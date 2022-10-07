Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites: Top Bitcoin Gambling Websites Ranked for Bonus Size, BTC Game Variety, and More

Online gambling sites have evolved past credit card deposits - and thank goodness.

If you’re looking to wager an appreciating asset while playing cutting-edge games, our list of best Bitcoin gambling sites fit the bill.

The best Bitcoin online casinos can accommodate enthusiasts, new gamers, and big-fish hunters alike. No matter how you like to play online gambling games; our top sites simply have more to offer than traditional online casinos.

BC.Game was our #1 overall pick, but we’ve got 8 fantastic options for every gaming niche.

Let’s find your perfect match with our top Bitcoin gambling sites!

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

1. BC.Game – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Pros

6,000+ online slots and tables

Hundreds of sports betting options

Spin their no-deposit bonus wheel

Welcome bonus up to 180%

Speedy, instant-play mobile app

Accepts 90 forms of crypto

Cons

No phone support available

BC.Game sets the standard for crypto casinos everywhere - even if it’s one of the best gambling sites, period. They’ve got 6,000+ games, a full array of sports betting options, and unique bonuses that’ll make potential players look twice.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

BC.Game is home to 6,000+ slots, virtual tables, dice games, and exclusive originals not found anywhere else! They even have a full-fledged library of sports betting options on deck – so you’re guaranteed the very best of both worlds!

Surprisingly enough, we didn’t find any live dealer games here. Instead; they make use of cutting-edge graphics and realistic animations to deliver a real-feel gaming experience across hundreds of virtual tables.

We’re not sure how many games this platform can handle, but its developers push the limits with frequent updates. You’re guaranteed a fresh supply of titles every time you log in!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

BC.Game’s no-deposit bonus wheel is a sight for sore eyes! You’ll have a chance to win 28 cryptocurrencies every single day; with the largest prize being 1 BTC in real money for brand-new players. As you level up the ranks here, you can earn up to 5 BTC per spin.

You’ll claim a bonus worth up to 180% with your first deposit of $30 or more, a bonus up to 200% with your second deposit, a 220% bonus with your third transaction, and a staggering 240% reload bonus with your fourth deposit.

Their welcome bonuses operate on a scale; so high rollers get more value for their money.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.9/5

BC.Game accepts and pays out through 90 different cryptocurrencies. No, that’s not a typo – their casino site doubles as a free crypto exchange for new sign-ups! Whether you want to swap your BTC for DOGE or offload your altcoins for a shot at winning real money, they’ve got it all.

There are no deposit or withdrawal minimums to speak of, but you’ll have to fund your account with $30 (0.000051 BTC) or more to claim any of BC.Game’s traditional deposit bonuses.

As we’d expect here, payouts are processed and delivered within minutes.

Customer Support Options: 4.75/5

BC.Game’s 24/7 live chat team handles most inquiries, and there are usually 25+ agents available to help new players. Alternatively, their email hotline is great for detailed questions and concerns!

You can also join their dedicated Discord server, take a peek at their player forums, or reach out through 8 different socials. They maintain a strong presence on Instagram, Telegram, Github, Twitter, Facebook, IG, and Bitcoin Talk.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

BC.Game’s mobile-friendly website is a dream to use. The vast majority of their slots, original titles, live dealer games, and virtual tables are fully optimized for “on-the-go” entertainment!

If you’re looking for modern, lag-free titles that load within seconds, BC.Game won’t disappoint.

Visit BC.Game to try out our #1 ranked crypto casino now!

2. Bitstarz – Best Game Variety of any Bitcoin Gambling Site

Pros

4,000+ exclusive casino titles

150+ live dealer games in certain territories

Hundreds of specialty titles to explore

Claim up to 5 BTC + 200 bonus spins

Dedicated on-site and social media support

Cons

No phone support here

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

Bitstarz launched in 2014, paving the way for hundreds of crypto casinos to follow in their footsteps. Eight years later, they’re better than ever.

Game Variety: 5/5

Bitstarz is home to 4,000+ crypto casino games (and counting). Their library offers an equivalent spread between thousands of exclusive machines, 100+ jackpot games, hundreds more virtual tables, and 150+ live dealer games for players outside the United States.

If you’re living in Britain, you’ll have to settle for 200+ hyper-realistic blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and video poker games. Even though the outcome is computer-generated, it’s hard not to feel like you’re sitting inside the casino.

Beyond the cards, Bitstarz’s exclusive originals break boundaries. Roll a 100-sided die for real money, play Limbo, or Crash your way into a payday!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

Verify your email address with Bitstarz to claim 20 no-deposit free spins! Then, they’ll double your first qualifying deposit up to 1 BTC. Notably, you’ll also receive 180 more free spins to use across hundreds of their most popular machines.

High rollers looking to get more juice can redeem another 4 BTC with their subsequent three crypto deposits! And crucially, with a mere 40x rollover, this generous crypto bonus isn’t accompanied by lofty wagering requirements.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.6/5

Bitstarz accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and DOGE deposits. While we’d like to see them support a wider variety of cryptocurrencies, they certainly cover the stablecoins.

You can fund your account with just 0.001 BTC to claim their initial welcome match, but this minimum jumps to 0.002 BTC for each of Bitstarz’s three reload bonuses.

Payouts are issued lightning-fast, and they’re 100% free of charge. You’ll see the fruits of your labor within 5-10 minutes of requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support Options: 4.7/5

Bitstarz’s 24/7 live chat team has already amassed 2,000+ positive customer reviews, and their email hotline spits back replies from real people within 6-12 hours. While you can’t actually call anybody at Bitstarz, this shortcoming doesn’t impact their ability to provide white-glove service.

Alternatively, you can reach out using Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Their team highly encourages public discussions, and you can get real-time feedback from other verified players!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Bitstarz manages to put 3,500+ crypto casino games in your back pocket. Even though we couldn’t find a downloadable app for mobile devices; their actual casino site mimics all the functionality we’d expect from a native iOS or Android client.

Even with older smartphones, we didn’t encounter any noticeable lag! It’s clear that the original crypto casino is only getting better with time.

Visit Bitstarz now to enjoy unmatched gaming variety with up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins!

3. Punt Casino – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Huge Bonuses

Pros

$25 free chip available

Welcome package up to 6 BTC

300+ crypto casino games

Website is built for mobile devices

24/7 email and live chat support

Cons

No phone support available

No live dealer games here

$100 withdrawal minimum

Punt Casino’s high-stakes welcome package is guaranteed to knock your socks off.

High rollers can up the ante with a maximum of 6 BTC in casino cash! Launched in 2021, this is one of the best new online casinos out there.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

We found a mixture of 300+ crypto slots, table games, and specialty titles. But while there isn’t much to choose from with Punt Casino, they definitely prioritize quality over quantity.

As a result, their Bitcoin games utilize cutting-edge technology to provide a premium experience across the board.

Slot machines like Cash Pig, Back to Venus, and 9 Lions provide ample fodder for jackpot hunters, but their betting minimums remain accessible across the board. You can play for pocket change or paychecks here.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

Use the code “POWERUPNEW” with your first Bitcoin deposit. You’ll earn a 125% first deposit bonus worth up to 3 BTC.

High rollers who use the code “POWERUP2” with their second transaction will earn a 75% match bonus worth up to 1 BTC. Finally, your third deposit is the charm when you use the code “POWERUP3”. You’ll earn a gigantic 75% match bonus worth up to 2 BTC!

All of your earnings come with a 40x rollover, and the only cashout limit in sight applies to your $25 free chip.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.75/5

Punt Casino accepts payments made through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, DOGE, and Ripple. They cover all ends of the spectrum for new players, and you can fund your account with as little as $10 to claim Punt Casino’s 125% bonus up to 3 BTC.

If you’re going for broke, you’ll need to deposit $20 or more at each turn before redeeming their next two reload bonuses. While all crypto payouts here are fee-free and instant, you’ll have to win at least $100 before requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support Options: 4.55/5

Punt Casino’s dedicated team operates through 24/7 live chat and email, but players hunting for a phone number will be disappointed.

Thankfully, they still offer phenomenal service with their existing setup.

We received a live chat reply in seconds, and we got an email response from a real person within 12 hours of sending a “test” message.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Punt Casino’s gambling website is built with mobile bettors in mind. Their instant-play app works directly through your smartphone’s web browser, eliminating the need for external downloads.

You’ll enjoy full compatibility across their entire betting library, and unique search filters make it easy to pinpoint your favorite titles. Notably, you can deposit and withdraw funds with one tap!

Head to Punt Casino to claim your 6 BTC welcome bonus now!

4. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

135 jackpot slot machines

Seven-figure winnings on the horizon

1,200+ classic crypto slot games

177% match bonus up to 5 BTC

77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Cons

No live chat or phone support

Not a huge selection of table games

Big fish hunters are spoiled for choice with 135 progressive jackpots and counting. Better still, 7Bit Casino dangles six and seven-figure prizes in front of their luckiest players!

Game Variety: 4.2/5

93% of 7Bit’s gaming library consists of high-tech crypto slot machines. In addition to 1,200+ classic crypto reels, big-fish-hunters can spin for gold with 135 progressive jackpots.

Shoot for the stars with 20 Super Stars, unravel a virtual fortune cookie with Lucky Cat, or pull a rabbit out of the magic hat with Dr. Fortuno. Prize pools fluctuate with time and popularity, but we’ve seen seven-figure spins up for grabs.

Unfortunately, they don’t have many table games; and their live dealer casino is virtually non-existent. Then again, if you’re here for endless slots, 7Bit Casino delivers in spades!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5

Use promo code “SPINBONUS” with your first deposit. For your trouble, you’ll earn a 177% initial casino match. On top of this; you’ll receive 77 free spins to use on Platinum Lightning Deluxe – a popular, engaging slot machine known for its high payout rates!

Keep in mind though that you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of 0.005 BTC from your free spins. Thankfully, 7Bit doesn’t apply any cashout limits to your actual deposit match!

After you meet their 40x wagering requirements, you’ll keep every penny you earn.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.6/5

New sign-ups can use 10 forms of crypto to bank their funds. 7Bit accepts deposits made through BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Doge, Ripple, USDT, TRX, BNB, and Cardano. Notably, you’ll have to deposit at least 0.001 BTC to claim their generous welcome package.

If you could care less about redeeming 5 BTC in casino cash; feel free to fund your account with as little as 0.0005 BTC.

Like Bitstarz, 7Bit offers 5-10 minute payouts that remain 100% fee-free!

Customer Support Options: 4.25/5

7Bit Casino offers fantastic customer support, and players can reach out through 24/7 live chat or email contact options. As you might expect by now, there’s no phone line for players to call.

If you’re okay with exercising your Twitter fingers, you can expect a nearly instant live chat response.

Players with less urgent or more detailed inquiries should use 7Bit’s email hotline to get in touch.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

There’s no downloadable app to speak of, but 7Bit’s mobile-friendly crypto gambling site is equipped to handle your “on-the-go” wagers with ease.

All 1,200+ of their slot machines and jackpot games work flawlessly through your smartphone’s native web browser.

It's as easy as logging in, loading up your favorite reels, and testing fate from anywhere!

Spin for gold at 7Bit Casino with a 177% deposit match plus 77 bonus spins now!

Related: Best Poker Sites

5. Mirax – Top-Rated Bitcoin Gambling Site for Mobile

Pros

Mobile bettors come first and foremost

Games from 100+ software providers

Low minimum deposit of $10 equivalent

Claim up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins

24/7 email support is on standby

Cons

No phone or live chat support

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

Mirax launched just a few months ago, but they’re already poised to replace their older competitors. As of right now, they’re the best mobile-friendly casino on the market!

Game Variety: 4/5

Mirax might be up-and-coming, but you’d never guess it from their massive betting library. Courtesy of 100+ industry-leading software providers, we found thousands of slots and hundreds of progressives.

Surprisingly, they’ve got machines you won’t find at Bitstarz or 7Bit.

That said; their selection of live casino games is geo-restricted. If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to make do with their virtual tables. From blackjack and baccarat to video poker and roulette, Mirax lists hundreds of high-tech options for new sign-ups.

If you’re looking to broaden your horizons, we’d recommend titles like Minesweeper, More or Less, and Mermaid Hunter!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

Make your first Bitcoin deposit. You’ll redeem a 325% first deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC, and 150 free spins sweeten this package even further! Unlike Bitstarz, Mirax gives high rollers the opportunity to claim such a large amount of Bitcoin in one fell swoop.

If you’ve got what it takes to meet their 45x wagering requirements within 14 days; there’s nothing preventing you from striking gold at Mirax.

However; like most Bitcoin gambling sites, keep in mind you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of 0.005 BTC from your bonus spins winnings.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.5/5

Mirax accepts payments made through BTC, ETH, Binance Coin, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, TRX, DOGE, and Cardano. You can fund your account with as little as $10 to get started, but you’ll need to cough up 0.001 BTC before claiming Mirax’s welcome package.

They follow in 7Bit’s footsteps with instant, fee-free crypto payouts. You’ll receive your winnings within 24 hours, but many players report even faster withdrawal speeds.

Customer Support Options: 4.1/5

With just an email hotline for player concerns and inquiries; customer service is Mirax’s weakest link. We’d like to see them implement live chat and phone support in the future, but since they’re so new, we’re willing to give them a pass (for now).

On the bright side; their 24/7 email response team dishes out replies in less than 45 minutes!

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

We can’t say enough about Mirax’s high-tech, mobile-friendly interface. They deliver an equally awesome gaming experience on desktop and smartphone devices, which can’t be said for our higher-ranked picks.

All of their newly launched games are fully compatible with your smartphone – meaning there’s no learning curve to master for beginners. If you’re looking for a no-frills mobile casino, it doesn’t get better than Mirax.

Hit up Mirax Casino to play Bitcoin casino games on the go with 325% in extra bonus money!

Here’s How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Variety of Crypto Casino Games

The best Bitcoin gambling sites have a broad variety of cutting-edge crypto games.

You’ll have first dibs across thousands of high-quality slot games, hundreds more virtual tables, and a growing collection of live dealer games. It’s simply impossible to find our top picks stale.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions

The best crypto gambling sites don’t skimp on the bonus cash or free spins. New sign-ups will enjoy the best of both worlds before they play casino games! On that note, we gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin casino sites with the most forgiving wagering requirements.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Our best Bitcoin casinos accept more than just BTC and Bitcoin Cash. You’ll have access to a wide array of compatible stablecoins and emerging tokens. For example, our top pick (BC.Game) accepts and pays out via 90 forms of crypto for your convenience!

Customer Support Options

Many online casino players find it hard to get in touch with traditional casinos. Our best crypto-only casino sites break the mould with on-site and social media support. Top-rated Bitcoin gambling sites are open for business 24/7, so there’s never a bad time to reach out!

Mobile Compatibility

You should be able to play your favorite online casino games from anywhere. Top crypto casinos put hours of high-stakes entertainment squarely in your back pocket.

Our best Bitcoin online casino sites are fully compatible with your smartphone’s web browser!

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Are Most Bitcoin Gambling Sites Reputable & Trustworthy?

Yes, most online casinos that accept Bitcoin deposits are reputable and trustworthy. However, a few bad apples spoil the bunch – unlicensed and unregulated crypto casino operators bring a bad name to Bitcoin gambling as a whole.

Regardless; our top online casino sites have your best interests at heart. Each platform listed here is fully licensed, regulated, and monitored by external authorities. You can expect fair betting odds, reliable payouts, legitimate bonuses, and dedicated customer service.

Should I Start Gambling With A Bitcoin Deposit Bonus Attached?

New sign-ups on the hunt for free entertainment should consider registering with a deposit bonus attached. You’ll receive extra money and free spins to use across your favorite titles!

You can use your casino cash to up the stakes or try your luck with even more slots and tables. The choice is yours! The more you deposit upfront, the more money you’ll claim for fun and entertainment.

At the very least, it’s more fun to play online games when you’re not staking your own money.

What Casino Games Can I Play With Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

The best Bitcoin gambling sites host thousands of online slots, countless jackpot games, a wide array of classic table games, and enough live dealer games to rival your favorite in-person casino. No matter what you’re after, our top-rated Bitcoin gaming sites deliver in spades.

You can practice your bluff, roll the dice, spin the roulette wheel, or beat the computer to 21.

Alternatively, you’ll enjoy an “in-person” betting experience from the comfort of your home! New sign-ups are spoilt for choice from traditional casino games to specialty titles and everything in between.

Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?

In our expert opinion, crypto gambling sites have more to offer than regular online casinos. Established fiat casinos rest on their laurels, but Bitcoin gambling sites don’t have that luxury. They’re constantly improving and expanding to accommodate their growing popularity!

For new players; this translates to a fresh collection of modern titles on the daily. The best crypto casinos work closely with cutting-edge software providers to deliver a premium gaming experience. Additionally, Bitcoin casinos promote bigger bonuses than their fiat counterparts.

What is the Best Bitcoin Gambling Site?

BC.Game is the best Bitcoin casino. They serve thousands of international players with 6,000+ crypto casino titles and countless sports betting options!

Their no-deposit bonus wheel gives new sign-ups a unique opportunity to test their luck and win huge prizes with no strings attached. They also double as a free crypto exchange, allowing players to initiate deposits and withdrawals using 90 different tokens.

It’s clear that BC.Game sets the standard for hundreds of crypto gambling operators.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Bitcoin Gambling Sites

BC.Game: BC.Game puts other Bitcoin casinos to shame with 6,000+ crypto titles, a full-fledged sportsbook, and unmatched support for 90+ cryptocurrencies. Head to BC.Game now to spin their no-deposit bonus wheel and win up to 1 BTC – no strings attached!

Bitstarz: Bitstarz offers upwards of 4,000+ slot games, virtual tables, and progressive jackpots. 150+ live dealer games fill in the blanks for non-US players. Visit Bitstarz to receive 200 free spins and claim up to 5 BTC in crypto bonuses at this top Bitcoin gambling site!

Punt Casino: Punt Casino tips the scales with its premium welcome package. Along with your $25 free chip, you’ll qualify for up to 6 BTC in casino cash across your first three deposits. Hit up Punt Casino to get started and play 300+ exclusive titles!

7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino is built with big-fish hunters in mind. 135 progressive jackpot slots dangle six and seven-figure prizes in front of their luckiest spinners! Check out 7Bit Casino to snag a 177% bonus up to 5 BTC and redeem 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe!

Mirax: While Mirax was just launched a few months ago, they’ve already got thousands of mobile-friendly titles from hundreds of industry-leading software providers. Try out Mirax now to claim your 325% bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins upon registration!

How to Gamble Online with Bitcoin

Getting started at the best Bitcoin online casinos doesn’t have to be an intimidating process.

Using BC.Game as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that walks you through the sign-up process!

1. Create A New BTC Gambling Account

Visit the BC.Game website and click “Sign Up”

Enter your email address

Create a unique password

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click “Sign Up” once more to continue

2. Verify Your Email Address With BC.Game

Click on “Global Settings”

Click on the “Security” tab

Go to “Email Verification” and click “Verify”

Check your primary inbox for a message from BC.Game

Click BC.Game’s email verification link to continue

3. Deposit & Claim Your Crypto Welcome Bonus!

Click on “Wallet”

Choose your deposit currency from their drop-down menu

Copy and paste their deposit address to your personal wallet

Fund your account with $30 or more (crypto equivalent)

Start playing casino games with BC.Game’s extra funding!

Still Looking for the Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

If you’re looking for a unique selection of casino games, the opportunity to keep your wagers anonymous, and first dibs on a modern UI that supports fully mobile gambling; you should consider getting started with our top picks.

We’d recommend BC.Game to any players on the fence, but we’d encourage you to take a leap of faith with any crypto casino on our list that catches your eye.

No matter which Bitcoin gambling site you choose, you’re guaranteed a premium gaming experience vetted by online casino experts.

However, it’s always important to remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: