hosting services for WooCommerce. Their starter package comes with all of the necessities that are necessary for beginning an online enterprise. However, keep in mind that when your business starts to experience an influx of customers, you must make modifications quickly. We trust you will have enough funds to pay for the upgrades when that situation arises.

Would You Tell Someone Starting to Use Bluehost?

Bluehost is a great choice for those who are just starting out with WordPress hosting. If you decide to go with them, WordPress can be set up immediately. The control panel is user-friendly and provides you with the ability to manage your hosting account yourself.

Besides, there are plenty of resources available, such as articles, step-by-step guides, and video tutorials. You can also get in touch with the Bluehost support team by live chat or over the phone, 24/7.

Can Bluehost Handle a Lot of People Visiting at Once?

The shared server arrangements they offer are appropriate for launching new sites and managing small businesses. During our stress tests, the hosting package was able to manage the same amount of traffic as the equivalent of 100 virtual users without any delays.

These plans are sufficient for accommodating both anticipated and sudden jumps in traffic. Despite this, there are still a considerable number of server resources that are not being used. If you’re expecting a lot more visitors, you should upgrade your hosting package.

Why Should You Use Bluehost to Host Your WordPress Site?

Bluehost is considered to be one of the leading web hosting companies globally, and WordPress highly recommends them. They have a long history of aiding the WordPress community, and they are well-versed in their inner workings.

Their platform is ideal for WordPress sites as they developed it to allow WordPress to function at its best. Additionally, they have WordPress experts on staff, so you can trust that your website will be looked after proficiently.

Is a Credit Card Needed to Register With Bluehost?

Bluehost is pleased to take credit card payments, but if you'd like, you may select to offer other payment choices throughout the checkout process and use PayPal to pay.

Is Bluehost a Better Choice for Hosting Than GoDaddy?

Because Bluehost provides superior customer support than GoDaddy, we consistently recommend Bluehost. Navigating their My Sites dashboard and setting up an account is much simpler for new users, and the rates are more affordable for smaller businesses.

How Does Bluehost Compare to Other Web Hosts, Such as SiteGround and HostGator?

It's critical to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of Bluehost, SiteGround, and HostGator. Bluehost stands out with the most inexpensive rate. Their plans start at just $2.75 per month and come with a complimentary domain.

In comparison, SiteGround plans start at $4.99 but don't include any free elements. SiteGround, however, has faster loading speeds and a superior level of security. To find out more, you can read our review of the differences between Bluehost, SiteGround, and WP Engine.

You'll see that Bluehost review and HostGator hosting facilities are similar in many ways, including CPU resources, capabilities, site migration tools, price, and more. Additionally, Bluehost is more comparable to companies like Inmotion Hosting and DreamHost which supply shared hosting.

We believe Bluehost's WordPress website builder platform offers a superior user experience than that of its rivals since a lot of money has been put into it.

Where Are Bluehost’s Servers Exactly?

Utah, a state in the United States, is home to Bluehost's own data center. Its primary data center is housed in a sizable 50,000-square-foot structure.

Which Bluehost Plan Do You Think I Should Buy?

If you're beginning with a blog, a new website, or an online business, we highly advise going with their basic plan. It's sufficient for a debut website, and if you decide to upgrade later, you may.

Related Articles