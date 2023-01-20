Bovada Casino Review: Is Bovada.lv a Safe and Legit Casino Site? Pros, Cons, and More

If you’ve ever searched for the best online casinos on Google, you’ve probably stumbled upon Bovada. But is that enough to make this online casino the top of the heap?

Of course not - so, let’s see all about its pros and cons, along with Bovada’s bonuses and continue from there.

Bovada Casino Pros:

Poker, sportsbook, and casino welcome bonuses

$2M+ in weekly poker tournament guarantees

30+ sports to bet on

1-hour withdrawals

Low wagering requirements

30+ live casino online games

Bovada Casino Cons:

Deposit fees for certain methods

Could have more slot games

Bovada Casino Bonuses:

BIGLEAGUES — Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 + 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe

— Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 + 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe CAWELCOME — Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 on your 1st deposit

— Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 on your 1st deposit BV2NDCWB — Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit

— Use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit BTCCWB1250 — Use this code to get 125% up to $1,250 Bitcoin welcome bonus

— Use this code to get 125% up to $1,250 Bitcoin welcome bonus BTC2NDCWB — Use this code to get 125% up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd BTC deposit

— Use this code to get 125% up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd BTC deposit BTCSWB750 — Use this code to get a 75% up to $750 crypto sports betting bonus

— Use this code to get a 75% up to $750 crypto sports betting bonus PWB500 — Use this code to get 100% up to $500 poker bonus

To give you an unbiased opinion about Bovada, we took a deeper look below the surface and vetted the casino for fairness, quality of games, overall user experience, and bonuses for new and existing players.

In this article, we will be sharing all pros and cons of playing at Bovada; we’ll also share an exclusive bonus code with you, so stay tuned for all nitty-gritty details.

The Most Notable Features of Bovada Online Casino

If you’re not keen on reading our full Bovada Casino review, we’ve prepared a shortlist of all the essential features that make this online casino stand out above the rest.

Great selection of live casino games with stake sizes to accommodate both high-rollers and low-stakes players

Dedicated welcome bonuses for all categories — casino, poker, and sportsbook, with crypto deposits reeling in bigger value

Under 1-hour crypto withdrawals

30+ sports available with staggering market depth and a top-notch live betting system

High-GTD poker tournaments ($2M weekly) and cash games with various stakes

Is Bovada Casino Legit?

Short answer: yes, it is, 100%.

Launched in 2011, Bovada online casino operates under the Curacao Gaming License. We're looking at an online sportsbook and casino with an impeccable reputation that’s one of the go-to places for players of all shapes and sizes.

Besides, this online casino is closely related to Bodog — a Canadian company dating back to 1994 with almost three decades of experience in the business and a near-perfect reputation among customers.

As an offshore casino, Bovada’s costs are slightly lower, which plays in favor of gamblers. How so? The online casino is in a position to reduce the vig (juice), also known as the fee levied with every bet players make, resulting in more competitive odds across the board. Bovada also features more valuable bonuses with low wagering requirements.

So not only is Bovada a legit online casino for real money — but it’s also one of the best options if you’re looking for value.

How to Register & Claim a Bonus at Bovada: Step-by-Step

If you’re a first-time online gambler, check out the step-by-step guide below to get started at Bovada.

1. Create a Bovada Casino Account

Visit the site and hit the red Join button in the upper right corner.

Enter your personal info, including your email, DOB, phone number, and the desired password.

Proceed to finalize registration.

2. Verify via Email

Check your email, the one you used to register on Bovada.

If needed, check the spam folder.

Open the email you received from Bovada and click the link inside

Sign in through the Bovada casino login page (you will most likely be automatically logged in after you click the link in your email)

3. Deposit

Click on Deposit in the upper right corner

Select your preferred payment method

Use our exclusive bonus code BIGLEAGUES for 100% up to $1,000 +25 free spins or select another of Bovada’s bonuses

Enter your payment details and fund your account

Bovada Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games at Bovada?

The real question is: why shouldn’t you?

Bovada stands out with a mixture of casino games and sports betting markets. If you want variety and user-friendliness with a pinch of crypto-boosted bonuses, this is the one.

To help you make an educated decision of whether Bovada is worth it, we used six benchmarks when reviewing it. From banking options and game variety, all the way to customer service — we’ll showcase how well Bovada did below.

Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.8/5

The highlight feature is a selection of 34 live dealer games with broad stake flexibility to accommodate both seasoned and players on a budget. Bovada’s live tables will definitely bring that retail casino charm to your home.

Bovada casino hosts a selection of around 200 casino games from four providers: RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, Revolver Gaming, and Spinomenal.

The catalog features around 120 slot games, a few online poker options, blackjack variants like double-deck blackjack, in addition to bingo, keno, roulette, baccarat, along with free online casino games for you to taste the waters. We know the total number of games could be higher, but the selection of classic table games is excellent.

On another note, the online poker rooms at Bovada are among the best in the class, and you’ll find more than a dozen daily real money tourneys with high-GTDs for professionals and low entries for rookies. If you’re looking for a poker site to feed your bluffing appetite — they don’t come any better than Bovada.

Whether you're looking for instant play games, progressive slot games and slot machines, live dealer options, live betting, card games, or real cash games, the Bovada games selection is bound to sate your gambling appetite.

Sports Variety: 5/5

If you’re more of a sports bettor, you’ll have 30+ sports to choose from at Bovada. That’s an impressive number, even if you want to bet on niche-specific sports.

Sports bettors can choose from top-level leagues like the NBA and the NFL but also delve into niche markets like darts, snooker, and more. But it’s not only the sheer number of sports on hand but also the market-depth on display. Bovada features hundreds of prop bets and specials for more popular sports, so don’t be surprised if you see 150+ ways to bet on a single game.

Have you ever heard about same-game parlays? It’s one of the features you’ll come across at Bovada, and it’s a pretty exciting way of creating a betting slip. However, there are some restrictions like adding same-game props.

There’s also greyhound and horse racing on display; quite frankly, Bovada covers 25+ race tracks, so you’ll pretty much find a horse race every day.

Overall, this top online casino excels the most when it comes to sports betting.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Bovada strikes you with a plethora of bonus codes and promotions right off the bat. If we could, we would have given Bovada higher remarks than 5 for this section.

So how many promotions and bonus codes are we talking about here?

Well, we’ve found over 10 of them across the board, which is a relatively impressive number.

If you're looking to play casino games, we recommend using the exclusive BIGLEAGUES code for 100% up to $1,000, with additional 25 free spins on the jackpot slot 777 Deluxe.

The CAWELCOME bonus code will unlock a 100% match up to $1,000. If you’re a crypto player, enter the code BTCCWB1250 for a 125% match welcome bonus up to $1,250. This code is available to use three times, which equals $3,750 in deposit bonuses, making Bovada one of the best crypto casinos available on the market.

For recreational bettors, we recommend the BTCSWB750 code, granting you a 75% match sports welcome bonus up to $750 when using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash.

If you're a poker player, go with PWB500 and play poker with a 100% match up to $500 bonus on your first deposit.

Besides all of these, there’s also a loyalty program alongside a few bonuses for existing customers. No matter what type of gambling you prefer, you will get some bonus funds to start with at Bovada.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

In the finance department, the number of payment options is not exactly above average, to be honest. You can opt for nine payment methods. There are credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX, in addition to Match Pay and vouchers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash are available on the crypto side.

The minimum amount to get started for cryptocurrencies is $10 ($50 for ETH), and $20 for credit cards. Crypto transactions are fee-free but note that you’ll need to pay some fees if you opt for credit cards.

Additionally, Bovada would absolutely benefit from adding e-wallets to its banking roster, but on the plus side, crypto withdrawals are super swift. The fastest cash-outs take under an hour.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.5/5

Bovada’s user interface is exemplary—period. The site is dominated by white, gray, and a pinch of striking red for that extra zest.

There’s no Bovada online casino app to download, but the site is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets. Both the Bovada sportsbook and online casino are fast and responsive on mobile and desktop. Whether it's video poker, any poker room, table games, or customer support — everything is available and we didn’t face any glitching or lag issues while testing it.

However, some users prefer to use an app, so we had to subtract from the score.

Customer Support and Online Presence: 4.7/5

Bovada’s customer support is staffed by people with solid expertise on all gambling-related subjects. The site's help section features a dedicated FAQ library that covers critical points related to the online casino industry.

If you need more than an FAQ, you can reach out to Bovada’s team 24/7 over live chat, email, or phone. Inquiries are dealt with in 24 hours tops, though you might experience slower replies during peak hours.

Bovada is present on social media as well; you can get in touch through Twitter if you're looking to start a public discussion.

Bovada Casino Review Overall Score

Based on the six benchmarks we used, Bovada scored 4.66/5, placing it in the category of the best online casinos on today’s market.

The only area where this online casino slipped was the financial department — the fee levied for credit card deposits. Besides that, Bovada is a top destination for online sports betting, real poker, and a good place for progressive jackpots (A Night With Cleo!).

The bonuses on hand are all featuring low wagering requirements (25x!), which allows you to easily meet them and potentially get a payout. We suggest you take advantage of Bovada’s bonuses soon if you’re serious about gambling, as the site may pull back some of its offers.

So if you’re still wondering whether is Bovada legit and worth it — you’ve got your answer.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up to Bovada Casino

Before jumping on board the Bovada ship, there are a few things you must consider. Availability, for one.

Bovada is available to players in 45 states in the US, with five restrictions:

Delaware

Maryland

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

It’s always advisable to check your local laws before engaging in online gambling and to set betting limits before you get started.

When it comes to fiat currencies, Bovada only accepts USD. But since this is considered one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks, crypto options include BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH. You also need to be 18 or older to access the site.

Wagering Requirements at Bovada Casino

Bovada features 25x wagering requirements (WR) for most of its bonuses and promotions. However, you won’t be able to play just about any game you like with your bonus funds. Slots contribute 100%, whereas other games like blackjack and video poker will contribute less. Craps and live dealer games are entirely excluded from nearly all bonuses.

Say you’ve claimed $100 with 25x WR. To liberate the bonus funds, you’ll need to play through your hundred bucks 25 times; meaning, you’ll need to wager $2,500 first. It does not mean you need to win or lose $2.5k, but simply to use that sum while betting.

To keep it simple, just visit the site's Active Bonuses section to check the progress bar for each bonus, indicating how much wagering is left to meet the requirements.

Other bonuses may have higher or lower rollovers, so make sure to always read the fine print.

What Are the Best Bovada Bonuses?

Bonuses are one of the highlights of the Bovada casino, so let’s dive a little bit deeper and take a close look at all of them.

BIGLEAGUES – use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 +25 free spins on 777 Deluxe

– use this code to get 100% up to $1,000 +25 free spins on 777 Deluxe CAWELCOME – the Bovada casino bonus code for new players, a 100% match up to $1,000

– the Bovada casino bonus code for new players, a 100% match up to $1,000 BTCCWB1250 – casino welcome bonus code for crypto players, a 125% match up to $1,250

– casino welcome bonus code for crypto players, a 125% match up to $1,250 BV2NDCWB – a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 on the second and third deposit

– a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 on the second and third deposit BTC2NDCWB – a 125% match deposit bonus up to $1,250 on the second and third Bitcoin deposits

– a 125% match deposit bonus up to $1,250 on the second and third Bitcoin deposits BTCSWB750 – sports welcome bonus for crypto players, a 75% match bonus up to $750, valid using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Bitcoin SV

– sports welcome bonus for crypto players, a 75% match bonus up to $750, valid using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Bitcoin SV PWB500 – the poker welcome bonus, a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit

One of the great things about Bovada is that the site updates its promotions and bonus codes far more frequently than other online sports betting and casino sites. New incentives are popping up frequently, so stay in the loop by re-visiting this article or checking Bovada’s promotions page.

As usual, the bonuses are geared towards new users, with a few for existing customers as well, and can be used in the casino, the poker room, and the sportsbook.

One of the most valuable codes you can get right now is BIGLEAGUES; you’ll get a 100% match on your deposit +25 free spins on the 777 Deluxe slot game — none other promotions come with free spins.

If you prefer real money online poker tournaments and ring games, you can use the PWB500 code to get 100% up to $500. However, unlike the casino and sports betting bonus — this one will not show up in your casino balance, but you will rather need to unlock $5 increments. For each 150 Reward Points you earn by playing poker, you will get $5 from the bonus into your account.

Other promos include various reload bonuses and a referral program that can help you reel in $125 just by getting your friends to join the fun. Also included in the mix is the Bovada Rewards Program for cash-back bonuses.

The VIP Bovada program includes rewards like cashback and bonus funds. The concept is simple; you receive points whenever you place a bet. The bigger your stake is, the more points you'll reel in. You can exchange the points for various goodies, including extra funds.

Other Online Casinos Like Bovada You Can’t Miss

Bitstarz

If the somewhat limited number of slot games at Bovada bugs you, you’ll want to consider playing at Bitstarz. This online casino hosts over 3,500 casino games, which leaves little to no room for you to get ever bored here. Among the huge selection, you’ll come across a handful of exclusive titles like 20 Bitstarz, and a dozen provably fair games like Space XY.

Crypto withdrawals are instant, and there are zero fees whatsoever whether you’re depositing or getting a payout.

Ultimately, the biggest stand-out feature is the online casino no deposit bonus you get just by signing up; create an account and verify your email to get 20 no deposit free spins.

Bitstarz is your go-to place if you’re looking for a no deposit bonus and a never-ending list of slots. However, unlike Bovada, Bitstarz has no sports betting options.

BetOnline

If you haven’t found your preferred payment method at Bovada, BetOnline has 19 on hand for you, with every chance your go-to option is one of them.

You can fund your account with MoneyGram, Money Orders, Wire Transfers, RIA, eChecks, MasterCard, VISA, AMEX, Discover, and an impressive selection of cryptocurrencies. You can even use less popular options like Doge and Stellar.

BetOnline is also a one-size-fits-all gambling site, with poker, sports betting options, and a casino section. Over 350 games are available should you decide to deposit with BetOnline.

You’ll be greeted with a $1,000 casino welcome bonus by using the code BOLCASINO.

Ignition

Ignition is a well-rounded online casino with a selection of 120 games, including slots and various table games. That number is nothing special, but the games come from 13 providers, securing the cream of the crop across the market.

As a strong selling point, Ignition's combined casino and poker bonus can reach $3,000 for crypto deposits, which is pretty impressive.

This online casino is mostly suitable for poker players, given the high number of daily tournaments with low entries and those reaching $100k+ in GTDs.

Bovada Online Casino Review – FAQ

When was Bovada Founded?

The company behind Bovada dates back to 1994 under the name of Bodog. This company ultimately left the US market and shifted to Bovada in 2011. Since then, the site has developed into one of the best online gambling sites on the market.

Where is Bovada Restricted?

Bovada is allowed to operate in 45 US states. The 5 and only restricted states include New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Nevada, and Maryland. The only restrictions Bovada has are based on the individual state and nation laws.

Is Bovada Casino Regulated?

Yes, it is. Since late 2020, Bovada has operated under the Curacao eGaming license. Before that, the site was licensed by the Kahnawake Gambling Commission.

How Can I Delete My Bovada Account?

You should get in touch with the Bovada customer service to finalize this process. Once you establish contact, the support team will guide you through the necessary steps.

Is In-Play Online Betting Available at Bovada?

Yes, it is. Live betting is available on Bovada, allowing you to bet on sports games and matches while they are in progress.

How Old Do I Have to Be to Join Bovada?

Bovada requires all players to be at least 18 years old to start playing. Note that certain jurisdictions will not allow you to gamble unless you’re 21.

Do I Need Separate Bovada Accounts for Casino Gambling, Sportsbook, and Poker?

No, you don't. All you need is a single account — you can use your funds on all verticals the site has to offer.

Which Documents Do I Need to Upload for Bovada Withdrawals?

You will need to upload a government-issued ID document and a valid "utility bill" to verify your identity and residence address.

Check out the following guides to learn more about online gambling:

Bovada Casino Review: Final Verdict

Bovada has something for everyone — that’s the main point we can single out after thoroughly examining this online casino.

The bonuses and their low wagering requirements especially stand out and make this online casino one of the top sites available right now. Bovada prides itself on a near-perfect reputation and is fully legit for US users.

We hope our in-depth Bovada Casino review helped you decide whether this online gambling site is suitable for you. We already said Bovada is also one of the best sports betting sites — so you won’t go wrong if you’re looking to wager on sports.

But above all, remember to have fun. Take it easy and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: