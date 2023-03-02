Best Backpage Alternatives in 2023 Featuring Top Sites Like Backpage

Backpage was an online classified site and a true dating convergence point, before its controversial demise. You could find anything from car parts and thrift items to real estate, jobs, and soulmates.

Most popular, however, were the adult personal classified ads. But poor management and quite unsavory practices put the final nail in the Backpage coffin in 2018.

This is where the best Backpage alternatives come into play.

Fortunately, several other sites have taken over the mantle where Backpage left off and we bring you the skinny on which sites are worth checking out.

Best Backpage Alternatives for Hookups and Classifieds

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage Alternative Overall

Pros

Adult chat rooms

80 million members worldwide

Educational and entertaining magazine

Cam2cam chat and lives sex streaming

All manner of kinks and fetishes

Cons

Slightly outdated site look and feel

Purely sex-related

Price Point

$39.95 per month

$26.95 per month for three months

$19.95 per month for twelve months

If you hanker for the days of unadulterated personal classified ads, then Adult Friend Finder will be your Backpage alternative of choice. It is essentially an adult hookup site but with a few extra perks, which do the trick if you are looking for a little bit of spice in your life.

Adult Friend Finder comes with some excellent features, such as cam2cam chat capabilities, and video chat for cyber-sex sessions. Paid-for features include live sex video streaming, and the ability to send virtual gifts.

That said, you’ll need to upgrade to a membership if you want to talk to other users.

What’s more, they have a highly entertaining magazine and sex academy that is worth checking out if you’re new to online hookups

The site is known to be LGBTQ-friendly, and the robust search function allows users to narrow down their filters to find exactly what, or whom, you are looking for.

You can create a free account that comes with a few limited features, but for the full experience, premium memberships start at $39.99 per month.

To get started at the best Backpage alternative site overall, click here.

2. Ashley Madison - Best Backpage Alternative for Affairs

Pros

Free for women to use

Discretion and privacy settings

Pay-as-you-go billing system

Hide your face in photos

Over 54 million users worldwide

Has a brilliant mobile app

Cons

Limited free features for men

The credit system is slightly complicated

Price Point

Free for women to join.

$59 for 100 credits, for men.

$169 for 500 credits

$289 for 1000 credits

Ashley Madison is another Backpage alternative that centers around casual adult dating and hookups. Known as the site for affairs and discrete encounters, Ashley Madison is the perfect Backpage replacement if you are looking for some on-the-site boogie.

It is free for women to use but men need to purchase credits to interact with other users.

Some of the best Backpage alternatives also work as the best dating sites.

We love their handy pay-as-you-go pricing system, as it beats having to shell out for a monthly subscription if you take a break from the site for a while or find someone for the moment.

Men will need about 5 credits to start an email communication thread and another 5 credits will give you the ability to boost your profile.

This saucy Backpage alternative has become one of the most popular adult dating sites out there and has chalked up a massive 60 million users worldwide.

It isn’t only for attached users seeking affairs on the side. There are many singles to be found on the site too.

For the best Backpage alternative site for affairs, click here.

3. Seeking - Best Backpage Alternative for Luxury Dating

Pros

40 million users

Background checks

Verified profiles

Available in 130 countries

Cons

No matching—you have to search

Some inactive profiles

Price Point

While you can join for free and take a look around the site, to actually message someone you will need to upgrade to a paid membership. There are two options to choose from:

Premium —Costs $109.95 for a month. This allows you to respond to messages, hide your online status and boost your profile.

—Costs $109.95 for a month. This allows you to respond to messages, hide your online status and boost your profile. Diamond—A diamond membership costs $274.99 a month. As well as all the benefits of the premium membership, you can also VIP chat, video message, and are given advanced search features

Seeking is a luxury dating site aimed at “successful and attractive” people who are interested in dating. You’ll find plenty of people here who are looking for long-term relationships.

This Backpage alternative is incredibly easy to use and accessible in 130 countries worldwide. That’s very impressive, and with 40 million users we know that you will find plenty of people to match with.

When you sign up, you’ll be asked for your annual income, which might seem a bit strange. While there isn’t any verification of this, it’s always better to be truthful, especially on a luxury dating site where you are likely to be dating someone who is wealthy.

You can also pay for a background check, which boosts your profile, and helps more people to see you. At only $50, we think this is well worth it.

>>To discover the best luxury Backpage alternative, click here

Top Sites Like Backpage for Classified Ads

4. Craiglist - Closest Backpage Alternative for Classified Ads

Pros

Well-designed managed and maintained site

Excellent quality listings

Post ads for free

Large active community

Largest online classified ads site in the world

Cons

Fake ads and scams

No personals section

Price Point

Completely free to use

Ad upgrades available

Enter the infamous Craigslist, the granddaddy of online classified ads sites. Craigslist is at the top of Backpage alternative websites in that it follows the same layout, functionality, and design of Backpage- but with a much broader appeal.

You can find everything from employment, real estate, and appliances to legal services, discussion forums, and childcare.

As with all Backpage alternative websites, you need to be careful of who you trust on Craigslist as there are a few scammers on the site. Spammers who post multiple ads are often kicked off or deleted, but still, you need to use your common sense a little here.

Click here for the best non-personal classified ads Backpage alternative website

5. Gumtree - Best Site Like Backpage With a Helpful Community

Pros

Completely free to use

Amazing and active community

A trusted website with a good reputation

Mostly for the UK

Cons:

Many annoying ads

Price Point

Free to post ads

When it comes to an online community, few classified ads sites have such a friendly, helpful, and all-around awesome community as Gumtree.

Mainly known for real estate and services, there is a good selection of quality job listings on Gumtree, as well as general community information such as local events.

It’s mostly used in the UK, however, the site is also successful in Australia and South Africa, too.

For the best community on a Backpage alternative site, click here.

6. Kijiji - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Canadians

Pros

Best Canadian online classifieds listing service

Brilliant website design and layout

Amazing selection of classic cars and other motor vehicle listings

Cons

Predominantly Canadian

Price Point

Free to use

For Canadians, there is no better Backpage alternative than Kijiji. It is easy to post ads, and the site is well-designed, unlike most alternatives to Backpage classified ads.

While the site offers everything from real estate to job listings and professional services, it is particularly strong in the classic cars and other motor vehicle sections.

With a fresh, updated look, the site resembles more of a home decor magazine than a general classified ads listing site. Additionally, the site is well monitored, and scam accounts or fake users are usually swiftly dealt with.

As always, though, exercise caution.

For the best Canadian alternative to Backpage site, click here.

7. Geebo - Best Site like Backpage for Job Listings

Pros

Excellent site layout and design

Great for job listings

Popular throughout North America

Cons

Has a few pesky ads

Price Point

Free to use

Geebo is one of the safest alternatives to Backpage for job listings.

From Honolulu to Houston, the site has a very active community, and the listings are monitored and moderated for unsavory behavior.

While the job listings garner the most traffic, you should also make sure to check out their antiques, art, and collectibles section as they often have incredible finds.

To get started at the best alternative to Backpage for job listings, click here.

8. BedPage - Best Free Classified Ads Like Backpage

Pros

Completely free to use

Great for dating and hookups

Find professional independent escorts

Offers personal ads as well

Cons

Only available in the USA

Not all locations have ads

Price Point

Free to use

Somehow, BedPage has managed to navigate the legal gauntlet of allowing adult services ads on the platform.

While it’s not as prolific, nor notorious as the Backpage personals, it still gets things done.

There are many quality listings for real estate, job opportunities, second-hand furniture, and household goods. Additionally, the site is known throughout the US, so there is a massive community to engage with.

Although not all locations have

For the best Backpage alternatives for everything on earth, click here.

9. Hoobly - Best Backpage Alternative For Small Business Owners

Pros

Best for small business owners

Excellent service listings

Hobbies are the main thing

Pets, crafts, DIY, gardening

Cons

Slightly cluttered user interface

Price Point

Free to use

If you are a small business owner, Hoobly is an excellent site to use.

With brilliant business listings, the site has become synonymous with a thriving small business community. From contractors and legal services to tax advisors and interior decorators, the site has it all.

The layout and design could do with a bit of work, and there is a very limited search function.

That being said, if you have the time to browse through the listings, there is no limit to what gems you can find listed.

For a Backpage alternative that is great for small business owners, click here.

10. Yes Backpage - Best Backpage Twin Site

Pros

Most like Backpage

Offers adult listings

Find strip clubs, escorts, and even jobs

Cons

Outdated look and feel

Some locations have zero ads

Price Point

Free to use

The closest you will come to Backpage alternatives is Yes Backpage. As the name suggests, it is a carbon copy of the old site but under new management. You will find the usual people posting classified ads on all and every topic, from job listings to missed connections.

YesBackpage also has an active adult dating community, and you can browse their ads for one-on-one encounters and also group sex parties.

One exception from the original site is that Yes Backpage is available in many other countries, not just the US.

For the best Backpage twin site, click here.

11. Penny Saver - Best Sites Like Backpage for Discounts

Pros

Excellent for discounts

Friendly, helpful community

Cons

Limited job listings

Price Point

Free to use

Penny Saver, as the name suggests, is the perfect Backpage alternative if you are looking for an awesome deal. The site has a thriving, friendly community of new and second-hand goods sellers.

The site lists everything from cars and cell phones to pets and houses. Their yard sales are notoriously well attended by bargain hunters looking to flip quality items.

For the best discount Backpage alternatives, click here.

12. Want Ad Digest - Best Backpage Alternatives for Automotive Listings

Pros

Excellent for motor vehicle listings

Has a unique pet section

Cons

Limited product categories

Price Point

Free to use

Cars, bikes, trucks, and boats are the name of the game on Want Ads Digest.

And it’s not just individuals that sell their wares on the site – want Ads Digest has many legitimate brick-and-mortar vehicle resellers advertising their wares on the platform.

We loved that WAD has a pretty comprehensive pet and pet services section that caters to all manner of owning and raising household pets. Legitimate vets, adoption agencies, and individuals alike all regularly post pet ads.

For the best Backpage replacement for vehicles, click here.

13. Free Ads Time - Best Sites Like Backpage for Free Stuff

Pros

Free item listings

Find gigs and artists

Multi-continental listings

Cons

The site is not user-friendly

Price Point

Free to use

On most classified ads sites, you will find a section or two dedicated to people giving away things for free. Free Ads Time seems to have given this section a dose of homegrown steroids.

It also has an interesting services section and everything from beauty salons and drone photography to event organizers and catering services are represented.

For the best Backpage replacement for free goodies, click here.

Other Backpage Alternatives for Dating

14. Kasual App (formerly Yumi) - Best Mobile App Like Backpage

Pros

Amazing mobile functionality

Over 5.1 million users worldwide

Cons

Strictly for casual dating

Price Point

Free to use

Yumi, or KasualApp as it is now called, is an excellent mobile dating app that is strictly for casual hookups.

It is a suitable Backpage replacement because it offers users a massive universe of like-minded members who are all looking for a casual hookup.

The mobile functionality is amazing and can easily be considered the best mobile adult dating app. The simple design and layout are appealing, and they have honed the overall experience to make for easy matching and hookups.

For the best Backpage replacement for the best mobile hookup app, click here.

15. Tinder - Reigning King of Backpage Replacement Hookup Apps

Pros

Excellent mobile app

Most widely used casual dating app in the world

Cons

Many reports of fake profiles

Price Point

Mostly free to use

Premium subscriptions are $17.99 per month for Tinder Plus

$26.99 per month for Tinder Gold

$35.99 for Tinder Platinum

Tinder reigns supreme over all adult online dating apps. It is simple, easy to use, and has over 8 million users in the US alone.

You won’t find any real estate or job listings on Tinder, but you will find every kind of casual hookup you are looking for.

Tinder has very sophisticated location-based technology that automatically sends you matches of those around you. Additionally, premium members have access to features such as additional geolocations and the ability to message people you haven’t yet matched with.

For the best Backpage replacement for hookup apps, click here.

16. Plenty of Fish (POF) - Best Backpage Alternative for Serious Dating

Pros

Great for something a little more serious

Nicely put-together website

A big pool of users

Cons

Reports of a few scammers on the site

Price Point

Mostly free to use.

Premium subscriptions start at $20 per month.

Users can also buy tokens starting at $3.99 each.

Plenty of Fish, or POF is Backpage's replacement adult dating site that grew up and went to private school.

It is a great place to meet if you are looking for a casual hookup, but it is especially excellent if you have something more serious in mind.

Users have the option of video chats, or virtual dates, as they are known and the automatic matching capabilities are awesome.

They also have a fun dating game attached to the site. You can create questionnaires and let others fill in the blanks so people can get to know you better.

Click here for the best Backpage classified ads site alternative for serious relationships.

17. HER - Best Backpage Alternative for LGBTQ+ Members

Pros

Amazing LGBTQ+ community

Excellent mobile dating app

No cis men allowed

Cons

Not amazing for the non-LGBTQ community

Price Point

Mostly free to use

Premium subscriptions start at $14.99 per month

Her is the only similar Backpage site you need to know about if you are part of the LGBTQ+ community. It is by far the most widely used LGBTQ dating app and it has over 1 million members in the US alone.

There are so many things to love about HER. For starters, the profiles are nicely detailed making it easier to discern if someone is more to your liking.

The main thing we love is that Her is a safe space for the LGBTQ community to online date to their heart’s content.

Click here for the best Backpage classified ads site alternative for the LGBTQ community.

18. Alt.com - Best Backpage Replacement for Kinksters and Fetish Fans

Pros

An amazing community for BDSM enjoyers

Find sub-kinks and fetishes

Live cams from members and professionals

Robust search filters to browse partners

Cons

Number of fake profiles reported

Price Point

$19.95 per month for Silver Membership

$29.95 for Gold Membership

Alt.com is the home of every kind of fantasy known to man. The site has an active BDSM community and all kinds of kinks and fetishes are welcome.

As a member, you have access to live sex videos, and instant chat and there is even a great online magazine for users to enjoy.

To communicate with other members you’d need to upgrade to a paid account, however, it’s well worth it because you will be able to talk to real kinky members

To kickstart your kink journey, click here.

19. Feeld - Top Backpage Alternative App for Inclusive Hookups

Pros

Inclusive hookup site

Register as a couple or a group

Swinging, threesomes, and poly relationships

Cons

Mobile-only

Price Point

Mostly free to use but premium membership starts at $11.99 per month

If you are looking for something a little more sophisticated than your run-of-the-mill online dating apps, then Feeld is for you. It is a great Backpage alternative site in that it has over 2 million members in the US alone.

Most of the profiles have more than mere photos and there is a distinct air of upper class about many of the members. Additionally, 60% of the profiles are couples looking for like-minded fun.

To elegantly slink into the world of upmarket dating, click here.

20. Hinge - Excellent Backpage Alternative for Long-term Dating

Pros

Excellent mobile app

Great for serious dating

Cons

Mobile-only

Price Point

Robust free version

Premium membership starts at $9.99 per month

Hinge is another great online dating app that is a great Backpage alternative as it has a thriving community of active members all looking for relationships. Known to be an app that is more geared toward serious relationships, Hinge is fantastic if that’s what you want.

Users range from between 24-32 years old and it has an almost even ratio of 55% male to 45% female.

The free version allows for up to 10 likes a day but you can upgrade to a premium membership for unlimited likes.

For serious dating Backpage alternatives, click here.

21. Zoosk - Easy Backpage Alternatives Websites

Pros

Easy to register and very user-friendly

Nearly 3,5 million members in the US alone

Interest-based matching algorithm

Cons

Cannot send free messages

Price Point

Membership starts at $29.95 per month

Zoosk is another great site like Backpage if you are looking for anything from a casual to a serious relationship as everything goes on this no-mess-no-fuss site. It is extremely easy to use and the layout and design are exceptional.

The app allows you to link your social media pages to the site, a nice touch if you want to pepper your profile with a bit more information than most of the other sites allow. You cannot send free messages on the free version but the premium version is worth the investment.

For the best user experience Backpage alternatives, click here.

22. Silver Singles - Best Site like Backpage for Users Over Fifty

Pros

Fabulous for the over 40s

80% of members have a university degree

Cons

No subscriptions for less than three months

Price Point

Membership starts at $22.95 per month for three months

Silver Singles is the perfect site like Backpages if you are over the age of 50 and looking for compelling partners. While many of the users would not turn down casual fun, it is fair to say that most users are looking for a serious relationship.

The site is easy to use and has a near-perfect half-and-half ratio of 53% men and 47% women.

Available in over 20 countries, Silver Singles is a decently sized site, but take note that it has just over 100 thousand members in the US.

So it is perhaps a little small, but still full of quality matches

For the best Backpage website for over 40s, click here.

23. Bumble - Female-Friendly Backpage Alternatives for Dating

Pros

Fabulous female-friendly dating app

Women don’t get overwhelmed by unwanted messages

Network, date, and meet friends

Cons

Matches expire after 24 hours

Price Point

Excellent free version

Premium upgrades like swipe rewinds start at $3.49 per day

Bumble is a female-friendly first in the dating app/Backpages alternative site universe. It is designed to put women in the driving seat and limits unwanted messages.

How do they do this? Well, women make the first move on Bumble.

The app also has a handy BFF section where you can meet platonic friends, as well as a Bumble Bizz where you can increase your business connections. Kind of like Tinder, LinkedIn, and Facebook all rolled into one.

For the best female-friendly site like Backpages, click here.

24. Fet Life - Backpage Replacement for Fetish-Oriented Experiences

Pros

Excellent for the BDSM-mined among us

Nearly 5 million members in the US alone

Cons

No iOS app is available

Price Point

Free to use

You can support the Fet Life site by paying $5 a month.

Fet Life is a brilliant Backpage alternative site if you are looking for life on the other side of vanilla. It has a fantastic and very active community of members who are especially welcoming to newbies.

Membership is free but you can support the Fet Life community by subscribing for $5 a month. Members can view profiles and access private photos and video albums.

For the best female-friendly site like Backpages, click here.

25. Reddit R4R - Backpage Escort Site With Free Ads

Pros

Highly interactive online community

No need for a membership

Cons

Reddit can be slightly toxic

Price Point

Free to use

Reddit is the internet site version of conversations that happen in a busy bar on a Saturday night. Fortunately, there is an ongoing thread dedicated to those seeking relationships, and you will find countless listings throughout the site.

Ad postings are plenty, and even if you are not looking for someone to share a night or two with, some are worth browsing through just for the entertainment factor.

Fortunately, the different dating threads are categorized by location, so you can keep it local.

To get started at the best free Backpages alternative Reddit thread, click here.

Best Backpage Alternatives Websites - FAQs

Why Was Backpage Shut Down?

Backpage was shut down because of legal issues surrounding their ads and repeated violations in not doing enough to counter sex trafficking. It caused such a stir that new legislation was brought into effect.

What’s the Best Alternative to Backpage for Dating?

The best alternatives to Backpage for dating are Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, and Seeking. They each have many great features and extensive members numbers so you have a large dating pool of potential partners to choose from.

Is It Safe To Use Backpage Classifieds?

It is perfectly safe to use Backpage classifieds so long as you exercise caution. Never share your personal information, always meet in public places and get the gist of a person before you venture off into any private encounters.

Can I Use Backpage Alternatives for Free?

Yes, there are many of the best Backpage Alternatives you can use for free. Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, Kijiji, and Reddit Personals R4R are just some examples of sites that you can use for free.

Can I Use Backpage Replacement Sites as an Alternative to Craigslist Personals?

Yes, much like Backpage personals, many of the sites listed in this review offer free alternatives to Craigslist Personals. Whether it is a traditional dating site or a site like BedPage, many sites are free to use so finding someone without investing any money shouldn’t be an issue.

Why Do People Love To Use Backpage Alternatives?

People use Backpage alternatives because it was an anonymous way to meet people online. Plus, people can make money online by selling their items and services, and even find jobs.

How Can I Get Started With Backpage Classifieds for Free?

Getting started with Backpages classifieds is as easy as responding to an ad. Remember to always exercise caution, never give out your details, and always ensure your safety before a meetup.

Best Backpage Alternatives For Buying, Selling and Dating

The demise of Backpage gave birth to a host of alternatives that have more than compensated for the loss.

Whether you are looking for a red truck, a job, or even a date with a blonde, you’ll find something for you on our list of Backpage replacements.

We recommend Adult Friend Finder for any adult dating requirements and Craigslist for everything else in between. Unless you are looking for freebies, then Free Ads Time would be our best bet.

Regardless if you’re looking to date or purchase an item, make sure to determine the legitimacy of the person behind the ad. No one wants to be swindled or hurt.

