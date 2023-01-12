Book of Dead Slot Review for UK Gamblers: Book of Dead Extra Spins, RTP, Symbols, Bonus Features, and More

It's tough to argue with the fact that Book of Dead is one of the most popular games now. Despite the fact that some might consider it to be a ripoff, this is still a very enjoyable game. Wanna know more about it? This Book of Dead slot review is for you, then.

When playing this high-variance slot machine, you'll be the one to lead the treasure quest and bring home the gold! The Book of Dead video slot contains a total of 10 paylines, 5 reels, and a number of enticing additional features.

It can be played on numerous online casinos, our favourites being Grosvenor, MrQ, and All British Casino. Also, the game is perfectly suited for use on mobile devices and can be played on the go.

Let’s find out more.

Book Of Dead Slot Pros

A high potential for wins

Exciting bonus round

Created by a leading software provider

Available on some of the best online casinos

Book Of Dead Slot Cons

Demands both perseverance and a level mind

Book Of Dead Slot Game Review: RTP & Other Details for UK Players

Our first order of business is to lay out the game's technical specifications, so you know what to expect when we dive into all the awesome content it has to give:

5×3 layout

High volatility

Bets range from 0.01 to 50

96.21% RTP

Maximum prizes available (in coins): 250,000

Count of paylines: 10

Additional perks include Wilds, Risk (Double) Games, Bonus Spins, etc.

Book of Dead has a return to player percentage (RTP) that is about par for the course among slots, often hovering around 96%.

As already mentioned, RTP is an abbreviation for "Return to Player," which describes the percentage of a player's initial wager that will be awarded as wins over the duration of playing a particular slot machine. That implies Book of Dead has a very respectable house edge of 3.79%.

You should also be aware that this is a slot machine with high volatility, which means that you should anticipate some upheaval and shifts in the value of your bankroll while you play it.

Expect to lose more often than you win, but know that when you do, the rewards may be pretty substantial. In order to manage the game's high degree of volatility, you'll need to adjust both the amount you wager and your bankroll appropriately.

Book of Dead Slot Game: A Detailed Overview for the UK

We can say that there are a lot of the best online slots with an Ancient Egypt theme - some people would even think there are too many. The Book of Dead slot, however, is the best example of this genre and its conventions.

The fact that it's still a popular Play'n GO product today may be due to its ability to withstand the test of time. One possible reason for this could be the developer's artwork, and built-in features do a great job at entertaining players.

You have the option of selecting various values when playing this game, and the number of coins that are being used may vary anywhere from one to five. This means that the maximum total stake for each spin might range anywhere from 10 cents to 50 euros.

Book of Dead is unmistakable proof that Play'n GO lives up to its reputation for providing engaging visuals in its games. You can immediately get a feel for the journey thanks to the backdrop, which displays what seems to be a subterranean temple or tomb.

For extended fun, there is a bonus round that awards extra spins. It is easily the most entertaining aspect of this game, and the fact that it may be re-triggered is a nice addition.

Everything about the slot seems to be shaping out very well, doesn't it?

Book of Dead Slot UK Review: Most Exciting Features

We are very pleased with the features of the Book of Dead online slot game, as they adequately reflect the theme of exploration and adventure.

We believe that Book of Dead is an excellent example of an adventurous online slot game. There are a number of exciting features included in the game. The very first of these attributes is the wild symbol, which is represented by the image of the book. This carries out the functions of both a wild card and a scatter symbol.

As a scatter symbol, it may also help you win by simply appearing in any position on the reels three or more times.

Let’s find out what else you should expect when playing Book of Dead:

Book of Dead Slot Review: Gamble Feature

By clicking the "gamble" button located below the reels, you are always given the opportunity to risk losing some or all of your earnings. Your wins might even increase this way! During this round of the game, you will be prompted to make a guess as to either the colour or type of the playing card that will be turned over after this one.

If you correctly predict the card, you will increase your win. However, please note that there is always the possibility that you may end up losing everything.

Book Of Dead Slot Game: Bonus Spins Rounds

The major advantage of the Book of Dead is its extra spins bonus round, which starts when you get at least three of the game's scatter symbols anywhere on the reels. If you want in on the action, you'll need to land those symbols first.

This will instantly provide you with ten bonus spins, and if you are successful in landing other scatter symbols while using your reward, you will be able to raise your total number of extra spins.

Book of Dead Slot Review - How To Play This Slot Game in the UK

Even though Book of Dead is a game with a long history and a lot of lore, the actual gameplay isn't that complicated. Because every game's interface and menu structure is different, we'll show you the ropes so you can jump right in and have a blast playing this one.

You may access whatever you need from the main menu. The paytable is not dynamic; it simply shows how much you earn for each line bet.

This allows you to easily calculate the relative worth of each symbol by dividing its value by the number of active paylines (in this case, 10). It is possible that it may seem to be difficult, but if you follow this technique exactly, you will quickly get used to it.

You may always refer to the game rules, which provide comprehensive explanations of all aspects of the game if you have any questions about anything. You also have the option to play the game in fast-forward mode. The second option is one that we do encourage, given that when we play, we are constantly looking for the fastest possible speed.

How to Win Big When Playing Book of Dead Slot Machine Online

This is a game of chance, just like the other slot machines you may find. There is, however, no foolproof method to ensure a jackpot win each and every time you play. The greatest way to increase your chances of winning large is to regularly play this game and know when to stop.

Jackpots and other high payouts may be won during regular gameplay, but extra spins bonuses are the ideal chance to make up for previous losses and win big all at once.

RTP & Volatility of Book of Dead Slot

The RTP of the Book of Dead is around 96.21%. That's about average for online slot machines. For every hypothetical $100 wagered on Book of Dead, the gambler would get $96.21 in payouts from the slot machine.

Volatility is the equivalent of risk in a game. If you play a slot machine with low volatility, you can bank on winning small amounts often, whereas a high-volatility game may have higher payouts but are also riskier.

Games with increased volatility often have lower RTP percentages and/or larger prizes. The Book of Dead slot machine has a jackpot that may reach quite a big amount, and the bonus round can be quite different from one playthrough to the next, depending on the growing symbol that the player obtains.

Due to these factors, we'd say that this slot game has a volatility level that ranges from medium to high. It will seem like it was well worth playing if you win a significant reward, but you should be ready to miss out on wins from time to time.

Book of Dead Slot Review: Gaming Experience

We thought sharing our experiences playing this game could be helpful to others before they dive in themselves.

This is how we usually evaluate the games we review, and although the findings are quite subjective, they are sufficient to show you what to anticipate.

We used a total of 200 spins when playing this game. After selecting the maximum of one hundred spins with the auto spin function, we sat back to watch what treasures waited for us - we were playing Book of Dead at All British Casino this time.

This very volatile slot delivered as promised, with many losing spins interspersed with higher winnings.

The last hundred spins were quite similar to the first hundred, with the exception of a few "larger" winnings of 12x and 16x. It took us around 20 spins more than the recommended maximum of 200 to "cheat" our way into the bonus round of extra games.

With some disappointment, we pushed the spin button after drawing the royal "J" sign from the "magic book."

Sadly, we did not win big, but it was fun nonetheless!

How Does Book of Dead's Winnings Compare to Other UK Slot Games?

The jackpot in Book of Dead is fairly impressive for a slot machine made by Play N Go. This software developer does provide a few games with progressive jackpots, but the entry requirements for these games are not very high.

If you're looking for a jackpot in the millions, you might wish to seek elsewhere, but for anyone else, we believe Book of Dead has a great one. We found that there are many other “Book of” games that are similar to this one - so check them out when you can.

What Are the Best Destinations in the UK to Play Book of Dead Slot?

It is exceedingly unlikely that a casino would not provide Book of Dead, given how widespread the game's appeal is and how well-known the Book of Dead brand already is.

This slot machine is usually located at a prominent spot in the casino's lobby, and players have two basic options for spinning the reels of this iconic slot machine. Both of these courses of action will be explained to you here.

Play for Real Money

If you can't wait to get started playing for real money, look into several online gambling sites in the UK that have this game, make your selection, and begin. These are our favourite options:

Play Free Demo Version

If you aren't prepared to bet real money - you don’t have to. Many of the best online casinos offer a free version of this slot game. It can also be played on Play’n Go’s website.

Book of Dead Slot Bonuses & Extra Rounds

The bonus round on the Book of Dead gambling machine consists of extra spins, and it may take a long to activate, at least in our experience. However, once it does, you can win extra funds.

Even though we get excited when we notice potentially profitable bonus rounds, we have to be honest and say that Book of Dead does not have the best features on the market.

The inclusion of a multiplier of even just 2x or 3x would be of great assistance in this situation; otherwise, there is a chance that you may emerge from this extra round feeling a little underwhelmed.

Free Version of Online Book of Dead Slot Game

Playing Book of Dead game slots for free is a fantastic option for those who are either new to slot machines or who are unsure of how much they can afford to invest every spin.

In the free demo mode, any winnings, no matter how large, are meaningless, but neither are any losses, no matter how badly you play the Gamble feature or how fast or how much you spend.

Playing Book of Dead on Mobile & Tablet Devices in the UK

You can take Book of Dead with you everywhere you go since it has been completely designed for iOS, Android, and other mobile devices. Mobile casinos have the advantage of portability, allowing players to take their games with them wherever they go.

The ability to use a touchscreen in spinning the reels is the only significant difference between playing on a laptop or desktop computer and on a mobile device.

No matter how you choose to play the Book of Dead slot machine, you'll have access to the same great features and jackpots.

Other Exciting Slot Games for UK Players Like the Book of Dead

The Book of Dead slot machine was just launched several years ago, and the Egyptian theme has been prevalent in online slot machines for far longer than that. Some people draw similarities to the Book of Ra and other “Book of” games.

Rich Wilde, who is the main character of this game, can also be found in many other Play'n Go titles that are very well-known in the gambling world.

Online Book of Dead Slot Reviews by UK Players

We found reviews from other players of the Book of Dead slot, just like us, to give you a better overview of what this game has to offer. Here are some of them:

Playing Book of Dead Slot Game in the UK: FAQ

How To Win the Book of Dead Slot Machine in the UK?

There isn't much you can do to increase your odds of winning big in Book of Dead beyond playing all of the paylines. If you really want to win a bonus round, you should keep playing until you do.

Where Can I Play Book of Dead Slot in the UK?

Many UK online casinos rely on Play’n Go to power all or part of their game collections. There are our favourites right now:

How Many Winning Ways Are Available When Playing the Book of Dead?

Book of Dead has ten predetermined paths to victory, which has since been a standard for most book-themed slot games developed since it was released.

Can I Use Cheats on Book Of Dead Slot in the UK?

No. Without a doubt - you can’t. There are no hacks or cheats that are known to exist for Book of Dead or any other online slot game.

Is Book Of Dead Safe UK Slot Machine To Play Online?

As long as you're using a reputable online casino, you may safely spin the wheels of the Book of Dead slot machine without worrying about your personal information being compromised.

Can I Play Book Of Dead Slot for Free?

Yes. Many online casinos offer demo versions of slot games. You can also play it on the Play’n Go website.

What Is the RTP Of Book Of Dead Slot?

Book of Dead has an RTP of 96.21%.

Does the Book of Dead UK Slot Have an Extra Spins Feature?

The bonus spins round is the game's most appealing extra feature. It is well-known for including a regular symbol that grows in size throughout the bonus game.

So, Is the Book of Dead a Good Slot Game for UK Players?

As described above, the Book of Dead slot game is similar to the popular games, but this one has far better visuals and animations. You might consider it an improvement, but despite these similarities, Book of Dead has established itself as an independent game.

The game's excellent mobile display and a high degree of mobile compatibility are guaranteed to appeal to the increasing number of gamblers who prefer to use their mobile devices.

We found that Grosvenor, MrQ, and All British Casino are the best destinations for playing the Book of Dead slot game in the UK.

At the end of the day, please make sure to gamble responsibly and have fun.

