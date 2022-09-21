Best Betting Sites in Ireland (2022): Top Irish Bookies Ranked By Odds, Betting Options, Bonuses, and More

With many popular sports currently in season, many of us in Ireland are spending a good chunk of our free time watching our favorite teams compete.

However, watching the game is always more exciting when you take a punt at the best betting sites in Ireland.

To that end, we have prepared a list of the top betting sites for Irish players using strict ranking criteria. The winner of our research is Great Win, but it is far from the only high-quality online sports betting site in Ireland.

Ready to find out more? Let's begin.

Best Betting Sites in Ireland

Great Win: Best overall

20Bet: Best variety of betting markets

Luckster: Best for horse racing

Leo Vegas: Best for football betting

ZetBet: Best live betting experience

Powbet: Best virtual sports betting

Casinoly: Most attractive betting interface

TonyBet: Best mobile app

Mr. Play: Best for beginners

Bethard: Most generous bonuses

1. Great Win - Best Betting Site in Ireland Overall

Pros:

100% match up to €100 sports welcome bonus

Great variety of betting markets

Many live betting props

Large eSport collection

Fair wagering requirements

Weekly reload bonuses

Cons:

The website is a bit cluttered

Great Win is the best overall betting site and online casino for Irish customers. They have a sizable collection of different sports, plenty of betting options, and a fair welcome bonus with reasonable wagering requirements.

Let’s find out more about the Great Win in detail.

Number of Sports Offered: 4.85/5

There are 30+ different sports to bet on at Great Win. This includes popular picks like football, tennis, basketball, American football, and more. Great Win betting site also offers virtual sports betting on football and basketball.

You can also find some not-so-common betting options at Great Win, for example, floorball, padel, and darts. Therefore, this is an excellent overall option that will suit the needs of most Irish bettors.

Sports Betting Options: 4.9/5

Each game will allow you to place common bets like money line and over/under. In addition, there are often different betting props for each game at Great Win. Football, for example, will let you pick who will get the first goal, whether or not both teams will score, the winning margin, and more.

Great Win also offers Irish bettors live bets available for the most popular games. For football, you might be able to guess the final score, whether there will be an odd or even number of goals, or who will score the next goal.

Interface & Support: 4.8/5

The interface at Great Win makes it easy to know which sport you are betting on, what type of bet, what the odds are, and how to find live betting for active competitions. However, it can get cluttered when you start playing around with the betting slip while looking at the list of betting options.

On the bright side, Great Win has a help center where you can find answers to commonly asked questions and get assistance without human help. When further assistance is warranted, there is a 24/7 live chat and email address that you can reach out to.

Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5

Great Win has a nice welcome bonus where you get a 100% deposit bonus of up to €100, and this welcome bonus is specifically for sports betting. Remember to wager your total deposit amount before you get the bonus money.

There are many other bonuses and promotions offered to its users by the Great Win betting site. For example, there is another welcome bonus here for casino players, which includes free spins.

Click here to learn more about the promotions available at Great Win.

2. 20Bet - Best Variety of Betting Markets of All Irish Betting Sites

Pros:

100% first deposit bonus up to €100

About 40 different sports & eSports

Consistent betting tournaments

Beautiful & intuitive interface

Weekly reload bonuses

Cons:

7-day bonus period

20Bet is the best casino to check out if you want to access many different sports - including some sports that are not available on other betting markets, such as squash, for example.

The experience of using the site and navigating through different options and props is usually straightforward at 20Bet. They have competitive odds and enticing welcome bonuses for Irish bettors.

Number of Sports Offered: 4.95/5

If you want to open your account at one of the best betting sites Ireland offers in terms of sports collection, 20Bet is the best place to check out. There are almost 40 sports to bet on, which is more than many of the best betting sites on the internet have to offer.

In addition to the most popular sports, they have options like Gaelic football and hurling, squash, snooker, and more. Therefore, this is the best football betting site to check out if you are a fan of more obscure sports.

Sports Betting Options: 4.85/5

In addition to popular bets like money line and over/under, there are often many different options for individual games at 20Bet. For example, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers lets users bet on the half-time score and place handicap bets.

Here, you can also find numerous live betting options, each of them offering you the ability to bet on almost anything imaginable.

Interface & Support: 4.8/5

The interface of 20Bet is straightforward to use. As you scroll down, you can quickly find anything you might be looking for.

Also, the 20Bet website has an FAQ page that details many important questions. They also have a fast live chat customer representative available around the clock and multiple email addresses you can reach out to for quick assistance - amazing!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at 20Bit is very similar to what we find at Great Win. On your first deposit, you get a 100% bonus added on to what you deposit - up to €100.

In addition, there are reload bonuses and regular betting tournaments to check out at this site. However, remember that the welcome bonus has a tight 7-day deadline for meeting the wagering requirement, which is a bit of a downside.

Follow this link to find out more about all the latest 20Bet bonuses and promos.

3. Luckster - Best Irish Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros:

100% bonus up to €100

Popular games have 100s of options

Amazing variety of horse racing markets

A high number of different sports

Cons:

14-day bonus period

Bets must be placed on odds under 2.00

Luckster is another excellent place for all sports betting but is especially good for horse racing.

Many games on this casino have over 100 betting options, letting experienced bettors dive into the stats and plan out perfect bets backed by various data sources. They also have a nice number of different sports and a reasonably-generous welcome bonus.

Number of Sports Offered: 4.75/5

In addition to popular bets such as horse racing betting and football betting, there is coverage for all sorts of popular sporting events, including football, tennis, basketball, NFL, and more.

We also found many different esports, such as Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, King of Glory, and Rainbow Six.

We don't like how esports are placed on the same page as traditional sports, though, as this can clog up the list of sports offered and make it difficult to sift through the sports library.

Sports Betting Options: 4.95/5

Luckster is a good place to check out if you want to get started betting online at the site with the most betting markets and options. Many games have hundreds of betting options you can choose from and some of the best betting odds on the market.

The game between Aston Villa and Southampton FC, for example, had over 300 different betting options! This includes the method for how the first goal would be scored (shot, free kick, header, etc.), the correct final score, and whether or not both teams would score in the matchup.

Interface & Support: 4.7/5

The online betting experience at this site is generally very straightforward as the different color schemes help separate different sports and types of bets.

Luckster’s website also has a quick way to get assistance using the help center, email address, or live chat support. Note that live chat is not available 24/7, though. To get assistance, you need to request help between 8 AM to Midnight.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

The welcome bonus offered here is not much different from what we covered above. You get a cool 100% bonus tacked on to what you deposit. The total bonus amount can rack up to €100.

However, note that bets must be placed on odds between 1.40 and 2.00, or the bets don't count towards the 9x wagering requirement. In addition, there is a strict 14-day period where you must meet this requirement or forfeit your bonus cash.

Explore the latest Luckster bonuses and promotions here.

4. Leo Vegas - Best Irish Betting Site for Football

Pros:

Bet with €10 and receive €30

Covers all popular sports

Interface is effortless to use

No wagering requirement

Cons:

Bonus bets must be parlay bets

Seven-day bonus period

Leo Vegas is one of the best betting sites for Irish customers who want to bet on football. All in all, Leo Vegas is a great gambling site that has a lot to offer. Let’s see what makes it a great option for football lovers.

Number of Sports Offered: 4.65/5

There are about 30 different sports to choose from at Leo Vegas. This is a fairly high number compared to other betting sites Ireland offers. This includes popular sports like football, basketball, and horse racing.

Sports Betting Options: 4.75/5

There are usually not many betting options on the various betting markets offered by LeoVegas. Once you click on a game, you are given the full list of options. In football, this might include whether or not both teams will score, the correct final score, and whether the total number of goals is odd or even.

Interface & Support: 4.75/5

If you want to avoid a steep learning curve or do not have enough experience using computers and websites, Leo Vegas is one of the best online bookmakers to check out. The interface is straightforward and doesn't ever get cluttered or confusing.

There is also a full help center where most common questions can be answered without needing to talk to one of the customer support reps.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

All in all, Leo Vegas is a great betting site. In addition to everything that we have already discussed above, this online betting site also offers users generous bonuses and promotions.

For new sports bettors, Leo Vegas has a great offer of 30 free bets.

Click here to learn more about the different bonuses at Leo Vegas.

5. ZetBet - Best Live Betting Site in Ireland

Pros:

Bet €10 and get a €10 welcome offer

Many betting options

Amazing for mobile bettors

Cons:

The interface is often confusing

Slow customer support

Compared to many other Irish bookmakers online, ZetBet has some of the best live betting markets. They have many different live betting options for the most popular games. Let’s discover more together.

Number of Sports Offered: 4.85/5

There are approximately 40 sports betting markets at ZetBet, making it top-tier in terms of its selection. This includes popular sports like golf, football, basketball, tennis, baseball, and more.

However, remember that the total number of sports also includes esports like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and Rainbow Six. When you factor this into play and count esports as one option, they do have a slightly lower number of total sports than some of the other sites on this page.

Sports Betting Options: 4.65/5

Any of the games offered by this site allow you to make common bets like money line and over/under. In addition, some games have lots of other betting options. However, this is generally only true for popular sports and matchups.

Typically, there are at least nine different betting options for each game. In an NBA game, this could include whether or not there would be overtime, whether each team's final score would be an odd or even number, and so on. They also have in-play betting available for most live matchups.

Interface & Support: 4.6/5

Multiple places to select the sport you want to bet on at ZetBet can confuse users. In addition, it doesn't make it easy to know which team you are betting on for money line bets until you click the bet and the slip shows up. The betting slip can sometimes cover important information after it appears, which is a disadvantage.

Welcome Bonus: 4.65/5

At ZetBet, simply deposit and place a €10 bet, and you will receive another €10 bet in return.

The big cash here is that you need to place the bonus bet on odds of 4/5 or higher. However, there isn't any risk to doing this as you will also be able to withdraw any winning after a successful bonus cash bet right after it is settled.

Find out more about ZetBet’s bonuses & promos by following this link.

Best Sports Betting Sites in Ireland: Ranking Methodology

Total Number of Sports Offered:

The first thing you should look for when checking out different online sportsbook sites is the total number of sports the site offers.

Each site on this page has an above-average number of sports to bet on. This way, eclectic bettors can bet on multiple sports without changing sites and making multiple accounts.

Sports Betting Options & Odds:

Any of the top online bookmakers will offer their users plenty of different betting options and props.

Live betting is another vital feature to look for. These features are all part of the fun when you get into sports betting.

Quality of the Interface & Support:

The most important reason the interface & support matter is when you don't have much time to place a live bet at the last minute

If the interface is cluttered and hard to read, this can cost you a successful bet. In addition, you need the capability of reaching out to support and getting fast responses if you run into issues.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions:

Remember that you are more likely to lose money at a betting site than you are to win. For this reason, it is fair to expect some sort of bonus for being a new user.

We only selected betting sites that offer fair bonuses for new players. We also looked for some excellent ongoing promotions for existing users.

We used similar benchmarks to rank online casinos below:

Top Betting Sites for Irish Gamblers: FAQs

What Is the Best Betting App in Ireland?

There is no simple answer to this question, as it depends on personal preferences. However, we recommend the Great Win as it is one of Ireland's most popular betting sites.

What Are the Top Online Betting Sites in Ireland Right Now?

We found that there are many amazing online betting sites for Irish gamblers. However, these are our favorites:

Can I Trust Irish Betting Sites?

Yes, you can usually trust Irish betting sites. Check for active gambling licenses and reviews by other players. If you can pull up some good feedback and the betting site is licensed, you can likely trust them. Just be sure to read their full T&Cs.

What Are Some Common Sports Betting Mistakes by Irish Bettors?

The most common sports betting mistake is not using a betting system. A betting system can help you win more money by making better picks and helping you manage your bankroll better.

Another common mistake is not shopping around for the best lines. Lines can vary significantly from book to book, so shopping around for the best odds is important.

How Do I Choose the Best Betting Site in Ireland?

The first thing that you should consider is the number of sports offered. Then, look at things like the number of betting options and odds. Finally, check out the interface and welcome bonus package to see if the site has enough incentives to sign up.

Comparison of the Top 5 Betting Sites in Ireland

Great Win : This should be the first place you go if you want to play at the best Irish betting site. It offers new players the opportunity to receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to €100 for use on sports bets.

20Bet : This is the best Irish betting market if you are a fan of both popular and lesser-known sports. Don't forget to activate a 100% first-deposit bonus of up to €100 once you sign up at 20Bet!

Luckster : There's no better option for horse racing bettors in Ireland than Luckster. Open your account and score a welcome bonus of up to €100 here!

Leo Vegas : This is a good option if you are not tech-savvy and want a simple interface that is easy to use without a steep learning curve.

ZetBet: This Irish betting site offers the best live-in-play betting experience, with generous bonuses and an easy-to-use website.

How to Sign Up at Irish Betting Sites

If you are new to using a sports betting site, you might need some assistance getting started. Using Great Win as an example, here is how to get sports betting on the different sports betting markets.

1. Head to the Great Win’s Website

Click here to open the website of Great Win and look for the registration button.

2. Click "Register"

Once on the bonus page, you will see a large button in the top right that says "register." Click this button to get started making your own online betting account.

3. Create Your Account

Once you click register, you will be prompted to pick whether you want a casino bonus or a sportsbook bonus. Pick the sportsbook bonus if you want to use your money on sports bets.

4. Deposit & Receive Your Bonus

Finally, now that you have your account ready to use, the last thing you need to do is a deposit to get your bonus. You will then be ready to bet on your favorite sports.

Ready to Bet at the Top Betting Sites in Ireland?

If you want to play at the best betting site for players in Ireland, Great Win should be the first place to check out. 20Bet is a good option to bet on a variety of sports.

Finally, Luckster is the best place to bet online in Ireland if you want to access the best variety of horse racing markets.

At the end of the day, no matter which Irish online betting site you decide to use, always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources: